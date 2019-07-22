Miami Dolphins
Remember The Dolphins (Part 3: The 2010s)
True. The final chapter of the Dolphins’ current decade has not yet been written.
At the dawn of the 2019 training camp, the stars of Miami’s 2019 Super Bowl Champion team have not yet emerged and had their names stamped into the NFL history books.
But going by on the widely-held assumption that the Miami Dolphins figure to be at the very bottom of the league in 2019, we’ll draw a line under the decade of the 2010’s as the Dolphins begin their ‘hard’ reboot to bring the franchise back to glory.
In this third part of our Remember The Dolphins series, we’ll trudge up some painful recent memories by taking a look back at the years 2010-2018 and try to pick out those individuals who perhaps deserve some more recognition for the part they played despite the team’s overall lack of success.
For the Miami Dolphins, the 2010’s was a decade filled with unfortunate drama. The Jonathan Martin bullying fiasco; Richie Incognito; the resulting ever-changing revolving doors which built the offensive line; Mike Pouncey’s “Free Hernandez” hat; Dion Jordan; overpaid Free Agents; terrible draft picks; Chris Foerster bringing his out-of-office habits into the team facility; Brent Grime’s wife; a queezy, litter-picking coach; Vontae Davis’ grandma; the “Go” and Go, Go” offense; Matt Burke’s incomprehensible defensive scheme; and last but by no means least, Adam Gase.
It was not exactly a fun-packed decade for fans.
From one year to the next, the 2010’s barraged the Dolphins with national embarrassment off the field and an on-field product which no one could quite figure out.
The 2010’s undoubtedly will be most remembered, for better or worse (depending on which side you sit) for the Ryan Tannehill years.
Landing in the NFL as a franchise’s heralded saviour is generally tough enough. But landing in a city already drowning in football mediocrity, with a fanbase tired of the lacklustre QB carousel and desperately thirsty for a leading passer under the scorching South Florida sunshine was inevitably going to be a recipe for division among fans.
Add in the ever-present shadow of Dan Marino and the unforeseen successes of other young QBs around the league and anything less than spectacular would be deemed a failure.
And that is the past decade of Dolphins in a nutshell…
Unspectacular.
Inconsistent.
Divided.
Cameron Wake was nothing short of awesome as the team’s premier defensive player and remains a living legend, seemingly ready to finish his career in Tennessee. It’s scary to think that Wake spent 10 years with the Dolphins (2009-2018) in which he started 126/146 games, accumulated 98.0 sacks, 358 combined tackles, 97 tackles for loss and 213 QB hits. As Dolfans, we have just witnessed the end of the most successful Dolphins tale of the decade. But that alone was not enough to gain the team anything more than one playoff game.
Save for a handful of highlight performances in 2016 to drag Miami to the playoffs, including Jay Ajayi’s back-to-back 200 yard games and Andrew Franks’ overtime field goal over the Bills on Christmas Eve, the Dolphins continued their desperate struggle for success for another decade.
2010 started badly for Head Coach Tony Sparano, then entering his 3rd year. Chad Henne (301 of 490) threw for 3301 yards, 15 TDs and 19 INTs. The Dolphins had broken the bank to bring in WR, Brandon Marshall to help in Henne’s development and aid a struggling offense. Although Marshall hauled in 1014 yards, a lowly 3 TDs was the ultimate result. The Dolphins found themselves sitting at 30th in the league in points scored and achieved a 7-9 record.
Things didn’t exactly improve quickly, if at all.
2011 saw the firing of Coach Sparano who was temporarily replaced by defensive co-ordinator, Todd Bowles after a 4-9 start to finish 6-10.
2012 saw the arrival of Joe Philbin and rookie quarterback, Ryan Tannehill which produced a now-familiar 7-9 record. The QB/HC relationship lasted 3.5 years and left everyone a “little queezy”.
The Dolphins scraped .500 records in 2013 and 2014 before falling to 6-10 in 2015 under the final year of Philbin’s reign.
Nothing of note had begun to shine out from the shadows of mediocrity and the patience of Miami fans was beyond tested.
Enter, Adam Gase.
