Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Ohio State Tackle Isaiah Prince

Under Chad O’Shea, Miami seeks to become more explosive with an old-school approach

Few teams operated with less variety than the Adam Gase-led Miami Dolphins. During that three-year period, the Dolphins called on 11-personnel at a greater frequency than all but three teams in the National Football League. Under Gase, the Dolphins emphasized the wide receiver position, “F” tight ends (flex TEs that move about the formation), and parked two and three tight end sets, except in emergency situations.

Conversely, over that same time period, only three teams ran 11-personnel LESS than the New England Patriots — the former employer of new Miami Offensive Coordinator, Chad O’Shea. Specific personnel of those teams will certainly play into that offensive utilization, but it’s Miami’s offseason acquisitions that lend a look into imminent change going forward.

Year-one of Miami’s rebuild includes a collection of a certain brand of offensive player. Dwayne Allen, Michael Deiter, Isaiah Prince, Chandler Cox, and Myles Gaskin — each of these new Dolphins specialize in one of two things:

1.) Moving people off the line of scrimmage (Allen, Deiter, Prince)

2.) A tone-setting mentality as a ball carrier/lead-blocker (Gaskin/Cox)

The differences, from Gase to O’Shea, in desired O-line traits are vast. Miami’s staple inside/outside zone game required athletic linemen that could get out in space. Jesse Davis excelled in this area, Ja’Wuan James resembled a freight train as a play-side puller, and Laremy Tunsil is elite at literally everything.

Two of those players are still in Miami, but the new additions hint towards a more smash-mouth, tone-setting type of presence on the line.

Deiter, in addition to a mauling mentality, functions well in space (athletically), but Allen, Prince and Cox are pretty well-defined in their strengths – moving the point-of-attack.

The cherry on the top was the Fullback/H-back from Auburn, Chandler Cox. In 2018’s NFL, 21-personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end, 2 receivers) has devolved into more of a wrinkle than an actual personnel grouping. League-wide, the average deployment of 21-personnel is down to 11%, but that number is dramatically increased because of two teams.

While there are eight teams that called for two-back sets less than 10 times in 2018, San Francisco and New England are working against the modern-day grain. Kyle Shanahan, courtesy of Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his $21 million contract, dialed up 12-personnel 54% of San Francisco’s offensive play calls last season.

New England ran 21-personnel at a clip of 36% of its respective offensive plays — second most in the NFL. The third highest deployment of 21-personnel, in 2018, came from the Denver Broncos at 23% of the play calls.

With Juszczyk in San Francisco (63% snap count player), and James Develin in New England (36% snap count player) both of those teams have confidence in calling upon the fullback. Miami’s seventh-round pick, Chandler Cox, figures to check in much more closely to Develin’s usage number, and even that is likely generous.

The fullback isn’t the only option that brings 21-personnel onto the field. Late in the year, Miami teased some two-back sets in which Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage were featured. One of Miami’s rare explosive plays came from the ultra-rare 31-personnel package when Drake was on the field with Frank Gore and Brandon Bolden (a 54-yard TD run for Bolden in the Miami Miracle game). O’Shea, lauded for his creativity and astute red-zone game plan implementation in New England, is certainly privy to the talent he has working with behind new quarterback Josh Rosen.

Speaking of Rosen, a lot of his success game from 12-personnel packages last year. The Cardinals had to commit extra bodies to pass protection to ensure their rookie passer adequate time to survey the defense.

The Cardinals offense ran 12-personnel (1 back, 2 tight ends, 2 receivers) at a clip 6% higher than the league average in 2018, and only five teams ran 12-personnel more frequently than Arizona.

According to Pro Football Focus Josh Rosen, as all quarterbacks are, was more effective throwing off of play action. Rosen ranked 17th in the league in play action frequency (24.1% of his pass attempts), though that rate is severely hampered by Arizona’s comprehensive struggles to generate offensive success and constantly playing catch up on the scoreboard. Rosen’s YPA increased by 1.3 on play action, and his passer rating took a 20.1 jump on play-pass, compared to non-play-pass play calls.

Condensed formations, opposed to the spread attack, allow the quarterback to work inside-out, and utilize the play-pass game more effectively. With Dwayne Allen and Mike Gesicki operating as polar opposites, within the same position group, and the interchangeability between Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, expect plenty more of this in 2019.

Zigging, while the rest of the league zags, only works with a competent coaching staff. Until they prove otherwise, that’s what Miami has under Brian Flores, in Chad O’Shea and company.

Even if O’Shea doesn’t live up to the hype, it won’t take much to improve upon his predecessor’s resume. From 2016-2018, the Dolphins scoring offense ranked an average of 24th-best in the NFL – better than just eight teams, or one quarter of the league.

@WingfieldNFL

Source for personnel usage: SharpFootballStats.com