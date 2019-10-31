Miami Dolphins
Reassessing Defensive Concerns
We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2019 season and quite a lot has changed since my last piece in July. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonso, Vincent Taylor, T.J. McDonald are all gone. Miami sits at 0-6 staring at the grim possibility of going 0-16. Fear not Dolfans, if that happens, there are one or Tua things on the horizon that look big and bright. So, to help us get there, I thought I’d reassess my own article. I wrote and published this on July 5th, so that’s the context we’re looking at.
Before we dive into the specific concerns I laid out, I think it needs to be said that Brian Flores and his staff, for the most part, seem to have Miami’s defense playing nearly as well as they could, given what they have to work with. Aside from getting bamboozled by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 1, Miami’s defense is noticeably different from what we saw during the Adam Gase era:
1) Through seven week (6 games for Miami) they’ve got the third fewest penalties in the league
2) Aside from the Ravens game, we haven’t seen breakdowns in coverage and miscommunication on the scale we saw in 2017 and 2018.
3) You can see the framework of what Flores and Patrick Graham are trying to do; this is a smart, physical and disciplined defense. It’s just devoid of talent at too many positions.
While we’re at it, a brief note on the scheme. This isn’t my style, but I’m going to firmly plant the victory flag on detailing the type of defense Miami is running. We saw a lot of lazy takes this offseason about Miami running a 3-4. They’ve done this pretty minimally, mostly against run-heavy looks like Pittsburgh the other night. If you’ve studied the Patriots and either Matt Patricia or Brian Flores’ iterations of the defense, you’d know the 3-4 was used very, very minimally (just 13 snaps in 2018). Miami’s defense is very much what the Patriots were running in 2018 – a multiple, sometimes amorphic, sub-packaged-based defense system where we’re seeing a lot of 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 looks with varying personnel. If you need a refresher, I wrote about it back in February.
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/inside-the-film-room-dolphins-new-defensive-scheme/
Now, onto the specific concerns I addressed back in July.
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/pinpointing-causes-for-concern-on-defense/
As a refresher, those concerns were:
– How many of Miami’s incumbent Defensive Linemen will take to the style of play in the Brian Flores defense?
– Can the Dolphins aggregately create analogs for Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, or are we shopping aggressively in 2020?
– Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
1. Reassessing the D-line.
Starting at the beginning with the defensive line, my primary concern was how many of Miami’s incumbent D-linemen would stick within the scheme, and how would they compensate for not having as many powerful linemen.
The answer? Miami’s front office and coaching staff essentially took a sledgehammer to the Defensive Line Room. Gone are: Akeem Spence – a starter in 2018, Vincent Taylor – key rotational player in 2018, and one of the stars of camp in Adolphus Washington. We also saw them say goodbye to potential NT types in Joey Mbu and Jamiyus Pittman.
The remains from 2018 are just Davon Godchaux and Charles Harris. And, it seems very likely that Harris’s ship will probably sail this offseason as well.
That being said, we’ve seen some good moments. One of the questions marks that rookie Christian Wilkins carried into the NFL, and Miami’s defense in particular, was his ability to be physical at the point and play with power. His track record at Clemson showed he made a lot of plays using his quickness and athleticism to get around blocks. So far this year we’ve seen him do a nice job simply going through players. Here’s a clip of him at 3-technique against the Redskins, blasting through Brandon Scherff to allow Raekwon McMillan to make the stop.
https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1183459571366367232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183459571366367232&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lockedondolphins.com%2Fdolphins%2Fwhat-went-right-in-week-6%2F
We see it again here against the Cowboys’ Zack Martin.
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1175820958734512129/pu/vid/1280×720/cAlU9-7W2Q5pX4Q-.mp4?tag=10
Early-season pick up Taco Charlton has also provided some nice moments. Against the Steelers on Monday night he was able to set a “pick” on David DeCastro to allow Jerome Baker to loop outside as the pair teamed up for a strip-sack of Mason Rudolph.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1188984615416954880
We’ve also seen Vince Biegel play well as an edge defender in pass-rush situations, including notching his first career sack against none other than Tom Brady.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1uVfVoWdjc
Overall though, Miami’s defensive line has been more about the additions they’ve made during cut weekend and in-season. We’ve seen the likes of Avery Moss, Taco Charlton and Vince Biegel start games, and some nice contributions from John Jenkins. None were with Miami heading into 2019, and I imagine Miami will continue to build in the trenches this offseason.
