Speed Dating – Miami Dolphins 2019 Coaching Staff Edition

The best aspect of this job is the daily connection I get to experience both with the Miami Dolphins and those that appreciate the time and effort that goes into the entire Locked On Dolphins project.

It’s rare that I find myself enduring a shortage of content, but it’s bound to happen when the platform is daily and the dead periods are vast.

Typically, I would just take the day off when there isn’t a big story, film analysis, or some feature that I worked up. On Monday, however, it wasn’t one big story that had the Dolphins in the news, but rather some quick-hitters taken via a shot with no chaser.

So, whether it’s Super Bowl week, the lull between free agency and the draft, or the barren wasteland that is the month of July, I wanted to create a recurring column.

And with that, and my own infatuation for alliteration, Travis’ Tuesday Thoughts was born.

Tuesday January 29, 2019 –

Coaching Staff Filling Out –

We learned Monday that Brian Flores is the busiest man in America. In addition to preparing for a Super Bowl date with Sean McVay and the Rams high-powered offense, Flores is piecing together his staff in South Florida.

Though no contracts have officially been announced, we now have multiple sources confirming several hires on Flores’ staff.

Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Quarterbacks Coach/Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell are old news at this point. Monday offered fresh news on a pair of coaching hires.

Marion Hobby, formerly the Defensive Line Coach of the Jaguars, and Rob Leonard, previously the Assistant OLB Coach of the New York Giants, will be joining Flores’s staff.

Hobby’s roots are at the college level. First working at the University of Tennessee-Martin and then Louisiana Lafayette, he made the jump to the SEC with Ole Miss in 1999. He has coached Defensive Lines at Clemson and with the Saints and Jaguars in the NFL. He was the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach under David Cutcliff at Duke.

The first hire to not have coaching ties to the New England Patriots, Hobby did play with the Pats for three years from 1990-1992. He has developed such prospects as Andre Branch, Vic Beasley and worked with Jacksonville’s dominant 2017 group featuring a pair of game-wreckers in Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.

A connection to free-agent-to-be Dante Fowler now exists at the facility in Davie as well as Fowler and Hobby worked together in Jacksonville for a year-and-a-half. Also, Hobby was a direct hand in the recruitment process of all the outstanding defensive line prospects coming out of Clemson this spring.

Rob Leonard has served as a positional assistant in New York for the last six seasons. The second hire without a direct connection to Flores, Leonard worked with new Dolphins DC Patrick Graham in New York. A defensive assistant in 2016, Leonard was tagged as an assistant Defensive Line Coach in 2017 working directly under Graham.

From this, we can glean two separate points:

1.) Flores is already delegating responsibility onto his staffers – have to imagine the Leonard hire was a Patrick Graham production.

2.) There is an abundance of experience as far as scheme versatility is concerned on this new Miami defensive staff. That point jives with the assumption that Miami will be extremely multiple up front under Flores.

Cap Cuts Coming

It’s a foregone conclusion regarding the future for several soon-to-be ex-Dolphins.. Andre Branch and Devante Parker are obvious decisions, but what should we expect from the likes of Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald, Danny Amendola, Josh Sitton, and Dan Kilgore?

Alonso wore the rabbit hat (term for the player the opposition will pick on) against the Pats several times – it’s hard to envision this staff wanting him back.

Amendola is considered a favorite to return under his former Wide Receivers Coach in New England, Chad O’Shea. But I wouldn’t race to that conclusion. Miami can cut the underwhelming receiver without any cap penalty and save $6 million in cash in the process. That’s a lot of cheddar for a player that was outperformed by multiple rookie-contract players throughout the league.

Josh Sitton and Dan Kilgore are difficult to figure. Kilgore is an oft-injured veteran that was struggling when healthy. Though his cash-owed figure for 2019 is on the favorable side, he’s the exact kind of player Stephen Ross and Chris Grier spoke out against at the end-of-season presser.

Sitton, on the other hand, has the production Kilgore is lacking, but comes with the same medical baggage. Counting on Sitton is a risky proposition and one that I believe Miami will look to free itself from.

T.J. McDonald Is my lone survivor in all of this. Miami would incur a penalty equal to the cost to retain McDonald. His his experience and performance is enough to warrant a 2019 roster spot.

Miami can clear upwards of $70 million in cap space by shedding some rather unproductive player’s contracts. Eat your heart out, Mike Tannenbaum.

Ja’Wuan James Set to Cash In

Perhaps the most difficult decision of the off-season for Miami, starting Right Tackle since 2014 Ja’Wuan James is poised for a massive payday on the open market. If Miami wants to retain the services of James, and best friend of Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil, it’s going to cost some serious coin.

Nate Solder, a mediocre left tackle by every measure, signed a $62 million contract with $35 million in guarantees with the Giants last March. Bobbie Massie just signed a four-year deal with $32 million. Somewhere between those two contracts lies the neighborhood James will be shopping in when the new league begins.

Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brisett, Zach Allen and Mock Drafts

On the venerable Move the Sticks podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, Texas Edge Rusher Charles Omenihu was asked to put on his scouting cap and evaluate Oklahoma product Kyler Murray.

“Kyler is the best player I’ve ever played against hands down,” Omenihu said. “He can run it, but people don’t realize that he’s just as good at throwing the thing. Baker [Mayfield] was great, but I think Kyler is better. Omenihu didn’t stop the praise there – “You put the tape on and you realize, man, we’re going against the real deal here…Michael Vick-esque.”

Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network mocked Kyler Murray to Miami with the 13th pick in his most recent, post-Senior Bowl mock draft.

Boston College Defensive End Zach Allen had a terrific week at the Senior Bowl. He plays with a solid base, pure power, and can line up in a variety of d-line techniques. Asked on the MTS podcast about his favorite team growing up, Allen said the Dolphins. The perplexed host asked why (being that he’s a Connecticut product)? Allen informed the audience that his mom was a cheerleader for the Phins in the 90’s.

You can read more about Zach Allen in a wonderful column penned by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Jacoby Brisett’s name has surfaced in the wake of the Chad O’Shea hiring. O’Shea was on the Pats staff during Brisett’s brief tenure in New England. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has already taken a hard stance against the possibility of trading the backup QB, “Not a chance,” Ballard claims.

In the midst of silly season, I wouldn’t buy too much stock in that comment. With Andrew Luck fully returned from shoulder surgery, the Colts would be foolish to not explore Brisett’s trade market.

The issue there, for Indianapolis, is the low-ceiling of Brisett. If Brisett isn’t viewed as a high-level, franchise quarterback, the market won’t be fruitful.

Miami would be wise to pass on the Brisett/O’Shea reunion and set their aim higher.

@WingfieldNFL