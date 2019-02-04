Miami Dolphins
Real Solutions for a Rebuild – Teaching and Developing
Miami Must Repair It’s Own Program Before Recruiting New Parts
Turn on a primetime telecast with two heavyweights battling for NFL supremacy, and what do you see? The superstars steal the headlines, sure, but every top-tier team in the league features a variety of contributing players not known to the casual fan.
Take yesterday’s Super Bowl. The Rams and Patriots rostered 24 combined undrafted free agents on the sport’s biggest stage.
C.J. Anderson lost his job with the Raiders in December before becoming the Rams leading rusher in the post-season. Dante Fowler was fading towards draft bust prior to wreaking havoc off the edge all January long. In New England, stars materialize from the unlikeliest of sources. Trey Flowers rose from fourth-round pick to arguably the most vital piece on that defense. Before Flowers, rookie UDFA Malcolm Butler saved Tom Brady’s fourth championship.How does this happen? How can a veteran switch team’s mid-year and go from journeyman to key cog in the game plan? How does a rookie, passed on by each team seven times, go on to save the biggest football game in the world?
Teaching.
Every coach Miami identified as a candidate to replace Adam Gase, back in Early-January, featured one common theme – the alibied claim to their prowess as a teacher.
And within that teaching is where development occurs. Under Gase’s watch, which players grew from afterthought to prominent fixture in the rotation?
Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard hopped on the fast-track to all-pro caliber play – but both came with high expectations (pick 13 and pick 38 in the 2016 draft).
Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor went from fifth and sixth-round picks to starter and impact contributor on the defensive line rotation.
There isn’t exactly a Flowers, Butler, Anderson, or Fowler in that mix.
While the only avenue to generating excitement and buzz within the fan base is staking claim to high-profile players, the more sensible route back to prominence lies within the staff doing their jobs.
For several Dolphins players that have endured valleys in their young careers, the teaching of the new staff is crucial to their development. Righting the ship, on these players cast astray, is the best and quickest way to round out a solid foundation in Miami.
Up first, a player that earned a 2018 starting job via his impressive finish to the 2017 campaign. Slotted as the Right Guard back in mini-camp, Jesse Davis started all 16 games on an offensive line that got worse as the year went on.
Davis was an integral part of Kenyan Drake’s five-game run as the NFL’s leading rusher throughout December of 2017. Length, power, and the ability to stay in control while in space were the key elements to Davis’ nifty run.
Then, in 2018, Davis was asked to do things that most players would struggle with to have success in executing. First, Geno Atkins takes Davis to task on an island in a one-on-one rush situation.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 3, 2019
Cordrea Tankersley’s 2018 season was as disappointing as any player on the team. Entering camp with a stranglehold on the number-two cornerback job, “Tank” lost reps to 2017’s UDFA riser, Torry McTyer. The Clemson product’s awful 2018 came to an end with a torn ACL in practice getting ready for the New York Jets in week-nine.
The expectations for 2018 were set because of Tankersley’s impressive rookie campaign. A physically imposing player, Tankersley was a mainstay on dominant Clemson defenses. The injury is a sizable obstacle to overcome, but the increased usage of man-coverage should bode well for the third-year pro.
Under play-caller Brian Flores, no defense ran more man-coverage than the Patriots (54% of the time). Tankersley’s struggles were purely on the mental side as Miami’s defense consistently was out of position under Matt Burke. A complex pattern matching scheme often left receivers running wide open – nobody was more susceptible to those breakdowns than Tank.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 3, 2019
Charles Harris is an easy target for Dolphins fans. Ever since he was drafted, the questions arose about the legitimacy of the pick and whether or not the Dolphins made the right move. So far, they did not make the correct decision.
Harris often looks timid and unsure of his pass rush assignment, but that wasn’t always the case. The third video in the breakdown below shows Harris winning off the weak-side edge with a chop and a dip on a very refined pass rush move.
In Flores’ defense, Harris could see more time as a two-point stance, on-ball linebacker helping set the edge. This position is also a part of creative games (stunts and twists) up front to generate pressure.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 3, 2019
Here’s a terrific snapshot of the Pats games to generate a pass rush despite not rostering an elite pass-rusher.
Without a premier pass rusher, the @Patriots defense quietly led the NFL in pressure applied to the QB on 3rd down.
