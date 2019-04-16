Miami Dolphins
Repercussions and Benefits to Drafting a QB in Both 2019 & 2020
The biggest conundrum and worst-kept secret engulfing the entire Miami Dolphins franchise is the quarterback position.
Yes, they did sign Paul Bunyan’s doppelganger, Ryan Fitzpatrick, to be the team’s “starting quarterback” in 2019, but I don’t think there are too many fans thrilled with this signing as it correlates to the overall success of the franchise.
2019 was destined to be arduous, frustrating and outright boring, so at least we know we’ll have 17 weeks of entertainment courtesy of the smartest man (Harvard graduate) to play start for so many NFL football teams (8 and counting).
And while Fitzpatrick could be Thormund Giantsbane’s stunt double in Game of Thrones, what does the future hold for Miami?
Some of us want the Dolphins to select one of the 4-6 potential 1st-round quarterbacks in this upcoming draft so we can get a head start on rebuilding our franchise. We’ve passed on a starting quarterback all these other years, and we’ve seen a productive starter come from the 1st round in virtually every recent NFL draft (all except 2013, where E.J Manual was the best QB and Mike Glennon was next-best).
By my unscientific calculation, I’d say most fans want the Dolphins to grab their quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2020 NFL draft – where there are at least 3 QBs projected to be better professional players than any QB coming out of the 2019 draft.
Miami has wasted 19 seasons since Dan Marino retired; what’s another wasted year if it means we finally end the quarterback drought?
What most fans don’t want the Dolphins to do is invest a 1st-round pick on a quarterback in 2019 and then again in 2020. Why “waste” a 1st-round pick – such a desired asset – when you can draft an elite & cheap commodity at another position; a prospect that will still benefit the eventual QB you draft to take over your team.
But what if I told you that it’s quite alright if our beloved Miami Dolphins select a quarterback in the 1st-round of the draft in back-to-back years? What if Miami took multiple chances to end the curse that has plagued this franchise longer than some of us have been alive for?
Would the plethora of fans advocating for Miami to not “waste a pick in 2019” be justified? Would the group of fans yearning for the team to get their quarterback in 2019 be validated?
The short answer is: (insert The Rock voice here) it doesn’t matter where Miami drafts their franchise quarterback, just as long as they draft the right player. We won’t know who that right player is until their career begins, so fans won’t be justified until the 2021 draft at the absolute earliest. That said, we’ve gone back the past 10 years and analyzed just how teams have fared the year leading up to them drafting a quarterback in the first round versus the year after their rookie quarterback was drafted.
Let’s just say, there’s no absolute science, but there’s no concrete reason to avoid this conundrum.
The Breakdown
Some fans see drafting a quarterback in the 1st-round of the draft as the “endgame” when it comes to finding a starting quarterback for their team. Draft a quarterback in the 1st-round of 2019, and you’re marrying yourself to that prospect throughout their rookie contract.
While that may be right for players you misdraft like Charles Harris or DeVante Parker, it doesn’t necessarily apply to quarterbacks.
Yes, you do lose a prospect at another position, so you can automatically assume that misdrafting a quarterback is a missed player somewhere else on your roster, but do we all agree that there is only one position on a team’s roster that genuinely matters?
When comparing the two seasons, we wanted to see if teams saw a noticeable gain or drop between the two years. The main purpose? To see just how much the Miami Dolphins screw themselves over in 2020 if they select a quarterback in 2019.
The prevailing thought is that the Miami Dolphins will be out of the running for a QB in 2020 if they draft a QB in 2019. Judging by how teams have fared the past decade, there is no evidence to suggest that the Dolphins will be out on a 2020 quarterback. Especially when you take into account the Dolphins current roster status and talent, I think it’s safe to say that an improvement from 7-9 is very unlikely.
Take a look at the last 10 years and see how kind (or terrible) history was to these franchises:
Note: the draft slot listed is where the team was originally slated to draft – not necessarily where they actually drafted that year (plenty of teams traded up to acquire their quarterback). We wanted to show their original draft slot as that was a better indication of the team’s success between the two years.
Some fun stats to take note of regarding this information:
- Teams moved an average of 3 draft slots lower the year after they drafted a quarterback in the 1st round (lower meaning they went from #7 overall to #10 as an example)
- Of the 31 selections, 15 teams (48%) ended up drafting within the top-10 the following year
- Of the 31 selections, only 12 teams (39%) ended up drafting later than #13 (where Miami is currently slotted to draft in 2019) the year after they drafted their QB in the first round.
- And of those 31 selections, only 9 (29%) teams ended up picking 20th or later
- Of the 31 quarterbacks taken, 17 of them (55%) have led their teams to the playoffs
- With 11 of those 17 (65%) quarterbacks going deeper than the 1st round of the playoffs
- 5 of those 17 (29%) ended up going to the Super Bowl
- Of these 31 instances, teams ended up improving their record after they drafted their rookie QB 17 of those times (55%)
- 11 of the 31 teams (35%) did worse the year after
- 3 of the 31 teams (10%) ended up with the same record
What can we take away from all of this? There is no scientific evidence to confirm that Miami will select the right quarterback, but it also indicates that Miami wouldn’t be in a “worse spot” in 2020 if they drafted a quarterback in 2019.
Outside of Matthew Stafford in 2009, Cam Newton in 2011, and Andrew Luck in 2012 (all 1st-overall picks), the quarterback classes were pretty stale from 2009-2016. Sure, Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles, Robert Griffin III, Tim Tebow and Teddy Bridgewater led their teams to the playoffs throughout that time, but none of those quarterbacks are necessarily viewed as franchise QBs at this time.
