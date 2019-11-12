Miami Dolphins
Should the Miami Dolphins put in a claim on CB Vernon Hargreaves?
MIAMI (Locked on Dolphins) – Should the Miami Dolphins put in a claim on CB Vernon Hargreaves?
Adam Schefter broke the news earlier on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have parted ways with cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.
Buccaneers released former first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019
Since Hargreaves was drafted in the 2016 Draft, he has less than four vested seasons, which means he’ll be added to the waiver wire.
Now, this is the part where Dolphins fans and analysts can start to speculate on the former first-rounder out of Florida.
Does it make sense for the Dolphins to put in a claim on Hargreaves?
The short answer is yes. Here’s why.
The Dolphins, as they are refranchising, should sniff around the league for talent in creative ways. They gave that method a chance when claiming Robert Nkemdiche, and it didn’t work out in that instance, but hidden gems can be found.
With the circumstance surrounding the team’s 2-7 record, they have the luxury–maybe even the obligation– to look for down-on-their-luck yet talented players who have been waived or cut.
There’s no denying Hargreaves’ talent. He’s still very young but has 3.5 years of NFL experience under his belt. But sometimes teams and players aren’t a great fit together, and that seems to be the case for Hargreaves and the Bucs. A change of pace seemed to be necessary for both Hargreaves and the Bucs, which was hinted at by the Bucs’ front office.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ General Manager Jason Licht addressed Hargreaves’ release to the press.
“After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Coach Arians and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change,” said Licht. “Decisions such as this are always difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our team to part ways with Vernon at this time and allow him to explore other opportunities. We are disappointed that it did not work out here for Vernon and we wish him continued success moving forward.”
It’s worth mentioning that the Dolphins might not be a shoo-in for Hargreaves, though. There are other teams in front of them in the waiver wire order, which is constructed in the same fashion as the draft order.
Teams like the Bengals, Redskins, and Giants–all who have a better projected draft pick than the Dolphins– will have their chance to place in a bid for the cornerback’s services.
If the Miami Dolphins land Hargreaves, then some comfort can be found in the coaching staff’s ability to awaken more of his innate talent. The Dolphins have already impressed with their cornerback development. What the coaches have done to help teach and improve Nik Needham, Eric Rowe, and Jomal Wiltz speaks volumes.
Vernon Hargreaves could find a new home in Miami to get a change of scenery, and the Dolphins staff would be one of the better places for him to go to re-energize his career.
It would be a boon for both parties. And there’s nothing to lose by putting in a claim.
It’s a no-brainer.
The Aftermath: Dolphins 16, Colts 12
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Colts
Team Stats
The first four weeks of the season were an utter abomination for Miami. Dead last across the board in every significant category, with record-setting point differentials, the team was on-track for a winless season.
Now, the last five weeks, the Dolphins find themselves securely in the middle of the pack of a lot of those same categories. Since the Washington game, Miami’s statistics are borderline coach of the year material for Brian Flores. Those numbers are as follows:
|Stat
|Dolphins
|League Rank
|Total Defense
|326.2
|14th
|Passing Defense
|203.8
|10th
|Rushing Defense
|122.4
|23rd
|Points Allowed
|21.0
|15th
|Third Down Defense
|33%
|8th
The opponents have been Case Keenum, Josh Allen, Mason Rudolph, Sam Darnold and Brian Hoyer, but let’s not forget the makeup of Miami’s roster. Four of the top six snap-takers in Sunday’s secondary were undrafted free agents, practice squad signings, or street free agents added in September.
For the year, the Dolphins stop-unit ranks 25th in total defense, 17th in passing, 30th in rushing, and 31st in points allowed.
Miami’s 50 missed tackles are ninth-fewest in football, and they have committed fewer penalties per game, and penalty yardage, than any team in football. Flores’ side is blitzing just a shade under 30% of the time, 12thmost in football.
Miami won the turnover, third down, and red zone battles in this game.
On offense, things are trending up as well. Since Ryan Fitzpatrick took over in the fourth quarter of the Washington game, Miami are scoring 21 points per game — a 15-point improvement over the first 4.75 games of the season.
