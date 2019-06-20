Scouting Reports
Face of the Franchise Series: Jordan Love
Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
Best of the Rest – Next Week
Foreword:
7,093 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Today takes us to a Group 5 school to look at the physically imposing Jordan Love.
Jordan Love 2018 Film Study
Playing at a group-of-five school will limit the exposure of any player, but it has become impossible to gloss over Utah State’s Jordan Love. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Love has the ideal build and makeup for the position. Some would argue that there’s a distinct advantage to playing outside of the nation’s powerhouse programs. Playing with a smaller program comes with unavoidable adversity that builds character and prepares the player for the challenges at the next level.
Heading into his junior season Love will face tremendous turnover on the roster and coaching staff.
The Utah State football program is under construction. In addition to playing for his third offensive coordinator, Love’s head coach is new, his top three receivers graduated, and his favorite tight end was drafted in April. That tight end, Dax Raymond, has a strong affinity for his former teammate.
“Anyone that watches, they know he’s a gamer and that’s the biggest thing I want in a quarterback personally,” Raymond said. “You sense the passion. He’s not out there just to throw the ball a couple of times, he’s out there to win.”
Love’s most recent OC and play caller, David Yost, slotted Love among the best quarterbacks he’s coached. “He’s right among them,” Yost said. “If he continues to progress with his skill set and his ability, he’s an NFL-level type quarterback as we go forward. That’s the expectation.”
That crop of quarterbacks includes Blaine Gabbert and Chase Daniel. All five of Yost’s QBs from his 12-year tenure at Missouri went on to play QB in the NFL.
When you see the traits — the perfect meld of school yard style honed in by prowess within the structure — you’ll see why Yost thought so highly of his former pupil.
Let’s get to the tape.
What Sets Love Apart:
Natural Thrower from Any Platform –
Some quarterbacks excel at drive throws and some are better at finessing the football. Some QBs are strictly confined to throwing from a clean pocket while others prefer getting on the move. Jordan Love is impervious to sacrificing accuracy under each of these circumstances. His arm has the natural elasticity to whip the football on-point from a variety of platforms and pass types.
Touch passing on point pic.twitter.com/rHWTEvnzRW
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Perfect touch and pace in this floater pic.twitter.com/SWF7yMIz2S
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
And then comes back with a 99 MPH heater on the corner. pic.twitter.com/HU8DHruwYi
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Love has the shortstop trait that allows him to deliver accurate passes regardless of the arm-angle. Over the top, from the side, opening the gait on the move, it’s all the same to Love.
Pat Mahomes lite pic.twitter.com/G7zEAbUaqJ
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Quick Processing –
The majority of the video clips I made came from the season-opening game. Working under a brand new offensive system, Love showcased the ability to decipher coverage post-snap and beat the defense before it could rotate to plug windows.
Light feet, seamless ability to transition from a throwing platform to an escape route, and understanding the coverage and the need to clear the underneath LB pic.twitter.com/E4XlJyEsLm
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Finds the stick route as the RB clears the LB and Love jams it into a closing window. pic.twitter.com/cEezfS3bWC
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Processing the post-snap movement to anticipate the window and put it on target. pic.twitter.com/kbt3BNkk8u
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Athleticism, Designed Runs and Goal Line Running Threat –
When the quarterback is a threat to run the football it puts another element in the mind of the defense. Love is just as big of a threat to sledgehammer the ball across the goal line — or in short-yardage — as and tailback or fullback. His big frame and aggressive style makes him a difficult tackle for any defensive back and plenty of linebackers.
The answer to any team’s short yardage woes pic.twitter.com/ZFv9vHtUPL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Goal line running option gives the defense one more element to defend. pic.twitter.com/pvyVOm76UE
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Designed runs typically signal that the quarterback is adept at creating play off-script, and Love is no exception. He’s able to erase free rushers and create openings for his receivers down field as he surveys the coverage while attacking the line-of-scrimmage.
Erase the free rusher and put the ball on a dime running across the body. pic.twitter.com/Tb6tVnwEGA
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Staying with the Play –
This is nitpicking, I want to acknowledge that. At times, Love will drift away from pressure rather than search for available escape routes. He tends to fall backwards hoping for something to uncover before he takes a sack and throws the ball away.
