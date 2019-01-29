Miami Dolphins
Speed Dating – Miami Dolphins 2019 Coaching Staff Edition
Wading patiently through four weeks of post-season football, the building at Nova Southeastern in Davie will finally be buzzing next week.
The assembling of Brian Flores’ staff is almost complete. So grab a name tag, hit the bar, and get ready to meet the new crop of restless, khaki donning, sideline-roamers.
Head Coach – Brian Flores
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New England Patriots
|2004-2018
|Defensive Play-caller, Linebackers, Safeties, Offensive Assistant, Special Teams Assistant, Pro Scout, Scouting Assistant
Flores, age 38, played collegiately at Boston College. He has three Super Bowl rings to his name with a chance to add a fourth on Sunday. He calls the defensive plays for the Patriots and held Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense off the scoreboard for the first half of the AFC Championship Game. Flores was named recipient of the Legends Award from the YMCA in the Hockomock Integration Initiative.
Offensive Coordinator – Chad O’Shea
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New England Patriots
|2009-2018
|Wide Receivers, Red-Zone Coordinator
|Minnesota Vikings
|2006-2008
|Offensive assistant, Wide Receivers, Assistant Special Teams
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2003-2005
|Assistant Special Teams, Volunteer Assistant
|Southern Miss
|2000-2002
|Special Teams Coach and Recruiting Coordinator
|Houston (NCAA)
|1996-1999
|Tight Ends, Special Teams, Recruiting Coordinator, Wide Receivers, Graduate Assistant
O’Shea, age 46, will call plays for the first time in 2019. Nearly a decade of experience working in the same headset as Tom Brady, O’Shea devises the Patriots offensive red zone plans. New England ranked 12th in touchdown percentage in 2018 and 3rd in 2017 under O’Shea’s watch. A two time Super Bowl Champion, O’Shea can add a third on Sunday in Atlanta.
Defensive Coordinator – Patrick Graham
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Green Bay Packers
|2018
|Linebackers and Run Game Coordinator
|New York Giants
|2016-2017
|Defensive Line
|New England Patriots
|2009-2015
|Linebackers, Defensive Line, Defensive Assistant
|Notre Dame
|2007-2008
|Defensive Graduate Assistant
|Richmond
|2004-2006
|Tight Ends, Defensive Line
|Wagner
|2002-2003
|Graduate Assistant
Graham, age 40, played defensive line at Yale. Graham’s connection to Mike Pettine, and history with the Patriots, creates an intriguing paralleled to pliable defensive fronts and packages. Graham has one Super Bowl ring to his credit.
Special Teams Coordinator – Danny Crossman
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Buffalo Bills
|2013-2018
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Detroit Lions
|2010-2012
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Carolina Panthers
|2003-2009
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Michigan State
|2002
|Linebackers, Special Teams Coordinator
|Georgia Tech
|1999-2001
|Defensive Ends, Special Teams Coordinator
|Central Florida
|1997-1998
|Defensive Backs, Special Teams Coordinator
|Western Kentucky
|1994-1996
|Defensive Backs, Outside Linebackers
|US Coast Guard Aca.
|1993
|Defensive Backs, Special Teams Coach
Crossman, age 52, has coached all over America and at nearly every position on the defensive side. He has been a special teams coordinator since the late-90’s, but his 31st ranking in Buffalo last year has raised concerns over the move. Crossman played his college ball at Pittsburgh at a cornerback and fullback. He had a cup of coffee in the NFL before winning a World Bowl title (and MVP) with the London Monarchs in 1991.
