Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Defensive Ends
Prelude
The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.
Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.
Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.
It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.
In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.
Defensive Ends
Current Cash Owed: ~ $21.4 Million
NFL Average: ~ $18 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Robert Quinn – $13 M
Though Quinn staved off injury and had flashes, that $13 million figure is a black eye on the Dolphins books for 2019. Quinn was better against the run than the pass, offering little as an outside rusher.
Still just 29-years-old, there will be a market for Quinn, but he’s likely miscast in this new defensive scheme. With no penalty to move on, this decision is an easy one.
Quinn’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Andre Branch – $7 M
Holding the Dolphins financially hostage the last two seasons, Branch is certain to follow the man who agreed to that deal (Mike Tannenbaum) to the exit. Miami will accrue a $2 million cap hit when Branch is handed his walking papers – a worthwhile loss compared to paying an additional $5 million, on top of the $2 million, to keep this rotational defensive end.
Branch’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Charles Harris – $1.4 M
It’s difficult to imagine a worse sophomore campaign for the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Harris looked more passive and confused than his rookie season. He was often physically dominated in the run game and handled one-on-one against tight ends as a rusher – not good.
The transition to this new scheme is Harris’ last hope to resurrect his Dolphins career. He’ll be back in some capacity in 2019, though it could be in a move to linebacker. This defense doesn’t play outside linebackers in the traditional sense and Harris has shown flashes in a two-point stance.
Harris’ Projected 2019 Action: Rotational Edge/Outside Linebacker
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
Cam Wake – $8 M
The selfless, hometown-discount-taking future Hall of Famer has been the bright spot in a difficult era of Dolphins football. Forget the age, Wake consistently finds himself atop the pressure-rate leaderboard.
Like Quinn, however, the scheme fit isn’t apparent. Wake would either need to kick inside as a five-technique or trim down and improve his coverage skills as an OLB – neither are strengths at this stage of his career.
Wake’s Projected 2019 Action: Not Re-signed
William Hayes – $4 M
Though Hayes is the quintessential rotational five-tech in this defense, it’s difficult to imagine Miami will pay for a 34-year-old end with two consecutive seasons ending on I.R.
Hayes’ Projected 2019 Action: Not Re-signed
Johnathan Woodard – $555 K
Woodard has the make-up to be an integral part of the rotation at end. He played well before an injury in 2018 and has the requisite size and stature to play that off-tackle position, but also slide inside to a three-technique.
Woodard’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed, rotational DE
2019 Defensive End Free Agent Market:
Miami’s most sought after free agent target likely falls into this category as Trey Flowers is the ideal fit at the position. He can kick inside and play defensive tackle, operate as an edge and point-man on all games (stunts, slants, and twists) up front. Brian Flores could build his front around Flowers in Miami.
The Patriot pipeline doesn’t stop there as John Simon is set to hit the open market. Flowers, age-26, would cost a pretty penny. Miami did declare its intentions to sit out on this portion of the market, but Flowers is an exception. Simon, age-28, would come at a fraction of the cost.
Dolphins fans need to rethink the definition of the defensive end position as the pure edge rushers won’t be on the shopping list any longer. On-ball linebackers are the typical rushers in this scheme as the rush comes from discipline and gap-responsibility more so than pure one-on-one prowess.
Dante Fowler is another prized target to keep in mind. He resurrected his career with the Rams and has played under Dolphins D-line Coach Marion Hobby. At 255 pounds, with a fluid change-of-direction skill set, Fowler fits the new prototype.
If Brandon Copeland isn’t’ re-signed by the Jets, he could be a bargain buy as a rotational player. Copeland had five sacks, 35 tackles, and 14 quarterback hits in 2018.
2019 Defensive End Draft Class:
A lot of the players cast as edge rushers by the draftniks might project to linebacker in Brian Flores’ defense. A loaded class could put Miami in position to get a blue chip player with the 13th pick. Between Jachai Polite (Florida), Brian Burns (Florida State), and Clelin Ferrell (Clemson), Miami will get a crack at a five-star talent. Nick Bosa (Ohio State) and Josh Allen (Kentucky) will push one or more of these talented edge players into Miami’s lap at the 13th pick.
