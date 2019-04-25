Staff Predictions: What will the Miami Dolphins do in the first round?

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and the Dolphins are picking at lucky No. 13.

Will the Dolphins trade up for a quarterback? Will they trade down and accumulate more draft capital? Or do they decide to stay put and draft the best player on their board?

While the answers to these questions will not come until later tonight, our staff did their best to predict what Chris Grier and Co. will do in the first round.

Kevin Dern

There’s a number of ways Miami could go with the 13th overall pick. Ultimately, I think they’ll look to try and trade down. If they do, I have a suspicion it’d be for one of two SEC players – DT Jeffrey Simmons or CB Deandre Baker. For me, Simmons is so good that he’ll be off the board, so if Miami trades down, I think they’ll select Deandre Baker. If Miami stays at 13 then I think Greedy Williams will be the name on the card, which would be a slightly surprising move.

Both players are from SEC schools – all three of Chris Grier’s first round picks have been: Tunsil (Mississippi), Harris (Missouri) and Fitzpatrick (Alabama), so why buck the trend? Also, Miami’s defense is going to be heavily reliant on defensive backs using multiple dime, quarter and half dollar packages. By putting another potentially elite corner opposite Xavien Howard, Miami will have matchup flexibility, which is key in this defense.

Shawn Digity

I would very much want a trade-down, as would a lot of other Dolphins fans, but I don’t see it working out in this case after Miami has worn it on their sleeve for the entire draft season. I think the Fins will stand pat at 13 after their pick comes down to the wire in trade-down attempts and pick up Jonah Williams. But I’m not complaining; Williams is a plug-and-play player and will boost the offensive line right out of the gate.

Jaymin Stamper

With all the talk of possibly moving up or moving down, I’m of the belief the Miami Dolphins will be staying put come Thursday night. At pick 13 I believe there could be talent on the board they just can’t pass up.

That’s where Jonah Williams comes in. Williams comes out of Alabama and in my opinion is the best offensive lineman in the 2019 class. He would be a perfect replacement to fill the void left by Ja’Wuan James in free agency, while also being versatile enough to shift inside and play Guard if called upon.

If Jonah Williams is on the board when the Miami Dolphins are on the clock, he is simply too good to pass up.

Andrew Mitchell

The Miami Dolphins head into Thursday night looking to bolster their talent as they look to change their fortune for the future. Miami holds the 13th overall pick and could go a number of ways.

Miami is in desperate need of talent at multiple positions which makes their first round pick very flexible. The best option in my opinion is to trade back, accumulate more draft picks, and take the best player available. Ideally Jeffrey Simmons, Garrett Bradbury, or Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

However, finding a trade partner can be difficult sometimes and I think ultimately Miami stays put and takes the best player available. If by some miracle Ed Oliver falls, he has to be the pick. Realistically, I think Miami ends up with Jawaan Taylor or Jonah Williams and adds to their weak offensive line in preparation for when they take their future signal caller in next years 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason Hrina

Who Do I Want: Ed Oliver

Who Will it Be: Jawaan Taylor

The Miami Dolphins are clearly building towards a big 2020. Between the shiny quarterback class and recent trades, the team is stacking whatever ammunition they need in case Ryan Fitzpatrick wins too many games and they have to trade up to acquire their future franchise QB.

Ideally, the Dolphins trade down and acquire more picks in 2020. If the draft picks aren’t for 2020, utilize the additional 2019 picks to bulk up the offensive and defensive lines. This team needs more than one top-10 prospect to be prominent in a couple years. A few prospects within the top-25 thru top-50 would provide more value and it would get the team better-prepared to make a run while their quarterback is cheap.

If the team does not trade down, I would absolutely love to draft Ed Oliver. He would provide the perfect compliment to Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, and would give Miami the most fearsome defensive tackle group in the AFC East.

However, more realistically, if the Dolphins stay put, who are they drafting? I believe they select someone like Jawaan Taylor…and I would be perfectly content with that. This team needs to solidify their offensive line to ensure their young QB doesn’t suffer the same fate Ryan Tannehill did. Taylor would give Miami two anchors on each end of the offensive line – a unit that desperately needs an upgrade.

I didn’t believe Minkah Fitzpatrick would be available for Miami last season, and I was thrilled his “position uncertainty” caused him to fall. It would be even better if Oliver followed as the unexpected prize this year.

Oliver Candido

As we’ve seen before, Miami has had some elite talent slide to them in recent years. I’d love to see Ed Oliver be the selection, but unfortunately I don’t see any elite talent falling to us. My prediction is Miami swaps picks with Houston and picks Dexter Lawrence at No. 25.

Gabe Hauari

In a perfect world, I would love Kyler Murray, Ed Oliver or Montez Sweat to fall to the Dolphins at 13, but those all seem relatively unlikely. If all of those guys are off the board, Miami would ideally trade back and acquire more second and third round picks, which is where the strength of this draft class lies. I believe Miami will find a team who wants to come up and grab an offensive lineman (Minnesota? Houston?) and, after a trade back, end up with Clemson EDGE Clelin Ferrell.

What do you think Miami will do in the first round? Do you agree with our predictions?