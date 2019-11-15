Miami Dolphins
Should the Miami Dolphins be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick?
Miami (Locked On Dolphins) – Should the Miami Dolphins be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick?
It was only a matter of time before someone posed the question, and maybe it’s already been asked. Does Colin Kaepernick make sense for the Miami Dolphins?
I think the answer could be yes but not in a vacuum. The circumstances would have to be aligned for it to work out.
As it stands, for 2019, I don’t think Kaepernick would be viewed as a starter to fuel any tank or non-tank talk, regardless of how good he looks in the jerry-built workout on Saturday.
Any potential for signing Kaepernick would come with a big asterisk. I think it would have more to do with the some of the draft-eligible quarterbacks that could be a Dolphin next year and the traits and abilities they possess than it does with Kaepernick and what he could do directly for the franchise.
It boils down to who the Miami Dolphins have on their quarterback short list in the 2020 Draft. A lot of this franchise’s future boils down to the quarterback. But I’ll save that lecture for another time.
I’m not sure who will be the quarterbacks on the roster next year. Josh Rosen is likely out, and I’m not sure about Ryan Fitzpatrick. Maybe he stays, maybe he goes.
Regardless, there will be a rookie quarterback on the team, maybe even two if the Dolphins double-dip like the Redskins did in 2012 with Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins. I’ll save that theory for another time, too.
But once the Dolphins have taken their guy next spring, I think they’ll look for an experienced veteran to fill in for a pedantic role in the QB room.
One of them could still be Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it could be someone else, like Cam Newton…or Colin Kaepernick, but I’ll get to that in a second.
Newton would be a better fit for that role compared to Fitzpatrick, and he offers the ability to kill two birds with one stone. He can win games and bring up the rookie as he goes.
Travis Wingfield tossed around the idea of trading for Cam Newton on Tuesday’s LOD podcast. I liked the idea. Trade for Newton and draft someone like Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts, who are both much rawer than their Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa counterparts.
Of course, that’s Plan B. If Tagovailoa is still within reach, then draft him. If Burrow’s there, take him. If either of those two situations plays out, then all of the contingency plans go out the window.
But getting either Tagovailoa or Burrow is not a guarantee. So, having a scope on the other potential first-rounders is essential. I still like Jordan Love and his traits, but I also like Jalen Hurts, and I’m coming around on Justin Herbert. All three would benefit from redshirt seasons when entering the NFL.
And having the appropriate veteran guidance will be a huge blessing for the rookie’s development.
While I hope Plan A still comes to fruition, I also like the first backup plan. Here’s a caveat to Plan B, though. Trading for Newton is also not a guarantee.
There are several factors out of the Dolphins control, and that’s assuming that they are, in fact, interested in trading for Newton. If they are interested, then it becomes paramount that they can trade for him. At least they have their 2020 war chest of draft picks.
Now, back to my Kaepernick spiel. If Newton becomes a distant memory and Plan B crumbles, then Kaepernick jumps into the picture.
Kaepernick offers flexibility if the Dolphins do want Newton but can’t land him or if they’re going to save their picks outright.
If Newton is Plan B, then I’m viewing the signing of Kaepernick as a next-best Plan C. Newton and Kaepernick could both fit into the mold of teacher, but both also offer more upside than Ryan Fitzpatrick when it comes to winning games. It’s a way of having your cake and eating it too.
You wouldn’t have to trade for Kaepernick, and I doubt you’d have to fend off many other teams to sign him, either.
Allow an incubation period for the rookie quarterback while Newton or Kaepernick takes the reins for a season or two. Similar to how Patrick Mahomes held clipboards for most of his rookie season, grooming a rookie quarterback under the wings of a veteran could provide more sustainable growth for the rookie.
It’ll set up the rook to eventually blossom in a few years instead of being thrown to the wolves and also allow the Dolphins to find relevancy in short-term eras from one of the two mentioned veterans (Newton and Kaepernick).
