Ranking Miami Dolphins Starting Quarterbacks (since Dan Marino) #10-1
With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen both likely to start for the Miami Dolphins this year, we’re about to scream “blackjack!” when it comes to how many starting quarterbacks the Dolphins have had since Dan Marino retired.
No, this doesn’t win you any kind of jackpot, nor does it pay out 3-2 odds if you’re ever-so-lucky. This just means that the Dolphins have yet to solve the elusive quarterback riddle since they used to be the best quarterback-centric team of the 20th-century.
As we depicted in our #19-11 starting quarterbacks list, below is a basic chart of every starting quarterback Miami has had since that fateful 1999 season.
Note: Games Started, Starting Record and Winning % only depict regular season #s (not like there are too many playoff numbers to add). Passing TDs, INTs, Passing yards and Completion % take into account every regular season throw by that quarterback, whether they were a starter or if they came in as a backup.
A couple things to keep in mind with this list:
- Rankings are based on a multitude of aspects:
- What did the player cost?
- What was their lasting impact with the team?
- Their overall statistical performance and starting record with the team
Check out who cracked the list of top-10 “best” starting quarterback since Marino retired. Take note of the fact that it’s pretty freakin’ easy to accomplish, all you needed was a winning record (in just 40% of the cases, that is) and a positive TD/INT ratio to do so. Yeah, it’s been that bad, Dolphins fans:
Whether it’s losing records, terrible completion %, pathetic TD/INT ratios or overall incompetence, these quarterbacks are the reasons we have so many nightmares when we think of the starting quarterback position as a whole. It’s thanks to them that we believe less-than-stellar quarterbacks are the best “solutions” we’ve had this 21st-century.
10) Chad Henne
Chad Henne doesn’t crack the top-10 because he was good. In fact, the only positive highlight I can remember is him throwing a perfect touch pass to Ted Ginn Jr. over three New York Jets defenders.
Outside of that one touchdown pass, as well as the “duel” he had with Tom Brady to open the 2011 season – when Brady (517 yards) and Henne (416) broke the NFL record for most combined passing yards between two starting QBs in a game with 933 (ironically enough, they broke the record previously held by Dan Mario and Ken O’Brien – 927 passing yards) – Henne was a lost cause in Miami.
Essentially destined to be a backup, Henne never amounted to much. Rumor has it, the Dolphins wanted to grab Joe Flacco in the 2008 draft, but ended up getting outsmarted by Ozzie Newsome and the Baltimore Ravens. Leaving Miami with the next-best option (and apparently, an option they didn’t really want).
As a “waste” of a 2nd-round pick, Henne finds himself below most of these journeymen, even if he accumulated more starts and starting numbers than the rest.
9) Jay Cutler
Smoking Jay Cutler.
He was entertaining for the rest of America, but in the eyes of every Dolphins fan, he was a waste of $10m. It’s one thing if the team “had” to spend the money, but Miami could have carried over that $10m and set themselves up for a better 2018 season. Instead, Adam Gase thought he could salvage the season by luring Cutler out of retirement.
What a mistake.
Cutler was just as good as he was with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. That is, he was completely underwhelming. Outside of outdueling Tom Brady in Week 14 of the 2017 season, Cutler is best known for not giving a single ***k during his Dolphins tenure. And why would he? Why risk injury when you can ride off into the sunset with an easy 8-figure paycheck?
The Dolphins ran a wildcat play, and Jay Cutler just doesn't care.
— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 1, 2017
You could have given me $10m and I would have been just as successful as Jay Cutler was. In fact, I would have won 0 games for the Dolphins, and that would have actually been more productive than Cutler’s 6-8 starting record.
The world thanks you for existing, Jay Cutler. Miami Dolphins fans do not.
8) Joey Harrington
At the expense of a 5th-round draft pick, the Miami Dolphins acquired one of the biggest draft busts of all time.
As if his 18-37 starting record with the Detroit Lions wasn’t enough to deter the Dolphins, it seemed like Miami really wanted to overpay for mediocre starting quarterbacks in the mid-2000s. What started with A.J. Feeley eventually took them down the path of Joey Harrington and Trent Green.
