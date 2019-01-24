Miami Dolphins
Report: Chad O’Shea is coming to Miami with Brian Flores
News broke yesterday that Chris Grier was flying to Massachusetts to meet with Brian Flores for the second time, this time to discuss staffing and perhaps officially offer him the job.
More news came from that meeting with Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reporting that New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is likely to come with Flores to Miami to take the offensive coordinator job.
This is in addition to previously reported news that Jim Caldwell will likely be the Dolphins quarterbacks coach and serve as an assistant head coach to Flores, as well as Patrick Graham coming along as the defensive coordinator.
Another name to keep an eye on for a position on the defensive side of the ball is former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema. He is currently serving in an advisory role on the Patriots staff and was an early rumored candidate to be the defensive coordinator. With that job going to Patrick Graham, it will be interesting to see if Flores brings Bielema on board.
The other main vacancy on the staff is the special teams coordinator position, and with Darren Rizzi still available, it is looking increasingly likely he may return to Miami.
Obviously the Dolphins and Flores still have a lot of positional coaches to decide on, but this is a solid start for a rookie head coach.
O’Shea is widely respected around the league as a good offensive mind and was reportedly the next guy in line to become the offensive coordinator in New England had Josh McDaniels left for a head coaching vacancy. Additionally, taking from Bill Belichick’s staff is always a plus and surprisingly a tactic not taken by other Patriots assistants who have taken head coaching jobs.
Jim Caldwell will bring a wealth of experience to the offensive staff and can be a sounding board for Flores on game management decisions, as Travis talked about on today’s LOD podcast. Patrick Graham specializes in coaching front sevens and stopping the run, something Miami has struggled to do for the better part of the last several seasons.
If the Dolphins manage to retain Rizzi to coach the special teams, color me intrigued by Brian Flores’ staff.
Miami Dolphins
Senior Bowl Day 1 Report
Ahh the senior bowl. The time of year where I record 5 hours with of practices for three days straight and ingest every single second of football – well except when Charlie Casserly is on the screen. A practice that serves my own scouting agenda, but also gathers knowledge via the analysis of the pros like Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis.
The game is played on Saturday but the scouts all leave on Thursday at the conclusion of the final practice. It’s not that the game is unimportant, but the practices and meetings are the primary purpose of the week. Plus, the scouts will get the game tape when they get back to the facility; staying Saturday would be redundant.
As you watch this week – if you watch this week – you might only be tuning in here, which you totally should, remember this: Day-one is usually mistake-filled. Bad days are common for many. On Wednesday (Day 2) some of those bad days will iron out. By day three, the best players will have shown progress each day of the week.
So, for the next three days, we are going to be almost exclusively a Senior Bowl podcast and blog – but with a Miami Dolphins twist.
The fun started at the measurements with a pair of edge players. Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat and Charles Omenihu from Texas. For Sweat – 6-6, 252 pounds with 35 7/8”inch arms. A monster whose hands scrape his knees. The story is the same for Omenihu – 6’5’’ 274 pounds with 36.5” inch arms.
Then there’s the media session where players can steal the show for both good reasons and bad. Will Grier caught an accusation for the latter when he didn’t show up for a media availability, but it was later confirmed that Grier was speaking somewhere else.
Gardner Minshew, Daniel Jones, and Drew Lock all spoke. Minshew talked about his precipitous route to the Senior Bowl – from Mississippi to Carolina out to Wazzu. Jones spoke on his concept-based offense and the combination reads he made under David Cutcliffe. Lock spoke of leadership, locker room command, and extending plays when things breakdown.
Jon Gruden, coach of the North Squad, spoke about a hot topic on the day. “I’m throwing away all my old prototypes,” I used to believe in those things,” Gruden said. “Then I saw Brees. I met Wilson. And now I’m watching this [Kyler] Murray and things have changed”
That conversation isn’t exclusive to Gruden and the Raiders. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said word is spreading about the changing prototype at the position. He reported the mixed, even polarizing, viewpoints on Russell Wilson in 2012.
But it was Wilson that paved the way for the new-age quarterback. “If they can create their own passing lanes, but also allow teams to implement the RPO game, they don’t need the traditional style quarterback anymore,” Garafolo said on-air during practice.
Just sayin’, I been sayin’….
