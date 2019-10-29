Miami Dolphins
Spirited, Hard-Fought Effort Falls Short — Dolphins Steelers Recap
Dominant first half undone by Dolphins season-long bugaboo, the dreaded second half
Through six games, no team in the Super Bowl era had a worse second-half point-differential than the 2019 Miami Dolphins. Racing out to a 14-point lead Monday night, a curious coaching decision to close up the first stanza shrank the lead to four, followed by another treacherous second act. The result keeps Miami on-track for next year’s first pick in the NFL Draft.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Steelers
|Total Yards
|230
|394
|Rushing
|60
|158
|Passing
|170
|236
|Penalties
|5 (45 yards)
|9 (70 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|3/10 (30%)
|6/14 (42.9%)
|Sacks For
|2
|4
|TOP
|24:42
|35:18
It’ll be a challenge to play the moral-victory-card for another nine weeks, but this Dolphins team is showing more fight than previous squads. Teams that, under different coaching direction, were competing for postseason positioning.
The ESPN team referenced a Ryan Fitzpatrick quote late in the broadcast on Miami’s growth the last few weeks. “The growth has been so significant. Where we came from day-one up until now, guys are really buying in,” the 15-year-veteran said.
I was with the team for the duration of training camp, and I saw a team that worked. A team that drilled fundamentals. A team that preached the same, diligent working mindset regardless of the circumstances. A coach that preached toughness, competition, dealing with adversity, and all the clichés you’ll hear, but rarely see put into action.
Coach Brian Flores has, somehow, gotten that message to stick with this team. Down to Bobby McCain, and a handful of UDFA’s and street free agents in the secondary, Miami were competing with a team whose playoff lives were still on the line heading into this game.
I made the declaration — assuredly prematurely — in August, and today, I feel even more confident in that soapbox shout…Miami got it right with Brian Flores.
Miami put up a quick 14 on a Steelers defense that had allowed an average of 17.5 points per game over the last month. They put the clamps on Juju Smith-Schuster, so long as Xavien Howard was in the game, and the rest of the Pittsburgh offense through the first 29-and-a-half minutes of the game.
A curious decision to dial up a zero-blitz at the end of the first half might cause some consternation over that comment, but it does make one wonder what the true intentions are of this season’s entire operation.
The moral victory comes from an impressive showing that still keeps the team out of the win column. Hurl your deplorable fan remarks at me if you must, but I know what the result of Tua Tagovailoa playing quarterback in this scheme will be. I’ve seen the other side, and it’s glorious, Dolphins fans.
Have faith. This team is playing hard. It has bought into the message of the coaching staff, and will be an attractive destination for free agents and all those rookies next season.
Incremental progress, and obtaining the first pick in next year’s draft — those are the goals for this season.
And Miami are earning a 4.0 in both categories at the mid-term.
Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterbacks
Ryan Fitzpatrick has earned the second year of the contract he signed with Miami this offseason. It’ll cost the Phins $5.5 million — an absolute bargain for a quarterback that can come off the bench and win a game in a pinch — but more importantly, it’ll keep one of the brightest minds in football inside the Dolphins Quarterback Room next year.
Fitzpatrick has taken well to Chad O’Shea’s quick-strike attack. Utilizing pre-snap shifting and motion, along with playing into tendencies, creates passing lanes on timing routes with which Fitzpatrick continues to excel.
He’s making plays off-script, he’s managing the huddle, and he’s producing points for a Dolphins offense that was lifeless with Josh Rosen under-center. Fitzpatrick did commit three turnovers in the game, but two of them weren’t his fault, while the third was an arm-punt on third down.
Running Back
Mark Walton’s encore showing was a letdown. He only caught half of his six targets for 19 yards and rushed for just 35 yards on 11 carries — he also put the game-clinching fumble on the turf.
Kalen Ballage lacks any creativity in his game. He’ll get exactly as many yards as the offense blocks, and even then he’ll leave yardage on the field. There was a huge hole opened up off the right side early in the third quarter, and Ballage managed a three-yard run getting dragged down from the backside pursuit. He had three carries for eight yards.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Preston Williams dropped another pass. He’s making mistakes every week, a function of our earlier report that Williams does suffer from lapses in concentration. Aside from that, he consistently wins inside and stacks defensive backs on in-breaking routes — a specialty of a certain college quarterback whose eligible for the draft next April.