There’s a reason why these quarterbacks were available, and it’s not because their trade partners had someone like Philip Rivers waiting in the wings.
Harrington could land anywhere on this list and you wouldn’t be wrong with your placement. Accumulating a 5-6 record during his time as a starting quarterback with the Dolphins, Harrington threw 12 touchdowns to go along with 15 interceptions and a 57.5% completion percentage. He wasn’t as bad as he was in Detroit, but he was just as worthless to this organization as he was to the Lions.
That is, he was a complete waste of time.
Harrington was actually one of the most controversial placements for me. I could have placed him somewhere in the bottom-10 and it would have been justified. My main reason for including him this high has to do with the overall number of games he started. If any of the quarterbacks below him had started 11 games, I feel like their statistics would be even worse than they already were (a big assumption to make, I know).
Jay Cutler and Chad Henne get lower ranks due to their cost, not their overall numbers.
7) Brock Osweiler
Here’s a man who nearly saved a Dolphins season after Ryan Tannehill injured himself (yet again).
Though his play was erratic, and each throw was an adventure in-and-of-itself, Brock Osweiler was (almost) what you wanted in a backup quarterback. A guy who wouldn’t sink your season if he had to spot-start a few games, and costing just $880k against the cap, his value is what propels him above most of these other starting quarterbacks on the list.
His stats don’t tell the entire story of how his starts went, but the only negative here is his 2-3 record. Everything else? Like I said, just what you want out of your backup.
Due to the Houston Texans vastly overpaying him, Osweiler has turned into a league-wide joke, but that shouldn’t nullify his admirably average performance with the Dolphins in 2018.
Brock Osweiler is skipping rocks out here 😂
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/cqEV40WBIX
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2018
Any excuse I get to include this video in a post, I will take advantage of it every. single. time:
Brock Osweiler just drilled some poor guy in the head
— Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) November 13, 2017
6) Damon Huard
Like Jay Fiedler, Damon Huard is a product of having a phenomenal team around him.
That 5-1 record is a sick joke when you look at the potential those Dolphins’ teams had. And when it comes down to it, it was pretty evident that the Miami Dolphins didn’t have much potential to work with at the starting quarterback position.
Huard infamously replaced Dan Marino in that fateful 62-7 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars – Marino’s last game in a Dolphins uniform. Ironically, Jay Fiedler replaced Mark Brunell during that game and had a better statline than Marino and Huard combined (click here at your own risk).
Huard was essentially a holdover until the Dolphins found a new franchise quarterback (which they still haven’t found). It’s not that Huard did anything wrong (which is why he’s #6 on our list), it’s more the fact that he didn’t do much right.
Place Huard on the same teams Ryan Tannehill had, and you’re looking at a much lower ranking.
5) Matt Moore
The golden boy for much of the Dolphins fanbase, Matt Moore was never anything more than an overhyped backup quarterback.
Clamoring for Moore to start is all the evidence you need to notice how far this franchise has fallen since Dan Marino retired. It was more-than-evident that Moore wasn’t the answer at quarterback, but the backup quarterback is always the most popular player on your football team.
Moore didn’t offer us much hope, but he did solidify the Miami Dolphins playoff berth during the 2016 season. Taking over for an injured Ryan Tannehill after the former 1st-round pick led the team to a 8-6 record, Moore was tasked with keeping the Dolphins afloat for the final 3 games of the season.
And by George, he did just that. Winning 2 of the final 3 games of the season, Moore helped the Dolphins earn their first playoff berth since the 2008 season.
The thing is, Miami most likely would have made the playoffs if Ryan Tannehill remained under center, bringing forth the question whether or not Moore was worthy this entire time or if he was just in the right place at the right time.
Retrospect tells us, he was definitely in the right place at the right time.
Hey….
Hey….

Remember this? I buried this so deep in my subconscious I almost forgot about it😬
— A-A-Ron (@ASuttonPFN) May 30, 2019
4) Gus Frerotte
Gus Frerotte is probably the most-boring quarterback on this list.