So, would signing Kaepernick make sense? Yes, but only under certain conditions. I could see it become more likely that Kaepernick never joins the team, but there are scenarios, albeit limited ones, that could see him in orange and aqua.
But he could become a leader for the team and a teacher for the next-gen quarterback waiting in the wings.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores – The Solution to Miami’s Two-Decade-Long Problem
The talent has been here all along, but the coaching hasn’t been, until now
Hot, muggy August mornings signal the best time of year for football fans in South Florida. As the Dolphins head to camp, the start of a new season looms on the horizon. This past August — Brian Flores’ first with the Dolphins — we saw a training camp in Davie unlike any before.
Individual drills, focusing on fundamentals and the core basics of the sport (blocking, defeating blocks, tackling, and drilling mental toughness and a mistake-free mindset), the practices featured very few team portions.
Boring as all get out for the fans in attendance, sure, but those foundational bricks have already laid the groundwork for the least-penalized team in the NFL. In the midst of a challenging season, those repetitive, grueling days have resulted in a team that ranks in the top 10 in tackling (9th-fewest missed tackles).
The 2019 Miami Dolphins training camp period was the most important month of Flores’ tenure as the man-in-charge, and it’s already paying massive dividends. The top-of-the-league rankings in the minute, yet crucial details of the game are tremendous, and even more valuable when considering the gems Miami discovered along the way.
Those gems aren’t exclusive to undrafted free agents and reclamation projects. The Dolphins are getting career years out of former top 50 picks in Devante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Raekwon McMillan.
Good coaching with premium talent is the best way to curate household names across the league, but a team without depth is a team that can’t succeed in this league. Uncovering both bonafide starters, and rotational parts from that scrap heap is the most encouraging aspect of Brian Flores’ first year in Miami.
Vince Biegel’s pass rush productivity marks are top 10 at his position from an efficiency standpoint.
Nik Needham was an undrafted free agent who’s gone from Conference USA to holding his own against NFL receivers. Needham’s coming off a two-game stretch where he made 14 tackles, and his first career sack and interception.
Jomal Wiltz was on the Patriots practice squad last season, and now he’s a valuable, versatile part of the defensive backfield. Ryan Lewis, Ken Crawley, Ken Webster have all contributed as in-season defensive back free agent signings as well.
John Jenkins was a cut-down day acquisition, and all he’s done is led Miami in overall Pro Football Focus grade.
Eric Rowe was signed for close to nothing — a one-year, $3.5 million deal back in March. He struggled at cornerback early on, but since moving to a strong safety role — where he covers tight ends and plays a lot in the box — he’s playing some of the best ball of his career.
That list is impressive in its own right, and certainly inspires confidence in the Dolphins ability to succeed in this rebuild going forward. Even for the fan apprehensive to trust Chris Grier and company, it’s impossible to deny the widespread individual growth.
That’s where this next list comes into play. The Dolphins have had talent, and that’s evident by the players that have departed South Florida, and gone onto successful careers elsewhere.
For the sake of continuity and time elapsed relevance, we’ll go as far back as the beginning of the Joe Philbin era. Grier has been in Miami since 2007, but his role in each individual acquisition is impossible to gage. And that remains true even today as Miami — and all NFL teams — act as a gigantic collaboration.
With more than 30 scouts, college and professional personnel directors, a General Manager, Assistant General Manager, and nearly 20 coaches all serving underneath Owner Stephen Ross, nobody outside the walls in Miami knows who is responsible for which move.
To borrow the famed Bill Parcells mantra, the front office buys the groceries. From there, it’s up to the coaching staff to best prepare those ingredients and cook up a winning recipe. From Joe Philbin to Adam Gase, Miami have done very little to take on talent and produce an even better product on the other side.
We start in 2012 with the decision to trade the biggest name receiver this franchise has employed since Chris Chambers left at the 2007 trade deadline.