How did they do it? @MattBowen41 shows you here.#SuperBowl #LARams #GoPats pic.twitter.com/DC2fLrA9xh
— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) February 3, 2019
Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake, and Bobby McCain almost earned a spot in this column, but I don’t think they fit the same bill as these other three players.
Grant is a vastly under-used speed demon that has a knack for making big plays. His workload decreasing after the ultra-talented Albert Wilson went down remains the biggest head-scratcher of 2018 personnel usage.
Drake was an unstoppable force as a workhorse in December of 2018. He continued to showcase the big play threat in the pre-season both as a runner and pass catcher. Still, the Miami staff thought it best to make him a complementary player.
McCain was forced into a role on the outside due to injuries and a lack of development from the younger corners. McCain’s lack of long-speed was exposed time-and-time again on the edge. Then, an injury hampered his change-of-direction skillset that made him one of the top slot cover guys in 2017 – expect Flores, Patrick Graham and Tony Oden to kick McCain back inside where he belongs.
The all-pro team is littered with first round draft picks and high-profile players. But not every route to that illustrious honor is a simple one. All-pro Offensive Tackle David Bakhtiari is a household name now, but that wasn’t the case in 2013 when he was a fourth-round draft choice.
The same can be said for Jason Kelce (sixth-round 2011), Eddie Jackson (fourth-round 2017), Desmond King (fifth-round 2017), Tarik Cohen (fourth-round 2017) and the rest of the specialists on the All-Pro squad.
This isn’t to say that Davis, Tankersley, and Harris have all-pro honors in their future. Developing them into quality contributors, however, is the quickest, surest bet to turning things around in Miami.
After all, every roster has top-tier talent – some more than others. But when there are 11 moving pieces on any given snap, it only takes one mistake to botch the entire design of that play. Getting all 53 players aligned in a similar vision, identifying roles that they can excel in, and utilizing those skillsets, that’s what a quality coaching staff does.
Will Brian Flores and company be the first Dolphins staff to accomplish those feats since Don Shula? Time will tell.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Top 10 Moments of 2018
As the final game of the 2018 season is set to kick off in less than three hours, we look back on the moments that made us get out of our seats in 2018. Despite the disappointing finish fireworks were aplenty early on in the season for the Dolphins.
10.) Leonte Carroo elevates and scores at the Colts – Week 11
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
9.) Kenny Stills wins it against the Bills – Week 13
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
8.) Minkah Fitzpatrick jumps the screen for a house call in Minnesota – Week 14
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
7.) Jason Sanders beats the Bears – Week 6
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
6.) Ryan Tannehill connects with Kenny Stills on opening day – Week 1
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
5.) Xavien Howard saves the day against Oakland – Week 3
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
4.) Jerome Baker puts the finishing touches on the Jets – Week 9
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
3.) Albert Wilson carves up the Bears again – Week 6
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
2.) Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant celebrate beating Oakland – Week 3
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
1.) The Miracle in Miami – Week 14
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Ranking the Top 13 Prospects for Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft
We’re 80 days out to the NFL draft…but who’s really counting?
Being in the lull between the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine – yes, lull – I figured it’d be a good time to release my first go-around at a 13 person short list for Miami.
Why 13 players? Well, it’s simple, Miami picks at #13 in the first round and simple mathematics tell us one of the 13 players on this list will be available when Miami picks (assuming Miami doesn’t trade out).
Note — This is not a guess at what Miami’s draft board looks like. My take is based on prospect talent and what picks will provide most value to this Miami Dolphins team.
1. Nick Bosa – EDGE – Ohio State
Bosa is the unanimous #1 player on almost all draft boards and that is not surprising if you watch him play. He can rush the passer and stop the run with the best of them. Add in the blood-line that is in the Bosa family, his size, level of competition, etc. and you have exactly what you look for in an NFL prospect.
Throw in Bosa plays a premium position, defensive end — a need for this Dolphins team — it’s a no-brainer to make him #1 on this short-list.
There is almost zero chance he is available when Miami picks, unless they trade up or we experience another Laremy Tunsil gas mask type incident. In the near-impossible event he is, all draft plans for the first round should be scrapped and Bosa should be the pick.
