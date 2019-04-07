Miami Dolphins
Raekwon McMillan – Miami’s Front Seven Lynchpin
Why Brian Flores is giving the keys to his defense to a 23-year-old linebacker
The transition from college football star to impact professional isn’t an easy one – much less so when returning from an anterior crucial ligament tear. History casts an ominous light on players working back from major reconstructive surgery – devastating injuries that erase entire rookie seasons.
A slow start for Miami’s second-year Linebacker, Raekwon McMillan, ushered in doubt among Dolphins fans at a pivotal position, the proverbial quarterback of the defense. As he laid on the warm August turf at Hard Rock Stadium, following a seemingly innocuous punt coverage play, in an even more senseless exhibition game, the former Buckeye captain had to wonder, “why me?”
It was the first time in his football career McMillan had ever been hurt in a football game – and it would cost him the entirety of the 2017 season.
Early on in what was essentially his rookie season, McMillan didn’t look like the same sure-tackler that dominated at Ohio State (per Pro Football Focus, McMillan missed only 23 of his 268 attempts during his three years at OSU), his run-fits screamed not-ready-for-primetime, and his work in pass-coverage left plenty to be desired. But, as the year went along, McMillan showcased the white knuckle brand of ball that made him a second-round draft pick.
Merely 13 months removed from the ACL injury, McMillan led all NFL linebackers in run stops (PFF stat for stops within two yards of the LOS) from week-five to the end of the 2018 season.
The strong finish was indicative of two inarguable things:
1.) Study habits, and his commitment to the rehab process, would prepare McMillan for a second opportunity to kick start his professional career.
It’s no surprise Brian Flores and Patrick Graham think highly enough of the third-year ‘backer to entrust him in a similar role to that of New England’s Dont’a Hightower – communication has been a buzzword of Flores and Chris Grier this offseason. Flashback to training camp 2017 – then Head Coach, Adam Gase, praised McMillan for his ability to lead and communicate the defense.
That leadership prowess pre-dates McMillan’s professional career. Jerome Baker has been praising McMillan’s football acumen back to their days together in Columbus, Ohio. “It’s very easy playing alongside Raekwon and [Chris] Worley,” Baker said at OSU’s media day prior to the Fiesta Bowl. “Their ability alone is really a blessing. It’s made it easier on my confidence. They’re always telling me I can do it.
And
2.) McMillan was finally healthy.
From a column penned by The Palm Beach Posts’ Joe Schad last December:
“At the beginning of the year I was still hobbling around, after games, after practice,” McMillan said. I was hurting a lot. I still had to do rehab, but by week 7 or, I didn’t have to go to rehab any more. I just let it rest and I was able to move a little bit faster. The first time I knew, OK, I’m all right now was the Houston game, where I ran down Lamar Miller and caught him. That was the first time I opened up in like a year.”
Player’s speak is often that, run-of-the-mill lip service. But McMillan’s admissions were backed by the data – he graded as Pro Football Focus’ fourth-best run-defender in the NFL from that Houston game onward.
Playing 831 snaps (76% of Miami’s defensive total) and all 16 games, McMillan’s role promises to increase the impressive 23-year-old’s scope of duties in 2019 – not for his work in coverage, but rather the aforementioned Hightower role.
In a recent interview with John Congemi on The Audible Podcast, McMillan revealed Brian Flores’ recommendation that he watch Hightower’s tape in preparation for his role in the new defensive scheme.
What exactly does the Hightower role entail? It’s one of the more unique linebacker mantles in the league. The defensive hero of Super Bowl 51’s pre-snap alignment for 2018 reads as follows:
|Pre-Snap Alignment
|2018 Snaps (% of total defensive snaps)
|Off-Ball (Traditional)
|486 (51.4%)
|Defensive Line
|427 (45.2%)
Those distinctions typically differentiate an edge-rusher position and a true MIKE pre-snap alignment. At 6-3, 260 pounds, Hightower is a smidge bigger than McMillan (who goes 6-2, 250).
McMillan’s 2018 splits went as follows:
|Pre-Snap Alignment
|2018 Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|Off-Ball (Traditional)
|773 (93.0%)
|Defensive Line
|2 (.002%)
McMillan’s ability to blitz off the edge, or up the middle, is largely an unknown to this point – at least as far as his PFF data tells us.
Pass Rush Reps:
|Player
|2018 Pass Rush Reps (% of defensive snaps)
|Hightower
|287 (30.3%)
|McMillan
|31 (3.7%)
Hightower isn’t a refined technician with moves and counter-moves on top of an explosive get-off – far from it. It’s his gap discipline, penchant for identifying the protection set-up, and false-step-free-footwork that gave New England a return to the tune of a 16% pass rush productivity from Hightower in 2018.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 7, 2019
With only 31 reps, there isn’t a lot to on from McMillan’s blitzing skill set as a pro, but we can use other clips as indicators for his quick-key, instinctive brand of ball (second video).