Not only did Montez Sweat, who said he’s best when in the three-point stance, dominate the measurement room, he kept the momentum going onto the practice field.
Daniel Jeremiah had the quote of the day regarding Buffalo Quarterback Tyree Jackson. “You put on the tape of the best 10-to-15 throws in college football, Tyree Jackson had all of ‘em.” Unfortunately for the six-foot-seven QB, day-one in Mobile highlighted his biggest pitfall – the lay-ups. His mechanics aren’t consistent, he doesn’t stride through his target creating a fluctuating release-point and sending the ball all over the map.
The linebackers, running backs, safeties, and quarterbacks didn’t get a lot of televised action today. Thankfully, Miami’s primary needs are in the trenches and that’s where the focus was fixed.
With about 20 minutes on the final DVR recording to play, I tweeted about the many interior offensive linemen that figure to come off the board in the draft’s 20-50 range. Not five minutes later Jeremiah echoes that thought, but adjusts the range to 15-40.
Nonetheless, there are a handful of starter-quality guards and centers that will be available come draft-day.
And they were working in Mobile.
The offensive line vs. defensive line one-on-one drills are my favorite portions of this entire week. It showcases all of the skills these guys are going to need to grow and/or develop. Granted, the drill is slightly flawed without rushing lanes from live action, but it gives us a good idea what kind of power and pass-rush arsenal these guys play with.
Offensive Line vs. Defensive Line
Montez Sweat won the entire day. His length, athleticism and bend led to plenty of problems from his counterpart in the drills. He made an impact closing the edge both on the play side and backside in the team portion as well.
Dalton Risner was the most impressive offensive lineman. The Kansas State product played four positions in college and showed his anchor and ability to redirect. Some of his best work came against an impressive bull-of-a-defensive end, Zach Allen. At 285, Allen is pure power and will knock heads backwards with great frequency. He showed some nuance with a crafty pin-and-pull move late in the period.
Allen might be what the new defensive end prototype looks like in Miami – get used to his name.
Greg Gaines is a bull in a china shop of a defensive tackle from Washington. His power was simply too much to deal with in the one-on-ones. He even threw an arm-over into the mix for a would-be sack.
Boston College Guard Chris Lindstrom stacked several good reps on top of one another. He stoned the Texas specimen Omenihu with a smooth shuffle and set on the interior.
Michael Dieter was on the Senior Bowl watch list yesterday and he showed why. His feet glide and his 54 games of staring experience in Madison showcase a fine technician.
Rennell Wren is a 300-pound defensive tackle from Arizona State that spent the entire day in the backfield.
Remington Award Winner Garrett Bradbury (North Carolina State) had a rough day trying to absorb bull rushes and settle. He’s a zone, reach-block type of center – something I think Miami might try to get away from.
Oregon Edge Jalen Jelks had a nice bull rush – a change-of-pace from his usual burst and speed get-off.
Mississippi State Center Elgton Jenkins has it all with the bend and anchor. Sheer power, yeesh. His hands do tend to get a bit wide and it forces him to grab. He’s so big and strong with a wide base, I think his best position will be center.
Dru Samia, guard from Oklahoma, had a difficult day.
Jordan Ledbetter showed a nice long arm, a speed rush and impacted the team portion of practice – he had one of the better days altogether.
Daylon Mack blew up the Shrine Week, and he continued that momentum on Tuesday. He’s a pure power player with tree trunks for legs – a massive, MASSIVE human. His size shouldn’t be a surprise; he’s been known to put down three double cheeseburgers from Whataburger on the Texas A&M team flights.
Cornerback vs. Wide Receiver
Winner of best name might be winner of my favorite player at this Senior Bowl. Rock Ya-Sin won his first two reps of the day with physical inside hand jams and perfect timing at the catch-point. He uses a little spin to recover from inside releases on the slant that is unusually fluid.
Ya-Sin has a great story to boot. He played for four years at Presbyterian, a school that removed all scholarships for 2018. As a graduate transfer Ya-Sin showed up at Temple and earned a single-digit number in his first week of spring practices. Single digits are given out to the nine toughest players on Temple – voted by the teammates.
Debo Samuel was the best player on the field. His smooth releases, ability to set up the defensive back and powerful hands make him a tough cover. Samuel got the best of Ya-Sin a couple of times.
