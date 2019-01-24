Senior Bowl Day 3 Report

Scouting Notes and Dolphins News from Thursday in Mobile and Davie

Dolphins New Staff Developing

The second-to-last week in January belongs to Mobile, Alabama on the NFL landscape. Inclement weather at the Senior Bowl, paired with a rendezvous between Chris Grier and Brian Flores, shifts the focus to Davie, Florida.

Reports state that Brian Flores will be named Miami’s 10th head coach, officially, on Monday. The same can be said for Patrick Graham and Jim Caldwell, the defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach respectfully.

Rumors spread rampant throughout the Twitterverse that Flores’ top priority for the offensive coordinator position is current Patriots Wide Receivers Coach, Chad O’Shea. It began with Omar Kelly, was endorsed by Ian Rappaport, then Mike Garafolo reported it as, “expected to happen.”

All of these hires, or potential hires, paint a pretty concrete image of how the new-look Dolphins will proceed in the coming months.

In the coming weeks, we'll have in-depth breakdowns of the Dolphins offensive and defensive schemes. Stylistically, the product will be the antithesis of what we've seen the last three years.

Senior Bowl Thursday

My schedule prevented from heading to Mobile for the week, but the benefit of covering the practices from the homestead is the access to the information provided by the broadcast. Here are those tidbits gathered in a “general notes” format:

1.) Mike Mayock was in the booth decked out in his Raiders garb talking shop with his former colleagues. Touching on his experience as a broadcaster, he gleaned an interesting point regarding dysfunctional organizations in the league.

“The common denominator of the dysfunctional buildings was the lack of a relationship between coaches and scouts,” Mayock said. This, in a back door kind-of-way, corroborates a tweet from Omar Kelly regarding the toxic relationship between scouts and coaches in Miami under Adam Gase.

2.) Quarterback arm-strength is a highly-debated topic, but Daniel Jeremiah squashed a misleading evaluation tool. Regarding the radar gun (which tracked Trace McSorely and Daniel Jones as the fastest thrown ball on the day), Jeremiah said he only saw the MPH number used one time in a draft room. It’s not an accurate tool to decipher how well a quarterback can throw a football as each throw is independent from the one previous.

3.) Several players were “mic’d up” for practice, including Temple Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ya-Sin’s play was only outdone by his trash talk – he’s a fun player. Gardner Minshew’s galvanizing and inquisitive personality, along with his leadership, were also on display in-between plays chatting with coaches.

Now we’ll go position-by-position for some evaluations:

Quarterback

After being mocked to Miami by Jeremiah, Daniel Jones (Duke) has done his part to destroy an already lofty projection. His accuracy issues and inability to operate in trash showed up Thursday. In the red-zone portion, he kept throwing the ball off the field altogether. I still don’t get what scouts see in him.

Will Grier (West Virginia) also had issues keeping the ball in-bounds in the red-zone work.

Drew Lock (Missouri) showed his ability to adjust his arm angles, but he had a few missed rips of his own. His best highlight was a pre-show flashback to him dunking a basketball through his legs in high school.

Folks seem to think Jarrett Stidham’s (Auburn) best football is ahead of him. He’s something of a long-term prospect because, frankly, he just hasn’t shown it t this point. There was no tangible growth from the time he got to Auburn by the time he left.

Running Back

Dexter Williams (Notre Dame) looks like a smooth one-cut zone runner. He found seams and hit some big plays during the team portion.

Wide Receiver

Penny Hart (Georgia State) put a man through the spin cycle in first rep in red zone. Then he followed it up with a big no-no that led to an interception. He tried to cross-face on wheel route against Iman Marshall. Finally, he came back with a touchdown on a slant that happened in the blink of an eye. His explosiveness is eye-popping.

Terry McLaurin (Ohio State) killed dude’s all week with speed, deception and getting in-and-out of breaks.

Travis Fulgham (Old Dominion) had a nice practice. Showed well in the red zone and then caught some passes in team drills. He had the look of a potential boundary X receiver. He has some length, but he’s awfully lean (6-3, 210).

Deebo Samuel (South Carolina) was the best receiver in Mobile all week. The strength his hands and the nuance in his routes, understanding leverage, should lead to a nice career.

