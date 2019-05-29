Miami Dolphins
Reshad Jones’ Absence and Bobby McCain’s New Position
With plenty of moving and shaking in Miami’s secondary, we explore the impact and what the plan could be at this ultra-important position in Brian Flores’ scheme
“There are no sacred cows on this team.”
In case you’re not up to date on Hinduism culture, the sacred cow is held in such high regard that it is impervious to criticism.
Reshad Jones may well be inducted into the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor one day, but he has yet to prove a thing to Brian Flores and his new coaching staff.
“It’s way too early, anything can happen,” Flores said in response to a question about making a depth chart at the conclusion of minicamp. For a team establishing its foundation in conditioning, preparation, and the limiting of mental mistakes, Miami’s highest paid veteran’s absence sends a mixed message.
There’s no contract to dispute, there’s no bad blood left over from the previous regime, this is an example of a player choosing to do his own thing while the rest of his teammates are learning the new playbook and the new program.
Next week, the team will meet for mandatory minicamp and Jones’ attendance — or lack thereof — will be the story of the final organized team activity until training camp kicks off in July.
Coach Flores has gone out of his way to protect the former pro bowl safety. From his May 14 media availability, “There are players that have shown leadership over a long period of time that haven’t shown up to the voluntary camps – I wouldn’t say that (not showing up doesn’t mean you’re a leader).”“I would say every situation is different.”
Speaking further on Jones’ absence, Flores said, “We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I. I expect him to be at mandatory minicamp.”
It’s the circumstances that make Jones’ absence unnerving. In 2015, Jones played at an all-pro level. His statistics in 2015 rivaled that of 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Candidate Landon Collins, but since that time, it has been a steady decline — due in large part to injuries.
|Year
|Reshad Jones Snap Count (% of Team Snaps)
|2015
|1,117 (97%)
|2016
|431 (37%)
|2017
|1,016 (97%)
|2018
|825 (76%)
Chronic shoulder issues are the root cause of the decline in playing time. Jones missed 10 games in 2016, played through a significant injury to the same labrum in 2017, and missed two more games in 2018.
The 2017 season, one year removed from the initial torn labrum suffered after intercepting a Ben Roethlisberger pass in 2016, was a trying one for Jones.
After posting an 85.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade (9th in the NFL) in six games in 2016, Jones dipped down to a 68.4 mark in ’17 (65th in the NFL).
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post appeared on the Locked On Dolphins podcast in December of 2017 and he mentioned Jones’ frustration with the shoulder, the team’s performance, and his lack of impact that season.
Jones returned in 2018 with a player-of-the-week worthy performance in Miami’s week-one win over the Titans. Jones picked off two passes and was integral in the Dolphins marathon victory.
Reshad Jones two INTs against Tennessee in 2018’s opener. pic.twitter.com/40zz9KUegZ
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Then, on the final play of the first half in the week-two game in New Jersey, Jones prevented a Jets touchdown, but reinjured the shoulder. Jones would miss Miami’s next two games, then start each remaining game, with the exception of one November game.
Jones was kept out of the starting lineup against the Packers in a week 10 game at Lambeau Field. The reason for his absence, he quit on his team the previous week in the home game versus the Jets.
Reshad Jones pulled himself from a game against the Jets last year. pic.twitter.com/mGb48A8emu
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Jones pulled himself from the lineup and would not return in a 13-6 victory that Miami desperately needed at the time. The exact reason for his self-benching was never made public, but we did learn that there were no injury connotations attached to the curious decision.
And that’s where the absence from these camps makes for a headline. Jones — the longest tenured Dolphin not named John Denney — wasn’t there last year for his teammates, and he’s not there now.
Former Hurricane player and current Miami radio personality, Rashad Butler, makes a strong case in favor of Jones’ absence from the camp.
I get the sense that Reshad Jones isn’t going to return to any field of play until he is COMPLETELY healthy and pain free, and as I former player I have no quarrels with that.
— Rashad J. Butler (@RashadJamaalB) May 29, 2019
The veteran presence, the lofty contract, these are things that younger players tend to gravitate towards. And if Flores and his staff want to institute a new identity — one based in mental toughness, discipline, conditioning, and preparation — Jones’ absence speaks volumes.
