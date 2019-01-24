Miami Dolphins
Senior Bowl Day 3 Report
Scouting Notes and Dolphins News from Thursday in Mobile and Davie
Dolphins New Staff Developing
The second-to-last week in January belongs to Mobile, Alabama on the NFL landscape. Inclement weather at the Senior Bowl, paired with a rendezvous between Chris Grier and Brian Flores, shifts the focus to Davie, Florida.
Reports state that Brian Flores will be named Miami’s 10th head coach, officially, on Monday. The same can be said for Patrick Graham and Jim Caldwell, the defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach respectfully.
Rumors spread rampant throughout the Twitterverse that Flores’ top priority for the offensive coordinator position is current Patriots Wide Receivers Coach, Chad O’Shea. It began with Omar Kelly, was endorsed by Ian Rappaport, then Mike Garafolo reported it as, “expected to happen.”
All of these hires, or potential hires, paint a pretty concrete image of how the new-look Dolphins will proceed in the coming months.
In the coming weeks, on Locked On Dolphins, we’ll have in-depth breakdowns of the Dolphins offensive and defensive schemes scheme. Stylistically, the product will be the antithesis of what we’ve seen the last three years.
Senior Bowl Thursday
My schedule prevented from heading to Mobile for the week, but the benefit of covering the practices from the homestead is the access to the information provided by the broadcast. Here are those tidbits gathered in a “general notes” format:
1.) Mike Mayock was in the booth decked out in his Raiders garb talking shop with his former colleagues. Touching on his experience as a broadcaster, he gleaned an interesting point regarding dysfunctional organizations in the league.
“The common denominator of the dysfunctional buildings was the lack of a relationship between coaches and scouts,” Mayock said. This, in a back door kind-of-way, corroborates a tweet from Omar Kelly regarding the toxic relationship between scouts and coaches in Miami under Adam Gase.
2.) Quarterback arm-strength is a highly-debated topic, but Daniel Jeremiah squashed a misleading evaluation tool. Regarding the radar gun (which tracked Trace McSorely and Daniel Jones as the fastest thrown ball on the day), Jeremiah said he only saw the MPH number used one time in a draft room. It’s not an accurate tool to decipher how well a quarterback can throw a football as each throw is independent from the one previous.
3.) Several players were “mic’d up” for practice, including Temple Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ya-Sin’s play was only outdone by his trash talk – he’s a fun player. Gardner Minshew’s galvanizing and inquisitive personality, along with his leadership, were also on display in-between plays chatting with coaches.
Now we’ll go position-by-position for some evaluations:
Quarterback
After being mocked to Miami by Jeremiah, Daniel Jones (Duke) has done his part to destroy an already lofty projection. His accuracy issues and inability to operate in trash showed up Thursday. In the red-zone portion, he kept throwing the ball off the field altogether. I still don’t get what scouts see in him.
Will Grier (West Virginia) also had issues keeping the ball in-bounds in the red-zone work.
Drew Lock (Missouri) showed his ability to adjust his arm angles, but he had a few missed rips of his own. His best highlight was a pre-show flashback to him dunking a basketball through his legs in high school.
Folks seem to think Jarrett Stidham’s (Auburn) best football is ahead of him. He’s something of a long-term prospect because, frankly, he just hasn’t shown it t this point. There was no tangible growth from the time he got to Auburn by the time he left.
Running Back
Dexter Williams (Notre Dame) looks like a smooth one-cut zone runner. He found seams and hit some big plays during the team portion.
Wide Receiver
Penny Hart (Georgia State) put a man through the spin cycle in first rep in red zone. Then he followed it up with a big no-no that led to an interception. He tried to cross-face on wheel route against Iman Marshall. Finally, he came back with a touchdown on a slant that happened in the blink of an eye. His explosiveness is eye-popping.
Terry McLaurin (Ohio State) killed dude’s all week with speed, deception and getting in-and-out of breaks.
Travis Fulgham (Old Dominion) had a nice practice. Showed well in the red zone and then caught some passes in team drills. He had the look of a potential boundary X receiver. He has some length, but he’s awfully lean (6-3, 210).
