Remember the Dolphins (Part 1: The 1990s)
We hear the phase repeated often enough.
“Football is the ultimate team game”.
It takes all 11 players on each side of the ball to make a play work, intricately planned by the team’s offensive and defensive minds and with each player doing their integral part to keep the machine working smoothly and efficiently.
But when all is said and done, the game is over and the score is final. The fans leave the stadium, or turn off their TVs at home or stumble from the bar either deliriously happy or inconsolably sad – with memories which will linger about only a handful of players who made (or missed) their mark.
Be it a Dan Marino fake spike, a Ricky Williams goal line dive or a Cameron Wake walk-off safety in overtime, it is those players who build upon their legacies and maintain the attention of national media and fanbases in the years ahead.
Once the dust has settled and as each season passes and the next begins, it is their names which have been firmly etched into NFL lore and into the consciousness of football fans – no matter their age.
The Dolphins’ lack of success over the past 2+ decades has forcefully knocked the franchise from its spot at the highest level of NFL focus and seen them slump into the mire of mediocrity from which Brian Flores has now been tasked to drag them out.
This 3 part series will look at those other players from the decades of the past who also formed an integral part of the Dolphins’ machine, but go somewhat unheralded due to them being eclipsed by the ‘bigger’ names of their era. Perhaps a better term would be “under-heralded” players as many long established fans will certainly be familiar with these names (but we’ll try to avoid inventing new words).
Whilst Dolfans have long-since been looking forward to the hope of the future, it is also important to look back to the past, keep note of history and remind ourselves of the players who wore the aqua and orange in their own part of franchise history.
First up, we’ll dive into the waters of the 1990s Dolphins, a team which maintained high expectations for the entire decade under the leadership of Miami’s QB legend, Dan Marino.
The 1990s saw the rise of multiple names, launching themselves to the heights of stardom and securing their eternal legendary status in South Florida. Among them are Hall of Famers Richmond Webb (OT 1990-2000) and Jason Taylor (DE 1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Zach Thomas (LB 1996-2007), Sam Madison (1997-2005) and OJ McDuffie (WR 1993-2001). The decade also saw the tail end of Marino’s notorious receiving duo of Mark Clayton (1983 – 1992) and Mark Duper’s (1982-1992) careers, both of whom were inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll in 2003. But who else out there should be on the minds of Dolphins fans when it comes to looking at the franchise’s biggest contributors during those years?
Keith Sims
Position: Left Guard
Keith Sims spent 8 years as a Miami Dolphin (1990-1997) planted at LG alongside Richmond Webb where they solidified the left side of Dan Marino’s offensive line. Although Marino will forever be famous for his lightning-fast release, Sims and Webb formed part of a dominant pass protection unit throughout their tenure which bought ample time for Marino to hit those highlight throws. Originally a 2nd round pick from Iowa State, Sims would go on to start 133 of 142 games in his career and be selected to 3 consecutive Pro Bowls in (1993-1995) as well as Second-Team All Pro in 1994.
Keith Jackson
Position: Tight End
TE just seems to be one of those key positions for the Dolphins which has been relatively unproductive for far too long, involving a lengthy list of constantly churning names. When trying to identify one of Miami’s best players at the position, Dolfans would have to cast their minds back to the early 90’s when, for 3 seasons, the team was able to rely on a consistent playmaker in the form of Keith Jackson. As a 1st round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988, Jackson joined the Dolphins in 1992 and was subsequently selected to 2 Pro Bowls. During his stay in South Florida, Jackson accumulated 146 receptions for 1880 yards and 18 TDs. Although his name is occasionally mentioned in historic lists of premier TEs in the NFL, Jackson’s accomplishments for the era still do not earn him the recognition which he deserves.
Tim Bowens
Position: Defensive Tackle
Tim Bowens was one of my favourite players in my early days as a Miami Dolphins fan. Entering the NFL as a 1st round pick in 1994 from the University of Mississippi, Bowens was extremely durable, playing 157 games in his entire 11 year career with Dolphins (1994-2004) and collaborating with Jason Taylor to create a formidable pass-rush tandem, leading to Pro Bowl selections in 1998 and 2002. Over the course of his career, Bowens compiled 407 tackles, 22 sacks, 9 forced fumbles and 1 interception and was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1994.
