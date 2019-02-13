Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Offensive Line
Prelude
The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.
Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.
Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.
It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.
In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.
Offensive Line
Current Cash Owed: ~ $13 Million
NFL Average: ~ $30 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Laremy Tunsil – $2.1 M
Arguably the best left tackle in the NFL, Tunsil is going to break the bank when he hits free agency. Fortunately, Miami can sit on their hands for three years, if they choose, on the decision. 2019 is the final year on his rookie deal but the ‘Phins can exercise a fifth-year option that will pay Tunsil an eight-figure salary in 2020 and then use the franchise tag in 2021 if need be.
All of that is a contingency plan, however. The Dolphins can set-and-forget the Left Tackle position for a half-decade, and set a precedent in the organization, by rewarding the team’s best player.
Tunsil’s elite feet and pass protection skills were matched by dominant work in the run-game. Locking out the likes of Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney, Miami’s protection schemes are built around Tunsil’s ability to shut down the game’s elite one-on-one.
Tunsil’s Projected 2019 Action: Starting Left Tackle
Josh Sitton – $7 M
Miami faces a lot of difficult decisions this off-season with none potentially tougher than deciding on a future Hall of Fame Left Guard. Sitton provided stability, even just for one game, at a position that has long been lacking. But the durability concerns are legitimate for a 33-year-old.
Missing games each of the last three years and owed a healthy pay-day for an interior lineman, the prospects to cut Sitton are legitimate. But Miami’s failures to pick up stunts and properly communicate protection calls appeared fixed in Sitton’s one game in 2018. Those problems returned and persisted once Sitton was out of the line-up.
If the New England operation is any indication of how Miami will do business on the O-line, Sitton will be gone.
Sitton’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Dan Kilgore – $2.8 M
Originally thought as a savvy move to bring in a quality player under budget, Kilgore’s torn triceps backfired that plan. Kilgore’s start to the year wasn’t going in that direction to begin with as he struggled immensely with power-players.
This is pretty cut-and-dry decision.
Kilgore’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Ted Larsen – $1.9 M
Easier than the decision to move on from Kilgore, Larsen will be playing football elsewhere in 2019 – if at all.
Let us never forget the “TED! TED! TED!” chants that reverberated throughout the Dolphins locker room post-New England game for his efforts on the miracle play.
Larsen’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
Ja’Wuan James – $2.1 M
The highest paid right tackle in 2019 is due $11.1 million (Lane Johnson, PHI). If Miami wants to retain James’ services, the baseline for the new deal won’t be far from that mark. Detroit’s Ricky Wagner signed for $9 mil per, about where James can expect to land on the open market.
Miami has plenty of room to make this work and with only one surefire starter on the books on the o-line, letting James walk is not an option. He does have slumps that result in poor pass protection and failures in the run game, but he’s been a solid and, at times, spectacular tackle.
James’ Projected 2019 Action: Re-Signed estimated 4 years/$38 million
Jesse Davis – $510 K
An exclusive rights free agent, the ball is in Miami’s court to decide Davis’ football future. After a promising finish to the 2017 season Davis cratered in 2018. He got whipped by Geno Atkins in Cincinnati, had an atrocious game at home against Buffalo, but locked out Akiem Hicks when the Bears came to town.
Davis will be brought back but his starter status will have to be re-earned via a competition, though his versatility as a tackle gives him more leverage.
Davis’ Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed as the sixth man.
Travis Swanson – $850 K
The pleasant surprise of this group, Swanson was Miami’s most viable option at center all season. That might speak more to the quality (or lack thereof) of Miami’s group as a whole, however.
Swanson is a swing option and could get an invite back to camp.
Swanson’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed/Camp Invite
Sam Young – $900 K
Sam Young had one of the worst stretches of play ever experienced on an NFL field back in week-five. Filling in for Laremy Tunsil, Young allowed 3 sacks on 12 reps and two more pressures. Serving as the ‘Phins swing tackle for the last three years, the time to move on is now.
