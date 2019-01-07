Miami Dolphins
Quarterback Search Snapshot
Familiar, unwelcomed territory is upon us once more. A recent influx of talented youngsters leaves a small faction of the NFL devoid of viable long-term answers at the game’s most important position. Living among that faction, the QB-needy faction, are the Miami Dolphins.
Not that this is uncharted territory for an organization starving for a savior for the better part of two decades. Starving for something beyond a stabilizing force. If everything is cyclical, after 17 years of the curly-haired kid from Pittsburgh, the Dolphins are due to end the suffering – in fact, they’re overdue.
The most popular test trivia of a modern-day ‘Phins fan is also the most painful bar banter topic – list all the quarterbacks to start a game in the post-Marino era.
|Quarterback
|Years with Miami (Games Started)
|Jay Fiedler
|2000-2003 (59 + 3 playoff starts)
|Damon Huard*
|2000 (1)
|Ray Lucas
|2001-2002 (6)
|Brian Griese
|2003 (5)
|A.J. Feeley
|2004 (8)
|Sage Rosenfels
|2002-2005 (2)
|Gus Frerotte
|2005 (15)
|Daunte Culpepper
|2006 (4)
|Joey Harrington
|2006 (11
|Cleo Lemon
|2006-2007 (8)
|Trent Green
|2007 (5)
|John Beck
|2007-2008 (4)
|Chad Pennington+
|2008-2009 (19 + 1 playoff start)
|Chad Henne
|2008-2011 (31)
|Tyler Thigpen
|2010 (1)
|Matt Moore
|2011-2017 (30 + 1 playoff start)
|Ryan Tannehill
|2012-2018
|Jay Cutler
|2017 (14)
|Brock Osweiler
|2018 (5)
*Huard was with the team for the end of the Marino era in 1998 and 1999
+Runner-up in 2008 NFL MVP voting
Tumultuous, to say the least. The improvement from 2012 to the present, just in stability alone, is a massive upgrade to the eight previous years. Going from annual change, to a pair of quarterbacks whose tenures both outlasted any of the prior aspirants. Tannehill and Moore, providing the stability, were solid, yet unspectacular.
Fiedler was a limited gamer capable of doing enough to support a dominant defense en route to some early playoff exits.
Chad Pennington spun magic for one-year in gimmick offense sans Tom Brady competing for among his AFC East foes (missed 15 games with a torn ACL).
And then Ryan Tannehill teased Dolphins fans for seven years.
Three decent QB eras that will only be remembered those that done the aqua and orange on a regular basis.
So, now, Miami embarks on the search once more. It’s been 19 years, 19 men have tried, and Miami’s QB cupboard is as barren as ever.
The Dolphins figure to hire a coach in the coming days (or weeks) – that will certainly have impact on the impending assemblage of side arms.
Days of old, in the NFL, called upon one of two options to secure this ever-important role with little additional resources allocated to the position. Whether it was a highly-priced free agent, or a bright and shiny rookie, clearly defining the face of the franchise was commonplace.
And it still is – to a degree.
But the en vogue rebuilding process of a quarterback room, the most important room at any of the NFL 32 facilities across America, has become as much about quantity as it is quality.
Merely 9 months ago the Browns made Baker Mayfield the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. This selection was made a month after acquiring then Bills Quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, for a 3rd round draft pick. Taylor brought his $16 million salary with him to pair with Mayfield’s $22.3 million earned in cash in 2018 – not exactly frugality at its finest.
The Cardinals inked Sam Bradford for $20 million in 2018. Arizona made a jump in the draft, from the 12th pick to the 10th spot, to select UCLA Quarterback Josh Rosen.
In 2017 the Bears traded up one spot to select UNC Quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second pick in the draft. Trubisky’s $15 million in cash earned that season was narrowly outdone by free agent Mike Glennon – the former Buccaneer signed for $16 million.
The Eagles executed a similar approach, this time going for the trifecta, in 2016 with Sam Bradford, Chase Daniel and Carson Wentz.
Seattle pioneered the practice in 2012 with a marquee contract for free agent Matt Flynn. Flynn would never start a game when it was quickly realized that 3rd round rookie Russell Wilson was destined for stardom.
The Dolphins are next in line to go bulk shopping – the Quarterback’s section of Costo. And it might not be confined to the 2019 off-season. Even as four quarterbacks under the age of 25 started their first playoff game over the weekend (or will make that playoff debut next week), another crop is on the horizon.
From five-star recruits, to potential big-money free-agents, Miami has a three-year window to aggressively attack the position and put an end to the growing list of post-Marino failures.