On the season, Miami’s offense ranks 31st in points, 32nd in rushing, and 29th in passing. Converting 33.6% of third downs, Miami are 25th on the money down, and the 60% touchdown conversion rate inside the red zone ranks 14th in the league.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of offense’s snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|63 (95%)
|QB Josh Rosen
|3 (5%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|54 (82%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|8 (12%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|5 (8%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|8 (12%)
|WR Devante Parker
|63 (95%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|59 (89%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|35 (53%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|15 (23%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|40 (61%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|31 (47%)
|TE Clive Walford
|7 (11%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|66 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|66 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|66 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|66 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|66 (100%)
|OL Chris Reed
|5 (8%)
Another week, another game of wire-to-wire offensive line play. Miami’s ability to stay healthy in this unit has been the most impressive feat for a group that has, otherwise, struggled.
Daniel Kilgore’s return produced the best grade of the bunch. He surrendered just one pressure on 41 pass blocking reps, and his 73.6 run-blocking grade was tops on the squad.
Kilgore’s fill-in, Evan Boehm, was back at right guard. He was second in run-blocking and both of his pressures allowed were hurries, no hits on the QB.
The story was the same for Jesse Davis — two pressures, both hurries. Davis’ run-blocking grade was akin to the rest of the Miami line, bad. Michael Deiter and J’Marcus Webb were in the abyss in both categories.
Webb allowed eight pressures and had the worst run-blocking grade on the team. Deiter allowed four pressures and was second worst in run-blocking.
Ryan Fitzpatrick spread the ball all over the field. He struggled against pressure (34.8 passer rating and completing just seven of 13 passes under duress). He was better against the blitz then a three or four-man rush — he had a rating of 84.4 when blitzed; 57.3 when not blitzed.
Kalen Ballage went his ninth-straight game with an average YAC (yards after contact) under two yards. His longest rush was seven yards and he averaged 2.2 yards per carry on the game.
Devante Parker remains a pillar of consistency. Four of his five catches moved the chains and he averaged just under 14 yards per reception.
Both of Patrick Laird’s receptions moved the chains, one a third down conversion in the red zone.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Taco Charlton
|57 (81%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|49 (70%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|44 (63%)
|DL John Jenkins
|26 (37%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|64 (91%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|56 (80%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|44 (63%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|28 (40%)
|LB Charles Harris
|16 (23%)
|LB Trent Harris
|14 (20%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|70 (100%)
|DB Bobby McCain
|70 (100%)
|DB Nik Needham
|70 (100%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|41 (59%)
|DB Ken Crawley
|41 (49%)
|DB Steven Parker
|32 (46%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|28 (40%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|20 (29%)
Nik Needham put together back-to-back dominant showings. His 90.3 PFF grade lands in the elite category, as he allowed just 34 yards on eight passing targets, picked off a pass, made five tackles and had three run-stops.
Charles Harris was the second-highest graded defender. He made two run-stops, three tackles and had a pressure — all of this on 16 snaps.
The next four players on the top of the grade chart were defensive backs. Ken Crawley arrived less than two weeks ago and he prevented any catches on 41 defensive snaps (22 in coverage).
Bobby McCain had a big day. His interception was the focal point, but he made three tackles and allowed just four yards receiving on passes targeted in his direction.
Jomal Wiltz has been playing multiple positions, and he’s finding his footing. He had the best tackling grade on the day and allowed just seven yards on two pass targets.
Ryan Lewis allowed 11 yards on three pass targets and made one tackle on the lone opportunity to get a ball carrier down.
Vince Biegel was next. He missed two tackles, which derailed his grade, but he made four run-stops and put pressure on the quarterback three more times.
Eric Rowe has settled into his safety position quite nicely. He was targeted eight times with just two receptions for 31 yards. He made four tackles, one a run-stop. Since moving to safety, Rowe has held tight ends to seven catches on 16 targets (43.8%) and 69 receiving yards (4.31 yards per target). He also has 20 tackles, seven of those for run-stops, while only missing two tackles.