Deebo Samuel (South Carolina) was the best receiver in Mobile all week. The strength his hands and the nuance in his routes, understanding leverage, should lead to a nice career.
Tight End
Drew Sample (Washington) has the look of a 12-personnel type tight end. Showed an anchor on the outside, he’s experienced in run and pass pro, and flattens his routes from the top of the stem.
Offensive Line
The biggest win of the day came from the beginning of the entire show. Daniel Jeremiah says Garrett Bradbury (NC State) has the athleticism of Jason Kelce, lateral movement of Ryan Kalil and has been blowing teams away in the meetings with his football IQ – brings a huge element of leadership to the Center position.
I tweeted this and it was picked up by a lot of draft niks confirming Bradbury’s solid day. I talked about his strength being an issue and he’s more of an athlete/zone guy. Well he had a rep where he bullied Gaines – the UW bowling ball whose entire game is power
Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State) again showcasing his pure power inside by burying a man. The weakness is in changing direction and redirecting the counter move.
Bradbury is your quintessential zone center while Jenkins is a power people mover.
Chris Lindstrom (Boston College) absorbed power backwards, reset, and locked out the Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois). He was beat on a stunt by Saunders later in practice. Then he bounced back with a strong rep in the first team drill play. Stayed in the same spot for the entire rep absorbing a power rush from Zach Allen.
Dalton Risner (Kansas State) had a terrific week. He offers a good punch, good set and good anchor. Risner’s impressive work came mostly at right tackle. He can reset while engaged because of hand placement and re-establish the base. He had a great rep on outside zone washing down line for a big play. He then gets a showcase rep at the end of practice, wins it, and gets FIRED up.
Michael Dieter might pop up too high at times but his strength and application of mistakes have been nice throughout the week. He controls his pass pro reps with hand placement and strength. He got whipped on the first stunt they threw his way which is enough to give any Dolphins fan PTSD.
Chuma Edoga (USC) had a fantastic final day Thursday.
Andre Dillard (Washington State (Go Cougs)) has the typewriter feet (quick, as described by Daniel Jeremiah). His balance, hand placement, redirect ability, it’s all there and refined for him in pass pro.
Interior Defensive Line
Daylon Mack (Texas A&) was taking people for rides again. The only difference Thursday was that he wasn’t wearing a jersey – just pads and the undershirt.
Greg Gaines (Washington) is pure power. Any time he tried anything else he got beat – badly.
Edge
Ben Banogu (Texas Chrsitian) is a rocked up 250 pound DE/OLB convert. He showed the ability to stand up in a two-point stance and wrecked Drew Sample. Jeremiah calls Banogu “a slippery rusher,” which was fitting because he was beating people all day. As a stand-up backer, Banogu has a knack for setting up his rush moves and beating guys with a wide arsenal. Up and under, spin, working down on a stunt – he looked excellent.
Chris Omenihu (Texas) can really detach with those long arms and he did it plenty on Thursday.
Zach Allen (Boston College) might not be the pass rusher you like but he can certainly be a run defending edge. He won an interior push against Lindstrom in a showcase rep, pushing the BC Guard into the quarterback.
Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State) is impressive aesthetically and on the football field. He’s never missed a workout and it shows. He plays with urgency and speed.
Inside Linebacker
Nothing of value made it onto this section. This linebacker and tight end group in Mobile is pretty underwhelming.
Cornerback
Rock Ya-Sin (Temple) talking a lot, and winning a lot. Inside hand jam, physical through stem, interrupts path of the ball, he continues to show out. The offense tried a slant-flat in the end zone and he wiped it out entirely. It’s a natural rub and he played right through it forcing the QB to take a sack. Ya-Sin and Deebo Samuel were finding each other and splitting victories all week in one-on-one. Best match-up of the week.
Lonnie Johnson (Kentucky) was been all over the field.
Safety
Will Harris (Boston College) made an excellent play when he drove on a double move to undercut the route for an interception.
Nassir Adderley, a top rated safety, tried to line up press and got smoked in coverage. Perhaps he might be more of a center fielder. He likely goes way too high for the Dolphins, but he’d be a nice piece.