Chase Winovich (Michigan) and Zach Allen (Boston College) are prototypical scheme fits that should be available on day-two.
From the athletic freak files, Texas’ Charles Omenihu would give Miami the length and versatility at the position it doesn’t currently possess (second-round).
Options later in the draft include Oshane Ximines (Old Dominion), Daniel Wise (Kansas), Isaiah Buggs (Alabama), and Gerald Willis (Miami), among others.
2019 Defensive End Prediction:
There is a lot of crossover between this spot and the interior defensive line as the two can be synonymous, at times, in this scheme. Vincent Taylor, for instance, will see some reps as a “defensive end” under this pliable front.
It’s not particularly a depth chart stacking but, rather, defining the positions based on role. We can expect Miami to scour the lower-level free agency market and use a mid-round pick on a player like Winovich or Allen.
5, 6, 7, and 9-tech – Free Agent (Flowers), or high draft pick (Omenihu)
3, 4i, and 5-tech – Vincent Taylor
Base End 1 – Rookie (Winovich, Allen)
Base End 2 – Johnathan Woodard
5, 7, 9-tech – Charles Harris (limited capacity with time at OLB)
Tomorrow: Interior Defensive Line
@WingfieldNFL
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Offensive Line
Offensive Line
Current Cash Owed: ~ $13 Million
NFL Average: ~ $30 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Laremy Tunsil – $2.1 M
Arguably the best left tackle in the NFL, Tunsil is going to break the bank when he hits free agency. Fortunately, Miami can sit on their hands for three years, if they choose, on the decision. 2019 is the final year on his rookie deal but the ‘Phins can exercise a fifth-year option that will pay Tunsil an eight-figure salary in 2020 and then use the franchise tag in 2021 if need be.
All of that is a contingency plan, however. The Dolphins can set-and-forget the Left Tackle position for a half-decade, and set a precedent in the organization, by rewarding the team’s best player.
Tunsil’s elite feet and pass protection skills were matched by dominant work in the run-game. Locking out the likes of Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney, Miami’s protection schemes are built around Tunsil’s ability to shut down the game’s elite one-on-one.
Tunsil’s Projected 2019 Action: Starting Left Tackle
Josh Sitton – $7 M
Miami faces a lot of difficult decisions this off-season with none potentially tougher than deciding on a future Hall of Fame Left Guard. Sitton provided stability, even just for one game, at a position that has long been lacking. But the durability concerns are legitimate for a 33-year-old.
Missing games each of the last three years and owed a healthy pay-day for an interior lineman, the prospects to cut Sitton are legitimate. But Miami’s failures to pick up stunts and properly communicate protection calls appeared fixed in Sitton’s one game in 2018. Those problems returned and persisted once Sitton was out of the line-up.
If the New England operation is any indication of how Miami will do business on the O-line, Sitton will be gone.
Sitton’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Dan Kilgore – $2.8 M
Originally thought as a savvy move to bring in a quality player under budget, Kilgore’s torn triceps backfired that plan. Kilgore’s start to the year wasn’t going in that direction to begin with as he struggled immensely with power-players.
This is pretty cut-and-dry decision.
Kilgore’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Ted Larsen – $1.9 M
Easier than the decision to move on from Kilgore, Larsen will be playing football elsewhere in 2019 – if at all.
Let us never forget the “TED! TED! TED!” chants that reverberated throughout the Dolphins locker room post-New England game for his efforts on the miracle play.
Larsen’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
Ja’Wuan James – $2.1 M
The highest paid right tackle in 2019 is due $11.1 million (Lane Johnson, PHI). If Miami wants to retain James’ services, the baseline for the new deal won’t be far from that mark. Detroit’s Ricky Wagner signed for $9 mil per, about where James can expect to land on the open market.
Miami has plenty of room to make this work and with only one surefire starter on the books on the o-line, letting James walk is not an option. He does have slumps that result in poor pass protection and failures in the run game, but he’s been a solid and, at times, spectacular tackle.