The Peyton-Manning-endorsed offensive ‘genius’ arrived in 2016 taking the Dolphins to the playoffs despite a season-ending knee injury to the starting QB. And whilst the victories of 2016 weren’t repeated, the rare taste of playoffs had bought Gase enough stature that even the team’s brightest stars weren’t safe from his methods and relationships continued to sour to the point of breaking and eventual trade.
Jarvis Landry had stolen headlines with some highlight-reel catches and was unanimously adored by the Dolphins fanbase. Jay Ajayi had bulldozed his way into the history books before his relationship with the head coach turned to ash. Both players were quickly gone, uncerimoniously – their departures embodying the Dolphins’ constant inability of retaining success.
A number of players publicly spoke out against Adam Gase, as prime examples of what the Dolphins had become at their core – divided, unstable and without direction.
But looking back over the dysfunction of the 2010’s, let’s try to pick a handful of names out of the rubble who (outside of the Miami Miracle) deserve to be looked at in a brighter, warmer light and be remembered despite the team’s on-field and off-field failures.
Reggie Bush
Position: Running Back
The Saints’ 2nd overall pick of the 2006 draft found his way to Miami in his 6th year, following a trade with the Saints in July 2011. That season, he provided a spark of electricity to Miami’s offense and rushed for 1000+ yards for the first time in his career and scored 6 rushing TDs with an average of 5.0 yards per carry. Bush remained with the Dolphins for 2 years (2011-2012) and despite having been labelled as injury prone during his time in New Orleans, managed to be a dependable on-field presence, rushing for 2072 yards and 12 TDs as a Dolphin, whilst hauling in a further 588 receiving yards and 3 TDs. He was named the AFC Offensive Player of The Week in 2011 following a 203 yard performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.
Lamar Miller
Position: Running Back
The homegrown running back was drafted in the fourth round by the Dolphins in 2012 out of the University of Miami, sharing his rookie year with Reggie Bush. By his second season, Miller had adopted the starting role, but it wasn’t until 2014 when he really began to find his feet out of the Dolphins’ backfield. Miller’s totals of 1099 rushing yards and 8 TDs in 2014 remain his career highs, with a highlight 97 yard TD run against the Jets on 28 December 2014. Over the course of his 4 years in Miami, Miller started 48/61 games and rushed for 2930 yards and 19 TDs whilst catching 117 passes for 887 yards and a further 3 scores, before signing a 4-year $26m deal with the Houston Texans in March 2016.
Karlos Dansby
Position: Linebacker
Karlos Dansby came to Miami in 2010 after 6 years in the league with the Arizona Cardinals. His final 2 years in Arizona saw him tally 228 combined tackles including 17 for a loss, 5 sacks, 3 INTs and 3 forced fumbles. He was therefore a big-name target for the Dolphins in 2010 to help solidify the linebacker group under Tony Sparano. Dansby joined the Dolphins on a 5-year, $43m contract which (at the time) was the highest paid contract for an ILB in NFL history. In his 3 years at Miami, Dansby started 45/46 games and racked up 332 combined tackles, 1 INT, 5 forced fumbles and 6 sacks.
Paul Soliai
Position: Defensive Tackle
An absolute man-mountain, Paul Soliai was drafted by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He became a staple on Miami’s defensive line and spent 7 years in Miami (2007-2013), working his way to a full-time starting spot in 2010. Soliai started 62 of 99 games in his Dolphins career and had a knack for swatting down passes with 12 deflections. A huge body in the middle of the Dolphins defense, Soliai was predominantly a space-eater but also racked up 117 solo tackles (160 combined) including 25 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. He signed with the Falcons in March 2014 and the Panthers in March 2016 before signed a one-day contract to retire as a Miami Dolphin on 19 April 2018.
