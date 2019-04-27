Miami Dolphins
Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Wisconsin Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
Phins Land a Potential Perfect Scheme Fit at Linebacker
The first junior college transfer signed by Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Cryst, Andrew Van Ginkel took a circuitous route to the NFL. A hard-working, small town kid without any division-one offers out of high school, Van Ginkel made stops at South Dakota State, and Iowa Western, before landing at Camp Randall in Madison.
Van Ginkel’s production at Wisconsin jumps off the page. The Badgers used him in a variety of roles; as a weak side edge run-defender, buzzing the flats and spot dropping down the pipe in coverage, and plenty of blitzes — inside and out.
The scouting reports on him are not as kind as I am. Thought more of as a special teamer long-term, Van Ginkel’s contact balance weakness is apparent. Miami, however, runs a scheme that prioritizes keeping its linebackers clean, which should allow Van Ginkel to contribute his typical splash plays.
Once the blocker engages Van Ginkel, the play is basically over. He wins with quickness, slippery, quick-twitch movements, and preparation. In any zone coverage, linebackers have a spot to get to. We’ve noticed this with Kiko Alonso, in the past, where he races to a spot and fails to find a body — that’s not Van Ginkel.
Here are two clips from the 2017 Big 10 Championship Game. First, Van Ginkel peaks inside at the short motion, reads the half-roll, and buzzes the flat to make a game changing play. Second, he picks up the backside cross, passes off his initial assignment and closes to prevent a passing lane from opening up.
I remember watching the 2017 Big 10 championship game and wondering who the hell is this white dude, with long hair, making all the big plays?Here’s the best one. pic.twitter.com/MrcODWkZwU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
More Van Ginkel work recognizing and anticipating route combinations. pic.twitter.com/aBXVwCUapi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Miami will use AVG as a blitzer from all over the formation, much in the way New England utilizes Kyle Van Noy (the two are similarly built (1 inch and 10 pounds’ difference in size)). With games up-front from the defensive line, Miami will loop and scrape off those engaged down-linemen with linebackers that can close and put a hit on the quarterback.
And here’s Van Ginkel working as the looper on the LB blitz — Miami is going to do a ton of this. pic.twitter.com/l2Rf8JXToD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Self-described as a quiet, laid-back guy, Van Ginkel’s’ Wisconsin teammates are convinced there are two different versions of the fiery football player. In this article from Atlanta Journal Constitution, Van Ginkel talks about how he flips the switch once he crosses the white lines.
“I just love this game, man,” Van Ginkel said. “I’m going to bring my all each and every game. I just have a passion for the game. Whenever I step on this field, there’s an energy to me that I’m just going to go hard. I don’t know. It’s weird. I just love being out here.”
He can dent the weak side edge in the run game as well. He has to win with quickness because, if he doesn’t cross face, and gets absorbed by contact, the play is over for Van Ginkel. pic.twitter.com/2vSGsyclNb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Filling up the stat sheet at Wisconsin almost didn’t happen, as Van Ginkel considered accepting an offer to play defensive end at Nebraska. The coverage skillset, as described by Van Ginkel, was too good to accept a role on the defensive line.
“I didn’t know if that really fit me as a player as much because I’d have to bulk up,” Van Ginkel said. “I wouldn’t have been able to drop into coverage. I think I can do that. I think I have the ability to drop back, hit my landmarks and cover the guys I’m asked to cover. That was a huge part of my decision to come here as well. This defense is very dynamic.”
Van Ginkel will certainly begin the year as one of Miami’s core special teamers, but could develop into a sub-package player as early as this season. Alonso’s seat just got a little bit warmer with this draft pick.
Josh Rosen Inside the Film Room
Assessing Miami’s Acquisiton of Josh Rosen
After passing up Dwayne Haskins on Thursday night, the Dolphins found the quarterback of their liking on the draft’s second day.
Maneuvering down the board 14 spots in the second round, Miami eventually sent pick-62, along with a 5th-rounder in 2020, to the Arizona Cardinals for the embattled quarterback.
Josh Rosen was a five-star recruit out of high school earning the nickname “The Chosen One.” But his UCLA career was spoiled by losing seasons, multiple injuries, and performances that would challenge the validity of the “Chosen One” alias.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported, via a story on FanSided.com, that Rosen was deemed “uncoachable” and a “prick that thinks he’s smarter than everyone,” according to an anonymous NFL Executive.
The debate over Rosen’s personality, locker room presence, and overall work ethic falls into the category of he-said-she-said. Instead of exploring that further, we’ll turn on the tape and evaluate Rosen’s game between the lines.
Before we dive into the tape, some housekeeping. The rumors of New England’s infatuation with Rosen a year ago appear to be confirmed by this move. With a pair of former Patriots now calling the shots in Miami — Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea (former Pats Wide Receivers Coach) and Quarterbacks Assistant Coach Jerry Schuplinski (former Pats QB Assistant) — Rosen will need to display sharp mental processing and short-area accuracy to prevent the Phins from drafting his replacement in 2020.
