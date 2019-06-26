Face of the Franchise Series: Best of the Rest

Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement

Foreword:

7,092 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.

Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.

The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.

If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.

The same way #13 did for so many years.

Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.

Today, we stay in the SEC and focus on the two-year starter at Georgia, Jake Fromm.

Jake Fromm 2018 Film Study

Responsible for the exits of two five-star quarterbacks, Jake Fromm earned every ounce of praise he has received. A true freshman in 2017, Fromm took over for an injured Jacob Eason and never relinquished starter status. After taking the Bulldogs to brink of a national title, Fromm fended off 2018’s number-one overall prospect Justin Fields with a nearly identical statistical sophomore season.

With Eason taking over Chris Peterson’s Washington program, and Fields shipped off to Columbus and Ryan Day’s Ohio State team, Fromm settles in for what should be his final collegiate season.

Fromm may not offer the physical traits of either Eason or Fields, but he sent both into the transfer portal because of his cerebral aptitude and natural leadership skills. Fromm is a gamer. A film junkie. He’s a gym-rat that will outwork and out-prepare his competitors, as well as the opposition.

Those tied closely to the Georgia football program insist that Fromm is a “Kirby Smart guy.”

“He’s coming in, highly regarded, a heralded recruit, but he’s very serious, very professional about his work,” said Georgia’s Head Football Coach. “He’s a great leader in the locker room, guys respect him, he’s got good arm strength and he’s a good decision-maker.”

The two most important men in the Miami Dolphins organization have gone on record regarding their preferred traits at the quarterback position — the similarities are vast.

“We want guys that are accurate. Guys that have a command of the offense and are strong leaders.” Brian Flores’ comments from the scouting combine have remained consistent throughout the offseason.

“…from a leadership standpoint first and foremost. The role of the quarterback is getting everybody lined up, getting in-and-out of the huddle. We want to see a crisp operation.”

Each time Flores, or General Manager Chris Grier, have been asked about the position the they lead with insistence on leadership and locker room presence. Grier’s combine comments were perhaps most telling. He said, “the quarterback has to be able to connect with multiple personalities and characters in the locker room. It doesn’t matter how athletic or how big the quarterback’s arm is if he isn’t wired a certain way.”

Jake Fromm is wired that certain way.

From Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights series, Fromm showcases his cerebral prowess on the white board as he leads the offensive meeting room.

Jake Fromm shows his understanding of offensive concepts from a young age. Courtesy of Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights pic.twitter.com/t188zAmznu — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Fromm’s on-field traits are eye-catching as well. Let’s jump into his tape.

What Sets Fromm Apart:

Accuracy –

There isn’t a more accurate passer in the country. Fromm has the utmost confidence in his ability to fit balls into tight windows because of his elite placement. Whether it’s trail technique, crossing face, or anything that doesn’t require a fastball on a drive throw, Fromm is going to put the ball where it needs to be.

Tiniest of windows and still, Fromm lays it in there from 30 yards away to the field pic.twitter.com/HdJJ1xeHzL — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Throwing guys open against tight coverage. They don’t come more accurate than Jake Fromm. pic.twitter.com/RiePwnfRYm — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Developing chemistry with his skill players and a natural feel for throwing the football are Fromm’s bread and butter. His studious nature — both on the practice field and in the film room — are evident by his consistent accuracy. The ball is almost always on time and exactly where it needs to be located.

Preparation –

The Georgia offense hits explosive plays on a lot of dump-off throws. This may seem innocuous to the untrained eye, but it’s a true testament to Fromm’s in-week preparation. Understanding the design of passing concepts and the spacing they create, Fromm often wins before the ball is snapped.

Understanding spacing, play design and throwing the ball in behind the blitz. Fromm is incredibly advanced pre-snap. pic.twitter.com/Gyh5yKv2G6 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Displace with eye manipulation, dissect with perfect accuracy pic.twitter.com/QTpwjRBl2E — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Comparisons are a dangerous game, especially when using arguably the G.O.A.T, but I’ll do it anyway. Fromm reminds me of Tom Brady in the way he defeats the defense pre-snap. Every defensive coordinator in the game knows that blitzing Brady leads to certain death; the same could be true for Fromm.

Anticipation. Ball is out before the WR works back down the stem. pic.twitter.com/8CaAZ3aEmI — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Anticipation –

A result of elite preparation, recognition of leverage advantages, and repetition in practice, Fromm’s anticipation rivals any quarterback in the country. Throwing the football before the receiver breaks off the stem of the route, and hitting defensive backs in their blind spots allows Fromm to mask some of the arm strength shortcomings.

