Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Wisconsin Guard Michael Deiter

Profiling Miami’s Newest Addition to the Offensive Line

Completing a full season on the offensive line is an accomplishment in its own right. The 2018 season saw just one player (Jesse Davis) start all 16 games up front for the Dolphins.

Miami’s latest draft pick broke a Wisconsin program record with 53 consecutive starts on the Badgers O-line. And while that is impressive at any school, it’s almost inconceivable at Wisconsin. Deiter is UW’s 10th offensive lineman drafted over the last decade.

If availability is the best availability, then Miami hit a homerun with this pick. The Dolphins started six different interior offensive linemen in 2018, but the problem has persisted for far longer. Over the past three seasons, Miami trotted out 17 starters at the left guard, center, and right guard positions cumulatively. Adding Deiter should provide a stabilizing force to Miami’s Achilles’ heel for the past several seasons.

What is it about this Big 10 powerhouse that churns out mauling technicians every year? According to Brandon Thorn (USA Football), it’s the coaching.

“Everyone playing as one and being on the same page. They’re coached well to see through one set of eyes.” Thorn also stressed that Wisconsin offensive linemen all seem to possess an often forgotten piece of the puzzle in the evaluation. “A clear focus on the fundamentals of the position.” In a time where athleticism is more of an emphasis than ever, Wisconsin continues to pound away at the basics.

Duke Mayweather is the planet’s foremost offensive lineman trainer and expert — from that same article, he had this to say about the Badger linemen.

“Wisconsin has traditionally done a great job of recruiting talent from the high school ranks that not only have the physical traits we all get enamored with, such as height, length, weight, power, explosion and athleticism, but they find the players that usually have a very good base of fundamentals and technique.”

Miami spent the 78th-pick on Deiter, who was 86th on Daniel Jeremiah’s Big Board. The Draft Network graded Deiter much higher, however, the 38th-overall player on their board. According to TDN, Deiter’s functional athleticism, football IQ, and scheme diversity made him top-50 player.

Here's the selection of Genoa grad Michael Deiter. The analysts on NFL Network believe he's a starter from Day One in Miami. pic.twitter.com/VFAXtJEMq7 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 27, 2019

For years, Miami has struggled to pick up games (twist, slants, stunts). Deiter’s recognition of those games, paired with fluid movement ability and good hands, allows him to pass off and pick up at the guard position. He could slot in next to Laremy Tunsil and provide Miami’s franchise Left Tackle with the best inside post mate he has ever played alongside.

Pro Football Focus thought highly of Michael Deiter last season. Deiter graded out as the third overall guard and fifth-ranked run blocking guard in all of college football.

Deiter’s anchor has been questioned at times, but it’s an area of his game that has vastly improved. In 335 pass reps last season, at guard, Deiter only surrendered two sacks.

Deiter is no stranger to bouncing around the offensive line — not an uncommon trait among the Wisconsin big uglies. “It’s not easy and it’s not something that happens a lot,” Deiter said. “But I think pretty much anyone, if they had to, could play every position. I don’t think it’s necessarily super special or anything like that. … I don’t think it’s as hard as some people make it out to be.”

An All-American at tackle and guard, some argue that Deiter’s best play came at center during his freshman season.

I’ll tell you, where I’d not been impressed with Deiter’s work at LG or LT, when I watched his 2016 games at C vs LSU and Minnesota, I felt the light come on (for me). His length would be unique for a C. He was good in the ground game. He showed anchor vs a big 360 lbs LSU NT. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) April 27, 2019

Deiter Career Starts

Position College Starts Left Tackle 13 Left Guard 24 Center 16 Total 53 (never missed a start)

His work on the interior is more attractive than it is outside. With the Dolphins, Deiter figures to start off at the left guard position with an outside shot at taking the center job. His instincts and preparation make him an intriguing anchor at center, however, as he frequently picks up stunts and rarely has lapses in fundamentals.

A nice four-play stretch for Michael Deiter. pic.twitter.com/mZBuTK4ybU — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019

I’d imagine this is why some folks prefer Deiter at center — he’s always aware of, and prepared for, games on the D-line. Finally, someone that picks up stunts consistently. A big reason why he surrendered just two sacks on 335 pass rush snaps (per @PFF). pic.twitter.com/xqP88HYTT2 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019

Deiter’s durability and versatility gives the Dolphins instant value and depth across the left side of the line. With Laremy Tunsil in-house, Deiter isn’t sniffing a starting left tackle job any time soon, but with Daniel Kilgore and Isaac Asiata as the biggest obstacles in his way at center and left guard, Deiter have to be considered a favorite to start opening day.

The Wisconsin Captain is alone in his feelings about the ease of switching positions on the offensive line.

“That’s just him being modest, for sure,” left guard Jon Dietzen said. “It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s a completely different set, completely different body mechanics and everything. … I sure as heck couldn’t do it.”

Michael Deiter Scores on Trick Play vs. Illinois https://t.co/I1ekIgHdIF @YouTubeより — nature (@songofnature43) April 27, 2019

Even if Deiter doesn’t stick as a long-term starter, he provides Miami with quality depth at all five positions. Solidifying the trenches was a point of emphasis in this draft for the Dolphins, and with the emphasis on football intelligence and love of the game, Deiter makes a lot of sense for new Offensive Line Coach, Pat Flaherty.

@WingfieldNFL