2012
Brandon Marshall – Marshall was an pro-bowl-level player at every stop except for Miami. His career fizzled towards retirement at the end, and he had a decent stretch in the 2011 season, but his two years in Miami produced the two worst statistical seasons out of the prime of his career. Marshall’s first year with the Bears resulted in a first-team All-Pro selection, a product of 1,508-yard season with 11 touchdowns — topping the two-year total (nine TD) with Miami.
Vontae Davis – The infamous grandma phone call request will never be forgotten, but Vontae got the last laugh on Miami. After three promising seasons with the Phins, Davis’ next four in Indianapolis produced two pro-bowls and 12 interceptions.
2013
Karlos Dansby – This move was a double whammy, as it was made to create space for all-time free agent bust in Dannell Ellerbe. Dansby didn’t make any pro-bowls after leaving Miami, but his first season in the dessert was a smashing success. He picked off four passes (two for touchdowns), broke up 19 passes, made 12 TFLs and registered his second-highest sack total of his career with 6.5.
Sean Smith – Smith infamously made a public comment during the Seahawks rise to prominence in 2012 about Richard Sherman and the freedom of Seattle’s cornerbacks within that scheme. Smith was promptly allowed to depart via free agency, but didn’t break the bank with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fresh off his new three-year, $18 million deal, Smith’s first year in KC resulted in an 84.7 passer rating against. Then, in 2014, Smith was PFF’s 6th-highest graded corner (Davis was 2nd.)
Tony McDaniel – Arriving via a conditional pick in 2009, McDaniel earned his way from the bottom of the depth chart into a rotational role. Then, in 2013, he left for Seattle and his career took off. His Pro Football Reference Approximate Value metric was never higher than 3 with Miami. His first two years in Seattle, McDaniel had an AV of 9 and 7. He made 94 tackles those two years, 12 more than his four-year total with the Dolphins.
2014
Nolan Carroll – A fifth-round pick in 2010, Carroll took some time to develop his game. Just as he did, the Dolphins allowed the Maryland product to walk in free agency. Carroll never became a lockdown cornerback, but he was a key role player for three years with the Eagles, starting 27 games his final two years there. His contract with Philadelphia paid him $5 million over two years — plenty affordable for cornerback depth.
2015
No notable losses. Mike Wallace, Brian Hartline, Charles Clay and Randy Starks never had jumps in production in their post-Miami careers.
2016
Olivier Vernon – Vernon received a monster contract from the Giants, but an extension could’ve reduced Miami’s cost on the hometown product. Drafted out of The U, Vernon’s breakout season happened in his contract year, and pushed Miami out of the market to bring him back entirely. Vernon’s highest AV mark in Miami was 8; his first season with the Giants nearly doubled that with an eye-popping 15 approximate value figure.
Lamar Miller – Another Miami native, Miller never took the league by storm the way some assumed he would, but he signed a cheap deal to move to Houston after the 2015 season. This is more of a nod to the Dolphins scouting staff to find a good player in the fourth round.
Rishard Matthews – Miami used a first-round pick on Devante Parker the year before, but that premium pick could’ve been used elsewhere if Miami were capable of self-scouting their own receiver corps. Matthews first season in Tennessee was the best of his career. His 945 yards and nine touchdowns were both career highs.
Billy Turner – A left tackle at North Dakota State, Turner was shuffled about the offensive line before flaming out in embarrassing fashion through a difficult 1-4 start to the 2016 season. Turner went on to start for the Broncos, where he impressed the Packers to the tune of a four-year, $28 million deal this past offseason.
2017
No notable departures
2018
Ndamukong Suh – The original signing was probably never a good idea, but Suh was an integral part of the Rams run to the Super Bowl last season. Again, this piece is to prove that Miami has done plenty to acquire talent over the years.
Mike Pouncey – Pouncey was a shell of his former self at this stage. Injuries were always the primary issue with Pouncey, but he was a first-round pick in 2011 that played in four pro bowls. There isn’t a football fan on earth that wouldn’t sign up for that return on the 15th pick in the draft.
