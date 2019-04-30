Miami Dolphins
Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Auburn H-Back Chandler Cox
“I am very easy to deal with,” Cox said via an interview with AuburnTigers.com. “I love loving on people and being there for people. I care a lot for people even when they do things that might make people upset. I don’t care. I just try to push that aside and help them. I like being the bigger person, and I love giving back to the community and little kids.”
Miami’s message to get smarter on the football field, with great communicators and hard workers, has hardly been a secret this offseason. Actions speak louder than words, however, and Miami’s actions have backed up the claims laid forth by Coach Brian Flores.
From Flores’ scouting combine availability back in February,“We want to build a tough team, a smart team, a team that can play under pressure; our entire organization needs to know that,” Flores said. “If you put the team first, if football is very important to you, you have a shot at being part of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
That’s former Auburn Fullback Chandler Cox in a nutshell — particularly the big about toughness.
“If Chandler could wear a leather helmet instead of a plastic one I’m sure he would do so,” Apopka [High School] Head Coach Rick Darlington said. “He’s that kind of dude.”
And the hard work? That part is pretty straight forward too.
“I wanted to set the tone for how I wanted to be perceived early on,” Cox said. “I wanted the Auburn Family to know that I was a hard worker, and that I came here to be serious and play to win games. I wanted to compete in championships and win championships. I wanted to work every day to help the team out as much as I could.
We’ve long-speculated that the Miami might fancy another Rob Konrad type. Even as the fullback has neared extinction in the NFL, teams like the Dolphins are keeping this throwback position safely secured on the endangered list.
Cox isn’t necessarily exclusively a fullback, though.
Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:
FB – 284 snaps
TE – 112 snaps
WR – 52 snaps (48 slot)
HB – 47 snaps
QB – 2 snaps
Not your typical fullback#Dolphins #NFLDraft
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 27, 2019
A three-year starter at Auburn, Cox certainly earned the admiration of his coach, Gus Malzahn.
“Chandler’s one of our better all-around football players,” Malzahn said. “He loves the physical part of the game. He’s kind of a throw-back, kind of an old-school guy. This summer he’s really emerged in the weight room. He’s an unbelievable energy guy. Chandler Cox has no bad days.”
You won’t find readily apparent scouting reports from the usual draftniks sources on the 6-foot-1, 241-pound sledgehammer. The Draft Network, Pro Football Focus, and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein don’t have reports on the versatile Auburn product.
So, available only in a limited capacity, we turn to the tape.
As detailed early, Cox played a lot of different positions with a lot of different alignments. He was often the lone set-back in short-yardage situations. He dotted the I-formation (or off-set), he lined up as a classic Y tight end, and played in a similar capacity to that of Nick O’Leary in Miami last year – as evident in this clip.
Stanton Truitt's first career TD: Chandler Cox makes the lead block, and Truitt's quick cut frees enough space for the race to the pylon. pic.twitter.com/JpH9lb0scq
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) October 23, 2016
Operating as the crack back blocker in split zone runs (a prominent fixture of Miami’s 2018 ground game under Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville), Cox was frequently asked to wipe out an unlocked linebacker.
Remember all the frustrating screen passes Adam Gase called? Remember how they often featured the likes of Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, and Mike Gesicki attempted to pave the path for the intended receiver? Chandler Cox can help in that capacity.
Chandler Cox. War damn eagle. pic.twitter.com/GhMpJaoSDs
— Josh Cohen (@jco3215) September 5, 2018
Cox brings a mindset to the offense. Finishing plays and inflicting his will on the defense was the name of the game for the Auburn Fullback.
Chandler Cox (Apopka)@chandlercox10 With a Huge Block on Jason Smith's Touchdown!!!!!#WDE pic.twitter.com/dQ6v16NPfG
— Jeris McIntyre (@JerisMcIntyre) December 30, 2015
And not only is Chandler Cox gonna lay the wood, but he’s gonna give the defender a lil disrespectful shove just so he doesn’t forget who knocked him silly pic.twitter.com/kNoYsvpCVC
— Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 5, 2018
Pass protection stands as an area Cox can improve upon – something he needs to take on a significant workload as a rookie.