Bobby McCain, Dolphins Safety
Another of the team’s longest tenured players, and team captain, is making some head waves in the secondary. Multiple outlets — including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — are reporting on Bobby McCain’s position change safety.
McCain earned a contract extension prior to 2018 for his strong work covering the slot, but his versatility has been on display for some time.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
The more I watch Bobby McCain, the more I think he might be capable of being your “move” piece on the back end. Pre-snap, they show man-free with a weak side blitz from Jones. He comes, but McCain backs out, Nate Allen rotates into 2-man. pic.twitter.com/26GSwgHvwW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2018
Not sure if this is a check or designed call, but McCain always seems to take good routes on his blitzes. Forces Anderson to take him, frees up another free rusher. pic.twitter.com/zyPQDcpk9F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 14, 2018
The timing of this news is interesting as it pertains to Jones’ absence, but it likely has more to do with maximizing the talent on the roster. Second-year Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick was stellar in the slot last season, and Miami would be wise to get the former “Star Back” (slot corner) in Nick Saban’s Alabama defense back in his best position.
That’s not to say Fitzpatrick won’t play plenty of safety. Under Flores, the New England Patriots often brought its fifth defensive back onto field via the safety position — a stark contrast to the league norm of bringing out a third cornerback.
Three safeties exceeded 60% of the defensive workload in New England (Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, and Duron Harmon) last season.
The Dolphins have been harping on their insistence to play the best 11 guys, and Miami’s five best defensive backs are Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, and Eric Rowe.
Also paramount in the Patriots defensive scheme, is the safety’s ability to come down and matchup in coverage. The ability of Fitzpatrick and McCain to play combination roles, patrolling the middle of the field (center field safety), but also come down and matchup in coverage puts the defense in charge of the matchups — another detour from the NFL’s norm that sees the offensive dictate the matchups.
This plan allows for more disguised coverage. The quarterback won’t be able to identify the robber (the safety the picks up backside crossing routes, front side in-breaking routes, and robs the hook zones in the short-to-intermediate areas). It also gives the Dolphins a nickel package with four capable cover corners included.
But what about McCain’s qualifications to play the positon? We showed the clips from 2017 where McCain had some run deep in the secondary, and he certainly had the change-of-direction skillset to cover sideline to sideline.
McCain’s tackling is superb as well. He ranked fourth among all cornerbacks in 2018 in run stops (via PFF, runs cut down within two yards of the LOS), and has 44 run stops over the last three seasons — more than double the number of missed tackles (21 over those three years).
A quick thread on Bobby McCain’s tackling ability pic.twitter.com/HtZvWmX3bD
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Finally, with a defensive scheme that relies on blitzing and pressure packages to put heat on the quarterback, McCain’s blitzing prowess furthers his versatility up another notch.
Bobby McCain sacks Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/Hp38iakct4
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Depth remains an issue for this Dolphins secondary. T.J. McDonald still has a role on the defense, but the rest of the cornerback group is entirely unproven. If Miami endures an injury (and with Eric Rowe on the roster, that’s nearly a given), things could get dicey.
As for the first five defensive backs on the roster, this group is, dare I say…
…Loaded?
Brian Flores’ Media Availability – 5/29/19
Head Coach, Brian Flores met with the media this morning shortly before the Dolphins’ penultimate session of OTAs, addressing a number of points as the players approach mandatory mini-camp next week.
Flores confirmed that it is still very early in the competition for the starting cornerback spot opposite Xavien Howard and he is keen to see the whole group continue to work hard on learning the defense as well as their “techniques and fundamentals.”
On Xavien possibly being moved week-to-week to shadow the top receiver and the resulting impact this could have upon the duties of the CB2, Flores stated that Howard’s role would depend on the game plan that week – he could be tasked with a specific matchup, but same approach applies for everyone on defense. “It’ll be game planned to put everyone in position to do the things they do well”.
Versatility clearly will be a key trait in Brian Flores’ defense. If Xavien is put on a specific player and the second corner has to shift “then that’s what he’s gotta do”. He noted that the common thread to success in this league is to be “tough, dependable and consistent”. He stated that all players have a chip on their shoulder “whether they’re undrafted or drafted, Canadian League or AAF. To me that’s the thing they all have – a competitiveness and toughness – that’s what it takes to be successful in this league.”