2. Can Miami create analogs for Hightower and Van Noy?
The answer here thus far is no. Miami hasn’t been able to. What they’ve done is piece together some of those roles, but to a degree. Vince Biegel was acquired via trade just before the season and appears to have been the most successful at replicating a role befit for a Patriots linebacker. In short, they’ve essentially given him a pseudo Dont’a Hightower role. He’s been able to play as an edge backer and has been a nifty 3rd down pass-rusher. But he doesn’t play off-the-ball the way Hightower does.
We’ve seen Miami split that role between Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen. McMillan has been the best of the bunch in this regard, especially in terms of stopping the run. But, we haven’t seen him very much on the edge or lined up inserted in gaps in pass-rush situations as a pick player.
https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1189000235982262273
Travis’s clip here demonstrates McMillan’s abilities to take on and disengage from blocks to make tackles. In short, Raekwon McMillan’s role has been boiled down a bit and he’s been playing like David Harris did for the Pats a few seasons ago, or how they used Ja’Whaun Bentley last year before he was injured. Essentially, McMillan’s got a role going forward, but it’s more a LB3 role than anything else: run-stopper.
As for Jerome Baker, he’s not Kyle Van Noy. Baker’s been destroyed as an edge linebacker this year. Hopefully Biegel, the return of Van Ginkel and offseason additions make it so that you don’t have to worry about putting him there in 2020. And that’s because he’s played fairly well as an off-ball LB, and his best game of the year came against the Steelers. So what does that mean?
https://twitter.com/wingfieldnfl/status/1027743507056812032
As we can see here from the preseason clip against Tampa, Baker can click and close when he’s off the ball. He tackles fairly well, but struggles against blockers. My thinking is that he and Raekwon McMillan will almost end up being subbed for each other in off-ball situations next year; McMillan in running situations, Baker in passing situations. And you can have Jerome Baker involved as a blitzer.
But as far as either of them being Hightower or Van Noy, it’s not happening. And that’s okay. I don’t think Miami’s going to end up building a defense around either guy, but they can fill key roles on the team moving forward so long as it’s cost effective. Translation: you’re probably not extending both guys, it’ll be one or the other…if that, depending on who your top two LBs are when the time comes.
3) Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
Who the hell would’ve thought that seven games into the season the answer would be Eric Rowe? Not you. Not me. Not anyone. Miami dealt Minkah Fitzpatrick, thus wiping out that option. Minkah got some snaps as that Patrick Chung hybrid LB/S position before whining his way to the Steel City. T.J. McDonald was cut (never should’ve been extended before playing a snap in the first place. I swear, this team.) before the season started. And Reshad Jones has been injured and perhaps “injured” more often than not this year. He’s seen some snaps in the box in that role and has made some plays.
https://youtu.be/n9BiWvM6COg?t=44
You can see Coach Flo explaining to Reshad about situational football as it relates to the Redskins having Adrian Peterson in the game in what would normally be a passing situation and telling Reshad Jones to think run. It’s hard to see in the clip, but Jones lines up on the edge and tracks down Peterson from the backside for a TFL.
But I think we all know that this year is likely Reshad’s last year as a Dolphin. He’s had a tremendous career here, but the end is coming in the form of a total rebuild. In Jones’s absence the past two weeks, we’ve seen Eric Rowe surprisingly fill in. To my knowledge he didn’t play this role in New England when he was there (please, correct me if I’m wrong on this) though he did play some free safety for the Patriots. So far, Rowe seems to have a grasp on what he’s supposed to be doing, but has missed some tackles. You can see that here from the Monday Night game:
https://youtu.be/7A2glv_uxT8?t=70
Suffice to say, I don’t think Eric Rowe is the answer here either. Filling this spot is going to happen this offseason, and it may require a free agent signing or signings, plus a pick to do it. It’s a very niche, but integral role, to this defense and takes someone with unique traits to fill it. A part of me still wonders if Jerome Baker could play here if he slimmed down a bit, but Miami seems to have him working opposite that line of thought.
