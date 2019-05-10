Miami Dolphins
Report from the First Day of Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp
Due to my proximity to the Miami, I’m not able to give any practice updates regarding anything that happens on the field. Not that it’s any different to what the credentialed media gets to see; they are allowed roughly 20 minutes of practice time, which equates to the calisthenics portion of today’s session.
Perhaps more important, and much more available for fans from anywhere on the globe, is the media availability. Coach Brian Flores spoke for nearly 20 minutes. He divulged some details regarding the Xavien Howard contract, Christian Wilkins’ leadership role, the impending quarterback (and all positions) battle, and much more.
Flores is clearly well-trained in the Patriots school of media engagement. Even with his calming demeanor and generally pleasant nature, Brian Flores is capable of saying a lot of words without actually saying anything at all. Here are the key takeaways from Flores’ availability.
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of rookie minicamp. https://t.co/LmaZheArU9
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2019
[Paraphrasing]
Question: Xavien Howard has earned the contract with his play, but do you think there’s another level you can unlock with him?
Flores: There’s always room for improvement. For every player, every coach, everyone in the organization.
Take: Everything they say and do is going to be about competition, and putting the team first.
Question: Now that you’ve watched Xavien’s film, what stood out to you about his game?
Flores: Length, strength at the LOS, ball skills, he tackles well. He doesn’t have all the answers, he’s not the perfect player, I don’t think anybody is. Obviously it’s an imperfect game, but he does a lot of things that we like. He’s a team player.
Take: The same things that made Stephone Gilmore the focal point of New England’s defense are clearly evident in Coach Flores’ eyes.
Coach Flores then interrupted the presser to personally thank the scouting staff – unprompted. It’s easy to see why so many people think so highly of Coach Flores.
Question: Regarding the QB battle, what things are important to you to win that job?
Flores: There’s going to be competition across the board on this team. I don’t think there’s any way to raise the level of the group like competition. As far as the quarterback goes, we’re looking for leadership, looking for accuracy, put together successful drives, and put us in a good position from a pass protection standpoint.
Take: They’ve been talking about leadership and accuracy since January. Mobility was the only remaining trait that didn’t get conjoined to this answer, but they clearly value the way a QB is viewed in the locker room.
Question: If Rosen didn’t start what would that do for his evaluation?
Flores: We get to evaluate him every day in practice. That’s football though, everything counts. From the individual period, to the team period, all of that counts. You’ve got to earn the right to play, just like you have to earn the right to write articles, you’ve got to earn the right to coach, to have it any other way isn’t the right way to do things.
Take: It’s about the entire process, not just the results that fans see on Sundays.
Question: What has impressed you about Christian Wilkins?
Flores: He brings energy. He’s a fun-loving guy. For me, a guy that’s pretty straight edge, Christian brings the energy. Good energy. In a good way. But at the same time he works extremely hard, or at least for the last 24 hours. He’s working hard, asking questions, did a good job in the walk-through.
Take: Personality matters on this team and Christian Wilkins energy, work habits, and mentality were a big factor in the decision to draft him number-13 overall.
Rookie minicamp day 1️⃣
Let’s get it‼️ pic.twitter.com/X9VOsTtlzE
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2019
Question: Wilkins seems like he has the personality to galvanize this team. How do you let Christian be Christian and let his personality shine through?
Flores: We want each player to be who they are. I don’t want to put that [leadership] on him this early. Does he have the potential? Yeah, a lot of our guys do. He’s shown great leadership in the past, but do we expect him to be a captain of the defense? No, we’re not going to put that on him right now. Right now he needs to learn the playbook. Earn the respect of his teammates, go out here and set foot on the field first [with a chuckle and a wry smile), and then we’ll take it from there.
Take: Flores is going to preach the one-day-at-a-time mentality, and rightfully so. Wilkins should probably take his first rep before we start asking him to lead the locker room.
Question: How intense do you want this camp to be? What kind of drills do you hope to do, can you do?
