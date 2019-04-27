Miami Dolphins
State of the Dolphins Post Draft
Assessing the Miami Dolphins for 2019 and Beyond
When Stephen Ross approached the microphone to address the media on January 31, he knew wholesale changes were on the horizon.
Years of poor cap management, a perplexing front office structure and a shaky coaching staff, and a roster littered with needs, 2019 was indubitably going to be about new faces.
The Dolphins new brain trust hacked off over-priced veterans that didn’t live up their to gaudy contract figures. They moved on from seven-year incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They said goodbye to legendary, future Ring of Honor member Cam Wake. They sat quietly through free agency while pushing resources into the future.
The integral part of year-one, of this multi-year rebuild, came to its conclusion Saturday in Nashville. Over the weekend Miami added seven players — six of them rookies.
The headliner of the draft was not the acquisition of a first-year player, but 22-year-old Quarterback Josh Rosen, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals. You can read the impact of Rosen’s acquisition here.
Rosen gets 16 games to prove to the Dolphins that he, and he alone, is worth passing up on the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, and the entirety of the 2020 quarterback draft class.
Miami’s rookie crop includes the following positions: defensive tackle, two offensive linemen, linebacker, tailback, and fullback.
Christian Wilkins will play immediately and abundantly – he’s already Miami’s best interior pass rusher.
Michael Deiter will start on the offensive line opening day, barring something unforeseen.
Andrew Van Ginkel will begin as a core special teamer with an outside shot of earning sub-package reps.
Isaiah Prince will compete for the swing tackle position.
Chandler Cox is a multi-faceted fullback that lines up all over the offensive formation; he will likely have to hold off one or two undrafted free agent fullbacks.
Myles Gaskin will be the third running back. He is one of two college football players to rush for 1,200 or more yards, four straight years.
Now, Miami turns its focus to undrafted free agency. Still double-digit players shy of the league allotted 90-man roster for training camp, the Phins will be as busy as any team on the market.
Miami’s Depth Chart, entering training camp, will look something like this:
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|3rd String
|4th String
|QB
|Rosen
|Fitzpatrick
|Ruddock
|Falk
|RB
|Drake
|Ballage
|Gaskin
|Farrow
|FB
|Cox
|WR
|Stills
|Parker
|Louis
|WR
|Wilson
|Butler
|Horn
|WR
|Grant
|Ford
|TE
|Allen
|Gesicki
|O’Leary
|Smythe/Walford
|LT
|Tunsil
|Sterup
|Jones-Smith
|LG
|Deiter
|Asiata
|C
|Kilgore
|Hilland
|RG
|Reed
|Dunn
|RT
|Davis
|Prince
|DE
|Wilkins
|Carradine
|Norton
|NT
|Godchaux
|Spence
|Pittman
|Mbu/Neto
|DE
|Taylor
|Harris
|Woodard
|Volaga
|OLB
|Baker
|Poling
|Burgess
|Holmes
|MLB
|McMillan
|Allen
|Hull
|OLB
|Alonso
|Van Ginkel
|Elliot
|Eguavoen
|CB
|Howard
|McTyer
|Tankersley
|Wiltz
|CB
|Rowe
|Armstrong
|Lammons
|SCB
|McCain
|Davis
|Delaney
|FS
|Fitzpatrick
|Smith
|Aikens
|SS
|Jones
|McDonald
|ST
|K – Sanders
|P – Haack
|LS – Denney
Hardly a championship team on paper, the Dolphins are more than aware of their own future holdings. The 2020 season sets up as a big one for Miami, both on the field and in the play acquisition period. With roughly $120 million to spend in free agency, and minimal commitments to the quarterback position, Miami will have to find a happy medium between a conservative approach, and spending to get to the cap floor.
Ideally, a healthy chunk of that available money would go to retaining the Dolphins own draft hits. Star corner Xavien Howard is up first — he will likely come to training camp with a new contract.
Star Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil is next in order of importance, though Miami still has club control on the Ole Miss product through 2020, and that’s before franchise tags are considered.
Kenyan Drake and Jakeem Grant are due after this season — both could be signed for team-friendly deals, provided they get done this summer.
After that, the 2017 draft class pair of defensive tackles — Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor — have played well enough to earn second contracts, though urgency is not required with two years to go on their respective deals.