Not speaking personality wise (RoboHenne was a thing for awhile), but Frerotte was just a generic starter for this team. Accumulating a 9-6 record as a starter the one year he was with the Dolphins, Frerotte was just another journeyman quarterback making a pit-stop in Miami.
Throwing for 2,996 yards, 18 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, a 52% completion percentage and a 71.9 quarterback rating, there’s really isn’t much to say about Frerotte. He wasn’t horrible, and his starting record reflects the last remnant of those stellar Dolphins teams from the early-2000s.
3) Jay Fiedler
The main reason Dave Wannstedt and his Ron Jeremy mustache failed as the Dolphins head coach.
How do you establish one of the greatest defenses since the Chicago Bears’ 1985 Monster’s of the Midway team and not advance to the AFC Championship game at least once? Answer: Jay Fiedler is your quarterback.
Forever underwhelming Dolphins fans and eternally wasting the early-2000s Dolphins teams, Fiedler was a “competent” quarterback that prevented Miami from reaching their well-deserved apex as an organization.
A 66/63 TD/INT ratio says virtually all you need to know about Fiedler’s potential. Every time you thought the team would take a step forward, you’d come to realize that they were just stuck in neutral.
Fiedler has the honor of being the last Dolphins quarterback to win a playoff game, but was it really Fiedler that earned that honor, or was it the phenomenal teams he was playing with? (rhetorical question, we all know it was the teams he played for).
And the most disappoint part is, when all is said and done, he’s the 3rd-best starting quarterback this team has had in the 21st-century. Ouch.
On this day 15 years ago, quarterback Jay Fiedler came in for the Miami Dolphins in place of Brian Griese and led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in a thrilling 24-23 win over the Washington Redskins. 'Twas also the debut of the orange jerseys: #FinsUp
— Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson) November 23, 2018
2) Ryan Tannehill
We all want to bury Ryan Tannehill as a starting quarterback for this team, but is it because he was such a terrible player? Or is it because we are dealing with 20 years of futility at the position and he was just another failed “answer” at the position?
Tannehill cost this team a 1st-round pick, but drafting him really wasn’t the wrong decision. Yes, Miami should have went with their gut and drafted Russell Wilson, but we can’t fault the team for trying to solve the most important position on the gridiron. Since Marino, Tannehill was the first (and only) quarterback the Dolphins have drafted in the 1st-round. If you’re going to be cheap with the most-vital position on the team, you deserve all the failures that come with it.
Tannehill is easily the second-best quarterback the Dolphins have run out there since Marino retired, and it’s not even that close. If Tannehill played with the same teams Jay Fielder had, he would be staring at a better starting record and a much better statline than he currently has. Truth is, Tannehill is the unfortunate byproduct of a franchise that has been inept for so long.
We have rightfully concluded that you can’t bring back a quarterback who has “failed” for 7 years, but is it entirely his fault? Yes and no.
Yes, Tannehill wasn’t “good enough” to lead the Dolphins to the promise land that is productive postseason football, but he wasn’t all that detrimental to the franchise either. The most detrimental thing you can say regarding RT17 is that the team took too long to move on from him. Not his fault.
A b******t tackle during the 2016 season meant Tannehill was unable to “lead” the team to the 2016 playoff berth. Allowing him to reaggravate the knee injury in 2017 was both the fault of the team’s medical staff and his own doing for insisting he avoid surgery and heal his knee naturally (this is the same medical staff that convinced Nick Saban that Daunte Culpepper was a better option than Drew Brees; exactly how much trust do you have in them?).
If it weren’t for the fact that Tannehill’s Dolphins’ career was simply average, he would be the number one quarterback on this list. And that says all you need to know about the team’s anemic answer(s) at the position.
