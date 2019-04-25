Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions: What will the Miami Dolphins do in the first round?
The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and the Dolphins are picking at lucky No. 13.
Will the Dolphins trade up for a quarterback? Will they trade down and accumulate more draft capital? Or do they decide to stay put and draft the best player on their board?
While the answers to these questions will not come until later tonight, our staff did their best to predict what Chris Grier and Co. will do in the first round.
Kevin Dern
There’s a number of ways Miami could go with the 13th overall pick. Ultimately, I think they’ll look to try and trade down. If they do, I have a suspicion it’d be for one of two SEC players – DT Jeffrey Simmons or CB Deandre Baker. For me, Simmons is so good that he’ll be off the board, so if Miami trades down, I think they’ll select Deandre Baker. If Miami stays at 13 then I think Greedy Williams will be the name on the card, which would be a slightly surprising move.
Both players are from SEC schools – all three of Chris Grier’s first round picks have been: Tunsil (Mississippi), Harris (Missouri) and Fitzpatrick (Alabama), so why buck the trend? Also, Miami’s defense is going to be heavily reliant on defensive backs using multiple dime, quarter and half dollar packages. By putting another potentially elite corner opposite Xavien Howard, Miami will have matchup flexibility, which is key in this defense.
Shawn Digity
I would very much want a trade-down, as would a lot of other Dolphins fans, but I don’t see it working out in this case after Miami has worn it on their sleeve for the entire draft season. I think the Fins will stand pat at 13 after their pick comes down to the wire in trade-down attempts and pick up Jonah Williams. But I’m not complaining; Williams is a plug-and-play player and will boost the offensive line right out of the gate.
Jaymin Stamper
With all the talk of possibly moving up or moving down, I’m of the belief the Miami Dolphins will be staying put come Thursday night. At pick 13 I believe there could be talent on the board they just can’t pass up.
That’s where Jonah Williams comes in. Williams comes out of Alabama and in my opinion is the best offensive lineman in the 2019 class. He would be a perfect replacement to fill the void left by Ja’Wuan James in free agency, while also being versatile enough to shift inside and play Guard if called upon.
If Jonah Williams is on the board when the Miami Dolphins are on the clock, he is simply too good to pass up.
Andrew Mitchell
The Miami Dolphins head into Thursday night looking to bolster their talent as they look to change their fortune for the future. Miami holds the 13th overall pick and could go a number of ways.
Miami is in desperate need of talent at multiple positions which makes their first round pick very flexible. The best option in my opinion is to trade back, accumulate more draft picks, and take the best player available. Ideally Jeffrey Simmons, Garrett Bradbury, or Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
However, finding a trade partner can be difficult sometimes and I think ultimately Miami stays put and takes the best player available. If by some miracle Ed Oliver falls, he has to be the pick. Realistically, I think Miami ends up with Jawaan Taylor or Jonah Williams and adds to their weak offensive line in preparation for when they take their future signal caller in next years 2020 NFL Draft.
Jason Hrina
Who Do I Want: Ed Oliver
Who Will it Be: Jawaan Taylor
The Miami Dolphins are clearly building towards a big 2020. Between the shiny quarterback class and recent trades, the team is stacking whatever ammunition they need in case Ryan Fitzpatrick wins too many games and they have to trade up to acquire their future franchise QB.
Ideally, the Dolphins trade down and acquire more picks in 2020. If the draft picks aren’t for 2020, utilize the additional 2019 picks to bulk up the offensive and defensive lines. This team needs more than one top-10 prospect to be prominent in a couple years. A few prospects within the top-25 thru top-50 would provide more value and it would get the team better-prepared to make a run while their quarterback is cheap.
If the team does not trade down, I would absolutely love to draft Ed Oliver. He would provide the perfect compliment to Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, and would give Miami the most fearsome defensive tackle group in the AFC East.
However, more realistically, if the Dolphins stay put, who are they drafting? I believe they select someone like Jawaan Taylor…and I would be perfectly content with that. This team needs to solidify their offensive line to ensure their young QB doesn’t suffer the same fate Ryan Tannehill did. Taylor would give Miami two anchors on each end of the offensive line – a unit that desperately needs an upgrade.
I didn’t believe Minkah Fitzpatrick would be available for Miami last season, and I was thrilled his “position uncertainty” caused him to fall. It would be even better if Oliver followed as the unexpected prize this year.