Brian Hartline
Position: Wide Receiver
A productive fourth round pick of the Dolphins in 2009, Hartline spent 6 years in Miami (2009-2014). Hartline’s best years came in 2012/2013 following the arrival of Ryan Tannehill and he developed into something of a trusted safety blanket for the young QB and set a Dolphins franchise record for receiving yards (253) in Week 4 of 2012 against the Cardinals. With over 130 targets in each of those years, Hartline caught 150 passes for 2099 yards, but only 5 TDs which is an indication of the team’s lack of productivity in the red zone. Injured early in his career, Hartline started 69 of 92 games in Miami hauling in 4243 yards and 12 TDs with a catch rate of 57.1% and 8.1 yards per target. In the final game of 2014, Hartline suffered a PCL injury which ended his tenure at the Dolphins and a quick year in Cleveland saw the end of Hartline’s NFL career and he is now WR coach at Ohio State.
Davone Bess
Position: Wide Receiver
Similar to Hartline (and more recently Jarvis Landry) Davone Bess spent his first NFL years with the Dolphins before being signed by the Cleveland Browns. Arriving with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Hawaii, Bess quickly exceeded expectations. He was primarily positioned at slot receiver until injury forced Greg Camarillo off the field. Bess finished his rookie year positioned 3rd amongst rookie WRs in receptions. During his time as a Dolphin, Bess hauled in 12 TDs and had dependable hands (63.8% catch ratio) with a 6.9 yards-per-target average and he amassed a total of 3447 yards receiving. Bess was traded to the Cleveland Browns in April 2013 before troubling issues saw him placed on the non-football illness list in December 2013 prior to a series of arrests.
Kevin Burnett
Position: Linebacker
After 4 years in Dallas and 2 years in San Diego, Kevin Burnett signed as a Miami Dolphin in July 2011. He started all 32 games at linebacker during his 2 years with Miami (2011-2012) and stole 1 Pick-6, had 5 sacks with 216 combined tackles and 15 TFLs. Although always the truest of professionals, the productive and dependable player was released following the mistake-riddled free agent signings of Darnell Ellerbe and Philip Wheeler in March 2013.
Jared Odrick
Position: Defensive End
I liked Jared Odrick. Generally considered a surprising first round pick (28th overall) of the Miami Dolphins in 2010, he unfortunately suffered a foot injury in October 2010 cutting short his rookie season. Returning with a strong 2011 season, he registered 6 sacks and and an INT as a backup DE and didn’t take himself too seriously, evidence by his very odd Pee Wee Herman sack dance. Odrick spent 5 years in Miami (2010-2014) but suffered with injuries and started only 41 of 65 games. Alongside his INT, Odrick swatted down 11 passes and caused 3 forced fumbles, had 16.5 sacks and 129 combined tackles including 30 for a loss and 47 QB hits. Following his Dolphins career, Odrick spent 2 years in Jacksonville before his retirement after being placed on IR in December 2016.
Nolan Carroll
Position: Cornerback
A fifth round pick (145th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2010, Carroll was seen as a promising rookie and played a considerable amount on special teams. Fans will recall that during a kickoff return on 13 December 2010, Carroll was tripped over on the sidelines by the Jets’ strength and conditioning coach, Sal Alosi. Carroll was promoted to a starting role in 2012 and over the course of his 4 years in Miami he started 26 of 58 games, grabbed 5 INTs with 23 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 3 sacks. He racked up 123 combined tackles before signing a 2-year $5m contract with the Eagles in March 2014.
And there we have it.
At the dawn of the 2019 season, with the imminent start of training camp, the Dolphins now have an opportunity to write the decade’s final chapter.
Under the leadership of Head Coach Brian Flores, the Dolphins seek to change the story of their long-term mediocrity. With a young group of talented players ripe for development, we can only hope that many of them will seek to etch their names into the future of Dolphins’ history from 2020 and beyond.
Fins Up.
Dolphins Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp
As the Miami Dolphins begin to regroup to prepare for the first practice of training camp, the team announced several roster moves on Sunday.
The team has placed TE Dwayne Allen, LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley on the active/physically unable to perform list.
The Dolphins have also waived CB Jamar Summers, originally signed by the team on 12 May 2019, previously of the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF.
In addition, the Dolphins have waived DT Kendrick Norton following his devestating injury earlier this month. It is reported that the team will continue to support financially and with access to medical benefits.