And just like that, we’re done with Senior Bowl week. Of course the game is on Saturday and I’ll share my notes on the podcast Sunday night, but the next step is the combine. As always, Locked On Dolphins will have you covered from the Dolphins perspective better than anyone else out there.
Miami Dolphins
Report: Chad O’Shea is coming to Miami with Brian Flores
News broke yesterday that Chris Grier was flying to Massachusetts to meet with Brian Flores for the second time, this time to discuss staffing and perhaps officially offer him the job.
More news came from that meeting with Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reporting that New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is likely to come with Flores to Miami to take the offensive coordinator job.
This is in addition to previously reported news that Jim Caldwell will likely be the Dolphins quarterbacks coach and serve as an assistant head coach to Flores, as well as Patrick Graham coming along as the defensive coordinator.
Another name to keep an eye on for a position on the defensive side of the ball is former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema. He is currently serving in an advisory role on the Patriots staff and was an early rumored candidate to be the defensive coordinator. With that job going to Patrick Graham, it will be interesting to see if Flores brings Bielema on board.
The other main vacancy on the staff is the special teams coordinator position, and with Darren Rizzi still available, it is looking increasingly likely he may return to Miami.
Obviously the Dolphins and Flores still have a lot of positional coaches to decide on, but this is a solid start for a rookie head coach.
O’Shea is widely respected around the league as a good offensive mind and was reportedly the next guy in line to become the offensive coordinator in New England had Josh McDaniels left for a head coaching vacancy. Additionally, taking from Bill Belichick’s staff is always a plus and surprisingly a tactic not taken by other Patriots assistants who have taken head coaching jobs.
Jim Caldwell will bring a wealth of experience to the offensive staff and can be a sounding board for Flores on game management decisions, as Travis talked about on today’s LOD podcast. Patrick Graham specializes in coaching front sevens and stopping the run, something Miami has struggled to do for the better part of the last several seasons.
If the Dolphins manage to retain Rizzi to coach the special teams, color me intrigued by Brian Flores’ staff.
Miami Dolphins
Senior Bowl Day 1 Report
Ahh the senior bowl. The time of year where I record 5 hours with of practices for three days straight and ingest every single second of football – well except when Charlie Casserly is on the screen. A practice that serves my own scouting agenda, but also gathers knowledge via the analysis of the pros like Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis.
The game is played on Saturday but the scouts all leave on Thursday at the conclusion of the final practice. It’s not that the game is unimportant, but the practices and meetings are the primary purpose of the week. Plus, the scouts will get the game tape when they get back to the facility; staying Saturday would be redundant.
As you watch this week – if you watch this week – you might only be tuning in here, which you totally should, remember this: Day-one is usually mistake-filled. Bad days are common for many. On Wednesday (Day 2) some of those bad days will iron out. By day three, the best players will have shown progress each day of the week.
So, for the next three days, we are going to be almost exclusively a Senior Bowl podcast and blog – but with a Miami Dolphins twist.
The fun started at the measurements with a pair of edge players. Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat and Charles Omenihu from Texas. For Sweat – 6-6, 252 pounds with 35 7/8”inch arms. A monster whose hands scrape his knees. The story is the same for Omenihu – 6’5’’ 274 pounds with 36.5” inch arms.
Then there’s the media session where players can steal the show for both good reasons and bad. Will Grier caught an accusation for the latter when he didn’t show up for a media availability, but it was later confirmed that Grier was speaking somewhere else.
Gardner Minshew, Daniel Jones, and Drew Lock all spoke. Minshew talked about his precipitous route to the Senior Bowl – from Mississippi to Carolina out to Wazzu. Jones spoke on his concept-based offense and the combination reads he made under David Cutcliffe. Lock spoke of leadership, locker room command, and extending plays when things breakdown.
Jon Gruden, coach of the North Squad, spoke about a hot topic on the day. “I’m throwing away all my old prototypes,” I used to believe in those things,” Gruden said. “Then I saw Brees. I met Wilson. And now I’m watching this [Kyler] Murray and things have changed”
That conversation isn’t exclusive to Gruden and the Raiders. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said word is spreading about the changing prototype at the position. He reported the mixed, even polarizing, viewpoints on Russell Wilson in 2012.