Overall
Each of the concerns has reared themselves in different ways. Miami’s incumbent linemen, save for Davon Godchaux and the rookies Christian Wilkins and Jonathan Ledbetter (for a game) have be removed. Avery Moss, John Jenkins, Robert Nkemdiche, Taco Charlton, and to a degree, Vince Biegel have been inserted. And there’s certainly more work to be done here.
To this point Baker and McMillan have carved out roles, but they’re not the all-encompassing roles of Hightower or Van Noy. Vince Biegel’s emergence has helped mitigate those shortcomings, but more work needs to be done at linebacker this offseason. Miami needs their Van Noy or Devon Kennard in a bad way. Keep an eye on LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson here. Just saying.
The landscape at strong safety is about as barren as the New Mexico desert that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman drove their RV to in order to “cook”. At this rate, Miami’s going to have to make a heavy investment here, and likely should do whatever they can to have Bobby McCain move back to slot corner, or off the roster altogether. He’s not the free safety this scheme requires, though I could see this staff giving him one more year to earn/prove he can do that with better help in front of him and outside at corner.
For the remainder of this year, I think we as fans have to focus on the continued development of Christian Wilkins, Taco Charlton, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel to see how best to utilize them in 2020. Aside from Wilkins, who figures to garner a large role, what about the rest? We need to see these players pile up more individual wins over the remaining nine weeks.
News
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
The Miami Dolphins have made another roster move. They have claimed the former Saints corner, Ken Crawley.
In a corresponding move to make room for Crawley, the Dolphins waived wide receiver, Isaiah Ford.
Crawley went to the waiver wire since h had less than four vested years in the league. Since he was subject to claims, the order is then based on the teams’ records. Since the Dolphins currently have the second-worst record in the league, they had a high priority in the waiver wire order.
Crawly was claimed to add help to the cornerback group, who saw its best player– Xavien Howard– land on Injured Reserve after leaving the Monday Night Football against the Steelers.
Howard is done for the rest of the season, so some cornerback help was a necessity.
Crawley spent four years with the Saints after they signed him in the spring of 2019. He signed a one-year contract earlier this year worth a little over $2 million.
This move comes on the coattails of another cornerback move on Tuesday when the Dolphins also claimed Xavier Crawford after cutting tight end, Nick O’Leary.
The Miami Dolphins confirmed the Ken Crawley and Isaiah Ford transactions on Twitter.
We been awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 30, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 7: Xavien Howard to IR, Miami Dolphins still winless
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 7; we’ll take about Jalen Hurts, the Steelers game, and the awesome throwback uniforms.
Pittsburgh Sinkhole Swallows NFL Team
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers had their primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. It was a tale of two halves; this seems to be the Dolphins’ modus operandi this year. The Miami Dolphins, under Ryan Fitzpatrick’s leadership, quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead before stalling and cracking at the seams leading into the half.
It was all downhill from there. It was so downhill, in fact, that the Dolphins substantially derailed into a sinkhole that opened up, kind of like the one that appeared in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.
No one was hurt, luckily, but it was a symbolic omen for the Dolphins’ second-half struggles. They went scoreless in the third and fourth quarters, and this allowed the Steelers to score 17 unanswered points and win the game.
Press X to Shut Down
The news broke yesterday that star corner Xavien Howard was added to the Injured Reserve, which will end his season. You could view this as a “shut down” in a pre-emptive move to preserve Howard’s health for the 2020 season.
The corner had been dealing with some knee problems the past couple of weeks and missed two games leading up to the Monday night game against the Steelers. He only played one half, though, and had an MRI on Tuesday. No ACL or MCL damage was detected, but it was better safe than sorry for the Pro Bowl corner’s future.
Cardinals Don’t Hate The Drake
After rumors swirled for most of this season, the Miami Dolphins finally dealt running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals. The Cardinals were suddenly looking at a running back deficit with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds both dealing with injuries.
The terms for the trade were different than usual. Worst case scenario, the Miami Dolphins will end up with a 6th-rounder for the 2020 Draft. That’s a mild surprise in and of itself considering Drake was halfway through the final year of his rookie contract. The Cardinals have no obligation to sign him long-term, either.
Here’s where things get interesting, though. There’s some unknown, unrevealed conditionality to the trade. The pick could become a 5th-rounder if the conditions are met.