Using a stack, anticipation, and accuracy to get the ball to the field side out route. pic.twitter.com/3cmmz28LFS — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Identifying and Exploiting Matchups –

Georgia’s offense is loaded with five-star talent and Fromm uses the elite talent to his advantage. Kirby Smart’s offense is — for lack of a better word — smart, and often creates considerable matchup problems for the defense. Fromm’s understanding of the coverage and the vulnerabilities on the defense puts his attack in advantageous situations.

Recognize the matchup, drift away from the rush and give the play maker a chance. pic.twitter.com/z2gq4a98g4 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Focused Areas of Improvement:

Escapability and Ball Security –

Fromm isn’t going to flee his spot and make the big play with his legs. He will extend when he recognizes man coverage and a big seam open up, but he’s not going to navigate compromised pockets. He’s not a quick-twitch athlete and struggles to get off his spot.

Ball security is an issue at times pic.twitter.com/R7Vu7tqFpL — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Compounding this area of weakness is his lack of ball security in the pocket. It’s commendable that he keeps his eyes downfield against the rush, but he does flash a propensity for losing the football when getting sacked. Fromm rarely anticipates the pass rush getting home unless he I.D.’s a blitz pre-snap — i.e. the best way to beat him is with a successful four-man rush.

Drive Throws –

The throw from the anticipation section shows Fromm’s inability to drive the football to the field side perimeter. He is capable of threading tight throws on in-breaking routes, but his play-caller, at the next level, will have to be conscious of the arm strength.

Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:

For all the comments the Dolphins evaluators have made about leadership, pre-and-post-snap processing, likable personality and accuracy from the position, Jake Fromm makes a lot of sense for Miami.

If the offense is going to emulate what the Patriots have done with Tom Brady and a slew of underwhelming pass catchers, then Fromm is likely the ideal man to run the point. The Dolphins are full of matchup problems with speed to burn. Chad O’Shea could institute the same principles that the Georgia offense calls to put defenders in binds where they’re forced to make quick decisions on combo routes.

Crossing patterns (mesh concepts) and smash concepts against can defeat zone. Fromm’s prowess throwing into coverage up the perimeter, as well as his patience to take what the defense gives, can exploit teams in man-coverage.

The only thing Fromm is missing that Flores and staff have referred to is the athletic traits and mobility. He’s not going to open up the designed-run portion of the playbook and he won’t do a lot off-script, but he can be as deadly as any passer in the other, more prevalent aspects of the game.

Conclusion:

With Tua Tagovailoa likely coming out as the top prospect, Miami might have to settle for the number-two passer. This Dolphins team might have its struggles, but it’s difficult to envision a scenario where Miami picks first in 2020. If that’s the case, Fromm could well be the target either with the organic draft pick, or a draft-day trade-up.

Jake Fromm embodies everything Brian Flores wants to build this football team around.

Up Next: Justin Herbert

Additional Videos

A short thread (3 videos) on Fromm’s national championship performance.

I’m really excited to see Jake Fromm and his development in his junior year at Georgia. Going back to his national championship game as a true freshman, he already shows elite processing skill. pic.twitter.com/eNimunxEqf — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 5, 2019

Awkward throw from an uneven platform placed perfectly.

Fromm has no issues throwing the ball into contested areas because he’s so confident in his ball placement pic.twitter.com/ul6odcjmC5 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Accuracy, spacing and understanding leverage.

A rare late read leads to an INT.

Late on the read leads to an INT pic.twitter.com/CzrBKcmgL0 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Wheel routes are typically touch passes, but Fromm knows when he has to change things up.

Understanding of when to throw the touch pass or fastball pic.twitter.com/PZo2t2hgIn — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Identifies the coverage and drifts to buy time for the route to develope.

Fading away to big time with a dime, after recognizing the man coverage and anticipating the vacancy. pic.twitter.com/x25H9pEoUt — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Accuracy to the field.

Quarterbacking isn’t just about the big time throws. It’s about getting the correct matchups an finding the best option.

Recognize man coverage and take what the defense gives pic.twitter.com/jHj1ZwaaM7 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Perfectly placed ball.

Slot corner route with anticipation and accuracy for 6 pic.twitter.com/WJVa60AIHp — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Recognizes the man coverage tailing downfield so he tucks it and moves the chains with his legs.

Recognizes man coverage and tucks it to move the chains pic.twitter.com/9IJv6j4y9p — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019

Back shoulder ball placement.