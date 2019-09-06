Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions: Miami Dolphins 2019 season record
Whether you believe Brian Flores when he says the Dolphins are trying to win every game or not, one thing is abundantly clear: the Miami Dolphins will not be very good in 2019.
By trading away Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans, the Dolphins essentially pushed all their poker chips to the middle of the table and are all in on a rebuild and all in on the 2020 draft.
With that being said, the Locked on Dolphins staff took a shot at predicting Miami’s final record for the 2019 season. Warning: avert your eyes because this won’t be very pretty.
Chris Kowalewski
The Dolphins are in for a difficult season and they know it. Stephen Ross basically announced the same earlier this year on New Years’ Eve. Heading into previous seasons with elevated expectations has yielded mixed (but predominantly underwhelming) results and this year the expectations themselves are at an all-time low.
Brian Flores won’t call it ‘tanking’ and I believe him – I have confidence that he’ll train the team the right way focusing on technique and fundamentals, build through adversity and will demand full effort on every play. But ultimately, this young Dolphins team currently lacks enough talent and experience to win consistently. It’ll be a tough learning curve but hopefully one with some glimpses of promise which, helped by impressive defensive performances, which may be enough to earn a small handful of victories. If I’m looking for where those Dolphins wins might come from, I’d go with Week 6 (vs Redskins), Week 9 (vs Jets) and Week 15 (@ Giants).
Prediction: 3-13
Shawn Digity
I just don’t think this roster can hold up against any other team in the league. It’s not meant to be insulting; it’s that the combination of roster turnover, player inexperience, and jettisoning players in trades or outright releasing them has created a huge uphill battle for the Dolphins this year.
On the roster currently (as of September 4), there are 11 rookies, four undrafted and seven that were drafted, five players acquired in trades that will have been with the team for eight days when the Fins kickoff against the Ravens, one of which is now the new starting left tackle, and three new starters on the offensive line with a new helmsman leading the charge. I don’t think a lot of success has been found with those circumstances.
There are winnable games on the schedule, in my opinion, like the Bengals and Giants, but I think that’s where the Fins’ inexperience will really factor in. The games against Cincinnati and New York are in Weeks 15 and 16. The team will have taken its lumps, made the necessary moves in the wake of any unfortunate injuries, and just be trying to get to the finish line; I envision the rookies to have hit the wall by then, too. If those games had been earlier in the season, I would’ve considered marking them as wins.
The team is reinventing itself and it’s in the midst of finding its new identity, so expect that journey to consist of a lot of losing.
Prediction: 0-16
Andrew Mitchell
The Miami Dolphins are in full blown rebuild mode. Notice I say “rebuild” and not “tank.” Because tank would imply they’re purposely trying to lose. Whereas rebuilding is simply what we’ve done, we blew up the foundation and are starting from scratch.
The Dolphins schedule is not the easiest which is why I only have them at 3 games. Ultimately I believe their record will vary between 2-5 wins this season. As of now, I have them stunning the Ravens on opening day, beating the Jets in Miami and then the Redskins after the bye week. 2 other potential wins are the Bengals and Jets again but I really think this team is going to be hard to watch at certain points, especially late in the season.
My advice is find some players you like and see if they develop. Hopefully some carve a role for themselves for future seasons. Just look for the silver linings and buckle up because it’s a tough, tough road ahead.
Prediction: 3-13
Jason Hrina
Not only will the Dolphins play themselves out of a top draft pick, but they’ll do it courtesy of a three-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the perfect quarterback to exceed expectations while subsequently underperforming for the majority of the season.
Weeks 9-11 feature the Jets at home, the Colts away and then the Bills at home. All 3 of these games are winnable, and Fitzpatrick is ‘just’ good enough to topple these below average teams.
The other 3 wins I have on the schedule are:
Week 6 vs Redskins
Week 15 @ NY Giants
Week 16 vs Bengals
Thing is, once Josh Rosen becomes the starting quarterback, this prediction will completely change. I think you can expect fewer wins when Rosen is placed into the lineup; if for no other reason, he’ll need some time to work the rust off.