Though with that being said, how many of us would enjoy Jacksonville’s run to the Super Bowl? Or the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs after Mariota caught his own pass? How electric would the fanbase have been watching RGIII and Bridgewater lead Miami to a division title? Even Tim Tebow has been a more-successful quarterback than anyone the Dolphins have had this century.
While the answer isn’t always available, it’s evident there are answers. It’s just a matter of finding a legitimate long term solution and not one of these quarterbacks who bring temporary success.
How should the Dolphins approach this dilemma? Do they make their selection and stick with it or do they finally decide that finding the right quarterback is worth the risk & hassle?
Advocating for a Quarterback in 2019
What do you have to lose?
Outside of the obvious aspect that you do not have a 1st-round talent at another position (a snowball effect that plays into the team’s total cap space when you account for the fact that you have to spend on a roster spot that would have otherwise been filled by elite, cheap talent), there isn’t much the Dolphins can lose by drafting a QB at #13.
Frankly, as long as the quarterback you select isn’t horrendous, you can still flip him for a 3rd or 4th-round pick the following year (see Josh Rosen).
If you get the selection wrong, you may have even enhanced your draft status the following year rather than hurt it; which means you’re in an even better spot to draft your franchise QB in 2020.
Of all the 1st-round QBs that have “failed” over the past decade (to keep it simple in this instance, any QB that didn’t lead their teams to the playoffs “failed”…there are 14 total QBs in this instance), 8 of those teams ended up with a lower draft pick – though that stat is a bit misleading:
- Between all 14 of those teams that “failed” to pick the right QB, they slid an average of 1.5 draft slots lower
- 8 of those 14 teams ended up picking in the top-10 the year after they drafted their QB
- Of those 8 teams that ended up with a lower pick, 3 of them had the #1 overall pick when they drafted their QB – making it pretty easy to “beat” that statistic
Assuming Miami doesn’t trade-up and make the wrong selection, all of their 2020 draft picks will still be available to use in a trade if you want to move up to grab one of the diamonds coming out of the 2020 draft. You’ll even have all of your 2021 draft picks to help make that trade a reality.
Pros:
- Potential franchise quarterback (this is kind of a big one)
- Maintain all future draft capital
- Tank properly for 2020 (if pick is wrong)
- Given Miami’s current roster and how rookie QBs perform, it’s safe to say Miami would get a better draft pick in 2020 rather than falling further than #13
- At worst, a really good backup quarterback
Cons:
- Missing 1st-round talent at another position
- Hurts cap space if player is released
- Hurts cap space by requiring team to spend on replacement for position you could have drafted
Advocating for a Quarterback in 2020
You have EVERYTHING to gain.
Sure, 2019 may solve Miami’s quarterback problem, but will it make the Dolphins a contender for years to come? Or are we looking at the potential of overdrafting the next Andy Dalton at #13 and setting ourselves up for continued (albeit, slightly elevated) mediocrity?
There’s a difference between a quarterback and a difference maker, and the 2020 draft class provides the potential for 3 outstanding difference makers to join the fray: Jake Fromm, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. By some accounts, even the next-tier of QBs in the 2020 draft (K.J. Costello and Jacob Eason) are better than most of the 2019 QBs coming out.
Even the Miami Dolphins front office recognizes that 2020 is the more-optimal year to set their franchise up for success. With all of these recent trades netting Miami 2020 draft picks, it seems the team is gathering all the ammunition they need to get the quarterback they want at the turn of the decade.
Assuming the Dolphins didn’t trade any 2020 or 2021 draft capital, they will be in a prime position to grab the man they want in 2020.
Trade the farm. Trade valuable assets in 2021 and potentially 2022 if need be. We’re beyond strategically trying to draft our quarterback (no more 2nd-round picks on the Chad Henne‘s, Pat White‘s and John Beck‘s of the world). Take that risk, whatever the risk costs.
- Of the 20 quarterbacks drafted in the top-10, 11 of them took their team to the playoffs
- Of the 11 quarterbacks that were drafted in the top-5, 7 of them took their team to the playoffs
- With Baker Mayfield being one of the quarterbacks who hasn’t (yet)
- Another is Brandon Weeden, and he was technically selected 22nd overall (the Cleveland Browns originally had the 4th-overall pick in the draft, so the stat is a tad skewed. For your entertainment, after a bunch of maneuvering that spanned multiple seasons, the Browns eventually traded up to select Trent Richardson with the #3 overall selection the same year Weeden was drafted)
While there’s a chance you draft Mark Sanchez, there’s a better chance you draft a playoff-caliber quarterback. Unless Miami is tanking for Trevor Lawrence in 2021, it’s time they identify the risk they want to take and execute accordingly.
Pros:
- You’ve probably drafted someone equivalent to Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, or Ben Roethlisberger rather than someone like Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert or Christian Ponder
- You’ve (hopefully) utilized 2019 to build a better roster around your QB so he isn’t getting sacked 184 times in his first 4 years like Ryan Tannehill did
- This also coincides with having the ability to field an expensive team that can make a deep run in the playoffs while your quarterback is cheap
Cons:
- If you get it wrong in 2020, you’ve now wasted 2-3 seasons simply misidentifying the most important position
- Quite frankly, this would absolutely justify Chris Grier being fired, and you could argue Brian Flores should follow suit
Why Not Both?
So why not take a flyer on a quarterback in back-to-back years? Are you afraid of losing out on one (potentially) really good player for the sake of waiting yet another year to take your risk?