The same is true of Devante Parker tonight, minus the drop issue. Parker caught six-of-eight targets for 59 yards, and consistently creates separation on those digs, slants, and square-in routes.
Allen Hurns’ only catch was an impressive touchdown. He bulldozed his way through a trio of Steelers defenders to extend Miami’s lead to 14 points in the first quarter.
Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe had quiet games — two catches and 10 yards for Gesicki. Although the not-know-for-blocking tight end did have a couple of nice seals in the run-game.
Nick O’Leary is trending in the wrong direction. With the score 14-3, and the ball in plus-territory, O’Leary dropped a pass that wound up getting intercepted. The Steelers would cash that possession in for at least a 10-point swing, maybe 14. He was out-snapped by both Gesicki and Smythe last week.
Offensive Line
Jesse Davis isn’t cut out to play tackle. I thought he was, I was wrong. He’s consistently a step slow off the edge against speed rushes, and Miami regularly has to help him.
This wouldn’t have been that much of an issue with Laremy Tunsil — one of the game’s best left tackles — but J’Marcus Webb is the weak link of the Miami O-line. He’s had a challenging season as a street free agent.
Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun worked on pulling drills after practice every day in August, and it shows. They both excel in that area, but there are a lot of fine points of their respective games, mechanically, that need to be worked out. I’d like to see the all-22 before giving definitive grades on either.
The same is true of Evan Boehm. To be perfectly frank, I don’t have an evaluation for him in this game — I will with the all-22 podcast later in the week.
Defensive Line
John Jenkins has been a find for this Dolphins team. He was giving Maurkice Pouncey all he could handle, including one holding call, a solo tackle and a batted pass at the line-of-scrimmage. He’s impossible to move more than one gap, and he gets consistent penetration both against the run and pass.
Davon Godchaux had a difficult night. He was relatively easy to displace throughout the game, but he did have two tackles.
Robert Nkemdiche was activated, but he’s not in football shape yet. The Steelers often had the newest Dolphin with his back turned to the play, trying helplessly to locate the football.
Christian Wilkins continues to show up with a couple of pure power reps each game, and I thought he played pretty well for the most part. Still, the pass rush remains nonexistent.
Linebackers
Vince Biegel is feasting in this defense. He’s splitting double teams, he’s working over the edge and back underneath to flatten, he’s blitzing with a purpose, and he’s winning one-on-one pass rush situations. We’ll show you a couple of clips here, including a zone coverage into the flat, where he passes off and closes down on the intended receiver. Impressive work for the guy that only cost Miami fellow Linebacker, Kiko Alonso.
Raekwon McMillan stays elite as a run-defender. It’s a lot of fun, for someone just old enough to recall true smash mouth football of an era long ago, to watch this guy play. McMillan loves to take on blocks, and effectively blows up fullbacks en route to the ball carrier.
Jerome Baker is gaining confidence after a slow start. He’s improving his pursuit of the quarterback, and he got home on a pick stunt that resulted in a Mason Rudolph fumble.
The man who cleared Baker with the pick was Taco Charlton, and the official credit for the forced fumble belongs to Taco. He now has four sacks since arriving in Miami, and he did so by violently denting the edge of that Steelers protection, then working back to the ball.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard was back with a vengeance — he snagged his first interception of the season by completely manhandling Juju Smith-Schuster on the Steelers opening drive. He got his hands on a couple of more passes, but eventually exited the game with the same nagging knee injury.
The rest of this bunch fought their backsides off, but the talent disparity became more evident as the game progressed. Jomal Wiltz plays at one speed — all gas, no brakes. It did result in a bad missed tackle that extended a Pittsburgh drive, however.
Ryan Lewis had moments, so did Chris Lammons; but those two, and Nik Needham, were picked on in the second half.
Bobby McCain didn’t play the first quarter as the disciplinary result of an incident with a fan in Buffalo. By the time McCain entered the game, Miami reverted back to more off-coverage and the Steelers ate up the underneath soft spots. That coverage makes McCain largely irrelevant from his deep position.