The West Virginia receivers both had nice days. David Sills V is magic. He’s smooth, quiet hands, subtle moves and tugs up the stem to create separation, and he catches everything. His running-mate, Gary Jennings, showed his long speed stacking a man for a deep touchdown.
Penny Hart is a diminutive (5’8”) receiver. The broadcast mentioned that his Georgia State Coach said Penny was the most competitive kid he’s ever coached (same school as Albert Wilson). He was quick in-and-out of breaks and won a nice double-move up top on a corner.
Keelan Doss could be Miami’s target as Devante Parker’s replacement. He eats up a lot of ground quickly, has a plan with his releases, and has a big fan in Daniel Jeremiah. At 6’3” Doss drew a comparison to Keenan Allen with the technically sound game and quick feet.
Jordan Brown plays a physical brand of corner. He certainly learned how to jam at the line-of-scrimmage at South Dakota State.
Penn State corner Amani Oruwariye plays with a lot of confidence and it’s easy to see why. He takes it personal when a receiver crosses face and can wall off and pin to the perimeter nicely. He was lockdown during the one-on-one drills.
Team Portion and Additional Notes
Will Grier’s day was a forgettable one from the limited action aired on NFLN. They opened up a naked boot play-action with a wide open Samuel streaking across the deep middle and the throw was way short. That wasn’t the only time he missed a throw – his mechanics were all over the place, often failing to square up his target.
Stanford Linebacker Bobby Okereke nice job working through trash to make a play. He was able to avoid linemen climbing to the second level for a run-stop.
Andre Dillard is really smooth and really good in pass pro. He can over-set, as he did against Montez, but he’s quick into his set-up and he can redirect effectively.
Alabama DT Isaiah Buggs caused some issues generating interior penetration.
Terrell Hanks from New Mexico State had a big pop filling and blowing up a rocked up Wes Hills.
Dolphins Meets:
|QB Daniel Jones – Duke
|QB Drew Luck – Missouri
*this list will be updated throughout the week
Miami’s meeting probably came later in the evening and have gone unreported. The team did, however, send Dan Marino in to meet Lock and Jones.
The QBs as a whole were off in all portions. The timing is obviously going to be a little difficult to come by this quickly.
The guy I need to go back on the tape with is Drew Lock. He had division-one basketball offers and apparently his teammates rave about his confidence and swagger. The big arm intrigues you, and he can certainly rip some tight windows.
Daniel Jones questionable arm showed up on the post-backside crosser concept that the North squad was struggling to install.
The broadcast team talked a lot about that post with the backside crosser – and that was something the Dolphins ran all the time under Gase. Remember the Jarvis Landry touchdown against Cleveland a couple of years ago (in fact he ran that all the time). Kenny Stills ran it the deep over (crosser) a whole lot in 2017.
On today’s Locked On Dolphins Podcast, I have my entire Daniel Jones scouting report. We’ll have the Senior Bowl covered tomorrow and Friday on the blog and the pod.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Roundup: Edge prospects and Daniel Jones?
Since last week’s roundup, two more teams have solidified their spot in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fittingly, Miami has seen two names drop from the mock draft roundup projections in Dexter Lawrence and Greedy Williams with a heavier focus on edge and quarterback prospects.
However, some familiar names remain. For those around the NFL who have presented new or updated mock drafts — part 2 of the roundup below:
CBS Sports: Jachai Polite – DE – Florida
After projecting Greedy Williams, cornerback from LSU, to the Dolphins last week, CBS Sports stays on the same side of the ball and projects a new name to the round-up — defensive end prospect, Jachai Polite.
In this mock, Williams goes in the top 5, so that obviously removes him from the table.
It’s also interesting to note the Washington Redskins trade up to jump the Dolphins and select Kyler Murray at #12. As exciting as Murray would be the for the offense, Polite will have a similar effect on the defense.
We know Jachai Polite (@RetireMoms) can win with a 1st step/dip/bend/flatten/burst.. But he’ll also retrace rushes, work in inside spin moves, use violent hands on long arms & he hustles all over the field! Can do some QB spying for you too!
19.5 TFL, 11.0 sacks #2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/nrTDplnhWR
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 16, 2019
Polite is a monster on the edge in passing downs.
He can get after the quarterback with the best of them in this class, but the biggest drawback many note is his work in the run game. This may be due to his size, coming in at 6’2” and 242 lbs — about 30 pounds smaller than the average NFL defensive end.