Tannehill threw for 20,434 yards, 123 touchdowns and just 75 interceptions – all while accumulating a 62.8% completion percentage – better than every quarterback on this list except for Chad Pennington‘s 67.6% completion percentage (known for his ability to be a game-manager, and his ineptitude to throw a deep ball) and Brock Osweiler’s minimal playing time (63.5% completion percentage). Thank you bubble screens.
One of the most impressive throws in Week 3 came from #Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill on this touchdown to Kenny Stills🔽
Stills has 14 touchdowns on targets 20+ yards downfield since the start of 2016, the most in the NFL in that time🎯🎯🎯#OAKvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/L5QhQVZ4pl
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) September 26, 2018
1) Chad Pennington
Here you have it, Dolphins fans. The only glimmer of hope we’ve experienced over a two-decade stretch. Unless you count Jay Fiedler failing to bring Hall of Fame talent far into the playoffs during the early-2000s, we all clamor to that one season Chad Pennington had.
We easily forget that Pennington was on the Dolphins’ roster for 3 years of his career, mainly because his deteriorating shoulder prevented him from playing meaningful football throughout that time.
Instead, the best quarterback the Dolphins have had since Dan Marino retired gave us one magical season. ONE!
Don’t get me wrong, going from 1-15 to 11-5 is one of the most impressive story lines any team experienced in the 21st-century, but it wasn’t enough to solidify the quarterback position for this team. It wasn’t even enough to earn the Dolphins a playoff win – losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wildcard game that 2008 season.
The runner-up MVP – and one of the most-accurate passers in NFL history – threw 4 interceptions that Wildcard game, giving the Dolphins virtually no chance at succeeding. That playoff game epitomizes the Dolphins 21st-century. Just when you think we’ve taken the next step, we get smacked in the face and put back in our place.
Miami Dolphins QB Chad Pennington tears knee ligament playing … basketball:
— South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 31, 2011
You Have to Pick One: Brian Flores or Tua Tagovailoa
The data of new coaching hires from the last 15 years does not bode well for the Tank For Tua hive
Hiring a new Head Coach is the result of a plan gone awry. Sure, by the end of the imminently departed coach’s tenure, the fan base is ready to help him pack, but it’s always an az-5 option (a last ditch effort, for those that haven’t seen HBO’s Chernobyl).
Brian Flores has been a breath of fresh air in Miami, but the numbers are stacked against he and his new staff; any new staff, truthfully. Only 33.9% of new coaching hires — since 2004 — have kept said job for five or more years (discounting coaches hired in the last four years since the data isn’t complete).
The Dolphins alone are 0-for-5 in this regard.
Of the 82 coaching hires since 2004, only 21 coached for a half-decade or more. Of those 21 coaches, only six have hoisted a Lombardi Trophy.
Expectations for Flores and the Dolphins are at an all-time low in 2019. Tanking, or otherwise, the results of first-time head coaches are usually quite poor. Those 82 new coaches have posted a cumulative record of 677-913-1 (.426) in their first season.
Only 37.8% (31-out-of-82) of coaches in this study registered winning career-marks with their respective organizations. One-and-done coaches make up 12.2% of new coaching hires since 2004 (10-out-of-82).
The good news, championships are prevalent among this group. Eight of the 82 coaches have won Super Bowls (nine in total when counting Tom Coughlin’s two rings). Essentially, new coaching hires this century are either strikeouts or homeruns.
The primary basis for this study was to figure out what Brian Flores’ odds are of surviving a last-place finish in 2019. A lot of pundits, and fans, are pulling for the Dolphins to strikeout this season in order to secure Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, but that will likely come at a cost.
Four coaches have retained their jobs after earning the number-one pick in the draft. Hue Jackson did it twice with the Browns, Lovie Smith with the Bucs, Steve Spagnuolo with the Rams and Jim Schwartz with the Lions.
The combined record post-number-one-pick for those four coaches was 44-91-1 (.326).
You won’t find many folks that are against the idea of Tagovailoa bringing his talents to South Beach, but the history tells us that if that’s the case, Brian Flores likely isn’t the man for the job. And while Flores could certainly survive a disaster season, the data tells us that coaches last-place-finishers aren’t worth retaining.