A friendly little reminder of who the Dolphins have drafted in the 1st round since 2008:
- 2018 (11th-overall): Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 2017 (22): Charles Harris
- 2016 (13): Laremy Tunsil
- 2015 (14): DeVante Parker
- 2014 (19): Ja’Wuan James
- 2013 (3): Dion Jordan
- 2012 (8): Ryan Tannehill
- 2011 (15): Mike Pouncey
- 2010 (28): Jared Odrick
- 2009 (25): Vontae Davis
- 2008 (1): Jake Long
By drafting a QB at #13, it’s possible you miss out on someone like Laremy Tunsil or Minkah Fitzpatrick, but there’s also a solid chance you’re drafting someone like Parker or Harris.
You may end up with “very good” players like Ja’Wuan James or Mike Pouncey, but would you rather have someone like James or Pouncey, or would you rather take a minimal risk to get this franchise to the point where it can have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002-2003?
Pros:
- Multiple quarterbacks on your roster giving you security or a huge trade chip
- There is virtually no detriment to your future cap space, given the rookie contracts
- Unless Miami royally screwed it up, you can exhale and enjoy the next decade of your football fandom knowing the Miami Dolphins have the right player at the right position
Cons:
- Missing a 1st-round pick at another position
By the way, the last time the Dolphins had a losing season before 2003 was 1988. Before that? 1976. You know why? The team had legitimate franchise quarterbacks.
While there is logic behind waiting until 2020, there isn’t much preventing the team from getting a head start in 2019. Confidence? Stagnating quarterback development? I guess those are a couple of concerns if you give a quarterback competition (at least those were the main reasons for avoiding competition for Ryan Tannehill), but the Miami Dolphins need to identify a player that can lead them to, at the very least, a playoff victory.
At this point, we aren’t necessarily asking for a Super Bowl. Hope would be a good start. Drafting a quarterback in 2019 provides hope. Drafting another quarterback in 2020 virtually guarantees success.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Weekend Storylines
Searching for compelling stories in the NFL is not difficult. Even for a franchise willingly sacrificing the interim, in hopes of a better tomorrow, the Miami Dolphins are flush with intrigue.
According to Daniel Jeremiah, of the Move the Sticks Podcast, the majority of NFL franchises are operating on multi-year visions these days. Miami used to operate on a one-year, cumulative mentality that used the pairing of the draft and free agency to shore up present holes on the roster. Now, the hope is this -broaden the scope into a multi-year approach that will net more impactful players regardless of position.
General Manager Chris Grier’s first year (out from under the wing of Mike Tannenbaum) at the controls has brought back praise from some of the staunchest, long-time Dolphins killjoys.
Can't believe I'm saying this but the #Dolphins are doing *work.* Have a chance to become one of the most interesting teams in the NFL over the next few years if they keep this up.
— Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 15, 2019
April admiration, however, does not lead to wins in the fall and winter. If Miami can’t acquire a handful of contributors in the next two drafts, with two or three showcasing all-pro potential, it’ll be back to the drawing board as we approach decade number three of futility.
These are the equations, staring back at Grier and company, that will undoubtedly grab the headlines post-draft weekend.
Will Miami Finally Trade Down?
Poll 32 NFL fan bases and the results will assuredly bring back a desire to “trade out” from the vast majority – it has certainly been the preferred course of action among ‘Phins fans the last decade.
Last year it was the owner, Stephen Ross, who put his fist through a proverbial door when the scouting staff overruled his desire to move back and, instead, capitalize on a blue chip player falling in Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The 2017 draft hardly presented an opportunity to move back and 2016 was a no-brainer with Laremy Tunsil’s infamous slide. The 2014 draft irked nearly every donner of the aqua and orange when Ja’Wuan James was picked, and classified as a reach.
The point is that it takes two to tango…or something like that.
Most pundits, and even league executives, believe there are roughly 15 first-round talents in this year’s pool. That’s not to disparage the players with a second-round grade; I, personally, quite fancy that portion of the draft. But if there are just 15 players worth sticking around for, then a few questions materialize:
– Which player would have to survive the first 12 picks for Miami to pass up an offer that would put extra picks in Grier’s pocket?
– Which team wants to dance with the ‘Phins?
– Which player has to be there to entice said team to come up? Is it a quarterback?
Running through multiple scenarios I’ve found that the crop to choose from is usually not as attractive as a plot to move back and acquire additional picks. For that reason, it seems highly likely that Miami will in fact find a partner to take the 13th pick off their hands, and trade back for the first time since 2010 (12th pick for the 28th and a second-rounder – resulting in Jared Odrick and Koa Misi).
Projected Answer: Yes, Miami will move off of the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
What’s the Plan Beyond Ryan Fitzpatrick?
Most years, the quarterbacks beyond Kyler Murray would be regarded as day-two options. Just as Christian Ponder, Blaine Gabbert, Jake Locker, E.J. Manuel and so many others before have been vaulted into unwarranted waters, the same is about to happen with a few passers.
Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, and even Dwayne Haskins’ tape all showed enough flaws to generate serious pause about their long-term, franchise quarterback ability.
Scouts see this, we see this, and the Dolphins surely do too. If the 2019 season isn’t as much about winning as it is putting the future of the franchise in better position, then none of the quarterbacks make sense – at all.
Even in the best-case-scenario where Haskins or Lock, in a Dolphins uniform, plays to their rookie peak potential, the 2020 class is likely far more attractive than the presumed incumbent from the 2019 draft.
Fitzpatrick’s durability is a concern; or is it? If Fitzpatrick goes down before Halloween, do we trust that the third or fourth best quarterback from this class will rescue the season? Or even show enough growth, on this rebuilding roster, to solidify the position going forward?
The best option, from where I sit, is to roll into camp with the quarterback position as is. Any attempt to strengthen that portion of the roster is merely a half measure simply by consequence of the circumstances. Only one quarterback can play at a time; if he’s not an obvious solution, then he’s a problem. Other positions offer more flexibility with rotational contributors and multiple starters within those position groups.