James’ Projected 2019 Action: Re-Signed estimated 4 years/$38 million
Jesse Davis – $510 K
An exclusive rights free agent, the ball is in Miami’s court to decide Davis’ football future. After a promising finish to the 2017 season Davis cratered in 2018. He got whipped by Geno Atkins in Cincinnati, had an atrocious game at home against Buffalo, but locked out Akiem Hicks when the Bears came to town.
Davis will be brought back but his starter status will have to be re-earned via a competition, though his versatility as a tackle gives him more leverage.
Davis’ Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed as the sixth man.
Travis Swanson – $850 K
The pleasant surprise of this group, Swanson was Miami’s most viable option at center all season. That might speak more to the quality (or lack thereof) of Miami’s group as a whole, however.
Swanson is a swing option and could get an invite back to camp.
Swanson’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed/Camp Invite
Sam Young – $900 K
Sam Young had one of the worst stretches of play ever experienced on an NFL field back in week-five. Filling in for Laremy Tunsil, Young allowed 3 sacks on 12 reps and two more pressures. Serving as the ‘Phins swing tackle for the last three years, the time to move on is now.
Young’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Wesley Johnson – $790 K
Another body brought in to make up for all the injuries on the interior, Johnson’s career didn’t revitalize the way Adam Gase and company had hoped.
Johnson’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Jake Brendel – $630 K
Playing in just one game Brendel’s prospects for development were delayed considerably. He’s had moments but that lack of availability will be the first thing the new regime sees upon reviewing his file. He could be brought back for camp, but he’s on thin ice.
Brendel’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed/Camp Invite
Isaac Asiata – $555 K
Teaching and development has long been a problem for Miami’s Big Uglies. Asiata was an incredibly raw prospect with little technical and fundamental refinement, so it’s no surprise he never put it together in Miami.
Asiata’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Zach Sterup – $510 K
Playing significant time in the 2017 finale was a failed experiment for Sterup and his one start (six games total) in 2018 didn’t provide any semblance of improvement.
Sterup’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
2019 Offensive Line Free Agent Market:
Operating under the assumption that James is back at right tackle and Davis as the swingman, along with Tunsil at left tackle that leaves some work to be done for Miami.
The Center position’s value has increased in recent years. Miami, on the other hand, hasn’t had a viable option for the position in years. Mike Pouncey was either too hurt to play, or too hurt to play effectively, and the position was even worse in 2018 after he was cut.
Miami announced a strong stance against spending in free agency but acquiring a legitimate captain right in the middle of the offense would be a wise decision.
Mitch Morse should shake free from Kansas City. He missed five games and his backup, Austin Reiter, filled in without missing a beat. New Assistant G.M. Marvin Allen was the Director of College Scouting in Kansas City when the Chiefs took Morse in the second round in the 2015 NFL Draft.
The rest of the center market isn’t attractive.
At guard, things don’t look much better. Age is the predominant feature of the better players on the list (Mike Iupati – 32, Andy Levitre – 33, Rodger Saffold – 31, James Carpenter – 30, Ramon Foster – 33).
Quinton Spain from Tennessee would be worth a look to recapture some of the magic from earlier in his career. J.R. Sweezy has long been a staple of Seattle’s power run game if the Dolphins are so inclined to venture down that path.
A.J. Cann has a connection to new OL Coach Pat Flaherty – he’s a 27-year-old with 59 career starts. Cann was excellent in 2017 but endured serious regression in 2018.
2019 Offensive Line Draft Class:
The shine on this year’s interior-line class is brimming. If Miami strikes out on Kyler Murray a trade back to accumulate top-100 picks could instantly fix the line ala the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.
Dalton Risner (KSU), Chris Lindstrom (BC), and Garrett Bradbury (NC State) all have first-round pedigrees – those are the options in Miami’s trade-back scenario.
The second tier offers some potential day-one starters as well. Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State, Center), Dru Samia (Oklahoma, Guard) and just about everyone from the Wisconsin O-line (Michael Deiter and Beau Benzaschawel – both guards).
Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy (C/G) and Lamont Gaillard from Georgia (C) are high-profile options as well.
2019 Offensive Line Roster Prediction:
As you can tell, the option combinations are endless. Miami has a lot of work to do on this area of the roster. If Kyler Murray (or the QB of the Dolphins’ choice) is gone, the opportunity to rebuild the trenches exists. This is the best offensive line draft class in some time and the aforementioned interior free agent options provide plenty of value.