Before we explore menu, let’s first take a look at how each present starting quarterback was acquired by his respective team.
|Tom Brady
|6th round, 1999
|Ryan Tannehill
|8th overall, 2012
|Sam Darnold
|3rd overall, 2018 (NYJ traded up from 6)
|Josh Allen
|7th overall, 2018 (BUF traded up from12)
|Ben Roethlisberger
|11th overall, 2004
|Baker Mayfield
|1st overall, 2018
|Lamar Jackson
|32nd overall, 2018 (BAL traded up from 52)
|Andy Dalton
|2nd round, 2011
|Andrew Luck
|1st overall, 2012
|Deshaun Watson
|12th overall, 2017 (HOU traded up from 25)
|Marcus Mariota
|2nd overall, 2015
|Blake Bortles
|3rd overall, 2014
|Patrick Mahomes
|10th overall, 2017 (KC traded up from 27)
|Phillip Rivers
|4th overall, 2004 (traded from NYG to SD)
|Derek Carr
|2nd round, 2014
|Case Keenum
|FA signing – 2 years, $36 M, $25 M gtd.
|Carson Wentz
|2nd overall, 2016 (PHI traded up from 13; 8)
|Dak Prescott
|4th round, 2016
|Eli Manning
|1st overall, 2004 (traded from SD to NYG)
|Alex Smith
|Via Trade (Sent CB and 3rd rounder to KC)
|Aaron Rodgers
|24th overall, 2004
|Matthew Stafford
|1st overall, 2009
|Kirk Cousins
|FA signing – 3 years, $84 M, fully gtd.
|Mitch Trubisky
|2nd overall, 2017 (CHI traded up from 3)
|Drew Brees
|FA signing – 6 years, $60 M, $24 M gtd.
|Matt Ryan
|3rd overall, 2008
|Cam Newton
|1st overall, 2011
|Jameis Winston
|1st overall, 2015
|Russell Wilson
|3rd round, 2012
|Jared Goff
|1stoverall, 2016 (LAR traded up from 16)
|Jimmy Garappolo
|Via Trade (Sent 2nd round pick to NE)
|Josh Rosen
|10th overall, 2018 (ARI traded up from 12)
That’s 27 of the 32 starting quarterbacks acquired via the draft and still with the original team -84%. Nine of those 32 were not drafted by the team that organically held that draft position. More than a quarter of the starter signal-callers were acquired via a draft day trade-up.
If the Dolphins want to find that quarterback prospect in April’s draft, they might have to follow suit.
2019
Notable Free Agents: Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick
Day 1 or 2 QB prospects: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Will Grier, Brett Rypien
This list of potentially available players has been universally criticized. The top two names on the draftable list are still undeclared and, frankly, are the only two that could be considered long-term answers.
The free agent crop offers up that trio of underwhelming players with recent, relevant starting experience. Bridgewater is the big mystery of the three. His last meaningful snaps (aside from a spot start in a mop-up game week 17) came in the 2015 playoffs.
Any free agent signing would provide a bridge to the imminent rookie selection.
2020
Notable Free Agents: Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Phillip Rivers, Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Nick Foles,
Day 1 or 2 QB prospects: Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason
A little more attractive, isn’t it? Of course, several of those names are a sure-fire bet to retire or re-sign with their present teams. But that list of potential draft prospects is equally salivating for quarterback-starved franchises.
The one big name from the free agent list that has been rumored to potentially be on the move is Russell Wilson. That rumor is entirely unsubstantiated, however, and the Seahawks operate at too high of a level to do anything near the level of stupidity required to move on from an elite quarterback.
Tagovailoa is going be the most hyped prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012 – maybe even before. Herbert has plenty of growing to do as he returns to Eugene for his senior season and Jake Fromm has the make-up that will impress NFL decision makers.
Jacob Eason sat out 2018 after transferring from Georgia to Washington – he can spin it.
2021
Notable Free Agents: Kirk Cousins, Cam Newton, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz
Day 1 or 2 QB prospects: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields
The pair of five stars in the draft column are worth a three year wait – especially Lawrence. The Clemson Freshman, set to play for a national title tonight, looks like he came straight from a quarterback production machine that spits out the perfect product.
Fields hasn’t started a game at the college level and his upside might be clouded by his decision to transfer and sit out the 2019 season.
Of course, all of this could change as quickly as a year – or even sooner. Player’s market value is constantly evolving and most years fail to prove impervious to that fluctuation. Entering the 2018 college season, for example, Michigan State Junior Brian Lewerke was believed to have QB1 potential. After a miserable season, Lewerke isn’t even considered a professional prospect.
The 2018 class staved off major change from early projections. Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Jackson each played under the spotlight throughout their final seasons as amateurs in 2017. Baker Mayfield, as he is want to do, stormed the castle and stole the show rocketing up the draft board to be the first QB selected.
A couple of prospects have that same feel (Tagovailoa in 2019 and Lawrence in 2020). The accompanying names will surely jockey to round out those future first round draft slots.
As long as Miami can stay true to two principles, the long-awaited arrival of the “Next Dan Marino” should be obtainable in the coming years:
1.) Attack the position aggressively, in multiple facets. The draft, free-agency, trade, this is not a position to practice frugality with. Miami needs to sink resources into the quarterback until they find one good enough to permit the team from doing otherwise.
2.) Continue the aggressive nature once the draft target has been identified. If “THE” guy is out there, and the Dolphins are sure of it, sitting idly by would not be in the best interest of the franchise. The Chiefs, the Texans, the Eagles, the Rams – each pushed their chips to the center of the table and now each hold pocket aces at the game’s most crucial position.