Projected Answer: The plan lies in 2020 – Miami passes on the 2019 QB class entirely, with a possible exception in the search for a long-term backup QB.
Which Wanting Unit Will Miami Address On Day Two?
Miami’s current starting offensive line goes as follows:
Laremy Tunsil
A Parking Cone
Daniel Kilgore
Chris Reed
Jesse Davis
The Dolphins defensive line rotation looks like this, at press time:
Davon Godchaux
Vincent Taylor
Akeem Spence
Charles Harris
Tank Carradine
Johnathan Woodard
Reinforcements are in need, and a third position needs augmentation in its own right. Consider that Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald are likely in the final year of their Dolphins careers. Also, in a defense that puts bodies in every gap to shut down the run game, and puts immense pressure on its safeties in coverage, Minkah Fitzpatrick needs an interchangeable, rangy, running-mate to make this defense truly flourish.
Luckily, for the ‘Phins, these positions are stocked better than a Y2K bunker on December 31, 1999. On the offensive side, prospects like Chris Lindstrom, Erik McCoy, and Elgton Jenkins provide day-one starter potential.
Flip it over to the other side of the trenches, and you’ll find a similarly attractive list. Charles Omenihu, Chase Winovich, and L.J. Collier, among others, would compete for opening day starter status in Miami.
Finally, and perhaps the deepest, the crop of safeties. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Juan Thornhill, Nasir Adderley, and Darnell Savage headline a class that goes even deeper than the respective offensive and defensive line groups.
By deductive reasoning, if we are to believe Miami will acquire more picks and pass on a quarterback, Chris Grier will have at least three picks to decide from this fruitful crop. Realistically, Miami could put an end to the offensive line woes if two of those picks go in that direction, and both picks pan out.
Or, do the Dolphins find it pertinent to pair Fitzpatrick with a safety to get the most out of its most prized acquisition of the offseason, Coach Brian Flores?
With the majority of New England’s pass rush coming from the scheme over the years, and the devaluing of players like Chandler Jones and Trey Flowers, is the need at the defensive edge position all that pressing?
Projected Answer: Miami wants a strong running game and quality protection for its future face of the franchise at QB; thus, the offensive line is prioritized, along with one of these safeties, while the defensive line is put third in tow.
Will Any Veterans Be Traded?
The aforementioned final years of Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald as ‘Phins could come home to roost even sooner. Both have difficult contracts to trade, but that didn’t stop the Dolphins from moving Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn back in March.
Wiping bad contracts off the books has been the mantra of the first step of this rebuild. Jones, McDonald, and other veterans rumored to be available (Kenny Stills, though his contract is more team-friendly) ought to be on notice.
Projected Answer: Reshad Jones is dealt on Saturday for a future draft pick, purely for the purpose of removing future cash commitments.
How Much 2020 Capital Will Miami Acquire?
With 12 picks already in the chamber for the 2020 draft, Miami has flexibility to maneuver around the board next April. The issue, however, is a lack of firepower to make considerable head waves in the first round (no additional first or second-round picks in 2020).
That, along with bullet point #1 (stating a potential lack of interest from other teams to come up in round-one) could result in Miami taking future draft picks in lieu of immediate selections.
Moving back down the first round latter might require a second-round pick, or maybe even a first-round pick in 2020.
Projected Answer: Miami’s trade back WILL net an early 2020 draft pick (rounds 1-3).
How Busy Will Miami Be On Saturday’s Post-Draft UDFA Feeding Frenzy?
After the AAF pillaging, Miami are still 23 players short of the 90 allowed to enter training camp. The Dolphins currently have seven draft picks; even with multiple trades down the board, a dip into the UDFA market is a necessity for the Dolphins.
This is where regional scouts typically get a larger voice in the room. All those lonely, fall nights on the road traveling to see players deemed afterthoughts by most finally pay off once the draft dust settles. When agent’s phones are buzzing off the hook early evening Saturday, the incoming number will often read 305.
Projected Answer: Very, very busy. Even favorably assuming the Dolphins pick up three additional picks, there will still be 13 roster vacancies.
When the papers and dot-coms publish post-draft recaps, the term “sexy” isn’t likely to precede the term “Miami Dolphins.” But it’s this draft, both in player acquisition and future resource accumulation, that will forever set the foundation for this new Dolphins regime.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins mock draft review: CBS Sports
CBS Sports recently released their 7-round mock draft for each team, and the Dolphins came away with quite a haul in their scenario.
As you can see, the mock has Miami swapping picks with Houston in the first round. Houston presumably comes up to grab some offensive line help and Miami gets an extra second round pick in the process. This scenario also has Miami trading safety Reshad Jones and his hefty price tag to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for defensive end Solomon Thomas.
With all that being said, let’s take a look at how CBS Sports did in addressing Miami’s needs while also getting maximum value:
Round 1, pick 23: While Jeffery Simmons may not play in the 2019 season, he is a consensus top-10 player in this class when healthy and should come back stronger than ever in 2020. The Dolphins need to make sure they are comfortable with him character-wise, as there is a video of him striking a woman while breaking up a fight in high school. However, he has reportedly been a model citizen at Mississippi State ever since. For a team with no real motivation to win in 2019, taking Simmons makes a lot of sense.
Round 2, pick 48: Elgton Jenkins would presumably come in and start at left guard immediately, with the possibility of him taking over at center in 2020 if Daniel Kilgore is not retained. The Dolphins offensive line next season would look something like this (from left to right): Tunsil-Jenkins-Kilgore-Reed-Davis.