The last head coach to finish last, retain his job, and go on to win a Super Bowl was Jimmy Johnson.
That was 30 years ago.
It’s [highly likely] that you have to choose one or the other between Flores and Tagovailoa.
Ranking Miami Dolphins Starting Quarterbacks (since Dan Marino) #19-11
If this were an exam, every answer would be wrong.
Most of these decisions were wrong the moment they were made. They were all wrong for the future of the Miami Dolphins. If there is one thing Dolphins fans are used to this century, it’s the team’s unequivocal failure at the quarterback position.
If you have a squeamish stomach, this list may not be for you. There are going to be plenty of miserable memories and instances of false hope provided in the text below.
To start, here’s a quick breakdown of every starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired:
Note: Games Started, Starting Record and Winning % only depict regular season #s (not like there are too many playoff numbers to add). Passing TDs, INTs, Passing yards and Completion % take into account every regular season throw by that quarterback, whether they were a starter or if they came in as a backup.
A couple things to keep in mind with this list:
- Rankings are based on a multitude of aspects:
- What did the player cost?
- What was their lasting impact with the team?
- Their overall statistical performance and starting record with the team
If this were based solely on stats, it would take mere moments to create this list. But a lot more goes into the decision to start a quarterback, and we need to take it all into account.
See how the Dolphins’ starting quarterbacks stack up since the greatest quarterback of all time, Dan Marino, retired after the 1999 season:
19) Daunte Culpepper
It isn’t his piss-poor attitude, his pathetic stats, his inability to lead the offense, or the 2nd-round draft pick the team traded away that has him ranked dead last. In fact, it’s not entirely his fault either. But we all know the story by now:
Daunte Culpepper over Drew Brees. A franchise bust over a franchise savior. Super Bowl aspirations (thanks, Peter King) versus Super Bowl champions.
The Miami Dolphins could have been set for the next decade; instead, the Dolphins grew into an afterthought while the New Orleans Saints became “America’s team” for a good stretch of Brees’ career. Daunte Culpepper can thank Nick “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach” Saban, the Dolphins’ medical staff and Randy Moss for ending up in Miami.
Culpepper is by no means “worse” than most of the quarterbacks ranked higher than him, but the decision to sign him cost the franchise more than petty cash – it cost us a decade of futility and frustration. Frustration that we still feel to this day.
Every time Drew Brees sets records, remember Nick Saban picked Daunte Culpepper over Brees when he was in charge of 2006 Miami Dolphins. Saban famously blamed team doctors as his "fall guy" rather than take responsibility for this football atrocity.
— Ben Maller (@benmaller) October 9, 2018
18) John Beck
If Chad Henne was a waste of a second-round pick, then what do we call John Beck?
A quarterback who should have never been drafted as high as he was (40th-overall), Beck performed admirably in college, but no one projected him to be an NFL starter (think Brandon Weeden).
Beck never won a game for Miami, and completed just one touchdown pass in his 2-year Dolphins’ career – a career in which he was active for just 5 games in 2007 and inactive for the entire 2008 season. He was released the following offseason, and made several starts for the Washington Redskins….3 years later. Fittingly enough, he lost all 3 of those starts with the Redskins, though he did end up throwing 2 touchdown passes during that time. Progress.
17) A.J. Feeley
Another 2nd-round pick thrown straight into the garbage, A.J. Feeley was the Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback who accumulated a 4-1 record when Donovan McNabb went down for a stretch in 2002. He didn’t play a single snap in 2003 and yet somehow, the Dolphins thought he would turn into a franchise quarterback. He didn’t.
The most memorable thing A.J. Feeley did was get traded to the San Diego Chargers for Cleo Lemon in the middle of the 2005 season. And it’s solely because Lemon completed that iconic pass to Greg Camarillo that we even know this trade existed. Otherwise, he returned to the Eagles in 2006 and got passed over by Jeff Garcia when the Eagles needed to replace McNabb again.