It Takes Two to Quarterback
The ideal option at the position is to take the best player in the draft. From there, the team could move all its resources to support that quarterback and hope like hell he’s the clear cut answer. If the Dolphins continue to win games, that might more of a pipe dream than realistic team-building strategy.
Miami, whichever way the chips fall, will have multiple avenues to explore before selecting the next face of the franchise. If Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, then value becomes the name of the game. Would you rather have Justin Herbert or Jake Fromm with the, say, 6thpick in the draft? Or would you rather buy on upside with a lesser investment?
Maybe that’s Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma. Maybe it’s Jordan Love from Utah State. And if Miami are to follow the two-QB model of the 2012 Seahawks, 2016 Eagles, 2017 Bears and 2018 Cardinals, then perhaps it would be best to match the young quarterback with a similar veteran.
Enter Cam Newton.
If, and let me be abundantly clear here, IF Newton is healthy, he’ll be far-and-away the most proven of the available quarterbacks of this offseason. If his shoulder checks out, Chad O’Shea can design an offense that capitalizes on his rare running traits, and puts him back in an offense with big-bodied receivers with large catch radiuses.
Newton’s best season never featured star players at the skill positions. It was his threat to run and short-yardage success that made him so dangerous. If Miami could rekindle that version of Newton, while developing a Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts behind him, they’d give themselves three advantages:
- A chance for an immediate hit at the franchise quarterback position
- A chance for developing a franchise quarterback
- Such a minimal investment that they can come back in 2021 and draft another quarterback
This is the apt time to enter an adage about multiple hatchlings in hopes that one makes it to the sea of franchise quarterback play. If Miami can’t get THE guy in Tua Tagovailoa, then it turns into a game of throwing multiple assets at the position until the guy emerges.
That’s the alternative approach.
Brian Flores is Sabotaging His Career
Brian Flores is sabotaging his career, and do you think he even cares?
Every win puts the Miami Dolphins further and further from that #1 draft pick…that #1 quarterback who is supposed to ensure the future success of this franchise.
Their path to prominence was just a few short months away. Simply lie down and let the rest of the league walk all over you. Heck, you can be as terrible as you want to be at your job, and you’ll still have the security to return next year. What an easy thing for Flores and company to do.
Except, he hasn’t done that one bit.
Chris Grier‘s plan all along was to starve the team of talent so it became nearly impossible for them to win, regardless of how hard they tried.
It was a plan that Grier and Flores crafted together, presented to Stephen Ross and set out to orchestrate in unison with his blessing.
And Flores is voluntarily sabotaging it all.
What do a few measly wins in November mean when your franchise is perpetually staring at 9-7 due to a second-rate quarterback?
At the moment, the Dolphins have the #4 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. That means, theoretically, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both out of your grasp. Unless you can convince the Washington Redskins to accept a king’s ransom in exchange for the #2 overall pick – which I wouldn’t expect them to do – it looks like you’re settling for the bronze medal.
Which means you’re risking your future on an inconsistent Jake Fromm, or an unpolished Justin Herbert.
Think this is a maneuver a man hellbent on securing the easiest path to future success would make? I think you all know the answer to that rhetorical question.
Wins Won’t Be Gifted, They’ll Be Earned
If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn from Brian Flores, it’s that he doesn’t settle for the easier option.
It was only a month ago that national pundits everywhere were genuinely imploring Roger Goodell to investigate the Dolphins’ method for tanking.
The Dolphins validated the embarrassing narrative (that started when the team traded away Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills) when they were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys to open up the season.
At a glance, it’s easy to discount what Brian Flores was building. Miami had yet to score a single point in the second half of a game, players like Jakeem Grant and Charles Harris were regressing, and Minkah Fitzpatrick was on the verge of demanding a trade that would turn him into a Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan favorite.
The @MiamiDolphins’ season viewed by point differential per game. pic.twitter.com/2qmlqljjXq
— Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) November 4, 2019
It appeared like no one respected the rookie head coach. Fans started to proclaim that he wasn’t the right leader for this team, even though we all knew what 2019 was about from the start.