Quarterbacks/Assistant Head Coach – Jim Caldwell
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|XFL
|2018
|League Consultant
|Detroit Lions
|2014-2017
|Head Coach
|Baltimore Ravens
|2012-2013
|Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks
|Indianapolis Colts
|2002-2011
|Head Coach, Quarterbacks/Assistant Head Coach
|Tampa Bay Bucs
|2001
|Quarterbacks
|Wake Forrest
|1993-2000
|Head Coach
|Penn State
|1986-1992
|Quarterbacks
|Louisville
|1985
|Wide Receivers
|Colorado
|1982-1984
|Wide Receivers
|Northwestern
|1981
|Offensive Assistant
|Southern Illinois
|1978-1980
|Wide Receivers
|Iowa
|1977
|Graduate Assistant
Caldwell, age 64, brings a bevy of experience to a young Dolphins staff. His Head Coaching stops include a Super Bowl appearance in 2009. His most relatable position to the current role he holds with Miami comes from his 2012 work with Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Joe Flacco. Baltimore fired its OC in Week 15 then proceeded to win five of the last six en route to a championship under Caldwell’s guidance on offense. Caldwell has two championship rings as a coach.
Running Backs – Eric Studesville
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Miami Dolphins
|2018-Pres
|Running Backs, Run Game Coordinator
|Denver Broncos
|2010-2017
|Interim Head Coach, Running Backs, Assistant HC
|Buffalo Bills
|2004-2009
|Running Backs
|New York Giants
|2001-2003
|Running Backs
|Chicago Bears
|1997-2000
|Running Backs
|Kent State
|1995-1996
|Defensive Coordinator
|Wingate
|1994
|Defensive Coordinator
|North Carolina
|1992-1993
|Video Coordinator, Graduate Assistant Defensive Backs
|Arizona
|1991
|Graduate Assistant
Studesville, age 51, is one of two holdovers from the previous staff. His work in the running game was arguably the best faction of the 2018 Dolphins team. A running back in his hay day, Studesville has been a part of some highly successful ground games. He served as the Interim Head Coach in Denver in 2010. Studesville has one championship ring.
Wide Receivers – Karl Dorrell
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New York Jets
|2015-2018
|Wide Receivers
|Vanderbilt
|2014
|Offensive Coordinator
|Houston Texans
|2012-2013
|Quarterbacks
|Miami Dolphins
|2008-2011
|Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers
|UCLA
|2003-2007
|Head Coach
|Denver Broncos
|2000-2002
|Wide Receivers
|Washington (NCAA)
|1999
|Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
|Colorado
|1995-1998
|Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
|Arizona State
|1994
|Wide Receivers
|Colorado State
|1992-1993
|Wide Receivers
|Northern Arizona
|1990-1991
|Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
|UCF
|1989
|Wide Receivers
|UCLA
|1988
|Graduate Assistant
Dorrell, age 55, makes his second stop in Miami. Coaching in the passing game most of his life, Dorrell has more than a decade of play-calling experience. A wide receiver at UCLA, Dorrell coached his alma matter to a 35-27 record in the mid-2000’s. Dorrell’s NFL career was brief lasting just one year on the injured reserve with the Cowboys.
Tight Ends – George Godsey
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Detroit Lions
|2017-2018
|Quarterbacks, Defensive Assistant and Special Projects
|Houston Texans
|2014-2016
|Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks
|New England Patriots
|2011-2013
|Tight Ends, Offensive Assistant
|UCF
|2004-2010
|Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Graduate Assistant
Godsey, age 40, comes from the Georgia Tech triple option as a player. His time in New England forged a relationship with Flores and O’Shea as he comes full circle to coach the tight ends in Miami. He has play-calling experience and has worked in quarterback rooms in the NFL and college.
Offensive Line – Pat Flaherty
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2017-2018
|Offensive Line
|San Francisco 49ers
|2016
|Offensive Line
|New York Giants
|2004-2015
|Offensive Line
|Chicago Bears
|2001-2003
|Tight Ends
|Washington Redskins
|2000
|Tight Ends
|Iowa
|1999
|Tight Ends, Special Teams
|Wake Forrest
|1993-1998
|Offensive Line, Tight Ends, Special Teams
|East Carolina
|1992
|Defensive Ends
|Rutgers
|1984-1991
|Offensive Line Assistant
|Penn State
|1982-1983
|Offensive Line Assistant
|East Stroudsburg
|1980-1981
|Offensive Line
|Delone Catholic HS
|1978-1979
|Head Coach
Flaherty, age 62, was a college All-America as a center at little East Stroudsburg University in 1977. He’s worked under Tom Coughlin, Norv Turner, and Chip Kelly (among others) and has a pair of Super Bowl rings.