Young’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Wesley Johnson – $790 K
Another body brought in to make up for all the injuries on the interior, Johnson’s career didn’t revitalize the way Adam Gase and company had hoped.
Johnson’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Jake Brendel – $630 K
Playing in just one game Brendel’s prospects for development were delayed considerably. He’s had moments but that lack of availability will be the first thing the new regime sees upon reviewing his file. He could be brought back for camp, but he’s on thin ice.
Brendel’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed/Camp Invite
Isaac Asiata – $555 K
Teaching and development has long been a problem for Miami’s Big Uglies. Asiata was an incredibly raw prospect with little technical and fundamental refinement, so it’s no surprise he never put it together in Miami.
Asiata’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Zach Sterup – $510 K
Playing significant time in the 2017 finale was a failed experiment for Sterup and his one start (six games total) in 2018 didn’t provide any semblance of improvement.
Sterup’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
2019 Offensive Line Free Agent Market:
Operating under the assumption that James is back at right tackle and Davis as the swingman, along with Tunsil at left tackle that leaves some work to be done for Miami.
The Center position’s value has increased in recent years. Miami, on the other hand, hasn’t had a viable option for the position in years. Mike Pouncey was either too hurt to play, or too hurt to play effectively, and the position was even worse in 2018 after he was cut.
Miami announced a strong stance against spending in free agency but acquiring a legitimate captain right in the middle of the offense would be a wise decision.
Mitch Morse should shake free from Kansas City. He missed five games and his backup, Austin Reiter, filled in without missing a beat. New Assistant G.M. Marvin Allen was the Director of College Scouting in Kansas City when the Chiefs took Morse in the second round in the 2015 NFL Draft.
The rest of the center market isn’t attractive.
At guard, things don’t look much better. Age is the predominant feature of the better players on the list (Mike Iupati – 32, Andy Levitre – 33, Rodger Saffold – 31, James Carpenter – 30, Ramon Foster – 33).
Quinton Spain from Tennessee would be worth a look to recapture some of the magic from earlier in his career. J.R. Sweezy has long been a staple of Seattle’s power run game if the Dolphins are so inclined to venture down that path.
A.J. Cann has a connection to new OL Coach Pat Flaherty – he’s a 27-year-old with 59 career starts. Cann was excellent in 2017 but endured serious regression in 2018.
2019 Offensive Line Draft Class:
The shine on this year’s interior-line class is brimming. If Miami strikes out on Kyler Murray a trade back to accumulate top-100 picks could instantly fix the line ala the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.
Dalton Risner (KSU), Chris Lindstrom (BC), and Garrett Bradbury (NC State) all have first-round pedigrees – those are the options in Miami’s trade-back scenario.
The second tier offers some potential day-one starters as well. Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State, Center), Dru Samia (Oklahoma, Guard) and just about everyone from the Wisconsin O-line (Michael Deiter and Beau Benzaschawel – both guards).
Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy (C/G) and Lamont Gaillard from Georgia (C) are high-profile options as well.
2019 Offensive Line Roster Prediction:
As you can tell, the option combinations are endless. Miami has a lot of work to do on this area of the roster. If Kyler Murray (or the QB of the Dolphins’ choice) is gone, the opportunity to rebuild the trenches exists. This is the best offensive line draft class in some time and the aforementioned interior free agent options provide plenty of value.
Re-signing James and Tunsil rounding into his prime gives Miami arguably the best bookends in the league. From there, two interior additions could finally give the ‘Phins a stable line.
LT – Laremy Tunsil
LG – FA/Rookie
C – Mitch Moore (Veteran FA)
RG – A.J. Cann (FA/Rookie)
RT – Ja’Wuan James
Swingman- Jesse Davis
Backup C – Jake Brendel
Tomorrow: Edge Defenders
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Tight Ends
Prelude
The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.
Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.
Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.
It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.
In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.
Tight Ends
Current Cash Owed: ~ $2.4 Million
NFL Average: ~ $7 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Nick O’Leary – $1.1 M
Serving as the only functional tight end on the roster last year, O’Leary’s impact was rewarded with a seven-figure, one-year contract extension. Miami’s implementation of the split zone scheme (bringing the tight end across the formation to dig out the backside pursuit) was made possible by O’Leary.
With MarQueis Gray lost in training camp, O’Leary operated in a similar H-back role lining up in the backfield in 11 and 12-personnel packages. With a New England Patriots influence on the new staff, O’Leary could get some more run in this role in 2019.
O’Leary’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Mike Gesicki – $780 K
It’s difficult to imagine a worse rookie season for Miami’s highly-touted, athletic, second-round draft choice. His inability to figure out the footwork from seemingly every alignment, stumbling through his routes, and getting tossed around while in-line should’ve been the most perplexing part of Gesicki’s trial season – but it wasn’t.
Lining up in-line and being called on to pass protect on more than 20% of his snaps speaks more to the incompetence of Adam Gase than Gesicki’s underwhelming physicality. Gesicki requires a rebuild from the ground up and the Dolphins should not count on him for significant playing time in 2019.
Gesicki’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Durham Smythe – $470 K
Showing better than his fellow rookie, Smythe’s playing time was not reflective of the on-field performance. Smythe is incredibly unpolished as a pass receiver, but he made some hay as a run blocker down the stretch (see Brandon Bolden’s long touchdown run against the Pats).
New England’s run-heavy scheme took off this year when the tight ends squeezed down and acted as additional offensive linemen. This was the area where Smythe excelled at Notre Dame and, frankly, he has more upside in this offense than Gesicki.
Smythe’s Projected 2019 Action: On the 53-man roster
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
MarQueis Gray – $1 M
Another victim of Gase’s strange personnel decisions, Gray was an afterthought much of his Miami career. His two-game stretch filling in for injured tight ends sprung back-to-back 200-yard rushing games from Jay Ajayi. Then, mysteriously, Gray never saw a heavy workload again – the same was true of 2017.
Then, in 2018, Gray tore his Achilles and opened the door for O’Leary to take his job – which is exactly what happened.
Gray’s Projected 2019 Action: Not Re-Signed
A.J. Derby – $600 K
After a strong start to 2018, Derby never recovered from a lingering foot injury. Another Gase favorite, Derby doesn’t figure into the plans of this new staff. After all, he was cut by the Patriots in 2016.
Derby’s Projected 2019 Action: Not Re-Signed
2019 Tight End Free Agent Market:
Miami could go in any number of directions at this position. Chris Grier’s promotion likely means the team won’t cut bait on either of last year’s rookies, but they shouldn’t feel safe from true competition.
The list of free agent tight ends is underwhelming, but it’s more about fit than overall talent. Luke Wilson ($2.5 M in 2018) was a one-year rental for the Lions – he was a long-time staple of some run-heavy offenses in Seattle. Miami’s new OL Coach, George Godsey, was on Detroit’s staff last year, so a connection exists that way.
Tyler Kroft is a 26-year-old product that was ascending prior to a season-ending foot injury in 2018. He played 825 snaps in 2017 and caught 42 passes. Returning from the IR as he heads into free agency could diminish his price tag. Kroft played TE and WR in college, plays in the slot, in-line, and in the backfield. Kroft could sign as a clear-cut number one in Miami.
Other options include Maxx Williams (Baltimore), Clive Walford (NYJ), and Jesse Davis (Pittsburgh) – though it’s extremely doubtful that Pittsburgh allows Davis to walk.
2019 Tight End Draft Class:
From a roster-building standpoint, it seems more logical to seek out the free agent class than to inject the room with more inexperience. 2018 will carry more significance for Gesicki and Smythe and, if a tight end is added via the draft, it likely comes on day-three.