The rebuilding process begins here. Get this right, and the entire fan base collectively, deservedly, steps off the wheel of mediocrity.
Miami Dolphins
Darren Rizzi a popular candidate, but is he the best candidate?
Ever since the Dolphins made the decision to fire Adam Gase following am embarrassing 42-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, one candidate in particular has gotten a tremendous amount of support from former and current players on social media.
Spoiler alert: He’s already on the staff, and has been on the last three staffs.
It’s none other than special teams coordinator and associate head coach Darren Rizzi.
Former special teams captain Michael Thomas voiced his support for Rizzi in a tweet:
Great to see Special Teams Coordinators get Head Coaching opportunities. Especially Coach Riz!Players love him because he commands respect from everyone!He’s relatable from the practice squad player to the highest paid guy. He always had us prepared. Pray you get your shot Riz ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/EwoGOCMwln
— Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) January 2, 2019
Former Dolphins running back Reggie Bush also weighed in:
Heard the news my guy Darren Rizzi is interviewing for the @MiamiDolphins head coaching job, best special teams coach I’ve ever been around! Guys love playing for him and he’s been around the organization for a long time! He knows the culture, the fan base, & what it takes to win
— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 3, 2019
Are those names not exciting enough for you? How about Dolphins legend Jason Taylor?
It’s about time someone recognizes how good Darren Rizzi is. Glad to see he’s getting a look. Played for him and have known him for years. Great coach, leader, pro and teacher. Demands accountability and respect https://t.co/97gL2AG4d3
— Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor) January 3, 2019
Just for good measure, I’ll also throw in former Dolphins receiver Brian Hartline, who himself is a rising star in the coaching industry:
I love seeing the @MiamiDolphins interviewing Darren Rizzi. He’d make an excellent head coach. #FinsUp
— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) January 2, 2019
Rizzi is clearly extremely popular and well-respected in NFL circles, and is someone players feel like would make a great NFL head coach. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported Rizzi is going to interview for the vacancy, meaning he’ll get his chance to impress Stephen Ross and Chris Grier.
The biggest question mark with Rizzi is the kind of staff he will be able to assemble. I personally would be okay if he brought back Todd Bowles or Kacy Rodgers as a defensive coordinator. While Bowles’ tenure in New York was not exactly successful, his defenses were always schematically sound and tough to score on.
At offensive coordinator, I could see Rizzi reaching out to former Dolphins staffer Zac Taylor, currently the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams and himself a candidate for a few head coaching vacancies. If he strikes out on Taylor, the offensive coordinator position becomes a huge piece to the puzzle.
Another question to consider if whether Rizzi is a big enough change for a franchise trying to blow it up and rebuild. He has been in Miami for the last ten seasons, and Ross and Grier may want to bring someone in from the outside for a fresh perspective.
Rizzi’s special teams units have been the most consistent part of an otherwise mediocre Dolphins franchise over the course of the last decade. If anyone has earned a chance to be a head coach, it’s him.
Obviously a lot will depend on his interview and the interviews of the other candidates. If Rizzi can bring in a stellar staff to supplement his leadership, I would be fine with this hire.
Miami Dolphins
A Miami Guide to the 2019 Quarterback Draft Class
Miami is in the thick of their head coaching search, but let’s be honest, whomever the Dolphins hire won’t excite you quite like seeing a new quarterback line up under center. Could Miami find the next Patrick Mahomes or Baker Mayfield in the draft? Maybe.
I assume most of you are like me and don’t have time to consume pages and pages of scouting reports to dissect all the prospects in this draft and how they’d fit in Miami. In an attempt to solve that problem for quarterbacks, I have compiled the big-name prospects into a short, easily digestible list.
Please keep in mind it’s early in the scouting process as far as what information is available to the public. As with the draft every year in January, it’s likely projections, analysis, etc. change as we close in on April 25-27.
I’d also like to credit and recommend sources such as The Draft Network and Rookie Scouting Profile who not only helped frame this write-up but also provide more in-depth detail and pros/cons of each prospect that go beyond the brief summaries used here.
Dwayne Haskins
*yet to declare
Accurate on all levels. Has the velocity necessary for a NFL quarterback. Seemingly-high football IQ. One year starter leading to questions on what he could be.
🚨🚨-THIS-can’t be better done by @dh_simba7 -THIS is QB1 stuff right here man😍😍😍 #RoseBowl2019 #Buckeyes @OhioStFootball @OhioStateFB @Buckeyes @Buckeye_Nation @Brutus_Buckeye pic.twitter.com/St12wssLBI
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 1, 2019
My take: Haskins is the top prospect in this class if he decides to declare. He has potential, but not all experts are on-board with Haskins being a safe day 1 pick. Being a one year starter removes the consistency and improvements some experts like to see year-to-year for quarterbacks worthy of an early round 1 pick. As a Dolphins fan, if you’re wanting a quarterback to start day 1, this is one of the players you’ll want to keep an eye on. It’s likely Miami would need to trade up for a player like Haskins if they decide he is worth the gamble.