If Miami were to switch to a 3-4, a player like Polite would certainly fit in as an outside linebacker.
In any case, a player who has the pass rush skills Polite possesses typically find their name called early. It’s no coincidence this is the first mock draft where we see Polite’s name — reason being, he has typically been slotted before pick #13.
Miami fans should be happy if they hear Polite’s name called on April 25th.
The Draft Network: Clelin Ferrell – DE – Clemson
Fellow Locked on Dolphins writer, Kadeem Simmonds, puts in best in his take on this selection: “Sometimes it’s better to take the safe player and not swing for the fences.”
That statement certainly aligns with the direction Miami has reportedly wanted to go this off-season in building the trenches this year and swinging for the fences at a quarterback next year.
Clelin Ferrell is name many Miami mock draft followers may recognize from mock drafts released during last year’s college football season. Many drafts had Ferrell linked to the Dolphins last year before Ferrell decided to return for the 2019 Clemson championship run.
As alluded to in the mock write-up, Ferrell may not be the most explosive or game-changing defensive end prospect, but he’s well rounded and will contribute immediately wherever he is selected.
Many project Miami to move on from current defensive ends in Andre Branch and Robert Quinn, so if that comes to fruition, a player like Ferrell would be a huge grab at #13 for the 2019-20 Miami Dolphins squad.
NFL.com: Daniel Jones – QB – Duke
New to the list this week, Daniel Jeremiah, analyst for NFL.com submits his mock draft. At #13, he has the Miami Dolphins selecting quarterback, Daniel Jones.
I spoke to it last week; Jones doesn’t seem to align with the direction this Miami Dolphins team wants to go. Of course, with all things related to the NFL Draft, it’s hard to predict how a player will pan out, but many experts see Jones as a low-ceiling quarterback.
Or a different way to put it for all of you Miami fans, at best, Jones’ ceiling projects him topping out around the level of current Dolphins quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.
The Dolphins have made several (not so subtle) hints that they want to move on from Tannehill and bring in the next big thing at quarterback. Expert reviews and tape on Jones just don’t fit what the organization is saying.
Again, who truly knows at this stage, but a quarterback like Jones this early may not be the best way to turn this franchise around.
SB Nation: Kyler Murray – QB – Oklahoma
After projecting Duke quarterback, Daniel Jones, to Miami last week, SB Nation (in my humble opinion) does better this time around. In this mock: Kyler Murray to the Dolphins.
For Miami fans who want the next big thing at quarterback, they need to be looking for a player with high ceiling. Jones just doesn’t fit that bill.
Antonio Brown getting in reps with Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown 👀
(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/988pbPOZWM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2019
Enter Kyler Murray.
Sure — the concerns on Murray are valid and worth asking. But for Dolphins fans who sit back and watch great quarterbacks take their teams to deep into the playoffs, why not take your shot on your own game-changer?
If Murray makes the transition to the NFL in the same regard fellow Big 12 quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes have, you’ve drafted your franchise quarterback.
If all the knocks on his size and commitment to the game come true; well, you’ll be back in this position in a couple years when a generational quarterback prospect like Trevor Lawrence is available.
If you’re going to swing — swing big.
I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on who Miami should take at #13. Follow me on Twitter @skylertrunck and let’s discuss.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Senior Bowl Watchlist
With 266 of the slated 267 games on the 2018 NFL schedule in the books, the focus of the league shifts to Mobile, Alabama. The site of the college football’s most prestigious all-star game since 1951, Mobile transforms from to an otherwise quiet city to a veritable who’s who of NFL decision-makers.
The term “all-star” is rather fraudulent in its intention. This week isn’t about festivities or acknowledgement; it’s the first step on a long path towards elevating young men’s football lives from amateur to professional.
Two-hour practice sessions, endless meetings and whiteboard testing, these young men are about to be ran through the grind of an NFL work week. With scouts, coaches, and executives from every team (even Brian Flores and his unofficial status with Miami), this week in Mobile is the precursor to the meat market that is the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The big question the casual observer has is, “what can I take away from this week?” The NFL Network airs practices from Tuesday through Thursday, and the game on Saturday. Additionally, plenty of credentialed media members will be covering the week (including plenty of our own at Locked On Podcasts), providing us with more resources than ever before.