At times Love will fade from pressure when there are available escape routes. pic.twitter.com/wkcgfBGoZi
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Of the four quarterbacks I watched, I had the toughest time finding areas of weakness in Love’s game.
A rare mistake where Love locks onto his field side option as he double and triple clutches. pic.twitter.com/H8xZRe7IzL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
We checked the leadership and character boxes in the initial category and we know Love is an accurate thrower. The one trait that Brian Flores and Chris Grier have mentioned this offseason that we haven’t covered with the other quarterbacks is athleticism and mobility. Justin Herbert has it, but Jordan Love is on another level.
For a team that wants to establish its identity as a tough, physical team, Jordan Love makes perfect sense. His presence can immensely upgrade the running game and force the defense to defend the entire field against both run and pass plays.
Conclusion:
Love vaulted to the top of my list of wants next offseason. I’m a sucker for the elite athletic traits and the big arm. If those inherent skills are married with a requisite level of processing, then that’s how superstars are born.
It’ll be a tall task for Love to supplant Tagovailoa, Fromm, and Herbert atop the QB prospect rankings list with a difficult set of circumstances at Utah State. Regardless, isolating the player for his traits and upside, no player in this class has more of the former than Jordan Love.
Up Next: Best of the Rest (Eason, King, Tate Ehlinger, Costello, Lewerke)
Additional Videos
No-look pass?
Is this a no-look pass? Sure seems like it. pic.twitter.com/orCPZK61VA
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Easy transition from on-the-move to getting the ball up and out.
Jordan Love has a natural throwing motion that isn’t impacted by altereted platforms or velocity changes. pic.twitter.com/vJXsqwi9rd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Today brings us out to the Pacific Northwest and Oregon’s physical phenom, Justin Herbert.
2018 Justin Herbert Film Study
Thought by many to be a curious decision, Justin Herbert opted to return to the University of Oregon for his senior season. Had he declared, the 6-foot-6, 233-pound signal caller very well could’ve been the second quarterback off the board in a weak draft class. Now, Herbert will be available in next April’s draft, but faces much stiffer competition.
Herbert’s production regressed significantly in his junior season. After starting eight games each in back-to-back years (freshman and sophomore seasons), Herbert finally played wire-to-wire in 2018. His first full season saw a drop in completion percentage below 60% (59.4), his yard-per-attempt from 9.6 down to 7.8, and his is passer rating was the lowest of his three-year career.
“[I’m looking for a guy] that’s going rally everybody on this team,” former Ducks Head Coach Willie Taggart said of his quarterback competition prior to the 2017 season. “When we find that guy, that’s when we’re going to name a starter.
Herbert is said to be a quiet, reserved presence in the Oregon football program. Taking is a step further, Bleacher Reports’ Matt Miller conveyed a report from an NFL scout who described Herbert as ‘aloof,’ and ‘soft.’
These reports should not be taken as gospel. Leaks and second-hand information have a way of materializing into false narratives. It’s all a part of the grand puzzle, and while there’s typically fire where there’s smoke, Herbert has one more season to change the perception of his character among the NFL community.
That’s not what has people raving about his professional prospect any way. It’s the raw package that Herbert offers as a passer, runner, and dual-threat quarterback. Let’s get to the film.
What Sets Herbert Apart:
Velocity –
If the only metric to consider were physical traits, Herbert would be the unanimous number-one quarterback in the 2019 draft class. No quarterback in college football can drive the ball down the seam, to the field, or into tight windows like Herbert.
In rhythm and within the structure, Herbert can carve up a defense. pic.twitter.com/ydcsxwKoiL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
A rare, rare throw picking apart a trio of Stanford zone defenders. pic.twitter.com/IQnFlWRVLU
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Supremely talented, Herbert drives the ball better than anybody in this class. pic.twitter.com/faBJO0O3bg
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Stationary, or on the move, Herbert can rip the football. Within the structure of the offense, he incorporates his lower half and drives the football on-point. When on the move, he’s naturally fluid enough to open his gait and get his hips and shoulders through the zone simultaneously.
These traits are especially helpful on stick throws, slants, and threading the middle portion of the field against cover-2.