Oliver Candido
As we’ve seen before, Miami has had some elite talent slide to them in recent years. I’d love to see Ed Oliver be the selection, but unfortunately I don’t see any elite talent falling to us. My prediction is Miami swaps picks with Houston and picks Dexter Lawrence at No. 25.
Gabe Hauari
In a perfect world, I would love Kyler Murray, Ed Oliver or Montez Sweat to fall to the Dolphins at 13, but those all seem relatively unlikely. If all of those guys are off the board, Miami would ideally trade back and acquire more second and third round picks, which is where the strength of this draft class lies. I believe Miami will find a team who wants to come up and grab an offensive lineman (Minnesota? Houston?) and, after a trade back, end up with Clemson EDGE Clelin Ferrell.
What do you think Miami will do in the first round? Do you agree with our predictions?
Reasons why the Miami Dolphins Might Trade Up for a QB in 2019
Let’s get hypothetical for a second.
It’s draft day, Phins fans! I’m sure you’ve tallied every mock, read every potential scouting report, and have been doing your best Sherlock Holmes interpretation attempting to uncover all the secrets and hieroglyphics being thrown out there.
What if we threw out one more hypothetical at you? One that most would scoff at instantly, but one that has a more-realistic chance of occurring than most smokescreens you’ve witnessed the past few weeks.
Say we ignore every aspect that points the Miami Dolphins towards drafting a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft and focus solely on 2019. Would Miami be so bold as to acquire their franchise QB this year rather than waiting a season?
Below are a few reasons why, against all of our desires, the Dolphins might trade up for a quarterback later tonight:
How Valuable is One Player?
The 2020 quarterback class is light years ahead of the 2019 class. Kyler Murray is expected to be the #1 quarterback taken, with Dwayne Haskins projected to be the 2nd QB off the board. Interesting thing is, Murray is projected to be worse than the top-3 quarterbacks coming out next year; Haskins would obviously be projected even lower.
Why splurge for a lesser quarterback? Guess it depends how much of a downgrade you think you’re getting.
The thought here is that trading up to select one of these quarterbacks in the 2019 draft will cost substantially less than it will next season.
Any trade is going to be closer to resembling the trade Jeff Ireland made with the Oakland Raiders back in 2013 (Dion Jordan) – where he only gave up a 2nd-round pick to move up to #3 overall – rather than reflect the Washington Redskins trade in 2012 where they gave up most of their future for Robert Griffin III.
Redskins-Rams trade, Redskins received 2 overall pk 2012
Rams
2012 Redskins 1st & 2nd rd pk
2013 Redskins 1st rd pk
2014 Redskins 1st rd pk
— Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 31, 2015
That RGIII-type of trade is what the Miami Dolphins will be looking at next year if they sit anywhere outside of the top-5.
Sure, all of those 2020 quarterbacks offer a safer chance at being elite, but do the 2019 quarterbacks bring the Dolphins more value because they have all the extra picks to build around their new quarterback? Rather than desperately trying to fit whatever 3rd & 4th-round picks they have left into the starting lineup?
Future Assets
Unless you selected the next Baker Mayfield, and your selection led your team to a decent record (in which case, you’re very happy with your pick), chances are, your rookie quarterback is going to struggle.
The reaction on the other end of the line was pretty good too!@bakermayfield #NFLDraft #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/C6jZOxnmTh
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2019
So much so, that you’ve now set yourself up to draft a top-5 prospect next season. With that top-5 pick comes the luxury of trading down with one of the team’s that desperately want one of the quarterbacks everyone is enamored with.
The situation spells instant profit for Miami; they can get an absolute haul if they wanted to trade down next year. Talk about being able to build an entire roster around a rookie quarterback. This is the kind of trade that allows a franchise to properly rebuild.
This trade just comes with the caveat that you better have gotten your rookie quarterback in 2019 right. That’s a pretty big caveat.
And that’s where a man’s job security is taken into consideration…
Securing Your Future
Steve Wilks was just fired by the Arizona Cardinals after drafting a rookie quarterback (Josh Rosen). It also happened to Jeff Fisher and the Los Angeles Rams a couple seasons ago (Jared Goff). We used to think that drafting a rookie quarterback extended your leash, but that may not necessarily be the case.
We hope the Dolphins have a concrete plan in mind, and if the plan they sold to Stephen Ross was to focus on 2020, then any amount of losing isn’t going to get them fired.
