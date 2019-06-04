Staff Predictions: Which defensive player will break out in 2019?

The Dolphins are currently in the middle of a rebuild/retool/tank/whatever you want to call it, and as predicted we’ve seen a lot of roster turnover this offseason.

With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.

Here are our predictions for which defensive players will break out this season:

Kevin Dern

Prediction: Raekwon McMillan

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the obvious choice here, so I’ll go with Raekwon McMillan as my pick to be a breakout player. The last month of the 2018 season McMillan was the best and most consistent linebacker the Dolphins had, not Jerome Baker. Baker made flash plays, but McMillan was more consistent.

In this defense McMillan will have even more opportunities to be successful. While I don’t think he’ll replicate 100% of the things that Dont’a Hightower does (ex: I don’t think we’ll see McMillan lined up as a DE or edge LB) I think he can handle the bulk of the responsibilities that Hightower oversees between the OTs. We’ll see Raek stop the run and I expect we’ll see him be a key cog in some of Miami’s blitzes and pass-rush games. He’s an ascending player, and this defense may put him on the fast-track to becoming a household name more so than it will Jerome Baker.



Jaymin Stamper

Prediction: Minkah Fitzpatrick

2019 is going to be the year second year pro out of Alabama breaks out onto the scene. New Head Coach Brian Flores and the new defensive scheme hitting South Beach this fall will give Fitzpatrick multiple opportunities to move around and be a play-maker all over the field. He should have no problem building on what was a solid rookie season where he snatched away two interceptions, and breaking out for at least double that number in 2019 is something I will look for.

Andrew Mitchell

Prediction: Jerome Baker

There’s a lot of ways to go with this defense and there’s a lot more talent than people realize. Baker’s athleticism, speed, and cover skills are going to have him on the field a ton. With this new regime and new defense, Snap counts aren’t a given like they were in previous years. This scheme is going to be diverse and very specific to situations that arise. I see Baker fitting into all the situations as a pass rusher, early down linebacker and of course using his speed for coverage purposes as well. I really think he dominates a lot of stat categories for Miami this season.

Chris Kowalewski

Prediction: Vincent Taylor

Now entering his 3rd season at defensive tackle, the 6’3” 306lb behemoth was showing big strides of improvement in 2018 before a foot injury unfortunately cut his season short. The Dolphins’ 2019 1st round draft pick of Christian Wilkins supports the idea of a defensive scheme being built around athletic, powerful tackles to generate pressure and Taylor works to those same principles, rather than simply being a space-eater on the line.

There may inevitably be something of a learning as the team learns new schemes on both sides of the ball, but with a full off-season to recover and a proven defensive tactician at the helm in Coach Flores, Vincent Taylor has a great opportunity ahead of him to showcase his talents as a full-time starter.

Oliver Candido

Prediction: Raekwon McMillan

Raekwon had his rookie year stolen by the ACL injury, but after becoming truly healthy at around mid season last year, he made huge strides in his game. With a former LBs coach as his DC and HC, Raekwon will become the leader of this defense and lead the team in tackles.

Shawn Digity

Prediction: Jerome Baker

If there’s someone who should be thanking their lucky stars for the Brian Flores hire, it’s Jerome Baker. He faced some tumult during his 2018 rookie campaign, but he ultimately flashed more good than bad. And with the way the defense is going to be hybridized, I can see Baker becoming one of the most likely players to start racking up stats in flashier areas, such as sacks, pressures, and hurries.

Travis Wingfield

Prediction: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Phins’ fans might be well-versed in the mastery, nuance, and versatility that is Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he’s not well-known on the national stage — that changes in 2019. Fitzpatrick is an elite cover corner working inside the slot, and hardly a slouch when he kicks outside, or deep into a safety role. In a defense that emphasizes man-coverage, Fitzpatrick’s star will blossom in year-two.

Gabe Hauari

Prediction: Cordrea Tankersley

I’m aware this pick may not be the most popular choice, but I’m a big believer in Tankersley and getting a clean slate with a new coaching staff may be just what the doctor ordered.

He fits the prototype Brian Flores, Patrick Graham and Josh Boyer look for in corners (long, athletic, good ball skills) and with Eric Rowe’s injury history, Tankersley could see a fair amount of snaps this season. If he can play like he did his rookie season again, he could break out in a big way.