Re-signing James and Tunsil rounding into his prime gives Miami arguably the best bookends in the league. From there, two interior additions could finally give the ‘Phins a stable line.
LT – Laremy Tunsil
LG – FA/Rookie
C – Mitch Moore (Veteran FA)
RG – A.J. Cann (FA/Rookie)
RT – Ja’Wuan James
Swingman- Jesse Davis
Backup C – Jake Brendel
Tomorrow: Edge Defenders
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Tight Ends
Tight Ends
Current Cash Owed: ~ $2.4 Million
NFL Average: ~ $7 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Nick O’Leary – $1.1 M
Serving as the only functional tight end on the roster last year, O’Leary’s impact was rewarded with a seven-figure, one-year contract extension. Miami’s implementation of the split zone scheme (bringing the tight end across the formation to dig out the backside pursuit) was made possible by O’Leary.
With MarQueis Gray lost in training camp, O’Leary operated in a similar H-back role lining up in the backfield in 11 and 12-personnel packages. With a New England Patriots influence on the new staff, O’Leary could get some more run in this role in 2019.
O’Leary’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Mike Gesicki – $780 K
It’s difficult to imagine a worse rookie season for Miami’s highly-touted, athletic, second-round draft choice. His inability to figure out the footwork from seemingly every alignment, stumbling through his routes, and getting tossed around while in-line should’ve been the most perplexing part of Gesicki’s trial season – but it wasn’t.
Lining up in-line and being called on to pass protect on more than 20% of his snaps speaks more to the incompetence of Adam Gase than Gesicki’s underwhelming physicality. Gesicki requires a rebuild from the ground up and the Dolphins should not count on him for significant playing time in 2019.
Gesicki’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Durham Smythe – $470 K
Showing better than his fellow rookie, Smythe’s playing time was not reflective of the on-field performance. Smythe is incredibly unpolished as a pass receiver, but he made some hay as a run blocker down the stretch (see Brandon Bolden’s long touchdown run against the Pats).
New England’s run-heavy scheme took off this year when the tight ends squeezed down and acted as additional offensive linemen. This was the area where Smythe excelled at Notre Dame and, frankly, he has more upside in this offense than Gesicki.
Smythe’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
MarQueis Gray – $1 M
Another victim of Gase’s strange personnel decisions, Gray was an afterthought much of his Miami career. His two-game stretch filling in for injured tight ends sprung back-to-back 200-yard rushing games from Jay Ajayi. Then, mysteriously, Gray never saw a heavy workload again – the same was true of 2017.
Then, in 2018, Gray tore his Achilles and opened the door for O’Leary to take his job – which is exactly what happened.
Gray’s Projected 2019 Action: Not Re-Signed
A.J. Derby – $600 K
After a strong start to 2018, Derby never recovered from a lingering foot injury. Another Gase favorite, Derby doesn’t figure into the plans of this new staff. After all, he was cut by the Patriots in 2016.
Derby’s Projected 2019 Action: Not Re-Signed
2019 Tight End Free Agent Market:
Miami could go in any number of directions at this position. Chris Grier’s promotion likely means the team won’t cut bait on either of last year’s rookies, but they shouldn’t feel safe from true competition.
The list of free agent tight ends is underwhelming, but it’s more about fit than overall talent. Luke Wilson ($2.5 M in 2018) was a one-year rental for the Lions – he was a long-time staple of some run-heavy offenses in Seattle. Miami’s new OL Coach, George Godsey, was on Detroit’s staff last year, so a connection exists that way.
Tyler Kroft is a 26-year-old product that was ascending prior to a season-ending foot injury in 2018. He played 825 snaps in 2017 and caught 42 passes. Returning from the IR as he heads into free agency could diminish his price tag. Kroft played TE and WR in college, plays in the slot, in-line, and in the backfield. Kroft could sign as a clear-cut number one in Miami.
Other options include Maxx Williams (Baltimore), Clive Walford (NYJ), and Jesse Davis (Pittsburgh) – though it’s extremely doubtful that Pittsburgh allows Davis to walk.
