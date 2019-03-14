Spurned Again – Miami Misses Out on Teddy Bridgewater

The Dolphins were left at the alter, once again, this time by renewed Saints Backup Quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. Spurning the Saints after a handshake deal was reported on Monday, Teddy Bridgewater visited with the Dolphins on Wednesday, only to return to New Orleans to accept a contract to backup Drew Brees.

Bridgewater, a Miami native, flirted with the idea of a homecoming since his footing in Minnesota became uncertain. Following the 2016 catastrophic knee injury that would sideline the quarterback for nearly two full seasons, Bridgewater’s career went from promising, to rerouting down a more circuitous path.

Those flirtations, the breadcrumbs of hints, were laid out on Bridgewater’s Twitter account. We detailed that chain-of-events last October on Locked On Dolphins.

Granted mop-up duty in the fourth quarter of a Vikings blowout in 2017, and a week-17 spot start for Drew Bress last December, Bridgewater technically hasn’t thrown a meaningful pass since a playoff game in January 2016.

Bridgewater’s most impressive film came during last summer’s preseason. Taking the bulk of the workload for the New York Jets, the former Louisville Cardinal showcased the skill set that made him a 2014 first-round draft pick. Sean Payton and the Saints were so impressed that they sent the Jets a third-round pick just to secure Bridgewater’s services as a backup to Drew Brees.

Everything in sports starts with the feet. The light base and ability to smoothly transfer his weight allows him to escape rushers and bail out failed protection assignments.

Though preseason offenses are designed simplistically, the same principles for effectively playing quarterback apply. One of those traits is the ability to hold defenders with eye-manipulation and body-positioning. Here, Bridgewater holds the backside safety on the far hash to create a throwing lane up the seam to the boundary. The pass is dropped, but the touch and spin are clear strengths in Bridgewater’s pitch arsenal.

The most important trait a quarterback can possess is foot-to-eye synchronicity. Whatever the passer sees, he needs to be in a position to get the football up-and-out quickly, meaning the eyes need to be hard-wired to the feet. Here, Bridgewater eschews his option to the flat knowing this frees up his target to the corner. He finishes it off with a perfectly placed ball.

And another subtle move to clear the defender and move the sticks on fourth down.

Dolphins fans are tired of their quarterback succumbing to pressure. Bridgewater stares down the barrel of the gun just long enough to let the route develop. He takes a shot but picks up a chunk of yardage in the process.

Those clips divulge two encouraging facts.

1.) Bridgewater’s knee is structurally sound and at no further risk for injury (beyond the regular rigors of playing professional football).

2.) There was considerable growth, in the cerebral department, from his first two years in Minnesota till now. He clearly put in the time to sharpen his sword while he was recovering from the knee and rehabbing his value as a backup.

Now, this breakdown would be incomplete if we omitted the week-17 start against the Panthers. Bridgewater was somewhat dismissed for the performance because of the final score, as well as the box score, but the tape tells a different story.

New Orleans is a run-first team even when Drew Brees is in the lineup. Carolina’s first three possessions went for touchdowns covering 11, 9, and 16 plays with the shortest drive spanning 4:51 of game clock. The Saints, in an utterly meaningless game, went to halftime down 23-0.

Bridgewater was a pedestrian 14/22 (63.6%), for 118 yards (5.36 YPA), a touchdown and a pick. His 73.7 passer rating was more of a function of a poor team performance than the quarterback derailing the operation.

First, we get a look at Bridgewater’s mechanics on a play action naked boot with a layer’s concept. This clip showcases his mechanics the alignment of all parts working in unison.

On the next, series the Saints would turn the ball over on downs at the +10-yard-line. Bridgewater picked up a pair of third downs – one with his legs, and the next on a contested slant to Michael Thomas.

The turnover was a mistake by Bridgewater failing to recognize the hot route working in behind the MIKE blitz. Bridgewater fades and underthrows a back-pylon shot with an opportunity for a touchdown, or an easier throw for a first down underneath the closing safety.

Bridgewater was left to make chicken salad regularly, and was hung out to dry by a less-than-motivated team. Injuries forced third string Left Tackle Derick Newton into the game for 48 snaps, for instance, while New Orleans started backups at Left Guard, Right Guard, and Right Tackle.

The final game we’ll look at is Bridgewater’s last start in Minnesota. Playing against the Seahawks in frigid Minneapolis temperatures, the game was a defensive struggle. The Vikings, behind a stout defense, kept the game plan simple and protecting Bridgewater from harm’s way. That was the philosophy throughout Bridgewater’s two years as a starter with their dominant defense and strong ground-game.

This game is a big nothing-burger as far away as positive/negative takeaways re: Bridgewater.

There’s a correlation between the two quarterbacks the Dolphins expressed interest in, and the surprising emphasis on tight ends in free agency. Bridgewater and Tyrod Taylor work best from under-center operating a play-action-based offense from 12-personnel.

In that week-17 game, the Saints ran 12-personnel with the greatest frequency (44% of all snaps). New Orleans’ second most popular package was 11-personnel, but 22-personnel and 21-personnel made more than occasional appearances.

Those groupings are defined as such:

11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)

12 (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR)

22 (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR)

21 (2 RB, 1 TE, 1 WR)

Pro Football Focus thought better of Teddy Bridgewater than traditional statistic did during his two-year starting stint with the Vikings. He graded 14th and 19th among all quarterbacks (a big jump from his passer rating ranks of 22nd and 21st).

All things told, this was likely Miami’s last chance at a positive outcome for Miami at the position. Out of range in the draft, and a slew of also-rans to choose from in free agency, Bridgewater, at the very least, offered a semblance of upside.

More importantly, he can keep the offense on schedule and prevent the Dolphins Defense from running out of gas come Halloween.

This signing would’ve definitely been bad news for the crowd hoping Miami would wait until 2020 to try to win another football game. Bridgewater would have made this team exponentially better than anything Jake Ruddock, Luke Falk, or the middle of the draft had to offer.

Bridgewater could’ve distributed the football to Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the Miami skill guys with a grip-and-rip mentality to create big-play opportunities.

Bridgewater is a pass-first point guard with ability to hit the step-back jumper when necessary.