Prediction: 6-10
Oliver Candido
Miami reaches 6-10 in 2019 with a solid defensive effort, which is more of a statement on the previous coaching staff. Unfortunately Miami is forced to use draft capital to move up and get the quarterback of the future.
Prediction: 6-10
Gabe Hauari
I’m trying to decide which roster is worse: this one, or the one that led Miami to a 1-15 record in 2007. It’s close, but I think the 2007 roster is just slightly worse because Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen offer more talent at quarterback than Miami had in 07.
Any way you slice it, this team will not be good. The offensive and defensive lines are both relying on young, unproven players, especially with the departure of Laremy Tunsil.
Miami will be able to hang with the Cincinnatis and Washingtons of the world, but games against the likes of the Patriots, Cowboys and Chargers will likely be blowouts.
Miami’s only chance to stay competitive this year is to run the ball effectively with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, let your quarterbacks manage the game, and create turnovers on defense.
Unfortunately, I think that’ll only lead to two wins this season: Week 6 at home vs. Washington and Week 16 at home vs. Cincinnati.
Prediction: 2-14
Kevin Dern
The M1A2 Abrams Main battle tank has 1500hp turbine engine, a 125mm M256A1 smoothbore cannon, and can carry 42 rounds of ammunition…oh, I’m supposed to talk about the Dolphins season. Yeah, it’s not going to be good. They do face a slew of lesser QBs after the bye week: Case Keenum, Josh Allen twice, Sam Darnold twice, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton, so maybe they can scratch out a pair of victories. To sum up, when you’re not watching tank highlights watch Tua or J-Love.
Prediction: 2-14
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins sign OT J’Marcus Webb, add Andrew Van Ginkel to IR
Miami Dolphins sign OT J’Marcus Webb, add Andrew Van Ginkel to IR
The Miami Dolphins continue to address the offensive line, and they have added offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb.
Webb has spent a journeyman’s career in the NFL playing for five teams up to the signing with the Miami Dolphins, making them his sixth team. His most recent season was with the Colts last year. Webb missed the season before that in 2017 after facing a four-game suspension and not signing with a team.
J’Marcus Webb is the newest name in the Miami Dolphin’s spree of signings. Webb has been with four other teams including the Seahawks, Vikings, Raiders, and Bears, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 Draft out of West Texas A&M.
J’Marcus Webb has documented snaps at three positions on the offensive line: left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. He could prove to be a versatile depth piece with his experience at different positions.
In a corresponding move, the Miami Dolphins added rookie Andrew Van Ginkel to the injured reserve list. Van Ginkel sustained a foot injury earlier in the week, and he will now not be eligible to return to action until the sixth game.
The Miami Dolphins official Twitter account confirmed the moves that placed Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserved and signed J’Marcus Webb to the roster.
We have signed tackle J’Marcus Webb and placed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve.
Release >> https://t.co/yTrYiUQl9V
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 6, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Ravens Week One Preview
Who: Dolphins (0-0) vs. Ravens (0-0)
When: September 8, 1:00 PM East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 89 degrees, 68% humidity, 10% chance precipitation
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +6.5
Last year, I wrote a preamble in the week-one preview piece that focused on hope. Hope for silencing the critics, returning to January football, and ending the nearly two-decade drought without a post-season win.
One trip around the sun changes everything. Only 21 players from last year’s team survived the lap around the galaxy — 60% turnover.
A multi-year approach to team building makes for some difficult days in the interim, as the team plans to construct a better tomorrow. Yet, regardless of how much Dolphins fans want this season to come and go as quickly, and as painless as possible, 16 football games must be played — starting with Sunday against those damn Ravens (responsible for 50% of Miami’s playoff exits this century).
Despite all of Miami’s perceived shortcomings, Hard Rock Stadium remains a miserable place for visitors. Since Miami begun play under the renovated canopy in 2016, the team is 16-6 in its home park.
Brian Flores might’ve made his Dolphins debut more challenging by eating into that built-in advantage. Miami’s roster has 13 players that were not here this time last week. Any resident of South Florida knows that there’s an acclimation period for newcomers, as that muggy humidity instantly robs the best conditioned athletes of their breath.