Athleticism and Off-Script Ability –
The Oregon offense has been predicated on athletic quarterbacks for some time and Herbert is no exception to that rule. The run-pass-option is prevalent as Herbert can pick up chunks on designed runs, or when the play breaks down and he’s forced off-script.
Justin Herbert’s biggest asset might be the incorporation of deigned runs. pic.twitter.com/p7m6v9bd17
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert’s pass protection had its leaky moments as he was often forced off of his spot and put into a position where he had to play hero ball. In the PAC-12, Herbert was more than capable as he often broke the pocket and made plays with both his legs and his arm.
Forced off his spot and making plays off script pic.twitter.com/b2VOOts7hp
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Sees the man coverage without rush lane integrity and he’s off for a big gainer. pic.twitter.com/KYTgzRrKfD
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Pre-Determined Mindset –
Perhaps its systemic of supremely gifted quarterbacks, but the majority of said-physical marvels struggle with the cerebral portion of the game; Herbert isn’t any different. On multiple occasions, it would appear that Herbert has made his decision where the football is going pre-snap without any regard for the coverage the defense shows.
Reads man coverage pre-snap, MSU falls into zone and Herbert nearly gets picked. pic.twitter.com/rAajwMF07o
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
This flaw is a result of both pre-and-post-snap shortcomings as it pertains to deciphering coverage and rotation. As things evolve from the time the huddle is broken to the end of the play, Herbert often stares down his initial read and forces the ball in regardless of the defense.
I truly question how much time Herbert puts into his prep. pic.twitter.com/zwXOvuE91u
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Pre-determined where the ball is going before the snap. pic.twitter.com/8Sdrn87hUd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert’s decision to return to school could pay dividends. He needs to iron out this issues during his senior season if he wants to go off the board in the first round. To the perimeter, inside, against man or zone, it doesn’t matter — Herbert’s struggles are between the ears.
Touch Passing –
Dolphins fans saw it time-and-time again with Ryan Tannehill, the strong-armed quarterbacks tend to struggle with changing the pace of their throwing tempo. Slowing down the arm speed requires a more natural feel for aiming the football, and Herbert consistently demonstrates an inability to execute these throws.
There’s no feel for touch passing in Herbert’s game. pic.twitter.com/R1wO4ULIJ5
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert struggles with the finesse on touch passes. Lacks natural feel. pic.twitter.com/3yWKe0zP7t
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Seeing Phantom Pressure –
Inconsistent mechanics, as a result of pressure, and dropping his eyes to anticipate pressure, forces Herbert to miss opportunities against the blitz. Often times, Herbert put his body in position to protect himself from an imminent hit opposed to standing in and delivering the football.
The Washington State game was an example of Herbert succumbing to a superb pass rush and allowing the constant pressure to change his game.
WSU put Herbert under pressure all day. At a certain point, he stopped caring about mechanics and accuracy. pic.twitter.com/FDUjcqvAPI
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
It’s difficult to imagine the Dolphins wanting to take this path again. The similarities to Ryan Tannehill are vast in the way he can do everything from a physical standpoint, but the mental development has a long way to go. Through seven years, it never materialized with Tannehill. Spending a first round pick on a project quarterback is a risky move for a General Manager that has to nail his next first round QB selection.
From a schematic standpoint, the fit isn’t there. Herbert’s specialties are in winning with physical gifts, taking advantage of perfect circumstances within the structure of the offense, and also beating teams off-script.
If we are to assume that Miami wants to replicate a system similar to the one ran in New England, it requires more of a point guard mentality. A point-man that can discern the defense pre-snap, and distribute the ball accordingly post-snap.
Conclusion:
If — and it’s a big if — the reports of Herbert’s character shortfalls are true, he won’t even make it onto Miami’s draft board next April. For the same reasons we speculate that Miami will love Jake Fromm, they’ll shy away from Herbert as leadership and connecting with his teammates are integral parts of the new program.
On top of the locker room and leadership principles, Herbert’s apparent lack of preparation (or failures to effectively prepare) removes him entirely from the list of options in the event that Josh Rosen doesn’t prove to be the answer in Miami.
Up Next: Jordan Love
Additional Videos
An under-thrown touch pass down the seam.