We were under the impression that the locker room was crumbling, that camaraderie didn’t exist, and that Flores was simply here to keep the seat warm for the next head coach.
But, against our behest, Flores reminded us weekly that this team had a lot of fight in them and that they were yearning for a victory. None of them were laying down and adopting the “tanking” narrative.
We scoffed, but in reality, we were just afraid of what this meant for the future of this franchise.
Though these two meaningless victories won’t mean much years from now, it shows us the kind of team we should come to expect with Brian Flores leading the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins are winning this game without these injured or suspended players they had in spring: Kenyan Drake, Mark Walton, Preston Williams, Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Xavien Howard, Kiko Alonso, Reshad Jones.
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 10, 2019
Making Wine Out of Water
The narrative around Miami is that the Dolphins watch talent walk out the door and perform well for other teams.
For all the blame we place on Grier for mis-scouting these players, there seem to be enough of them.
Which means there’s really only one conclusion we can deduce from all of this: the problem isn’t the players, but the coaches who are supposed to put them in the best position to perform each week.
Including those currently on Injured Reserve, the Dolphins returned just 21 players from their 2018 team (if you include players like Nick O’Leary and Kenyan Drake, you can bump it up to 23).
With an entirely new coaching staff and a roster of players that, for the most part, hadn’t played with each other before, there were going to be a few hiccups.
Communication issues were present, players weren’t lined up in the right spots, and, let’s be honest, the coaching staff wasn’t entirely sure where to slot their players.
Raekwon McMillan was underutilized, Eric Rowe was still covering the boundary, and their (mis)handling of Minkah Fitzpatrick cost them the most-promising defensive player on the their roster.
AB just destroyed Eric Rowe with that release. Brady made at himself. Jogged over after to slap hands with Brown. A "my bad" moment from 12. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/KHs9R72Ftl
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 15, 2019
Fans openly wondered why Mike Gesicki was still running routes, why Jomal Wiltz was still a starter, why Nik Needham had a spot on the roster, and why Evan Boehm was playing ahead of Chris Reed.
But Flores knew that his team was facing some of the most-adverse conditions any team in recent memory was up against. The Dolphins had:
- 2 Pro Bowlers on their entire roster (Reshad Jones and Xavien Howard).
- Less than half their roster featured players that had accumulated more than 2 full seasons in the NFL.
- And of the players that had more than 2 full years of experience, we’re talking about guys like Matt Haack, Ken Crawley, Deon Lacey, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Clive Walford and Walt Aikens. Not necessarily the cream of the crop.
- 2 of their 1st-round picks since 2010 still on the roster (DeVante Parker and Charles Harris).
In short, the Dolphins talent was barren. And yet here we are, staring two wins in the face – with a 3rd victory falling through Kenyan Drake’s grasp at the 2-yard line.
It’s not a record that earns you an easy ticket to the playoffs for the foreseeable future (thanks to the college prospect you were able to pluck at will). Instead, it’s a record that will mock Dolphins fans for years as they watch this year’s top two quarterback prospects perform outside of Miami.
Think Brian Flores cares? Not one bit. Why? Because he’s going to coach whoever his quarterback is into a winner.
A Real Coach Coaches
It seems we were the only ones befuddled by Flores’ coaching potential.
After a rocky start to the year – where Miami faced 3 of the top 6 scoring offenses in the NFL – the team started to settle down.
Jomal Wiltz went from being burned on basic running plays to providing tight coverage on a consistent basis.
This defensive effort… Jomal Wiltz this time. pic.twitter.com/jTIBiZuM8z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Nik Needham went from being one of the fan’s scapegoats to earning a spot on this roster in 2020.
PICKED OFF BY @NIKNEEDHAM5!#MIAvsIND #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/mnGflmw7uX
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 10, 2019
Mike Gesicki went from being cut to becoming a legitimate seam threat in this league.