Defensive Line – Marion Hobby
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2017-2018
|Defensive Line
|Clemson
|2011-2016
|Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Ends
|Duke
|2008-2010
|Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line
|New Orleans
|2006-2007
|Defensive Ends
|Clemson
|2005
|Defensive Ends
|Ole Miss
|1999-2004
|Defensive Line
|Tennessee
|1998
|Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Louisiana Lafayette
|1996-1997
|Defensive Tackles, Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Tennessee-Martin
|1995
|Strength and Conditioning Coach
Hobby, age 52, played with the Vikings and Patriots from 1990-1992. He was All-SEC at Tennessee before being drafted in the third round in 1990. Hobby coached the supremely successful 2017 Jaguars Defensive Line that saw Calais Campbell finish runner-up in the DPOY voting and Yannick Ngakoue develop into a pro-bowler.
Linebackers – Robbie Leonard
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New York Giants
|2013-2018
|Assistant Linebackers, Defensive Assistant
|North Carolina State
|2010-2012
|Defensive Assistant, Graduate Assistant
|Cardinal Gibbons HS
|2009
|Defensive Assistant
Leonard, age 35, is the least decorated of the new coaching hires. His connection to Patrick Graham suggests that Brian Flores trusted his DC to make this hire. Leonard played his college ball at Washington & Jefferson College.
Defensive Backs – Tony Oden
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Miami Dolphins
|2018-Pres
|Defensive Backs
|Detroit Lions
|2014-2017
|Cornerbacks
|Tampa Bay Bucs
|2013
|Defensive Backs
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2012
|Defensive Backs
|New Orleans Saints
|2006-2011
|Secondary Coach, Assistant Secondary Coach
|Houston Texans
|2004-2005
|Defensive Assistant
|Eastern Michigan
|2003
|Defensive Backs
|East Carolina
|2000-2002
|Safeties, Secondary Coach, Outside Linebackers
|US Military Academy
|1998-1999
|Head JV Coach, Defensive Backs
|Boston College
|1997
|Graduate Assistant
|Millersville U of Penn
|1996
|Assistant Defensive Backs Coach
Oden, age 45, is well-traveled. Spending 2018 with Miami, he’s one of two holdovers from the previous staff. Oden played linebacker in college but has primarily coached defensive backs at the NFL level. He has a Super Bowl ring from his 2009 season with the Saints.
Assistants to the positional coaches will likely be added over the coming days, weeks, or even months. But, for the most part, this is the core group of coaches that will grace the sidelines next September at Hard Rock Stadium.
All things told, this staff has a combined 263 years of coaching experience, 10 Super Bowl rings, three offensive coaches that have called plays and two defensive coaches that have called plays.
Both Miami coordinators, however, have never called plays in a regular season game.
Travis’ Tuesday Thoughts
Your Daily Dose of Miami Dolphins Football
Prelude
The best aspect of this job is the daily connection I get to experience both with the Miami Dolphins and those that appreciate the time and effort that goes into the entire Locked On Dolphins project.
It’s rare that I find myself enduring a shortage of content, but it’s bound to happen when the platform is daily and the dead periods are vast.
Typically, I would just take the day off when there isn’t a big story, film analysis, or some feature that I worked up. On Monday, however, it wasn’t one big story that had the Dolphins in the news, but rather some quick-hitters taken via a shot with no chaser.
So, whether it’s Super Bowl week, the lull between free agency and the draft, or the barren wasteland that is the month of July, I wanted to create a recurring column.
And with that, and my own infatuation for alliteration, Travis’ Tuesday Thoughts was born.