2. Josh Allen – EDGE – Kentucky
Like Nick Bosa, with Josh Allen you find that cross-roads of a talented player meeting a Miami need at a premium position. Allen, like Bosa, can do almost everything. Most would argue the floor for Allen is lower, but he has a similar ceiling to that of Bosa.
Josh Allen now has the Kentucky single season sack record all to himself. pic.twitter.com/fNKdcAhYs8
— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) November 17, 2018
It’s unlikely Allen is available when Miami picks, but he should be the unanimous choice in the Miami draft room if he is.
3. Quinnen Williams – DT – Alabama
If you watched Alabama football this year, there is almost no way you’d miss Williams. He was dominate and played a vital role in almost every game for Alabama.
Williams has the upside to be all-pro in this league for years, hence why he checks in at #3 in this list. The edge, however, goes to the edge rushers (no pun intended) at #1 and #2 due to the nature of the position and the need Miami has for edge players compared to interior defensive linemen.
4. Ed Oliver – DT – Houston
Oliver has the same upside as all of the defensive line players listed in the top 3, but there are more questions to whether Oliver reaches his ceiling given his size relative to the position he plays.
Ed Oliver did an Ed Oliver thing. pic.twitter.com/Q0ueBSN5bo
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2017
Coming into this year, many had Oliver listed as a player who wouldn’t fall out of the top 5. Now there is a decent chance he is available when Miami picks at #13.
Scouts and experts are all over the board as to where Oliver should line up or what scheme would best fit him, but one thing everyone does agree on, Oliver is a phenomenal player who will give you everything he has wherever he is on the field.
5. Clelin Ferrell – EDGE – Clemson
Although Ferrell may not have the pass-rushing upside of other edge prospects on this list, he is about a complete of edge prospect as they come.
Edge players like Ferrell come in high on this list due to their ability to step in day 1 and provide value on all three downs. To me, prioritizing the player that will be on the field all downs trumps the pass rush specialist type.
6. Brian Burns – EDGE – Florida State
Burns is a pass-rush specimen and more than adequate against the run. As far as getting to the quarterback, Burns is close to the same tier as Bosa and Allen.
FSU EDGE Brian Burns has some of the best hands + body flexibility from a pass rushing prospect I’ve ever in YEARS… Doesn’t just run around OTs – very technical hand usage in combination with fluid movement patterns
Which teams could use this in 2019?! #2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RiBlhCFd23
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 2, 2019
Talent-wise, it’s hard for me to prioritize Burns and Ferrell. The only reason I placed Ferrell ahead of Burns is due to Ferrell checking in 30lbs heavier than Burns which translates to me as being physically more NFL ready and schematic flexibility.
Although it’s uncertain what Miami will be running next year, it’s worth pointing out in today’s NFL, nickel (five defensive backs) is run more frequently than any base package, a scheme Burns should be more than fine in.
All that to say, Ferrell and Burns would both be huge additions for this Miami front seven; players that will have fans excited for years to come.
7. Kyler Murray – QB – Oklahoma
This is where things get interesting. Murray may not be quite on the same tier as other players on this list relative to the position, but I believe this is the time to reach and grab the most important position in all of sports – quarterback.
Murray is this year’s Patrick Mahomes going into the draft. This isn’t saying he’s the next Mahomes in the NFL – more to the fact Murray is a “boom or bust” prospect coming out of college.
The drawbacks: Murray is undersized by almost all quarterback physical metrics, and it’s unknown if his passion for baseball will overtake that of football one day. The latter is becoming increasingly more questionable in recent days, thus being the main reason Murray didn’t check in higher on this list.
However, when drafting a quarterback, you’re looking for the upside – what this player could be in 5-10 years. Murray has that potential, thus making him a huge gamble worth taking.
Murray is an electric player and if the concerns wrote up on him are found to be negligible, Miami found the quarterback every team will look back on and wish they would have traded up to select.
8. Devin White – LB – LSU
The general consensus on White is he has all the speed and talent you could ask for in a linebacker, but he has some work to do when it comes to processing.
Devin White is a raw, ‘see ball/get ball’ LB at this stage but boyyyy does he have some athletic gifts off the bus. SL/SL range and a thump when he arrives!
White is a size/speed freakshow that will make someone’s defense better in 2019 pic.twitter.com/4Io7VFRa0U
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 11, 2019
The NFL, if not already there, is moving towards speed at the linebacker position – a player that can move sideline to sideline with the best of them. White is that type of player.