Chandler Cox makes Ronald Jones look good when setting up to pass block. pic.twitter.com/FHgC3BCXVT
— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) September 5, 2018
There are instances where Cox has a difficult time squaring up his target and puts together his fair share of “whiffs.”
@AuburnOvertime Check out Chandler Cox blocking on 4th and 3 pic.twitter.com/t3397rFXzz
— Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) September 18, 2016
All things told, this is a seventh-round draft pick. If Cox can provide Miami with some special teams’ reps, and the occasional sub-package role on offense, the pick will be considered a success.
Dolphins Offseason Signals Philosophical Shift on Offense
Under Chad O’Shea, Miami seeks to become more explosive with an old-school approach
Few teams operated with less variety than the Adam Gase-led Miami Dolphins. During that three-year period, the Dolphins called on 11-personnel at a greater frequency than all but three teams in the National Football League. Under Gase, the Dolphins emphasized the wide receiver position, “F” tight ends (flex TEs that move about the formation), and parked two and three tight end sets, except in emergency situations.
Conversely, over that same time period, only three teams ran 11-personnel LESS than the New England Patriots — the former employer of new Miami Offensive Coordinator, Chad O’Shea. Specific personnel of those teams will certainly play into that offensive utilization, but it’s Miami’s offseason acquisitions that lend a look into imminent change going forward.
Year-one of Miami’s rebuild includes a collection of a certain brand of offensive player. Dwayne Allen, Michael Deiter, Isaiah Prince, Chandler Cox, and Myles Gaskin — each of these new Dolphins specialize in one of two things:
1.) Moving people off the line of scrimmage (Allen, Deiter, Prince)
2.) A tone-setting mentality as a ball carrier/lead-blocker (Gaskin/Cox)
The differences, from Gase to O’Shea, in desired O-line traits are vast. Miami’s staple inside/outside zone game required athletic linemen that could get out in space. Jesse Davis excelled in this area, Ja’Wuan James resembled a freight train as a play-side puller, and Laremy Tunsil is elite at literally everything.
Two of those players are still in Miami, but the new additions hint towards a more smash-mouth, tone-setting type of presence on the line.
Deiter, in addition to a mauling mentality, functions well in space (athletically), but Allen, Prince and Cox are pretty well-defined in their strengths – moving the point-of-attack.
The cherry on the top was the Fullback/H-back from Auburn, Chandler Cox. In 2018’s NFL, 21-personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end, 2 receivers) has devolved into more of a wrinkle than an actual personnel grouping. League-wide, the average deployment of 21-personnel is down to 11%, but that number is dramatically increased because of two teams.
While there are eight teams that called for two-back sets less than 10 times in 2018, San Francisco and New England are working against the modern-day grain. Kyle Shanahan, courtesy of Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his $21 million contract, dialed up 12-personnel 54% of San Francisco’s offensive play calls last season.
New England ran 21-personnel at a clip of 36% of its respective offensive plays — second most in the NFL. The third highest deployment of 21-personnel, in 2018, came from the Denver Broncos at 23% of the play calls.
With Juszczyk in San Francisco (63% snap count player), and James Develin in New England (36% snap count player) both of those teams have confidence in calling upon the fullback. Miami’s seventh-round pick, Chandler Cox, figures to check in much more closely to Develin’s usage number, and even that is likely generous.
The fullback isn’t the only option that brings 21-personnel onto the field. Late in the year, Miami teased some two-back sets in which Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage were featured. One of Miami’s rare explosive plays came from the ultra-rare 31-personnel package when Drake was on the field with Frank Gore and Brandon Bolden (a 54-yard TD run for Bolden in the Miami Miracle game). O’Shea, lauded for his creativity and astute red-zone game plan implementation in New England, is certainly privy to the talent he has working with behind new quarterback Josh Rosen.
Speaking of Rosen, a lot of his success game from 12-personnel packages last year. The Cardinals had to commit extra bodies to pass protection to ensure their rookie passer adequate time to survey the defense.
The Cardinals offense ran 12-personnel (1 back, 2 tight ends, 2 receivers) at a clip 6% higher than the league average in 2018, and only five teams ran 12-personnel more frequently than Arizona.