Tuesday January 29, 2019 –
Coaching Staff Filling Out –
We learned Monday that Brian Flores is the busiest man in America. In addition to preparing for a Super Bowl date with Sean McVay and the Rams high-powered offense, Flores is piecing together his staff in South Florida.
Though no contracts have officially been announced, we now have multiple sources confirming several hires on Flores’ staff.
Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Quarterbacks Coach/Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell are old news at this point. Monday offered fresh news on a pair of coaching hires.
Marion Hobby, formerly the Defensive Line Coach of the Jaguars, and Rob Leonard, previously the Assistant OLB Coach of the New York Giants, will be joining Flores’s staff.
Hobby’s roots are at the college level. First working at the University of Tennessee-Martin and then Louisiana Lafayette, he made the jump to the SEC with Ole Miss in 1999. He has coached Defensive Lines at Clemson and with the Saints and Jaguars in the NFL. He was the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach under David Cutcliff at Duke.
The first hire to not have coaching ties to the New England Patriots, Hobby did play with the Pats for three years from 1990-1992. He has developed such prospects as Andre Branch, Vic Beasley and worked with Jacksonville’s dominant 2017 group featuring a pair of game-wreckers in Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.
A connection to free-agent-to-be Dante Fowler now exists at the facility in Davie as well as Fowler and Hobby worked together in Jacksonville for a year-and-a-half. Also, Hobby was a direct hand in the recruitment process of all the outstanding defensive line prospects coming out of Clemson this spring.
Rob Leonard has served as a positional assistant in New York for the last six seasons. The second hire without a direct connection to Flores, Leonard worked with new Dolphins DC Patrick Graham in New York. A defensive assistant in 2016, Leonard was tagged as an assistant Defensive Line Coach in 2017 working directly under Graham.
From this, we can glean two separate points:
1.) Flores is already delegating responsibility onto his staffers – have to imagine the Leonard hire was a Patrick Graham production.
2.) There is an abundance of experience as far as scheme versatility is concerned on this new Miami defensive staff. That point jives with the assumption that Miami will be extremely multiple up front under Flores.
Cap Cuts Coming
It’s a foregone conclusion regarding the future for several soon-to-be ex-Dolphins.. Andre Branch and Devante Parker are obvious decisions, but what should we expect from the likes of Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald, Danny Amendola, Josh Sitton, and Dan Kilgore?
Alonso wore the rabbit hat (term for the player the opposition will pick on) against the Pats several times – it’s hard to envision this staff wanting him back.
Amendola is considered a favorite to return under his former Wide Receivers Coach in New England, Chad O’Shea. But I wouldn’t race to that conclusion. Miami can cut the underwhelming receiver without any cap penalty and save $6 million in cash in the process. That’s a lot of cheddar for a player that was outperformed by multiple rookie-contract players throughout the league.
Josh Sitton and Dan Kilgore are difficult to figure. Kilgore is an oft-injured veteran that was struggling when healthy. Though his cash-owed figure for 2019 is on the favorable side, he’s the exact kind of player Stephen Ross and Chris Grier spoke out against at the end-of-season presser.
Sitton, on the other hand, has the production Kilgore is lacking, but comes with the same medical baggage. Counting on Sitton is a risky proposition and one that I believe Miami will look to free itself from.
T.J. McDonald Is my lone survivor in all of this. Miami would incur a penalty equal to the cost to retain McDonald. His his experience and performance is enough to warrant a 2019 roster spot.
Miami can clear upwards of $70 million in cap space by shedding some rather unproductive player’s contracts. Eat your heart out, Mike Tannenbaum.
Ja’Wuan James Set to Cash In
Perhaps the most difficult decision of the off-season for Miami, starting Right Tackle since 2014 Ja’Wuan James is poised for a massive payday on the open market. If Miami wants to retain the services of James, and best friend of Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil, it’s going to cost some serious coin.