Recap
Moral victories for Miami used to mean a narrow loss to the Patriots, or some other AFC powerhouse. They meant gutting out December wins to climb one game over .500, only to run into buzz saws down the stretch and into playoff elimination.
Now, there’s a purpose. I tweeted a thread earlier Monday about the fine details that have improved during Flores’ first year. About how Miami are consistent, how they’re structured, and how they understand the why behind their jobs and responsibilities.
The results aren’t going to come this year, and that’s okay. That was always the plan. This team is going to be better off in 2020 and beyond for having undergone this transformation. The style with which the team plays is improved, the added names in the front office bring about years of championship success and winning pedigrees.
Be patient, Miami. You’ve waited 19 years for a playoff victory. You’re going to have to wait another, but your JV-level-talent football team has held second-half leads on the road two-straight weeks. And they did it in two of the most difficult environments to play.
Just ask Adam Gase. He was 1-3 in Buffalo and Pittsburgh with a -68 point-differential in those games. In true Gase fashion, we can point to fluky mistakes that prevented Flores from capturing victory in both tries.
Since this is a new era, one that’s unrecognizable from previous regimes, we won’t do that. But we will take our moral victory.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares
When reports were surfacing that Minkah Fitzpatrick was unhappy with the Miami Dolphins and was seeking a trade, we were furious.
The “cleanest” prospect to come out of the 2018 NFL draft tarnished our trust and abolished any loyalty we felt towards him.
We were all fed the rhetoric that Fitzpatrick was a team-friendly player whose only focus was football. A 4-year starter and leader for Nick Saban‘s vaunted Alabama defense, it seemed impossible to sour on this selection.
Yet, less than 20 games into his NFL career, Fitzpatrick forced his way off of the Dolphins and onto the Pittsburgh Steelers.
How embarrassing.
How pathetic must an organization be to have the only player you felt you can trust publicly tell everyone they want nothing to do with you. This is what it’s like to have someone toss water in your face in the middle of the fanciest restaurant in town.
What a punch to the throat and a kick to the *ehem* wick.
Immediately after the trade we were all livid over Fitzpatrick’s betrayal…even if we genuinely understood that he didn’t want to “waste” his career on a tanking team that had no idea how to properly use a player that’s adequate at 4 different positions.
Now, just one month after Fitzpatrick is traded to the Steelers, we find him lining up against his former brethren on national television.
Disregarding the fact that this Monday Night Football game should be a national embarrassment, there are plenty of headlines to keep a variety of football fans plugged in to a game where the teams are a combined 2-10:
- What will the Steelers do at quarterback given Ben Roethlisburger‘s health, age and the status of the team?
- Will Miami land the #1 overall pick?
- How has Brian Flores looked as a head coach so far this year?
- How’s life without Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell for the Steelers?
But for Dolphins fans, none of them (should) seem larger than facing off against a disgruntled former 1st-round pick who (justified or not) had no problem burning this bridge as long as he was on the other side of the canyon.
This would normally be the moment where we grab our pitchforks and unite against a common enemy rather than engage in all the civil war we’re used to. Instead, do we even care that Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to line up opposite the quarterback who once tried to trademark his nickname?
We Once Expressed Feelings….
When Jarvis Landry left, we were enraged.
Dolphins fans all over social media immediately had an opinion on the situation. Whether you were for the trade or against it, you were passionate about what you felt. On one hand, he was a headcase that was going to demand too much money. On the other hand, he’s quite possibly your best draft pick since early 2000 – why would you let him walk?
Regardless of which side you stood on, you took the move personally. Plenty of us began to actively root against Landry, while others trolled him for any offseason comment he made.
When Landry mentioned how he never hung out with Ryan Tannehill during the offseason, this fanbase suddenly morphed into Sherlock Holmes and conjured up photographic evidence that Landry had no idea how to handle a live fish while hanging out with Tannehill on his boat.
During that stretch, Dolphins fans passionately united together because we felt our home was being attacked. It was a glorious site to see – something marketing minds in the Dolphins corporate office should take notice of.
Jay Ajayi going to the Philadelphia Eagles hurt.
We had Kenyan Drake in the wings, but Ajayi was a (proven) #1 running back that had an charismatic ego and a marketable smile.