Linebacker may not be the most prominent need for this defense, given the two promising young linebackers on the roster, but a player with White’s potential, at a position Miami had their fair share of issues with this season, is value worth taking.
9. Jonah Williams – OL – Alabama
For those who follow the draft closely, you’ll question why Williams is on this list. Williams played offensive tackle in college and to no surprise, will be viewed as an offensive tackle by most teams.
Given Miami already has two up-and-coming tackles in Ja’wuan James and Laremy Tunsil, the assumption here is Williams makes the conversion to guard. There is no question Miami has a gaping hole in the interior line – a hole Miami desperately needs to fill.
Williams is just as talented as those that check in higher on this list, but he’s lower on my list due to the value of selecting a guard this early. Williams has the potential to be all-pro, with the flexibility to kick out to tackle if we were to lose either tackle. There is something to be said about that which makes him more than worthy of the of the #13 pick in my eyes.
10. Rashan Gary – DL – Michigan
Gary is similar to Ed Oliver in that he is an extremely talented player where many experts question what position he will end up at in the NFL.
Gary could play all over the line in theory, but it’s likely he’d be best playing a 3-tech position, similar to that of Ndamukong Suh during his time with Miami.
Rashan Gary (6'5" 285) wins with speed, power & hand placement. Uses the OL's momentum against him on the inside escape! #PassRush pic.twitter.com/XItAXAKFeC
— DLineVids (@DLineVids) December 22, 2018
Regardless of where Gary eventually lines up, he’d be a staple in this Miami defensive line for years to come if he were the selection.
11. Dwayne Haskins – QB – Ohio State
There are quite a few experts who have Haskins as the top signal-caller in this class. Some have Murray, some even have Drew Lock; however, almost all agree this is not a premier class to find your next franchise quarterback. This is why we find Haskins lower on this list.
Haskins can make almost every throw on the field with adequate arm-strength and mental processing for today’s NFL. He’s a pocket passer prototype – what scouts love.
Kyler Murray edges Haskins in this list due to Murray’s potential. Make no mistake, Haskins has the talent to be good in this league, but that’s the thing – “good.” I am valuing the top-tier, game-changing potential in Murray higher than what I see in Haskins.
12. Greedy Williams – CB – LSU
With head coach Brian Flores coming in, it’s looking like he’ll want more talent in the secondary based on his time in New England.
A player like Williams adds talent to the Miami secondary and a long-term solution to pair next to all-pro Xavien Howard. For the older generations, a corner pairing which could one day resemble that of Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison.
Where Williams has the talent to be higher on this list, I don’t have him quite as high simply because I find more value-gain in the other players listed.
There is a lot of fluidity among non-quarterback prospects outside the top-3. All are talented in their own way. Miami is a good position where they have equally talented players in many positions of need.
13. Jachai Polite – EDGE – Florida
I love watching Polite on passing downs. He is one of the best at this trait in a top tier class of edge prospects
However, he checks in at #13 for me due to his drawbacks in size and reliability against the run.
As I alluded to earlier, I prioritize the defensive end who can play all three downs, not just check in on passing downs. Polite has concerns in all areas outside of pass rushing.
I'm a big fan of what Jachai Polite brings as a pass rusher. But he needs significant refinement as a run defender. Loses contain immediately. pic.twitter.com/yM3Qb6tEr4
— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 27, 2018
If Polite is able to able to develop against the run, he will likely go down as one of the top edge players taken in this talented class. If not, we just landed another Charles Harris.
I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on who Miami should take at #13. Follow me on Twitter @skylertrunck and let’s discuss.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins’ Tradeable Assets
The official 2019 Off-season is looming and with that comes plenty of roster movement. Generally, you may see players get cut from existing contracts to save cap space. Teams seem to prefer to trade for certain players who may be worth their current contract terms and that team may part with a draft pick to avoid a potential bidding war with other teams for that specific player. Below I have listed 10 potential players the Dolphins could part with via trade and what potential value could come from it. In this will be the cap space Miami can save as well as the “Dead Cap” which is money that will still be owed to the player. All “Potential value” will be my opinion on the highest possible value Miami could receive for the listed player.