Bryan Cox
Position: Linebacker
Selected in the 5th round of the 1991 NFL draft out of Western Illinois University, Bryan Cox spent 5 years with the Miami Dolphins (1991-1995). Following his arrival in South Florida, it didn’t take long for Cox to earn himself a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed linebacker and he was selected as an All-Pro in 1992 following a 14-sack campaign and then again in 1994 and 1995. Cox started all 77 games as a Dolphin, led the team in tackles in 4 out of his 5 years and was the team’s sack leader twice, accumulating 31.5 sacks over his career in Miami. Although he earned his stripes as a highlight-reel LB in the NFL for 12 seasons, Cox also fully embraced the Dolphins/Bills rivalry, throwing a cup of his own urine at a heckling Bills fan during a road game up in frosty Buffalo.
Louis Oliver
Position: Safety
The Dolphins selected Oliver as their 1st round pick of the 1989 draft to reinforce their defensive backfield. Oliver spent his high school and college years in Florida and quickly found his footing in Miami. The talented safety spent 5 years with the Dolphins (1989-1993) before a brief, single season stint with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1994 season. Oliver returned to the Dolphins in 1995 and retired after the 1996 season having racked up 24 interceptions over 105 games as a Dolphin. His standout game came on 4 October 1992 against the Bills in which he picked off Jim Kelly 3 times, including a 103 yard TD return.
John Offerdahl
Position: Inside Linebacker
John Offerdahl played his entire 8 year career in Miami after being selected in the 2nd round of the 1986 NFL draft. With the Miami Dolphins from 1986-1993, Offerdahl was selected to 5 consecutive Pro Bowls (1986-1990), gaining 2 All-Pro nominations (1986, 1990) and was named as the Pro Football Weekly Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1986. Before an onslaught of injuries shortened his playing career following the 1993 season, Offerdahl had set the standard for Dolphins’ linebacker play, which would later be challenged by the arrival of Zach Thomas in 1996. Over the course of his career, Offerdahl played in 89 games and collected 9.5 sacks, 4 interceptions and led the team in tackles in 1990, with his name being added to the Dolphins Ring of Honour in October 2013.
Keith Byars
Position: Fullback/Tight End
Similar to Keith Jackson, Byars found himself in South Florida following an initial start with the Philadelphia Eagles and landed in Miami in 1993. Over a span of 3.5 years with the Miami Dolphins (he was released by HC Jimmy Johnson and later picked up by the Patriots during the 1996 season), Byars was an all-purpose blocker, runner and pass-catcher and started all of his 45 games accumulating 377 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs and hauling in 166 receptions for 143 yards and a further 10 TDs.
Jeff Cross
Position: Defensive End
A 9th round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 1988 draft, Jeff Cross played in 125 games over his 8 years with the Miami Dolphins. Although originally used mainly on special teams, Cross’ role increased quickly and he gained the role of starting right defensive end at the start of his second season. During his career, he proved himself to be a reliable, consistent and durable on-field presence, racking up 377 tackles and 59.5 sacks, including a high of 11.5 sacks in 1990 which led to a Pro Bowl selection that same year. Cross also notched 10 forced fumbles, 7 recovered fumbles and grabbed 1 interception. The 1995 season saw Cross’ final season in the NFL as he was released in November 1996 whilst undergoing rehab following back surgery. A rift understandably developed between Cross and the team at the nature of his release by Jimmy Johnson, but time seemingly heals all wounds as he signed a one-day contract on 19 April 2018 to officially retire as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
Unfortunately every Dolphins fan knows how the decade of the 90s ended for Miami – with turmoil at the coaching position, the retirement of a legend, zero Lombardi trophies and the beginning of a 20+ year search for the team’s next superstar Quarterback. Between 1990 and 1999, the Dolphins earned a 95-65 regular season record, winning the AFC East only twice and a 5-7 record in the playoffs.
Surely, the start of a the new millennium would bring a better level of fortune to South Florida’s beloved Dolphins…?
In Part 2 of the series, we’ll take a look at the players of the 2000’s who, despite the team’s continued lack of success, still put forward impressive efforts to do their part and should certainly be in the mix together with the decade’s most recognizable names.
5 Potential Leaders on the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are in the early stages of a momentous culture change. With that change comes new faces and new leaders. Culture is built through these alpha-types; players that will hold their fellow teammates accountable but also lead by example, on and off the field. Below are some players to watch possibly emerge into this regime’s future leaders.
1) Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB
The obvious first choice, Minkah Fitzpatrick is not only a homerun player, but also a homerun person.
He was a leader for Nick Saban’s dominant Alabama teams. The former 1st-round pick had a tumultuous first season, recently admitting that the prior defensive staff was boggled on where to line him up and would sometimes change the game plan mid-week leading up to the game. Now with Brian Flores at the helm, and his defensive scheme relying heavily on multiple defensive backs, Minkah is due to have much more structure in what this staff expects from him week-in and week-out.