But we all thought Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier (part 1) had a plan, and those plans never seem to go as intended.
Who knows what Brian Flores and Chris Grier (part 2) will have to endure prior to the 2020 draft occurring. Are they that confident that their seats are as cool as Winterfell, or do they still have a fire lit under them for 2019?
Can Flores and Grier afford a 2-14 season on their resume? One that will ultimately leave the fans happy, but will cause a ton of discomfort, frustration and “that’s so Dolphins” along the way.
As a business, even if the losing is intended, it creates negative PR. Stephen Ross is a business man before anything else and business might change one calendar year from now.
Source: Stephen Ross is pushing for Ryan Tannehill http://t.co/n32Hw0Gb
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2012
Quarterbacks print money for franchises. Does Ross allow his bright football minds to build the way they planned, or do dollar signs get in the way of the overall prize?
Verdict
Although it would bring instant excitement, and save us from an empty season of losing, I highly doubt Miami trades up to select a quarterback in 2019.
If a specific prospect they like falls to them at #13, do they take them? That’s more likely. They may deem their 1st-round pick worthy of that risk – simply because they can get a “redo” in 2020…..the year that actually matters.
It’s hard to ignore all the moves Miami is making towards 2020. It would be the biggest smokescreen in the history of the NFL draft if Miami fooled everyone and jumped up to get a QB this year. I just don’t think it’s going to happen.
Top 5 Players By Round for Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft
Stacking Miami’s Draft Board as Locked On Dolphins Sees It
It’s draft night! We made it through the blustery winter months and finally have a football evening to celebrate as we welcome a truckload of brand new Miami Dolphins into the program.
Finally, after months of endless debate, we will have answers to the questions regarding Miami’s intentions with this year’s draft class.
This year has been especially difficult trying to get an idea of Chris Grier, Brian Flores, and all the new faces’ vision for this draft weekend. Fortifying the foundation, ahead of what should be a much flashier 2020 offseason, is the presumed goal, but nobody outside the walls in Davie, FL truly knows what will happen.
Here, we look at the top five options, by round, for Miami for the draft tonight, tomorrow, and concluding on Saturday evening.
Round 1
OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State
DE Chase Winovich, Michigan
After roughly 25 revisions to this list, this is my final answer. Multiple names could be added but I feel confident in the prototype of each of these players matching Miami’s checklist of demands, and each playing a big position of need on this roster.
Williams and Taylor are relatively interchangeable for my money — both are plug-and-play, 1,000 snap players with accomplished college pedigrees. Gardner-Johnson’s versatility in the secondary frees up Minkah Fitzpatrick to be a Swiss Army Knife while Bradbury might be the best lineman in the class. Winovich is more than deserving of a first round selection and has had one of the most impressive offseason runs in this entire class.
Round 2
G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
DE Charles Omenihu, Texas
S Jonathan Abram, Mississippi State
DE L.J. Collier, TCU
S Darnell Savage, Maryland
Lindstrom likely comes off the board before pick-48, maybe even in the first round — the same could be said for the other four names on this list. Each of these players enters training camp as a favorite to start the season opener if donning the aqua and orange. Lindstrom started over 50 games at BC, Omenihu and Collier are a glove-like fits on this Miami D-line, and Abram and Savage fill immediate and long-term needs at the safety position alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Round 3
C Elton Jenkins, Mississippi State
DE Zach Allen, Boston College
CB David Long, Michigan
DT Trysten Hill, UCF
LB Blake Cashman, Minnesota
Jenkins, like Lindstrom, could easily come off the board before this — he would anchor the middle of Miami’s offensive line. Zach Allen plays double duty (run and pass) more than adequately enough to earn a crack at a starting job. David Long checks off the massively important “A” categories (aptitude and athleticism). Trysten Hill is a sub-package monster inside and Blake Cashman might be the surest tackler in this draft.
Round 4
OLB Justin Hollins, Oregon
OT Chuma Edoga, USC
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
OLB Ben Banogu, TCU
S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
Justin Hollins has the length to solidify the edge of the Miami defense. Chuma Edoga is only going to get better and would enter camp as the favorite to win the Right Tackle job. Lamont Gaillard has a strong anchor and would compete with Dan Kilgore, while Ben Banogu falls into a similar category as Hollins. Mike Edwards is a quintessential replacement for Reshad Jones if he is indeed on a short leash in Miami.
