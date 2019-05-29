Reshad Jones’ Absence and Bobby McCain’s New Position

With plenty of moving and shaking in Miami’s secondary, we explore the impact and what the plan could be at this ultra-important position in Brian Flores’ scheme

“There are no sacred cows on this team.”

In case you’re not up to date on Hinduism culture, the sacred cow is held in such high regard that it is impervious to criticism.

Reshad Jones may well be inducted into the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor one day, but he has yet to prove a thing to Brian Flores and his new coaching staff.

“It’s way too early, anything can happen,” Flores said in response to a question about making a depth chart at the conclusion of minicamp. For a team establishing its foundation in conditioning, preparation, and the limiting of mental mistakes, Miami’s highest paid veteran’s absence sends a mixed message.

There’s no contract to dispute, there’s no bad blood left over from the previous regime, this is an example of a player choosing to do his own thing while the rest of his teammates are learning the new playbook and the new program.

Next week, the team will meet for mandatory minicamp and Jones’ attendance — or lack thereof — will be the story of the final organized team activity until training camp kicks off in July.

Coach Flores has gone out of his way to protect the former pro bowl safety. From his May 14 media availability, “There are players that have shown leadership over a long period of time that haven’t shown up to the voluntary camps – I wouldn’t say that (not showing up doesn’t mean you’re a leader).”“I would say every situation is different.”

Speaking further on Jones’ absence, Flores said, “We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I. I expect him to be at mandatory minicamp.”

It’s the circumstances that make Jones’ absence unnerving. In 2015, Jones played at an all-pro level. His statistics in 2015 rivaled that of 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Candidate Landon Collins, but since that time, it has been a steady decline — due in large part to injuries.

Year Reshad Jones Snap Count (% of Team Snaps) 2015 1,117 (97%) 2016 431 (37%) 2017 1,016 (97%) 2018 825 (76%)

Chronic shoulder issues are the root cause of the decline in playing time. Jones missed 10 games in 2016, played through a significant injury to the same labrum in 2017, and missed two more games in 2018.

The 2017 season, one year removed from the initial torn labrum suffered after intercepting a Ben Roethlisberger pass in 2016, was a trying one for Jones.

After posting an 85.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade (9th in the NFL) in six games in 2016, Jones dipped down to a 68.4 mark in ’17 (65th in the NFL).

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post appeared on the Locked On Dolphins podcast in December of 2017 and he mentioned Jones’ frustration with the shoulder, the team’s performance, and his lack of impact that season.

Jones returned in 2018 with a player-of-the-week worthy performance in Miami’s week-one win over the Titans. Jones picked off two passes and was integral in the Dolphins marathon victory.

Reshad Jones two INTs against Tennessee in 2018’s opener. pic.twitter.com/40zz9KUegZ — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019

Then, on the final play of the first half in the week-two game in New Jersey, Jones prevented a Jets touchdown, but reinjured the shoulder. Jones would miss Miami’s next two games, then start each remaining game, with the exception of one November game.

Jones was kept out of the starting lineup against the Packers in a week 10 game at Lambeau Field. The reason for his absence, he quit on his team the previous week in the home game versus the Jets.

Reshad Jones pulled himself from a game against the Jets last year. pic.twitter.com/mGb48A8emu — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019

Jones pulled himself from the lineup and would not return in a 13-6 victory that Miami desperately needed at the time. The exact reason for his self-benching was never made public, but we did learn that there were no injury connotations attached to the curious decision.

And that’s where the absence from these camps makes for a headline. Jones — the longest tenured Dolphin not named John Denney — wasn’t there last year for his teammates, and he’s not there now.

Former Hurricane player and current Miami radio personality, Rashad Butler, makes a strong case in favor of Jones’ absence from the camp.

I get the sense that Reshad Jones isn’t going to return to any field of play until he is COMPLETELY healthy and pain free, and as I former player I have no quarrels with that. — Rashad J. Butler (@RashadJamaalB) May 29, 2019

The veteran presence, the lofty contract, these are things that younger players tend to gravitate towards. And if Flores and his staff want to institute a new identity — one based in mental toughness, discipline, conditioning, and preparation — Jones’ absence speaks volumes.

Bobby McCain, Dolphins Safety

Another of the team’s longest tenured players, and team captain, is making some head waves in the secondary. Multiple outlets — including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — are reporting on Bobby McCain’s position change safety.

McCain earned a contract extension prior to 2018 for his strong work covering the slot, but his versatility has been on display for some time.

The more I watch Bobby McCain, the more I think he might be capable of being your “move” piece on the back end. Pre-snap, they show man-free with a weak side blitz from Jones. He comes, but McCain backs out, Nate Allen rotates into 2-man. pic.twitter.com/26GSwgHvwW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2018

Not sure if this is a check or designed call, but McCain always seems to take good routes on his blitzes. Forces Anderson to take him, frees up another free rusher. pic.twitter.com/zyPQDcpk9F — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 14, 2018

The timing of this news is interesting as it pertains to Jones’ absence, but it likely has more to do with maximizing the talent on the roster. Second-year Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick was stellar in the slot last season, and Miami would be wise to get the former “Star Back” (slot corner) in Nick Saban’s Alabama defense back in his best position.

That’s not to say Fitzpatrick won’t play plenty of safety. Under Flores, the New England Patriots often brought its fifth defensive back onto field via the safety position — a stark contrast to the league norm of bringing out a third cornerback.

Three safeties exceeded 60% of the defensive workload in New England (Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, and Duron Harmon) last season.

The Dolphins have been harping on their insistence to play the best 11 guys, and Miami’s five best defensive backs are Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, and Eric Rowe.

Also paramount in the Patriots defensive scheme, is the safety’s ability to come down and matchup in coverage. The ability of Fitzpatrick and McCain to play combination roles, patrolling the middle of the field (center field safety), but also come down and matchup in coverage puts the defense in charge of the matchups — another detour from the NFL’s norm that sees the offensive dictate the matchups.

This plan allows for more disguised coverage. The quarterback won’t be able to identify the robber (the safety the picks up backside crossing routes, front side in-breaking routes, and robs the hook zones in the short-to-intermediate areas). It also gives the Dolphins a nickel package with four capable cover corners included.

But what about McCain’s qualifications to play the positon? We showed the clips from 2017 where McCain had some run deep in the secondary, and he certainly had the change-of-direction skillset to cover sideline to sideline.

McCain’s tackling is superb as well. He ranked fourth among all cornerbacks in 2018 in run stops (via PFF, runs cut down within two yards of the LOS), and has 44 run stops over the last three seasons — more than double the number of missed tackles (21 over those three years).

A quick thread on Bobby McCain’s tackling ability pic.twitter.com/HtZvWmX3bD — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019

Finally, with a defensive scheme that relies on blitzing and pressure packages to put heat on the quarterback, McCain’s blitzing prowess furthers his versatility up another notch.

Bobby McCain sacks Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/Hp38iakct4 — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019

Depth remains an issue for this Dolphins secondary. T.J. McDonald still has a role on the defense, but the rest of the cornerback group is entirely unproven. If Miami endures an injury (and with Eric Rowe on the roster, that’s nearly a given), things could get dicey.

As for the first five defensive backs on the roster, this group is, dare I say…

…Loaded?

@WingfieldNFL