And to add another facet to this potential 5, it would be the Dolphins original pick that was sent to the Cardinals as a kickback when they traded for Josh Rosen earlier in the year.
If the Dolphins can land the 5th instead of the 6th, it’ll project to be a high pick considering the Dolphins will be picking early in each round based on their record. Either way, it was a good-value move. The Dolphins will likely not get any compensatory picks in 2021 based on an expected spending spree next spring during free agency, so getting anything was a small victory.
The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019
Cornering More Draft Picks
In the hours leading up the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins pulled off a surprise. They traded for Rams corner Aqib Talib. The trade might’ve raised eyebrows at first, but the Rams sweetened the pot by throwing in a 5th-rounder to help facilitate the deal in an attempt to relieve their pocketbook.
The Miami Dolphins will eat $8 million to finish off Talib’s contract. Talib’s contract ends after this season, which was a six-year, $57 million deal back in 2014, so he will be a free agent when the next off-season begins. It was purely a pick-purchase; Talib won’t play for the Dolphins.
Trade: Rams are trading CB Aqib Talib AND a fifth-round pick to Miami for a future pick, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019
Draft Order Update
According to Tankathon’s newest update, the Miami Dolphins have the 2nd, 12th, and 22nd picks. The Bengals are still spiraling out of control for that first pick, and they will continue to have a worse record than the Dolphins until they reach their bye, AND the Dolphins continue to lose.
With those picks, I will assume that the Bengals select Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s what I would do with the 2, 12, and 22 if I’m making the decisions.
2. Chase Young
12. Jordan Love
22. Alex Leatherwood
The Hurts Locker
I’m dubbing the phrase “Hurts creep” and admitting that the Oklahoma quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is slowly growing on me week by week. I’m almost at the point where I’m ready to say that I’d prefer him over Jordan Love’s impressive palette of different qualities.
I’m not quite there yet. Still, something in Hurts’ performance in Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State had me questioning everything I’ve ever held sacred, and I’m surreptitiously trying to sneak aboard the bandwagon for the Heisman contender.
Takes Tua To Tango
At this point in the college season, it’s become the Joe Burrow show. While Tua Tagovailoa is still my QB1, Burrow could tempt the Bengals enough for them to take him if they officially place before the Dolphins in the draft order.
On the other hand, the Bengals could also take Tagovailoa if they like him more, and that leaves a quandary for the Dolphins. Could Burrow be the pick if Tagovailoa is off the board? Does that create some breathing room to take the BPA at 2 or 3 or 4, and then they hold off to take the quarterback with the Steelers pick?
There are a lot of questions whirling around with all the terrible teams this year. There’s a lot of uncertainty around the draft order still. While I’ve been hell-bent on the Dolphins getting Tua, there are other quarterbacks I like, as well. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out.
Performance Review Pt. 2 or “Bad At Everything”
There’s not much I need to add to this.
Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap has another chart for Dolphins fans to sink their teeth into. There is an easily accessible legend for understanding the quality of the teams based on Points Allowed versus Opponents Average Performance. Without further ado…
NFL Points Allowed and Points Scored Relative to Opponents Average Performance, updated for week 8
Top Right- Good offense, good defense
Bottom Right- Good offense, poor defense
Top Left- Poor offense, good defense
Bottom left- Bad at everything pic.twitter.com/ne4TG7nLAm
— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 29, 2019
Tiger Without Its Stripes
Locked on Dolphins’s Oliver Candido said it best when Andy Dalton’s benching was announced on Tuesday. While Dalton wasn’t the only or even the biggest problem with the Bengals, maybe Ryan Finley, who showed promise during his preseason reps, can squeeze out a couple wins for the Bengals. A.J. Green will be returning, too, which will also help the rookie. The shift in quarterbacking could light a fire for the winless Bengals.
Alright, shout it with me folks! RYAN FINLEY 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 RYAN FINLEY 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Oliver (@BrazilCandido) October 29, 2019
Tank Formation
The 3rd and 20 defensive call that led up to the half in the Dolphins and Steelers MNF game caught a lot of flak after the Steelers scored. The staff was raked over the coals by innumerable analysts wondering why the defense was in Cover-0.