With Reshad Jones’ star slowly fading, it’s Minkah who we could see step up and become the go-to communicator in that back end of the field.
2) Raekwon McMillan, LB
Former 2nd-round pick, Raekwon McMillan, stepped up last year after missing his first season due to a preseason injury. He fits well into this defensive scheme that Brian Flores and Co. plan to implement.
As reported before, Flores asked McMillan to watch tape of Dont’a Hightower. As we know, Hightower has been a staple in the New England Patriot’s defense over the last handful of seasons. Being the Middle Linebacker, it’s only natural to expect McMillan to be the center of that defense -both figuratively and literally.
One variable to consider will be how often he us utilized in obvious passing downs. Fellow linebacker Jerome Baker is the faster of the two, and could be the first name on the depth chart when it comes to coverage schemes that require just one linebacker on the field. However, I see McMillan maturing into the heart of this defense, pending the fact that he continues to progress like he did during the 2nd-half of last season.
3) Xavien Howard, CB
If we are basing this off of salary, then Xavien Howard would no doubt be number one in this case. Yet, we know from watching sports over time, that sometimes your highest paid players aren’t always the most vocal or the best at leading by example.
Howard, however, does not fall into that category. He has demonstrated over the last couple seasons that he is a true #1 shut-down corner in this league. The question then becomes, does he grow into a more vocal leader, holding other players accountable? That remains to be seen, but his play and preparation has demonstrated he is worth following and he very much fits what this coaching staff would want some of the younger (or “greener”) players to buy into.
4) Christian Wilkins, DL
Whoa! A rookie? As a leader in his first year? Well, have you listened to Christian Wilkins ever? His draft day reactions were enough to make me want to run through a wall for him.
Wilkins, Miami’s 1st-round pick this past NFL Draft, comes from Clemson where he was one of the leaders of the National Championship team. His passion and his work ethic alone qualify him as a bonafide leader. Given the process this team is currently undertaking, it’s not that crazy to think a rookie defensive lineman could answer the call and step up in a big way.
I see Wilkins no doubt becoming a pillar of this new regime and growing into one of the regular leaders for the future of this team. His play and his persona alone will gravitate players to buy in, and he undoubtedly will hold other players accountable.
5) Laremy Tunsil, OT
This last one is tough to say. We have no offensive players on this list yet, and it’s because the talent is lacking on that side of the ball.
The Wide Receiver room is filled with talent, but don’t really possess a vocal leader. Very rarely are Wide Receivers the go-to leader unless we are talking about the rarities of Larry Fitzgerald or Steve Smith. Quarterback is generally your leader on offense, and I have no doubt in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s abilities. However, we are not sure who will start and whether he or Josh Rosen will be around long term, so I decided to avoid that position for now.
I am not convinced Tunsil will be a leader on the offense, but sometimes the offensive linemen fall into that pool. Tunsil would have to grow into a vocal leader that leads by example and holds others accountable. This season would be the best sample size, since the offensive line is very questionable this season. Can Tunsil rally the guys and hold them accountable to get better and become a surprise strength on the team? We will see…
Face of the Franchise Series: Tua Tagovailoa
Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement
Foreword:
7,091 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
We start with the consensus number-one player, as we sit 10 months out from draft night, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa 2018 Film Study
Searching for a third consecutive appearance in college football’s championship game, Tua Tagovailoa enters his junior campaign as the most decorated quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012.
“He does a lot of things you can’t coach — [he] sees the field, throws accurately, [he’s] athletic. He’s got a really unique package.” An anonymous NFL scout told AL.com. “He anticipates throws. He can really visualize a throw. Guys don’t have to be open, he sees openings before they happen.”
Jim Nagy, the Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, made his proclamation that Tagovailoa would’ve been the first pick this April were he draft eligible. He was not. And so he returns to Tuscaloosa to pilot yet another loaded Crimson Tide team under the watchful eye of both Nick Saban and the entire NFL community.
What Sets Tagovailoa Apart:
Accuracy and Natural Throwing Motion –
After just a couple of throws, it’s easy to decipher whether a passer is natural or conditioned. Whether on traditional drops and, or setting up on the move, Tagovailoa’s arm shows natural elasticity. This trait makes him a threat on structured set-ups, moving left or right, and when attacking the line-of-scrimmage.
The ability to drop the arm angle without sacrificing accuracy is what sets great quarterbacks apart from the good ones — especially in the modern NFL. Regardless of the circumstance, Tagovailoa finds his way back to proper mechanics, using his base to drive the football.
