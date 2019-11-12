Should the Miami Dolphins put in a claim on CB Vernon Hargreaves?

Dominant defense makes a winner of Brian Flores for the second straight week

The pre-bye week Dolphins were an abomination; record-setters in multiple measurements of futility. Now, under the direction of a surging coaching staff and a veteran quarterback that regularly spins gold, Miami are two games off the pace for the first pick of the draft, and three games out of a wildcard playoff spot.

Stat Dolphins Colts Total Yards 228 300 Rushing 70 109 Passing 158 191 Penalties 4 (30 yards) 3 (25 yards) 3rd / 4th Down 7/18 (38.9%) 5/15 (33%) Sacks For 1 3 TOP 31:28 28:32

Coach Flores will tell you how much this win means to the young players that have impressed in a challenging season, but the Colts misfortunes had more to do with end result of this game. Out-gained and plus-one in the turnover department, Jason Sanders made field goals of 47, 48, and 48 yards. Adam Vinatieri, on the other hand, missed a point-after-attempt. Had he made the kick, the Colts could’ve sent the game into overtime with a late field goal.

Instead, Miami’s defense bowed up forcing a four-and-out with their backs against the wall, from their own 16-yard-line. Not that any of this makes Miami’s performance any less impressive.

Brian Flores’ playbook is thicker than a phone book. Love seeing Miami in the dime on 1st down. Also, check out where the pressure comes from. pic.twitter.com/CHJd2HreJW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

That was the name of the game for this Flores-led team. The structure of the defense has been a theme of this blog and podcast for weeks, and the production is showing up more each week. Miami limited the Colts to 27 first-half rushing yards on nine carries, but began to give way in the second half as the offense failed to sustain drives.

The depth of the playbook on either side should be plenty to encourage Dolphins fans. The draft day plans are trending into dire territory, as Miami’s organic first-round pick is bordering on the top 5 (#4 overall), while Pittsburgh continues to win tight games. But Miami are creating passing concepts to free up a variety of unheralded pass catchers, while the defense is full of names that would probably be trying out for alternative football leagues if not for the Dolphins.

The dream for Tua Tagovailoa, or even Joe Burrow, might be slipping away, but for what? The upside comes via Brian Flores’ ability to turn a roster full of players, who otherwise might not be in the league, into a competitive outfit that has a positive point differential over the previous five games.

Let’s discuss those individuals.

Quarterbacks

Flanked by a slew of Dolphins reporters after an August training camp practice, Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about his comfort level entering his 15th year in the NFL. In a system that he says, “empowers the quarterback,” he felt he could have the best year of his storied, well-traveled football life.

This is what I mean. Fitz single-handily willing the offense to yardage. pic.twitter.com/ULRNI0d3KC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Over the last five weeks, Fitzpatrick has remarkably kept Miami competitive despite a myriad of issues at every position in the offense. Fitz is escaping pressure and throwing with timing and anticipation. His nine total touchdowns over that span have generated a 21.2 PPG average since the fourth quarter against Washington. Miami were scoring 6.1 PPG the first 4.75 games of the season.

Running Backs

Not all coaching decisions are agreeable. The staff seems intent to run Kalen Ballage into a brick wall until — well until I don’t know, but they’re doing it. Ballage looks like he’s guessing where the best available gap is on any given play, and he offers noting in the elusive running category. His season average was 2 yards-per-pop coming in, he finished this game with 43 yards on 20 carries.

Patrick Laird had a cameo appearance and picked up a first down, on third down, in the red zone. Laird has the traits that could make him a valuable depth piece in this backfield down the line, and that audition needs to occur soon.

This is all Patrick Laird did in preseason. pic.twitter.com/hlbzaO8gIX — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Chandler Cox is a fun player for the highlight reel hits and the play-on-words-friendly name, but he’s not getting a lot done as a lead blocker.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Devante Parker continues to produce right in-line with his season statistics. His catch percentage was back down to half on Sunday (5 of 10), but he picked up another 69 yards (nice) and won with some nuance in his route running.

Devante Parker’s route running has been very sharp this year. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/WhVtGHEeRZ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Mike Gesicki has two career fumbles, both in Indianapolis. The second-year tight end shook off the mistake and came back with a pair of crucial first down receptions. He almost made a highlight reel play on the level of O’Dell Beckham, and a better throw would’ve made for his first career touchdown on that rep. Gesicki’s improvement working through reroutes has been tangible all season.

Mike Gesicki a factor on critical downs. Fights through a reroute attempt. pic.twitter.com/AtHF0qX0U1 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Jakeem Grant caught a pair of passes. We’ll look at his 12-yard gain on third down here to give Chad O’Shea some more dap.

Each week my breakdowns are leaning more and more to design and scheme. The reason? Flores’ staff is doing a job that’s nothing short or fantastic. Audio on here for how they used Jakeem’s speed to convert. pic.twitter.com/F0d8cfqjro — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Durham Smythe’s had a few difficult weeks. Miami might prioritize finding his replacement in the offseason — it would be wise if their hope is to truly unlock Gesicki’s skillset.

Offensive Line

This group needs a ground-up rebuild. That’s something we’ve known for a while, but the entirety of this line is patched together by depth parts and street free agents. Chris Reed was the best lineman on the team the last three weeks, and he still can’t crack a starting lineup when guys are healthy.

J’Marcus Webb is the street free agent of the group, and he’s playing like. It’s a matter of time before he gets his quarterback killed.

Michael Deiter’s snap-streak is impressive, but areas of his film are just not progressing. He deserves the whole year and offseason to see if he can be an opening day starter next season, but it’s been a slow burn with Deiter — particularly in pass protection, where he’s a total liability.