#dolphins TE mike gesicki had his best game of his career on sunday, catching 100% of his targets (6/6) for 95 yards. through 8 games, gesicki has more yards (248) than he did as a rookie (202) in 2018. the second-year TE is finally starting to emerge as a legit playmaker.#finsup pic.twitter.com/x74mfuQLRw
— josh houtz (@houtz) November 5, 2019
Eric Rowe went from a forgettable boundary cornerback to a potential solution for opposing tightends (after all these years).
Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Vince Biegel is what Kiko Alonso should have been when we traded for him years ago.
Chris Grier traded Kiko Alonso and his bloated contract (someone who was going to be cut), for Vince Biegel before the season.
Biegel- 24 tackles, 2 sacks, 10 QB hits, 3 TFL
Alonso- 11 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, 0 TFL
what a heist.
— Brandon (@BFem09) November 7, 2019
Preston Williams is what DeVante Parker should have been when we drafted him in the 1st-round.
preston williams, stiff arm extraordinaire pic.twitter.com/BWO0ODihkH
— josh houtz (@houtz) November 3, 2019
DeVante Parker is even looking like the DeVante Parker we expected to receive 4 seasons ago.
DeVante Parker had it with one hand all the way 😅 @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/9E4utppf5M
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 3, 2019
Christian Wilkins is providing instant production, and will be a starter beside Davon Godchaux (hopefully) for the next 5 years.
Christian Wilkins pulls the center out of the A gap and Baker hits it at Mach speed pic.twitter.com/nNPeO0Vo5O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Exactly how many players on this roster have gotten worse from 2018 to now?
If there’s pessimism surrounding the Dolphins’ quarterback situation of the future, there should be plenty of optimism surrounding Miami’s player development going forward.
This is a team that wants to play hard for their head coach. Just look at all the problems the 2-7 New York Jets are having.
Le’Veon Bell is saying all the right things, but he’s unhappy there. Jamal Adams is one of the best young safeties in the league, and he’s constantly in a verbal brawl with the team’s general manager and head coach. Neither of these are even their biggest problem, as Kelechi Osemele is currently filing a grievance against the team for neglecting his injury.
That’s the look of a team that doesn’t have each other’s back. That’s a lost locker room.
The Miami Dolphins tell a completely different story. This is a team that wants to play hard for their head coach.
No one condones Bobby McCain (allegedly) spitting at a Buffalo Bills’ fan when he mocked the Dolphins’ roster, but you may subconsciously be glad he has that fire inside of him. He took that personally.
The best young safety in the league may have forced his way off your team, but there isn’t a single unhappy player on this roster right now. No one is butting heads with the front office or head coach. In fact, the Dolphins paid Kendrick Norton’s contract in full when he lost his arm during the offseason – forgoing any chance of living his dream as an NFL star.
Miami Dolphins Waive Kendrick Norton Weeks After Arm Amputation, Will Stlll Pay Insurance Costs: https://t.co/m7BMUO7nW1
— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 22, 2019
This is a staff (and ownership group) that cares. They treat their players like genuine human beings. They’re honest with their intentions and upfront with the amount of work they’ll have to put in if they want to play for the Miami Dolphins.
Brian Flores isn’t just bringing grit to a franchise that hasn’t had a spark since Tony Sparano took over, he’s bringing respect and honor as well.
Want to know if Brian Flores has the attention of his players? Check this interesting stat out:
- The Miami Dolphins were the least-penalized team in the NFL heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. On the contrary, the Jets were the 30th-most penalized team heading into Week 10.
Some notable (per game) stats comparing a rookie, defensive-oriented HC to a veteran “offensive guru”:
Passing Yards:
(29) MIA – 198.5
(32) NYJ – 157.2
Total Yards:
(30) MIA – 262.2
(32) NYJ – 223.5
Points:
(30) MIA – 12.9
(32) NYJ – 12
Penalties:
(1) MIA – 5.6
(30) NYJ – 8.8
— Jason Hrina (@MiamiDPunx) November 10, 2019
That says a lot about a team trying to learn an entirely new system (with all new vocabulary) while attempting to develop chemistry with players they’ve never played beside. One depicts a team that has bought in to what their coach is selling, another shows you how undisciplined they really are.