Projection: Round 1
Daniel Jones
Strong enough arm for the NFL and mobile. Accurate at all levels but lacks consistency or experience in anything outside of a quick passing game.
Daniel Jones in a 56-27 Independence Bowl win vs. Temple : 30/41 for 423 yards, 5 TD passes, 1 TD run, 2 INT's & a 88.2 QBR
TJ Rahming : 12 catches for a career-high 240 yards & 2 TD's pic.twitter.com/VQbSb3izsN
— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life25) December 28, 2018
My take: Jones has climbed draft boards this year. Miami will need to implement an offensive scheme to play to his strengths, the quick passing game. A more complex system like the one ex-head coach Adam Gase featured likely won’t align well to Jones’ strengths. Where we’re at today, it’s looking like Jones will be available when Miami selects at #13. Where Jones is a decent quarterback prospect, if Miami is targeting a high-ceiling prospect, it may be best to look over Jones, and truly at that point, look more towards the 2020 draft. I’ll also add, which may not bode well with Miami fans, when I see Jones, I think of Ryan Tannehill.
Projection: Round 1-2
Drew Lock
Strong arm but can show some inconsistent accuracy across the field — still, mostly accurate at all levels. Appears to have issues processing the field. Solid pocket presence. True boom or bust prospect.
Drew Lock. Hell of a Throw! pic.twitter.com/spSEqxVKDC
— Giants 5-11 (@NelsonGafanha) December 31, 2018
My take: Intriguing quarterback who was hyped coming into this year. He didn’t show the improvement you’d like to see in a four-year starter, but he has potential and could be something special in this league. Due to his inconsistent play game-to-game and lack of major improvement in his four years at Missouri, it’s likely he falls more in the “bust” category when it’s all said and done. He could be worth a day 2 pick for Miami if scouts find the high-end potential is there.
Projection: Rounds 1-2
Will Grier
Mid-level arm talent in regards to accuracy and strength but could improve with mechanical adjustments. Smart, consistent player with ability to extend plays with his legs (for better or worse).
@willgrier_ lookin like Russell Wilson on this play pic.twitter.com/Euz2g0G1fb
— Jeremy Platt🏈 (@btwnthetackles) January 2, 2019
My take: “Freelancer” is a great term to describe Grier. He has shown he can make almost every throw. For those who despise current Dolphins quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, for his lack of pocket awareness, a quarterback like Grier may be more to your liking. To add on, he’d compare more to Jay Cutler as a player than Ryan Tannehill. He’ll want a coach who can help him improve his mechanics and design a scheme to fit his strengths, but Grier shows some potential for the next level. Like most quarterbacks who’d be selected in this range, he’ll need a year or two on the bench for he’ll be ready to contribute.
Projection: Rounds 2-3
Easton Stick
Average arm strength made up for with good accuracy, top-notch athleticism, and a high football intelligence. Lack of top-end competition is a sizeable drawback.
Let’s start HERE, because I want to get you in the door. This is one of the single greatest throws I’ve ever capped. For multiple reasons. It makes that Will Grier throw against Texas look like child’s play. pic.twitter.com/5kjAuIZGY4
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 14, 2018
My Take: A smaller, more athletic Carson Wentz with a slightly less appealing arm is an appropriate way to describe fellow North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick. Stick is just as smart with the football as Wentz, but unlike Wentz (to an extent) he can make plays with his feet when a play breaks down. On top of that, he has the tools you’d look for in an NFL prospect: adequate arm strength, accurate, and a high football IQ. If Miami is looking for a mid-round pick with upside beyond a career back-up, Stick is certainly a target.
Projection: Rounds 3-4
Jordan Ta’amu
Mostly accurate on all levels. Adequate arm strength for the NFL. Can read the field and extend plays with his feet.
Jordan Ta'amu has the best receiving core in college football and if he keeps making like plays this his senior bowl invite will be interesting. He moves Devin white with his eyes shuffles and fires right down the seam with Arden key coming unblocked . pic.twitter.com/sELqoWcXNn
— trevon godwin (@josequavo904) August 6, 2018
My take: Described as one of the biggest quarterback sleepers for this upcoming draft, Ta’amu is a relatively unknown quarterback who could check all the boxes for NFL scouts. I expect Ta’amu to gain more visibility as we approach April. Ta’amu has potential and should be on the Dolphins radar as a quarterback who may be worth a mid-round, flier pick.
Projection: Rounds 3-4
Brett Rypien
Can make all the throws necessary both from an accuracy and arm strength perspective. High football-IQ and risk-averse. Relatively consistent player.
My take: As far as players who could step in for the Dolphins, Rypien should be in the conversation. He does the small things right. There is more to be desired or to be seen as to if he could be true game-changer at the quarterback position, but he could be an adequate game manager. In Miami’s case, if they’re looking for someone to come in and compete next year at a relatively low cost (mid-round pick), this may be the guy. However, I wouldn’t expect Rypien to be the savior Miami fans are looking for long-term.