Round 5
RB James Williams, Washington State
QB Brett Rypien, Boise State
DE Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan
G Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
WR David Sills, West Virginia
Tailback is a sneaky need for Miami — especially a pass catching phenom like Williams. Brett Rypien has the mental make-up that will entice Miami and Maxx Crosby is the high-motor type that every team needs. Froholdt is a developmental prospect with major upside and Davis Sills is quietly a tremendous option to compete with Devante Parker and Brice Butler for the X position.
Round 6
QB Easton Stick, North Dakota State
CB Jamel Dean, Auburn
RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
LB Sione Takitaki, BYU
Miami doesn’t have a pick in the sixth-round, but could easily stumble upon a selection here with a trade. Stick is a development pick for the backup QB position, Jamel Dean has the testing metrics, and length, Miami will like, and Ryquell Armstead is a lunch pail ball carrier. I have no idea where Hanks comes off the board — he has upside, but his workouts (injury) were dreadful. Sione Takitaki has some terrific game tape and some dreadful ones as well — he’s been on Miami’s radar.
Round 7
CB Derek Baity, Kentucky
WR Penny Hart, Georgia State
QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State
CB Ka’dar Holloman, Toledo
S Corrion Ballard, Utah
Players in this range need to play on special teams to make the roster. Baity, Holloman, Ballard and Holloman offer prowess in that department with speed, tackling skills and will. Gardner Minshew is on this list purely for the fact that he will improve whichever quarterback room he enters this spring; not for his physical traits, but his aptitude and personality.
I finished writing this merely 27 hours out from the start of the first round and it’s hitting me — THE DRAFT IS HERE!
For all the latest, most comprehensive coverage on Miami’s draft, keep it Locked On the podcast and website.
Revisiting Miami’s Recent First Round Trades
Moving down the board and acquiring multiple draft picks remains the consensus among Dolphins fans ahead of tonight’s draft. On the surface, trading back sounds like the obvious choice most years, but Miami’s own history proves that there is a yin to every yang.
Since the turn of the century Miami have been part of three round-one trades – one of which went in the Dolphins’ favor.
After a five-year span in which Miami’s only first round pick, Wisconsin Cornerback Jamar Fletcher (no first-round pick in 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2003), the Dolphins made a curious decision to secure a local product.
2004 – Vernon Carey
Miami Gets: Pick 19
Minnesota Gets: Pick 20, 2004 4th round pick
Moving up one spot, at this juncture of the draft, was a head-scratcher to many. The Dolphins, under Dave Wannstedt, were set on keeping Carey in Miami (U of M grad) and solidifying one of the two tackle positions. Carey’s longevity, durability, and overall performance earns him a spot near the top of Miami’s recent draft hits, but the trade casts an ominous cloud over this pick.
The Vikings wound up with Kenechi Udeze and Mewelde Moore with the two picks from Miami.
2010 – Jared Odrick, Koa Misi
Miami Gets: Pick 28, 2010 2nd round pick
San Diego Gets: Pick 12
With a major hole at the safety position, Texas’ Earl Thomas would’ve made a lot of sense for the Dolphins. The future Hall of Fame Seahawks Safety, and lynchpin to their dominant cover-3 defense, would’ve been a fantastic pairing with Reshad Jones (drafted in the fifth-round that same year).
Instead, Miami took a deal with the Chargers that netted San Diego its heir apparent to LaDainian Tomlinson in Running Back Ryan Matthews, and the Dolphins with a pair of defenders that never quite lived up to their draft status. Odrick eventually cashed in with the Jaguars in free agency while Misi was injured virtually every season.
2013 – Dion Jordan
Miami Gets: Pick 3
Oakland Gets: Pick 12, 2013 2nd round pick
Despite the fact that Jordan was Miami’s biggest draft bust this decade, the value of the trade, conducted by Jeff Ireland, was quite literally his only good move of that franchise crippling offseason. Jordan, entering the league with substance abuse issues, flamed out quickly before resurrecting his career in Seattle. Jordan was the cherry on top of an offseason that saw Miami pay top-dollar for Brian Hartline, Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe and Phillip Wheeler.
Sometimes everybody loses, and that was the case in this trade as Oakland wound up with a draft bust in their own right in Cornerback D.J. Hayden.
Miami will likely manipulate the board over the course of the next three days. Stephen Ross wants it, the front office wants it, and it’s the S.O.P of a lot of new faces at Dolphins Headquarters in Davie.
Happy draft night everybody!