As the Ravens melt in their unshaded sideline, Miami will need to effectively run the football, and stop the run to have a chance.
The Scheme:
Defense:
After six years as the Ravens Linebackers Coach, Don “Wink” Martindale took over the Baltimore defense in 2018 and led the unit to a number-two ranking — both in points allowed and total defense.
Any team the Dolphins play will present an opportunity to bring pressure relentlessly, but that is already the M.O. of this Baltimore defense.
Similarities between Martindale’s defense and Flores’ plan exist, primarily in masking pre-snap coverage and pressure looks. With multiple fronts, gap options for the blitzers, and an emphasis on disrupting the timing in the passing game, Baltimore will see Miami’s line as a vulnerable unit primed for exposing.
The addition of Earl Thomas in the secondary gives Martindale even more freedom. Thomas’ proclivity for finding tells in the offensive formation, paired with his unrivaled range, means the Ravens can dial-up man-free coverage and commit extra bodies in the rush scheme.
It’ll be up to Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant to uncover quickly and present an immediate target to Ryan Fitzpatrick. If the first read isn’t there, it’s not likely that the Miami signal-caller will have time to get to his second.
Offense:
Offensively, Greg Roman brings a lot of intrigue to this revamped Ravens attack. Roman was the architect behind the 49ers momentary revolutionary offense with Colin Kaepernick at the controls — he wouldn’t happen to have a similar player at that spot, would he?
He does. And Baltimore are going to add wrinkles to an already explosive, league-leading rushing attack that utilizes the quarterback as its most integral part. Lamar Jackson stresses each gap of the defense, inflicts indecision with misdirection, and his occasional chunk-gain in the passing game gives the defense plenty to think about.
With a combination of zone-read and classic power concepts, Miami will need to hit their keys early and do its best to hem Jackson in the pocket. Raekwon McMillan’s availability is a major factor in this game — these are the contests he’s built for.
The Players:
Defense:
A lot of names worthy of making the game day program are now gone. In their place, unheralded players capable of wrecking any offensive plan.
It starts up front. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is as difficult to block as his name is tough to pronounce. His 17.4 pass-rush-productivity mark in 2018 ranked second behind qualifying players behind only Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard. He can pick his spots against a pair of vulnerable Dolphins tackles, not to mention a reshuffled group in the post-Laremy Tunsil era.
His partner in crime, Matthew Judon, ranked 23rd among edge rushers in that category, while sub-package ‘backer Tyus Bowser ranked 18th.
Baltimore’s linebacker freedom comes from sheer size, power at the point-of-attack, and the ability to absorb double teams. Brandon Williams has been an issue for Miami since he entered the league while Michael Pierce outpaced Williams in run-stop percentage. The Dolphins inexperienced interior, paired with problems against power, does not bode well in this regard.
The secondary is the best positon group on the team. Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey all challenge routes at the critical points (line-of-scrimmage, top of the route, and catch-point). They all have terrific recovery speed, ball skills, and are each willing to stick their nose into the pile for a tackle. Then, of course, there’s Earl Thomas, who needs no introduction.
Preston Williams, or Devante Parker, need to make a vertical impact early to keep this defense honest. These X-types should get an opportunity against man-coverage into the boundary without safety help.
Offense:
An infusion of speed makes this unit as intriguing as any in the NFL. On top of Jackson’s 695 rushing yards in seven games, Baltimore has a legitimate homerun threat in rookie receiver Hollywood Brown, and a change-of-pace lightning bolt back in rookie Justice Hill.
It’s the perfect melding of styles that makes this offense dangerous. Where Baltimore can burn you with speed, they can run power down your throat just as effectively. Mark Ingram is the new hammer. He’s an instinctive back that will pairs well with Baltimore’s multiplicity in the running game. Gus Edwards had a big rookie year, he’ll contribute as well.
The tight ends, perhaps the most under-rated group in the league, gives Jackson’s run-heavy offense a perfect play-action compliment. Mark Andrews is a difficult cover between the numbers, and he and Hayden Hurst take a lot of pride in clearing lanes in the ground game.
Ronnie Stanley (Left Tackle) allowed just 17 pressures last season and Orlando Brown (Right Tackle) just 16, with only one of those resulting in a hit on the quarterback for Brown.