Tight End

Drew Sample (Washington) has the look of a 12-personnel type tight end. Showed an anchor on the outside, he’s experienced in run and pass pro, and flattens his routes from the top of the stem.

Offensive Line

The biggest win of the day came from the beginning of the entire show. Daniel Jeremiah says Garrett Bradbury (NC State) has the athleticism of Jason Kelce, lateral movement of Ryan Kalil and has been blowing teams away in the meetings with his football IQ – brings a huge element of leadership to the Center position.

I tweeted this and it was picked up by a lot of draft niks confirming Bradbury’s solid day. I talked about his strength being an issue and he’s more of an athlete/zone guy. Well he had a rep where he bullied Gaines – the UW bowling ball whose entire game is power

Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State) again showcasing his pure power inside by burying a man. The weakness is in changing direction and redirecting the counter move.

Bradbury is your quintessential zone center while Jenkins is a power people mover.

Chris Lindstrom (Boston College) absorbed power backwards, reset, and locked out the Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois). He was beat on a stunt by Saunders later in practice. Then he bounced back with a strong rep in the first team drill play. Stayed in the same spot for the entire rep absorbing a power rush from Zach Allen.

Dalton Risner (Kansas State) had a terrific week. He offers a good punch, good set and good anchor. Risner’s impressive work came mostly at right tackle. He can reset while engaged because of hand placement and re-establish the base. He had a great rep on outside zone washing down line for a big play. He then gets a showcase rep at the end of practice, wins it, and gets FIRED up.

Michael Dieter might pop up too high at times but his strength and application of mistakes have been nice throughout the week. He controls his pass pro reps with hand placement and strength. He got whipped on the first stunt they threw his way which is enough to give any Dolphins fan PTSD.

Chuma Edoga (USC) had a fantastic final day Thursday.

Andre Dillard (Washington State (Go Cougs)) has the typewriter feet (quick, as described by Daniel Jeremiah). His balance, hand placement, redirect ability, it’s all there and refined for him in pass pro.

Interior Defensive Line

Daylon Mack (Texas A&) was taking people for rides again. The only difference Thursday was that he wasn’t wearing a jersey – just pads and the undershirt.

Greg Gaines (Washington) is pure power. Any time he tried anything else he got beat – badly.

Edge

Ben Banogu (Texas Chrsitian) is a rocked up 250 pound DE/OLB convert. He showed the ability to stand up in a two-point stance and wrecked Drew Sample. Jeremiah calls Banogu “a slippery rusher,” which was fitting because he was beating people all day. As a stand-up backer, Banogu has a knack for setting up his rush moves and beating guys with a wide arsenal. Up and under, spin, working down on a stunt – he looked excellent.

Chris Omenihu (Texas) can really detach with those long arms and he did it plenty on Thursday.

Zach Allen (Boston College) might not be the pass rusher you like but he can certainly be a run defending edge. He won an interior push against Lindstrom in a showcase rep, pushing the BC Guard into the quarterback.

Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State) is impressive aesthetically and on the football field. He’s never missed a workout and it shows. He plays with urgency and speed.

Inside Linebacker

Nothing of value made it onto this section. This linebacker and tight end group in Mobile is pretty underwhelming.

Cornerback

Rock Ya-Sin (Temple) talking a lot, and winning a lot. Inside hand jam, physical through stem, interrupts path of the ball, he continues to show out. The offense tried a slant-flat in the end zone and he wiped it out entirely. It’s a natural rub and he played right through it forcing the QB to take a sack. Ya-Sin and Deebo Samuel were finding each other and splitting victories all week in one-on-one. Best match-up of the week.

Lonnie Johnson (Kentucky) was been all over the field.

Safety

Will Harris (Boston College) made an excellent play when he drove on a double move to undercut the route for an interception.

Nassir Adderley, a top rated safety, tried to line up press and got smoked in coverage. Perhaps he might be more of a center fielder. He likely goes way too high for the Dolphins, but he’d be a nice piece.

And just like that, we're done with Senior Bowl week. Of course the game is on Saturday and I'll share my notes on the podcast Sunday night, but the next step is the combine.