Flores: We’re just going to work on basic fundamentals, technique, that’s the focus — this is a teaching camp. We want to get them up to speed on what we do from a basic information standpoint. It’s non-contact, so we want guys off the ground, no excessive contact, but I do think you can get a lot accomplished. Getting 11 guys in the huddle, quarterback-center exchange, the communication, all facets, you can’t replace that.
Take: This is essentially the first day of school. Get to your classes, find out the lay of the facility (Flores mentioned guys trying to find the locker room or cafeteria), get the syllabus and get out.
Question: Is Michael Deiter going to learn both sides or focus on one side?
Flores: Versatility is big for us, for every team in the league. You want to start a guy at one spot but I would never say it’s just going to be this. We try to teach him the entire concept, all five positions. He’s a guy that’s played multiple spots in his career. At the end of the day we’re going to try to get the best five guys out there. He has to set foot on the field before any of that, he’s got a long way to go.
Take: It’s far too early to make any proclamations about who plays and who doesn’t. Projecting guys that have never played an NFL snap is far too premature — what if they aren’t capable of picking up the system? It’s a long process.
.@MichaelDeiter checking in. 👍#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/YwiSIeC1kc
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2019
Question: Josh [Rosen] has been through so many different systems. Has he had a good initial grasp of what you’re trying to do offensively?
Flores: I’d say so. He’s really bright, he’s really studying the information and trying to get it all down as quickly as he can.
Take: He then referred to the leadership aspect of the position. Not just Rosen, but all the QBs must set the example and be the leaders.
Question: You’ve seen UDFA’s developed in the past in New England. Do you use those success stories to this current crop?
Flores: You see guys across the league make it as UDFA’s and you like to think those guys specifically have a chip on their shoulder — I think all players do. [The UDFA’s] are usually tough, they know their margin for error is slim, and that chip helps. I like that mentality.
Take: Flores clearly has an affinity for the longshot, as he was one himself. It’s a good example of a team taking on the personality of their coach.
Question: What challenge can a fullback pose to a defense?
Flores: As things transition to more spread, not a lot of teams know how to defend a two-back run game. Having the ability to do that may be an advantage, it may not be an advantage, I don’t know. We like Chandler. I like his energy, his toughness, his intelligence, but really the toughness and grit are what stand out.
Take: Coach Flores wants to build a tough, physical team. As we’ve long-speculated on the podcast and this blog, this team is probably going to be built on a strong defense and ground game.
.@chandlercox10 and @cmyarick take the field for their first practice in the aqua and orange. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/GvAo6uYigy
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2019
Numbers Assigned
With six-of-the-seven draft picks putting pen to paper, we have number assignments to report — even for the unsigned Michael Deiter (the third-round pick was on the practice field despite not having a contractual agreement in place).
Christian Wilkins #97
Michael Deiter #63
Andrew Van Ginkel #43
Isaiah Prince #79
Myles Gaskin #37
Chandler Cox #38
As things progress today (the team is finishing up practice right now) we will add to this column. There should be some player availability and some post-practice notes.
Keep it Locked On Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
What Does the Xavien Howard Extension Mean for Miami? For X?
Dolphins fans are all too familiar with the NFL’s snowball effect. One move can forever shift the course of a franchise — the name Drew Brees is really all that needs to be said.
Xavien Howard, by virtue of his position, won’t carry the legacy-impacting effect that Brees inflicted on the Dolphins, the Saints and the Crimson Tide. Still, a record-setting contract sends waves through the program piloted by Chris Grier and Brian Flores.
What does it mean for the organization? For Xavien? For the cornerback room? We’ll start with the team.
What it means for Miami
I’d be surprised if they have any intentions of being bad for long. 2019 might be more of a step back year, but I doubt the brass views 2020 outside of any other approach than the “playoffs or failure” minimum that most teams adhere to. The ‘Phins pushed assets into 2020 to make this happen; they are more than set financially.
A significant cause for the financial freedom to get this done, is the minimal commitment to two quarterbacks over the next two seasons. Josh Rosen will probably play out his contract in Miami, almost regardless of the results, because he’s still cheap through 2021 — even for a backup.
