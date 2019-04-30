Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Washington Running Back Myles Gaskin

The only player in college football history to rush for 1,200 or more yards in four consecutive years was 1999 Heisman Trophy Winner, Ron Dayne — that was until Myles Gaskin showed up on campus at the University of Washington.

One of the productive runners in NCAA lure, Gaskin saved his best for rivalry weekend. The Apple Cup is more than a football game; it’s a battle that further drives a wedge between one of our nation’s most divided states. Gaskin’s 100 carries, 550 yards, and 10 — TEN — touchdowns in the four drubbings of Washington State makes him the game’s all-time leader across those three categories.

That production, and the consequent loss of tread on the tires (over 1,000 career touches) resulted in a draft-day slide to the seventh-round — much to the delight of the Miami Dolphins.

With Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and Kenneth Farrow filling out a running back room short on bodies, Gaskin pumps an immediate, capable contributor to the bunch. Even as a rookie, Gaskin enters the league with plenty of maturity and leadership qualities to offer the room.

Embattled Washington Quarterback Jake Browning was a lightning rod for criticism in Seattle this fall. The resurrection of the UW football began when Chris Peterson took the Head Coaching reigns in 2014. Part of Peterson’s philosophy is to elevate his players into leadership roles that would normally, at other schools, be filled by coaches.

Gaskin acted as Peterson’s mouthpiece rather often. After a Browning interception that rivaled the stupidity of Ryan Tannehill’s week-five pick-six in Cincinnati, Peterson entrusted his Senior Tailback to coach up his Senior Quarterback.

From a column published in October from The Tacoma News Tribune…But head coach Chris Petersen didn’t say anything. Enter Gaskin.

“Right after that, Myles told me to just take the sack and stop doing that,” Browning said after the win, “so I’m probably going to do that from now on.”

That quote reads rather innocuously, but it was Gaskin’s presence and pedigree that allowed him to take that blunt, direct approach with his quarterback.

In a news conference leading up to Gaskin’s final regular season game at UW, Peterson heaped praise on his tailback.

“The second [Gaskin] got here, he’s been the same…in a good way. He’s helped shape and change the culture in terms of how we want to do things. He’s a superstar player, but doesn’t have that type of mentality with his teammates, in the locker room, all those types of things,” Peterson said. “Practices good, he’s always the same, he’s consistent, he always plays the same. He’s a rare player; a rare person.”

Despite winning the 100-meter High School State Title in Washington State, Gaskin didn’t blow away the combine with his testing numbers.

Combine Event Results 40-Yard Dash 4.58 Bench Press 24 Reps (225 lbs.) Vertical Jump 35.0 inches Broad Jump 118.0 inches 3-cone 7.19 20-Yard Shuttle 4.27 (fifth-best among RBs) 40-Yard Shuttle 11.77

At 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, Gaskin is compactly built. He finishes runs with vigor and has a penchant for squaring up the defender creating extra yards through contact. His passing game production isn’t on-par with his ground-game prowess, but he has the makeup to excel in that facet of the game — largely because he’s a willing, capable pass protector.

In addition to the heavy college workload, a lack of breakaway speed lack and creativity at the second level limit Gaskin’s upside. As Zierlein states, his size and limited pass-game production makes him an iffy proposition as an early-down workhorse, leaving Gaskin in something of a no-man’s land.

Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network said it best when he described Gaskin’s vision as such.

Pro Football Focus has Gaskin as an upper-tier back among most of their advanced stats categories.

Myles Gaskin had an EXTREMELY productive time at Washington. pic.twitter.com/BLFxxgPl2T — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 19, 2019

His play isn’t all that explosive, yet he still finds a way to make the tape a fun watch. Preferably, Gaskin would be a little more imaginative once he gets into the second level, but he’s more a grinder type of back.

Myles Gaskin thread (Ohio State, Auburn, Utah, Washington State games). pic.twitter.com/rZnP6aoeDH — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 29, 2019