2019
We can’t write the final story on Laremy Tunsil or Minkah Fitzpatrick yet, but those two, along with Kenyan Drake, provide Grier with quite the endorsement of the 2016 NFL Draft. Fitzpatrick wasn’t a part of that class, but Xavien Howard was, and he remains in Miami.
We might look back on these trades of Tunsil and Fitzpatrick as catastrophic failures, but both will always hold superiority to Miami’s decision to part with so many of the names we just mentioned. The Dolphins received premium compensation for both players, including quarterback prices for Tunsil.
The Skinny
Now, with almost no considerable resources on his roster, Brian Flores is getting similar production from his stripped-down squad than what Adam Gase got the last two years. And Gase did it with far more money and accolades scattered throughout the locker room.
These types of blunders stretch all the way back to Rob Ninkovich, and Evan Mathis before him. The hope, with Brian Flores and his unique ability to develop players acquired off the scrap heap, is that those days are gone.
If they are, with all the premium resources Chris Grier, Marvin Allen, Reggie McKenzie and the entire front office has to work with, the Dolphins can quickly become a team to be reckoned with for years to come.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Bills Week 11 Preview
Dolphins playing for third straight victory, that’s called a winning streak
Who: Dolphins (2-7) vs. Bills (6-3)
When: Sunday November 17, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 76 degrees, partly cloudy, 10% precipitation, 61% humidity
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +6
Dolphins–Bills
Just one month ago the Dolphins departed for Buffalo and the sixth game of the 2019 NFL season. Heading into the house of a one-loss division rival, Vegas pegged the Phins as three-score underdogs. Accounting for home field (home team is always given a three-point bump), handicappers felt the Bills were 14 points better than Miami.
Now, after four games, two victories, and a point-differential of -11 (compared to -138 through the first five games), Vegas thinks a whole five points better of the Dolphins.
This, despite losing star Cornerback Xavien Howard, promising rookie Receiver Preston Williams, and top two rushers on the season during that span.
The message from Brian Flores has been consistent since he first addressed the team in February. The Dolphins were looking for disciplined, smart, tough football players with resiliency ingrained into their DNA. That message helped keep together a locker room despite historically awful figures clouding the rookie head coach’s debut season.
On the other side, a Buffalo team that’s on the verge of reeling after a 6-2 start to the season. A loss in Miami would derail the Bills playoff train, sending Sean McDermott’s squad to 6-4 ahead of its most difficult stretch of games this season.
With dates in Dallas, Pittsburgh, and New England, and home games against Baltimore, Denver and the Jets, this is a must-win game for Buffalo.
For Miami, a victory solidifies that the team won’t pick first in April’s draft. A step further, looking ahead at Miami’s schedule, there could be a run in there for the Phins. Dates in Cleveland, and with both New York disasters, are sandwiched by home contests with the Eagles and Bengals.
If Flores manages five or six wins with this team, he should be factored into the Coach of the Year discussion. We’ll put that argument on ice until Miami beats Buffalo.
The Scheme:
Offense:
For years, Buffalo brought ex-Dolphins back to South Florida and relied on those players to capture victory in Miami. Now, the Bills return a familiar face under the offensive head set, Brian Daboll.
Daboll brings the 25th-ranked offense (24th in passing, 12th in rushing, and 25th in scoring) to Miami where he hopes to have more success than his previous two outings against this scheme. Bill Belichick and the Patriots held Buffalo to 10 points in a September meeting, while Brian Flores’ squad had the Bills in single digits (9 points) entering the fourth quarter of the October showdown. All hell broke loose in the fourth quarter with turnovers and an onside kick returned for six.
Daboll shines when it comes to the red zone, a feather in the cap earned via the running game. The utilization of Josh Allen in heavy packages, in accordance with the downhill style of Frank Gore, gives Daboll a numbers-advantage in these condensed areas.
Outside the red zone, look for Buffalo to stretch the field both vertically and horizontally. Play action deep shots and mesh concepts with long-developing drag routes help the Bills capitalize on its team speed.