Projection: Rounds 3-5
Ryan Finley
Accurate short, but inconsistent at anything further. Questionable arm strength relative to the NFL level. Overall, not strong in most categories scouts look for in a quarterback.
My take: It doesn’t appear the upside is there for a player like Finley. He’s experienced, having been in college six years, starting for the last three, but there isn’t a lot to show he’ll be a high-end starter in the NFL.
Projection: Rounds 4-7
Jarrett Stidham
Accurate at all levels and has adequate NFL arm strength. However, doesn’t seem to handle pressure well. Not much of a threat to run when things break down.
UGA ball!
Davin Bellamy gets the sack and forces a Jarrett Stidham fumble 💪🏾#ATD #SECChampionshippic.twitter.com/57YFVEPQLv
— Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 2, 2017
My take: Similar to most quarterbacks in this range, his ceiling isn’t too high. Best case, Stidham could be a solid back-up or spot-starter in this league. For what Miami is looking for, Stidham most likely won’t be the long term solution.
Projection: Rounds 4-7
Gardner Minshew
Inconsistent accuracy and processing which likely will not translate well to the NFL. Playmaker who can extend plays with his feet. Not great but enough arm strength to make the necessary throws.
My take: For those who like the Russell Wilson type of quarterback in terms of extending plays, Minshew may gather some interest for you. However, he lacks in the other departments which will limit him from being a Wilson-type quarterback. I’m gathering he’s best served as a solid backup or spot-starter in the NFL, which is likely not what Miami is in the market for.
Projection: Rounds 4-7
Clayton Thorson
Mid/low level arm strength coupled with inconsistent accuracy. Seems smart enough and has ability to recognize pressure. Has flashes in all categories but overall inconsistent.
My take: Another late round quarterback who has potential to be a good back-up in this league. With Miami wanting that quarterback to take them over the hump, Thorson doesn’t appear to be the answer.
Projection: Rounds 4-7
Bonus:
Kyler Murray
*yet to declare
Not-elite but good accuracy. Most athletic, dynamic quarterback prospect with more than enough arm strength desired at the NFL level. Can make plays when all things break down.
What. A. Throw.
Kyler Murray and Oklahoma aren't done yet! pic.twitter.com/BdfBe4BLCV
— ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2018
My take: It’s nothing new, but the Murray comparisons to Lamar Jackson are real. Think Jackson but with a more accurate arm. There isn’t a lot out there on Murray regarding draft stock as Murray chose to take give up football in exchange for a baseball career. In the event he changes his mind and switches to football, Murray could be a day 1 game-changing prospect for this Miami franchise. Sure, there are durability concerns when you run as much as he does with his small stature; however, a player like Murray is well worth the risk in a relatively weak quarterback class. He could truly be a difference maker in this offense.
Projection: Round 1
Miami Dolphins
Winning and Rebuilding Are Not Mutually Exclusive
The Alternative to the Tank
“Adam [Gase] wants to win now.”
Perhaps unintentionally, that comment, during Chris Grier’s introductory presser from Owner Stephen Ross, was the most telling tidbit from the 12-minute Q&A session.
“Hopefully it’s not 3-13, but whatever it takes to build a winning team that can sustain success is the goal,” Ross said.
Reading the tea leaves, it becomes rather apparent that Dolphins intentions are to rebuild the program this spring. Just because the dreaded “R” word is probably the correct course of action doesn’t mean the team can’t still win games in the interim.
Granted, the most glaring hole on the roster is at the most important position in all of sports, but there are options to either 1.) Bridge the gap to the future, or 2.) Accelerate the future to the present via the draft.
We have months to debate the merits of Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Foles, Dwayne Haskins and the ultimate dream – Kyler Murray, but this column isn’t just about the quarterback.
It’s about the current make-up of the roster. A roster who’s 2018 production was largely established on the work of cheap, young players not yet old enough to rent a car (under 25).
Teams in worse-off positions have made jumps that would reinvigorate a fan base starved for a winner. The 2018 Bears turned things around overnight. The 2016 Rams were the biggest train wreck in the league – now they’ll host a playoff game in the NFL’s “elite 8” after their second straight division title. The Texans went from last-to-first with a roster riddled with question marks.
Again, for disclaimer purposes, each of those teams made dramatic changes at the quarterback position. Which sets up nicely for my position that, dropping an all-star in at the quarterback position can suddenly turn a lackluster roster into an enticing one.
Whether it’s Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbet, Jake Fromm, Trevor Lawrence – whoever you’re partial too, getting that pick right will change the perception of the rest of the roster.
Because, frankly, the rest of the roster is a lot better than it’s been given credit for.
Just because Ross himself says they’re going to do things the “right way,” doesn’t mean the team can’t play good football en route to building an annual championship contender.
The owner said he doesn’t want to continue to flush resources into “older” free agents; patch the roster in hopes of sneaking in as a wildcard.
Great! Most of the production on this roster came from the young guys any way. So when the word “purge” is floated, it’s not referring to your all-pro, 25-year-old, league-leading intercepting cornerback. It’s not in reference to your already-elite left tackle – age 24. It’s about the pushing-30 veteran commanding a percentage of the salary for minimal contribution.