Everything is hard-wired across Tagovailoa’s mechanics. From his feet to his eyes, and his hips to his shoulders, his proper alignment creates impressive torque and spin on a variety of different throw-types (touch, drive, deep). Tagovailoa is the best deep ball thrower on the planet not named Russell Wilson.
Light Feet, Escapability, Poise Under Duress –
A lot of quarterbacks excel at the professional level without seamless weight-transfer. Legends like Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger make up for heavy feet with anticipation of the rush, landmark identification of the rusher, but also the poise to pick up the route progression under pressure.
Tagovailoa has that inherent poise trait, but he couples it with effortless capabilities to freely glide in crowded areas. His sound, initial lower-half mechanics put him in a position to drive off his plant foot. This puts him in a position to climb, or throw drive-leg out and flea the pocket laterally.
Sidestep the free rusher and move the chains with the legs. pic.twitter.com/vXBttYRYL2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 12, 2019
This marriage of exceptional traits makes Tagovailoa a difficult passer to sack, a legitimate big-play scramble threat, and most importantly, a dangerous off-script play maker.
Processing and Cerebral Aptitude within the Structure of the Offense –
Alabama’s offense is loaded across the board. Opposing defenses often have to send pressure packages to rattle Tagovailoa, but his skill set usually renders those attempts futile. The Bama offense is chocked full of NFL concepts with three-man combinations and full-field reads.
Tagovailoa not only identifies and understands most pre-snap coverages and post-snap rotations, he knows which route combinations are designed to attack those particular coverages. His photographic-like memory allows him to blindly read the backside of a play and rip through his progressions in a flash.
Designed-Run Package –
There aren’t many superlatives needed for this bullet point; Tagovailoa can scoot.
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Short Memory –
Tagovailoa’s shortcomings feel like nitpicking — he’s exceptional. One universal knock on his game is the back-to-back underwhelming showings in the two championship games this past season. Tagovailoa showed a minor penchant to let bad play cavalcade and attempted to press his way through some struggles.
This wasn’t frequent enough of an occurrence to call it a habit, and that’s to be expected from a 21-year-old, but it’s something to watch this upcoming postseason when Bama is inevitably in the hunt once again.
Drive Throws –
Tagovailoa’s arm isn’t on the level of Matthew Stafford, but it’s more than adequate for the professional level. His anticipation prowess helps mask the lack of velocity on field-side drive throws, but the difficulty of those throws increases at the next level (elite athletes all over the field will do that).
Again, this is nitpicking. A good coordinator can work around something like this, but it’s a common throw in the NFL that could potentially prove problematic for Tagovailoa.
Getting Healthy –
The biggest gripe I found with Tagovailoa’s poor performances (poor relative to his early-season magic act) was the limitations of nagging knee and ankle injuries. Tagovailoa hurt the knee mid-season, and the ankle injury in the SEC Championship Game required surgery. The lingering effects were apparent in the National Title Game against a ferocious Clemson defense.
Two injuries in one season is the beginning of a red flag. Another season of nicks and bruises could give scouts pause regarding Tagovailoa’s long-term durability.
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
Tagovailoa’s anticipation, processing, and recognition of leverage and soft spots in coverage makes him a fit in any scheme. Miami’s offense, under former Patriots Assistant Chad O’Shea, figures to feature a lot of variety devised to attack that particular week’s opponent.
The Patriots controlled, short passing game is indefensible at its peak, and that’s Tagovailoa’s true ceiling. His pre-snap prowess would help Miami attack vulnerable matchups and keep the offense on-schedule. Tagovailoa’s deep ball could finally unlock the true potential of Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant.
In New England, the Pats built shot plays into the structure of the regular offense. Tagovailoa’s attention to detail and general feel for the flow of the game can give the play caller (O’Shea) a set of eyes on the field to relay tendencies and weaknesses.
Conclusion:
Tagovailoa is the apple of every scout’s eye this college football season. His first colligate action — as a true freshman — was a heroic, championship rescuing performance on the game’s biggest stage. Since that game, Tagovailoa’s ascension has continued on the track of a generational prospect.
Tagovailoa is going to be the first player to hear his name called next April, should he declare (he’s eligible to return to Alabama for 2020). The Dolphins will likely have to obtain the first pick to get a crack at the Heisman hopeful.
If they do, the fortunes of this Miami Dolphins organization will change for the foreseeable future.
Up Next: Georgia Junior, Jake Fromm
Additional Videos
How did the Miami Dolphins shape up in Lindy’s NFL Preview?
