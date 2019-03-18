Miami Dolphins
Rebuilding Previous Rebuilds
Now that we have accepted the notion that the Miami Dolphins are going to start rebuilding their franchise in 2019 (and as a result, a lot of losing will incur), we have moved on to the optimistic hope that this team is going to build their foundation “right”.
Hope is about the only thing that will temper the frustration that comes with going 6-10 with freshly signed Ryan Fitzpatrick as our starting quarterback, so over the next calendar year, you’re going to hear how most decisions are geared towards 2020.
Sure, Fitzpatrick will dazzle us with a couple 400-yard passing games and a few offensive performances that trick us into believing that we don’t need to desperately grab a franchise quarterback, but don’t let those extremely inconsistent anomalies fool you. Miami most definitely needs a franchise quarterback – one that leaves us with minimal doubts at the top of the draft.
MUST SEE VIDEO! Nick Mangold scares the pants off Ryan Fitzpatrick #NYJvsDAL pic.twitter.com/kv8jzXGKpo
— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 20, 2015
Are they going to trade up for one in 2019? Or are they going to, um, conveniently lose in 2019 and attempt to save their assets for 2020, where there’s a chance that four starting-caliber quarterbacks come out of college – all of whom are possibly better than the top-2 quarterbacks in this class: Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray?
As Travis echoed on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are building a treasure trove of draft picks that will allow themselves to navigate the murkiest of trade waters in either 2019 or 2020. With the trade of Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans netting Miami an extra 4th-round draft pick – along with the assumption that losing Ja’Wuan James to the Denver Broncos will return an extra 3rd-round pick as a compensatory selection – Miami will have the ability to tack on whichever mid-round picks are required to seal the deal for a top-3 draft pick.
But with all of these assets in mind, can we confidently assume that the Dolphins are just one year away from being a relevant franchise that can sustain success? No, not one bit.
Since Chris Grier took over as the Director of College Scouting in 2007, Miami has had 5 drafts in which they have had at least 9 draft picks to work with. Although it’s obvious that not every draft pick is going to pan out, the assumption is that a team should be able to identify enough cheap labor to fill their roster. You don’t need superstars in every round, though it would be nice if the Dolphins drafted even one of them.
Before you get ready to soak in the success of 2020, I’m going to remind you of the somber past we have together. Hopefully, Grier doesn’t allow history to repeat itself:
2007
Chris Grier’s first year on the job yielded Miami with multiple draft steals, but came with an ample amount of draft busts as well.
Whether the selection was general manager Randy Mueller‘s, head coach Cam Cameron‘s, Grier’s, or a combination of the three, the Miami Dolphins shocked everyone by selecting Ted Ginn Jr with the 9th-overall pick in the draft.
Choosing Ted Ginn Jr over Brady Quinn proved to be the correct choice, but was Ginn really the player you wanted to commit a top-10 pick to? Especially when he was coming off of an injury and was seen more as a dynamic kick returner than an elite, #1 receiver?
Here are a few players taken shortly after Ginn was picked #9: Patrick Willis (11), Marshawn Lynch (12) and Darrelle Revis (14). I was going to include Lawrence Timmons (15th-overall), but I don’t think Miami fans are going to think too fondly of that linebacker (though let’s be honest, he was still a better pick than Ginn).
But the Miami Dolphins had 10 draft picks in 2007, and should have been able to build a team with more than just a failed 1st-round pick, right? Alas, this is what they graced us with that year:
Paul Soliai in the 4th-round and Brandon Fields in the 7th-round ended up being phenomenal choices for the Dolphins, as both players combined to play 227 games with Miami. Even Samson Satele was a good selection in the 2nd-round; Miami just doesn’t understand their own talent and allowed Satele to be a good starting center for two other teams instead of their own.
The rest of that draft class? Combined to be active for 32 games with the Dolphins. All of which were off the team by the start of the 2008 season.
2008
Coming off of a 1-15 season that felt less like a rebuild and more like a purgatory, the Dolphins were now poised to genuinely begin their ascension with the 1st-overall selection in the draft.
The thing is, Miami’s biggest mistake wasn’t selecting Jake Long with the #1 overall pick, but bringing an archaic Bill Parcells on board to build a team for the future.
Parcells figured there was no sense having a franchise quarterback if there was no one to protect him (the opposite logic of what the Dolphins did with Ryan Tannehill throughout his career), and selected Jake Long to protect whoever’s blindside.