Defense:
The Bills offense isn’t the star of this 6-3 operation, but rather the defense. Sean McDermott’s side ranks 3rd in overall defense (3rd against the pass, 21st stopping the run, and 3rd in points allowed).
Buffalo’s talented defense gets it done with effort. They fly to the ball. They bait and trap on the back end and blitz relentlessly up front. The Bills 32.4% blitz rate ranks 11th in football, but remain largely ineffective rushing the passer. Buffalo’s 21.1% pressure rate and 6.3% quarterback knockdown rate both rank 24th in the league.
Buffalo’s 75 missed tackles are tied for fifth-most in the NFL. That’ll be the focal point of Miami’s game plan; getting the ball on the perimeter and creating opportunities for some of the elusive pass catchers.
Going vertically likely isn’t an option. The Dolphins have just two plays of over 40 yards this season, and only four more that eclipse 30 yards. Buffalo are the only team that haven’t allowed a 100-yard receiver, and Miami haven’t put a pass catcher over the century mark this season.
The Players:
Offense:
Josh Allen is a fascinating dichotomy at the position. His accuracy concerns are still there, and they’ll never go away, but it’s Miami’s ability to defend Josh Allen, the runner, that will determine the outcome in this game.
He’s toned it down this year in the rushing department, as his season-high is just 46 yards, but last year he torched Miami for 230 on the ground in the two games. Allen is completing a higher percentage of passes, as Buffalo as brought in more short-area winners to the receiving corps, but he’s still under 60% completion.
John Brown stretches the field for Buffalo, but he’s not a one-trick pony. His lowest catch total this year was four receptions, and the fewest receiving output is 51 yards. He’s been consistent, and half of his four touchdowns came on rushing attempts.
Buffalo’s use of 11-personnel is right in-line with league average (63% for Buffalo, 60% league average). They check in below average in 12-personnel, but well over average in 21-personnel, meaning plenty of two-back sets with Devin Singletary and Frank Gore sharing the backfield. They’ll also deploy a fullback — Patrick DiMarco — with relative frequency. He played 16% of the snaps Sunday in Cleveland.
Defense:
Tremaine Edmunds was a target for Miami in the same draft that yielded Minkah Fitzpatrick. Now, Edmunds is staring for the Bills, and never leaving the field. Playing 100% of his team’s snaps through five games, Edmunds also ranks 29th among all linebackers according to PFF. He’s long, disrupts passing lanes, and makes a handful of plays against the run every game.
Tre’Davious White leads one of the game’s best defensive backfields. He’s a feisty, physical corner that challenges the receiver at the line of scrimmage, at the top of the route, and at the catch point. He’s exceptional at funneling routes into his help, and his help is one of the game’s best safety tandems.
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer rank 12th and 15th respectively according to PFF. The pair has a two interceptions on the season and will look to pad those stats in this game against a gun-slinger quarterback in Fitzpatrick.
Jordan Phillips is getting more playing time with Harrison Phillips on the shelf, and he’s made the most of it. No defensive tackle in football has more sacks than former the Miami Dolphin.
The Medical:
.@MiamiDolphins injury report: Ken Webster out again; Reshad Jones, Avery Moss, Raekwon McMillan and Taco Charlton all questionable. Looking good for Jones and Moss to return, likely game-time decision for McMillan and Charlton.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) November 15, 2019
Bills Injuries: None to report
The Opportunities:
Fans in Buffalo are upset by the minimal number of carries for Devin Singletary and Frank Gore. With 323 quarterback drop backs, and 67 rushing attempts by Allen, Buffalo only hands the ball off to its tailbacks 30.4% of the time.
Forcing Josh Allen into early down incompletions, Miami can unleash its blitz package on third down and put the clamps on the NFL’s 21st-ranked third-down offense.