2019 Tight End Draft Class:
From a roster-building standpoint, it seems more logical to seek out the free agent class than to inject the room with more inexperience. 2018 will carry more significance for Gesicki and Smythe and, if a tight end is added via the draft, it likely comes on day-three.
If Miami pounces early, the target ought to be Irv Smith Jr. from Alabama. An exceptional route runner and elite run-blocker, Smith has been described as a “perfect TE for the Pats,” a moniker that migrates south to Miami henceforth.
Georgia’s Isaac Nauta is a more likely target later on with his polish in the run game gleaming in the SEC. He’s shown a penchant for proper body position to seal off lanes, but also operates well in space (H-back and Fullback potential). If Miami are looking for a New England-type Tight End, this is the guy.
Other feasible options are UCLA’s Caleb Wilson, LSU’s Foster Moreau, and Rutgers’ Jerome Washington.
2019 Tight End Roster Prediction:
This was the most difficult prediction thus far. Reports surfaced, after Miami selected Gesicki, that the Patriots were interested in scooping up the Penn State product. In that case, there’s hope yet that Gesicki can be rescued from his curious usage and lack of functional strength.
Smythe offers juxtaposition to Gesicki so it’ll be interesting to see how the Dolphins balance those two in their roles.
An educated guess leads me to think the Dolphins will seek out a mid-level free agent type to compete for the starting gig while rolling with the three holdovers from 2018.
1.) FA
2.) Durham Smythe
3.) Mike Gesicki
4.) Nick O’Leary
Tomorrow: Offensive Line
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Wide Receivers
Wide Receivers
Current Cash Owed: ~ $32 Million
NFL Average: ~ $17 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Albert Wilson – $7 M
Accruing an injury casts professional football players off to the island of misfit toys. For those that can recall all the way back to week-seven, Wilson was enjoying a breakout campaign. Before his injury Wilson led the league in yards-after-catch, YAC average, explosive touchdowns (TDs from 20+ yards (75, 74, 43, and 29 yards out) and willed Miami to a win over the league’s top defense – Chicago Bears.
Returning from the injury and getting his legs ready for opening day bears watching, but Wilson (age-27 this summer) will take off in this match-up based, quick-hitting passing offense.
Wilson’s Projected 2019 Action: Starting WR
Kenny Stills – $8 M
A popular name on the cap casualty list, Stills’ true value is hardly appreciated by the casual fan. In an offense predicated on complex route combinations that require clear-outs, and a consistent vertical threat to challenge the deep portion of the field, Stills holds high-value.
His production took a monumental dip when Ryan Tannehill’s shoulder turned into linguini, but Stills remains an elite vertical threat. The 27-year-old is going to be held in high-regard by this new coaching staff.
Stills’ Projected 2019 Action: Starting WR
Jakeem Grant – $720 K
Brimming with potential, we’ve never seen peak Jakeem Grant in the NFL. There are some concerns with the consistency in his route running as well as understanding sight adjustments, but the explosive nature of his game is difficult to ignore.
He was the only return man to house a kickoff and a punt in 2018, he scored two long touchdowns in the come-from-behind win over Oakland, and has flashed big-play ability his entire career.
Grant will start if the Dolphins omit addressing the position in the off-season. If the Dolphins acquire a true X receiver Grant should, at minimum, see 70% of the offensive snaps.
Grant’s Projected 2019 Action: Specific Packages (70+% snaps)/Return Specialist
Brice Butler – $805 K
One of the real bargain deals on the team, Butler provided the Dolphins with some much needed size and physicality at the position late in 2018. A journeyman, Butler is under contract for peanuts in 2019 and should provide competition for any rookie or low-level free agent acquisition targeted by Miami.
Butler’s Projected 2019 Action: Backup/Situational X WR
Danny Amendola – $6 M
The Dolphins can get away from Amendola’s contract without penalty. The $6 million may seem like a drop in the bucket (36th highest paid WR in the NFL), but numbers always require context. Amendola has missed games in each of the last four years, he was under 10 yards per reception, and scored just once.
He’s not a red zone threat, offers nothing vertically, he’s limited explosively, and he’s going to be 34 next season. He was a progress stopper for Wilson and Grant in 2018 and Miami would be wise to part ways in 2019.