The guard play is more than adequate in its own right, spearheaded by perennial pro-bowler Marshal Yanda. The center position is where Baltimore are vulnerable. Matt Skura struggled to take over for Ryan Jensen after he left for Tampa Bay last year in free agency.
The Medical:
The Concerns:
Just about everywhere. Baltimore presents multiple issues to this under-maned Dolphins roster. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram can balance a steady running game, Mark Andrews provides a test to Miami’s re-made safety pairing, and Hollywood Brown is a touchdown waiting to strike.
On defense, the Ravens pressure packages are simply more than Miami can handle. Even if the plan was to line up and win one-on-one matchups, Baltimore would still apply pressure on Ryan Fitzpatrick — who’s more than likely to put some balls in play for that aggressive secondary.
Rookies Michel Deiter and Shaq Calhoun are still slated to start at the guard positions. The pair struggled immensely in pass pro this preseason, and Baltimore’s complex rush scheme doesn’t make things any easier.
The Opportunities:
Some way, somehow, the Dolphins have to run the ball successfully. They need to accomplish that, and go against some tendencies with first down passes, and using the Ravens aggressiveness against them.
Chad O’Shea comes from an offense with an extensive package of screens; some well-timed calls in that department could spring Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, or Kenyan Drake on a big play.
The Projected Result:
These teams are trending in opposite directions. Baltimore, fresh off a division title in Lamar Jackson’s rookie year, are looking to take the training wheels off of his offense and expand his incredibly gifted skill set.
Miami wants to control both lines-of-scrimmage, but they’re playing a team far more equipped to win that style of game.
This game might stay close for the first half, but Baltimore eventually turns it into a laugher.
Dolphins 10
Ravens 27
Miami Dolphins
Meet the 13 Newest Miami Dolphins
Speed dating, Miami Dolphins cut-down day acquisition edition
Between the months of February and August I wrote 11 new player acquisition film reviews. Putting together the context clues to project how each piece fit into this new team, and its new direction, made the offseason fly by.
Now, in the span of five days, the Dolphins have wiped out 13 players and replaced them with foreign imports. Three defensive backs, three linebackers, and three defensive linemen arrived and half of Miami’s original defensive 53 is now gone. That’s the price to pay when shifting from one scheme to quite literally the antithesis of said scheme.
Let’s meet the 13 new Dolphins.
Offensive Linemen
Julie’n Davenport – Acquired from Houston in the Laremy Tunsil Trade
Davenport’s 1,084 snaps played last year was more than any Dolphins lineman, he started four games at right tackle, and 13 games (wildcard playoffs) at left tackle. His sophomore season was one of durability, but minimal production. Davenport’s 12 sacks allowed was second-highest in the NFL. He committed 16 penalties and graded poorly across all metrics, according to PFF.
He’s long, a former team captain in college, and has the athleticism to get in space, but he struggles with his technique and explosive speed rushes.
Evan Boehm – Acquired for a Seventh-Round Pick Swap with Indianapolis
The all-time leader in consecutive starts at Missouri, Boehm is lauded for his leadership, intelligence, and durability. He filled in adequately for Ryan Kelly last season and earned high marks from PFF – he was the 12thbest pass blocking center, and 16th-best run blocker according to their grading metrics.
Danny Isidora – Acquired from Minnesota for a Seventh-Round Pick
A former Hurricane, Isidora didn’t pan out at his first NFL job. He started three of his 21 games played and allowed 11 pressures en route to ranking as PFF’s 119th-graded pass blocking guard. He was 38th in run-blocking.
Click HERE for a film write-up on Boehm and Isidora.
Defensive Linemen
John Jenkins – Claimed from the New York Giants
A 2013 third-round pick out of Georgia, Jenkins hasn’t found an NFL home. The Dolphins are his fifth team over a seven-year career, and his role could not be more clearly defined. Just as the Patriots picked up the massive Danny Shelton last year, and plopped him over the nose for 200 snaps, that’s the plan here. Jenkins is 346 pounds, he played just 57 snaps last year and earning only 109 reps in 2017.