Underthrown touch pass again pic.twitter.com/RT8dZCqGRV
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Impacted mechanics from pressure.
Herbert has a tendency to throw all mechanics out the window once the pass rusher impacts him. pic.twitter.com/QO92DHL6fY
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Poor location, with no regard for the defensive leverage, on a downfield throw.
The ball is often thrown off the landmark, over the wrong shoulder, etc. pic.twitter.com/cTSa5c2f90
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
7,091 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Today, we stay in the SEC and focus on the two-year starter at Georgia, Jake Fromm.
Jake Fromm 2018 Film Study
Responsible for the exits of two five-star quarterbacks, Jake Fromm earned every ounce of praise he has received. A true freshman in 2017, Fromm took over for an injured Jacob Eason and never relinquished starter status. After taking the Bulldogs to brink of a national title, Fromm fended off 2018’s number-one overall prospect Justin Fields with a nearly identical statistical sophomore season.
With Eason taking over Chris Peterson’s Washington program, and Fields shipped off to Columbus and Ryan Day’s Ohio State team, Fromm settles in for what should be his final collegiate season.
Fromm may not offer the physical traits of either Eason or Fields, but he sent both into the transfer portal because of his cerebral aptitude and natural leadership skills. Fromm is a gamer. A film junkie. He’s a gym-rat that will outwork and out-prepare his competitors, as well as the opposition.
Those tied closely to the Georgia football program insist that Fromm is a “Kirby Smart guy.”
“He’s coming in, highly regarded, a heralded recruit, but he’s very serious, very professional about his work,” said Georgia’s Head Football Coach. “He’s a great leader in the locker room, guys respect him, he’s got good arm strength and he’s a good decision-maker.”
The two most important men in the Miami Dolphins organization have gone on record regarding their preferred traits at the quarterback position — the similarities are vast.
“We want guys that are accurate. Guys that have a command of the offense and are strong leaders.” Brian Flores’ comments from the scouting combine have remained consistent throughout the offseason.
“…from a leadership standpoint first and foremost. The role of the quarterback is getting everybody lined up, getting in-and-out of the huddle. We want to see a crisp operation.”
Each time Flores, or General Manager Chris Grier, have been asked about the position the they lead with insistence on leadership and locker room presence. Grier’s combine comments were perhaps most telling. He said, “the quarterback has to be able to connect with multiple personalities and characters in the locker room. It doesn’t matter how athletic or how big the quarterback’s arm is if he isn’t wired a certain way.”
Jake Fromm is wired that certain way.
From Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights series, Fromm showcases his cerebral prowess on the white board as he leads the offensive meeting room.
Jake Fromm shows his understanding of offensive concepts from a young age. Courtesy of Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights pic.twitter.com/t188zAmznu
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Fromm’s on-field traits are eye-catching as well. Let’s jump into his tape.
What Sets Fromm Apart:
Accuracy –
There isn’t a more accurate passer in the country. Fromm has the utmost confidence in his ability to fit balls into tight windows because of his elite placement. Whether it’s trail technique, crossing face, or anything that doesn’t require a fastball on a drive throw, Fromm is going to put the ball where it needs to be.
Tiniest of windows and still, Fromm lays it in there from 30 yards away to the field pic.twitter.com/HdJJ1xeHzL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Throwing guys open against tight coverage. They don’t come more accurate than Jake Fromm. pic.twitter.com/RiePwnfRYm
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Developing chemistry with his skill players and a natural feel for throwing the football are Fromm’s bread and butter. His studious nature — both on the practice field and in the film room — are evident by his consistent accuracy. The ball is almost always on time and exactly where it needs to be located.
Preparation –
The Georgia offense hits explosive plays on a lot of dump-off throws. This may seem innocuous to the untrained eye, but it’s a true testament to Fromm’s in-week preparation. Understanding the design of passing concepts and the spacing they create, Fromm often wins before the ball is snapped.