Round 2, pick 55: Miami adds another versatile piece to their defensive line in Charles Omenihu. He would be a tremendous fit in the new defensive scheme and could play a Trey Flowers-esque role next season.
Round 3, pick 78: I personally am not a fan of any of the quarterbacks in this draft past the trio of Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock, so I do not like the Will Grier pick at all. In my opinion, the team would be better off selecting a safety here and using one of their 5th round picks on a linebacker or running back.
Round 4, pick 137: I like the idea of adding a wide receiver in this draft class, especially with Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson coming off season-ending injuries and DeVante Parker basically on a prove it deal. Gary Jennings Jr. is a solid player who could make an impact right away.
Round 5, pick 151: Like I said earlier, if it were me running the show, I would’ve picked a safety in the third round and would be drafting a running back or linebacker here. However, Marquise Blair isn’t a bad player and this roster does need more defensive backs to run Brian Flores and Patrick Graham’s preferred defense, especially with the departure of Reshad Jones.
Round 5, pick 152: Despite having a lot of young cornerbacks, the Dolphins would be wise to continue to add to the position. Saivion Smith would be decent value this late in the draft and someone who can contribute on special teams right away while developing the finer points of the position under new defensive backs coach Josh Boyer.
Round 7, pick 234: A developmental offensive tackle is a shrewd move to make at this juncture of the draft. Jesse Davis moving to right tackle minimizes the immediate need for an offensive tackle, so the Dolphins can afford to wait this late to take one.
Overall, I like this draft a lot. Adding Jeffery Simmons, Charles Omenihu and Solomon Thomas gives Brian Flores and Patrick Graham a lot of new faces on the defensive line to develop. The other picks all fill position of needs with players with some degree of upside.
This draft would allow Miami to focus 2019 on developing the trenches and position themselves to draft their franchise quarterback in 2020, when they will have 12+ draft picks and easily over $100 million in cap space to fill out the rest of the roster.
Miami Dolphins
7 Names for Miami’s New Front 7
Special thanks to Travis for letting me post another piece on Locked On Dolphins. If you remember when Travis and I had our Phinalysis podcast in 2016-17 or have read my pieces on here, you know I’m a defensive guy at heart. And you undoubtedly know that Miami’s defense will be dramatically changing in 2019 so I wanted to share eight names I think Miami fans should familiarize themselves with before the 2019 Draft, which is now less than a month away.
There’s no way I’m going to hit on as many guys as last year in my write-up and this year it’s going to be more challenging to predict picks like Fitzpatrick and Baker like last year. The main reason for that is that Miami’s new defensive scheme, which is likely a carry-over from what the Patriots were running in 2018, is more focused on phenotypes rather than finding guys who have prototypical size or builds. What the Patriots seemed to find are guys that have a set of observable traits that fit their defense. If you remember, when Miami first hired their staff new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham talked about finding players who 1) use their hands well/are heavy-handed, 2) play with good leverage and 3) play with good eye discipline.
This is related more towards guys who play in the front seven, but it’s applicable at all levels of the defense. With that in mind I wanted to focus on seven players I think would be great fits in the Dolphins new defense that aren’t necessarily household names. Let me be clear, there are more than these seven players that will fit with the Dolphins, I just think these seven possess those skills the Patriots…I mean Dolphins…will want to see. So, with that in mind, here are my seven names for Miami fans to know leading up to the Draft.
L.J. Collier – DE – TCU #91
Obviously, there are other, bigger names like Bosa, Ferrell and Sweat that are also fits for Miami. Even Charles Omenihu was I guy that caught my eye early in the process. I remember texting Travis about him watching the Longhorns bowl game against Georgia at the beginning of the year as someone I was impressed with. I was so impressed with Omenihu that he was my favorite under-the-radar prospect that I thought would be a great fit for Miami, until I dove into L.J. Collier.
I watched him last week and texted Travis that this dude has hammers for hands, and it’s true. He’s well-built at 6’2” 283lbs with 34” arms and 10” hands. He’s never going to confuse anyone for Cameron Wake as he ran a 4.91 forty at the Combine, but that’s not really something I think Miami will be concerned about. Miami dispatched DL Coach Marion Hobby to work out Collier and teammate Ben Banogu privately, and Collier has been/will be coming to Davie on an Official 30 visit, so…yeah, they’re interested. Here’s why.
1) Sets the edge: in this play against Texas L.J. Collier sets a hard edge against the Longhorns RT using one arm. Texas runs a zone-read on 3rd& 1 and Collier keeps his outside arm free and disengages when the back cuts toward him and makes a TFL.
https://youtu.be/Ul4EfIzQOiw?t=70
2) Motor: against the Longhorns rushing from the other side Collier is going to be double-teamed late by the LG as he tries to counter-move inside against the LT. Using his long arms and heavy hands he’s able to split the double-team and gets a hand on Sam Ehlinger to slow him up enough for his teammates to arrive to finish off a sack.
https://youtu.be/Ul4EfIzQOiw?t=121
3) Work against double-teams: In this GIF you’re going to see Collier doubled by the Cal LT and LG and he just bulls his way into the LG and drives him into the backfield to get a TFL.
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/IncompatibleFalseCricket-max-1mb.gif
4) Power: This GIF is from the Senior Bowl practices. Collier is lined up as a 3-technique over Wisconsin guard Beau Benzscahwel in the pit drill. L.J. Collier bull-rushes him back 6 yards to the point where the coach and the camera guy have to back up. Be still my heart.