Maybe Minkah Fitzpatrick couldn’t handle the dedication Flores demanded? Maybe Vincent Taylor wasn’t willing to put in the time and felt his natural ability would be enough?
After back-to-back wins, it’s easy to dispel the notion that the coaches were at fault, but after what we’ve seen the past two weeks, it’s hard not to notice the growth and evolution happening before us.
Now, our emotions are torn.
The fan inside of us yearns for this team to win, but logic favors a defeated season. It’s a conundrum none of us have an answer before, because none of us know what the right answer is for another few years.
While we try and siphon our feelings, we can uniformally agree that the overall future of the Miami Dolphins is bright.
Which really means we have to pray that Jordan Love declares for the upcoming draft, just in case Flores decides to sabotage a few more games this season.
Phins Win Again – Dolphins Colts Recap
Dominant defense makes a winner of Brian Flores for the second straight week
The pre-bye week Dolphins were an abomination; record-setters in multiple measurements of futility. Now, under the direction of a surging coaching staff and a veteran quarterback that regularly spins gold, Miami are two games off the pace for the first pick of the draft, and three games out of a wildcard playoff spot.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Colts
|Total Yards
|228
|300
|Rushing
|70
|109
|Passing
|158
|191
|Penalties
|4 (30 yards)
|3 (25 yards)
|3rd / 4th Down
|7/18 (38.9%)
|5/15 (33%)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|31:28
|28:32
Coach Flores will tell you how much this win means to the young players that have impressed in a challenging season, but the Colts misfortunes had more to do with end result of this game. Out-gained and plus-one in the turnover department, Jason Sanders made field goals of 47, 48, and 48 yards. Adam Vinatieri, on the other hand, missed a point-after-attempt. Had he made the kick, the Colts could’ve sent the game into overtime with a late field goal.
Instead, Miami’s defense bowed up forcing a four-and-out with their backs against the wall, from their own 16-yard-line. Not that any of this makes Miami’s performance any less impressive.
Brian Flores’ playbook is thicker than a phone book. Love seeing Miami in the dime on 1st down. Also, check out where the pressure comes from. pic.twitter.com/CHJd2HreJW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
That was the name of the game for this Flores-led team. The structure of the defense has been a theme of this blog and podcast for weeks, and the production is showing up more each week. Miami limited the Colts to 27 first-half rushing yards on nine carries, but began to give way in the second half as the offense failed to sustain drives.
The depth of the playbook on either side should be plenty to encourage Dolphins fans. The draft day plans are trending into dire territory, as Miami’s organic first-round pick is bordering on the top 5 (#4 overall), while Pittsburgh continues to win tight games. But Miami are creating passing concepts to free up a variety of unheralded pass catchers, while the defense is full of names that would probably be trying out for alternative football leagues if not for the Dolphins.
The dream for Tua Tagovailoa, or even Joe Burrow, might be slipping away, but for what? The upside comes via Brian Flores’ ability to turn a roster full of players, who otherwise might not be in the league, into a competitive outfit that has a positive point differential over the previous five games.
Let’s discuss those individuals.
Quarterbacks
Flanked by a slew of Dolphins reporters after an August training camp practice, Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about his comfort level entering his 15th year in the NFL. In a system that he says, “empowers the quarterback,” he felt he could have the best year of his storied, well-traveled football life.
This is what I mean. Fitz single-handily willing the offense to yardage. pic.twitter.com/ULRNI0d3KC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Over the last five weeks, Fitzpatrick has remarkably kept Miami competitive despite a myriad of issues at every position in the offense. Fitz is escaping pressure and throwing with timing and anticipation. His nine total touchdowns over that span have generated a 21.2 PPG average since the fourth quarter against Washington. Miami were scoring 6.1 PPG the first 4.75 games of the season.
Running Backs
Not all coaching decisions are agreeable. The staff seems intent to run Kalen Ballage into a brick wall until — well until I don’t know, but they’re doing it. Ballage looks like he’s guessing where the best available gap is on any given play, and he offers noting in the elusive running category. His season average was 2 yards-per-pop coming in, he finished this game with 43 yards on 20 carries.