The savings are going to be massive. And while Miami might not be interested in going the way of the high-priced free agent ala Mike Wallace, Brandon Albert or Ndamukong Suh, the flexibility is there. Hell, using that money to keep their own established stars is the best organizational shift the franchise could undergo.
Miami is about to create a gaping hole at the defensive end position. Rather than paying Robert Quinn, the team could hand his annual salary to Frank Clark – the impending free agent of the Seattle Seahawks.
But it doesn’t have to be Frank Clark. It could be “Place Holder” for the purpose of the exercise. There is about to be an entirely fresh canvas in Miami. And that means the opportunity to change the narrative, or perhaps the earned reputation of this once-proud franchise is entirely existent.
Let’s lay the cards on the table and evaluate this team at present date – a state of the franchise, if you will.
We’re going to categorize team roster in four ways: The core, the cuts, the needs, and the priorities.
*Players age refers to age on opening day 2019
The Core:
Xavien Howard – Cornerback
Age: 26.2
2019 Cash Owed: $1.3 M
Club Control: Through 2019
For the second straight year Howard picked off seven passes. In 2018, however, he did it in just 12 games. He’s a physical specimen capable of locking down the game’s best receivers. He’s a safe bet to get a massive contract extension before the 2019 season kicks off – the superstar of this team.
Over the final four games, when Howard was sidelined with a knee injury, the Dolphins defense surrendered 134 points. He is the glue that held the defense together and a player capable of shutting down an entire side of the field on defense.
Howard’s passer rating against was a paltry 69.4 on the season.
Xavien Howard picture perfect mechanics on the outside release with the slant back across his face. pic.twitter.com/JNR3jpJ0np
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 25, 2018
Laremy Tunsil – Left Tackle
Age: 25.1
2019 Cash Owed: $2.1 M
Club Control: Through 2019
Another safe bet to see a big extension coming his way (elevating Chris Grier all but locks Howard and Tunsil into long-term deals with the Dolphins), Laremy Tunsil didn’t allow his first sack of 2018 until week 16.
The offense consistently trusted Tunsil to handle the opposition’s best pass rusher one-on-one, sliding the protection away from the game’s premier left tackle. Tunsil shut down the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Khalil Mack with utter brilliance in pass protection
He’s an effective run blocker too; be it gap, zone or on the pull, Tunsil can do it all.
Laremy Tunsil – elite left tackle pic.twitter.com/Kn8tkl9xLP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 16, 2018
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Free Safety
Age: 22.9
2019 Cash Owed: $1.2 M
Club Control: Through 2021
Fitzpatrick’s rookie year was a smashing success. His production tailed off towards the end as the season submerged beyond reprieve, but he was fluid and an asset at multiple positions.
Fitzpatrick’s 2018 rep count was as follows:
Perimeter Corner: 281
Slot Corner: 380
Free Safety: 166
Box Safety: 94
Without Fitzpatrick, a depleted secondary could’ve entered the depths of 2007 defensive backfield. A full year in the program, a chance to rest after a 2018 without an off-season (from National Championship game to the Scouting Combine right into mini-camp), Fitzpatrick’s sword will have sharpened and he’ll be ready to make a major impact on the defense.
You don’t fuck on Minkah Fitzpatrick pic.twitter.com/BtVzpAhorf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 9, 2018
Kenyan Drake – Running Back
Age: 25.7
2019 Cash Owed: $810 K
Club Control: 2019
One day, some coach, be it in Miami or otherwise, is going to base his offensive attack around Kenyan Drake and the Alabama product is going to produce mega-numbers. His 2018 season was right in line with his young career marks – highly efficient, a big-play machine, but not given an appropriate amount of work.
At 4.5 yards per carry, 1,012 total yards on just 173 touches, nine touchdowns (six coming from 20+ yards), Drake took advantage of minimal opportunities.
Now that Miami is set to turn the offensive reigns over to a new play caller, 2019 will be a statistical explosion for the former four-star Bama recruit.
Couple of things to note from this clip. 1.) Miami went to unbalanced lines relatively frequently this year (Tunsil on the right side). 2.) Pouncey really struggled with reach blocks this year. 3.) Kenyan Drake is a damn good runner. pic.twitter.com/wuQ5kxHZHy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 18, 2018
Albert Wilson – Wide Receiver
Age: 27.2
2019 Cash Owed: $7 M
Club Control: Through 2020
One of the outliers, as far as salary goes, Wilson was on track for a record-setting year before a season-ending knee injury hit in week seven. Like Drake, Wilson is a threat to score every time he touches the football (evidence by his effort single-handedly winning the Bears game).
Heading into that game with the Lions, Wilson led the league in yards-after-the-catch and YAC average. He moved the chains as a ball carrier, provided a decoy on misdirection plays, lined up split wide, in the slot, nasty, in the backfield and even threw a touchdown pass.
Wilson was the Dolphins gem of the 2018 off-season – the only thing that can slow him from picking that pace back up, is a rather serious hip injury.