Financial considerations in this deal are significant. Arizona are already on the hook for the majority of Rosen’s rookie contract. Miami picks up three years of Rosen’s deal, with a fifth-year option, for the cost of a mid-second-round pick.
–Josh Rosen's contract via trade: 3 years, $6.24M, fully guaranteed, plus option in 2022.
–48th overall selection's contract: 4 years, $6.09M, $2.45M signing bonus.
Other than the guarantees, the contracts are very similar in value.
— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 26, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to a two-year deal in March worth $11 million. Fitzpatrick carries a $7 million cap figure in 2019, but that number drastically reduced to $1.5 million in 2020. If Miami retains the Harvard grad in 2020, the contract will carry a $5.5 million cap hit.
The psychological battle occurring between the ears of Rosen is perhaps the most fascinating aspect of this deal. Rosen, dumped by his first NFL employer after one trip around the sun, now moves on with a chance to make the Cardinals pay. On the other hand, if Rosen doesn’t convince the Dolphins that he is the unequivocal, long-term solution for Miami at quarterback, Chris Grier is loaded with draft capital in 2020.
Rosen’s college resume was a mixed bag. He started all 13 games his freshman year, but missed seven games in 2016 and two more in 2017 — this includes two separate concussions. Below, his college statistics and scouting report via NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.
His less than stellar rookie year in Arizona, along with the worst possible head coach/best available QB in the draft combination, put Rosen on the outs.
When Josh Rosen laces it up for OTAs in May, he’s going to impress everyone in attendance. When he has a clean pocket and no threat of pressure, he’s something to behold. He can rip the football with heat, finesse, touch, and everything in between. Not only does he feature every pitch in the tool bag, he understands when to utilize the different type of throws required at this level.
His time as a tennis player is evident, as the quick, choppy feet allow him to step away from pressure, quickly reset, and put himself in a position to threaten the defense. He’s not going to peel out of trouble and run for first downs the way the modern quarterbacks are trending, but he has enough mobility to mitigate some pressure.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
That’s not to say Rosen won’t succumb to pressure. A habit has developed where Rosen will anticipate pressure and suddenly go flat-footed. Then, throwing from an awkward platform, the ball can sail or get picked off because of the coverage closing in as he locks onto a receiver.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Rosen’s guilty of staring down his targets and failing to account for robbers and disguised coverage. A lot of his interceptions came from poor reads that allowed defenders to squat and drive on his throws.
Of Rosen’s 14 interceptions in 2018, this is how I attributed the blame:
|Cause of Interception
|Number of INTs
|Tipped Passed
|3
|His Fault (Read)
|6
|His Fault (Accuracy)
|2
|WR’s Fault
|1
|Screen Pass
|1
|Miscommunication
|1
|Total
|14
The most impressive aspect of Rosen’s game, and surely the reason he was acquired, is the ability to manipulate the defense post snap. He can displace defenders with his eyes, as well as body language to sell fakes, before he drills the ball into a tight window
This is very impressive from the Dolphins new quarterback, in his first career start. pic.twitter.com/XcKD1fyr1p
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Miami acquired two tight ends in free agency, in addition to an in-season add in Nick O’Leary, AFTER the team spent second and fourth-round picks on the position in last year’s draft.
Rosen had a lot of success in three areas last season:
1.) Working in heavy personnel packages (2 and 3 TEs)
2.) Working off of play action
3.) Throwing into contested areas
You see a pattern developing between what Josh Rosen does well and how the dolphins may have equipped for the roster to have offensive success this year. pic.twitter.com/gp0Z46sQ0g
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
With that in mind, Miami has the ability to condense the formation, thus sacrificing some separation in the passing game in order to create better pass protection, which allows Rosen to thread the needle as he is won’t to do.
Coming into this study with rather disparaging feelings on Josh Rosen, I’m at least willing to hear the Dolphins out. I like the coaching staff that was put in place this offseason and if they think they’ve got something, then I’ll buy in.
The pause, for me, comes from the fact that all the physical traits and wow plays are shrouded by head scratching decisions and killer turnovers — and that didn’t just begin this last year in the professional ranks. Maybe Rosen can grow out of that, but I’m just not thrilled about jumping back into a relationship like that after leaving a very similar love affair with Ryan Tannehill.
More Videos:
Rookie mistake not knowing the play clock. pic.twitter.com/iKD9kbOtJk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Mechanics you like to see
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Little elusiveness
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Connects for the big play
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Wisconsin Guard Michael Deiter
Profiling Miami’s Newest Addition to the Offensive Line
Completing a full season on the offensive line is an accomplishment in its own right. The 2018 season saw just one player (Jesse Davis) start all 16 games up front for the Dolphins.
Miami’s latest draft pick broke a Wisconsin program record with 53 consecutive starts on the Badgers O-line. And while that is impressive at any school, it’s almost inconceivable at Wisconsin. Deiter is UW’s 10th offensive lineman drafted over the last decade.