But it was Wilson that paved the way for the new-age quarterback. “If they can create their own passing lanes, but also allow teams to implement the RPO game, they don’t need the traditional style quarterback anymore,” Garafolo said on-air during practice.
Just sayin’, I been sayin’….
Not only did Montez Sweat, who said he’s best when in the three-point stance, dominate the measurement room, he kept the momentum going onto the practice field.
Daniel Jeremiah had the quote of the day regarding Buffalo Quarterback Tyree Jackson. “You put on the tape of the best 10-to-15 throws in college football, Tyree Jackson had all of ‘em.” Unfortunately for the six-foot-seven QB, day-one in Mobile highlighted his biggest pitfall – the lay-ups. His mechanics aren’t consistent, he doesn’t stride through his target creating a fluctuating release-point and sending the ball all over the map.
The linebackers, running backs, safeties, and quarterbacks didn’t get a lot of televised action today. Thankfully, Miami’s primary needs are in the trenches and that’s where the focus was fixed.
With about 20 minutes on the final DVR recording to play, I tweeted about the many interior offensive linemen that figure to come off the board in the draft’s 20-50 range. Not five minutes later Jeremiah echoes that thought, but adjusts the range to 15-40.
Nonetheless, there are a handful of starter-quality guards and centers that will be available come draft-day.
And they were working in Mobile.
The offensive line vs. defensive line one-on-one drills are my favorite portions of this entire week. It showcases all of the skills these guys are going to need to grow and/or develop. Granted, the drill is slightly flawed without rushing lanes from live action, but it gives us a good idea what kind of power and pass-rush arsenal these guys play with.
Offensive Line vs. Defensive Line
Montez Sweat won the entire day. His length, athleticism and bend led to plenty of problems from his counterpart in the drills. He made an impact closing the edge both on the play side and backside in the team portion as well.
Dalton Risner was the most impressive offensive lineman. The Kansas State product played four positions in college and showed his anchor and ability to redirect. Some of his best work came against an impressive bull-of-a-defensive end, Zach Allen. At 285, Allen is pure power and will knock heads backwards with great frequency. He showed some nuance with a crafty pin-and-pull move late in the period.
Allen might be what the new defensive end prototype looks like in Miami – get used to his name.
Greg Gaines is a bull in a china shop of a defensive tackle from Washington. His power was simply too much to deal with in the one-on-ones. He even threw an arm-over into the mix for a would-be sack.
Boston College Guard Chris Lindstrom stacked several good reps on top of one another. He stoned the Texas specimen Omenihu with a smooth shuffle and set on the interior.
Michael Dieter was on the Senior Bowl watch list yesterday and he showed why. His feet glide and his 54 games of staring experience in Madison showcase a fine technician.
Rennell Wren is a 300-pound defensive tackle from Arizona State that spent the entire day in the backfield.
Remington Award Winner Garrett Bradbury (North Carolina State) had a rough day trying to absorb bull rushes and settle. He’s a zone, reach-block type of center – something I think Miami might try to get away from.
Oregon Edge Jalen Jelks had a nice bull rush – a change-of-pace from his usual burst and speed get-off.
Mississippi State Center Elgton Jenkins has it all with the bend and anchor. Sheer power, yeesh. His hands do tend to get a bit wide and it forces him to grab. He’s so big and strong with a wide base, I think his best position will be center.
Dru Samia, guard from Oklahoma, had a difficult day.
Jordan Ledbetter showed a nice long arm, a speed rush and impacted the team portion of practice – he had one of the better days altogether.
Daylon Mack blew up the Shrine Week, and he continued that momentum on Tuesday. He’s a pure power player with tree trunks for legs – a massive, MASSIVE human. His size shouldn’t be a surprise; he’s been known to put down three double cheeseburgers from Whataburger on the Texas A&M team flights.
Cornerback vs. Wide Receiver
Winner of best name might be winner of my favorite player at this Senior Bowl. Rock Ya-Sin won his first two reps of the day with physical inside hand jams and perfect timing at the catch-point. He uses a little spin to recover from inside releases on the slant that is unusually fluid.