A 3rd-string quarterback acquired for a 2nd-round pick is the reason why Feeley is so low on this list. If it wasn’t for an even bigger waste of a 2nd-round pick, it’s quite possible he’d be lower.
16) Cleo Lemon
Cleo Lemon didn’t stand much of a chance.
Starting for a team with minimal talent at wide receiver and at running back, Lemon was left with a barren cupboard of playmakers. While it’s not entirely his fault the team went 1-15 during that season (he only started 8 games that year), he is one of the main reasons this offense was so incompetent.
I mean, lets face it, Chad Pennington came in a year later and won a division title with almost the same cast of characters. The fact that he didn’t cost much (he cost us A.J. Feeley…good riddance) puts him a step ahead of our bottom 3 players. His statline is the reason why he’s below just about everyone else.
This next group can be as interchangeable as you’d like. They’re all equally as forgettable as they are incapable of being starting quarterbacks in this league. They were mainly thrust into the role due to various other injuries or incompetencies, but that doesn’t negate the fact that they were never able to solve Miami’s quarterback problem.
15) Tyler Thigpen
After Chad Pennington suffered a season-ending injury during the 2009 season, Tyler Thigpen was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 7th-round draft pick.
A former starter for the Chiefs that went 1-10, Miami felt he could serve as Chad Henne’s backup, with the potential of replacing Henne if the sophomore quarterback didn’t pan out. Though he had an abysmal record with the Chiefs, he thew for 2,683 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. There was “some” promise to him.
Thigpen was active for just one game that 2009 season, and was thrust into the starting role for one game in 2010 when both Chad’s, once again, went down with injuries. After one, inept start, Thigpen was benched in favor of Henne, who was returning from his injury.
Frankly, there isn’t much to say about Thigpen. He was always meant to be a backup, and his starting stats predominantly reinforced that. In his one start with Miami, Thigpen completed 17 passes for 187 yards and 1 interception.
Ironically enough, he outdueled Jay Cutler that game – who completed 16 passes for 156 yards and 1 interception. The Bears won that game 16-0.
14) Trent Green
The Dolphins felt they won a steal-of-a-trade when they acquired Trent Green from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 5th-round draft pick.
The team gambled on a former starter with a history of concussions and what do you know, Green suffered a concussion while attempted to block a defensive lineman on a running play and didn’t play another snap for the Dolphins.
Green accumulated an 0-5 record as a starter, though his stats were a bit more pedestrian than some of the other quarterbacks on this list. If it weren’t for his “potential” as a former QB1 in the league, Green would be lower on this list. His cost and starting stats are worse than fellow former-Chiefs counterpart, Tyler Thigpen, but it’s safe to say that Green was always the “better” quarterback.
If you didn’t know Green’s career with the Chiefs prior to the Dolphins, you’d think he’s just as incompetent as the other quarterbacks ranked below him. Still, at 37 years old, what was Miami thinking…
13) Sage Rosenfels
Never meant to be the team’s starter or savior, Sage Rosenfels was drafted in the 4th-round of the 2001 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins and was subsequently traded to the Dolphins for a 7th-round pick the following offseason.
Like Thigpen, Rosenfels was intended to be a project and a backup quarterback for this team, but like plenty of other instances you’ve read so far, the lack of success (and injuries) by Miami’s other quarterbacks thrust him into a starting role. Rosenfels never got much of a chance to succeed in Miami, going 0-2 as a starter while throwing 6 touchdowns to go along with 6 interceptions.
You can argue that Miami “messed up” by not retaining him, though I guess they had enough conviction to know he wouldn’t be a franchise starter. Still, he could have made a formidable backup for this team – similar to what Matt Moore was for 7 years with Miami. Rosenfels signed with the Houston Texans prior to the 2006 season and over his 3-year Texans’ career accumulated a 6-4 record as a starter, throwing 24 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.
So why is he so low on this list? We’re ranking starting quarterbacks, not backups, and Rosenfels accumulated a 49.5 completion % and a 0-2 record. Pedestrian in every sense.