Here on Locked On Dolphins, we will have a daily practice report that includes those that shined in the individual and team periods – but also a cumulative tracker for all of Miami’s meets and player interests.
In prior off-season preview columns, we have highlighted Miami’s core areas of need for the 2019 season. Here, we will list the positions in order of need, and discuss the players Miami should keep a close eye on at said positions of need. Also, a brief tidbit on what you should look for this week when you turn on the NFLN and see guys running around in shells and shorts.
Quarterback
Unfortunately, the top two prospects at this crucial position are underclassmen (Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins). Last year’s Senior Bowl provided a close-up look to Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen (both top 10 picks). This rendition features a trio of potential first round picks and plenty intriguing of day-two or day-three options.
1.) Daniel Jones, Duke – 6’5” 220
Propped up as a potential top-10 pick, Jones is the classic case of being elevated due to the urgent need of his position. Jones’ arm is teetering on the line of NFL-worthy and popgun. He doesn’t drive the ball to the field and he struggles with touch, accuracy, and anticipation. When he does find power on his throws, it comes from a long wind-up and a clean base. Any trash at his feet or flashing colors in his face presents problems for the elongated set-up.
Jones isn’t capable of extending plays or beating pressure with his arms or legs. He will chew up some yards with long speed, but his lateral agility and quickness aren’t there (think of Ryan Tannehill). He doesn’t process particularly well and will set himself up for huge shots in the pocket.
Frankly, I’m not seeing what other scouts do. I think he’s more of a day-three project than a first round pick.
2.) Drew Lock, Missouri – 6’4” 225
Physical traits aplenty, Lock has the biggest arm in Mobile this week. Because of that, and the lack of real in-game simulations, I expect him to help himself the most. He can drive the football vertically and to the perimeter, but his accuracy comes and goes. He doesn’t always establish a firm platform and will try the adjusted arm-angle throws, but he doesn’t exactly have the same control in that area as the originator, Patrick Mahomes.
Lock struggled against superior defenses that brought pressure. The bigger the SEC opponent, the more Lock’s game shrunk. He was overmatched by the likes of Georgia and Alabama.
Though he plays with the desired confidence and swagger, his game isn’t there to match. He’s rumored to be a fringe first-round prospect, though rumblings about Denver targeting him with the 10th pick have picked up steam. In my world, he’s in play for Miami’s second-round pick.
3.) Will Grier, West Virginia – 6’2” 223
Playing in a wide-open scheme in Morgantown, Grier’s deficiencies were overshadowed by his gaudy production and clutch moments. While the latter shouldn’t be neglected (he has some stones in critical moments), the former dampers the scouting report.
Grier simply doesn’t have the requisite arm to complete all the throws required in an NFL offense. With tighter windows and quicker defenders, he’s bound to be exposed at the next level. It’ll be extremely important for Grier to impress in the meeting rooms, but also show some velocity with all the scouts there to see him in person.
He does have a penchant for anticipatory throwing and the skill set to go off-platform and off-script, but he rarely had to do it in West Virginia. He’s a touch and timing thrower that looks terrific with sound protection. Grier might get pushed up the draft board, but I wouldn’t consider him an option prior to the third round.
4.) Tyree Jackson, Buffalo – 6’7” 245
Eligible for as a graduate transfer to a power-five program, Jackson instead opted to test the NFL waters before his stock could climb. Jackson is a physical marvel with a big-time arm, impressive stature, and enough escapability to make him a threat at the next level.
His mechanics will waver on occasion and his release point’s inconsistency causes a lot of inaccurate throws. He has plenty to clean up before he’s ready to compete for playing time at the next level. Jackson is a day-three option for the Dolphins.
5.) Gardner Minshew, Washington State – 6’2” 220
Taking Mike Leach’s Cougs from a projected sixth-place Pac 12 finish, all the way to a win-and-in season-finale for the conference championship game, Minshew was THE reason.
His leadership, high-level processing, and gamer-mentality hid the shortcomings in his physical prowess. Like a lot of his comrades in Mobile, Minshew’s arm strength is right on the boarder of acceptable at this level.
He’s prone to the fist-clenching decision once he goes off-script, while the wide-open nature of Leach’s air raid doesn’t do the former East Carolina Pirate any favors.
Minshew figures to be a day-three project with his upside falling somewhere between low-level starter and high-quality backup.
