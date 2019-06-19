Face of the Franchise Series: Justin Herbert

Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement

Foreword:

7,093 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.

Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.

The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.

If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.

The same way #13 did for so many years.

Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.

Today brings us out to the Pacific Northwest and Oregon’s physical phenom, Justin Herbert.

2018 Justin Herbert Film Study

Thought by many to be a curious decision, Justin Herbert opted to return to the University of Oregon for his senior season. Had he declared, the 6-foot-6, 233-pound signal caller very well could’ve been the second quarterback off the board in a weak draft class. Now, Herbert will be available in next April’s draft, but faces much stiffer competition.

Herbert’s production regressed significantly in his junior season. After starting eight games each in back-to-back years (freshman and sophomore seasons), Herbert finally played wire-to-wire in 2018. His first full season saw a drop in completion percentage below 60% (59.4), his yard-per-attempt from 9.6 down to 7.8, and his is passer rating was the lowest of his three-year career.

“[I’m looking for a guy] that’s going rally everybody on this team,” former Ducks Head Coach Willie Taggart said of his quarterback competition prior to the 2017 season. “When we find that guy, that’s when we’re going to name a starter.

Herbert is said to be a quiet, reserved presence in the Oregon football program. Taking is a step further, Bleacher Reports’ Matt Miller conveyed a report from an NFL scout who described Herbert as ‘aloof,’ and ‘soft.’

These reports should not be taken as gospel. Leaks and second-hand information have a way of materializing into false narratives. It’s all a part of the grand puzzle, and while there’s typically fire where there’s smoke, Herbert has one more season to change the perception of his character among the NFL community.

That’s not what has people raving about his professional prospect any way. It’s the raw package that Herbert offers as a passer, runner, and dual-threat quarterback. Let’s get to the film.

What Sets Herbert Apart:

Velocity –

If the only metric to consider were physical traits, Herbert would be the unanimous number-one quarterback in the 2019 draft class. No quarterback in college football can drive the ball down the seam, to the field, or into tight windows like Herbert.

In rhythm and within the structure, Herbert can carve up a defense. pic.twitter.com/ydcsxwKoiL — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

A rare, rare throw picking apart a trio of Stanford zone defenders. pic.twitter.com/IQnFlWRVLU — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Supremely talented, Herbert drives the ball better than anybody in this class. pic.twitter.com/faBJO0O3bg — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Stationary, or on the move, Herbert can rip the football. Within the structure of the offense, he incorporates his lower half and drives the football on-point. When on the move, he’s naturally fluid enough to open his gait and get his hips and shoulders through the zone simultaneously.

These traits are especially helpful on stick throws, slants, and threading the middle portion of the field against cover-2.

Athleticism and Off-Script Ability –

The Oregon offense has been predicated on athletic quarterbacks for some time and Herbert is no exception to that rule. The run-pass-option is prevalent as Herbert can pick up chunks on designed runs, or when the play breaks down and he’s forced off-script.

Justin Herbert’s biggest asset might be the incorporation of deigned runs. pic.twitter.com/p7m6v9bd17 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Herbert’s pass protection had its leaky moments as he was often forced off of his spot and put into a position where he had to play hero ball. In the PAC-12, Herbert was more than capable as he often broke the pocket and made plays with both his legs and his arm.

Forced off his spot and making plays off script pic.twitter.com/b2VOOts7hp — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Sees the man coverage without rush lane integrity and he’s off for a big gainer. pic.twitter.com/KYTgzRrKfD — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Focused Areas of Improvement:

Pre-Determined Mindset –

Perhaps its systemic of supremely gifted quarterbacks, but the majority of said-physical marvels struggle with the cerebral portion of the game; Herbert isn’t any different. On multiple occasions, it would appear that Herbert has made his decision where the football is going pre-snap without any regard for the coverage the defense shows.

Reads man coverage pre-snap, MSU falls into zone and Herbert nearly gets picked. pic.twitter.com/rAajwMF07o — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

This flaw is a result of both pre-and-post-snap shortcomings as it pertains to deciphering coverage and rotation. As things evolve from the time the huddle is broken to the end of the play, Herbert often stares down his initial read and forces the ball in regardless of the defense.

I truly question how much time Herbert puts into his prep. pic.twitter.com/zwXOvuE91u — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Pre-determined where the ball is going before the snap. pic.twitter.com/8Sdrn87hUd — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Herbert’s decision to return to school could pay dividends. He needs to iron out this issues during his senior season if he wants to go off the board in the first round. To the perimeter, inside, against man or zone, it doesn’t matter — Herbert’s struggles are between the ears.

Touch Passing –

Dolphins fans saw it time-and-time again with Ryan Tannehill, the strong-armed quarterbacks tend to struggle with changing the pace of their throwing tempo. Slowing down the arm speed requires a more natural feel for aiming the football, and Herbert consistently demonstrates an inability to execute these throws.

There’s no feel for touch passing in Herbert’s game. pic.twitter.com/R1wO4ULIJ5 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Herbert struggles with the finesse on touch passes. Lacks natural feel. pic.twitter.com/3yWKe0zP7t — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Seeing Phantom Pressure –

Inconsistent mechanics, as a result of pressure, and dropping his eyes to anticipate pressure, forces Herbert to miss opportunities against the blitz. Often times, Herbert put his body in position to protect himself from an imminent hit opposed to standing in and delivering the football.

The Washington State game was an example of Herbert succumbing to a superb pass rush and allowing the constant pressure to change his game.

WSU put Herbert under pressure all day. At a certain point, he stopped caring about mechanics and accuracy. pic.twitter.com/FDUjcqvAPI — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019

Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:

It’s difficult to imagine the Dolphins wanting to take this path again. The similarities to Ryan Tannehill are vast in the way he can do everything from a physical standpoint, but the mental development has a long way to go. Through seven years, it never materialized with Tannehill. Spending a first round pick on a project quarterback is a risky move for a General Manager that has to nail his next first round QB selection.

From a schematic standpoint, the fit isn’t there. Herbert’s specialties are in winning with physical gifts, taking advantage of perfect circumstances within the structure of the offense, and also beating teams off-script.

If we are to assume that Miami wants to replicate a system similar to the one ran in New England, it requires more of a point guard mentality. A point-man that can discern the defense pre-snap, and distribute the ball accordingly post-snap.

Conclusion:

If — and it’s a big if — the reports of Herbert’s character shortfalls are true, he won’t even make it onto Miami’s draft board next April. For the same reasons we speculate that Miami will love Jake Fromm, they’ll shy away from Herbert as leadership and connecting with his teammates are integral parts of the new program.

On top of the locker room and leadership principles, Herbert’s apparent lack of preparation (or failures to effectively prepare) removes him entirely from the list of options in the event that Josh Rosen doesn’t prove to be the answer in Miami.