The signing of Dwayne Allen to a 2-year $7m contract was one of Chris Grier’s first moves of the 2019 free agency period. He arrived in Miami having spent the previous 2 seasons with the New England Patriots and will undoubtedly have some familiarity with HC Brian Flores. Allen had been held out of OTAs with an undisclosed injury and until he is fully recovered and able to play, his absence in practice will give more opportunities to Miami’s young group of TEs.
Cordrea Tankersley will inevitably be frustrated with a continuing injury, as CB depth on the team this year could offer him a chance to rebound and showcase his talents which were glimpsed in his 2017 rookie year. The former 3rd round pick missed 10 games in 2018 after being place on IR on 2nd November.
Although predominantly an effective special teams player, Mike Hull has also previously been called into defensive action as a backup linebacker with some success since entering the league as a UDFA in 2015. Hull had been placed on IR on 2 September 2018 after suffering a knee injury and was re-activated later in the regular season and was re-signed by the Dolphins on 20 March 2019.
In an effort to add depth to the group ahead of training camp, the Dolphins have claimed OT/G Will Holden who spent 2 years with the Arizona Cardinals (including brief stints on the Saints/Colts practice squads) and WR Saeed Blacknall off waivers. Blacknall was a UDFA coming out of Penn State in 2018 and spent the majority of the season on the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad.
Be sure to stayed tuned in to Locked On Dolphins as the team takes to the field for training camp on Thursday.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Cornerbacks
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Cornerbacks
Overview:
The most intriguing position on the roster, Miami’s defensive backfield has both blue chip talents and promising upside. The financial investment at the top of the cornerback depth chart is balanced by a group of unproven youngsters rounding out the unit.
Josh Boyer is one of the four Patriot defects to make the migration south along with Brian Flores. His forte in Foxboro, where he spent 13 years working with Flores, bringing undrafted players into the spotlight — most recently J.C. Jackson, before Malcolm Butler. Boyer coached New England’s corners from 2012-2018, was a DB’s Assistant from ’09-’11, and served as a Defensive Assistant from ’06-’08.
The lines between corner and safety distinction are blurred in this scheme, so the duality of some players brings about multiple job descriptions. In the new defense safeties are expected to come down and cover, with sticky man coverage serving as a non-negotiable trait of each player.
Xavien Howard – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)
Jersey: 25
College: Baylor
Opening Day Age: 26.2
Contract Details: 6 years remaining, $75.3M total, $27.2M guaranteed
Howard’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Rewarded with the richest cornerback contract in football, Xavien Howard’s emergence at the end of 2017 rolled into 2018. Howard is physically imposing, offers elite tracking and ball skills, he’s a willing tackler and he’s a perfect candidate to take on the Stephon Gilmore role in Flores and Boyer’s secondary.
Howard wins with elite mirroring technique, a strong inside-hand jam, and constant disruption of the receiver’s ultimate goal. Nobody has intercepted more passes going back to December 2017, making Howard worth every penny of his new deal.
Xavien Howard working his way towards AFC defensive player of December. Brandin Cooks has a shadow in this game, and it was named Xavien Howard. pic.twitter.com/kI3bFoNn3n
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 14, 2017
2019 Projected Role: Perimeter Cornerback, 100% snap-taker
Minkah Fitzpatrick – 1 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 29
College: Alabama
Opening Day Age: 22.8
Contract Details: 3 years remaining (option for a 4th), $6M total, $0 guaranteed
Fitzpatrick’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Saban’s Son — as he is so aptly nicknamed — is the poster boy for the type of defense the Dolphins hope to cultivate under new management. A star slot corner in college, Fitzpatrick was among the game’s best at the same position during his rookie campaign. Poor coaching moved Fitzpatrick about the formation — with little warning ahead of time — and probably stunted his development.
In year-two, a clear plan has been devised for Fitzpatrick, and the expectation is all-pro production. Serving as the base nickel corner Fitzpatrick will rotate into safety responsibilities in some situations, and out to perimeter corner when the offense brings multiple backs or tight ends on the field. He’s going to blitz, he’s going to support the run and screen game, and he’s going to get his hands on footballs.