- Ryan Tannehill
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|QB
|31
|$13.1M
|$13.4M
|4th
In my opinion, the most polarizing player on the roster heading into the off-season. It seems from all reports that Ryan Tannehill’s days as a Miami Dolphin are numbered, but what gives? He is still under contract for a sizeable amount of money which can makes things tricky in a trade. The Dolphins best bet is to find a team that is looking for a starting, veteran QB and hope they rather make a trade instead of holding out for Tannehill to be later be cut and they can sign him to whatever terms they prefer.
In the inflated QB market, Tannehill’s contract isn’t terrible. The main hurdle is finding a team willing to do business. Two teams I see as potential trade partners would be Washington and Jacksonville. Both teams have QB issues.
The most I see Miami getting for Tannehill is a 4th round pick. He’s a starting caliber QB who had some tough breaks. For someone like Washington, who is NOT in full rebuild mode, a 4th for a stop gap with Alex Smith reportedly sitting out all of 2019 after his gruesome leg injury is good business. Also, Ryan Tannehill fits Jay Gruden’s offensive philosophy in Washington as well.
At the end of the day though, Miami is in rebuild mode, anything you can get while saving money in cap space is a win in my books. So, if it ended up being a 6th for someone we were likely to cut anyways, it’s a win.
- Reshad Jones
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|S
|31
|$5M
|$12.9M
|5th
Trust me, this is all exploration. Does Miami part ways with their defensive stalwart in the back end of their defense? Reshad is a Pro Bowl caliber player, so why would he only garner a 5th round pick at best? Simple, I am factoring in age as well as salary.
The determining factor will be the new coaching staff and front office deciding whether Reshad fits their plans or not. Another variable is him, himself. Last season he removed himself from a game because of differences with the staff. Maybe Reshad wants to play for a contender, and that is totally understandable. There’s plenty of teams that would welcome a Pro Bowl in the box type safety for a late draft pick.
I stick with the same thinking with all these potential trade block guys. If they are not in your plans, try to get anything you can for them, it is better than nothing. If Miami trades 5 players all for 6th round picks, those multiple picks can be packaged to move up or down throughout the draft. It provides; flexibility.
- Robert Quinn
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|DE
|29
|$12.9
|$0
|4th
Miami traded a 4th round pick last year for Robert Quinn, he didn’t wow us, but he also didn’t disappoint. Overall our defense from a schematic standpoint was subpar at best, so maybe it wasn’t all him.
I will reiterate this comes down to the staff and how they envision him into their rebuilding plans. Pass rush is very important, maybe there’s a contender looking for pass rush help and is willing to eat Quinn’s 1-year deal for the skills he provides.
Another factor is scheme. Quinn was ousted in Los Angeles because they switched to a 3-4 scheme and he was playing out of position as an Outside Linebacker. He clearly prefers to be a 4-3 defensive end. If Brian Flores decided to play predominantly a 3-4 scheme, the writing is on the wall.
Quinn is still an above average pass rusher and could contribute to a solid defense, much like Dante Fowler has for Los Angeles Rams this season. A 4th for a one-year rental that you know will contribute is smart business for both sides.
- Xavien Howard
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|CB
|27
|$1.3M
|$665K
|2nd
Please note, I am not advocating for this, I am just simply laying out who Miami could save money with by parting ways and who would attract some interest. There has been plenty of rumors of Miami trading Por Bowl shutdown corner Xavien Howard due to the rebuild and avoiding paying him a huge deal.
Howard has proved he is a top 5 corner in the league and wants to be paid like one, can’t blame the guy. Does Miami see him as a cornerstone to this rebuild? I know I do, but I don’t make the decisions. A lot of these potential “deals” come down to the other team’s valuation of Miami’s players.
I think Miami could get a 2nd pick for Xavien, but is that worth it? They spent a 2nd round pick on him. You drafted a guy that surpassed his projected value, that’s a GOOD thing. Pay the man, he deserves it.
But let’s play Devil’s Advocate. Let’s say some team comes in with an offer of multiple 1st round picks or a package of day 1 and day 2 picks, you must consider it given the hard truth of being in rebuild mode. Not to mention you potentially save about $15-17M if you trade him before extending him. The reality is one high- paid, shutdown corner is not going to save your franchise. But I think there’s a lot of other issues they could focus on before relinquishing a trade.
