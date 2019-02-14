State of the Roster – Defensive Ends

Prelude

The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.

Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.

Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.

It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.

In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.

Offensive Line

Current Cash Owed: ~ $13 Million

NFL Average: ~ $30 Million

Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:

Laremy Tunsil – $2.1 M

Arguably the best left tackle in the NFL, Tunsil is going to break the bank when he hits free agency. Fortunately, Miami can sit on their hands for three years, if they choose, on the decision. 2019 is the final year on his rookie deal but the ‘Phins can exercise a fifth-year option that will pay Tunsil an eight-figure salary in 2020 and then use the franchise tag in 2021 if need be.

All of that is a contingency plan, however. The Dolphins can set-and-forget the Left Tackle position for a half-decade, and set a precedent in the organization, by rewarding the team’s best player.

Tunsil’s elite feet and pass protection skills were matched by dominant work in the run-game. Locking out the likes of Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney, Miami’s protection schemes are built around Tunsil’s ability to shut down the game’s elite one-on-one.

Tunsil’s Projected 2019 Action: Starting Left Tackle

Josh Sitton – $7 M

Miami faces a lot of difficult decisions this off-season with none potentially tougher than deciding on a future Hall of Fame Left Guard. Sitton provided stability, even just for one game, at a position that has long been lacking. But the durability concerns are legitimate for a 33-year-old.

Missing games each of the last three years and owed a healthy pay-day for an interior lineman, the prospects to cut Sitton are legitimate. But Miami’s failures to pick up stunts and properly communicate protection calls appeared fixed in Sitton’s one game in 2018. Those problems returned and persisted once Sitton was out of the line-up.

If the New England operation is any indication of how Miami will do business on the O-line, Sitton will be gone.

Sitton’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut

Dan Kilgore – $2.8 M

Originally thought as a savvy move to bring in a quality player under budget, Kilgore’s torn triceps backfired that plan. Kilgore’s start to the year wasn’t going in that direction to begin with as he struggled immensely with power-players.

This is pretty cut-and-dry decision.

Kilgore’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut

Ted Larsen – $1.9 M

Easier than the decision to move on from Kilgore, Larsen will be playing football elsewhere in 2019 – if at all.

Let us never forget the “TED! TED! TED!” chants that reverberated throughout the Dolphins locker room post-New England game for his efforts on the miracle play.

Larsen’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster

Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary

Ja’Wuan James – $2.1 M

The highest paid right tackle in 2019 is due $11.1 million (Lane Johnson, PHI). If Miami wants to retain James’ services, the baseline for the new deal won’t be far from that mark. Detroit’s Ricky Wagner signed for $9 mil per, about where James can expect to land on the open market.

Miami has plenty of room to make this work and with only one surefire starter on the books on the o-line, letting James walk is not an option. He does have slumps that result in poor pass protection and failures in the run game, but he’s been a solid and, at times, spectacular tackle.

James’ Projected 2019 Action: Re-Signed estimated 4 years/$38 million

Jesse Davis – $510 K

An exclusive rights free agent, the ball is in Miami’s court to decide Davis’ football future. After a promising finish to the 2017 season Davis cratered in 2018. He got whipped by Geno Atkins in Cincinnati, had an atrocious game at home against Buffalo, but locked out Akiem Hicks when the Bears came to town.

Davis will be brought back but his starter status will have to be re-earned via a competition, though his versatility as a tackle gives him more leverage.

Davis’ Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed as the sixth man.

Travis Swanson – $850 K

The pleasant surprise of this group, Swanson was Miami’s most viable option at center all season. That might speak more to the quality (or lack thereof) of Miami’s group as a whole, however.

Swanson is a swing option and could get an invite back to camp.

Swanson’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed/Camp Invite

Sam Young – $900 K

Sam Young had one of the worst stretches of play ever experienced on an NFL field back in week-five. Filling in for Laremy Tunsil, Young allowed 3 sacks on 12 reps and two more pressures. Serving as the ‘Phins swing tackle for the last three years, the time to move on is now.

Young’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed

Wesley Johnson – $790 K

Another body brought in to make up for all the injuries on the interior, Johnson’s career didn’t revitalize the way Adam Gase and company had hoped.

Johnson’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed

Jake Brendel – $630 K

Playing in just one game Brendel’s prospects for development were delayed considerably. He’s had moments but that lack of availability will be the first thing the new regime sees upon reviewing his file. He could be brought back for camp, but he’s on thin ice.

Brendel’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed/Camp Invite

Isaac Asiata – $555 K

Teaching and development has long been a problem for Miami’s Big Uglies. Asiata was an incredibly raw prospect with little technical and fundamental refinement, so it’s no surprise he never put it together in Miami.

Asiata’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed

Zach Sterup – $510 K

Playing significant time in the 2017 finale was a failed experiment for Sterup and his one start (six games total) in 2018 didn’t provide any semblance of improvement.

Sterup’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed

2019 Offensive Line Free Agent Market:

Operating under the assumption that James is back at right tackle and Davis as the swingman, along with Tunsil at left tackle that leaves some work to be done for Miami.

The Center position’s value has increased in recent years. Miami, on the other hand, hasn’t had a viable option for the position in years. Mike Pouncey was either too hurt to play, or too hurt to play effectively, and the position was even worse in 2018 after he was cut.

Miami announced a strong stance against spending in free agency but acquiring a legitimate captain right in the middle of the offense would be a wise decision.

Mitch Morse should shake free from Kansas City. He missed five games and his backup, Austin Reiter, filled in without missing a beat. New Assistant G.M. Marvin Allen was the Director of College Scouting in Kansas City when the Chiefs took Morse in the second round in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The rest of the center market isn’t attractive.

At guard, things don’t look much better. Age is the predominant feature of the better players on the list (Mike Iupati – 32, Andy Levitre – 33, Rodger Saffold – 31, James Carpenter – 30, Ramon Foster – 33).

Quinton Spain from Tennessee would be worth a look to recapture some of the magic from earlier in his career. J.R. Sweezy has long been a staple of Seattle’s power run game if the Dolphins are so inclined to venture down that path.

A.J. Cann has a connection to new OL Coach Pat Flaherty – he’s a 27-year-old with 59 career starts. Cann was excellent in 2017 but endured serious regression in 2018.

2019 Offensive Line Draft Class:

The shine on this year’s interior-line class is brimming. If Miami strikes out on Kyler Murray a trade back to accumulate top-100 picks could instantly fix the line ala the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Dalton Risner (KSU), Chris Lindstrom (BC), and Garrett Bradbury (NC State) all have first-round pedigrees – those are the options in Miami’s trade-back scenario.

The second tier offers some potential day-one starters as well. Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State, Center), Dru Samia (Oklahoma, Guard) and just about everyone from the Wisconsin O-line (Michael Deiter and Beau Benzaschawel – both guards).

Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy (C/G) and Lamont Gaillard from Georgia (C) are high-profile options as well.

2019 Offensive Line Roster Prediction:

As you can tell, the option combinations are endless. Miami has a lot of work to do on this area of the roster. If Kyler Murray (or the QB of the Dolphins’ choice) is gone, the opportunity to rebuild the trenches exists. This is the best offensive line draft class in some time and the aforementioned interior free agent options provide plenty of value.

Re-signing James and Tunsil rounding into his prime gives Miami arguably the best bookends in the league. From there, two interior additions could finally give the ‘Phins a stable line.

LT – Laremy Tunsil

LG – FA/Rookie

C – Mitch Moore (Veteran FA)

RG – A.J. Cann (FA/Rookie)

RT – Ja’Wuan James

Swingman- Jesse Davis

Backup C – Jake Brendel