Trent Harris – Claimed from the New England Patriots
Another former Hurricane, Harris has the build for the prototype in Miami’s defense. As 255 pounds, Harris comes over from the same defensive scheme in New England. He’s hoping to make the same leap Jomal Wiltz did coming off the Patriots practice squad and making an impact on the 53-man Dolphins roster.
Avery Moss – Claimed from the New York Giants
Tabbed as an outside linebacker/defensive end, Moss goes six-foot-three, 265 pounds. Spending the entire 2018 season on New York’s practice squad, Moss has the requisite length and ability to defeat blocks that Brian Flores will love. He’s more of a speed/athleticism type that needs to get stronger at the point-of-attack, and figures in as a rush specialist early.
Linebackers
Vince Biegel – Acquired for Kiko Alonso from New Orleans
On Miami’s radar in the 2018 draft process, Biegel joins former Badgers teammate Andrew Van Ginkel in the Dolphins Linebacker Room. He’s only played two defensive snaps in two years, but was a fixture on New Orleans’ special teams groups last year. He’s a high-energy, team captain that loves the game. He’s undersized, gets absorbed in the wash, but wins with effort and technique.
Deon Lacy – Claimed from the Buffalo Bills
With Miami last August, Lacy headed back up north (formerly in the CFL) to join the Dolphins rival in Buffalo. He played just 14 snaps on defense last season, but racked up 299 special teams reps. He’s under-sized (235 pounds) and projects on a core special teamer.
James Crawford – Claimed from the Green Bay Packers
Coming up one snap shy of Biegle’s total (one defensive rep in 2018), Crawford is another special teams part. The South Florida native (St. Thomas Aquinas High School) went to Illinois before landing with Patrick Graham and the Packers. He was Green Bay’s second-highest graded special teams player, but he’s hoping to have an impact as an outside linebacker.
Defensive Backs
Johnson Bademosi – Acquired from Houston in the Laremy Tunsil Trade
Special teams are the theme here, and Bademosi is the best of them all. He was with the Patriots in 2017 and now joins his fourth team in as many years. He only played 20 snaps last season on defense, but went over 300 (309) on special teams.
Steven Parker – Claimed from the Los Angeles Rams
Parker spent 2018 on the Rams practice squad. He goes 6’1’’, 210 pounds and is just 23-years-old out of Oklahoma University. He picked off a pass this preseason in addition to 11 total tackles and a pass breakup. He’s a terrific tackler with ideal size for the position, but he doesn’t run well, and is a work in progress in coverage.
Ken (Kendarius) Webster – Claimed from the New England Patriots
A seventh-round pick back in April, Webster didn’t make New England’s roster, and was plucked by the Dolphins before he was added to the Pats practice squad. He played his college ball at Ole Miss where he was praised for his physical, aggressive nature. He’s a willing tackler that initiates contact at the line-of-scrimmage in coverage, but is extremely green when it comes to working in zone coverage.
Long Snapper
Taybor Pepper – Claimed from the New York Giants
Pepper was out of football in 2018 and with three different clubs in 2017. He was with the Giants in camp but was cut on Saturday. He replaces the legendary John Denney.
This is going to be a theme over the next calendar year as the Dolphins seek to flush out the previous regime’s left overs. Considerable schematic changes come at a cost, and that cost is a lot of roster overturn.
A lot of special teams aces in this mix, and the hope that one or two pans out as a fit on the offense or defense. These acquisitions give Dolphins fans even more of a preseason feel as the 2019 season is all about evaluation for the future.
LATEST
- Staff Predictions: Miami Dolphins 2019 season record September 6, 2019
- Miami Dolphins sign OT J’Marcus Webb, add Andrew Van Ginkel to IR September 6, 2019
- Dolphins Ravens Week One Preview September 5, 2019
- Meet the 13 Newest Miami Dolphins September 5, 2019
- Brian Flores Discusses Week 1 Game Against Baltimore Ravens (9/4/19) September 4, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Cut Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
State of the Miami Dolphins Franchise – September 1, 2019
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Prediction, Other Preseason Notes
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Miami Dolphins Official 53-Man Roster, Likely Not Done Yet