Understanding spacing, play design and throwing the ball in behind the blitz. Fromm is incredibly advanced pre-snap. pic.twitter.com/Gyh5yKv2G6
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Displace with eye manipulation, dissect with perfect accuracy pic.twitter.com/QTpwjRBl2E
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Comparisons are a dangerous game, especially when using arguably the G.O.A.T, but I’ll do it anyway. Fromm reminds me of Tom Brady in the way he defeats the defense pre-snap. Every defensive coordinator in the game knows that blitzing Brady leads to certain death; the same could be true for Fromm.
Anticipation. Ball is out before the WR works back down the stem. pic.twitter.com/8CaAZ3aEmI
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Anticipation –
A result of elite preparation, recognition of leverage advantages, and repetition in practice, Fromm’s anticipation rivals any quarterback in the country. Throwing the football before the receiver breaks off the stem of the route, and hitting defensive backs in their blind spots allows Fromm to mask some of the arm strength shortcomings.
Using a stack, anticipation, and accuracy to get the ball to the field side out route. pic.twitter.com/3cmmz28LFS
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Identifying and Exploiting Matchups –
Georgia’s offense is loaded with five-star talent and Fromm uses the elite talent to his advantage. Kirby Smart’s offense is — for lack of a better word — smart, and often creates considerable matchup problems for the defense. Fromm’s understanding of the coverage and the vulnerabilities on the defense puts his attack in advantageous situations.
Recognize the matchup, drift away from the rush and give the play maker a chance. pic.twitter.com/z2gq4a98g4
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Escapability and Ball Security –
Fromm isn’t going to flee his spot and make the big play with his legs. He will extend when he recognizes man coverage and a big seam open up, but he’s not going to navigate compromised pockets. He’s not a quick-twitch athlete and struggles to get off his spot.
Limited escape ability pic.twitter.com/Mb1hELu8qj
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Ball security is an issue at times pic.twitter.com/R7Vu7tqFpL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Compounding this area of weakness is his lack of ball security in the pocket. It’s commendable that he keeps his eyes downfield against the rush, but he does flash a propensity for losing the football when getting sacked. Fromm rarely anticipates the pass rush getting home unless he I.D.’s a blitz pre-snap — i.e. the best way to beat him is with a successful four-man rush.
Drive Throws –
The throw from the anticipation section shows Fromm’s inability to drive the football to the field side perimeter. He is capable of threading tight throws on in-breaking routes, but his play-caller, at the next level, will have to be conscious of the arm strength.
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
For all the comments the Dolphins evaluators have made about leadership, pre-and-post-snap processing, likable personality and accuracy from the position, Jake Fromm makes a lot of sense for Miami.
If the offense is going to emulate what the Patriots have done with Tom Brady and a slew of underwhelming pass catchers, then Fromm is likely the ideal man to run the point. The Dolphins are full of matchup problems with speed to burn. Chad O’Shea could institute the same principles that the Georgia offense calls to put defenders in binds where they’re forced to make quick decisions on combo routes.
Crossing patterns (mesh concepts) and smash concepts against can defeat zone. Fromm’s prowess throwing into coverage up the perimeter, as well as his patience to take what the defense gives, can exploit teams in man-coverage.
The only thing Fromm is missing that Flores and staff have referred to is the athletic traits and mobility. He’s not going to open up the designed-run portion of the playbook and he won’t do a lot off-script, but he can be as deadly as any passer in the other, more prevalent aspects of the game.
Conclusion:
With Tua Tagovailoa likely coming out as the top prospect, Miami might have to settle for the number-two passer. This Dolphins team might have its struggles, but it’s difficult to envision a scenario where Miami picks first in 2020. If that’s the case, Fromm could well be the target either with the organic draft pick, or a draft-day trade-up.
Jake Fromm embodies everything Brian Flores wants to build this football team around.
@WingfieldNFL
Up Next: Justin Herbert
Additional Videos
A short thread (3 videos) on Fromm’s national championship performance.
I’m really excited to see Jake Fromm and his development in his junior year at Georgia. Going back to his national championship game as a true freshman, he already shows elite processing skill. pic.twitter.com/eNimunxEqf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 5, 2019
Awkward throw from an uneven platform placed perfectly.
Fromm has no issues throwing the ball into contested areas because he’s so confident in his ball placement pic.twitter.com/ul6odcjmC5
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Accuracy, spacing and understanding leverage.