Ya-Sin has a great story to boot. He played for four years at Presbyterian, a school that removed all scholarships for 2018. As a graduate transfer Ya-Sin showed up at Temple and earned a single-digit number in his first week of spring practices. Single digits are given out to the nine toughest players on Temple – voted by the teammates.
Debo Samuel was the best player on the field. His smooth releases, ability to set up the defensive back and powerful hands make him a tough cover. Samuel got the best of Ya-Sin a couple of times.
The West Virginia receivers both had nice days. David Sills V is magic. He’s smooth, quiet hands, subtle moves and tugs up the stem to create separation, and he catches everything. His running-mate, Gary Jennings, showed his long speed stacking a man for a deep touchdown.
Penny Hart is a diminutive (5’8”) receiver. The broadcast mentioned that his Georgia State Coach said Penny was the most competitive kid he’s ever coached (same school as Albert Wilson). He was quick in-and-out of breaks and won a nice double-move up top on a corner.
Keelan Doss could be Miami’s target as Devante Parker’s replacement. He eats up a lot of ground quickly, has a plan with his releases, and has a big fan in Daniel Jeremiah. At 6’3” Doss drew a comparison to Keenan Allen with the technically sound game and quick feet.
Jordan Brown plays a physical brand of corner. He certainly learned how to jam at the line-of-scrimmage at South Dakota State.
Penn State corner Amani Oruwariye plays with a lot of confidence and it’s easy to see why. He takes it personal when a receiver crosses face and can wall off and pin to the perimeter nicely. He was lockdown during the one-on-one drills.
Team Portion and Additional Notes
Will Grier’s day was a forgettable one from the limited action aired on NFLN. They opened up a naked boot play-action with a wide open Samuel streaking across the deep middle and the throw was way short. That wasn’t the only time he missed a throw – his mechanics were all over the place, often failing to square up his target.
Stanford Linebacker Bobby Okereke nice job working through trash to make a play. He was able to avoid linemen climbing to the second level for a run-stop.
Andre Dillard is really smooth and really good in pass pro. He can over-set, as he did against Montez, but he’s quick into his set-up and he can redirect effectively.
Alabama DT Isaiah Buggs caused some issues generating interior penetration.
Terrell Hanks from New Mexico State had a big pop filling and blowing up a rocked up Wes Hills.
Dolphins Meets:
|QB Daniel Jones – Duke
|QB Drew Luck – Missouri
*this list will be updated throughout the week
Miami’s meeting probably came later in the evening and have gone unreported. The team did, however, send Dan Marino in to meet Lock and Jones.
The QBs as a whole were off in all portions. The timing is obviously going to be a little difficult to come by this quickly.
The guy I need to go back on the tape with is Drew Lock. He had division-one basketball offers and apparently his teammates rave about his confidence and swagger. The big arm intrigues you, and he can certainly rip some tight windows.
Daniel Jones questionable arm showed up on the post-backside crosser concept that the North squad was struggling to install.
The broadcast team talked a lot about that post with the backside crosser – and that was something the Dolphins ran all the time under Gase. Remember the Jarvis Landry touchdown against Cleveland a couple of years ago (in fact he ran that all the time). Kenny Stills ran it the deep over (crosser) a whole lot in 2017.
On today’s Locked On Dolphins Podcast, I have my entire Daniel Jones scouting report. We’ll have the Senior Bowl covered tomorrow and Friday on the blog and the pod.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Roundup: Edge prospects and Daniel Jones?
Since last week’s roundup, two more teams have solidified their spot in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fittingly, Miami has seen two names drop from the mock draft roundup projections in Dexter Lawrence and Greedy Williams with a heavier focus on edge and quarterback prospects.
However, some familiar names remain. For those around the NFL who have presented new or updated mock drafts — part 2 of the roundup below:
CBS Sports: Jachai Polite – DE – Florida
After projecting Greedy Williams, cornerback from LSU, to the Dolphins last week, CBS Sports stays on the same side of the ball and projects a new name to the round-up — defensive end prospect, Jachai Polite.