According to Pro Football Focus Josh Rosen, as all quarterbacks are, was more effective throwing off of play action. Rosen ranked 17th in the league in play action frequency (24.1% of his pass attempts), though that rate is severely hampered by Arizona’s comprehensive struggles to generate offensive success and constantly playing catch up on the scoreboard. Rosen’s YPA increased by 1.3 on play action, and his passer rating took a 20.1 jump on play-pass, compared to non-play-pass play calls.
Condensed formations, opposed to the spread attack, allow the quarterback to work inside-out, and utilize the play-pass game more effectively. With Dwayne Allen and Mike Gesicki operating as polar opposites, within the same position group, and the interchangeability between Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, expect plenty more of this in 2019.
Zigging, while the rest of the league zags, only works with a competent coaching staff. Until they prove otherwise, that’s what Miami has under Brian Flores, in Chad O’Shea and company.
Even if O’Shea doesn’t live up to the hype, it won’t take much to improve upon his predecessor’s resume. From 2016-2018, the Dolphins scoring offense ranked an average of 24th-best in the NFL – better than just eight teams, or one quarter of the league.
Source for personnel usage: SharpFootballStats.com
Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Washington Running Back Myles Gaskin
The only player in college football history to rush for 1,200 or more yards in four consecutive years was 1999 Heisman Trophy Winner, Ron Dayne — that was until Myles Gaskin showed up on campus at the University of Washington.
One of the productive runners in NCAA lure, Gaskin saved his best for rivalry weekend. The Apple Cup is more than a football game; it’s a battle that further drives a wedge between one of our nation’s most divided states. Gaskin’s 100 carries, 550 yards, and 10 — TEN — touchdowns in the four drubbings of Washington State makes him the game’s all-time leader across those three categories.
That production, and the consequent loss of tread on the tires (over 1,000 career touches) resulted in a draft-day slide to the seventh-round — much to the delight of the Miami Dolphins.
With Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and Kenneth Farrow filling out a running back room short on bodies, Gaskin pumps an immediate, capable contributor to the bunch. Even as a rookie, Gaskin enters the league with plenty of maturity and leadership qualities to offer the room.
Embattled Washington Quarterback Jake Browning was a lightning rod for criticism in Seattle this fall. The resurrection of the UW football began when Chris Peterson took the Head Coaching reigns in 2014. Part of Peterson’s philosophy is to elevate his players into leadership roles that would normally, at other schools, be filled by coaches.
Gaskin acted as Peterson’s mouthpiece rather often. After a Browning interception that rivaled the stupidity of Ryan Tannehill’s week-five pick-six in Cincinnati, Peterson entrusted his Senior Tailback to coach up his Senior Quarterback.
From a column published in October from The Tacoma News Tribune…But head coach Chris Petersen didn’t say anything. Enter Gaskin.
“Right after that, Myles told me to just take the sack and stop doing that,” Browning said after the win, “so I’m probably going to do that from now on.”
That quote reads rather innocuously, but it was Gaskin’s presence and pedigree that allowed him to take that blunt, direct approach with his quarterback.
In a news conference leading up to Gaskin’s final regular season game at UW, Peterson heaped praise on his tailback.
“The second [Gaskin] got here, he’s been the same…in a good way. He’s helped shape and change the culture in terms of how we want to do things. He’s a superstar player, but doesn’t have that type of mentality with his teammates, in the locker room, all those types of things,” Peterson said. “Practices good, he’s always the same, he’s consistent, he always plays the same. He’s a rare player; a rare person.”
Despite winning the 100-meter High School State Title in Washington State, Gaskin didn’t blow away the combine with his testing numbers.
|Combine Event
|Results
|40-Yard Dash
|4.58
|Bench Press
|24 Reps (225 lbs.)
|Vertical Jump
|35.0 inches
|Broad Jump
|118.0 inches
|3-cone
|7.19
|20-Yard Shuttle
|4.27 (fifth-best among RBs)
|40-Yard Shuttle
|11.77
At 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, Gaskin is compactly built. He finishes runs with vigor and has a penchant for squaring up the defender creating extra yards through contact. His passing game production isn’t on-par with his ground-game prowess, but he has the makeup to excel in that facet of the game — largely because he’s a willing, capable pass protector.