Spacing, leverage and accuracy pic.twitter.com/qc1czOQ05z
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
A rare late read leads to an INT.
Late on the read leads to an INT pic.twitter.com/CzrBKcmgL0
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Wheel routes are typically touch passes, but Fromm knows when he has to change things up.
Understanding of when to throw the touch pass or fastball pic.twitter.com/PZo2t2hgIn
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Identifies the coverage and drifts to buy time for the route to develope.
Fading away to big time with a dime, after recognizing the man coverage and anticipating the vacancy. pic.twitter.com/x25H9pEoUt
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Accuracy to the field.
Accuracy pic.twitter.com/ygGuiJhy7L
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Quarterbacking isn’t just about the big time throws. It’s about getting the correct matchups an finding the best option.
Recognize man coverage and take what the defense gives pic.twitter.com/jHj1ZwaaM7
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Perfectly placed ball.
Slot corner route with anticipation and accuracy for 6 pic.twitter.com/WJVa60AIHp
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Recognizes the man coverage tailing downfield so he tucks it and moves the chains with his legs.
Recognizes man coverage and tucks it to move the chains pic.twitter.com/9IJv6j4y9p
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Back shoulder ball placement.
Ball placement pic.twitter.com/mfULR1j4ee
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
7,091 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
We start with the consensus number-one player, as we sit 10 months out from draft night, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa 2018 Film Study
Searching for a third consecutive appearance in college football’s championship game, Tua Tagovailoa enters his junior campaign as the most decorated quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012.
“He does a lot of things you can’t coach — [he] sees the field, throws accurately, [he’s] athletic. He’s got a really unique package.” An anonymous NFL scout told AL.com. “He anticipates throws. He can really visualize a throw. Guys don’t have to be open, he sees openings before they happen.”
Jim Nagy, the Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, made his proclamation that Tagovailoa would’ve been the first pick this April were he draft eligible. He was not. And so he returns to Tuscaloosa to pilot yet another loaded Crimson Tide team under the watchful eye of both Nick Saban and the entire NFL community.
What Sets Tagovailoa Apart:
Accuracy and Natural Throwing Motion –
After just a couple of throws, it’s easy to decipher whether a passer is natural or conditioned. Whether on traditional drops and, or setting up on the move, Tagovailoa’s arm shows natural elasticity. This trait makes him a threat on structured set-ups, moving left or right, and when attacking the line-of-scrimmage.
The ability to drop the arm angle without sacrificing accuracy is what sets great quarterbacks apart from the good ones — especially in the modern NFL. Regardless of the circumstance, Tagovailoa finds his way back to proper mechanics, using his base to drive the football.
Everything is hard-wired across Tagovailoa’s mechanics. From his feet to his eyes, and his hips to his shoulders, his proper alignment creates impressive torque and spin on a variety of different throw-types (touch, drive, deep). Tagovailoa is the best deep ball thrower on the planet not named Russell Wilson.
Light Feet, Escapability, Poise Under Duress –
A lot of quarterbacks excel at the professional level without seamless weight-transfer. Legends like Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger make up for heavy feet with anticipation of the rush, landmark identification of the rusher, but also the poise to pick up the route progression under pressure.
Razzle dazzle from Tua. The broadcast booth questions the decision, but I think he recognized the man coverage, the leverage, and how the DB had given up on the play. That elusiveness against the rush ain’t bad either. pic.twitter.com/PjYVPygsG5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Tagovailoa has that inherent poise trait, but he couples it with effortless capabilities to freely glide in crowded areas. His sound, initial lower-half mechanics put him in a position to drive off his plant foot. This puts him in a position to climb, or throw drive-leg out and flea the pocket laterally.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Sidestep the free rusher and move the chains with the legs. pic.twitter.com/vXBttYRYL2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 12, 2019
This marriage of exceptional traits makes Tagovailoa a difficult passer to sack, a legitimate big-play scramble threat, and most importantly, a dangerous off-script play maker.
Processing and Cerebral Aptitude within the Structure of the Offense –
Alabama’s offense is loaded across the board. Opposing defenses often have to send pressure packages to rattle Tagovailoa, but his skill set usually renders those attempts futile. The Bama offense is chocked full of NFL concepts with three-man combinations and full-field reads.