Vincent Taylor – Defensive Tackle
Age: 25.7
2019 Cash Owed: $640 K
Club Control: Through 2020
One of Chris Grier’s late-round gems at the position in 2017, Taylor has developed his game at a more rapid pace than anyone anticipated. Like too many others on this list, Taylor’s 2018 season was cut short by an injury.
Prior to the injury, few DTs were stuffing the run with greater frequency. Taylor added another blocked field goal to his resume, a pair of sacks and a handful of additional pressures.
Vincent Taylor needs to play more. Shoots inside and gets his hands on the tackle first, tosses him aside and cleans the play up for a short game. pic.twitter.com/h4FduIchW0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 11, 2018
Jakeem Grant – Wide Receiver/Return Specialist
Age: 26.9
2019 Cash Owed: $720 K
Club Control: Through 2019
The only player in 2018 to return a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown, Jakeem Grant continues the theme of young, electrifying game-breakers on this offense. Criminally under-utilized, Grant’s impact was rounding into form late in 2017 and in the beginning of 2018, before being banished to back-up duty in an unwarranted fashion.
After Wilson was lost with an injury, Grant’s workload went down. Inexplicable.
Jerome Baker – Linebacker
Age: 22.8
2019 Cash Owed: $654 K
Club Control: Through 2021
With three sacks, three passes defensed and an interception brought all the way home for six, Baker’s play making prowess took off immediately in his rookie season. He’s athletic, savvy and a sure-tackler.
As a blitzer, Baker is effective taking proper angles and maintaining gap integrity. As a run defender, he’s aggressive and seeks out contact. In coverage, he’s athletic enough to match any tight end across from him.
Davon Godchaux – Defensive Tackle
Age: 24.8
2019 Cash Owed: $645 K
Club Control: Through 2020
A sturdy run-stuffer, Godchaux has been eating up double teams since the day he arrived in Davie. With an extremely low pad-level and tree trunks for legs, Godchaux can control the point of attack, disengage from blocker and make stops at the line of scrimmage.
Raekwon McMillan – Linebacker
Age: 23.8
2019 Cash Owed: $892 K
Club Control: Through 2020
After tearing his ACL on the first play of the 2017 pre-season, it was a slow climb back for McMillan. As the trust in his lateral movement returned, so did his instinctive and explosive nature. McMillan is a between-the-tackles banger that, along with Davon Godchaux, can provide solid run defense in base downs.
Audio on: Raekwon McMillan making big strides. pic.twitter.com/ASTkLJApwx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 9, 2018
Bobby McCain – Slot Cornerback
Age: 26.0
2019 Cash Owed: $5.6 M
Club Control: Through 2022
After McCain’s breakout 2017 season, 2018 brought about new challenges – challenges he, perhaps, wasn’t cut out for. Injuries forced McCain to move around the secondary and out onto the perimeter. There, the skillset that made him one of the game’s premier slot corners did not translate.
Fighting through injuries and playing out of position might have fans down on McCain, but he is an unquestioned leader of this team. He plays with his hair on fire and is more than willing in run support. McCain will be fine, just put him in the slot and leave him there.
Kenny Stills – Wide Receiver
Age: 27.5
2019 Cash Owed: $8 M
Club Control: Through 2020
Stills’ dip in production can be attributed to two factors – 1.) A mid-season injury and, 2.) An abject disaster at the quarterback position. When Stills had his QB1 with a healthy throwing shoulder, he was producing right on par with his career average through the first month of the season.
With three touchdowns and 184 receiving yards through the Dolphins 3-0 start, Stills became a forgotten man when Brock Osweiler took the reins.
There is an out in Stills’ contract for a small dead cap hit, and a trade is worth exploring, but unless it’s a considerable offer, Miami would be wise to retain the services of this big-play, locker room leader.
Kalen Ballage – Running Back
Age: 23.7
2019 Cash Owed: $480 K
Club Control: Through 2021
Ballage certainly doesn’t have the resume as everyone else on the list. But it was the flashes of potential late in the season that reminded folks why he was so highly thought of coming out of Arizona State.
With 5.3 yards per carry, and a role as the trigger man in the wildcat, Ballage showed the versatility that made him a standout at last year’s Senior Bowl.
Of the 13 players listed, 12 would be expected starters in 2019. That doesn’t include the veterans on the other side of the age paradigm (Reshad Jones, the biggest name of note).
A lot of Jones’ veteran counterparts, however, figure to follow Adam Gase with a one-way ticket out of town.
The Cuts:
Andre Branch
2019 Cash Due: $7 M
Cap Hit: $2 M
After robbing the Dolphins, via Mike Tannenbaum, for $18 million the last two years, Miami can get away from their overpaid rotational rusher for a minimal loss. Branch sacked the quarterback just six times in the first two years of his big contract extension ($3 million per sack).
Devante Parker
2019 Cash Due: $9 M
Cap Hit: $0
Still waiting on Parker’s breakout season, the Dolphins have an easy decision to make on their 2015 first round pick. Parker scored only one touchdown in each of the last two seasons, took on multiple injuries and still doesn’t seem to understand what being a professional is all about.