Nate Solder, a mediocre left tackle by every measure, signed a $62 million contract with $35 million in guarantees with the Giants last March. Bobbie Massie just signed a four-year deal with $32 million. Somewhere between those two contracts lies the neighborhood James will be shopping in when the new league begins.
Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brisett, Zach Allen and Mock Drafts
On the venerable Move the Sticks podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, Texas Edge Rusher Charles Omenihu was asked to put on his scouting cap and evaluate Oklahoma product Kyler Murray.
“Kyler is the best player I’ve ever played against hands down,” Omenihu said. “He can run it, but people don’t realize that he’s just as good at throwing the thing. Baker [Mayfield] was great, but I think Kyler is better. Omenihu didn’t stop the praise there – “You put the tape on and you realize, man, we’re going against the real deal here…Michael Vick-esque.”
Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network mocked Kyler Murray to Miami with the 13th pick in his most recent, post-Senior Bowl mock draft.
Boston College Defensive End Zach Allen had a terrific week at the Senior Bowl. He plays with a solid base, pure power, and can line up in a variety of d-line techniques. Asked on the MTS podcast about his favorite team growing up, Allen said the Dolphins. The perplexed host asked why (being that he’s a Connecticut product)? Allen informed the audience that his mom was a cheerleader for the Phins in the 90’s.
You can read more about Zach Allen in a wonderful column penned by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.
Jacoby Brisett’s name has surfaced in the wake of the Chad O’Shea hiring. O’Shea was on the Pats staff during Brisett’s brief tenure in New England. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has already taken a hard stance against the possibility of trading the backup QB, “Not a chance,” Ballard claims.
In the midst of silly season, I wouldn’t buy too much stock in that comment. With Andrew Luck fully returned from shoulder surgery, the Colts would be foolish to not explore Brisett’s trade market.
The issue there, for Indianapolis, is the low-ceiling of Brisett. If Brisett isn’t viewed as a high-level, franchise quarterback, the market won’t be fruitful.
Miami would be wise to pass on the Brisett/O’Shea reunion and set their aim higher.
Miami’s Position in the 2019 Quarterback Market
All that remains from the divisive Ryan Tannehill debate are a few dying embers. The brash, vocal faction of the fan base that dissented more optimistic ‘Phins fans will claim it was a waste of seven years.
Prior to Tannehill’s arrival in 2012 the quarterback situation in Miami was as bad as any in the NFL. Tannehill, for all of his warts, served as a stabilizing force. Now, after another regime change and a trio of ailing injuries, the time has come to move on.
While the likelihood of Miami ushering in a new opening day starter in 2019 is a near-certainty, the name of said new signal-caller is an utter enigma.
It’s an interesting off-season ahead in the NFL. One could argue that, never before, have so few teams sought a franchise quarterback.
After a catastrophic season at the most important position in football, Miami sits at the forefront of the buyer’s market. While ambiguity exists for a few (Cincinnati and Tennessee, potentially among others), there are six teams in clear demand for a fresh face in the quarterback room.
Washington, Denver, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Miami, and the New York Giants each have unmistakable holes that left each team on the outside-looking-in this January.
While the draft remains king for finding a franchise quarterback, free agency and the trade market have provided fruitful dividends in recent years.
As Nick Foles sits atop the March recruiting trail, a quiet, secondary market could develop and remove one of the teams from the list. It was a year ago, almost to the day, that Alex Smith was surprisingly dealt to Washington. Rumors are hardly substantiated this time of year, but Ryan Tannehill’s name has been attached to the Bengals in multiple reports.
In this January hypothetical, Tannehill moving to Cincinnati would force another starting-quality passer onto the market in Andy Dalton.
Whether the Dolphins are bluffing, or are actually committed to a tear-down style rebuild, the franchise is searching for a new toy this spring. Will Miami take the checkbook to the shady “we finance anyone” lot? Or will the Dolphins be shopping on the dealership’s showroom floor?