Patrick Laird had a cameo appearance and picked up a first down, on third down, in the red zone. Laird has the traits that could make him a valuable depth piece in this backfield down the line, and that audition needs to occur soon.
This is all Patrick Laird did in preseason. pic.twitter.com/hlbzaO8gIX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Chandler Cox is a fun player for the highlight reel hits and the play-on-words-friendly name, but he’s not getting a lot done as a lead blocker.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker continues to produce right in-line with his season statistics. His catch percentage was back down to half on Sunday (5 of 10), but he picked up another 69 yards (nice) and won with some nuance in his route running.
Devante Parker’s route running has been very sharp this year. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/WhVtGHEeRZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Mike Gesicki has two career fumbles, both in Indianapolis. The second-year tight end shook off the mistake and came back with a pair of crucial first down receptions. He almost made a highlight reel play on the level of O’Dell Beckham, and a better throw would’ve made for his first career touchdown on that rep. Gesicki’s improvement working through reroutes has been tangible all season.
Mike Gesicki a factor on critical downs. Fights through a reroute attempt. pic.twitter.com/AtHF0qX0U1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jakeem Grant caught a pair of passes. We’ll look at his 12-yard gain on third down here to give Chad O’Shea some more dap.
Each week my breakdowns are leaning more and more to design and scheme. The reason? Flores’ staff is doing a job that’s nothing short or fantastic. Audio on here for how they used Jakeem’s speed to convert. pic.twitter.com/F0d8cfqjro
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Durham Smythe’s had a few difficult weeks. Miami might prioritize finding his replacement in the offseason — it would be wise if their hope is to truly unlock Gesicki’s skillset.
Offensive Line
This group needs a ground-up rebuild. That’s something we’ve known for a while, but the entirety of this line is patched together by depth parts and street free agents. Chris Reed was the best lineman on the team the last three weeks, and he still can’t crack a starting lineup when guys are healthy.
J’Marcus Webb is the street free agent of the group, and he’s playing like. It’s a matter of time before he gets his quarterback killed.
Michael Deiter’s snap-streak is impressive, but areas of his film are just not progressing. He deserves the whole year and offseason to see if he can be an opening day starter next season, but it’s been a slow burn with Deiter — particularly in pass protection, where he’s a total liability.
Evan Boehm consistently turns out the edge of a gap with a quality seal. He can get beat with speed across his face, and he’s probably a better center than guard. He’s the best looking long-term fit of the bunch, from where I sit.
Jesse Davis had a dominant game against the Jets, but some of the deficiencies showed back up Sunday against the Colts. Dave DeGuglielmo can insist that Davis is a tackle all he likes, but his guard play was far better than what he’s showing this season.
Defensive Line
The trio of grizzly bears Miami has on the interior defensive line are a great jumping off point for Brian Flores and staff. John Jenkins has been perhaps the brightest of all gems discovered in this audition season. He’s immovable, he’s got a quick first step, and he can work off blocks in any number of running schemes.
John Jenkins = power. Biegel flexin too pic.twitter.com/pQh5ddEaXx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Davon Godchaux is steady as they go. His two-gap experience continues to show up weekly as he throws an initial punch that dazes his opponent, then he works over the head-up battle to find his way to the ball carrier.
Christian Wilkins’ energy is infectious; he’s tried to kill Nik Needham each of the last two weeks after big plays from the rookie corner (more on him shortly). Wilkins was part of the Jerome Baker sack with a good rip-move on Colts Center Ryan Kelly, which cleared a free-rush for Baker.
Christian Wilkins pulls the center out of the A gap and Baker hits it at Mach speed pic.twitter.com/nNPeO0Vo5O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Linebackers
This position group got it done Sunday.
We start as we do just about every week with Vince Biegel. I mentioned John Jenkins as perhaps the best find, but Biegel puts that argument to rest pretty easily. Biegel has been giving good tackles fits as a pass rusher, he’s setting the edge and working back underneath in run support, and he even finds himself involved in some coverage.