That kind of flexibility allows the franchise to take care of the homegrown products that have proven their worth in the program. That message that reverberates throughout the locker room, a point made by ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.
Xavien Howard is one of the most respected players in Dolphins locker room. You better believe players notice who gets paid, and you’ll have a long line of his teammates saying Howard was right guy to make team’s highest-paid player.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 10, 2019
What it means for Xavien
Now, the NFL’s interception leader in 2018, can go back to capturing souls without the impending unknown of an expiring contract. It means that, for three years, Howard will be in a Dolphins uniform, then options likely open after the 2021 season. The structure of the deal pays Howard $51 million of the $76.5 million total in the first three years, then takes a steep decline in guarantees. At that point the team and player usually revisit.
Howard, a second-round pick in 2016 — 38th overall — earns a considerable raise. The Baylor product was due to make just over $1 million in 2019, would now make an annual salary of more than $15 million per year if he sees the end of the contract.
What it means for the cornerback room
Between Eric Rowe, Cornell Armstrong, Torry McTyer, Jalen Davis, and a healthy Cordrea Tankersley, someone needs to step up. With Howard, and Bobby McCain, collectively eating up ~$70 million the next three years, the budget doesn’t exactly call for a pricey number-two corner.
Miami effectively structured the room with the intentions of finding a cheap option; a requirement to offset the cost of the other two starting corners.
Rowe is a proven talent, but he misses more games than he plays. McTyer, Armstrong, and Davis all got their feet wet in 2018 while Tankersley’s injury puts his status up in the air. The battle to back up Rowe, in the highly likely event that his body fails to hold up, will be one of camp’s most intriguing…and most important.
Howard’s extension is the first dollar of an imminent spending spree. Miami, prior to this deal, were flush with 2020 cash – roughly $120 million. With 12 draft picks and an open checkbook, Grier’s Dolphins could undergo a massive, speedy facelift from the Adam Gase administration to Brian Flores’ rookie year.
Or maybe it won’t.
Pro-bowl snub Laremy Tunsil is likely up next. Receiver/Returner Jakeem Grant is due after 2019, as is Running Back Kenyan Drake.
Miami’s rebuild is off and running. Each previous reset eventually led to the same destination. The common theme of them all — dating back to the brief Nick Saban stint — foundations built on temporary solutions and limited foresight. That Band-Aid approach ultimately handcuffed the organization, preventing it from offering an extension of this nature.
That element, if nothing else, has certainly changed.
News
Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Record-Setting Contract Extension
The Miami Dolphins understand they have something rare, and they’ve wisely decided to keep him in South Florida for a long time.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have rewarded cornerback Xavien Howard with a 5-year, $76.5m ($46m guaranteed) extension.
Dolphins are signing CB Xavien Howard to a record five-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $46M guaranteed, making him the highest paid CB in the NFL, sources tell ESPN. It’s the largest extension for a CB. Since becoming a 2nd-round pick, Howard has gone to one Pro Bowl.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard will receive $51 million in first 3 years of his new deal, source says. Big numbers for Howard.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 9, 2019
Even on a team that’s “rebuilding”, having an elite, shutdown cornerback is such a desired commodity that the Dolphins wanted to maintain their former 2nd-round pick rather than trade him for future assets.
Miami drafted Howard #38 overall after giving up a fourth-round pick to move up four spots to draft the Baylor product. What initially seemed like another Dolphins 2nd-round bust quickly turned into a promising prospect. Activated for just 7 games his rookie season due to a knee injury, Howard has since started 28 out of 32 possible games and has accumulated 11 interceptions, 25 passes defended and 83 tackles over that time.
Xavien Howard is really really good pic.twitter.com/opAa3bPjdH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 4, 2018
Howard tied for the league lead in interceptions last season (with 7), and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Miami is flushed with cap space going forward, and fitting Howard into the budget was a pretty easy task. It’ll be interesting to see how the annual salaries are laid out and if Miami decides to stack the guaranteed money towards the beginning of the contract, making it easier to maneuver Howard later in his career.