2019 Free Agent Quarterback Market
|Player
|2018 Team
|2018 Salary
|Projected 2019 Value
|Teddy Bridgewater
|New Orleans
|$6,000,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Tyrod Taylor
|Cleveland
|$15,250,000
|Backup/Bridge QB
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Tampa Bay
|$3,300,000
|Backup QB
Potential Secondary Quarterback Market (cuts, trades, etc.)
|Player
|2018 Team
|2019 Cash Due
|Projected 2019 Value
|Nick Foles
|Philadelphia
|$20,000,000
|Franchise QB
|Joe Flacco
|Baltimore
|$20,500,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Andy Dalton
|Cincinnati
|$16,200,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Ryan Tannehill
|Miami
|$18,750,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
2019 Draft Eligible Quarterbacks (Projected rounds 1-3)
|Player
|School
|Projected Draft Value
|Dwayne Haskins
|Ohio State
|Top 10
|Drew Lock
|Missouri
|Top 15
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|Top 20
|Daniel Jones
|Duke
|Round 1-2
|Will Grier
|West Virginia
|Round 2-3
|Jarrett Stidham
|Auburn
|Round 2-4
|Brett Rypien
|Boise State
|Round 3-4
Nick Foles and Joe Flacco will indubitably move on from Philadelphia and Baltimore respectively – both players said as much in their last press availability with their current teams. From what we at Locked On Dolphins gather, Miami is set to do the same with Ryan Tannehill. In Cincinnati, everything the Bengals do is a guessing game (Andy Dalton).
Foles will be paid as a premiere-level starter by some QB-starved team. Deserved or not, that’s what a couple of impressive playoff runs will do. Teddy Bridgewater is trickiest ticket to figure. His one start since the 2015 season was an abject failure in New Orleans, but somebody is going to pay him like a starter.
Then there’s a bunch of names absent of any excitable features for a fan base, and the rather bleak draft class. The first three names on the draft table provide intrigue, but the other’s best-bet is likely holding a clipboard at the next level.
So where does Miami figure into this convoluted, less-than-desirable market? Before we project who lands where in the game of musical chairs, let’s first look back to 2018’s off season quarterback merry-go-round.
2018 Off-Season Quarterback Movement
|Player
|How Acquired
|Guarantees/Draft Slot
|Acquisition Grade
|Baker Mayfield
|Drafted
|1st overall (CLE)
|A
|Alex Smith
|Trade (KC)
|$71,000,000 (WSH, 4 yr)
|B
|Kirk Cousins
|Free Agent (WSH)
|$85,000,000 (MIN, 3 yr)
|B-
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Free Agent (MIN)
|$6,000,000 (NYJ, 1 yr)
|B-
|A.J. McCarron
|Free Agent (CIN)
|$4,900,000 (BUF, 2 yr)
|D
|Case Keenum
|Free Agent (MIN)
|$25,000,000 (DEN, 2 yr)
|D
|Sam Bradford
|Free Agent (MIN)
|$20,000,000 (ARI, 1 yr)
|F
|Lamar Jackson
|Drafted
|32nd overall
|Incomplete
|Josh Allen
|Drafted
|7th overall
|Incomplete
|Sam Darnold
|Drafted
|3rd overall
|Incomplete
|Josh Rosen
|Drafted
|10th overall
|Incomplete
Of the 11 names on that list, nine were, at one time or another, entrusted as the starting quarterback moving forward. Bridgewater fetches the Jets a B- grade simply for the ROI – a third round pick when he was dealt to New Orleans. Smith earns the second-highest grade because of his impact prior to the devastating injury that may have ended his career.
This coming March/April won’t see as much moving and shaking, but considerable investments will be made. This is the most stressful decision each of these front offices will make for the next 12 months as jobs will be tied to the success of the new quarterbacks.
How will it all shake out? It’s early, but here’s our best guess.
Jacksonville Jaguars – Nick Foles
This is the lowest hanging fruit of the group. Jacksonville recently hired Foles’ 2017 Quarterbacks Coach in John DeFilippo. Under Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone, the Jags want to be a physical run-first team that is ready to win now. That means no waiting around on a rookie’s learning curve.