When questioned about the value which he places upon the fullback, Flores was quick to respond with the positive attribute of competitiveness, noting that the position “Brings a toughness and grit that I like in my team”. Flores reiterated the fact that the Dolphins want to be a good running team which will make use of fullbacks in lead blocking, “I played linebacker and had to deal with fulbacks – it’s not always the easiest thing to do.”
Reshad Jones, the Dolphins’ veteran safety is expected back at the facility next week when the players return for mandatory mini-camp. But Flores maintained his stance on competition across the board, confirming that a starting spot wasn’t necessarily going to be handed to him when he walks back though the doors. “Everyone’s got to work to start in this league. I would say there’s no sacred cow in this game. You’ve gotta earn what you get.”
Similarly, Charles Harris, lacking in on-field production and stats so far in his young career is also facing both competition and an important opportunity, seemingly embracing it with open arms which hasn’t gone unnoticed. “[He’s a] smart guy. I can’t say enough good things about him. I don’t care about his past, I care about right now – that’s where I’m at.”
On what he has seen so far in rookie linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Flores noted: “Good speed, instinctive and a playmaking knack that we liked in college. Hopefully that translates.”
Flores was asked to compare his early impressions of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen and (as we’re quickly getting accustomed to) his response wasn’t going to give much away. Both were praised for their smarts and leadership ability but Flores also noted their ability to connect with the rest of the players on the roster: “They both build relationships with their teammates which is very important at that position… Both have chips on their shoulder and love to play and compete. Both want to win and help this team.”
Little over a month has passed since the NFL Draft which resulted in Rosen’s trade to Miami and Coach Flores has had less than 3 weeks to assess his skills and value. An honest response was given regarding his first impressions so far: “Smart, big arm, talented. Has some leadership ability. But has a lot to learn.” The same can be said of the rest of the team too, as Flores knows there is still a long way to go before this team approaches the standard he wants to set as Head Coach. The important key is to make progress on a daily basis which Flores confirmed is being done by “the majority of the group”.
On Bobby McCain, Flores stated he does a good job communicating in the secondary and is a solid tackler which puts him in a good spot from a playmaking standpoint. Last year. McCain was expected to play mainly in the slot, but injuries quickly piled up, necessitating a shift to boundary corner and Flores praised Bobby for being smart enough to move around where needed: “He can play cornerback, safety, nickel… he has made a lot of plays in this league.”
As expected, we’re not going to get any semblance of a depth chart before training camp. Coach Flores confirmed that he has “an idea or thought process of what it may look like, but anything can happen. You can pencil [players] in but you’ve got to be ready to adapt anyway.”
When questioned whether he believed he was on track with where he’d hoped to be in his first offseason with the team, Flores’ trademark honesty and tempered response was telling, the tone of his voice confirming that there was still a lot of work to be done. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. It’s important that we finish strong”. With only 2 weeks left before the team finishes for a long summer, Flores knows that he has to make each day count – just like making each play count in the final quarter of a game: “You can play well up to a point and then it doesn’t matter – you’ve got to finish strong.”
However, it’s clear that the Head Coach sees potential in this group, not only identifying them as “mentally tough” but also anticipating a physical level of play once the pads go on, “I imagine we’ll be that too”. Kenyan Drake’s early words about being ready to ‘run through a wall’ for Flores, merely weeks after his arrival, now become a little clearer with Flores confirming that his players don’t back down from challenges, but respond to them and work hard every day.
Flores also commented upon his love for coaching and trying to impact the bigger group as a whole. To him, being challenging and being demanding is important. He spoke about how he loves being a leader, being in front of a big group and how he sees it an opportunity to impact upon more people.
“It’s about culture, hard work, competition. It’s also about honesty and about humility”. Those are the core values which players have to adhere to in order to stay on Coach’s good side, and keeping players on that track is what Flores sees as part of his role as leader of this team.
It’s been only a few short months since the rookie Head Coach first arrived in Miami, but the pinpoint focus on fundamentals, competition, humility and a team-first attitude bode well as the Dolphins approach their first training camp under Brian Flores.