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/LoneFavoriteCrow-max-1mb.gif
Quick Summary: In my eyes, there’s not really one player in this Draft Class that can be what Trey Flowers was in this scheme outside of maybe Nick Bosa. Collier is probably the next closest in my opinion. He’s got the requisite strength and power to play multiple spots along the D-line, much like Flowers. While he’s not a speed-rusher and doesn’t have much bend or change of direction capability, it doesn’t tend to matter much. Much of the pass-rush pressure that this defense provides is scheme driven. There are going to be multiple opportunities for him to rush over guards, perhaps even the center, where he can use his long arms and power. He’s stout as hell against the run and can split double teams with the best of them. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Miami considered him if they traded down to the back part of round one, but I think Collier is a great fit as a second rounder for Miami. Other teams may not value him as highly due to his lack of speed, but his skillset will be very attractive to Miami.
Player Comp: Courtney Upshaw
Charles Omenihu – DE – Texas #90
Omenihu is another of my favorites, and he was right at the top for me in terms of defensive ends for Miami until my dive into L.J. Collier. Omenihu has the classic 4-3 DE build at 6’5” 280lbs with 36” arms and nearly 10” hands. I know some have compared him to Trey Flowers, and while that’s not my favorite comparison, I can see why. Like Flowers and L.J. Collier, Omenihu can play up and down the line. He can play both left and right defensive end and has shown the ability to reduce inside and play 3 and 4i techniques in the Longhorns multiple front defense.
1) Length: In this example against USC, you’ll see Omenihu use his long arms to execute a rip move, grab the QB with his left arm to hold him in the pocket then use his right arm to strip the ball to give the Longhorns a 4thdown stop.
https://youtu.be/63KI_HQV4ls?t=15
2) Quickness off the snap: It’s hard to tell in this look whether Omenihu’s lined up as a 3-technique (I think he’s here) or as a 4i-technique, but either way he crosses the face of the RG and to stop the QB power play for a loss.
https://youtu.be/63KI_HQV4ls?t=23
Omenihu’s quickness is one skill that he has that’s better than L.J. Collier’s, whose reaction times aren’t great. But, while it worked on this play, you’d like to see Omenihu play with better pad level.
3) Ability to redirect: In this clip, you’re going to see Omenihu lined up at RDE in one of Texas’s sub-fronts. The Longhorns run a lot of 3-3 and 3-2 fronts (it’s the Big 12, what’d you expect?) and Omenihu is lined up as a 5-technique. On this play he’s able get inside of the LT and play laterally to stop the stretch zone run for a loss.
https://youtu.be/63KI_HQV4ls?t=241
Quick Summary: While Omenihu won’t win many races either, as he has a 4.92 forty, he’s more athletic on the field than L.J. Collier. Omenihu can win with quickness and length off the snap more so than playing with good leverage and heavy hands. That’s not to say he doesn’t possess those things, he does, just not to the degree of a guy like Collier or Nick Bosa. His length is something Miami will like, and his familiarity with playing in multiple spots in multiple D-linemen packages will make his transition to this defense easier. It’s hard to look at him without thinking that he could be a more athletic version version of Patriots DE Deatrich Wise, or some player whose role is akin to that, almost like Jason Jones when he was with Detroit.
Player Comp: Jason Jones
Jerry Tillery – DT – Notre Dame #99
I had the opportunity to see Tillery play in-person last year as I was able to attend the Notre Dame vs. Stanford game. I’m not a fan of either team, but one of my friends, a fan of the Irish, said that he thought Tillery would have to play well for Notre Dame to win. Tillery dominated with 4 sacks in that appearance on a defense with a lot of talent, and talent still to come (keep an eye on DE Khalid Kareem #53 if you watch the Irish this fall – he’s GOOD). Tillery looks like a prototypical 3-4 DE at 6’6” 295lbs with 34+” arms and nearly 11” hands. However, he’s more of a pass-rusher than he is a dominant run-stopper, having racked up 8 sacks in 2018.
1) Pad level: Despite being 6’6”, when Tillery plays with good pad-level (i.e. leverage) he’s able to split a double-team of the RG and RT and assist on this tackle for loss against Stanford. He can get into trouble when he plays too high, but this rep is what Miami is looking for.
2) Big athlete: Tillery is athletic and possesses a nice burst off the ball. He can also change directions much quicker than his size would belie. On this play, a 1st& goal situation from the 2, Tillery gets cut, gets up and helps tackle Bryce Love for a loss. Notice how quickly he’s able to move laterally and help Kareem with the stop.
https://youtu.be/V_MHQHrNJUU?t=130
3) Length: As I mentioned, Tillery is long, and in this rep he’s going to use a long-arm move against the RG to get home and sack K.J. Costello.
https://youtu.be/V_MHQHrNJUU?t=216
4) Eye control: In this rep against Michigan, Tillery is lined up at RDE. He doesn’t win in his initial rush but is able to keep his eyes in the backfield and disengages from two linemen to come through and make a strip sack which sealed Notre Dame’s victory over Michigan.
https://youtu.be/Q_pZJkY2iqg?t=110
Quick Summary: Tillery’s a very intriguing combination of length and athleticism, and while he’s not shaped quite like you’re traditional 3-technique DT, neither is the Patriots Adam Butler (6’4” 300lbs) who has found himself a lot of success as a pass-rushing DT. Tillery plays the run well when he’s able to keep his pads down, but the ability to rush from the inside and be a cog in some of the rush games the Patriots play that Miami is likely to mimic will make him an intriguing possibility on Day 2.