Jacksonville made the most egregious decision in all of football in the 2018 off-season. A commitment to Blake Bortles, to lead a championship-caliber roster, projects well for another mistake at the position. Forecasting Foles’ demise once removed from the QB-friendly system in Philadelphia is hardly going out on a limb.
Denver Broncos – Drew Lock
Offering arm strength and charisma in spades, Drew Lock is the perfect quarterback for John Elway. Despite numerous attempts to do so, Elway has failed to replace Peyton Manning after the 2015 Super Bowl season.
Denver can likely stay put at the 10th pick and find their QB of the future. Retaining Case Keenum as the bridge before Lock takes over is the most logical course.
New York Giants – Dwayne Haskins
This is the marriage I feel least confident in predicting. Dave Gettleman is antiquated enough in his ways that the Giants could conceivably go back into another season with the corpse of Eli Manning under center. In this scenario, Haskins falls to the Giants at six and forces their hand.
Washington Redskins – Andy Dalton, Kyler Murray
Jay Gruden coached Dalton in Cincinnati and the Bengals can cut the Red Riffle nearly free of any consequences. Washington’s plan to inject some positivity back into the fan-base is a trade-up for the electric Kyler Murray.
Dalton helps Gruden ease Murray into his complex offense to help kick start a franchise starved for a winner.
Cincinnati Bengals – Ryan Tannehill
Mike Brown does things entirely independent of the normal operating procedure in the NFL. He’s a cheapskate, both with his own front office and in the free agency market, his tiny group of high-ranking officials provides very little information by way of leaks, and he’s loyal to employees for reasons unknown.
The Bengals make a change for the sake of making a change. You might call this a slight upgrade, but it’s essentially a lateral move for the Bengals.
Miami Dolphins – Teddy Bridgewater
The climax of this column is sure to leave Dolphins fans wanting. Until Miami does something bold, like going up to get a Kyler Murray, I’m not predicting any fireworks. Bridgewater wants to be in Miami, and 2019 could be a “feel out” season for Chris Grier and Brian Flores.
Bridgewater is something of a boom-or-bust asset as he was showing promise and ascension prior to the catastrophic knee injury in 2016. If he busts, Miami lands on the fast track Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, or Justin Herbert. And if Bridgewater works out, the position is stabilized once more.
As free agency develops we can glean a better idea of how this game of proverbial musical chairs will end. Daniel Jones, Will Grier and the rest of the rookies didn’t get assigned a team. While the prospects could land with any of these teams, an educated guess for day-two picks isn’t exactly feasible.
Miami faces an incredibly challenging decision this off-season. The opportunity to make a play for a rookie quarterback exists. One thing is for certain – we’ll find out about the sincerity of the rebuild (tank) on April 25.
Free Agency Preview: Top 5 Defensive Players by Position
For 30 teams the NFL season is over, with an eye to the 2019/2020 season. While the Rams and Patriots prepare for the Super Bowl, front offices and coaches will be collaborating on their strategy to navigate through the upcoming off-season. Below I am listing the top 5 players at each position:
Defensive End
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Demarcus Lawrence
|DAL
|6’3
|265
|26
|Jadeveon Clowney
|HOU
|6’5
|255
|25
|Frank Clark
|SEA
|6’3
|265
|25
|Dee Ford
|KC
|6’2
|252
|27
|Trey Flowers
|NE
|6’2
|265
|25
Notes: The Dolphins biggest need this off-season is along the defensive front. Cam Wake may retire or decide to join a team that is not in “rebuild” mode. Will they decide to spend in Free Agency? Given the rumors of tanking and Stephen Ross wanting a true, methodical rebuild I am not sure this goes with that ideology. However, keep an eye on Trey Flowers, he fits a need and is more than comfortable along all positions on the defensive line with Brian Flores. If we spend, that’s smart money being spent.