Money isn’t the only object of Miami’s desire in the 2020 offseason. Chris Grier, and his reassembled council of decision makers, are loaded with draft capital a year down the road.
The Dolphins currently possess the following draft picks:
|Round
|Number of Picks
|1
|1
|2
|2 (Saints)
|3
|2 (Ja’Wuan James comp pick)
|4
|2 (Titans)
|5
|1 (Cam Wake comp pick)
|6
|1
|7
|2 (Jordan Lucas trade
If Josh Rosen is capable of proving he is the man going forward, Miami will have an embarrassment of riches with which to surround him, but also to fill out the remaining holes on the defense.
Miami are in a position to knock this thing out of the park, just as they were in 2013 under Jeff Ireland. That offseason was, notoriously, the worst in Dolphins history.
If the Dolphins are to fulfill Stephen Ross’ itch for a sustained playoff contender, Chris Grier and company must execute the complete converse of Ireland’s 2013 botch job.
News
Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Last updated: April 27, 7:10 PM EST
The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.
Signed:
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
CB Kyron Brown, Akron
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson Wake Forest
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.
— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019
More UDFA deals, per sources:
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019
More UDFA news: Colorado State WR Preston Williams, a non-Combine invite, is signing with the #Dolphins. … #UNC DE Malik Carney to the #Lions … McNeese State LB BJ Blunt to the #Redskins … #UCF CB Rashard Causey to the #Falcons … #UCLA OL Andre James to the #Raiders.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019
Northwestern CB Montre Hartage announced a bit ago that he's signing with Miami. 9 career INTs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
News
Dolphins Add a Fullback – Draft Auburn’s Chandler Cox
It has long been rumored that the Dolphins would be in on a fullback. With the New England influence making its way south to Miami, and James Develin playing 36% of the Pats offensive reps, Chandler Cox has a chance to see a healthy portion of playing time as a rookie.
Cox isn’t exclusively a fullback, however.
Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:
FB – 284 snaps
TE – 112 snaps
WR – 52 snaps (48 slot)
HB – 47 snaps
QB – 2 snaps
Not your typical fullback#Dolphins #NFLDraft
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 27, 2019
Cox joins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and rookie Myles Gaskin in a backfield full of multi-faceted skill sets.
Chandler Cox. War damn eagle. pic.twitter.com/GhMpJaoSDs
— Josh Cohen (@jco3215) September 5, 2018
And not only is Chandler Cox gonna lay the wood, but he’s gonna give the defender a lil disrespectful shove just so he doesn’t forget who knocked him silly pic.twitter.com/kNoYsvpCVC
— Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 5, 2018
News
Dolphins Draft Washington Running Back Myles Gaskins
With the 234th-pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins beefed up the backfield with one of college football’s most productive running backs.
Myles Gaskins rushed for 1,200 yards or more each of his four years at Washington. He’s a smooth glider, displays tremendous balance through the hole and as he absorbs contact, and always picks the right hole with his top-shelf vision.
Gaskin functions in both gap and zone schemes and will occasionally provide the quarterback an option in the passing game, though it’s not his strong suit.
Gaskin is a team captain and averaged 5.6 yards-per-carry on 945 career carries at Washington; he found the end zone 62 times.
Round 5, pick 162: Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington (5’9, 205 lbs)
One of the more underrated running backs in the draft. Labeled as a pass-catching back, but has the strength and power to be a three down back. Very patient with good vision. Lots of starting experience. pic.twitter.com/97NIgqfDCM
— Chris Varughese (@NorthBear02) April 21, 2019
Have a night, Myles Gaskin.
As in a career-high 202 rushing yards in Washington's rout of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/j0pFJhP7OR
— ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2017
when Jared Hilbers went down, Myles Gaskin refused to leave the field without him, even though he could have easily been celebrating the TD he just scored
I’m gonna miss #MMFG so much pic.twitter.com/hrbWcXFMhb
— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) November 25, 2018
PapaPickett
April 27, 2019 at 7:04 pm
Ireland’s 2013 wasnt that bad. Wheeler and Ellerbe were busts immediately but Queezy Joe deserved all the credit. Dion Jordan was an LB and Philbin couldnt wrap his thin head around it.