Evan Boehm consistently turns out the edge of a gap with a quality seal. He can get beat with speed across his face, and he’s probably a better center than guard. He’s the best looking long-term fit of the bunch, from where I sit.

Jesse Davis had a dominant game against the Jets, but some of the deficiencies showed back up Sunday against the Colts. Dave DeGuglielmo can insist that Davis is a tackle all he likes, but his guard play was far better than what he’s showing this season.

Defensive Line

The trio of grizzly bears Miami has on the interior defensive line are a great jumping off point for Brian Flores and staff. John Jenkins has been perhaps the brightest of all gems discovered in this audition season. He’s immovable, he’s got a quick first step, and he can work off blocks in any number of running schemes.

John Jenkins = power. Biegel flexin too pic.twitter.com/pQh5ddEaXx — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Davon Godchaux is steady as they go. His two-gap experience continues to show up weekly as he throws an initial punch that dazes his opponent, then he works over the head-up battle to find his way to the ball carrier.

Christian Wilkins’ energy is infectious; he’s tried to kill Nik Needham each of the last two weeks after big plays from the rookie corner (more on him shortly). Wilkins was part of the Jerome Baker sack with a good rip-move on Colts Center Ryan Kelly, which cleared a free-rush for Baker.

Christian Wilkins pulls the center out of the A gap and Baker hits it at Mach speed pic.twitter.com/nNPeO0Vo5O — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Linebackers

This position group got it done Sunday.

We start as we do just about every week with Vince Biegel. I mentioned John Jenkins as perhaps the best find, but Biegel puts that argument to rest pretty easily. Biegel has been giving good tackles fits as a pass rusher, he’s setting the edge and working back underneath in run support, and he even finds himself involved in some coverage.

Anthony Castanzo is going to get a brinks truck on his lawn this off-season. Vince Biegel doesn’t care. Love the effort from Eguavoen to stay with the play too. pic.twitter.com/wFd53tjIKT — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Jerome Baker shook off what looked like a bad knee injury in the second half. He was everywhere in coverage and as a blitzer. His game is pure instinct and speed, and he’s been coming on like gangbusters the last few weeks. Baker had a sack and seven tackles in the game.

This is such a tough cover for Jerome Baker. He does well on a two-way go to make the window a tight one. Vince Biegel with the pressure. pic.twitter.com/En3U2MAjhi — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Charles Harris put together back-to-back good games the last two weeks. He was an issue for the Colts off that right edge as a run-defender. At the very least, perhaps he’s a rotational player next season.

Harris v Smith – win

Godchaux v Nelson – win pic.twitter.com/53rhEUJxXt — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Raekwon McMillan is a steady, consistent contributor in this defense that allows him to focus on his strength — run defense. McMillan had five tackles and a PBU in this game.

Defensive Backs

Last week, I proclaimed Nik Needham as the next UDFA feather in the cap of Josh Boyer, who is known for developing undrafted players. We’ll have the data in tomorrow’s aftermath piece, but Needham snagged his first career pick and broke up three passes. He now has 14 tackles, a pick, a sack, and four pass breakups the last two games.

Nik Needham’s recovery speed is pretty damn good. pic.twitter.com/Y5PdnCA8hn — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Eric Rowe has the look of tight end eraser about him in his new safety role. He’s been bodying up the bigger pass catchers the last few weeks. Going back to the Buffalo game, Rowe has allowed just 28 receiving yards on nine targets. We’ll have the numbers on today’s game for you tomorrow, but Eric Ebron caught just five of 12 targets for a yards-per-target mark of 4.67.

Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Bobby McCain’s range is apparent, and he was rewarded with his second pick of the season on Sunday. The leader of this defense, McCain sets all these strong coverages up and effectively communicates the calls to the young players outside. The sound fundamentals of the group are certainly a testament to Brian Flores and Josh Boyer, but McCain is the on-field extension of the coaching staff.

The Pats used to always do this to Miami. Play tight, underneath man coverage and let that single-high roam sideline to sideline. pic.twitter.com/resTo8LLwp — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Jomal Wiltz is settling into a versatile role rather nicely. He’s playing a variety of looks where he’s liable to blitz, fit a run-gap, peel off into cover-2, or rob the middle of the field. Wiltz will be on this team for a long time.

This defensive effort… Jomal Wiltz this time. pic.twitter.com/jTIBiZuM8z — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Steven Parker’s interception in the end zone was technically the difference in the game. The play easily could’ve been ruled a touchdown, and the interception aspect of it was lucky, but luck is the product of preparation. Parker put himself in a position to separate the hands of the pass catcher and was rewarded with a big takeaway.

Steven Parker gets a little bit lucky here, but it was luck he created by separating the hands of the receiver. Excellent disruption of the catch point for a Phins pick. pic.twitter.com/gc3LMOQCGC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Recap

This game’s conclusion brought about a bevy of mixed emotions. Winning or losing would’ve left fans feeling the same at the conclusion, but the result does impact Miami’s draft positioning. The future is looking bright with a coaching staff that’s capable of getting production out of seemingly anybody, but the top tier quarterbacks are slipping away with each passing win.

The Dolphins continue to do the small things well, and that’s the surest way to create winning margins in this league. In a year of extended evaluation, there are worse things than discovering a homerun coaching hire and developing a handful of players from unknown, to legitimate contributor.

Seven games remain on Miami’s schedule, but the control over the number-one pick is no longer in the Dolphins’ hands. Even if Miami loses the next seven, the hapless Bengals will need a win outside of the presumed victory in South Florida to get Miami back into pole position.

The upside, it looks like Miami will get production out of whichever quarterback they choose. The difference, however, might be the drop from Patrick Mahomes to Alex Smith.

Plenty of football remains to be played before we have to realize that nightmare as a possibility.

@WingfieldNFL