The Dolphins return to the field for their final OTA session on Friday, before mandatory mini-camp on 4-6 June.
Jerome Baker – Defensive End?
We all knew we were going to have to live with Charles Harris rushing the quarterback in 2019, but did we think that our most reliable rusher was going to be Jerome Baker?
In Brian Flores‘ new hybrid defense, the Miami Dolphins are expected to rely heavily on their secondary – the most polished position group on the team.
Miami may not necessarily deploy a 3-4 scheme (as our very own Kevin Dern has pointed out, the Patriots utilized a 3-4 front for just 13 total snaps last season), but you shouldn’t expect the standard 4-3 front either.
Chances are, you’re going to see a 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 defensive front – which as we mentioned, puts the emphasis on the team’s secondary.
To clarify, the number’s you see go in order of defensive line, linebackers and secondary; with the number of players represented at each position. A 4-2-5 means: 4 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers and 5 players in the secondary. A 3-3-5 follows the same logic. A 3-4 or 4-3 defense doesn’t “specify” the number of players in the secondary, but this is your “standard” defensive front with 4 players lined up in the secondary.
Though Miami may not officially deploy a 3-4 defense, the scheme’s intent is to have your defensive line maintain control of the opposing offensive line while your outside linebackers have the ability to blitz or cover the edge. Your middle linebackers fill the gaps between the defensive line, stifling the running game or taking advantage of an open lane to the quarterback.
This is how players like Khalil Mack and Von Miller are able to accumulate so many sacks, QB hits and tackles for a loss (TFLs). They aren’t lining up as defensive ends, but in a 3-4 scheme, your outside linebackers essentially act as your team’s defensive ends.
Of course, this is a “hybrid” defense, and if the down and distance calls for a different formation, Miami has no trouble lining up with 4 defensive linemen. But the Dolphins aren’t built to sustain success as a 4-3 team.
Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) was the most improved #Dolphins player in terms of overall PFF grade from 2017 to 2018
Godchaux ranked 12th among all interior defenders with a run-defense grade of 86.2 while leading the defensive line with 675 snaps played (+175 from 2017)#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Wp1WZKyQJl
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) January 5, 2019
This team wasn’t successful with expensive defensive ends like Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn and Andre Branch; they aren’t going to be successful with a list of practice squad defensive ends and a 1st-round bust. Miami may resemble a 3-4 defense strictly because it’s what their team is properly built for.
With a wealth of talent at defensive tackle, and a dearth of talent at defensive end, the Dolphins don’t have much of a choice when it comes to which defensive front they’re going to primarily run.
Miami’s Front…..6?
Announcers and media pundits consistently use the term “Front 7” when referring to a team’s defensive line and linebackers. This goes back to the “standard” defensive fronts that are deployed across the league (3-4 or 4-3).
As the NFL evolves, and as the New England Patriots further proved last season, defenses don’t necessarily need to play 7 players near the line of scrimmage to be successful.
Keeping in mind that the team is going to rotate their players in an attempt to keep them healthy for a full 16-game stretch, Miami’s defense will be at its best when Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Christian Wilkins are all on the field at the same time.
Godchaux and Taylor are big-bodied tackles capable of occupying multiple defensive lineman. And when they don’t, they still have a knack for creating pressure. In the 24 games Godchaux and Taylor combined to play in 2018, they accumulated 9 TFLs, 6 QB hits and 3 sacks.
Nice performance this week by @MiamiDolphins second-year DT Vincent Taylor out of @CowboyFB against the #Raiders.
He showed up on multiple occasions, including this TFL against Marshawn Lynch.@BallOut_96 #FinsUp @MattBowen41 pic.twitter.com/yFXjOh2zRa
— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) September 26, 2018
Christian Wilkins was also comfortable in the opponents backfield, as Miami’s first-round pick accumulated 14 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in 2018.
Best part of those numbers? These are defensive tackles that aren’t being asked to sack the quarterback – these are players who are moving the trenches and stopping their opponent behind the line of scrimmage because they win the point of attack.
If these three defensive tackles can win the point of attack more often than not, Miami’s linebackers will be able to feast on deception. Does the offensive line have to disengage either of the outside defensive tackles because Harris or Baker decided to blitz?