Offensively, the Dolphins have to exploit Buffalo’s biggest weaknesses — tackling, and any cornerback not named Tre’Davious White. Expect White to lock up Devante Parker, and perhaps Albert Wilson’s breakthrough performance of the 2019 season (season-high of 22 yards this season) is on the way.
The Concerns:
Turnovers are always the first concern with a Ryan Fitzpatrick-led team. His interception in the red zone back in October was the turning point of Miami’s loss in Buffalo. The Bills only have six interceptions on the season, but the secondary is a sleeping giant with White, Poyer and Hyde.
Giving Buffalo short fields is asking for disaster. Daboll’s offense ranks third in red zone conversion rate, and the first meeting was put on ice after a Preston Williams fumble set the Bills up inside the 20-yard-line.
The Projected Outcome:
Suddenly, there’s hope for good football for Miami. The balance is still delicate, however. While it benefits the team’s search for the franchise quarterback to pick as high as possible in April, the wins continue to build faith in Brian Flores and his staff.
This will be a close game, that’s just how these two teams matchup. Expect three quarters of these rivals exchanging blows, and then one or two big plays to swing the momentum late.
In this case, I’m predicting those big plays occur for the road team.
Dolphins 16
Bills 22
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Doesn’t Care About Your Quarterback Opinion
For this year, or next – Brian Flores doesn’t care what your thoughts are about the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback.
He doesn’t care about mine either.
And right now, he doesn’t give much thought about Chris Grier’s or Stephen Ross’ views.
His attention stays on detailed preparation for the next game and his decision regarding the starting quarterback is based on what he thinks is best for the team right now.
Football isn’t just a game to Flores, it represents his life’s work thus far. His rise to prominence is the result of his own ethics, perseverance and determination which has enabled him to seize an opportunity only a relative few can ever hope to touch.
His focus as Head Coach, stays locked on the entire roster of players in the team facility – not just the quarterback – and how he can make them better to achieve their own success.
For fans and media alike, the quarterback will remain the most-discussed position on the roster, through every win and every loss, until the ‘saviour’ arrives.
That very mindset, firmly entrenched in Miami as a result of decades of fluctuating mediocrity has matured into a echoing barrage of opinions as to what the Dolphins need to do to solve the quarterback puzzle.
Owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier were in attendance at Saturday’s LSU/Alabama game, to witness first-hand a showdown of star college quarterbacks, including Tua Tagovailoa. You can therefore safely bet that they know that the position shouldn’t be ignored as the team continues it’s hefty rebuild.
Since the Dolphins began their offloading of talent in exchange for draft picks, the notion of tanking for the Hawaiian-born passer spread like wildfire. Ross’ public commitment to a fresh approach to team-building, together with an enticing crop of 2020 rookie passers, has divided opinions on the concept of ‘winning’, littering the media landscape with headlines and accusations that the Dolphins are actively doing (losing) all they can to land the top pick in the 2020 draft.
Let’s rewind the clock about 8 weeks.
The Dolphins had opened their season with a 59-10 loss to the Ravens, followed by a 43-0 beatdown by the Patriots.
The Dolphins were being lambasted nationally and internationally by many media outlets looking for an attention grab.
Former NFL CB, Dominique Foxworth called his perception of the Dolphins’ approach “unethical” and “morally reprehensible”.
Rich Eisen proliferated on his own radio show back in September that he categorically knew the Dolphins were tanking in 2019, but doubted their ability to establish the basis for future success.
The way the Dolphins are going, they'll go 0-16 with Tua, too.
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 17, 2019
According to Eisen, the Dolphins had outright “given up” when the season was merely 2 weeks old. “You’ve got a Dolphins team which is flat-out trying to tank. They have coveted Tua since he [beat Georgia] coming off the bench… Speak to anybody in this business, Tua had the Dolphins at ‘hello’. I heard at the draft in Dallas two years ago that the Dolphins coveted Tua.”