Edge (Linebackers) –
This position is going to be defined differently for the 2019 Miami Dolphins than it had been in the previous three seasons. Scrapping the disastrous wide-9 scheme, the Dolphins figure to adopt the linebacker-rush heavy scheme of Brian Flores and the New England Patriots.
So, because of that distinction, we are going to lump outside backers in with pure pass-rushing defensive ends for this group. The heftier defensive ends will be included with the interior down-linemen position as Miami’s scheme calls for new prototypes.
1.) Jalen Jelks, Oregon – 6’5” 245
A tad wiry, Jelks played with his hand in the dirt at Oregon. His quickness showed up both in the run and pass game through a variety of avenues. He’s capable of winning immediately off the snap and converting that speed to power with a steady base. He has the length, fluidity and instincts to win individually but also play within the framework of the defense.
The fit with Miami comes from a possible conversion an on-ball line-of-scrimmage defender. His thin frame causes issues when doubled, but Miami can counter that weakness by protecting Jelks via the scheme.
2.) Germaine Pratt, North Carolina State – 6’3”, 245
Pratt’s speed and coverage skills are evident of his conversion from safety to interior linebacker. He will surely convert to the outside in his pro career with terrific range and instincts in the passing game.
Though he added weight to his frame jumping into the front-seven, Pratt can still get over-powered. If he wants to be a true edge linebacker in this scheme, he’ll have to get stronger at the point of attack. His work in both zone and man coverage could help Miami’s pass defense immensely.
3.) Bobby Okereke, Stanford – 6’3’’ 234
Miami has been getting exposed by backs and tight ends in the passing game for far too long. Okereke covers a ton of ground in zone, but can match-up in man coverage as well. He will clean up plays as a rusher and struggles defeating blocks en route to the quarterback.
Okereke could be a sub-package coverage dynamo at the next level.
4.) Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion – 6’3” 247
Presenting the first truly physically dominant player in this group, Ximines offers the strength to anchor and defend the run better than his position-mates listed in this column. He’s not going to line-up one-on-one with a back or a tight end and win, but he does have a variety of pass rush moves and enough run-stuffing ability to make him an intriguing prospect.
5.) Otara Alaka, Texas A&M – 6’2’’ 240
Best suited as a SAM linebacker, Alaka draws intrigue from Miami’s multiple linebacker packages. In Sunday’s AFCCG win, the Patriots often deployed four linebackers in the line-up using stronger, sturdier outside ‘backers to shut down the Chiefs rush lanes early in the series. He’s a sure tackler with a high motor, but he offers very little by way of rush of coverage prowess.
The omission you’re looking for is Montez Sweat. With his prowess coming with a hand in the dirt, and his slight frame, I don’t foresee him being on Miami’s radar. This position requires speed, bend, a variety of moves and change of direction. When rushing the passer, watch how they square their opponent and if they have the hands and counter moves to initiate and beat contact. Burst and get-off top the list, obviously.
When it comes to coverage, mirroring is vital. Squaring up the target to initiate the jam will dictate the entirety of the route. Watch how these guys stay in control and on balance when they initiate the contact as it allows them to explode and cut down separation created once the pass catcher sheds the contact.
Interior Offensive Line
This side of the ball will provide more of a challenge with the uncertainty of the offensive play-caller in Miami. Jim Caldwell is set to coach the quarterbacks, but I think it’s disingenuous to glean any idea from his time in Detroit or Indianapolis regarding what Miami will do up front.
For the Dolphins, a complete rebuild could be in the works at this spot. Miami desperately needs stabilization at center and Josh Sitton and Jesse Davis hardly inspire hope as starting guards.
1.) Michael Deiter, Wisconsin – 6’6” 310
Wisconsin breeds offensive linemen and Deiter is the next in line to cash in with a lofty draft spot come Late-April. Deiter has played all three positions at a high level. He has the mental aptitude to regularly recognize and pick up stunts and he moves exceptionally well for a man of his size.
Deiter could be a first round trade-back option if the Dolphins are serious about refortifying the offensive line.
2.) Chris Lindstrom, Boston College – 6’4” 310
A mauler better suited for gap/man power-schemes, Lindstrom is as consistent as they come. Always available and scheme diverse, Lindstrom will be a quick transition into the league as an early starter.