The default rebuttal against this idea is his familiarity with the coaches and veteran presence. Those traits, for a vastly limited player, aren’t worth 3% of the cap space.
Amendola’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Devante Parker – $9.4 M
Devante Parker is going to be released before the new league year begins and he has no one to blame but himself.
Parker’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
Leonte Carroo – $630 K (RFA)
This might be the toughest one to project in the wide receiver room. Carroo worked his ass off to contribute on special teams after failing to crack the line-up in his first three years (sans injury fill-ins). If the price is right Carroo should be invited back to camp to compete for the fifth receiver job.
Carroo’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed for minimum/camp invite
Isiah Ford – $480 K (ERFA)
An exclusive rights free agent, and now a full-year removed from reconstructive ACL surgery, Ford falls in the same boat as Carroo. He will likely be brought back to compete in training camp, but his most likely destination is the practice squad.
Ford’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed for minimum/camp invite
2019 Wide Receiver Free Agent Market:
Prior to imminent roster moves Miami have $32 million tied up in a position that played nowhere near that value in 2018. However, dumping the contracts of Parker and Amendola slices that figure all the way down to $16.6 million – just a hair under the league average.
And so, like many of the other positions we’ll preview, Miami figures to be bargain shopping for wide receivers this off-season. Outside of a shocking blockbuster move for Antonio Brown (which, let’s be honest, is not happening) Miami will likely add depth-bodies to this position.
It’s worth noting that former Patriots Phillip Dorsett ($2M in 2018), Cordarrelle Patterson ($4.25M in 2018), and Chris Hogan ($4M in 2018) are all free agents. An underwhelming list from a talent and production standpoint, no doubt, but they could each be a cheap option to insert some familiarity into the WR room (a.k.a. a much more financially reasonable option to Amendola).
While we’re on the subject of reunions, Rishard Matthews signed on with the Jets last year and is due to hit the market in March. Chris Grier was the director of college scouting when Matthews was drafted and Miami just hired the Jets WR’s Karl Dorrell.
Familiarity aside, Miami’s one glaring need is for a bigger-bodied X-type (lines up to the boundary).
The Dolphins free agency plan could be one of low-risk/high-upside. If it is, Kevin White could begin his reclamation project in Miami. He’ll certainly sign a one-year deal somewhere to see if he can reverse his current bust status as a top-10 pick just four years ago.
The majority of attractive names on the list offer skillsets similar to what Miami already has. Golden Tate, Ryan Grant, Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley – shifty slots aplenty makes for a buyer’s market.
Two names that would fit the mold for what Miami needs, but might be too costly, are Tyrell Williams ($2.9 M in 2018) and Cody Latimer ($2.5 M in 2018).
2019 Wide Receivers Draft Class:
Cross off any names that are projected to go in the first two rounds – it’s simply not feasible for Miami to use those resources at the position.
So long, Marquise Hollywood Brown. Hasta la vista N’Keal Harry and D.K. Metcalf. Sayonara Deebo Samuel, Riley Ridley, Kelvin Harmon, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Hakeem Butler.
The focus here averts directly to one name – David Sills V. In the Sills family, they saved the best for fifth as this cool customer fits the bill of “he’s just a terrific football player.”
Sills keeps quiet hands through his route. His recognition of body position and leverage creates huge windows vertically, and in the contested portions of the field, and he tracks the ball as well as anyone in this class.
Sills is a positively ideal fit at the X position and, if he’s there on the fourth, Miami should pounce without hesitation.
2019 Wide Receiver Roster Prediction:
The group has more speed to burn than any other WR room in the NFL. Health, polish, and a big body are the only traits this group is lacking. Wilson could easily surpass 1,000 yards with a full 16 games, Grant is dangerous vertically and in the screen game, and Stills is the most complete of all.
Wilson and Grant returning to pre-injury form is paramount and unearthing competition for Butler should be the top priority.
1.) Albert Wilson
2.) Kenny Stills
3.) Jakeem Grant
4.) Rookie/FA (Davis Sills V)
5.) Brice Butler
Tomorrow: Tight Ends