Anthony Castanzo is going to get a brinks truck on his lawn this off-season. Vince Biegel doesn’t care. Love the effort from Eguavoen to stay with the play too. pic.twitter.com/wFd53tjIKT
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jerome Baker shook off what looked like a bad knee injury in the second half. He was everywhere in coverage and as a blitzer. His game is pure instinct and speed, and he’s been coming on like gangbusters the last few weeks. Baker had a sack and seven tackles in the game.
This is such a tough cover for Jerome Baker. He does well on a two-way go to make the window a tight one. Vince Biegel with the pressure. pic.twitter.com/En3U2MAjhi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Charles Harris put together back-to-back good games the last two weeks. He was an issue for the Colts off that right edge as a run-defender. At the very least, perhaps he’s a rotational player next season.
Harris v Smith – win
Godchaux v Nelson – win pic.twitter.com/53rhEUJxXt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Raekwon McMillan is a steady, consistent contributor in this defense that allows him to focus on his strength — run defense. McMillan had five tackles and a PBU in this game.
Defensive Backs
Last week, I proclaimed Nik Needham as the next UDFA feather in the cap of Josh Boyer, who is known for developing undrafted players. We’ll have the data in tomorrow’s aftermath piece, but Needham snagged his first career pick and broke up three passes. He now has 14 tackles, a pick, a sack, and four pass breakups the last two games.
Nik Needham’s recovery speed is pretty damn good. pic.twitter.com/Y5PdnCA8hn
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Eric Rowe has the look of tight end eraser about him in his new safety role. He’s been bodying up the bigger pass catchers the last few weeks. Going back to the Buffalo game, Rowe has allowed just 28 receiving yards on nine targets. We’ll have the numbers on today’s game for you tomorrow, but Eric Ebron caught just five of 12 targets for a yards-per-target mark of 4.67.
Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Bobby McCain’s range is apparent, and he was rewarded with his second pick of the season on Sunday. The leader of this defense, McCain sets all these strong coverages up and effectively communicates the calls to the young players outside. The sound fundamentals of the group are certainly a testament to Brian Flores and Josh Boyer, but McCain is the on-field extension of the coaching staff.
The Pats used to always do this to Miami. Play tight, underneath man coverage and let that single-high roam sideline to sideline. pic.twitter.com/resTo8LLwp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jomal Wiltz is settling into a versatile role rather nicely. He’s playing a variety of looks where he’s liable to blitz, fit a run-gap, peel off into cover-2, or rob the middle of the field. Wiltz will be on this team for a long time.
This defensive effort… Jomal Wiltz this time. pic.twitter.com/jTIBiZuM8z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Steven Parker’s interception in the end zone was technically the difference in the game. The play easily could’ve been ruled a touchdown, and the interception aspect of it was lucky, but luck is the product of preparation. Parker put himself in a position to separate the hands of the pass catcher and was rewarded with a big takeaway.
Steven Parker gets a little bit lucky here, but it was luck he created by separating the hands of the receiver. Excellent disruption of the catch point for a Phins pick. pic.twitter.com/gc3LMOQCGC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Recap
This game’s conclusion brought about a bevy of mixed emotions. Winning or losing would’ve left fans feeling the same at the conclusion, but the result does impact Miami’s draft positioning. The future is looking bright with a coaching staff that’s capable of getting production out of seemingly anybody, but the top tier quarterbacks are slipping away with each passing win.
The Dolphins continue to do the small things well, and that’s the surest way to create winning margins in this league. In a year of extended evaluation, there are worse things than discovering a homerun coaching hire and developing a handful of players from unknown, to legitimate contributor.
Seven games remain on Miami’s schedule, but the control over the number-one pick is no longer in the Dolphins’ hands. Even if Miami loses the next seven, the hapless Bengals will need a win outside of the presumed victory in South Florida to get Miami back into pole position.
The upside, it looks like Miami will get production out of whichever quarterback they choose. The difference, however, might be the drop from Patrick Mahomes to Alex Smith.
Plenty of football remains to be played before we have to realize that nightmare as a possibility.