Baker and McMillan attack the up-back and force a big TFL pic.twitter.com/xY3xL0qUkR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 6, 2018
The emergence began week-five in Cincinnati where McMillan showed the awareness to respect the hook zone on the delay, then quickly change direction and close on the ball carrier (second video).
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 9, 2018
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 9, 2018
The shallow nature of Matt Burke’s play calling in 2018 restricted McMillan. Primarily a four-man rush, with the occasional A-gap pressure look (which was a bluff nine times out of 10), McMillan was almost always in a back pedal; but it’s his work going forward that should have Dolphins fans optimistic about his growth – against both the run and pass.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 7, 2019
This entire game is a business in projection. From media types, to league executives with final say, everyone’s aim is to act as an early investor who reaps the rewards of mega-returns. McMillan’s new role in Flores’ defense is a projection, but one that should provide confidence among Dolphins fans.
Where many players in his position have failed to overcome the long road back, McMillan is poised not only to make a career for himself, but to act as the lynchpin of Miami’s front seven.
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins’ predraft visits and their potential context clues
The Miami Dolphins are going through their due diligence of predraft visits and private workouts. Is there anything meaningful that can be taken from them?
It’s part of the process. All throughout the draft season teams will be doing their homework on numerous prospects in the several-month leadup to the main event in late April. But the million-dollar question is whether or not the visits have any relation to actual draft selections.
While it is left to each organization’s discretion on how to use the allotted 30 predraft visits, many of the teams will use the opportunity to bring in enigmatic or red-flag prospects to get a better grasp on how they could fit into the team dynamic. Other teams will use it to interview potential draftees. There are many ways a team can use the predraft visits–that’s what makes it so hard to discern the reason for each individual predraft 30.
Smokescreen season
So it goes without saying that this part of the draft process can really throw fans through a loop. Smokescreens are afoot, and a prospect visit could not be what it seems from the fan who’s watching from the outside.
I know I’m guilty of this almost every year, but I’ll see a list of prospect visits, dinners, workouts, and meetings and start trying to make connections and estimates for actual draft selections, akin to the hard-boiled 1950s detective with the photos and yarn on his bullet board looking for any possible clues.
Long-winded analogies aside, I don’t think there’s any historical correlation between visits and selections. This is not the answer that the conspiracy theorist in all of us wants to hear, but it’s the truth, more often than not.
Predraft visits and selection likelihood
Sometimes there are anomalies, though. In 2017, for example, Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan were the first- and second-round selections and both had visits with the Dolphins.
Cordrea Tankersley, who was the third-round pick was not a visitor and did not have any contact with the Dolphins. But with the selections of Isaac Asiata, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Isaiah Ford, the idea of the Miami Dolphins drafting players that they were in contact with during the predraft process went up in flames.
Was that a result of the trade-down with the Eagles from the fourth round and it caused the draft plan to go awry? Or are the predraft visits just smoke and mirrors meant to feign interest in Player A to drive down the interest or dim the spotlight for Player B in hopes of getting a good value pick? A lot of question come with any theory of connecting visits to actual interest.
Coach-GM coupling effects
I suppose that none of the fans truly know that answer–I certainly don’t. It also matters that the Dolphins have had many different front offices in the past several years. Maybe Mike Tannenbaum viewed the usage of the visits differently than Dennis Hickey or Jeff Ireland and even if Chris Grier was still the de facto GM in some of those cases, it might still be different yet now that he’s coupled with Brian Flores.
If that’s the case then this entire article is moot since this will obviously be Chris Grier’s first year working with Brian Flores. To a degree, it matters, but I’m not sure how different it will vary from regimes of yesteryear. The purpose of the predraft visits could, in fact, have many similarities over the numerous front office over the past decade or longer or it could not.
Seeing things that aren’t there
To me, it stood out that both Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan had visits with the Dolphins and ended up being selected in consequent rounds. That’s enough to think that there could be a preference to draft players that came in for a workout or visit, but then that just begs more questions.
Are the Dolphins using the visits as opportunities to interview candidates they already like in a traditional job-applicatory style or are they gauging their overall interest based on the outcome of the visits?
I’m sure you’ll figure out the direction of this article with all the rhetorical, hypothetical questions, but I’m ultimately in the school of thought that there isn’t correlation or causality with the Miami Dolphins predraft visits and their actual draft picks in the subsequent draft.
What a coincidence
The 2017 back-to-back picks of Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan was coincidental and was just the product of how the Dolphins had those two players rated on the big board and how the draft picks started falling.
The same thing can be said with the gift-wrapped Minkah Fitzpatrick in the 2018 Draft after he stumbled to the Dolphins at the 11th pick. Fitzpatrick had not been in contact with the Dolphins at any point, but when he fell, the Fins must’ve already had him highly rated on the board, enough to take him in the first round.
How these dominoes ended up falling was circumstantial based on the one-time draft and the visits played no role on how the players were taken, how the big board was created or how the actual selections were chosen.
On to the future
Now I’ll be remiss if I didn’t use this opportunity to talk about the 2019 predraft visits and look for things that aren’t there for the newest crop of prospects. Here’s the most complete list of visits I could find.