Kiko Alonso
2019 Cash Due: $7.9 M
Cap Hit: $5.7 M
Dirty hits, embarrassing spy efforts, shooting the wrong gap, woeful coverage, there isn’t much else Alonso could do to earn his way onto this list. He made the big play early in 2018, and there’s value in that, but his mental lapses were evident by the number of poor run fits on the defense, but also by his inability to learn the new rules in football (spearheading sliding quarterbacks – not too smart).
Robert Quinn
2019 Cash Due: $13 M
Cap Hit: $0
This one is the trickiest of the bunch. Quinn didn’t produce like a $13 million sack-master, but six of his seven sacks came in the back half of the season. He was a quality run defender more times than not, he’s still just 29 and it’s not likely you’ll find better value on the open market.
Danny Amendola
2019 Cash Due: $6 M
Cap Hit: $0
Now that Gase is gone this shouldn’t be a concern, but let’s not give the new HC any opportunity to give Grant and Wilson’s snaps away to an inferior player. Amendola was a progress stopper to two of the most talented skill players on the roster, not to mention a lackluster season in his own right.
Ryan Tannehill
2019 Cash Due: $17.5 M
Cap Hit: $13 M
Miami could try to trade their quarterback, but those contract figures could make that difficult. Even if the Dolphins are send Tannehill elsewhere for a conditional pick, it would be wise to pull the trigger.
Ted Larsen
2019 Cash Due: $1.9 M
Cap Hit: $400 K
This requires no explanation.
That’s nearly $50 million in savings on a sextet of veterans providing very little by way of production. When Stephen Ross mentioned the free agent stop gaps, those are the players he was referencing.
The Needs:
Quarterback: Pro Football Focus claims Ryan Tannehill was the worst quarterback in 2018. That’s absurd. But he did regress in a way that was rather unexpected. Now, the Dolphins look to find the future in a class that doesn’t offer many options.
Kyler Murray is far-and-away the best potential option, but his future is unclear at press time. Dwayne Haskins has yet to declare, but he’s the clear QB1 when he does. Beyond those two, it’s a lackluster crop of free agents and middle round prospects. Teddy Bridgewater or Nick Foles, coupled with a second round pick on Drew Lock, might be the best route.
Defensive End: Cam Wake is set to hit free agency and the 37-year-old future Hall of Fame pass rusher will have a market. He doesn’t want to leave Miami and would probably come at a reduced rate.
Even with Wake, Miami has some serious work to do at the position. Branch and Charles Harris were abject failures, Quinn might be too expensive and this draft class is littered with elite edge rushers. The Dolphins figure to double down at this spot, as well as attack the interior DL position.
Cornerback #2: Playing Torry McTyer, Cordrea Tankersley and Cornell Armstrong for stretches spelled bad news for the Dolphins record setting defense – and not the kind of records you want to break.
If Fitzpatrick moves back to safety, Howard and McCain take two of three corner spots, there is one clear void in an otherwise solid group.
Offensive Line: This two-decade-long need might not be as bad as perceived. Tunsil and James (we’ll get to that shortly) give Miami a pair of bookends as good as any. If Josh Sitton returns to play left guard, and Jesse Davis at right guard, center is the only glaring need.
However, Miami would be foolish to usher out that group of five and call it good. Depth would be paramount behind Sitton and at tackle. Miami has to hit on an interior lineman in this draft – they just have to.
The team could use another wide receiver, linebacker and probably a tight end, but those are bridges to be crossed after the above has been resolved.
The Top priorities:
Kyler Murray – Stay with me here. I realize he isn’t even committed to football at the time of this posting, but practically everyone outside of his baseball agent thinks he’s choosing football. If he does, he’s the one ticket this off-season that can reshape the complexion of this franchise immediately in 2019.
Re-Sign Ja’Wuan James – He stayed healthy from camp through the end of the season (sans one missed game week 10). He has stretches of dominance in pass pro, and he consistently gives the Dolphins an edge-seal in the running game. He can pull to the play side and erase linebackers (the Dolphins averaged seven YPC running behind James) in the ground game.
Sink Multiple Resources into Edge Rushers and Interior DL – We’ve already saved millions of bucks by trimming the fat. If Miami wants to spend free agent money, this is the position where that should happen. Maybe not the bell of the ball in Frank Clark or Demarcus Lawrence, but a reclamation project like Ezekiel Ansah or Dante Fowler could be a bargain.
Additionally, this draft class is ultra-deep all along the defensive line. If the QB plan doesn’t work out, this is likely the position Miami targets in round-one.
Whichever of the six coaches gets the gig, it’s a busy off-season ahead for [enter coach’s name here] and Chris Grier. Another year of significant roster turnover means fans will have to get to know a lot of new names, but it doesn’t mean the team has to bottom out.
The attraction of the bottom-out, the “tank” if you will, is the illustrious glimpse of the 2020 NFL Draft class at quarterback.
Perhaps, for the first time in a long time, Miami are in a win-win situation.
