Remember the Dolphins (Part 1: The 1990s)

We hear the phase repeated often enough.

“Football is the ultimate team game”.

It takes all 11 players on each side of the ball to make a play work, intricately planned by the team’s offensive and defensive minds and with each player doing their integral part to keep the machine working smoothly and efficiently.

But when all is said and done, the game is over and the score is final. The fans leave the stadium, or turn off their TVs at home or stumble from the bar either deliriously happy or inconsolably sad – with memories which will linger about only a handful of players who made (or missed) their mark.

Be it a Dan Marino fake spike, a Ricky Williams goal line dive or a Cameron Wake walk-off safety in overtime, it is those players who build upon their legacies and maintain the attention of national media and fanbases in the years ahead.

Once the dust has settled and as each season passes and the next begins, it is their names which have been firmly etched into NFL lore and into the consciousness of football fans – no matter their age.

The Dolphins’ lack of success over the past 2+ decades has forcefully knocked the franchise from its spot at the highest level of NFL focus and seen them slump into the mire of mediocrity from which Brian Flores has now been tasked to drag them out.

This 3 part series will look at those other players from the decades of the past who also formed an integral part of the Dolphins’ machine, but go somewhat unheralded due to them being eclipsed by the ‘bigger’ names of their era. Perhaps a better term would be “under-heralded” players as many long established fans will certainly be familiar with these names (but we’ll try to avoid inventing new words).

Whilst Dolfans have long-since been looking forward to the hope of the future, it is also important to look back to the past, keep note of history and remind ourselves of the players who wore the aqua and orange in their own part of franchise history.

First up, we’ll dive into the waters of the 1990s Dolphins, a team which maintained high expectations for the entire decade under the leadership of Miami’s QB legend, Dan Marino.

The 1990s saw the rise of multiple names, launching themselves to the heights of stardom and securing their eternal legendary status in South Florida. Among them are Hall of Famers Richmond Webb (OT 1990-2000) and Jason Taylor (DE 1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Zach Thomas (LB 1996-2007), Sam Madison (1997-2005) and OJ McDuffie (WR 1993-2001). The decade also saw the tail end of Marino’s notorious receiving duo of Mark Clayton (1983 – 1992) and Mark Duper’s (1982-1992) careers, both of whom were inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll in 2003. But who else out there should be on the minds of Dolphins fans when it comes to looking at the franchise’s biggest contributors during those years?

Keith Sims

Position : Left Guard

Keith Sims spent 8 years as a Miami Dolphin (1990-1997) planted at LG alongside Richmond Webb where they solidified the left side of Dan Marino’s offensive line. Although Marino will forever be famous for his lightning-fast release, Sims and Webb formed part of a dominant pass protection unit throughout their tenure which bought ample time for Marino to hit those highlight throws. Originally a 2nd round pick from Iowa State, Sims would go on to start 133 of 142 games in his career and be selected to 3 consecutive Pro Bowls in (1993-1995) as well as Second-Team All Pro in 1994.

Keith Jackson

Position : Tight End

TE just seems to be one of those key positions for the Dolphins which has been relatively unproductive for far too long, involving a lengthy list of constantly churning names. When trying to identify one of Miami’s best players at the position, Dolfans would have to cast their minds back to the early 90’s when, for 3 seasons, the team was able to rely on a consistent playmaker in the form of Keith Jackson. As a 1st round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988, Jackson joined the Dolphins in 1992 and was subsequently selected to 2 Pro Bowls. During his stay in South Florida, Jackson accumulated 146 receptions for 1880 yards and 18 TDs. Although his name is occasionally mentioned in historic lists of premier TEs in the NFL, Jackson’s accomplishments for the era still do not earn him the recognition which he deserves.

Tim Bowens

Position : Defensive Tackle

Tim Bowens was one of my favourite players in my early days as a Miami Dolphins fan. Entering the NFL as a 1st round pick in 1994 from the University of Mississippi, Bowens was extremely durable, playing 157 games in his entire 11 year career with Dolphins (1994-2004) and collaborating with Jason Taylor to create a formidable pass-rush tandem, leading to Pro Bowl selections in 1998 and 2002. Over the course of his career, Bowens compiled 407 tackles, 22 sacks, 9 forced fumbles and 1 interception and was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1994.