Most of Miami’s highlight-reel plays were made by the team’s defensive tackles or their secondary; and on the contrary, most of the negative plays happened to the team’s linebackers (or Bobby McCain; or T.J. McDonald).
Knowing your defense’s weakest link is in the middle of the field, why force a defensive front that maximizes snap counts for these players?
Jerome Baker is the dolphins best linebacker and it’s really not close pic.twitter.com/Q5I8i35nOQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 27, 2018
Jerome Baker as a Defensive End
You did not misread that last sentence. Jerome Baker: Defensive End.
No, he is not going to have his hand in the dirt, but Baker’s best attributes are his speed and agility. It’s no wonder that Baker is one of the competitors in this upcoming, league-wide 40-yard race. A linebacker competing with…Jakeem Grant, Alvin Kamara, Robby Anderson, Tarik Cohen and plenty of other players that run insanely fast.
How Flores decides to deploy Baker hasn’t been confirmed, but Baker isn’t going to be utilized as a one-trick pony. Capable of both blitzing and covering opposing running backs, Baker is a commodity this defense can’t afford to keep off the field.
Baker did a little bit of everything his rookie season, registering 79 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFLs, 4 QB hits and 3 passes defended to go along with his impressive pick-6 against Sam Darnold. It’s the type of production that shows off his versatility as both a rusher and a linebacker in coverage.
When he’s not in his “regular” linebacker position, expect Baker to lineup off-edge similar to Von Miller below:
Von Miller destroyed some dude and still got back up to make the tackle pic.twitter.com/A8uCup9AQL
— Football Central™ (@TheFBCentral) May 18, 2019
In the above clip, notice how there isn’t a single defensive tackle lined up over the center or either offensive guard. While lining up wide takes an extra second to reach the quarterback, the temporary confusion it causes the offensive line (the uncertainty of a straight rush, a stunt, or a drop-back) allows the defense to dictate the kind of coverage the opposing quarterback will witness.
During the combine, Jerome Baker ran a 4.53 40-yard dash. Alvin Kamara ran a 4.56.
Not since the the short-lived and enigmatic career of Dion Jordon has Miami had a defensive end/outside linebacker that could run with the opposing offense’s shiftiest playmakers, while also being strong enough to out-muscle their tight end on a 50/50 ball.
Pick 6 for Jerome Baker off Sam Darnold. Mistakes continue to pour in for Darnold. Had another dropped INT earlier. pic.twitter.com/8teoyEklRW
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 4, 2018
For years, Miami’s linebackers have been gashed by opposing running backs and tight ends as they feast on the middle of the field. Baker’s emergence last season finally gives the Dolphins the type of “wildcard” they need to handle these players. It’s no wonder Rob Gronkowski decided to retire.
On a weekly basis, Baker was one of the team’s top defenders. According to PFF, Baker finished the year ranked as the league’s 31st-best linebacker with a overall grade of 70.3. This includes all of the lumps that come with the rookie learning curve. For comparison’s sake, Kiko Alonso was ranked 82nd with an overall grade of 49.7, and Raekwon McMillan was rated the 55th-best linebacker with an overall grade of 63.
#Dolphins draft an Ohio State linebacker for the second straight year by making Jerome Baker the 73rd overall pick in the #NFLDraft; Baker did not allow a touchdown in coverage after Week 2 & recorded 36 total QB pressures and 76 stops over the last two seasons #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Q298F3582j
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 30, 2018
Stacking Up a 3-4 vs 4-3 Defense
We need to begin squashing the myth where we believe NFL teams that don’t run a conventional 4-3 defense MUST be running a 3-4 defense.
To an extent, this may be right, but the emphasis should really be tailored towards the defensive line or the secondary. Which unit is your team relying on to provide you with a stable defense?
Below are some basic stats for each NFL team from the 2018 season. This chart focuses on rushing numbers and sacks, as passing numbers could be diluted based on the team’s secondary.
Note: EVERY team runs some sort of hybrid defense. The numbers listed below are cumulative for the 2018 season – the “front” listed pertains to the “primary” formation each team used. Defensive front information was obtained from various online outlets.
This shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but notice the slight advantage towards teams that primarily ran a 3-4 compared to teams that primarily ran a 4-3?
To further squelch the belief that 4-3 teams are better at defending the pass (due to an enhanced pass rush): teams that ran a 3-4 front last season averaged 7.38 yards per passing attempt while teams that ran a 4-3 front averaged 7.41 yards per passing attempt.
The end result obviously comes down to the talent you have on the field, and the intelligence you have within your coaching staff. Miami has a young group of talented defensive players capable of transforming this unit back to the early 2000’s. That’s a very tall task to request of this team, but the capability is there and it’s genuine.
Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick are two phenomenal cornerbacks. Bobby McCain had a very rough 2018, but should return to form – assuming he stays in his natural slot corner position. Reshad Jones is overpayed, but he’s still a playmaker. Pair all of these players with the young trio of defensive tackles and you’re looking at minimal “holes” on this defense.
Will Flores be able to maximize the combination of Godchaux, Taylor and Wilkins? Or will asking them to “diagnose plays” more than simply “attacking” the line of scrimmage thwart their progression?
We don’t know what exactly this defense will run, but we do know that Jerome Baker will likely become a more-productive pass rusher than the first-round defensive end they drafted in 2017…
For a much more in-depth depiction of what the Dolphins will likely run on defense this year, check out Kevin’s article that was mentioned above – I’ve linked it again (here) for your convenience.
Who is Kenyan Drake?
Miami’s Starting Running Back is Due for a new contract…and yet, we hardly have a beat on the kind of player Drake is
Common themes develop amidst rampant coaching and regime overhaul in the National Football League. Perhaps the most detrimental among the negative repercussions is the lack of home-grown development.
For an organization that spent seven years seeking a conclusion to the question, “is Ryan Tannehill the answer at quarterback?” it’s hardly a surprise that so few draft picks have made it to second contracts.
Kenyan Drake’s rookie deal expires next March. Three years into his career, the former Crimson Tide Running Back’s legacy is entirely undetermined. Drake has flashed big play potential in all phases (runner, receiver, pass protection, return game). He’s taken the backseat to Jay Ajayi’s breakout campaign. He’s battled for snaps with Damien Williams. He’s led the league in rushing yardage for an entire month and, most recently, he remitted the workhorse label to a 35-year-old position-mate.
Over the course of his three years, there are essentially two versions of Kenyan Drake. The version that led all backs in rushing yards in December 2017, and the majority version that has been more of a spell back than clear-cut workhorse.
The 2019 season could take on the theme of an extended preseason; the Dolphins have certainly positioned the roster in the mold of an elongated tryout. Unlike the mass amount of bodies — without proven NFL lineage — at defensive back, and on either side of the trenches, the tailback stable provides a clear number-one.
And that number-one is Kenyan Drake.
But before the Dolphins make a decision on a contract extension for the fresh-legged, 25-year-old, it’s imperative to gather evidence from the past three years. Why was the 2016 third-round pick regularly regarded as an afterthought? Drake’s production-to-usage ratio suggests that he should’ve seen the football a hell of a lot more.
We start in 2016, Drake’s rookie season. He made his first career start, and only start of the year, in a week 3 game against the Browns.
Despite an impressive opening drive (technically the second drive; the first ended after two plays), Drake was lost in the shuffle of a rotation. Drake carried the ball on three consecutive plays for 22 yards. The Phins would hit plays of 13-yards, and 26-yards (the latter a touchdown) on the next two snaps after the rookie back churned out a hard-fought 22.
Kenyan Drake started his first game in week 3 2018, and from the first series, he showed the talent he brings. (3 consecutive plays, different blocking schemes). pic.twitter.com/DT6HjbgTgN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 27, 2019
After his 9-carry, 37-yard performance, Drake would see only 9 carries from week’s 4-14. Miami earned narrow victories throughout that exhilarating playoff run, two of which were sparked by big plays from the rookie back.
In a limited role, Drake was integral on two of Miami’s narrow wins in the 2016 playoff season. pic.twitter.com/5GKlLLavFW
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 27, 2019
The following season — Drake’s second — offered the ultimate dichotomy. Coming into the year, it was no surprise that Drake would play second-fiddle to a pro-bowl back coming off a 1,200-yard season. Prior to the Ajayi trade on Halloween, Drake carried the ball 9 times through those 7 games (6 of which came in mop-up duty in the Baltimore beat down).