You might be able to excuse Parcells for selecting a potential hall of fame left tackle (for the first four years of their career) over Matt Ryan, since Miami did have 8 more draft picks that year. Instead, this is how the draft shook out:
Kendall Langford was a solid player on the Dolphins defensive line throughout his rookie contract, but other than Jake Long he was the only player to plug a hole on the roster. You can say Chad Henne played prominently for the Dolphins, but we all know he was a detriment more than a solution, and even forced Miami to pick yet another quarterback in the 2nd-round the following draft.
Phillip Merling gave us that exciting interception against Brett Favre and the New York Jets the year Chad Pennington led the team to the playoffs, but other than that, he was basically an extra 1st-round pick that ended up being a complete bust.
After two years and 19 draft picks, the Dolphins should have set themselves up to be a young team worth reckoning with. Looking back, there were really only 5 players that filled a capable roster spot: Satele, Soliai, Fields, Long and Langford. For reference, NFL rosters held 52 players…
2009
After two failed drafts and nearly 19 wasted draft picks, the Miami Dolphins actually got a draft right. This comes with the caveat that it’s the third-consecutive year in which the team is selecting a quarterback in the 2nd-round, so it tells you just how lost the Dolphins really are.
Pat White was a fascinating college athlete to watch, but he had no business being a quarterback in the NFL. The football community was stunned to see White selected so high, but the Dolphins envisioned a quarterback that could complete their wildcat offense and keep opposing defenses confused at all times.
The only confusion White caused was on Miami’s offense, because the playbook was extremely small for the limited quarterback, and the offense was stale at best.
Miami’s best selections came from Vontae Davis and Sean Smith. The team also envisioned having a pair of young, cheap, shutdown corners to give Tom Brady, Brett Favre and whoever the Buffalo Bills had hell. And they were really onto something for a little bit, but Joe Philbin‘s inability to handle egos mixed with some immaturity on the player’s side “forced” the Dolphins to trade Davis and allow Smith to leave in free agency.
At the time, this was a very good draft, but looking back at it, it’s just some more disappointment:
Brian Hartline received a contract extension with the team and probably outperformed all of our expectations. Maybe it speaks to the lack of playmakers the Dolphins have had over their history, but Hartline has the 7th most receiving yards and 9th most receptions in Dolphins history. We can knock the extension as a separate topic, but selecting Hartline in the 4th-round was a very good draft pick.
Chris Clemons ended up playing 80 games with the Dolphins and served as a valuable depth player for 5 seasons.
This can be deemed a good draft for the Dolphins, but the problem is, we’re excited the team was able to find 3 starters. While every team would love to say they found 3 starters in each draft, the Dolphins didn’t have much of a roster around those guys, which meant the team hadn’t rebuilt much of anything up to this point.
A budding franchise looking to sustain success is going to need more than a good #3 receiver to escape mediocrity.
2012
2012 was another very good draft for the Dolphins that saw virtually no sustained success going forward. This is the point where you have to wonder if the Miami Dolphins legitimately try to win or if they’re fine creating media headlines and bringing in ad revenue.
Ryan Tannehill was the first 1st-round quarterback the Dolphins selected since Dan Marino back in 1983. Between all of the excitement and optimism, fans were sold on the fact that Tannehill was going to turn the team around (after he firmly learned the quarterback position). His old coach at Texas A&M, Mike Sherman, was set to be his offensive coordinator, so you know Miami was really building this thing right because, you know, “chemistry”.
7 seasons later, and there are no surviving members of the 2012 draft class. In fact, only one of them made it past year 4 (Tannehill) – which also happens to be the same number of players eventually arrested from this draft class (Jonathan Martin).
How can a team sustain success when the team doesn’t sustain any of their successful players?
Olivier Vernon and Lamar Miller proved to be great risks that Jeff Ireland took. Coming right out of the Dolphins backyard from the University of Miami, Vernon and Miller were underclassmen that Ireland saw potential in. And he was right.
Both outperformed their draft status and earned themselves wealthy contracts in free agency. This goes back to the argument that the Dolphins are incompetent when it comes to signing their own draft picks, so overall, this draft doesn’t seem like much, but this draft could have been much more than a free agent payday for 3 of their selections.