Bryan Cox

Position : Linebacker

Selected in the 5th round of the 1991 NFL draft out of Western Illinois University, Bryan Cox spent 5 years with the Miami Dolphins (1991-1995). Following his arrival in South Florida, it didn’t take long for Cox to earn himself a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed linebacker and he was selected as an All-Pro in 1992 following a 14-sack campaign and then again in 1994 and 1995. Cox started all 77 games as a Dolphin, led the team in tackles in 4 out of his 5 years and was the team’s sack leader twice, accumulating 31.5 sacks over his career in Miami. Although he earned his stripes as a highlight-reel LB in the NFL for 12 seasons, Cox also fully embraced the Dolphins/Bills rivalry, throwing a cup of his own urine at a heckling Bills fan during a road game up in frosty Buffalo.

Louis Oliver

Position : Safety

The Dolphins selected Oliver as their 1st round pick of the 1989 draft to reinforce their defensive backfield. Oliver spent his high school and college years in Florida and quickly found his footing in Miami. The talented safety spent 5 years with the Dolphins (1989-1993) before a brief, single season stint with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1994 season. Oliver returned to the Dolphins in 1995 and retired after the 1996 season having racked up 24 interceptions over 105 games as a Dolphin. His standout game came on 4 October 1992 against the Bills in which he picked off Jim Kelly 3 times, including a 103 yard TD return.

John Offerdahl

Position : Inside Linebacker

John Offerdahl played his entire 8 year career in Miami after being selected in the 2nd round of the 1986 NFL draft. With the Miami Dolphins from 1986-1993, Offerdahl was selected to 5 consecutive Pro Bowls (1986-1990), gaining 2 All-Pro nominations (1986, 1990) and was named as the Pro Football Weekly Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1986. Before an onslaught of injuries shortened his playing career following the 1993 season, Offerdahl had set the standard for Dolphins’ linebacker play, which would later be challenged by the arrival of Zach Thomas in 1996. Over the course of his career, Offerdahl played in 89 games and collected 9.5 sacks, 4 interceptions and led the team in tackles in 1990, with his name being added to the Dolphins Ring of Honour in October 2013.

Keith Byars

Position : Fullback/Tight End

Similar to Keith Jackson, Byars found himself in South Florida following an initial start with the Philadelphia Eagles and landed in Miami in 1993. Over a span of 3.5 years with the Miami Dolphins (he was released by HC Jimmy Johnson and later picked up by the Patriots during the 1996 season), Byars was an all-purpose blocker, runner and pass-catcher and started all of his 45 games accumulating 377 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs and hauling in 166 receptions for 143 yards and a further 10 TDs.

Jeff Cross

Position : Defensive End

A 9th round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 1988 draft, Jeff Cross played in 125 games over his 8 years with the Miami Dolphins. Although originally used mainly on special teams, Cross’ role increased quickly and he gained the role of starting right defensive end at the start of his second season. During his career, he proved himself to be a reliable, consistent and durable on-field presence, racking up 377 tackles and 59.5 sacks, including a high of 11.5 sacks in 1990 which led to a Pro Bowl selection that same year. Cross also notched 10 forced fumbles, 7 recovered fumbles and grabbed 1 interception. The 1995 season saw Cross’ final season in the NFL as he was released in November 1996 whilst undergoing rehab following back surgery. A rift understandably developed between Cross and the team at the nature of his release by Jimmy Johnson, but time seemingly heals all wounds as he signed a one-day contract on 19 April 2018 to officially retire as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately every Dolphins fan knows how the decade of the 90s ended for Miami – with turmoil at the coaching position, the retirement of a legend, zero Lombardi trophies and the beginning of a 20+ year search for the team’s next superstar Quarterback. Between 1990 and 1999, the Dolphins earned a 95-65 regular season record, winning the AFC East only twice and a 5-7 record in the playoffs.

Surely, the start of a the new millennium would bring a better level of fortune to South Florida’s beloved Dolphins…?

In Part 2 of the series, we’ll take a look at the players of the 2000’s who, despite the team’s continued lack of success, still put forward impressive efforts to do their part and should certainly be in the mix together with the decade’s most recognizable names.