He’s technically sound with strong hands and the movement skills to get out in space.
3.) Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State – 6’3” 300
The theme at this position is the technical aptitude of these young men. Something of a lost art in the college game as teams focus more on pace than finishing, Bradbury is a breath of fresh air. The former tight end displays his fluid lower half, but didn’t sacrifice that movement when he added the requisite weight to kick inside.
4.) Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State – 6’4” 313
With athleticism to climb to the second level and operational functionality against games up front (stunts and twists (both have killed Miami recently)), Jenkins could be the answer to the black hole that is the center position in Miami.
If the Dolphins continue forward with a zone blocking scheme, Jenkins is right up there for interior options.
5.) Dru Samia, Oklahoma – 6’5” 303
Position-diverse, Samia played tackle his first year before kicking inside to guard for his final three in Norman, OK. The technical proficiency and athleticism required to play in the up-tempo scheme of the Sooners pops on tape each week.
His ability to pick up games and anchor against the rush throughout the week could really solidify Samia’s spot as a top interior line prospect.
This is a stellar crop of interior linemen. The colts rebranded their operation by doubling down on Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith in 2018 – that option is on the table for Miami in 2019.
When you watch these big boys this week, keep an eye on their pad level, waste bend, and ability to absorb contact and maintain balance. They have a tough time in the one-on-one drills designed to make rushers look good, but the initial stance and ability to strike the rusher between the shoulders is always a good sign.
Interior Defensive Line
This group includes more than just the beef on the inside for Miami. We’ve covered Trey Flowers’ importance in New England’s defense ad nauseam for the last two weeks. Size, two-gap quickness and technique versatility are Miami’s aims here at this position.
1.) Daylon Mack, Texas A&M – 6’1” 320
With a great squatty-body, Mack has the bubble and burst to dictate the point-of-attack inside. He’s deceptively quick off the ball which gives him even more value in this new scheme where the interior D-line will be asked to two-gap.
Mack, a five-star recruit out of high school, earned his way from the Shrine Game into Senior Bowl week. He’s not to be mistaken from an elite rush prospect on the interior, but Miami is severely lacking depth alongside Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor. Mack could play the nose, 2-tech, 2i and 3-tech in this defense.
2.) Isiah Buggs, Alabama – 6’4”, 290
More of a 5-tech in the new varied front scheme, Buggs relies on strong hands and a powerful base to help set and dent the edge in the run game. Playing under Nick Saban, Buggs is instinctive enough to recognize and defeat leverage. He’s a violent, rocked-up house of bricks that’s ready to play immediately.
The keys to watch for are similar to what we want to see from the offensive line. Can they consistently knock the man across from them backwards in both team and individual portions? Also, don’t be afraid to up-and-down their backsides. We need to see big ankles, calves and booties to properly gage their sheer power. When they get into their set-up and stance, do they bend at the knees, or does their waste go parallel? You do not want to see the latter.
Secondary
1.) Amani Oruwariye, Penn State – 6’1” 204 (Corner)
A lengthy, rangy corner with terrific ball skills makes Oruwariye an intriguing prospect to watch this week in Mobile. His ideal fit is in press coverage and in a zone scheme (two things Miami will do a lot of). His ball tracking and natural instincts allow him to make plays both in man, but also peering in from a cover-3 defense.
The rest of this group is lacking in a lot of the departmental traits Miami desires. The glut of this draft class’ prowess at the position comes from underclassmen.
2.) Nassir Adderley, Delaware – 5’11” 200 (Safety)
Miami should be active in their search for a third, rangy safety that can help patrol the back end in sub packages. With Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald filling similar roles, and Minkah Fitzpatrick as a quasi-slot corner/safety, there’s a need here.
Adderley has exceptional range playing the single-high position on the backend of Delaware’s defense. He’s physical with a desire to hit someone in the mouth and he excels in zone coverage.
The number one thing you want to see with these players is the hips. How well to the transition in-and-out of their pedal and how fast can they close on the football. The drills ran this week have a way of weeding out the stiff and unnatural players.
Of course, there are plenty of other players and positions to keep an eye on. We will have those daily reports on the podcast on the site.
Here are some other guys to keep an eye on this week.
RB – Karan Higdon
WR – Debo Samuel, David Sills V
TE – Drew Sample
OT – Andre Dillard