Player Comp: Malik Jackson
Armon Watts – DT – Arkansas #90
If there’s one player on this list that qualifies as a “diamond in the rough” it’s Armon Watts. Watts redshirted his first year at Arkansas, played as a backup in 2015, then played in just 6 combined games in 2016 and 2017 before coming on strong in his final season for the Razorbacks tallying 7 sacks, 8.5 TFLs and 3 forced fumbles. Watts made a nice impression at the East West Shrine Game and more so than Jerry Tillery, reminds me of Adam Butler who was an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt with a similar build. Watts goes 6’5” 300lbs with 33” arms and nearly 10” hands. He’s all over Draft Boards at this time as he’s only got one full season as a starter under his belt, but you can see why Miami met with him down at the Shrine Game.
1) Quickness: In this rep Watts is lined up in a 2i-technique and steps across the face of the RG and uses a swipe move to get home with a strip sack. Interior rushing ability is key in Miami’s new defense and considering the amount of stunts they are going to run, this is something they’ll value.
https://youtu.be/jUcTDr83WTA?t=50
2) Hand placement: In this rep Watts is slow off the snap and the RG gets both hands on him before Watts can get into his rush. But, Watts is able to re-punch with his right hand and lands it right on the chest plate allowing his power to take over. Watts gets the RG on skates, runs him over, gets a hand on the QB and gets credit for a sack.
https://youtu.be/jUcTDr83WTA?t=94
3) Hands and hustle: It’s one thing to get sacks against Eastern Illinois, Colorado State and Vanderbilt, but Watts was able to step up and get home against LSU as well. In this rep he’s line up as a 1-technique and LSU slides their protection towards his side. He clubs the LG and hustles to take down Joe Burrow.
https://youtu.be/jUcTDr83WTA?t=126
4) Strength: Against Auburn’s potent rushing attack, Watts was able to showcase his strength early in the game. In this clip he’s able to stone a double-team and play laterally down the line to make a tackle for no gain.
https://youtu.be/BjhfIatgUnY?t=37
Quick Summary: Because of the lack of playing time, I think Watts is firmly a later Day 3 or an UDFA prospect, but you can see talent to work with. The combination of length, strength and rush ability will remind Miami’s staff of a guy like Adam Butler and with a roster that would currently only need to make five cuts to get to 53 guys, Miami’s going to have an extensive UDFA list. I wouldn’t be surprised if Watts is someone they look for late in the Draft or give a call to in the UDFA frenzy.
Player Comp: Adam Butler
Enough with the D-line prospects, let’s move onto one of the tougher positions Miami will be tasked with finding over the next year or two. The Belichick/Flores defense is a hybrid of multiple schemes and one of the components of it is that they still throw some pseudo 3-4 style looks at teams, especially in sub-packages, of which they have many and will play plenty of. One of the hallmarks of that style is that the Patriots have made use of guys who are 3-4 style OLBs that can play off the ball as well. Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings will remind people a lot of Dont’a Hightower…when he’s in the Draft in 2020. There aren’t a whole lot of guys who I’ve seen that can fill that role. As I detailed in my previous piece, I think there are roles for both Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, and I can see Miami’s staff finding a niche role for Kiko Alonso shooting off the weakside edge in certain looks, but I think Miami would like to upgrade over him. Whether or not they accomplish that this year or down the road remains to be seen, but here are two players that I think Miami would look at to accomplish finding a 3-4 style OLB that can play off the ball.
Justin Hollins – OLB – Oregon #11
Hollins was the Defensive MVP of the 2019 East-West Shrine Game, and that’s where I first notice him. He was all over the place in that game. Built more like Kyle Van Noy than Dont’a Hightower, Hollins goes 6’5” 248lbs with 33+” arms and 10+” hands. He tested very well at the Combine comparing very closely with Anthony Barr.
Like Barr or even Kyle Van Noy, the versatility of Hollins’ game is one reason I think Miami will be onto him. One way the Patriots have utilized Kyle Van Noy, and even his direct backup John Simon, is as a stand-up DE in sub-sets. Hollins can be used in the same way with his athleticism.
1) Pass rush: in this rep, seen from two angle, Hollins is lined up as a stand-up RDE and beats the Stanford LT with a speed rush. He’s athletic enough to turn back upfield as he’d rushed past the QB to get home for a sack.
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/FancyMiserableGalapagossealion-max-1mb.gif
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/FamiliarGreedyCrane-max-1mb.gif
Because those GIFs aren’t that great, here’s a clip of Hollins getting a sack in the East-West Shrine game. He’s wearing #48 in this clip. He’s lined up as a stand-up DE in a 9-technique and beats the LT with an inside speed rush. Keep in mind this is a Twist-stunt that New England incorporated a lot of that I suspect we’ll see in Miami. Note that the DT on the same side as Hollins in this play is Armon Watts.
https://youtu.be/yS2SbnOof2Y?t=70
2) Off-the-ball: In the Shrine Game defenses have to play in 4-3 packages on first and second downs, so Hollins was used as a traditional 4-3 Will LB during the game. While this rep certainly isn’t the cleanest thing you’re going to see, it shows Hollins patience and eye control in pursuit of the play. There’s no block to fight off or trash to avoid but I think this rep serves as framework to build that skillset.
https://youtu.be/yS2SbnOof2Y?t=128
3) Discipline: Miami’s 2019 Defensive Playbook is going to be a lot thicker than what we saw under Vance Joseph and Matt Burke – it’s a very diverse system. What I like about this rep is that Hollins is able to set the edge against the run, but Arizona State runs a trick play. Hollins is able to stay at home on the back side and makes the TFL when the receiver reverses field back to his side.
https://youtu.be/NSpyELnO0pY?t=124
4) Balance: In this rep Hollins has a free run off the edge against a FB on a stretch lead play. Hollins attacks the cut black and uses his hands to defeat it, keeps his balance and makes the tackle for a short gain. We’ve seen too many occasions where players for the Dolphins who also played at Oregon tried to run around this block and make a play only to allow a big gain. I like that Hollins stays assignment sound and executes here.
https://youtu.be/NSpyELnO0pY?t=133
Quick Summary: I’d file Hollins in the category of player that might hold more value to teams like the Dolphins, Lions and Patriots – teams who are running the same, versatile defense – compared to traditional 4-3 or 3-4 style teams. Hollins athletic profile and versatility is something that will likely remind Brian Flores of some of the guys he had in New England. While I struggled to find many, there are a few reps of Hollins in coverage in the flat, something that Kyle Van Noy was asked to do. I think Hollins has the frame to add some more weight as I’d like to see him be a bit more physical, but the athletic package he has now is impressive. Hollins, to me, is a Day to pick for a team like Miami.
