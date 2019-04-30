Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Auburn H-Back Chandler Cox

“I am very easy to deal with,” Cox said via an interview with AuburnTigers.com. “I love loving on people and being there for people. I care a lot for people even when they do things that might make people upset. I don’t care. I just try to push that aside and help them. I like being the bigger person, and I love giving back to the community and little kids.”

Miami’s message to get smarter on the football field, with great communicators and hard workers, has hardly been a secret this offseason. Actions speak louder than words, however, and Miami’s actions have backed up the claims laid forth by Coach Brian Flores.

From Flores’ scouting combine availability back in February,“We want to build a tough team, a smart team, a team that can play under pressure; our entire organization needs to know that,” Flores said. “If you put the team first, if football is very important to you, you have a shot at being part of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

That’s former Auburn Fullback Chandler Cox in a nutshell — particularly the big about toughness.

“If Chandler could wear a leather helmet instead of a plastic one I’m sure he would do so,” Apopka [High School] Head Coach Rick Darlington said. “He’s that kind of dude.”

And the hard work? That part is pretty straight forward too.

“I wanted to set the tone for how I wanted to be perceived early on,” Cox said. “I wanted the Auburn Family to know that I was a hard worker, and that I came here to be serious and play to win games. I wanted to compete in championships and win championships. I wanted to work every day to help the team out as much as I could.

We’ve long-speculated that the Miami might fancy another Rob Konrad type. Even as the fullback has neared extinction in the NFL, teams like the Dolphins are keeping this throwback position safely secured on the endangered list.

Cox isn’t necessarily exclusively a fullback, though.

Chandler Cox last season at Auburn: FB – 284 snaps

TE – 112 snaps

WR – 52 snaps (48 slot)

HB – 47 snaps

QB – 2 snaps Not your typical fullback#Dolphins #NFLDraft — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 27, 2019

A three-year starter at Auburn, Cox certainly earned the admiration of his coach, Gus Malzahn.

“Chandler’s one of our better all-around football players,” Malzahn said. “He loves the physical part of the game. He’s kind of a throw-back, kind of an old-school guy. This summer he’s really emerged in the weight room. He’s an unbelievable energy guy. Chandler Cox has no bad days.”

You won’t find readily apparent scouting reports from the usual draftniks sources on the 6-foot-1, 241-pound sledgehammer. The Draft Network, Pro Football Focus, and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein don’t have reports on the versatile Auburn product.

So, available only in a limited capacity, we turn to the tape.

As detailed early, Cox played a lot of different positions with a lot of different alignments. He was often the lone set-back in short-yardage situations. He dotted the I-formation (or off-set), he lined up as a classic Y tight end, and played in a similar capacity to that of Nick O’Leary in Miami last year – as evident in this clip.

Stanton Truitt's first career TD: Chandler Cox makes the lead block, and Truitt's quick cut frees enough space for the race to the pylon. pic.twitter.com/JpH9lb0scq — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) October 23, 2016

Operating as the crack back blocker in split zone runs (a prominent fixture of Miami’s 2018 ground game under Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville), Cox was frequently asked to wipe out an unlocked linebacker.

Remember all the frustrating screen passes Adam Gase called? Remember how they often featured the likes of Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, and Mike Gesicki attempted to pave the path for the intended receiver? Chandler Cox can help in that capacity.

Chandler Cox. War damn eagle. pic.twitter.com/GhMpJaoSDs — Josh Cohen (@jco3215) September 5, 2018

Cox brings a mindset to the offense. Finishing plays and inflicting his will on the defense was the name of the game for the Auburn Fullback.

And not only is Chandler Cox gonna lay the wood, but he’s gonna give the defender a lil disrespectful shove just so he doesn’t forget who knocked him silly pic.twitter.com/kNoYsvpCVC — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 5, 2018

Pass protection stands as an area Cox can improve upon – something he needs to take on a significant workload as a rookie.

Chandler Cox makes Ronald Jones look good when setting up to pass block. pic.twitter.com/FHgC3BCXVT — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) September 5, 2018

There are instances where Cox has a difficult time squaring up his target and puts together his fair share of “whiffs.”

@AuburnOvertime Check out Chandler Cox blocking on 4th and 3 pic.twitter.com/t3397rFXzz — Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) September 18, 2016

All things told, this is a seventh-round draft pick. If Cox can provide Miami with some special teams’ reps, and the occasional sub-package role on offense, the pick will be considered a success.