For what it’s worth, Rosenfels is an enlightening person to follow on Twitter (@SageRosenfels18)
Former #Miami #Dolphins quarterback Sage Rosenfels says Jeff Ireland 'worst GM'
— Alex Mena (@alexmenamiami) November 7, 2013
12) Ray Lucas
There’s really no reason why Ray Lucas should be this high (um, low?) on a starting quarterback list. Another career-backup, Lucas is essentially the reason why the 2002 season was derailed.
After Jay Fiedler got injured, the Dolphins (5-1 at the time) ended the season 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1996 (those were the days, folks). While you can’t expect your backup to be as successful as your starter, that 2002 Dolphins team featured studs such as: Ricky Williams, Chris Chambers, Randy McMichael, Zach Thomas, Brock Marion, Jason Taylor, Patrick Surtain, Adewale Ogunleye, Tim Bowens, Sam Madison and Olindo Mare.
That team was STACKED! All Lucas had to do was play game manager; instead, I give you this excerpt from his Wikipedia page. It’s quite….glorious:
“Lucas holds the unenviable distinction of worst single game quarterback performance by any Dolphin. On October 20, 2002, in one game against the Buffalo Bills, Lucas was responsible for 6 turnovers: 4 interceptions and 2 fumbles. He completed only 13 passes to Dolphin receivers. The player that caught the most passes from Lucas was Buffalo Cornerback Nate Clements.”
11) Brian Griese
Former Super Bowl champion* and Pro Bowl starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Brian Griese – son of former Dolphins legend Bob Griese – came to Miami with a legitimate chance at being the team’s savior. It seemed poetic that Bob Griese’s son could save the Dolphins from quarterback oblivion after his father amassed a 14-year Hall of Fame career with the team between 1967 and 1980.
In 51 starts with the Broncos, Griese accumulated a 26-24 record, threw for 11,763 yards, 71 touchdowns and 53 interceptions. He signed with Miami as a free agent, and when Jay Fiedler went down with another injury during the 2003 season, it seemed like everything would come full circle for the Dolphins organization. But of course, it didn’t.
Griese did win 3 of his 5 starts with the Dolphins, but threw 6 interceptions (to 5 touchdowns) during that time, and completed just 56.9% of his passes. Like Lucas, Griese played on an elite Dolphins team, and those wins were a product of the team, not his skill. Griese lasted just one season with Miami before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
For what it’s worth, Griese never had a losing record with any of the 4 teams he played with (Denver: 26-24; Miami: 3-2; Tampa Bay: 12-9; Chicago Bears: 3-3), but he never was able to take any of those teams as far as they deserved to go either.
*Griese served as the team’s backup quarterback the year they won the Super Bowl.
2003 Miami Dolphins (10-6) Team misses playoffs again despite 10-6 record. Hilights included Thanksgiving beatdown of Dallas, Olindo Mare setting NFL record for FG & another excellent season by Ricky Williams.Unfortunately the Brian Griese experiment didnt work.Tough times ahead
— Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) May 11, 2018
Check in to LockedOnDolphins.com tomorrow for our Top 10 list of starting quarterbacks since Dan Marino retired. If you thought this list was bad, get ready for an even more-entertaining list. Bottle up that frustration you still exude since the Daunte Culpepper signing, because the top-10 list may be even worse than this one.
Flores’ Vision for a Tough, Physical Team Backed by Statistical Merit
New Dolphins Head Coach has the right approach, now it’s time to execute
“We are going to have a tough, physical team. Not many teams know how to defend a two-back run game.”
Each time he speaks it’s clear that Brian Flores comes from the Bill Belichick tree. Coach Flores won’t divulge any information beyond what’s already apparent on the surface, but there are no blurred lines when it comes to his vision of Miami Dolphins football.
“They want us to be the most well-conditioned team in the league,” said one of Miami’s suddenly, longest-tenured players.
Jakeem Grant told MiamiDolphins.com Columnist Andy Cohen about the rigors of offseason practices under the new regime. In a recent piece, Cohen details that, “the players don’t jog from drill to drill, they flat out sprint.”