ESPN’s Mina Kimes seemed to have cracked the code and tweeted out an analysis of what was going on in Xs and Os terms.
if you're confused by that Miami defensive call, perhaps this diagram will help pic.twitter.com/z3tRKFrpKT
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2019
Fin Vogue
One of the best parts of the MNF game and the season, in general, was the matching white throwbacks. The old school uniforms of the ’90s are ultimately why I, as a 7-year-old fashionista, became a Dolphins fan in the first place. Seeing any of the throwbacks always makes me extra excited for the game, and it’s a nostalgic homage to my small beginnings as a Fins fan.
Throwing it back for Monday Night ❄️#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dD3l5sW84g
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 27, 2019
FINishing Thought
This is just a random, parting thought I had, but why don’t more Dolphins writers end their articles with “Fin” like foreign or noire movies? That seems like low-hanging fruit to me. It’s a quick and clever way to end an article, especially when it pertains to the Dolphins.
Fin.
Miami Dolphins
16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins
Aqib Talib will likely never put on a Miami Dolphins uniform, but don’t let that prevent you from purchasing one yourself.
In what will eventually be remembered as one of the most-interesting deadline deals in recent history, the Dolphins drew inspiration from the Cleveland Browns and decided to buy a draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams.
Cleveland famously acquired Brock Osweiler (and his erroneous contract) from the Houston Texans for a 2nd-round draft pick. Knowing their season was lost from the beginning, the Browns used their excess cap space to park Osweiler’s cap hit on their payroll and obtained a coveted draft pick in return. The Texan’s mistake benefited the Browns’ rebuilding process, and Miami is hoping the Rams’ error does the same for them.
I wonder if Bill Polian can't wrap his head around the Moneyball-esque trade the #Browns made for Brock Osweiler a few years ago.
The player it netted them? Nick Chubb. pic.twitter.com/3VbObb4IxI
— Jeff D Lowe+ Streaming Service (@JeffDLowe) September 30, 2019
From a football standpoint, it’s a wise move. Acquiring assets for cash is typically the best move you can make – you don’t have to give up anything in return.
And just as legendary as Osweiler is to the Browns, Talib will be the same for Miami. Which got us thinking about all the other Miami Dolphins players that we forgot once suited up for this team.
Whether it’s a Hall of Famer making a pit-stop in sunny Florida, or it was an interesting character shockingly brought in by leadership, these players are all recognizable for what they’ve accomplished outside the Dolphins’ organization.
In fact, you probably forget they were once here entirely. Check out which players previously dabbled in the Miami heat down below:
Joey Porter
Joey Porter‘s 2008 season was exceptional. In fact, you could argue it’s the best statistical season any linebacker has had for the Miami Dolphins – and the Dolphins have had some stellar, Hall of Fame linebackers throughout their history.
4 forced fumbles, 17.5 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, and 25 quarterback hits are just the highlights of his nearly-perfect season. If it wasn’t for Chad Pennington‘s miraculous turnaround (coming off of an injury the year before), Porter would easily be the team’s MVP.
Gaining a reputation as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL, Porter was not only a productive player, but a popular personality as well. His candor may have irked a few coaching staffs, but players enjoyed playing beside him, and his least productive season with Miami (2007) is still better than most pass rushers the Dolphins have had since Porter was released in 2010.
Cortland Finnegan
A player shorter than I was notorious for starting fights with the receivers he was asked to cover, and I kind of dig it. In 2010 alone, Finnegan was fined for incidents involving Steve Smith (New York Giants), Chris Kuper and infamously Andre Johnson.
Never Forget when Andre Johnson and Cortland Finnegan threw hands 👀🥊 pic.twitter.com/rmYX93NTtd
— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) May 21, 2019
Finnegan made the Pro Bowl in 2009 as a member of the Tennessee Titans, but by the time he arrived in Miami he was best utilized for his veteran presence more than his playing ability.
Fortunately (or unfortunately) for Dolphins fans, Finnegan never tumbled with an opposing receiver while with the team, forcing us all to reminisce about the time he pissed off Andre Johnson.
Mario Williams
Miami got so tired of watching Mario Williams ruin their playoff chances that Mike Tannenbaum decided to overpay a player that was clearly content milking the rest of his career.
Williams signed a 2-year, $17m contract with Miami, but was active for just 13 games that season. A healthy scratch for the other 3 games, Williams’ lofty salary cap hit gave the Dolphins 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in return.
