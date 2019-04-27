Connect with us

State of the Dolphins Post Draft

Travis Wingfield

Published

51 mins ago

on

Assessing the Miami Dolphins for 2019 and Beyond

Catch up on all of our draft coverage:
Josh Rosen Film Study
Christian Wilkins Profile
Michael Deiter Profile
Andrew Van Ginkel Profile
Isaiah Prince Profile
Chandler Cox Profile
Myles Gaskin Profile

When Stephen Ross approached the microphone to address the media on January 31, he knew wholesale changes were on the horizon.

Years of poor cap management, a perplexing front office structure and a shaky coaching staff, and a roster littered with needs, 2019 was indubitably going to be about new faces.

The Dolphins new brain trust hacked off over-priced veterans that didn’t live up their to gaudy contract figures. They moved on from seven-year incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They said goodbye to legendary, future Ring of Honor member Cam Wake. They sat quietly through free agency while pushing resources into the future.

Image Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The integral part of year-one, of this multi-year rebuild, came to its conclusion Saturday in Nashville. Over the weekend Miami added seven players — six of them rookies.

The headliner of the draft was not the acquisition of a first-year player, but 22-year-old Quarterback Josh Rosen, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals. You can read the impact of Rosen’s acquisition here.

Rosen gets 16 games to prove to the Dolphins that he, and he alone, is worth passing up on the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, and the entirety of the 2020 quarterback draft class.

Miami’s rookie crop includes the following positions: defensive tackle, two offensive linemen, linebacker, tailback, and fullback.

Christian Wilkins will play immediately and abundantly – he’s already Miami’s best interior pass rusher.

Michael Deiter will start on the offensive line opening day, barring something unforeseen.

Andrew Van Ginkel will begin as a core special teamer with an outside shot of earning sub-package reps.

Isaiah Prince will compete for the swing tackle position.

Chandler Cox is a multi-faceted fullback that lines up all over the offensive formation; he will likely have to hold off one or two undrafted free agent fullbacks.

Myles Gaskin will be the third running back. He is one of two college football players to rush for 1,200 or more yards, four straight years.

Now, Miami turns its focus to undrafted free agency. Still double-digit players shy of the league allotted 90-man roster for training camp, the Phins will be as busy as any team on the market.

Miami’s Depth Chart, entering training camp, will look something like this:

 

Position Starter Backup 3rd String 4th String
QB Rosen Fitzpatrick Ruddock Falk
RB Drake Ballage Gaskin Farrow
FB Cox
WR Stills Parker Louis
WR Wilson Butler Horn
WR Grant Ford
TE Allen Gesicki O’Leary Smythe/Walford
LT Tunsil Sterup Jones-Smith
LG Deiter Asiata
C Kilgore Hilland
RG Reed Dunn
RT Davis Prince
DE Wilkins Carradine Norton
NT Godchaux Spence Pittman Mbu/Neto
DE Taylor Harris Woodard Volaga
OLB Baker Poling Burgess Holmes
MLB McMillan Allen Hull
OLB Alonso Van Ginkel Elliot Eguavoen
CB Howard McTyer Tankersley Wiltz
CB Rowe Armstrong Lammons
SCB McCain Davis Delaney
FS Fitzpatrick Smith Aikens
SS Jones McDonald
ST K – Sanders P – Haack LS – Denney

 

Hardly a championship team on paper, the Dolphins are more than aware of their own future holdings. The 2020 season sets up as a big one for Miami, both on the field and in the play acquisition period. With roughly $120 million to spend in free agency, and minimal commitments to the quarterback position, Miami will have to find a happy medium between a conservative approach, and spending to get to the cap floor.

Ideally, a healthy chunk of that available money would go to retaining the Dolphins own draft hits. Star corner Xavien Howard is up first — he will likely come to training camp with a new contract.

Star Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil is next in order of importance, though Miami still has club control on the Ole Miss product through 2020, and that’s before franchise tags are considered.

Kenyan Drake and Jakeem Grant are due after this season — both could be signed for team-friendly deals, provided they get done this summer.

After that, the 2017 draft class pair of defensive tackles — Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor — have played well enough to earn second contracts, though urgency is not required with two years to go on their respective deals.

Money isn’t the only object of Miami’s desire in the 2020 offseason. Chris Grier, and his reassembled council of decision makers, are loaded with draft capital a year down the road.

The Dolphins currently possess the following draft picks:

Round Number of Picks
1 1
2 2 (Saints)
3 2 (Ja’Wuan James comp pick)
4 2 (Titans)
5 1 (Cam Wake comp pick)
6 1
7 2 (Jordan Lucas trade

 

If Josh Rosen is capable of proving he is the man going forward, Miami will have an embarrassment of riches with which to surround him, but also to fill out the remaining holes on the defense.

Miami are in a position to knock this thing out of the park, just as they were in 2013 under Jeff Ireland. That offseason was, notoriously, the worst in Dolphins history.

If the Dolphins are to fulfill Stephen Ross’ itch for a sustained playoff contender, Chris Grier and company must execute the complete converse of Ireland’s 2013 botch job.

@WingfieldNFL

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    PapaPickett

    April 27, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Ireland’s 2013 wasnt that bad. Wheeler and Ellerbe were busts immediately but Queezy Joe deserved all the credit. Dion Jordan was an LB and Philbin couldnt wrap his thin head around it.

    Reply

LATEST