If Miami pounces early, the target ought to be Irv Smith Jr. from Alabama. An exceptional route runner and elite run-blocker, Smith has been described as a “perfect TE for the Pats,” a moniker that migrates south to Miami henceforth.
Georgia’s Isaac Nauta is a more likely target later on with his polish in the run game gleaming in the SEC. He’s shown a penchant for proper body position to seal off lanes, but also operates well in space (H-back and Fullback potential). If Miami are looking for a New England-type Tight End, this is the guy.
Other feasible options are UCLA’s Caleb Wilson, LSU’s Foster Moreau, and Rutgers’ Jerome Washington.
2019 Tight End Roster Prediction:
This was the most difficult prediction thus far. Reports surfaced, after Miami selected Gesicki, that the Patriots were interested in scooping up the Penn State product. In that case, there’s hope yet that Gesicki can be rescued from his curious usage and lack of functional strength.
Smythe offers juxtaposition to Gesicki so it’ll be interesting to see how the Dolphins balance those two in their roles.
An educated guess leads me to think the Dolphins will seek out a mid-level free agent type to compete for the starting gig while rolling with the three holdovers from 2018.
1.) FA
2.) Durham Smythe
3.) Mike Gesicki
4.) Nick O’Leary
Tomorrow: Offensive Line
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Wide Receivers
Prelude
The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.
Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.
Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.
It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.
In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.
Wide Receivers
Current Cash Owed: ~ $32 Million
NFL Average: ~ $17 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Albert Wilson – $7 M
Accruing an injury casts professional football players off to the island of misfit toys. For those that can recall all the way back to week-seven, Wilson was enjoying a breakout campaign. Before his injury Wilson led the league in yards-after-catch, YAC average, explosive touchdowns (TDs from 20+ yards (75, 74, 43, and 29 yards out) and willed Miami to a win over the league’s top defense – Chicago Bears.
Returning from the injury and getting his legs ready for opening day bears watching, but Wilson (age-27 this summer) will take off in this match-up based, quick-hitting passing offense.
Wilson’s Projected 2019 Action: Starting WR
Kenny Stills – $8 M
A popular name on the cap casualty list, Stills’ true value is hardly appreciated by the casual fan. In an offense predicated on complex route combinations that require clear-outs, and a consistent vertical threat to challenge the deep portion of the field, Stills holds high-value.
His production took a monumental dip when Ryan Tannehill’s shoulder turned into linguini, but Stills remains an elite vertical threat. The 27-year-old is going to be held in high-regard by this new coaching staff.
Stills’ Projected 2019 Action: Starting WR
Jakeem Grant – $720 K
Brimming with potential, we’ve never seen peak Jakeem Grant in the NFL. There are some concerns with the consistency in his route running as well as understanding sight adjustments, but the explosive nature of his game is difficult to ignore.
He was the only return man to house a kickoff and a punt in 2018, he scored two long touchdowns in the come-from-behind win over Oakland, and has flashed big-play ability his entire career.
Grant will start if the Dolphins omit addressing the position in the off-season. If the Dolphins acquire a true X receiver Grant should, at minimum, see 70% of the offensive snaps.
Grant’s Projected 2019 Action: Specific Packages (70+% snaps)/Return Specialist
Brice Butler – $805 K
One of the real bargain deals on the team, Butler provided the Dolphins with some much needed size and physicality at the position late in 2018. A journeyman, Butler is under contract for peanuts in 2019 and should provide competition for any rookie or low-level free agent acquisition targeted by Miami.
Butler’s Projected 2019 Action: Backup/Situational X WR
Danny Amendola – $6 M
The Dolphins can get away from Amendola’s contract without penalty. The $6 million may seem like a drop in the bucket (36th highest paid WR in the NFL), but numbers always require context. Amendola has missed games in each of the last four years, he was under 10 yards per reception, and scored just once.