Now at this point, the list of prospects that the Miami Dolphins has shown interest in is large enough that there will be at least one player drafted off of it. I’ll get to that prediction in a second. the list has 55 names on it, I would even humor arguments that say the Dolphins will take two guys off that list.
It’s just such a large number that you could take any random pool of 55 players in this year’s draft class and end up with one to two players that the Miami Dolphins will end up drafting.
It also matters that the Dolphins have seven regular picks: one first, one second, one third, one fourth, one fifth, and two sevenths. There’s an even spread of higher- and lower-tiered athletes on the Dolphins list, so that means that the potential for drafting the listees won’t wane as the draft gets into the later rounds.
The list includes big names such as Nick Bosa and Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State and lesser-known players like Koda Martin from Syracuse and Corrion Ballard from Utah.
Now I should make this point, the 2019 visit list I found includes all contacts and not just predraft 30s. Meetings from Pro Days, the Combine, Senior Bowl week, East-West Shrine week, and local-visit candidates are also listed. Although, in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter since the reasonings for any of the meetings in any regard are different on a case-by-case basis.
Without Further Ado
So now that I’ve dismissed the idea of any major correlation between the visits/meetings, I will take a random stab at the list and make a prediction on who will be a Miami Dolphin after the draft. This is a whimsical, baseless guess and my only guiding light is how I think the team will address team needs this year. I’m predicting the Miami Dolphins will take Johnnie Dixon on Day 3, no rhyme or reason behind that prediction.
If anything, you can look at that 2019 list and see who the Dolphins will likely not take because in years past the trend has often been taking players that aren’t on the list. So if you see a player on that list, then that’s closer to a kiss of death than it is a positive bellwether.
Also for reference, 2018 and 2017 visits and meetings.
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Safeties
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Safeties
Job Description:
Safeties in this defense have to matchup in coverage. With a lot of cover-1, press-man, and cover-3 concepts, one safety often plays the center field position while the other matches up with a tight end, back, or slot.
Tackling is a must. Angles are paramount, everyone must be able to blitz and intelligence is key as this defense is driven by its defensive backs.
Devin McCourty 195 lbs. 4.48 40-yard dash, 6.70 3-cone, 32 arms, 36 vert, 126 broad
Patrick Chung 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.11 3-cone, 34 vert, 119 broad
Duron Harmon 205 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone, 36 vert, 125 broad
Nate Ebner 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 6.59 3-cone, 39 vert, 128 broad
Safeties Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Johnathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|1
|2
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|Florida
|1-2
|3
|Nasir Adderley
|Delaware
|1-2
|4
|Juan Thornhill
|Virginia
|2
|5
|Deionte Thompson
|Alabama
|2
|6
|Taylor Rapp
|Washington
|2-3
|7
|Darnell Savage
|Maryland
|2-3
|8
|Mike Edwards
|Kentucky
|4-5
|9
|Marquise Blaire
|Utah
|3-4
|10
|Sheldrick Redwine
|Miami
|5-6
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
Mike Edwards – Kentucky
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Cornerbacks
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Cornerbacks
Job Description:
No team played more man-coverage than New England in 2018 (54% of the time). With Xavien Howard poised to break the bank, Eric Rowe a capable (though oft-injured) press-corner in his own right, Miami could search to supplement a young group of unproven corners beyond Howard.
Length, speed, change-of-direction, and man-coverage specialists are what we’re looking for here. Here are the measurements of the New England corners:
Duke Dawson 190 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone
Stephone Gilmore 202 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 6.61 3-cone, 31 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
J.C. Jackson 198 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 6.92 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 35.5 vert, 120 broad
Cyrus Jones 195 lbs. 4.33 40-yard dash, 7.25 3-cone, 30.25 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
Jason McCourty 195 lbs. 4.3 40-yard dash, 6.67 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 125 broad
Obi Melifonwu 225 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.58 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 44 vert, 141 broad
Cornerbacks Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|DeAndre Baker
|Georgia
|1
|2
|Greedy Williams
|LSU
|1
|3
|Byron Murphy
|Washington
|1
|4
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Temple
|1-2
|5
|Amani Oruwariye
|Penn State
|2
|6
|David Long
|Michigan
|3-4
|7
|Julian Love
|Notre Dame
|2-3
|8
|Justin Layne
|Michigan State
|2-3
|9
|Lonnie Johnson
|Kentucky
|3-4
|10
|Joejuan Williams
|Vanderbilt
|3-4
|11
|Isaiah Johnson
|Houston
|4-5
|12
|Michael Jackson
|Miami
|4-5
|13
|Kris Boyd
|Texas
|5-6
|14
|Trayvon Mullen
|Clemson
|2-3
|15
|Sean Bunting
|Central Michigan
|5-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Byron Murphy – Washington
Greedy Williams – LSU
Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
Blace Brown – Troy
Derrick Baity – Kentucky
Ka’Dar Hollman – Toldeo