Radio broadcaster, Dan Patrick stated “If I’m Tua, I’m telling them to tank for somebody else, don’t tank for me… Why would you want to go to Miami? If I’m a Miami fan, I don’t show up. I might show up to see the Patriots, to tell my grandkids ‘Hey, I got to see Tom Brady’ but I would take the year off if I’m a Dolphins fan.”
Considering the Dolphins had been a team balanced on the brink of playoff irrelevance for almost 2 decades, there began a raucous outpouring of opinions as to what the Dolphins are doing – or should be doing – at quarterback.
For the moment, one man’s opinion counts the most.
You could tell from the start that the idea of tanking really got under Flores’ skin.
“This game means a lot to me. I wouldn’t disrespect the game with that” he stated when the notion of tanking was brought to him during a media appearance. He hated the idea.
The first-year Head Coach closed off his ears to the attention-grabbing cries of the media and set out on his job, to coach a roster filled with ‘street-level’ talent to develop and play to the best of their ability.
Fast forward to Week 10 and the Dolphins have continued on an upward trajectory of improvement on a weekly basis, coming fresh off their second consecutive victory this Sunday.
The talk of the Dolphins ‘tanking’ has been silenced. The media outlets dig for other story threads now that the season is in full swing.
It might not show up in the overall record, but that alone is another victory for Brian Flores. He has impressively managed to pull a team together, under circumstances which could easily derail any franchise, and is being rightly heralded for his strong demonstration of leadership and coaching.
Against heavy odds, he has shown that he’s not one to be swayed by the pressures and deafening complaints of the online keyboard warriors and radio rebels. He won’t allow that noise to infiltrate his locker room.
He’s not going to be pushed on who he starts at quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season, either. Despite the fact that the Dolphins gave up a second round draft pick to acquire Josh Rosen, Flores will not succumb to any pressure to play him. Loud opinions still bounce around that the Dolphins should be seeing what they have in Josh Rosen and that he should be played and developed over a journeyman veteran.
But the potential development of Rosen does not override the importance of the development of the team and Flores knows that Ryan Fitzpatrick gives them the best chance to win now.
It’s therefore unlikely that he’s going to allow himself to be distracted by your thoughts, my thoughts, on the prospect of any fresh-faced college quarterback, including ones who haven’t even declared eligible for the 2020 draft.
As fans, we’ll inevitably debate deep into the coming months as to whether the Dolphins can still realistically acquire one of the draft’s expected top quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa or even Joe Burrow or whether they now have to set their sights elsewhere.
On Monday, Brian Flores met with the media and was asked whether he ever thinks about the chance he has to land a franchise quarterback in the 2020 draft, whether he ever discusses it with Chris Grier or considers it alone in moments of quiet reflection.
“No, it’s not something I really think about. I think about this team, what my message is to the team in the morning, what my message is going to be at 4 o’clock when we intro Buffalo. Then I’m going to get started on Buffalo. So maybe there is not enough time to get into all of that. My job is to get this team in the best position to try to go out there and be productive and try to win football games. I think every head coach, every general manager. every organisation is thinking about things long-term as well as short-term. We are no different but, right now my goal is to get each one of those guys in the locker room to be as good as they can be. That’s the goal for me and our coaching staff.”
As to whether the Dolphins now have a ‘winning culture’ Flores noted “I think these guys are really working hard, that they’re preparing the right way. The process is what we talk about on a weekly basis. I think they try to stick to that process and now they see the fruits of their labour. Culture is something you build over time. It’s early, but I want to continue to be consistent in the things we’ve been doing… I do think that we are moving in the right direction – there is a trust and belief in the process… The culture piece is about the relationships that are built within the locker room and on the practice field. I think we’re building towards that.”
Asked whether he felt that the team could get on a roll late in the season, Flores said “I hope so. But that’s going to take a lot of work – things don’t just happen in this league… anyone who thinks that is out of their mind quite honestly.”
