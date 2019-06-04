Staff Predictions: Which offensive player will break out in 2019?

The Dolphins are currently in the middle of a rebuild/retool/tank/whatever you want to call it, and as predicted we’ve seen a lot of roster turnover this offseason.

With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.

Here are our predictions for which offensive players will break out this season:

Kevin Dern

Prediction: Kalen Ballage

I know Kenyan Drake seems like the guy the RB that Miami will feature primarily out of the backfield. Rightly so, in my opinion. And Drake will get his touches. However, my pick to breakout is Kalen Ballage. Miami are transitioning offenses and incorporating a fullback to help them lead a power run game between the tackles. At 6’2″ 237lbs, I envision Kalen Ballage getting used in a role like LaGarrette Blount or Marion Barber back when he was the “closer” (4th quarter RB) for the Dallas Cowboys. With an uptick in carries, I think Ballage will prove his worth after notching just 45 total touches (35 carries, 9 receptions) in 2018.

Jaymin Stamper

Prediction: Albert Wilson

Albert Wilson will be the 2019 Miami Dolphins version of Julian Edelman. New offensive coordinator Chad O Shea and quarterback Josh Rosen will need someone to rely on for the quick passes across the middle of the field, and that’s where Wilson will shine.

Before suffering a season ending hip injury seven games into the 2018 season, Wilson was on pace for career marks in targets, receptions and yards per game and already accounted for a career high 4 touchdowns. A healthy Albert Wilson is going to be a key piece of the Miami Dolphins offense in 2019, and I’m here for it.

Andrew Mitchell

Prediction: Kalen Ballage

I think this new team is going to run the ball often. We’re adopting the New England method of having big, powerful offensive lineman. I see Drake as the starter but kind of what we saw a few years back with LeGarrette Blount & the Pats, Ballage could be a TD monster when we are inside the 20. I see him getting anywhere between 6-8 TDs on the upcoming season. Look for a lot of Power-I formations with rookie FB Chandler Cox leading the way. Add in the fact Drake usually misses some games and Ballage could be the #1 by seasons end.

Chris Kowalewski

Prediction: Jakeem Grant

Though the Dolphins have a solid number of receivers on the roster who will all be battling for playing time, Grant has arguably been on the cusp of a ‘breakout’ for a couple of years, falling short due to a combination of injury and lack of opportunity. When healthy and on the field, Jakeem has shown that he has some of the fastest feet in the game, an uncanny ability to avoid tackles and a willingness to line up at any position on the field, turning him into a versatile weapon.

Coach Flores has vowed competition amongst all of his players and to fit schemes around them to put them in the best position to succeed. If he makes a full recovery, Grant’s innate skill-set combined with his strong work ethic could gain him a valuable position in Chad O’Shea’s creative offense, leading to points on the board and to a higher level of notoriety and respect which he deserves.

Oliver Candido

Prediction: Kenyan Drake

Gase didn’t seem to trust Kenyan which often led to underutilizing his talents. We saw how dangerous he can be in the passing game and running game. He will split carries with Ballage but will have plenty of opportunities to carry and catch the rock. I wouldn’t be surprised to see over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and double digit TDs as Kenyan finally becomes an all season impact player for the Dolphins.

Shawn Digity

Prediction: Michael Dieter

Deiter is exactly one of the players I would’ve nabbed in this past April’s draft to patch up the offensive line. Not only is Deiter huge, but he’s been the beneficiary of coming from a renowned offensive lineman program: Wisconsin. I don’t expect Deiter to hit the ground running, but after he’s taken his lumps I think he’ll come into his own and be one of the biggest surprises for the 2019 Dolphins.

Travis Wingfield

Prediction: Kenyan Drake

Going on decades of underwhelming offensive outputs, the Dolphins have plenty of breakout star options. Given Miami’s likely emphasis on the ground game, without a veteran presence blocking his progress, Kenyan Drake is poised to post gaudy numbers. He’s a career 4.7 yard-per-carry-back with big-play ability both in the pass and ground game. It’s time for Drake to compile 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double digit touchdowns.

Gabe Hauari

Prediction: Mike Gesicki

Travis wrote a piece about this last week, but I just want to reiterate his point. I was a huge fan of Gesicki coming out of the draft last year, and I still believe he can be a weapon if used properly. Adam Gase and Co. insisted on turning Gesicki into a blocking tight end, which was not a good decision.

My hope is that Chad O’Shea and tight ends coach George Godsey see Gesicki’s value as a receiver/flex tight end and utilize him properly, allowing him to reach his full potential. His athleticism is well-documented and the Dolphins are loaded with blocking tight ends/H-back type players. Gesicki can be a safety blanket for Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen this season.