Report from the First Day of Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp

Due to my proximity to the Miami, I’m not able to give any practice updates regarding anything that happens on the field. Not that it’s any different to what the credentialed media gets to see; they are allowed roughly 20 minutes of practice time, which equates to the calisthenics portion of today’s session.

Perhaps more important, and much more available for fans from anywhere on the globe, is the media availability. Coach Brian Flores spoke for nearly 20 minutes. He divulged some details regarding the Xavien Howard contract, Christian Wilkins’ leadership role, the impending quarterback (and all positions) battle, and much more.

Flores is clearly well-trained in the Patriots school of media engagement. Even with his calming demeanor and generally pleasant nature, Brian Flores is capable of saying a lot of words without actually saying anything at all. Here are the key takeaways from Flores’ availability.

Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of rookie minicamp. https://t.co/LmaZheArU9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2019

[Paraphrasing]

Question: Xavien Howard has earned the contract with his play, but do you think there’s another level you can unlock with him?

Flores: There’s always room for improvement. For every player, every coach, everyone in the organization.

Take: Everything they say and do is going to be about competition, and putting the team first.

Question: Now that you’ve watched Xavien’s film, what stood out to you about his game?

Flores: Length, strength at the LOS, ball skills, he tackles well. He doesn’t have all the answers, he’s not the perfect player, I don’t think anybody is. Obviously it’s an imperfect game, but he does a lot of things that we like. He’s a team player.

Take: The same things that made Stephone Gilmore the focal point of New England’s defense are clearly evident in Coach Flores’ eyes.

Coach Flores then interrupted the presser to personally thank the scouting staff – unprompted. It’s easy to see why so many people think so highly of Coach Flores.

Question: Regarding the QB battle, what things are important to you to win that job?

Flores: There’s going to be competition across the board on this team. I don’t think there’s any way to raise the level of the group like competition. As far as the quarterback goes, we’re looking for leadership, looking for accuracy, put together successful drives, and put us in a good position from a pass protection standpoint.

Take: They’ve been talking about leadership and accuracy since January. Mobility was the only remaining trait that didn’t get conjoined to this answer, but they clearly value the way a QB is viewed in the locker room.

Question: If Rosen didn’t start what would that do for his evaluation?

Flores: We get to evaluate him every day in practice. That’s football though, everything counts. From the individual period, to the team period, all of that counts. You’ve got to earn the right to play, just like you have to earn the right to write articles, you’ve got to earn the right to coach, to have it any other way isn’t the right way to do things.

Take: It’s about the entire process, not just the results that fans see on Sundays.

Question: What has impressed you about Christian Wilkins?

Flores: He brings energy. He’s a fun-loving guy. For me, a guy that’s pretty straight edge, Christian brings the energy. Good energy. In a good way. But at the same time he works extremely hard, or at least for the last 24 hours. He’s working hard, asking questions, did a good job in the walk-through.

Take: Personality matters on this team and Christian Wilkins energy, work habits, and mentality were a big factor in the decision to draft him number-13 overall.

Rookie minicamp day 1️⃣ Let’s get it‼️ pic.twitter.com/X9VOsTtlzE — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2019

Question: Wilkins seems like he has the personality to galvanize this team. How do you let Christian be Christian and let his personality shine through?

Flores: We want each player to be who they are. I don’t want to put that [leadership] on him this early. Does he have the potential? Yeah, a lot of our guys do. He’s shown great leadership in the past, but do we expect him to be a captain of the defense? No, we’re not going to put that on him right now. Right now he needs to learn the playbook. Earn the respect of his teammates, go out here and set foot on the field first [with a chuckle and a wry smile), and then we’ll take it from there.

Take: Flores is going to preach the one-day-at-a-time mentality, and rightfully so. Wilkins should probably take his first rep before we start asking him to lead the locker room.

Question: How intense do you want this camp to be? What kind of drills do you hope to do, can you do?

Flores: We’re just going to work on basic fundamentals, technique, that’s the focus — this is a teaching camp. We want to get them up to speed on what we do from a basic information standpoint. It’s non-contact, so we want guys off the ground, no excessive contact, but I do think you can get a lot accomplished. Getting 11 guys in the huddle, quarterback-center exchange, the communication, all facets, you can’t replace that.

Take: This is essentially the first day of school. Get to your classes, find out the lay of the facility (Flores mentioned guys trying to find the locker room or cafeteria), get the syllabus and get out.

Question: Is Michael Deiter going to learn both sides or focus on one side?

Flores: Versatility is big for us, for every team in the league. You want to start a guy at one spot but I would never say it’s just going to be this. We try to teach him the entire concept, all five positions. He’s a guy that’s played multiple spots in his career. At the end of the day we’re going to try to get the best five guys out there. He has to set foot on the field before any of that, he’s got a long way to go.

Take: It’s far too early to make any proclamations about who plays and who doesn’t. Projecting guys that have never played an NFL snap is far too premature — what if they aren’t capable of picking up the system? It’s a long process.

Question: Josh [Rosen] has been through so many different systems. Has he had a good initial grasp of what you’re trying to do offensively?

Flores: I’d say so. He’s really bright, he’s really studying the information and trying to get it all down as quickly as he can.

Take: He then referred to the leadership aspect of the position. Not just Rosen, but all the QBs must set the example and be the leaders.

Question: You’ve seen UDFA’s developed in the past in New England. Do you use those success stories to this current crop?

Flores: You see guys across the league make it as UDFA’s and you like to think those guys specifically have a chip on their shoulder — I think all players do. [The UDFA’s] are usually tough, they know their margin for error is slim, and that chip helps. I like that mentality.

Take: Flores clearly has an affinity for the longshot, as he was one himself. It’s a good example of a team taking on the personality of their coach.

Question: What challenge can a fullback pose to a defense?

Flores: As things transition to more spread, not a lot of teams know how to defend a two-back run game. Having the ability to do that may be an advantage, it may not be an advantage, I don’t know. We like Chandler. I like his energy, his toughness, his intelligence, but really the toughness and grit are what stand out.

Take: Coach Flores wants to build a tough, physical team. As we’ve long-speculated on the podcast and this blog, this team is probably going to be built on a strong defense and ground game.

.@chandlercox10 and @cmyarick take the field for their first practice in the aqua and orange. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/GvAo6uYigy — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2019

Numbers Assigned

With six-of-the-seven draft picks putting pen to paper, we have number assignments to report — even for the unsigned Michael Deiter (the third-round pick was on the practice field despite not having a contractual agreement in place).

Christian Wilkins #97

Michael Deiter #63

Andrew Van Ginkel #43

Isaiah Prince #79

Myles Gaskin #37

Chandler Cox #38