This could well be Miami’s unquestioned best player when we write this preview next summer.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is already an elite player. pic.twitter.com/qKmntnIKlR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 16, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Slot and Perimeter Corner, 100% snap-taker
Eric Rowe – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 21
College: Utah
Opening Day Age: 26.9
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $3.5M total, $500K guaranteed
Rowe’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The first of many low-risk, high-reward acquisitions this offseason, Rowe’s largest obstacle is the medical. Missing 27 games the last three years, Rowe’s career is hanging by a thread. If he can find his rookie year form — and health — Rowe is an intelligent, position-diverse asset in the secondary.
This defense wants to matchup and bounce players from boundary to field responsibility. A willing tackler and capable slot cover-guy, Rowe checks those boxes. A clean bill of health could earn Rowe a second contract with the Dolphins.
Erick Rowe creating some teaching tape regarding hustling to the ball. pic.twitter.com/LFvPfDXSME
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Perimeter Cornerback, occasional slot/safety 85% snap-taker
Jalen Davis – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 36
College: Utah State
Opening Day Age: 23.4
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
A December call-up, Davis made an impact as a rookie undrafted free agent last year. His best position is the slot, and another step in his progression could create some expendable veterans in the secondary. He entered the week 16 Jacksonville game and forced a fumble, sacked Cody Kessler, and broke up a third-down pass in the end zone.
Davis could see some run in the Dolphins dime package, contribute on special teams, and act as the first man off the bench in case of injury.
2019 Projected Role: Backup slot, dime slot, 20% snap-taker
Cornell Armstrong – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 31
College: Southern Miss
Opening Day Age: 24.0
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Armstrong’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Earning a role as a core special teamer last year, Armstrong is poised to make more of a contribution on defense. He had a cup of coffee on defense in his rookie season (83 snaps), and the scheme change suits his aggressive style as much as any player in the Miami secondary.
Armstrong plays with his hair on fire. He will separate receivers from the football and rack up passes defensed in bunches.
2019 Projected Role: Backup perimeter corner
Torry McTyer – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 24
College: UNLV
Opening Day Age: 24.6
Contract Details: 1 years remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed
The surprise of the early portion of camp last year, McTyer worked his way into significant playing time, but the results were mixed. His physical brand and willingness to stick his nose in on the running game are feathers in his cap, but he’s going to have to fend off several gunning for his job.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Cordrea Tankersley – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 23
College: Clemson
Opening Day Age: 26.2
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed
After a promising rookie season, 2018 could not have played out any worse for the former college national champion. Tankersley is more of a physical marvel than a thinking man’s corner, which bodes well in the new defense.
In addition to learning a new scheme, and bouncing back from a supremely subpar performance, Tankersley is working back from the ACL he tore last October. He’s a candidate to begin camp — and the season — on the physically unable to perform list, with eligibility to return in week six.
Cordrea Tankersley has been awesome. 2 plays before the PBU/INT. Recognizes smash, baits Ryan, gets into the passing lane, incomplete. pic.twitter.com/YMTDYCj7Xz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 17, 2017
2019 Projected Role: P.U.P – Backup Perimeter Corner upon activation
Walt Aikens – 5 years of service (6th in MIA)
Jersey: 35
College: Liberty
Opening Day Age: 28.2
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed
Bouncing between safety and corner during his five-year tenure in Miami, Aikens hasn’t found his true home on defense. He did, however, earn a second contract with the Dolphins last summer for one reason — special teams.
Taking over for the departed Michael Thomas last year, Aikens is the unquestioned leader of the third phase of the game.
2019 Projected Role: Special Teams Exclusively
Nik Needham – Rookie
Jersey: 40
College: UTEP
Opening Day Age: 22.8
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
A four-year starter and all-time UTEP leader in passes defensed, Needham is a technically sound corner with a penchant for finding the football. He’s known for his choppy footwork and instincts for the position. He mastered UTEP’s combination coverages and excels in both man and zone.
Needham is a prime candidate to be the next name on Josh Boyer’s UDFA-turned-producer list.
2019 Projected Role: Backup Perimeter Corner
Jomal Wiltz – 2 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 33
College: Iowa State
Opening Day Age: 24.9
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
Beginning his career in Philadelphia, Wiltz was most recently with Boyer and the Patriots practice squad. Like Needham, Wiltz is a scheme diverse, instinctive cover corner.