There’s a method to Brian Flores’ madness, and it’s backed by statistical data.
Stephen Ross’ half-billion-dollar renovation to Hard Rock Stadium came to completion ahead of the 2016 football season. The newly added canopy did more than protect fans from the scorching September heat in Miami Gardens, it also put the opposing team directly in the conditions — by design.
The on-field product has vindicated Ross’ decision just three years in.
The Dolphins were 16-7 (.696) in the revamped building compared to a total record of 23-25 (.479) — a difference of .217 in winning percentage between the 2016-2018 seasons.
The previous three years, before the cover of the canopy, Miami’s splits were far less dramatic. The Dolphins went 11-12 at home (.478) compared to a 22-26 (.458) total record — a difference of .020 in winning percentage. Home or on the road, the Dolphins were the same, mediocre team.
Flores doubled-down on matching his personnel to the attributes of his home stadium. Much like big ballparks complement pitching and sound defense in baseball, the Dolphins will look to play small ball in a league driven by the home run.
The heat, and offseason conditioning programs, establish the type of game the ‘Phins will try to play. Shorten the contest and wear the opposition down late with a commitment to the ground game.
In order to succeed via that recipe, the Dolphins will have to clean up a previously deficient area — penalties. Under Adam Gase, the Dolphins incurred the 9th, 2nd, and 3rd-most penalty yardage over a three-year period (2016-2018).
Nothing will kill a ball-control offense faster than consistently displacing the unit behind the chains with pre-snap penalties. Penalties that “take no talent,” to cut out of the recipe all together.
Flores has been rather redundant on driving home that message. In six, count-em, SIX separate pressers this offseason Flores eluded to his preference that Miami plays a disciplined brand of football, and that extends beyond the white lines. It’s in the way his team practices and prepares; it’s a lifestyle he is preaching to this Dolphins club.
The redesigned practice field has Flores’ fingerprints all over it. On one end of the facility hangs a banner displaying a 4:1 ratio. A ratio comparing the mental (80%) and physical (20%) aspects of the game.
On the other end, a wall with the acronym T.N.T painted on its brick facing. Each time a player jumps offside, or forgets an assignment, that player runs to the wall — things that take no talent. Whatever it takes to drill home the mindset of smart, disciplined football, that’s what Flores wants.
We know that Miami has a distinct home field advantage that increases in the early portions of the calendar. Worrying about playoff results may fall under the category of “cross that bridge when we get there,” but as any great writer will tell you, knowing the end of the story is crucial before the writer even begins.
The purpose of the rebuild is to eventually win football games in January. 10 of the 12 playoff teams in 2018 finished in the top-half of the league in rushing. Both Super Bowl teams were in the top five and three-of-four championship-round teams were in the top seven.
In 2017, nine of the top 10 rushing teams made the post-season. The final four teams (championship weekend participants) ranked first, third, seventh, and tenth in the NFL in rushing in 2017.
Adam Gase knew what type of team he wanted to create, he just had no idea how to execute the plan, or if it was even an applicable approach to the organization itself.
Coach Flores, on the other hand, is focused on an identity — an identity backed by proven success of this storied franchise. A team that can establish its physical prowess, lean on the opposition, and create a product that is viable both in the South Florida sun, but also on blustery, winter days in the northeast.
Upon his appointment back in February Flores spoke about the aligned vision of he and General Manager Chris Grier shared.
“Our vision, and our core philosophy of how to build a team, they were aligned,” Flores said. “That was one of the things that sold me. I told every team [that I interviewed with] this, ‘if our beliefs aren’t aligned then don’t hire me’ because if they aren’t aligned it’s not going to work.”
The Dolphins knew a rebuild was coming the moment Telvin Smith high-stepped his way into the end zone last December in a season-ending loss at Hard Rock Stadium. The commitment to the rebuild has provided a stabilizing force that suggests Grier and Flores are seeing this vision through.
The execution of that vision will be judged on the results of the coming years. If the Dolphins can consistently out-physical and out-tough the opposition, those results will benefit the home team.