In addition to the heavy college workload, a lack of breakaway speed lack and creativity at the second level limit Gaskin’s upside. As Zierlein states, his size and limited pass-game production makes him an iffy proposition as an early-down workhorse, leaving Gaskin in something of a no-man’s land.
Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network said it best when he described Gaskin’s vision as such.
Pro Football Focus has Gaskin as an upper-tier back among most of their advanced stats categories.
Myles Gaskin had an EXTREMELY productive time at Washington. pic.twitter.com/BLFxxgPl2T
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 19, 2019
His play isn’t all that explosive, yet he still finds a way to make the tape a fun watch. Preferably, Gaskin would be a little more imaginative once he gets into the second level, but he’s more a grinder type of back.
Myles Gaskin thread (Ohio State, Auburn, Utah, Washington State games). pic.twitter.com/rZnP6aoeDH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 29, 2019
Josh Rosen Miami Dolphins Introductory Press Conference
Miami’s new QB discusses the chip on his shoulder, following Marino’s footsteps, and his pre-draft process with Miami, New England
“I don’t think my chip has to grow any more, I might tip over.”
Josh Rosen is an astutely aware young man. He’s aware of the perception of his character. He’s aware of the long-standing desire of Dolphins fans to get their next Dan Marino. He’s aware that this is a one-year trial type of situation with Miami.
The South Florida media packed the press conference room at the Dolphins facility to meet the new, 22-year-old quarterback formerly of the Arizona Cardinals and UCLA Bruins.
Despite many attempts to get Rosen to provide a juicy soundbite, the presser was more run-of-the-mill than anything.
When asked how he felt about every team passing up an opportunity to spend a first-round pick on him, as well as Arizona giving him up for “pennies on the dollar,” Rosen remained stoic.
“I’m not giving you that quote, I’m going day-by-day,” Rosen said.
Simultaneously acknowledging his own standing in the league, in comparison to his own motivations, Rosen is accurately perceptive of everything going on around him.
Paraphrasing, when asked how he would dispel the negative connotations and narrative about his character, Rosen had this to say.
“I think I’m a really good teammate, but that’s not up to me to judge. There was a bad perception at first but what I’ve tried to do is to not say much, just keep my head down and maybe it’ll straighten out. I’m worried about what I can control. I want to be consistent with the same energy and be the same guy each and every day. Time is the best medicine to cure the ill-narrative.”
Rosen acknowledged that he maybe wasn’t always that way as a college kid. Thrust into the spotlight at UCLA, Rosen admitted that he, “Used to say things off the cuff when he was thrown into the fire at UCLA but now he’s learned to take a different approach.”
Bluntly asked, do you think you believe that you can be a franchise quarterback, Rosen responded, “yes.” When the imminent follow-up came in, Rosen listed the fact that he believes he’s a good quarterback and a good leader.
Then came the next most obvious questions — the problem every Dolphins fan yearns for a resolution to — the one about filling the shoes of Dan Marino.
“I’m aware of the situation. Hopefully I can follow in some semblance of his massive footsteps,” Rosen said.
Perhaps the most interesting peak behind the curtain came from Rosen’s revelation of last year’s pre-draft meetings. On the Sunday night Locked On Dolphins podcast, I speculated that Rosen wasn’t Miami’s flavor because of one man, Adam Gase.
Rosen detailed that the primary point of contact, during his Dolphins meetings, was in fact then Head Coach Adam Gase. Then, when the same reported asked about Rosen’s meeting with new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Rosen revealed that he didn’t meet with the Patriots during last year’s draft process.
So what is Rosen’s position on this team? Does he expect to be the starter?
“They want me to come in and compete,” Rosen replied. “At the end of the day I just want to compete and have fun. Take it day by day and control what I can control.”
Buckle up, Dol-fans. It sounds like, for the first time in six years, we’ve got ourselves a good old fashion training camp quarterback competition.