Iowa State’s defense has routinely been the best in the Big 12, due in large part to the work of defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. A terrific piece penned by Mark Schofield on Pats Pulpit showcased the similarities in Heacock’s defense and the schemes deployed by Bill Belichick.
Adhering to those principles and fundamentals, it should come as no surprise that Wiltz was one of the stars of minicamp.
2019 Projected Role: Backup Perimeter Corner
Montre Hartage – Rookie
Jersey: 41
College: Northwestern
Opening Day Age: 23.3
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Patriots corners typically measure impressively in the three-cone, short shuttle, and vertical and broad jumps. Hartage checked each of those boxes at the combine, and his tape is loaded with smart football plays.
Hartage picked up nine career interceptions at Northwestern, in addition to plenty of evidence of run-support. He’s not sudden enough to play inside, and his long-speed could be exposed on the outside, but the latter has proven to be a bit of a non-issue with this defensive scheme.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Chris Lammons – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 30
College: South Carolina
Opening Day Age: 23.4
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
With limited change-of-direction ability, Lammons route to the 53-man roster likely comes as a gunner on special teams. He’s adept in zone, but lacks the physicality to matchup in man coverage at this level.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
2019 Dolphins Cornerbacks at a Glance:
With blue chip talent atop the cornerback depth chart, it’s imperative that Miami uncover a cheap option to round out the rest of the up-for-grabs workload in the secondary. Between Howard, Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain, and Reshad Jones in the defensive backfield, there isn’t a lot left in the budget to fill the voids in next year’s free agent class.
Luckily, the potential to achieve cheap production is already on the roster. Communication breakdowns occurred with regularity last year, but fans should expect a clearly defined defense to impart substantial improvements for a talented unit. Howard’s breakthrough, in accordance with a similar expected outcome from Fitzpatrick, could make the cornerback room the most talented group on the team.
Tackling, man-coverage, instincts, and an introduction into the modern era of defensive football will prove to be the stalwarts of this position. More dime and quarter packages should vastly improve Miami’s third-and-long defense.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Off-Ball Linebackers
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Linebackers (Off-Ball)
Overview:
Like the multi-purposed edge players, the linebacker position will be asked to change their respective responsibilities entirely from the previous scheme. Patrick Graham coached the linebackers and coordinated the run defense in Green Bay and now takes over as the Defensive Coordinator under Brian Flores with the Dolphins.
The marriage of the New England and Green Bay schemes might contribute equal parts and look relatively identical in the secondary (more dime and quarter packages), but the front-seven is where the differences lie. Whether it’s the 4-2 or 3-3, we can presumably conclude that the linebackers will take on responsibilities of the former wide-9 ends on the roster.
Defending the edge in the ground game, offering blitzes both off the edge and looping inside on stunts, and shifting about the formation trying to find the vulnerable gaps.
Whereas in the previous scheme, the linebackers were responsible for play-side and backside gaps, this defense will allow the ‘backers to play more aggressively. With a free-flowing, downhill style, the minimization of the run fits should open up more blitzing opportunities.
So that’s the tradeoff — less run responsibility, but more by way of bringing pressure. Though Flores and Graham have linebacker pedigrees, Rob Leonard is tasked with running the room. Leonard was on the Giants staff for six years including two seasons as a colleague of Graham (Giants defensive line coach in 2016 and 2017).
Raekwon McMillan – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 52
College: Ohio State
Opening Day Age: 23.8
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
McMillan’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
After a slow start in his first NFL action — returning from a torn ACL his rookie season — it’s difficult to poke holes in McMillan’s game. As the 2018 season progressed, McMillan took on expanded leadership roles and the defensive calls. His work as a b-gap-to-b-gap defender was top shelf from October onward.
No linebacker registered more run-stops (tackles within two yards of the LOS) during that period. McMillan’s 43 run stops was 13 higher than the second place finisher (Luke Kuechly, 30), despite playing in one less game. His run-stop percentage also led the way at 14% — second place was 11.9% (Leighton Vander Esch).
