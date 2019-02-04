Real Solutions for a Rebuild – Teaching and Developing

We’re 80 days out to the NFL draft…but who’s really counting?

Being in the lull between the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine – yes, lull – I figured it’d be a good time to release my first go-around at a 13 person short list for Miami.

Why 13 players? Well, it’s simple, Miami picks at #13 in the first round and simple mathematics tell us one of the 13 players on this list will be available when Miami picks (assuming Miami doesn’t trade out).

Note — This is not a guess at what Miami’s draft board looks like. My take is based on prospect talent and what picks will provide most value to this Miami Dolphins team.

1. Nick Bosa – EDGE – Ohio State

Bosa is the unanimous #1 player on almost all draft boards and that is not surprising if you watch him play. He can rush the passer and stop the run with the best of them. Add in the blood-line that is in the Bosa family, his size, level of competition, etc. and you have exactly what you look for in an NFL prospect.

Throw in Bosa plays a premium position, defensive end — a need for this Dolphins team — it’s a no-brainer to make him #1 on this short-list.

There is almost zero chance he is available when Miami picks, unless they trade up or we experience another Laremy Tunsil gas mask type incident. In the near-impossible event he is, all draft plans for the first round should be scrapped and Bosa should be the pick.

2. Josh Allen – EDGE – Kentucky

Like Nick Bosa, with Josh Allen you find that cross-roads of a talented player meeting a Miami need at a premium position. Allen, like Bosa, can do almost everything. Most would argue the floor for Allen is lower, but he has a similar ceiling to that of Bosa.

Josh Allen now has the Kentucky single season sack record all to himself. pic.twitter.com/fNKdcAhYs8 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) November 17, 2018

It’s unlikely Allen is available when Miami picks, but he should be the unanimous choice in the Miami draft room if he is.

3. Quinnen Williams – DT – Alabama

If you watched Alabama football this year, there is almost no way you’d miss Williams. He was dominate and played a vital role in almost every game for Alabama.

Williams has the upside to be all-pro in this league for years, hence why he checks in at #3 in this list. The edge, however, goes to the edge rushers (no pun intended) at #1 and #2 due to the nature of the position and the need Miami has for edge players compared to interior defensive linemen.

4. Ed Oliver – DT – Houston

Oliver has the same upside as all of the defensive line players listed in the top 3, but there are more questions to whether Oliver reaches his ceiling given his size relative to the position he plays.

Ed Oliver did an Ed Oliver thing. pic.twitter.com/Q0ueBSN5bo — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2017

Coming into this year, many had Oliver listed as a player who wouldn’t fall out of the top 5. Now there is a decent chance he is available when Miami picks at #13.

Scouts and experts are all over the board as to where Oliver should line up or what scheme would best fit him, but one thing everyone does agree on, Oliver is a phenomenal player who will give you everything he has wherever he is on the field.

5. Clelin Ferrell – EDGE – Clemson

Although Ferrell may not have the pass-rushing upside of other edge prospects on this list, he is about a complete of edge prospect as they come.

Edge players like Ferrell come in high on this list due to their ability to step in day 1 and provide value on all three downs. To me, prioritizing the player that will be on the field all downs trumps the pass rush specialist type.

6. Brian Burns – EDGE – Florida State

Burns is a pass-rush specimen and more than adequate against the run. As far as getting to the quarterback, Burns is close to the same tier as Bosa and Allen.

FSU EDGE Brian Burns has some of the best hands + body flexibility from a pass rushing prospect I’ve ever in YEARS… Doesn’t just run around OTs – very technical hand usage in combination with fluid movement patterns Which teams could use this in 2019?! #2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RiBlhCFd23 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 2, 2019

Talent-wise, it’s hard for me to prioritize Burns and Ferrell. The only reason I placed Ferrell ahead of Burns is due to Ferrell checking in 30lbs heavier than Burns which translates to me as being physically more NFL ready and schematic flexibility.

Although it’s uncertain what Miami will be running next year, it’s worth pointing out in today’s NFL, nickel (five defensive backs) is run more frequently than any base package, a scheme Burns should be more than fine in.

All that to say, Ferrell and Burns would both be huge additions for this Miami front seven; players that will have fans excited for years to come.

7. Kyler Murray – QB – Oklahoma

This is where things get interesting. Murray may not be quite on the same tier as other players on this list relative to the position, but I believe this is the time to reach and grab the most important position in all of sports – quarterback.

Murray is this year’s Patrick Mahomes going into the draft. This isn’t saying he’s the next Mahomes in the NFL – more to the fact Murray is a “boom or bust” prospect coming out of college.