If availability is the best availability, then Miami hit a homerun with this pick. The Dolphins started six different interior offensive linemen in 2018, but the problem has persisted for far longer. Over the past three seasons, Miami trotted out 17 starters at the left guard, center, and right guard positions cumulatively. Adding Deiter should provide a stabilizing force to Miami’s Achilles’ heel for the past several seasons.
What is it about this Big 10 powerhouse that churns out mauling technicians every year? According to Brandon Thorn (USA Football), it’s the coaching.
“Everyone playing as one and being on the same page. They’re coached well to see through one set of eyes.” Thorn also stressed that Wisconsin offensive linemen all seem to possess an often forgotten piece of the puzzle in the evaluation. “A clear focus on the fundamentals of the position.” In a time where athleticism is more of an emphasis than ever, Wisconsin continues to pound away at the basics.
Duke Mayweather is the planet’s foremost offensive lineman trainer and expert — from that same article, he had this to say about the Badger linemen.
“Wisconsin has traditionally done a great job of recruiting talent from the high school ranks that not only have the physical traits we all get enamored with, such as height, length, weight, power, explosion and athleticism, but they find the players that usually have a very good base of fundamentals and technique.”
Miami spent the 78th-pick on Deiter, who was 86th on Daniel Jeremiah’s Big Board. The Draft Network graded Deiter much higher, however, the 38th-overall player on their board. According to TDN, Deiter’s functional athleticism, football IQ, and scheme diversity made him top-50 player.
Here's the selection of Genoa grad Michael Deiter. The analysts on NFL Network believe he's a starter from Day One in Miami. pic.twitter.com/VFAXtJEMq7
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 27, 2019
For years, Miami has struggled to pick up games (twist, slants, stunts). Deiter’s recognition of those games, paired with fluid movement ability and good hands, allows him to pass off and pick up at the guard position. He could slot in next to Laremy Tunsil and provide Miami’s franchise Left Tackle with the best inside post mate he has ever played alongside.
Pro Football Focus thought highly of Michael Deiter last season. Deiter graded out as the third overall guard and fifth-ranked run blocking guard in all of college football.
Deiter’s anchor has been questioned at times, but it’s an area of his game that has vastly improved. In 335 pass reps last season, at guard, Deiter only surrendered two sacks.
Deiter is no stranger to bouncing around the offensive line — not an uncommon trait among the Wisconsin big uglies. “It’s not easy and it’s not something that happens a lot,” Deiter said. “But I think pretty much anyone, if they had to, could play every position. I don’t think it’s necessarily super special or anything like that. … I don’t think it’s as hard as some people make it out to be.”
An All-American at tackle and guard, some argue that Deiter’s best play came at center during his freshman season.
I’ll tell you, where I’d not been impressed with Deiter’s work at LG or LT, when I watched his 2016 games at C vs LSU and Minnesota, I felt the light come on (for me). His length would be unique for a C. He was good in the ground game. He showed anchor vs a big 360 lbs LSU NT.
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) April 27, 2019
Deiter Career Starts
|Position
|College Starts
|Left Tackle
|13
|Left Guard
|24
|Center
|16
|Total
|53 (never missed a start)
His work on the interior is more attractive than it is outside. With the Dolphins, Deiter figures to start off at the left guard position with an outside shot at taking the center job. His instincts and preparation make him an intriguing anchor at center, however, as he frequently picks up stunts and rarely has lapses in fundamentals.
A nice four-play stretch for Michael Deiter. pic.twitter.com/mZBuTK4ybU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
I’d imagine this is why some folks prefer Deiter at center — he’s always aware of, and prepared for, games on the D-line. Finally, someone that picks up stunts consistently. A big reason why he surrendered just two sacks on 335 pass rush snaps (per @PFF). pic.twitter.com/xqP88HYTT2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Deiter’s durability and versatility gives the Dolphins instant value and depth across the left side of the line. With Laremy Tunsil in-house, Deiter isn’t sniffing a starting left tackle job any time soon, but with Daniel Kilgore and Isaac Asiata as the biggest obstacles in his way at center and left guard, Deiter have to be considered a favorite to start opening day.
The Wisconsin Captain is alone in his feelings about the ease of switching positions on the offensive line.
“That’s just him being modest, for sure,” left guard Jon Dietzen said. “It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s a completely different set, completely different body mechanics and everything. … I sure as heck couldn’t do it.”
Michael Deiter Scores on Trick Play vs. Illinois https://t.co/I1ekIgHdIF @YouTubeより
— nature (@songofnature43) April 27, 2019
Even if Deiter doesn’t stick as a long-term starter, he provides Miami with quality depth at all five positions. Solidifying the trenches was a point of emphasis in this draft for the Dolphins, and with the emphasis on football intelligence and love of the game, Deiter makes a lot of sense for new Offensive Line Coach, Pat Flaherty.