The Mario Williams release was academic for the Dolphins. Was benched in October, in part because Andre Branch was simply a better player.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 16, 2017
It was pretty evident Williams career was done when the Buffalo Bills released him, and honestly, Miami deserved the nonexistent production they received from a one-time great pass rusher.
Will Allen
Will Allen played with the Dolphins longer than anyone else on this list (5 seasons to be exact), so it’s not like he’s the most unforgettable player, but how many of you were reminded of his tenure when he was arrested back in 2015 for running a Ponzi scheme?
Allen started 59 games with Miami and was simply adequate throughout his tenure; though I think it’s fair to say that we would all take Will Allen over Eric Rowe if we had the chance.
Sometimes you just have to be thankful for those “basic” players that allow you to turn your rebuilding efforts elsewhere.
Evan Mathis
As we sit here and complain about this team’s putrid offensive line, just remember that we’ve been botching offensive line prospects for over a decade (see Joe Berger).
Evan Mathis was active for 7 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and then released the following year. Over the next 7 years, Mathis started 75 games and was active for 97 of them – predominantly playing with the Philadelphia Eagles.
He earned first-team All Pro in 2013 and was a two-time Pro Bowler (2013-2014). Safe to say, Miami messed this one up.
Lousaka Polite & Jorvorskie Lane
I don’t think there’s a single Dolphins fan that dislikes either of these players. If anything, Chandler Cox is evidence that this fanbase loves themselves some hard-hitting fullbacks.
These were two of the quietest players this team has ever had, and yet, we all still view these two as the legendary fullbacks they are. It’s almost as if their disappearance justifies Miami’s mediocrity all these years.
Dolphin standout Fullback Lousaka Polite (08-10), during his 3 seasons he converted 41 of 43 attempts on 3rd or 4th and 1 situations. pic.twitter.com/GItSny6lRR
— Miami Dolphins🐬🆙 (@AquaAndOrange13) April 22, 2017
There was a time where Lousaka Polite converted EVERY SINGLE 3rd or 4th-and-1 carry. I believe the statistic was up to 25-straight conversions (before he was finally stuffed). It was astonishing to watch these two groove lanes, and it’s tragic that their position started to become extinct.
If you have any doubts that the fullback position will return, just take a look at how Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap running a QB sneak. Think teams are going to take notice and continue to risk their most prized possessions? Give it to the bulldogs lining up with their hand in the ground….they’ll convert it for you every time.
Rob Ninkovich
You all remember that legendary New England Patriots player that used to be a Miami Dolphin, right? No, not Wes Welker, but the defender that was active for 5 games with the Dolphins between 2007-2008, and subsequently started 101 games for the Patriots between 2009-2016? Yeah, that guy that got away.
Nickovich never made a Pro Bowl in his career, but that won’t stop him from being enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
He’s not on this list for anything he did as a person or player; he’s here to remind us just how poorly the Dolphins have identified (or evolved) talent since Don Shula left.
Matt Bryant
Recently released by the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Bryant spent almost 11 seasons with the club. His 1,163 total points easily surpasses their last infamous “oldtimer”, Morten Anderson, who accumulated 806 points with the Falcons.
Matt Bryant has played his final game for the Falcons and most likely final game ever in NFL
Team cut Bryant today (@EvanBirchfield has it 1st)
NFL league source tells me plan is to sign former Georgia Southern kicker Younghoe Koo pic.twitter.com/ZVadbXUUl6
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2019
Bryant was active for 3 games with the Dolphins back in 2004 when Olindo Mare went down with an injury. Hard to say the Dolphins lost out on this one, as the team has had a successful run identifying Special Teams standouts; with Andrew Franks and Matt Haack being the only “misses” since 2000.
Marc Colombo
This turnstile was greased up more than Bryant McKinney, Tyson Clabo or Jonathan Martin ever were for the Dolphins. Colombo’s last season in the NFL was the polar opposite of his time with the Dallas Cowboys, where Colombo was a solid right tackle for the club and his offensive line coach, Tony Sparano.
For as much grief as we can give him for his lack of success with the Dolphins, I think it’s best we keep that to ourselves. Colombo is currently the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for his heavy metal band, Free Reign. Let me know how voicing your opinion works out for you.