Player Comp: Anthony Barr (Lite version)
Jordan Brailford – DE – Oklahoma State #94
Jordan Brailford is an interesting player who I think might fit the OLB role for Miami as well. He measured in at 6’3” 252lbs (up from 241lbs at the Shrine Game). His arms and hands are a little smaller than I think Miami would ideally like at 32.5” and just over 9” respectively. Brailford played DE for the Cowboys in 2018, but has some experience playing MLB for them as well.
1) Speed: Brailford lines up at LDE here against Boise State and is able to beat the RT cleanly with a speed-rush. Brailford hit a 4.65 forty time at the Combine and that burst shows up here or the sack.
https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=19
2) Off the ball ability: In this rep, again from the Boise State game, Brailford is lined up as a free-rusher basically playing a pseudo-MLB type of role. He shoots the gap and makes a TFL against the run.
https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=59
Here’s another clip of Brailford, this time in an overhang position knifing in to make a stop against the run.
https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=87
Finally, here’s a clip of Brailford at MLB in a 3-3 package for the Cowboys, showcasing his ability to read his key, pursue and steady himself to make a tackle in the hole.
https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=147
Quick Summary: As you can see from the clips there are moments when Jordan Brailford looks like a run-and-hit LB that’d be a great fit for a defense like Seattle. I think clips like this showcase that he’s got the athletic ability to be tried in the OLB spot for Miami, perhaps with the ability to be a sub-package rusher as well.
Player Comp: Shane Ray – I admit, I ripped this comp straight from Lance Zierlein, but it makes too much sense.
Raekwon McMillan was recently on “The Audible”, the Dolphins team podcast. Great kid, great interview, and he’s going to be really good. This defense will lend itself nicely to him. One thing that John Congemi, who was co-hosting that day, mentioned after the interview is that he’d asked McMillan off-air about Coach Flores. Raekwon stated that he’d asked Coach Flores about who he should watch when looking at Patriots film. The answer: Dont’a Hightower.
If you remember my previous piece about the Patriots system, I thought that McMillan might be a guy used in Hightower’s role when lined up between the OTs.
If that is the case, there will be times that Miami will line up Raekwon McMillan in spots other than as a traditional MLB. Rather than a long-winded explanation, the easiest thing to do is watch some Patriots film and take note of all the places Dont’a Hightower lines up. It happens, trust me.
But, for Miami to have that flexibility, they may need another option to play at MLB. This would be doubly true if the end up moving on from Kiko Alonso at some point before the season. I think that if they go that route, they’ll want someone in the fold to be able to play that spot in addition to using Jerome Baker and perhaps Chase Allen there. That brings us to our last player, a true LB.
Te’von Coney – LB – Notre Dame #4
The Dolphins have met with Coney who is a local guy from Palm Beach Gardens and he’s a pretty good football player to boot. Here are some reasons why I think Miami might have him in mind, especially if they end up trading back and netting a surplus of picks.
1) Eye control and ability to disengage: Michigan is going to run a classic power in this rep. Coney recognizes the play, sees that Karan Higdon is going to wind back the play and he fills the hole, disengages the pulling guard, and makes the tackle for a short gain.
2) Click and close: In this rep against Ball State the Cardinals are going to run a play action with a delayed release by the TE in the bunch formation. Coney honors the run action but quickly recognizes it’s a play pass and stays home and reads the TE’s late release. He’s able to click and close quickly and make a TFL in coverage. On it’s face, there’s nothing that’s spectacular about this play in any fashion, Coney just does his job. Where have heard that before?
https://youtu.be/0Uf13eb8JBk?t=44
3) Fluidity in coverage: In this rep against Stanford Coney covers the Stanford TE on a short out route. Notice how he doesn’t take any false steps, doesn’t waste any steps, and then he’s able to undercut the route and comes up with an interception.
https://youtu.be/0Uf13eb8JBk?t=114
Quick Summary: At 6’1” 234lbs Coney’s measurements aren’t on the large scale and he’s got adequate athleticism, but one of the traits you see with him is that he’s got a knack for reading plays and getting off blocks to make tackles. He’s not flashy, but he’s assignment sound, which will be huge with this coaching staff.
Player Comp: Kevin Minter
As you’re aware by now, Miami’s new defense will be pretty DB-heavy. As such, there’s going to be a need for Miami to start looking to replace guys like Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald, as well as to find a middle of the field (MOF) safety to use. This system will use a lot of three safety looks and with Minkah Fitzpatrick’s prowess in the slot and ability to play in multiple spots, Miami will likely need someone else who can play as a deep MOF safety. That’s a whole different ball of wax. With that being the case, look for another piece focusing on DBs leading up to the Draft.
Editor’s Note: Kevin is currently finishing up his defensive back preview column, and we will conclude his draft series with a podcast on Sunday evening (4/15). Follow Kevin @KevinMD4