- DeVante Parker
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|WR
|26
|$9.3M
|$0
|3rd
DeVante has been quite the let down since Miami took him in the 1st round back in 2015. With other Receivers on the roster like Kenny Stills, Jaheem Grant, and Albert Wilson all getting more snaps, I think DvP’s days in Miami are numbered. He doesn’t warrant his pay at this point.
What kind of value could the former 1st round pick warrant? Once again, depends on how the other teams view him. I could easily see a team like Oakland or Green Bay willing to part with a 3rd or even a 4th round pick to see if they can tap into his unlocked potential. Miami saw flashes of it, but his inconsistencies is what’s most frustrating. A fresh start for both sides is what’s needed.
- Andre Branch
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|DE
|30
|$7M
|$2M
|5th
Well, here’s what seems like a no brainer on the surface. Andre Branch was lucky to have Mike Tannenbaum paying players left and right. While it looks like he could be traded or cut for cap reasons plus the fact his age doesn’t mesh well with the word rebuild.
I think a lot of what plays out with Robert Quinn could be the determining factor. If Brian Flores stays with a 4-3 scheme I could see Miami keeping him as a veteran presence along the front 4 if they trade Quinn. Miami recently hired Marion Hobby as their defensive line coach who was Branch’s Defensive Coordinator at Clemson, maybe that buys him another season.
A lot of variables at play with all these guys, but for someone like Branch you could maybe get a 6th or 7th round pick from a team looking to add a 3rd rotational pass rush specialist.
- Kiko Alonso
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|LB
|29
|$4.7M
|$3.5M
|6th
Kiko Alonso has been a relatively good linebacker for Miami, but not great. In a league where linebackers need to be able to stop the run but also not be liability in pass coverage, Kiko has some deficiencies. With that in mind, plus his age and salary, he is a prime candidate for the trade block.
Not sure what value a linebacker as such would warrant, but a late round pick would be expected. Miami has 2 solid, young linebackers in Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker. The next line of thinking comes down to, once again, the scheme Brian Flores and his staff are preparing to implement. If we go to a 3-4 scheme, does Kiko go back inside? Jerome Baker is much faster but also smaller, I am not sure if he makes the switch to the inside. If we stay with a 4-3 base defense I can see Kiko sticking around given there are so many needs across the board.
- Josh Sitton
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|OG
|33
|$7M
|$0
|4th
Josh Sitton was one piece of business the last regime conducted that I was very pleased with. For years Miami for whatever reason has shunned the notion that they need Offensive Guards, capable ones at least. However, in usual Dolphins fashion, the top 3 PFF ranked guard found himself on injured reserve early in the season.
Offensive Line is very important in this league, but once again, Miami is rebuilding so to speak. Do they keep a 33-year-old guard, albeit a good Guard, on the roster for the rebuild? There are a lots contenders that can use Offensive Line help. Maybe we trade him back to Green Bay? A contender being on the hook for a 1 year $7M dollar rental isn’t terrible if they need to shore up the interior of their O-Line.
- T.J. McDonald
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|S
|28
|$3.2M
|$2.9M
|6th
I’ve never been the biggest T.J. Mc Donald fan, he seems too slow for safety and misses too many tackles to be a hybrid Linebacker. Much like I pointed to with Andre Branch and Robert Quinn, the same applies to TJ and Reshad Jones. If we trade Reshad, maybe Flores and his staff keep T.J. as a cheap Strong Safety with starting experience? Or maybe a team thinks he can come start for them for a few seasons, since he is still relatively young at 28.
Regardless, he is too expensive in my opinion to sit behind Reshad Jones on the bench, so at that point you cut your losses. But if you can get a 6th or 7th for him, you take it.
- Danny Amendola
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|WR
|33
|$6M
|$0
|6th
The 2nd Wide Receiver to make this list, Amendola has a hefty cap number for his age. No doubt, he excels catching the ball and running precise routes. The caveat here is Brian Flores knows him from his time with New England and Miami’s reported Offensive Coordinator, Chad O’Shea was his Wide Receivers coach in New England.
I would be on board with keeping Amendola as a guy to teach the younger guys and be able to reinforce the New England culture in the Miami locker room. Is that worth $6M a year? That’s up to the Front Office and Brian Flores. However, there are plenty of wide receiver needy teams that could use Amendola’s veteran presence and stellar ability from the slot position. Given his age I can’t see anyone giving up more than a 6th or 7th round pick for Amendola.