So whilst Flores may admit that he’s currently too busy to consider the opinions of others about the team’s future quarterback position, he knows and remains true to his role in coaching the team. It’s something which he has impressively demonstrated over the past several weeks with the “reprehensible’”and “unethical” Dolphins continuing to steadily improve with a rag-tag roster of players, led by a stop-gap solution in Ryan Fitzpatrick.
He was asked about Josh Rosen’s role, and whether there was any thought as to a duty to develop him in place of starting the veteran. Flores knows that Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the team the best chance to succeed, the best chance to build culture and the best chance to develop the young players who are hungry for their own NFL opportunity.
“[Ryan’s] going to be the quarterback moving forward. I’ve said that before… Things [can] change in this league, but I see him as the quarterback for the for seeable future. He’s done a really good job and the guys feel his energy. He’s been able to move the football and he’s made some really tough plays for us – scrambling, getting out of the pocket, making throws, tucking it and taking into the enzone. He’s been productive and he’ll be in there.”
It’s safe to say that the idea of ‘tanking’ is just not in Brian Flores’ playbook. The strong likelihood is that it’s not even suggested by ownership or the front office.
The truth is, Stephen Ross wants to see Flores succeed. Why wouldn’t he?
Ross is a man of loyalty, sometimes loyal to a fault, who has previously stuck for too long by the side of former coaches. But Flores is the first to be hand-picked for a clean start, chosen to establish strong foundations for the long-term future.
Ross presented the game ball to Flores after the team’s first win of the season and he pumped his fist as the Dolphins toppled the Colts on the road a week later, happy in the knowledge that his chosen Head Coach is already showing signs of success with a roster which is widely considered ripe for improvement.
It’s an approach far removed from previous days of filling the roster with overpriced Free Agents, and one which Ross promised us would be different. Whether it leads to different results has yet to be decided, but the early return looks to bring many reasons for hope.
Getting the right Head Coach is arguably more important than the quarterback. Many will credit Bill Belichick for the the level of success which has been enjoyed in New England – whether legally or otherwise.
So we can shout as much as we like about the Dolphins’ approach to winning in 2019. Whether we’re crossing our fingers for losses to propel the team back up the draft board, or want to see the Dolphins win out the rest of the season, Brian Flores isn’t listening.
Coach Flores is beginning to show that he can get the most out a bunch of players who some even reported would be ‘dangerous’ to put on the field. If that is case, the endless debate as to how Miami should approach the quarterback spot for this year (and exactly who is should be) might not be the most pressing issue when it comes to future success.
The Dolphins might have already found their most important piece.
LATEST
- Should the Miami Dolphins be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick? November 15, 2019
- Brian Flores – The Solution to Miami’s Two-Decade-Long Problem November 14, 2019
- Dolphins Bills Week 11 Preview November 14, 2019
- Brian Flores Doesn’t Care About Your Quarterback Opinion November 13, 2019
- Should the Miami Dolphins put in a claim on CB Vernon Hargreaves? November 12, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Brian Flores is Sabotaging His Career
-
Miami Dolphins1 day ago
Brian Flores – The Solution to Miami’s Two-Decade-Long Problem
-
NFL Draft6 days ago
Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Should the Miami Dolphins put in a claim on CB Vernon Hargreaves?
dolfanJoe
November 15, 2019 at 3:51 pm
Wow don’t agree with much of your article at all . First off why anyone would rather have Kap on this team instead of Rosen next year is beyond me . Rosen is a very talented yet not refined QB . Kap has not played in years and most likely will be nothing but a backup on a team going forward . We will draft a QB next year and he should compete with Rosen for the starting job . We should draft 2 QBs if we feel the one we have on the practice squad will not develop going forward also . We will have 21 also to decide on our QB situation so we shall see . Cam Newton should not be an option whatsoever.
Michael
November 15, 2019 at 3:53 pm
I’m hoping coach Flores sticks to his Team First mentality. He has done a Suoer job of getting players that buy into a Due Your Job and play as a team. Newtown and Kaepernick though very talented are not Team first players. They would both undermine what Coach Flores is building for the future.