This scheme should free McMillan up to perform at an ever higher level. The next step is for the Dolphins young ‘backer to provide more returns as a blitzer — something he showed in college, and a big element of linebacker play in the new scheme.
Expect big things from 52 in 2019.
No false steps, clean diagnosis, knifes in and makes the TFL. This new defense wants to free up its LBs, which could make a word of difference for the emerging Raekwon McMillan. pic.twitter.com/MHDja6ebtM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 16, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting Middle Linebacker, 90+% snap-taker
Kiko Alonso – 6 years of service (4th in MIA)
Jersey: 47
College: Oregon
Opening Day Age: 29.1
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $12.9M total, $2.6M guaranteed
Alonso’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Despite racking up tackles at an absurd pace, and regularly finding the football, Alonso has taken his lumps since coming to Miami. Too much has been asked of the former Duck in coverage and as a quarterback spy, but his lack instincts are often exposed.
Alonso is all hustle and all ball, and while that results in a few takeaways every season, it also leads to far too many roughness penalties. Alonso’s bloated contract keeps him on borrowed time in Miami, and the Dolphins will likely phase him out as the season goes along.
Three players on one drive showcases a few of Kiko Alonso’s many shortcomings. pic.twitter.com/oAYDhrxP3w
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 27, 2019
2019 Projected Role: 3-3 Linebacker, First off the Field, 50% snap-taker
Chase Allen – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 59
College: Ohio State
Opening Day Age: 26.0
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed
Missing the majority of the 2018 season puts Allen in a bit of a bind. He serves a purpose on special teams and a niche role as the nose backer (lining up over the center in the wide-9), but with a new staff and new responsibilities, Allen will have to fend off a long list of newcomers to earn a roster spot.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Mike Hull – 4 years of service (5th in MIA)
Jersey: 45
College: Penn State
Opening Day Age: 28.4
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $805K total, $90K guaranteed
Hull and Allen are something of a redundancy on this roster. Both excel on special teams but have a difficult time finding a role in modern-day NFL defenses. Hull missed half of the 2018 season and likely falls victim to the same miscast roles as Allen in the new scheme.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Tre Watson – Rookie
Jersey: 44
College: Maryland
Opening Day Age: 23.3
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
A sure-tackler and a big hitter, Watson has an outside shot at making the roster as a core special teamer and backup middle backer. The new prototype at the position doesn’t require elite movement measurements (likely why Watson and his 4.73 forty wound up in Miami), but he will need to improve his run-key identification to make the roster.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Sam Eguavoen – Rookie
Jersey: 49
College: Texas Tech
Opening Day Age: 26.5
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Cam Wake’s legacy with the Dolphins may have placed unfair expectations on CFL conversions, but Eguavoen’s tape from up north is impressive. He’s undersized (227 lbs.) but he brings explosive measurements to Miami. Eguavoen had 10 workouts scheduled this offseason with NFL teams, but signed with the team that saw him first — the Dolphins.
Eguavoen made quite an impression at organized team activities getting involved in a number of turnovers over the course of the six-week period.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Quentin Poling – 1 year of service (2rd in MIA)
Jersey: 51
College: Ohio
Opening Day Age: 25.1
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
Poling’s instinctive nature, and plethora of football experience, is his calling card, but he struggles to work through traffic. He’s too easily washed out by contact and might need another year to add size to his frame.
A relentless motor and experience calling the defense in college are feathers in Poling’s cap, but he has to made some headway in camp to stick around.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
2019 Dolphins Linebackers (Off-Ball) at a Glance:
Though this position group seems a tad light, Jerome Baker probably belongs in this group, in addition to his mention in the edge position. Baker and McMillan give the Dolphins immediate and long-term answers at two of the most important positions on this defense — the pairing has a chance to be special.
Alonso will have to have the best year of his career to be back in 2020, and even that is a question considering the contract number. There is hope for improvement for Kiko with the scheme change and drawn back responsibility.
The rest of the players in this group will compete for backup work, but primarily special teams’ duty. Keeping an eye on the kick coverage units during camp and preseason should provide an indicator for which players will fill out the bottom of the linebacker depth chart.