For a period of time the Miami Dolphins actually had a player that the rest of the nation could gravitate towards. Average football fans were able to associate a player with the Miami Dolphins for a positive reason for once. People actually wanted to draft this dude in fantasy football. Internationally he was a star.
And for a little while, Dolphins fans could say he was ours.
Then, a mid-season trade (that we never wanted to admit seemed likely) took Ajayi, his immaturity, his infectious smile, his freelancing running style and his overall talent to a team that would go on to win the Super Bowl. All while the Dolphins would go on to be forgotten.
A fitting tale for this franchise.
For awhile Dolphins fans poked and prodded at Ajayi on social media. His knees were a constant source of entertainment as fans tried to incite his immaturity online. After winning the Super Bowl and having the last laugh, Dolphins fans still came to the defense of the team because Ajayi was no longer one of us and we have to protect our own, right?
Yet again, we took the situation personally.
Jordan Phillips was released last season and we all rejoiced. Not a single fan was upset with the move.
Even while he was still with the Dolphins, fans had no trouble reminding him how much of a 2nd-round bust he is. Now that he was with a division rival, the comments and mockery came in full force. His idiotic taunting penalty against the Dolphins in Week 13 helped sink his Buffalo Bills, and we were able to laugh at his expense once again.
FYI: Phillips currently has 5 sacks on the year. He had 5.5 throughout his entire Dolphins career.
We’ve jabbed Phillips plenty of times, and he’s punched right back. There was so much hatred spewed by the fans that the inconsistent defensive tackle still holds a grudge against the Dolphins to this this day (and, lets be honest, we all still hold a grudge against Phillips as well).
Hard to hold a grudge when a situation isn’t personal.
Do I even need to recap the entire Brent Grimes situation?
Voted one of the top-50 Miami Dolphins in club history, no one will deny he was once a fan favorite. Yet, from the moment Miko was tackled in the parking lot to the day Brent was released, it was a flurry of vitriol that pitted one side against the other.
It evolved so much that fans continued to battle Miko and taunt Brent months after the quiet cornerback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Why? Because we actually gave a f*** about this team.
The point is not that we are a bunch of spiteful high school teenagers, but that we used to be so invested in our favorite team and the players on our roster that these moves affected us personally.
….Now, We’re RoboHenneHill
Now, just 42 days after Minkah Fitzpatrick is traded to the Steelers, the streets of Davie seem calm; it’s an eerie feeling that perfectly compliments the Halloween spirit.
I see no torches. Hear no screams. Witness no one bemoaning his departure.
At this point, have we just become apathetic to these types of transactions? Are we so engulfed in losing that we are numb to premium talent leaving?
Losing Laremy Tunsil was a huge shock, but you hear nothing about that move two months later. Initially, we followed his career on the Houston Texans – with some of us inexplicably wishing ill-will on a player that was exceptional for the Dolphins both on the field and in the locker room.
It wasn’t Tunsil’s fault the General Manager that’s been with the organization for 20 years – and ironically drafted him – wanted the picks more than the player.
But losing Tunsil started a trend that seems to have snowballed with the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick. At this point, it doesn’t even matter. A few dismissive comments about Fitzpatrick’s loyalty later and we are horsed from all the disdain; we could care less about the disappointment.
Facing off against Fitzpatrick should fuel the Dolphins desire to win. Instead, we’re more worried about the Cincinnati Bengals.
Such is the life of a historically-bad team.
Once upon a time not long ago, this fanbase expressed their loyalty, displayed their passion, and vocally united against anyone that didn’t stand with them.
Now, it’s like we don’t even care.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Trade Kenyan Drake To Arizona Cardinals
And the turnover continues, folks. Miami has agreed to send Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 6th round draft pick in 2020.
Adding to the array of draft picks over the next 2 off-seasons, the pick acquired by the Dolphins may improve into a fifth round pick, pending unknown terms.
Early rumours regarding a potential trade had suggested that Miami were looking for a fourth round pick in return for Drake, but could not find a buyer willing to pay the asking price.
Talks regarding a possible contract extension reportedly fizzled out prior to the 2019 season and amidst widespread speculation about Drake’s availability all year, things have finally become official today. Miami continues their full-fledged rebuild by sending off the former 3rd round pick to the Arizona desert.