Rishard Matthews was one of the best 7th-round picks in Dolphins history, but Philbin’s deadpan personality placed Matthews on the bench for most of his rookie contract rather than the starting lineup ahead of players like B.J. Cunningham and Legedu Naanee.
As of 2019, the Dolphins are still looking for a player at every position from the list of 2012 draft picks (QB, RT, DE, TE, LB, WR and DT). You can say Miami doesn’t need a running back, but that’s also the easiest position to find and it’s not even like the team currently has a solidified running back room anyway.
2013
Identifying a “can’t-miss” athlete in an inactive market, Jeff Ireland made one of the best draft-day trades of the century and traded the team’s 1st-round pick (12th-overall) and 2nd-round pick (42nd-overall) to move up to #3 overall. That kind of trade would be unheard of today, where those top picks are commodities that you have to pry away with current and future draft capital.
So what did the Dolphins do with their robbery? Select a stellar athlete with a history of demons that rivals that of Josh Gordon.
Dion Jordan was built to be a football player, but he never actually wanted to be a football player. He wanted to escape reality and realized this was a profession he was good at. Fortunately for Jordan, but unfortunately for the Dolphins, Jordan took 5 years to mature past all of those inner turmoils and emerge as a defensive threat.
But like the theme of this article, his success doesn’t benefit the Miami Dolphins one bit.
Dion Jordan wasn’t the only player to fail Miami’s expectations yet perform better elsewhere.
2nd-round pick Jamar Taylor was always hampered by injuries and was shipped to the Cleveland Browns for a 27 slot draft boost in the 7th-round (a farcry from #54 overall). Dion Sims was a solid backup and blocking tight end before cashing in with the Chicago Bears. Mike Gillislee was a decent kick returner who has seen a good amount of success as a running back with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Even Caleb Sturgis was viewed as a “bust” and has since played 36 games for other teams.
You could argue that Don Jones was Miami’s best draft pick behind Dion Sims that year, and that’s only because he was a very good gunner on special teams.
Truth is, the Dolphins have had plenty of opportunities to rebuild and yet, years later, here we are, still trying to rebuild. So now that Chris Grier has ultimate control, will this be the rebuild the Dolphins finally turn it around? 6th time’s a charm, right?
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
Buckle up, Phins Fans – the Fitzmagic Roller Coaster is coming to your town
Ryan Fitzpatrick is on his eight NFL team following a circuitous route that spans 14 seasons as a professional football player. The journeyman stopgap heads to America’s retirement home on a two-year contract that starts at $11 million and could escalate to $20 million if unspecified incentives are met.
Though details of the contract’s structure are not yet available, it’s a near certainty that the bulk of the money will be paid out in year-one. With the Dolphins eating a chunk of dead cap, and pushing assets down the road, this move not only helps Miami get closer to the salary floor, it secures a sturdy backup quarterback for the 2020 season.
Whether it’s Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm or any other quarterback prospect, Fitzpatrick has been heralded for his calm demeanor and approach to providing this very important element to his past teams.
Barring a trade-up for one of the top two prospects in this draft Fitzpatrick will be under-center when the Dolphins open the season on the second Sunday in September. Only one September ago, Fitzpatrick was on an unprecedented roll for a quarterback of his caliber – of any caliber, really.
After the three-game stretch of consecutive 400 yard outputs, Fitzpatrick throttled into a nosedive throwing for less than 250 yards in four of his next five starts. Cumulatively, his passer rating on the season was 100.4, but he failed to eclipse the 90.0 mark in all but one of his final six starts.
The strengths and weaknesses of Fitzpatrick’s game are abundantly clear. Where the flashes with Ryan Tannehill provided false hope, Fitzpatrick is an open book – it only takes a couple of games of all-22 to figure out exactly who he is.
