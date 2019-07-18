Staff Predictions: Which rookie will have the biggest impact in 2019?

The Dolphins enter Year 1 of the rebuild under the leadership of Brian Flores and Chris Grier with what appears to be an extremely green and unproven roster. While there is veteran talent on this roster, there will be ample opportunity for rookies, both drafted and undrafted, to earn roster spots and snaps.

With that being said, the LOD staff took a shot at predicting which Dolphins rookie will have the biggest impact this upcoming season.

Chris Kowalewski

Prediction: Andrew Van Ginkel

Every Dolphins fan should be hoping that Clemson DT, Christian Wilkins is the most impactful rookie from Miami’s 2019 draft class. When you select someone at the 13th overall pick, anything less could be potentially disappointing for a team which has such a perceived lack of talent. However, it works both ways and the number of open competitions provides huge opportunities for rookies across the board.

Whilst I am certainly hopeful for big impacts in the running game from FB Chandler Cox and by having a mauler on the O-Line in G, Michael Dieter I think the most significant addition could be in the form of the Dolphins’ surprise 5th round pick, LB Andrew Van Ginkel. With 99 tackles (19.5 for a loss), 12 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions in 2 years at Wisconsin (2017-2018), Van Ginkel plays with a high level of energy and has an inherent nose for the football.

A lot of people hadn’t heard of Van Ginkel before Miami’s pick at 151 but the hope is that, in time, he can develop into a playmaker for the Dolphins defense under Brian Flores.

Speed, energy and football smarts could go a long way in Miami’s new defensive scheme and Van Ginkel could grow to be a great compliment to Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan – think Kiko Alonso, but more of his big highlight plays than the forgettable failed coverages and the Dolphins could have unearthed a talented gem as part of the future of their young team.

Travis Wingfield

Prediction: Christian Wilkins

Taking chalk doesn’t make for entertaining journalism, but let’s be real here, Wilkins is the only rookie guaranteed to play significant time on the Dolphins. He’s a disruptive force against the pass with the athleticism and intelligence to execute the many games (stunts, twists, slants) of a Brian Flores front.

Wilkins’ position versatility likely led to Miami’s infatuation with the multi-degreed, multi-championship winning collegiate star. As the 3-tech, 4i, or even some reps outside as the 7-tech, Wilkins is going to play upwards of 75% of the Dolphins defensive snaps as a rookie.

Shawn Digity

Prediction: Michael Deiter

There’s nothing to necessarily base this on other than my belief that Deiter is the most pro ready. And that much is certainly arguable; others might want to say Christian Wilkins, and I’d be OK with that. But I’m giving the go-ahead to Deiter.

I think he’ll still take a bruising in training camp while he gets his NFL bearings, but he’ll also become the most productive rookie this year. This wasn’t really a draft class that boasted a lot of guys that could step in and start on Day 1. Andrew Van Ginkel, Isaiah Prince, Myles Gaskin, and Chandler Cox are all late-rounders and role-players, so to me, the conversation comes down to two frontrunners: Michael Deiter and Christian Wilkins.

Deiter will be able to quickly step up to the plate if he shows out in camp because of the dearth of offensive linemen the Dolphins find themselves in. Deiter will be the best of the bunch, but that also doesn’t mean it’s going to be a spotless performance during the regular season.

He’ll get truly tested by guys like Quinnen Williams twice this season against the Jets, Fletcher Cox v. the Eagles in Week 15 and Geno Atkins v. The Bengals in Week 16. The season will definitely show more promise than concern, and Deiter will become an anchor for years to come after earning some stripes this year.

Andrew Mitchell

Prediction: Michael Deiter

While it’s difficult to put Christian Wilikins in this spot, I think with our DL rotation he could technically have less of an overall impact due to snap counts. Whereas, in Deiter’s case, I fully anticipate him starting on our weak offensive line and playing the entire season.

Deiter comes from Wisconsin, who are notorious for churning out high quality offensive lineman. The Dolphins have struggled at the Guard position for a long time now and I expect Deiter to help alleviate that void.



All in all I think our entire rookie class is going to have a solid impact regardless due to the fact this is a season for development and experience. But with issues along the offensive line and the habitual lack of solid guard play, I see Deiter as having a huge impact on solidifying our run game and developing into an above average starter for years to come.

Jason Hrina

Prediction: Michael Deiter

Michael Deiter is poised to be the biggest contributor from this rookie class. There is nothing sexy or intricate about this selection; it speaks more about the state of the roster than it does about each rookie’s potential.

With a such a weak offensive line, the Miami Dolphins need any upgrade they can find. Barring an absolutely miserable preseason, Deiter should find himself starting a majority of the games this season at left guard.

Players like Myles Gaskin and Chandler Cox can pose as offensive threats, but just how much playing time will they receive behind Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage?

Christian Wilkins should be the biggest playmaker of the bunch, but he’s sitting behind Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Akeem Spence on the depth chart. He may only see a limited amount of snaps this season, even as a high 1st-round pick.

The hope here is that Deiter will be able to solidify one of the guard spots and get the Miami Dolphins 2020 quarterback in a secure spot to begin (or continue) their career.

Gabe Hauari

Prediction: Chandler Cox

This might be the un-sexiest pick of them all (yes, even less sexy than picking Michael Deiter), but I sincerely believe Chandler Cox is going to have a big impact on the Dolphins run game this season.

You don’t spend a draft pick on a fullback unless you plan on using him in a variety of ways. Cox has shown the ability to be a bulldozer as a blocker, but he can also catch passes out of the backfield. I also assume Chad O’Shea will utilize him in short yardage and goal line situations.

James Develin made a huge impact for the Patriots last season, and I suspect Chandler Cox will have a similar impact on Miami this season.