Kenyan showed promise in his 2017 year but lived on former head Coach Adam Gase’s bad side. Drake is entering his final year in his contract and it seems that Miami wasn’t going to resign him, instead they recoup some compensation. Mark Walton has shined in the last couple of weeks and most likely has cemented himself as the main back. Look at Walton to be part of Miami’s future plans, he has really distanced himself from Kalen Ballage and the others.
The Detroit Lions had been considered the early favourites to trade for Miami’s under-utilised RB after placing Kerryon Johnson on Injured Reserve. Add in the fact that in 2017 Kenyan Drake had 193 yards from scrimmage against a Matt Patricia led defense which includes a nasty spin move at 2:36:
However the Cardinals entered the bidding process in the late stages following injuries to both David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring).
Add another pick to the arsenal that Miami currently has of draft picks for the 2020-2021 NFL draft.
Miami is most likely shopping some other players on their roster as well, so stay tuned ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline at LockedOnDolphins.com
Fins Up
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Steelers Week Eight Preview
Is this the week Miami finally breaks through, or will the Steelers send the Phins back to old habits?
Who: Dolphins (0-6) at Steelers (2-4)
When: Monday October 28, 8:15 EST
Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, PA
Weather: 55 degrees, cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +14.5
Dolphins-Steelers
The product of the last five quarters has improved considerably from the Josh Rosen experience, but Miami remain winless. The move to Ryan Fitzpatrick has energized the team and the locker room, but it wasn’t enough to secure the first victory of the 2019 season.
Sunday in Buffalo, against a top five defense, Miami has its best rushing, passing and scoring performance of the year. The three touchdowns from the offense nearly matched Miami’s season total (four) entering the contest.
The previous five quarters (full game in Buffalo, final period against Washington), Miami have crossed the goal line five times, three more touchdowns than the first 4.75 games combined. Improvement from this unit isn’t just making tankers nervous, it’s shining a positive light on some offensive talent that might be in the blossoming stage.
Better showings from Mike Gesicki and Devante Parker, breakout performances for Preston Williams and Mark Walton, plus an offensive line that only allowed Buffalo to touch Fitzpatrick on three drop backs, some confidence is brewing in South Florida.
The problem, however, is that this is likely the week things revert back to old ways. The Steelers defense is good, really good. Even without its best player — Stephon Tuitt — Pittsburgh turns up the heat on opposing quarterbacks, and is stingy when it comes to allowing points.
For the Dolphins, it’s a chance to continue the progress on defense. Mason Rudolph returns after a gruesome concussion three weeks ago, and the Steelers big-play offense could present some challenges for a defense that has shown marked improvements the last few weeks.
The Scheme:
Offense:
No unit in the NFL has undergone a bigger transformation in the last calendar-year. Losing former all-pros at quarterback, running back and receiver created quite a challenge for Coordinator Randy Fichtner.
Pittsburgh demonstrated its faith in Rudolph by spending next year’s first-round draft pick on a defensive back just hours after the news that Ben Roethlisberger would miss the entire season came down. Then, in Rudolph’s first start, Fichtner dialed up the most conservative game plan the NFL has seen since Tim Tebow.
That’s not a typo. The last time a quarterback threw the ball beyond the line-of-scrimmage with such scarcity was when Tebow-Mania took over the 2011 season.
Pittsburgh has opted to go with the conservative and gimmick approach, but it’s been the big play that has been most effective for the Steelers offense. In the 49ers and Bengals games, Rudolph connected for scoring strikes of 76, 39, 21, and 43-yards.
In the Cincinnati game, the Wildcat was the formation of choice as Pittsburgh took advantage of the Bengals aging, slow defense with horizontal action and misdirection. Expect the Steelers to attack Miami’s weaknesses in a similar fashion — a heavy dose of the run game with play-action shots built into the plan.
Defense:
Keith Butler is my favorite whipping person in the league; his defensive plans tend to make Matt Burke look like Buddy Ryan. Despite using old Tampa-2 principles — principles that wind up leaving linebackers on slot receivers — the Pittsburgh defense is performing better this season.