Even with Ajayi a thousand miles north, and donning a jersey several shades of green darker, Drake was elevated to a time-share with Damien Williams. Drake hit the ground running with his first 100-yard day (104 yards) on just 15 touches, with an encore showing in Carolina that came up 8-yards shy of the century mark.
Then, Williams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury — and Drake went off. Without looking over his shoulder, Drake’s NFL workload nearly doubled over the final month of the 2017 season. After playing 293 snaps through his first 27 career games, Drake became Miami’s workhorse playing 291 snaps over that five-game stretch.
Drake responded with 594 total yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball 91 times (18.2 per game), a colossal change from his first 27 games in which he carried the rock 75 times (2.8 per game).
By now, every Dolphins fan is aware of Drake’s history by the numbers. But the reason you read Locked On Dolphins is for the why behind the result — so that’s where we turn next.
This issue of under-usage predates Drake’s professional career — he registered only 233 career carries in four years at Alabama. Bama can defend that deployment with its impressive lineage of five-star recruits at the position. During Drake’s days on campus, Alabama rostered Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry, and Damien Harris.
The 2016 season is easily explained as well — Jay Ajayi was too good to come off the field.
So why was Drake less effective in 2018? Why did he fall out of favor, in favor of the legendary, seemingly ageless, Frank Gore?
Athletes press. There isn’t a single player, from the professionals to preps, that can claim he let the game come to him 100% of the time.
In 2016 Drake, although eager to impress, understood his role in the rotation. A year later, in 2017, when he was finally handed the reigns, we saw the five-star talent doing his thing in all facets of the game. Then, in 2018, when many pegged Drake as the breakthrough star at his position, he was suddenly battling for reps with a back who was coming off three consecutive seasons under 4 yards-per-carry (Drake’s three-year YPC marks are 5.4, 4.8, and 4.5 with a career YPC of 4.7).
Eager to prove the coaching staff wrong, young players will take it upon themselves to make plays outside the structure of the scheme — and that’s exactly where Drake ran into pitfalls in 2018.
That’s not to disparage his overall output — Drake produced at a high level (9 touchdowns and 1,012 yards) with the limited work (120 carries down from 133 in 2017). But Kenyan himself would be the first to admit he expected a lot more than a decrease in carries in year-three.
Let’s go to the tape:
First, the mixture of aggressive and patient running, with a penchant for finishing runs, resulted in a lot of big plays.
Kenyan Drake’s aggressive, physical style, with some excellent vision and sheer will to inflict collisions on incoming tacklers, made him the NFL’s leading rusher once he took on the starting job. A thread. pic.twitter.com/q8zrK56tsZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 27, 2019
In 2018, there were a few occasions where Drake had limited options and looked to bounce carries to the edge.
The argument that Drake pressed a little too much in 2018 in search of the big play. pic.twitter.com/MZpsV4fBNK
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 27, 2019
Who is Kenyan Drake?
Poor blocking in 2018 was a bigger culprit than Drake’s running style. The running play calls for Drake, compared to Frank Gore’s were vastly different. While Gore’s patient and professional style went a long way, he was involved in a lot of misdirection and nuance in the Miami ground game.
For Drake, he was often left to make tacklers miss in the backfield, erase designed, unblocked defenders, and stretch the defense horizontally on outside runs.
The hypothesis coming into this film study was that Drake left a lot of yardage on the field because of poor vision and decision making. And while that happened occasionally, the majority of Drake’s short (and negative) runs were a result of poor scheme and poor blocking.
The difference between that 2017 five-game stretch, and what we saw in 2018, was the number of carries given to #32. Drake is certainly a rhythm type of runner that can wear defenses down with both his physicality and speed.
The fact that Drake was able to post a 1,000-scrimmage-yard season with his limited workload — and long spurts on the bench — speaks more to his potential than any disparaging scouting reports would lead you to believe.
The answer to the question, “who is Kenyan Drake,” is this:
The next star back in the NFL.