Lindy’s has released its annual NFL Preview. It not only covers each individual team but ranks all the best players at each position. There were some surprises, good and bad, but overall, the Miami Dolphins did not get a lot of recognition.
Lindy’s NFL Preview made its rounds on the Twittersphere on Wednesday, and with it came plenty of disagreement. The preview breaks down all the NFL rosters and ranks all the position groups of each team. So, did the Miami Dolphins fare very well with any of the position rankings? Let’s dive in and find out.
Let’s start with the quarterback. The list has three categories: Pocket Passers, All-Purpose, and Best of the Depth. I’ll give you second to think about which category might have a Dolphins QB.
Did you guess Josh Rosen in the Pocket Passer category? I hope not, because that’d be dead wrong. The winning answer is Ryan Fitzpatrick in the penultimate slot in Best of the Depth. In this case, he’s ranked fourth out of five in that category. He falls in between Jacoby Brissett and Blake Bortles.
Now, let’s move on to the pass catchers. The first ranked wide receiver on the list is Kenny Stills and he comes in at 15th on the rankings for the Deep Threat category. He’s tied with Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kansas City’s Sammy Watkins, but at least Stills made the first tier (The Ones). The next tier (The Twos) starts at 16 with Oakland’s Tyrell Williams.
DeVante Parker is the next name to make it on the list. He’s listed at sixth in The Twos. Parker and Stills were the only two Fins WRs to make the cut, which shouldn’t come across as a major plot twist since the Miami Dolphins receiving corps isn’t full of world beaters.
The next position on the list was tight ends. You might already know which direction this is headed since the Dolphins currently have a dearth of tight ends that is made up of B-list veterans and untapped-potential second-year players on the depth chart. Neither Mike Gesicki or Durham Smythe were mentioned, which shouldn’t be a surprise.
Nick O’Leary didn’t make the list, either, but Dwayne Allen did. Allen landed on the list at third on the Best of the Depth portion of the list. Allen falls between Virgil Green at two and Cameron Brate at four. The upper echelon rankings featured 16 other tight ends, which leaves an overall ranking of 19 for Dwayne Allen.
Don’t get bent out of shape from the first three categories, the best is yet to come. But not for the running backs. There was no mention of a single Miami running back in any of the three groups: The Ones, All-Purpose, Ground-Based, and Best of the Depth. That doesn’t speak well of the Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage duo.
On to the offensive line, the rankings were separated into five categories: center, left and right guard, and left and right tackles. The Dolphins had two total representatives in those five categories. And one of them wasn’t even on the team a month ago.
Laremy Tunsil is the obvious one and he made it to number 13 on the left tackle list. That seems criminally low to me. Tunsil was behind the likes of Carolina’s Taylor Moton, Atlanta’s Jake Matthews, and New Orleans’ Terron Armstead.
The only other entrant on these rankings was Jordan Mills, who was signed earlier this year after the Buffalo Bills let him hit free agency.
Lindy’s Preview also ranks the top five passing games, running games, and offensive lines for both the AFC and the NFC. I’ll just rip this bandaid off right now; the Dolphins weren’t in any of them.
Let’s move on to the defense; that ought to lighten the mood, somewhat. There’s not anything to mention in the 3-4 Ends/Tackles, Nose Tackles, 4-3 Ends, 4-3 Tackles, 3-4 Inside Linebackers, 3-4 Outside Linebackers, 4-3 Middle Linebackers, or 4-3 MIKE Linebackers
Let’s just skip ahead to the WILL Linebacker rankings to get our next Miami Dolphins plug. And in this case, we’ve got two names: Kiko Alonso at five and Jerome Baker at nine. That’s an encouraging thing to see after going nine categories without seeing any Dolphins. I’m also surprised that I didn’t see any mention of Raekwon McMillan, but I’ll take what I can get at this point.
Another surprise was that there was no Miami safety named, either. Neither Reshad Jones nor Minkah Fitzpatrick made the cut, but I expect the latter to make his presence felt in the near future.
The biggest, and essentially only, bright spot in the Lindy rankings was Xavien Howard coming in at number one for all the corners. You read that right. While it’s certainly up for a lot of debate whether Howard is truly the best corner in the game right now, I’m not going to argue with it. I’m just going to rest on my laurels on X being recognized as the best by someone and be on my merry way.
Another smaller and less-expected surprise was the Dolphins being ranked in the AFC Best Linebackers. They came in at fourth in the conference and nine overall. That speaks volumes of the potential of the position group, namely Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan.