Allowing the 14th fewest points per game, the Steelers are getting it done with terrific front-seven play. With a traditional 3-4 base defense, Butler capitalizes on two athletic edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Creating one-on-one matchups for either of those edge defenders is more difficult without Tuitt’s presence, so expect to see more pressure dialed up with the likes of Devin Bush and Minkah Fitzpatrick coming in on blitzes.
Blitzing at a 34% clip, only seven teams bring an extra rusher more than Butler’s Steelers. The Black and Yellow defense ranks 19th in QB hurry rate, but 5th in QB knockdown rate. They rank 8th in overall pressure rate.
The Players:
Offense:
Juju Smith-Schuster missed practice Thursday with an illness, but he’ll be ready to go Monday night. The emerging star has been slowed by a lack of continuity this season. Still, Smith-Schuster remains a threat to take the top off the defense on any given play. The Dolphins will almost certainly bracket Smith-Schuster and force Rudolph to find his yardage elsewhere, perhaps from rookie, Diontae Johnson.
Johnson is third on the team in receiving, but has the skill set to beat Miami’s press-man coverage for a big play.
James Connor is second on the team in receiving, and leads Pittsburgh in rushing. A lot of the Steelers conservative plan is based around early-down runs for Connor, and utilizing his patience and soft hands to set up screen plays. Pittsburgh will spell Connor with a pair of capable backups in Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.
The Pittsburgh offensive line is anchored by longtime stalwarts Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Ramon Foster. This is where the Steelers will win the game — with a relentless surge from this interior line against a run defense that has been vulnerable all season long.
Defense:
The talent on this side of the ball promises a bright future for a team long-known for its defensive legacy. We mentioned Tuitt and his season-ending injury, but it’s T.J. Watt who figures to remind Dolphins fans that the 2017 draft brought back the wrong player in the first round.
Watt already has four sacks and six TFLs for the season, and he’s going to require the Dolphins to give Jesse Davis some help off Fitzpatrick’s front side.
Devin Bush is already making an immediate impact, and he’ll have an eye on Fitzpatrick when he tucks the ball to scramble. His primary objective, however, will be new starting running back Mark Walton. Walton made most of his yardage by setting up his blocks behind the line-of-scrimmage, and it’ll be up to Bush to correctly key where the play is designed to run, and cut down the Dolphins back.
Then there’s Minkah Fitzpatrick; he’s going to have plenty of juice in this one. After producing two turnovers in his Steelers debut, Fitzpatrick’s only ball production comes via a pair of passes defensed, but he is playing every down for the Steelers. Miami would be wise to isolate Fitzpatrick in coverage and test him vertically.
The Medical:
Dolphins
The Opportunities:
It all starts up front with this Pittsburgh team. The offensive line remains intact after losing immense firepower at all three skill positions. If Miami are to win, it’ll begin with solid run defense. Putting Rudolph behind the chains will create turnover opportunities, as Miami’s defense can confuse the young quarterback with some cover-0 blitz looks, and the newly minted amoeba rush look (defenders scattered about the formation with nobody in a down-stance).
The absence of Tuitt should free things for both facets of the Miami offense. Miami’s running scheme has been diverse this season, and perhaps some new bodies up front for Pittsburgh could lead to some leaks in the way they fit the run.
The Concerns:
The big play, the screen game, and running the football is the entirety of the Pittsburgh offense. In order to create the former two, the Steelers choose to require the latter to be in working order. If the Dolphins can’t keep Pittsburgh behind the chains on early downs, this game will get out of hand fast.
The Projected Outcome:
Weekly trajectory is not linear in the NFL. Many are assuming that Miami’s recent success — or improvement — is a sign of victories to come in windfall fashion. The truth is that Miami is far more likely to regress to the mean.
The Dolphins saw Ryan Fitzpatrick play his best game since last September. Defensively, Miami held the Bills to just 30% conversion on third down, and also converted a fake on special teams for the second consecutive week.
And still, it wasn’t enough for victory.
When Fitzpatrick played the Steelers last year, as a member of the Bucs, his hot start went up in flames. The same could well happen in primetime, this time on the road in a tough environment.
This game has four Fitzpatrick interceptions and a runaway beat down written all over it.
Dolphins 10
Steelers 37