First, the strengths. I’ve talked at length about the importance of a backup quarterback providing the locker room and huddle with a sense of comradery. Whether it’s this season or next, Fitzpatrick will eventually be relegated to the number-two QB. The Ewing Theory suggests that the rest of the roster can elevate its game when the backup enters the lineup, but that typically only applies when said backup is likable.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
That clip also showcases the gamer-mentality of Fitzpatrick. With reckless abandon, he’ll take a hit for his team in a way you’d never want your franchise quarterback to play.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
As for Fitzpatrick the starter, the strength of his game is also his biggest weakness. He trusts his eyes as much as any quarterback going right now and will let ‘er rip without hesitation. There’s a hint of Matt Moore in his game where he evaluates pre-snap and makes quick decisions based on the leverage of the defense.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
The first touchdown of the season for Tampa Bay provides a terrific example of Fitzpatrick’s ability to move the defense with his eyes and hips. The clip also showcases his strength as a play-action passer when given a comfortable pocket.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
There’s a reason he’s been on eight teams in 14 years, however. That anticipation, coupled with sloppy mechanics, gets him into a lot of hot water. If the defense is at all nuanced, and capable of disguising coverage, he’s going to turn the ball over a heck of a lot.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
Randomly, the ball will sail as he is prone to rushing his setup and spraying bullets all over the field. Pressure in his face only amplifies this shortcoming.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
All things told, this was the best veteran option available both in terms of playing time and veteran mentor to the inevitable draft pick coming in a year or two. There will be equal parts excitement and sheer frustration with Fitzpatrick playing in Miami.
As far as the Tank for Tua conversation, this signing likely solidifies that Miami will not be the worst team in football. I’ve argued that they would never reach those valleys to begin, even with a rookie or Luke Falk under-center. I believe too strongly in Brian Flores and the staff he has assembled for this team to lose a number of games in the teens. Fitzpatrick at least gets Miami out of the massive hole of unworthy NFL quarterback territory.
Ideally, the Dolphins find their quarterback straight away and never have to start Fitzpatrick. The more likely outcome is that he starts the season and puts the Dolphins in a tough spot regarding the playing time incentives in his contract.
This signing is great from a financial standpoint right now, but if the Harvard product (had to get it in) starts hitting those contract escalators, that would not be ideal.
Miami Dolphins
Stocked with Draft Picks, the Fate of the Phins Falls on Chris Grier
A growing list of draft success prompted Stephen Ross to elevate his most effective executive
As one door closes another opens. Ryan Tannehill’s departure, Friday, brings a dubious era of Dolphins football to a close. Now serving as a backup quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, Tannehill’s seven years in Miami never quite reached the expectations of a top 10 pick (eighth overall in 2012) in the NFL Draft.
As number 17 ships off to the Music City in search of greener pastures, Miami simultaneously turns the page. And it’s this particular trade, a trade that brings back a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, that inspires hope among fans, via the allure of change.
Detailed in a column from Friday (merely hours prior to the trade), we examined Stephen Ross’ new approach and the Dolphins’ early execution of that new plan. In short, an emphasis on assembling draft picks now takes precedence in South Florida. A change from the old model, which curated stop-gap solutions for costs far above market value, was beyond a necessity.
Enter Chris Grier.
Grier was named the Dolphins Director of College Scouting in 2007. The duties of that position varies from grinding the tape to delegating tasks to regional scouts. Ultimately, it was his responsibility to oversee the entire draft process and vet the prospects.
Scouting is a frustrating profession. A nine-month process, turning over every single figurative stone, is liable to prove utterly futile. Regardless of the conviction from any one given scout, it’s ultimately up to the higher ranking officials to make the final decisions.
During the early stages of Grier’s initial big promotion, Bill Parcells was the czar in Miami. After his two-year stint, the Big Tuna’s hand-picked replacement, Jeff Ireland, commandeered the G.M. chair.
Shortly after administering the infamous 2013 flop of an offseason, Ireland was exited in favor of Dennis Hickey. Serving a two-year term in the position, Hickey was quickly replaced and relegated back to the ranks of college scouting with rival Buffalo. Ross’ decision to hire Mike Tannenbaum as his new head honcho solidified the lame duck status that Hickey entered into when he accepted the only G.M. job he’d work in his career.
After 16 years, and two promotions with the Dolphins, Grier received the third and biggest career-elevation that can be bestowed upon a football scout. But even as General Manager, Miami’s peculiar front office structure offered very little clarity regarding Grier’s power and true job description.
Now, after two seasons as the G.M. working alongside VP of Football Ops Mike Tannenbaum, Grier sits alone atop the throne. His newly assembled court features decades of combined executive experience, championship pedigree, and renowned notoriety around football circles.
Those six paragraphs provide context for this next portion of this commentary. Attributing blame, positive or negative, to any one individual for acquisitions is difficult. We’ll start Grier’s track record at the 2014 season after Ireland was fired, and Hickey was hired, as that serves as the period when Miami’s unorthodox structure began.