This is the second straight offseason Chris Grier has rewarded a cornerback he’s drafted with a contract extension. Defensive captain Bobby McCain will be entering year 2 of a $27m extension he signed last year. With Reshad Jones set to cost $11.5 million next season, Miami needs to find some cheap gems to round out its costly secondary.
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Dolphins Sign Tackle Jordan Mills
Dolphins Add a Starter on the Offensive Line…Maybe
Amid speculation that the Dolphins would hit the remaining free agent class hard this week, veteran Offensive Tackle Jordan Mills signs a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Miami.
The precarious state of Miami’s current offensive line had the team in on fellow free agent Tackle Jared Veldheer. After Veldheer signed with division rival New England, Miami turns its focus to former Buffalo Bill and Chicago Bear. Mills has been a starting tackle for six years in the league.
Mills has a 53-game consecutive starts streak dating back to the end of 2015. In his six-year career, Mills has 82 starts to his name. The last three years have been built on durability for Mills — his snap counts are as follows:
|Season
|Jordan Mills Snaps Played
|2018
|1,011 (95.5%)
|2017
|1,023 (97.2%)
|2016
|1,033 (97.1%)
The Dolphins last had an offensive lineman play 1,000 snaps in 2015 when notorious Dallas Thomas played 99% of Miami’s offensive snaps that miserable season.
At 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, Mills fits the new prototype at the position and affords the Dolphins an opportunity to develop the young players at the position on the roster.
The assumed week-one starter, Mills will have to fend off Jesse Davis and potential position change (started two games at RT in 2017), sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince, incumbent swing tackle Zach Sterup, and a host of AAF and UDFA signings.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mills allowed 35 pressures in pass protection last season (25 hurries, 5 hits, and 5 sacks). The 35 pressures allowed were the 19th-most among NFL tackles in 2018. Mills was in pass protection on 606 snaps — a pressure for every 17.3 pass plays (two per game). This gives Mills a pass protection win-rate of 94.2% — which ranks outside of the top 100 among OTs.
Mills’ nine penalties ranked t-15th among all tackles in the NFL (one fewer than Laremy Tunsil). His run blocking did not grade out favorably for PFF standards; Mills was the 116thoverall run blocking tackle in football in 2018.
In 2017 Mills ranked 37th among tackles in pass protection win-rate and 111th in run blocking grade.
From my own tape study, these are my scouting notes on Jordan Mills:
– Struggles big-time with speed rushers. He doesn’t cover a much ground with his initial kick slide and, as he tries to make up ground getting into his set, he can get too narrow and off-balance. Frequently is too high in his pass set and gets out over his skis.
– There isn’t a lot of pop in the running game. He mostly tries to win with leverage as he grabs around the shoulder pads and hopes to hang on. Often times he will have to let go to prevent holding calls; he very rarely knocks his man backwards. You won’t ask Jordan Mills to do any pulling or reach blocking — he really struggles with quickness.
– When he correctly lands his hand-placement, he can lock out with length and upper body strength. Once he gets that engagement on the inside of the chest plate, the rep is over.
Jordan Mills 2018 film study thread pic.twitter.com/R4MjpVoZkC
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 9, 2019
All things told, I don’t think he’s as much of a lock to start as many Dolphins fans might think. He has the pole position as we enter offseason workouts, but Jesse Davis is a better player at the position, it’ll just depend on whether the Dolphins want to move Davis back to tackle or keep him inside at guard.The acclimation of Chris Reed and Michael Deiter will ultimately determine whether or not Mills plays. If Reed and Deiter win the guard jobs, I’d suspect a pretty tight battle between Mills and Davis, with the latter winning the job.
At the very worst, Mills is a massive upgrade over the Dolphins previous swing tackle set up. His durability, position flexibility (left and right tackle) and passion for the game all help upgrade Miami’s roster — even if it’s not as a starter.
LATEST
- Report from the First Day of Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2019
- What Does the Xavien Howard Extension Mean for Miami? For X? May 10, 2019
- Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Record-Setting Contract Extension May 9, 2019
- Free Agent Analysis: Dolphins Sign Tackle Jordan Mills May 9, 2019
- 7 Things to Watch at Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2019