Defensive Tackles
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Grady Jarrett
|ATL
|6’0
|305
|25
|Ndamukong Suh
|LAR
|6’4
|314
|32
|Sheldon Richardson
|MIN
|6’3
|295
|28
|Darius Philon
|LAC
|6’1
|300
|25
|David Irving
|DAL
|6’7
|290
|25
Notes: Once again, another position of need is interior defense. Will Miami run a 4-3 or a 3-4? If they switch to a 3-4 a Nose Tackle is crucial. One name to keep an eye on is Darius Philon. He’s still young and may be cheaper than some due to his limited playing time.
Inside Linebacker
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|CJ Mosley
|BAL
|6’2
|250
|26
|Jordan Hicks
|PHI
|6’1
|236
|26
|Denzel Perryman
|LAC
|5’11
|240
|26
|Kwon Alexander
|TB
|6’1
|227
|24
|Deone Bucannon
|ARI
|6’1
|211
|26
Notes: The narrative continues, what will the scheme be for Brian Flores and Co.? If they go 3-4 they will need 2 inside linebackers. Do they kick Jerome Baker inside with Raekwon McMillan? Does Kiko Alonso move positions again? Free Agency will be very telling, Denzel Perryman could be a cheap option, he’s been riddled with injuries but maybe coming home to Miami he can have a healthier run.
Outside Linebacker
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Anthony Barr
|MIN
|6’5
|255
|26
|K.J. Wright
|SEA
|6’4
|246
|29
|Thomas Davis
|CAR
|6’1
|235
|35
|Mychal Kendricks
|SEA
|5’11
|240
|28
|Kyle Emanuel
|LAC
|6’3
|250
|27
Notes: I do not think Miami will be too much in the market for an outside linebacker. If they switch to a 3-4 then yes edge rushers are necessary but 4-3 defensive ends can sometimes switch. Another Charger could be a target in Kyle Emanuel, he has nice size and could come cheap.
Cornerback
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Ronald Darby
|PHI
|5’11
|193
|25
|Pierre Desir
|IND
|6’1
|198
|28
|Bradley Roby
|DEN
|5’11
|194
|26
|Darqueze Dennard
|CIN
|5’11
|200
|27
|Steven Nelson
|KC
|5’11
|194
|25
Notes: This position is key for Miami heading into 2019. First priority is to pay Xavien Howard, rebuild or not he has proven enough, pay the man. However, the corner position opposite him needs a starter. Does Brian Flores move Minkah Fitzpatrick to a boundary corner role? Steven Nelson could be an option with his familiarity with Marvin Allen.
Free Safety
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Earl Thomas
|SEA
|5’10
|202
|29
|Tyrann Mathieu
|HOU
|5’9
|190
|26
|Lamarcus Joyner
|LAR
|5’8
|191
|28
|HaHa Clinton-Dix
|WAS
|6’1
|208
|26
|Adrian Phillips
|LAC
|5’11
|210
|26
Notes: Another position need that is in flux until we realize what Brian Flores vision is for the defense. Majority had Minkah Fitzpatrick slotting in at Free Safety opposite of Reshad Jones, could that be the move? If that’s the case, then Bobby McCain goes back to slot and boundary corner is the need. Lots of moving parts but the idea of a back 2 of Honey Badger and Reshad, with Minkah running with the corners could be very nice.
Strong Safety
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Landon Collins
|NYG
|6’0
|222
|25
|Adrian Amos
|CHI
|6’0
|214
|25
|Tre Boston
|ARI
|6’1
|205
|26
|Eric Reid
|CAR
|6’1
|215
|27
|Kenny Vaccaro
|TEN
|6’0
|214
|27
Notes: Ideally, Brian Flores plays Reshad Jones as the Strong Safety in the box. That’s where he is most effective, coming from New England I am sure Flores understand that after Bill Belichick has made his name on putting guys in position to best succeed. If Miami decides that Reshad isn’t part of the “rebuild” than we could see either T.J. McDonald or them showing interest in Kenny Vaccaro again.