From 2014-2018, the Dolphins selected 38 players, three more than the NFL automatic allocation. Removing 2018 (insufficient evidence to their success or failure) the Dolphins selected 30 players between the 2014-2017 drafts. An objective practice, we’ll judicially sort those picks into four categories:
– Surefire Hit – Undeniable impact player
– Starter – Starter for more than one season
– Contributor – Rotational player or special teams ace
– Failed Pick – None of the above
*The Average represents the number of players in that particular column divided by total picks (30).
|Year
|Hit
|Starter
|Contributor
|Failed
|2017
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2016
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2015
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2014
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4-Year Total
|6
|4
|4
|16
|Average
|20%
|13.3%
|13.3%
|53.3%
Without looking across the league comparatively, it’s safe to ascertain that most teams miss at a clip of 50% or greater – mind you, seventh-round picks rarely bear fruit. Nearly half of all the picks under Grier’s watch have turned into contributors and we will undoubtedly be adding Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jerome Baker, and Jason Sanders to that crop next year.
This is the reason Ross is adamant about acquiring as many of these precious assets imaginable. More bites at the apple, the model that has sustained the NFL’s all-time greatest dynasty in New England, turns this process into an elementary numbers game.
So when Miami makes 11 selections in the 2020 draft (currently allotted 2 compensatory picks, plus the Tannehill compensation, and a seventh-rounder via the Jordan Lucas trade), it’s safe to assume Chris Grier will return with two hits, one starter, and one contributor.
That number is reflective of the Dolphins capital without executing any trades down the board (this year or next). Reports of Ross’ frustration over not moving back in 2018 were confirmed by multiple outlets. Luckily, Ross allowed his football people to do their jobs and Miami brought back a first-round homerun in Fitzpatrick.
The only avenue that will prevent Miami from exploring opportunities to move down is an unexpected development with the top quarterbacks in the class. Regardless, there’s an element of excitement that comes with the unknown and the promise of a new franchise quarterback set for delivery to the doorstep in Davie in the next two years.
The contents behind the newly ajar door are mysterious in nature. While the past performance is the best indicator for future success, this refreshed approach is hardly a foolproof practice.
That mystery, along with the promise of procedural changes, has manufactured faith among Dolphins fans for the first time in a long time.
@WingfieldNFL
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Sign Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
The Dolphins announced Sunday an agreement to bring the eccentric journeyman quarterback a few hours south from Tampa Bay to Miami. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s deal is for two years and worth a total of $11 million – guarantees and structure of the deal are not yet known, though the deal can climb as high as $20 million in total money.
Fitzpatrick is quite the enigma. From game-to-game, or even from play-to-play, he’s liable to go from all-pro performer to un-rosterable disaster. If nothing else, Fitzpatrick provides Phins’ fans a wild roller coaster ride.
Which direction the Dolphins are heading is still unknown, but all accounts seem to be pointed towards the direction of building a lasting foundation for this team – a foundation that won’t be prosperous until, at least, 2020.
So why bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick? A quarterback who has accumulated a 50-75-1 record as a starting quarterback in his career.
Just good enough to win, and just bad enough to frustrate you, Fitzpatrick is set to be the 21st starting quarterback since Dan Marino last took a snap for the Dolphins.
Jokes aside, Fitzpatrick’s true value comes via a backup mentor role. If the Dolphins are so inclined to make a move up the draft board for Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins, few people in the league are better at executing that teacher role. The same will hold true in 2020 if the Dolphins pass the buck on the rookie QB in 2019.
The primary responsibilities of a backup quarterback are as follows:
1.) Prepare the starter by any means necessary. Find tendencies in the defense through film study and draw on experience to give the young starter any advantages possible.
2.) Provide a spark off the bench when needed in-case-of-emergency. An infectious personality that can galvanize the huddle is a requirement of the backup. The offense needs to love him and feel a sense of urgency to raise their play when the backup enters the lineup.
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he borrowed his postgame outfit from DeSean Jackson 😎 pic.twitter.com/yjxcv88hjV
— ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2018
After striking out on Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater, the Miami Dolphins settled with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and St. Louis Rams starting quarterback.
In the way the Jets provided Sam Darnold with a coach inside the quarterback room in the mold of Josh McCown, the Dolphins will hold Fitzpatrick in similar regard.
Secure your safety bar and buckle your seatbelts, this promises to be a thrilling, bumpy ride.