In this mock, Williams goes in the top 5, so that obviously removes him from the table.
It’s also interesting to note the Washington Redskins trade up to jump the Dolphins and select Kyler Murray at #12. As exciting as Murray would be the for the offense, Polite will have a similar effect on the defense.
We know Jachai Polite (@RetireMoms) can win with a 1st step/dip/bend/flatten/burst.. But he’ll also retrace rushes, work in inside spin moves, use violent hands on long arms & he hustles all over the field! Can do some QB spying for you too!
19.5 TFL, 11.0 sacks
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 16, 2019
Polite is a monster on the edge in passing downs.
He can get after the quarterback with the best of them in this class, but the biggest drawback many note is his work in the run game. This may be due to his size, coming in at 6’2” and 242 lbs — about 30 pounds smaller than the average NFL defensive end.
If Miami were to switch to a 3-4, a player like Polite would certainly fit in as an outside linebacker.
In any case, a player who has the pass rush skills Polite possesses typically find their name called early. It’s no coincidence this is the first mock draft where we see Polite’s name — reason being, he has typically been slotted before pick #13.
Miami fans should be happy if they hear Polite’s name called on April 25th.
The Draft Network: Clelin Ferrell – DE – Clemson
Fellow Locked on Dolphins writer, Kadeem Simmonds, puts in best in his take on this selection: “Sometimes it’s better to take the safe player and not swing for the fences.”
That statement certainly aligns with the direction Miami has reportedly wanted to go this off-season in building the trenches this year and swinging for the fences at a quarterback next year.
Clelin Ferrell is name many Miami mock draft followers may recognize from mock drafts released during last year’s college football season. Many drafts had Ferrell linked to the Dolphins last year before Ferrell decided to return for the 2019 Clemson championship run.
As alluded to in the mock write-up, Ferrell may not be the most explosive or game-changing defensive end prospect, but he’s well rounded and will contribute immediately wherever he is selected.
Many project Miami to move on from current defensive ends in Andre Branch and Robert Quinn, so if that comes to fruition, a player like Ferrell would be a huge grab at #13 for the 2019-20 Miami Dolphins squad.
NFL.com: Daniel Jones – QB – Duke
New to the list this week, Daniel Jeremiah, analyst for NFL.com submits his mock draft. At #13, he has the Miami Dolphins selecting quarterback, Daniel Jones.
I spoke to it last week; Jones doesn’t seem to align with the direction this Miami Dolphins team wants to go. Of course, with all things related to the NFL Draft, it’s hard to predict how a player will pan out, but many experts see Jones as a low-ceiling quarterback.
Or a different way to put it for all of you Miami fans, at best, Jones’ ceiling projects him topping out around the level of current Dolphins quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.
The Dolphins have made several (not so subtle) hints that they want to move on from Tannehill and bring in the next big thing at quarterback. Expert reviews and tape on Jones just don’t fit what the organization is saying.
Again, who truly knows at this stage, but a quarterback like Jones this early may not be the best way to turn this franchise around.
SB Nation: Kyler Murray – QB – Oklahoma
After projecting Duke quarterback, Daniel Jones, to Miami last week, SB Nation (in my humble opinion) does better this time around. In this mock: Kyler Murray to the Dolphins.
For Miami fans who want the next big thing at quarterback, they need to be looking for a player with high ceiling. Jones just doesn’t fit that bill.
Antonio Brown getting in reps with Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown 👀
(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/988pbPOZWM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2019
Enter Kyler Murray.
Sure — the concerns on Murray are valid and worth asking. But for Dolphins fans who sit back and watch great quarterbacks take their teams to deep into the playoffs, why not take your shot on your own game-changer?
If Murray makes the transition to the NFL in the same regard fellow Big 12 quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes have, you’ve drafted your franchise quarterback.
If all the knocks on his size and commitment to the game come true; well, you’ll be back in this position in a couple years when a generational quarterback prospect like Trevor Lawrence is available.
If you’re going to swing — swing big.
I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on who Miami should take at #13. Follow me on Twitter @skylertrunck and let’s discuss.