The drawbacks: Murray is undersized by almost all quarterback physical metrics, and it’s unknown if his passion for baseball will overtake that of football one day. The latter is becoming increasingly more questionable in recent days, thus being the main reason Murray didn’t check in higher on this list.

However, when drafting a quarterback, you’re looking for the upside – what this player could be in 5-10 years. Murray has that potential, thus making him a huge gamble worth taking.

Murray is an electric player and if the concerns wrote up on him are found to be negligible, Miami found the quarterback every team will look back on and wish they would have traded up to select.

8. Devin White – LB – LSU

The general consensus on White is he has all the speed and talent you could ask for in a linebacker, but he has some work to do when it comes to processing.

Devin White is a raw, ‘see ball/get ball’ LB at this stage but boyyyy does he have some athletic gifts off the bus. SL/SL range and a thump when he arrives! White is a size/speed freakshow that will make someone’s defense better in 2019 pic.twitter.com/4Io7VFRa0U — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 11, 2019

The NFL, if not already there, is moving towards speed at the linebacker position – a player that can move sideline to sideline with the best of them. White is that type of player.

Linebacker may not be the most prominent need for this defense, given the two promising young linebackers on the roster, but a player with White’s potential, at a position Miami had their fair share of issues with this season, is value worth taking.

9. Jonah Williams – OL – Alabama

For those who follow the draft closely, you’ll question why Williams is on this list. Williams played offensive tackle in college and to no surprise, will be viewed as an offensive tackle by most teams.

Given Miami already has two up-and-coming tackles in Ja’wuan James and Laremy Tunsil, the assumption here is Williams makes the conversion to guard. There is no question Miami has a gaping hole in the interior line – a hole Miami desperately needs to fill.

Williams is just as talented as those that check in higher on this list, but he’s lower on my list due to the value of selecting a guard this early. Williams has the potential to be all-pro, with the flexibility to kick out to tackle if we were to lose either tackle. There is something to be said about that which makes him more than worthy of the of the #13 pick in my eyes.

10. Rashan Gary – DL – Michigan

Gary is similar to Ed Oliver in that he is an extremely talented player where many experts question what position he will end up at in the NFL.

Gary could play all over the line in theory, but it’s likely he’d be best playing a 3-tech position, similar to that of Ndamukong Suh during his time with Miami.

Rashan Gary (6'5" 285) wins with speed, power & hand placement. Uses the OL's momentum against him on the inside escape! #PassRush pic.twitter.com/XItAXAKFeC — DLineVids (@DLineVids) December 22, 2018

Regardless of where Gary eventually lines up, he’d be a staple in this Miami defensive line for years to come if he were the selection.

11. Dwayne Haskins – QB – Ohio State

There are quite a few experts who have Haskins as the top signal-caller in this class. Some have Murray, some even have Drew Lock; however, almost all agree this is not a premier class to find your next franchise quarterback. This is why we find Haskins lower on this list.

Haskins can make almost every throw on the field with adequate arm-strength and mental processing for today’s NFL. He’s a pocket passer prototype – what scouts love.

Kyler Murray edges Haskins in this list due to Murray’s potential. Make no mistake, Haskins has the talent to be good in this league, but that’s the thing – “good.” I am valuing the top-tier, game-changing potential in Murray higher than what I see in Haskins.

12. Greedy Williams – CB – LSU

With head coach Brian Flores coming in, it’s looking like he’ll want more talent in the secondary based on his time in New England.

A player like Williams adds talent to the Miami secondary and a long-term solution to pair next to all-pro Xavien Howard. For the older generations, a corner pairing which could one day resemble that of Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison.

Where Williams has the talent to be higher on this list, I don’t have him quite as high simply because I find more value-gain in the other players listed.

There is a lot of fluidity among non-quarterback prospects outside the top-3. All are talented in their own way. Miami is a good position where they have equally talented players in many positions of need.

13. Jachai Polite – EDGE – Florida

I love watching Polite on passing downs. He is one of the best at this trait in a top tier class of edge prospects

However, he checks in at #13 for me due to his drawbacks in size and reliability against the run.

As I alluded to earlier, I prioritize the defensive end who can play all three downs, not just check in on passing downs. Polite has concerns in all areas outside of pass rushing.

I'm a big fan of what Jachai Polite brings as a pass rusher. But he needs significant refinement as a run defender. Loses contain immediately. pic.twitter.com/yM3Qb6tEr4 — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 27, 2018

If Polite is able to able to develop against the run, he will likely go down as one of the top edge players taken in this talented class. If not, we just landed another Charles Harris.

I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on who Miami should take at #13. Follow me on Twitter @skylertrunck and let’s discuss.