Pump to the boundary — plus the field side post — holds the middle safety and allows Tua to do what he does best, drop dimes deep downfield. pic.twitter.com/oycZFIMDS1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Tagovailoa not only identifies and understands most pre-snap coverages and post-snap rotations, he knows which route combinations are designed to attack those particular coverages. His photographic-like memory allows him to blindly read the backside of a play and rip through his progressions in a flash.
Designed-Run Package –
There aren’t many superlatives needed for this bullet point; Tagovailoa can scoot.
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Short Memory –
Tagovailoa’s shortcomings feel like nitpicking — he’s exceptional. One universal knock on his game is the back-to-back underwhelming showings in the two championship games this past season. Tagovailoa showed a minor penchant to let bad play cavalcade and attempted to press his way through some struggles.
This wasn’t frequent enough of an occurrence to call it a habit, and that’s to be expected from a 21-year-old, but it’s something to watch this upcoming postseason when Bama is inevitably in the hunt once again.
Drive Throws –
Tagovailoa’s arm isn’t on the level of Matthew Stafford, but it’s more than adequate for the professional level. His anticipation prowess helps mask the lack of velocity on field-side drive throws, but the difficulty of those throws increases at the next level (elite athletes all over the field will do that).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Again, this is nitpicking. A good coordinator can work around something like this, but it’s a common throw in the NFL that could potentially prove problematic for Tagovailoa.
Getting Healthy –
The biggest gripe I found with Tagovailoa’s poor performances (poor relative to his early-season magic act) was the limitations of nagging knee and ankle injuries. Tagovailoa hurt the knee mid-season, and the ankle injury in the SEC Championship Game required surgery. The lingering effects were apparent in the National Title Game against a ferocious Clemson defense.
Two injuries in one season is the beginning of a red flag. Another season of nicks and bruises could give scouts pause regarding Tagovailoa’s long-term durability.
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
Tagovailoa’s anticipation, processing, and recognition of leverage and soft spots in coverage makes him a fit in any scheme. Miami’s offense, under former Patriots Assistant Chad O’Shea, figures to feature a lot of variety devised to attack that particular week’s opponent.
The Patriots controlled, short passing game is indefensible at its peak, and that’s Tagovailoa’s true ceiling. His pre-snap prowess would help Miami attack vulnerable matchups and keep the offense on-schedule. Tagovailoa’s deep ball could finally unlock the true potential of Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant.
In New England, the Pats built shot plays into the structure of the regular offense. Tagovailoa’s attention to detail and general feel for the flow of the game can give the play caller (O’Shea) a set of eyes on the field to relay tendencies and weaknesses.
Conclusion:
Tagovailoa is the apple of every scout’s eye this college football season. His first colligate action — as a true freshman — was a heroic, championship rescuing performance on the game’s biggest stage. Since that game, Tagovailoa’s ascension has continued on the track of a generational prospect.
Tagovailoa is going to be the first player to hear his name called next April, should he declare (he’s eligible to return to Alabama for 2020). The Dolphins will likely have to obtain the first pick to get a crack at the Heisman hopeful.
If they do, the fortunes of this Miami Dolphins organization will change for the foreseeable future.
Up Next: Georgia Junior, Jake Fromm
Additional Videos
Jerry Jeudy doing his thing on these poor DBs, but Tua not too shabby in his own right putting that thing in a small bucket with the endline fast-approaching. pic.twitter.com/n7H4WWgrQm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 12, 2019
Tagovailoa is so light on his feet that it allows him to elude the rush, but it also sets him up for success on unpressured throws. Pushes up to get the juice on this field side fade. pic.twitter.com/gTIynk6A49
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 12, 2019
Anticipation and recognition of three-man route combination
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Perfect back-shoulder ball
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Footwork to help mitigate immediate pressure
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Off-script dynamics
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Poor ball placement costs Bama a TD
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Rare occurrence where Tua doesn’t account for backside robber coverage
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Finds a passing lane, resets and throws a strike
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Rare mental mistake
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
High-level anticipation
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Aerial assault on display
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
One of Tagovailoa’s six interceptions
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
Push up, avoid pressure, throw an accurate ball
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 15, 2019