The great @marccolombo keeping @DeAngeloHall23 from the pile on… pic.twitter.com/7weuifmbP6
— KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) August 15, 2019
Arian Foster & Larry Johnson
Although Larry Johnson has voiced some interesting opinions on social media recently, he was once a coveted running back in the league. Arian Foster can also be heard voicing his opinion on everything from legalizing marijuana to social justice on his podcast, Now What (with Arian Foster).
Oculus: The building they erected after 9/11
Oculus: In shape of an 👁
Oculus: Retractable roof, like an 👁
Oculus: The dome in the Pantheon in Rome
Oculus: The All Seeing 👁
*A ritual blaspheming Jesus, on the blood of 9/11 victims Live on TV* https://t.co/dgwT9Q6cuL
— Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) October 25, 2019
Both running backs were perennial pro bowlers that were once some of the top running backs in the league. Fast-forward to the end of their careers, and they went out like a retired couple moving down to Florida.
Johnson was active for 1 game and has 1 rushing attempt for 2 yards.
Arian Foster was active for 4 games and recorded 55 rushing yards on 22 attempts (2.5 yards-per-carry). He retired in the middle of the season using health and family as a reason for leaving the game, but it was evident that Foster wasn’t fully recovered from rupturing his achilles tendon in 2015.
still a kanye fan but kanye is an irrational man spewing ahistorical drivel. your black american friends probably have taken a history class. kanye admittedly doesn’t read. if you’re position is the same, what’s that say? https://t.co/J8aOaswxcg
— feeno (@ArianFoster) October 26, 2019
Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, football players don’t go into the Hall of Fame with all of their teams listed on their plaque. Thus, their Dolphins careers will likely be overlooked. Pity.
Knowshown Moreno
This guy still mystifies me. Knowshown Moreno is the football version of method acting (where the actor/actress gets so into character that they forget who they really are and begin living their life as if they’re the character they’re portraying).
The infamous scene of him crying a waterfall of tears is the meme of his career, but Moreno came to the Dolphins with a legitimate chance to be the #1 running back. And my lord did he nearly take advantage of that opportunity. In the 3 games he was active for, Moreno rushed for 148 yards on 31 carries (a 4.8 YPC average). If it wasn’t for tearing his ACL, Moreno may have been able to extend his Dolphins career. Instead, all we have are those 3 promising games to live off of.
You guys remember Knowshon Moreno ? https://t.co/NZmjtyrLKJ pic.twitter.com/FU6j5Kj5hL
— DynastyExpert (@DynastyExpert) October 29, 2019
Michael Egnew
I know Jordan Cameron, Julius Thomas and the rest of Miami’s piss-poor tight ends over the past decade have helped you forget about Michael Egnew….but I don’t think we can ever forget this failed experiment.
He was Mike Gesicki before Mike Gesicki was a thing. Poor Mike Gesicki.
Quinton Coples
The former New York Jets 1st-round pick (16th-overall) was nonexistent for the Dolphins. After being released by the Jets, Quinton Coples signed with Miami and was active for 6 games. He didn’t record a single statistic while with the team, even though he participated in 100 total snaps (defense: 77 snaps; special teams: 23 snaps).
Similar to former 1st-round picks that are currently on the roster (Robert Nkemdiche, Taco Charlton, and *dare I say* Josh Rosen), he sucked.
Greg Jennings
This one is actually pretty funny.
During Free Agency, the Minnesota Vikings really wanted Mike Wallace and offered him more money than Miami did. Not wanting to play up in Minnesota, Wallace decided to sign with the Dolphins. After missing out on Wallace, plan B for Minnesota was to sign Greg Jennings.
For two seasons, Jennings played in Minnesota and Wallace played in Miami. After the 2014 season, Miami traded the disgruntled Wallace to Minnesota and the Vikings released Jennings.
To replace the recently-traded Wallace, Miami signs free agent Greg Jennings.
Greg Jennings says it's time for the Dolphins to rely more on Ryan Tannehill. pic.twitter.com/GK5UR6ulwA
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 16, 2016
Neither player worked out for either team, but it’s ironic to watch them both fail twice with the same two players.
~~
Let me know who else we may have missed. Though honestly, can you really blame us?