He’s not a red zone threat, offers nothing vertically, he’s limited explosively, and he’s going to be 34 next season. He was a progress stopper for Wilson and Grant in 2018 and Miami would be wise to part ways in 2019.
The default rebuttal against this idea is his familiarity with the coaches and veteran presence. Those traits, for a vastly limited player, aren’t worth 3% of the cap space.
Amendola’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Devante Parker – $9.4 M
Devante Parker is going to be released before the new league year begins and he has no one to blame but himself.
Parker’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
Leonte Carroo – $630 K (RFA)
This might be the toughest one to project in the wide receiver room. Carroo worked his ass off to contribute on special teams after failing to crack the line-up in his first three years (sans injury fill-ins). If the price is right Carroo should be invited back to camp to compete for the fifth receiver job.
Carroo’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed for minimum/camp invite
Isiah Ford – $480 K (ERFA)
An exclusive rights free agent, and now a full-year removed from reconstructive ACL surgery, Ford falls in the same boat as Carroo. He will likely be brought back to compete in training camp, but his most likely destination is the practice squad.
Ford’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed for minimum/camp invite
2019 Wide Receiver Free Agent Market:
Prior to imminent roster moves Miami have $32 million tied up in a position that played nowhere near that value in 2018. However, dumping the contracts of Parker and Amendola slices that figure all the way down to $16.6 million – just a hair under the league average.
And so, like many of the other positions we’ll preview, Miami figures to be bargain shopping for wide receivers this off-season. Outside of a shocking blockbuster move for Antonio Brown (which, let’s be honest, is not happening) Miami will likely add depth-bodies to this position.
It’s worth noting that former Patriots Phillip Dorsett ($2M in 2018), Cordarrelle Patterson ($4.25M in 2018), and Chris Hogan ($4M in 2018) are all free agents. An underwhelming list from a talent and production standpoint, no doubt, but they could each be a cheap option to insert some familiarity into the WR room (a.k.a. a much more financially reasonable option to Amendola).
While we’re on the subject of reunions, Rishard Matthews signed on with the Jets last year and is due to hit the market in March. Chris Grier was the director of college scouting when Matthews was drafted and Miami just hired the Jets WR’s Karl Dorrell.
Familiarity aside, Miami’s one glaring need is for a bigger-bodied X-type (lines up to the boundary).
The Dolphins free agency plan could be one of low-risk/high-upside. If it is, Kevin White could begin his reclamation project in Miami. He’ll certainly sign a one-year deal somewhere to see if he can reverse his current bust status as a top-10 pick just four years ago.
The majority of attractive names on the list offer skillsets similar to what Miami already has. Golden Tate, Ryan Grant, Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley – shifty slots aplenty makes for a buyer’s market.
Two names that would fit the mold for what Miami needs, but might be too costly, are Tyrell Williams ($2.9 M in 2018) and Cody Latimer ($2.5 M in 2018).
2019 Wide Receivers Draft Class:
Cross off any names that are projected to go in the first two rounds – it’s simply not feasible for Miami to use those resources at the position.
So long, Marquise Hollywood Brown. Hasta la vista N’Keal Harry and D.K. Metcalf. Sayonara Deebo Samuel, Riley Ridley, Kelvin Harmon, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Hakeem Butler.
The focus here averts directly to one name – David Sills V. In the Sills family, they saved the best for fifth as this cool customer fits the bill of “he’s just a terrific football player.”
Sills keeps quiet hands through his route. His recognition of body position and leverage creates huge windows vertically, and in the contested portions of the field, and he tracks the ball as well as anyone in this class.
Sills is a positively ideal fit at the X position and, if he’s there on the fourth, Miami should pounce without hesitation.
2019 Wide Receiver Roster Prediction:
The group has more speed to burn than any other WR room in the NFL. Health, polish, and a big body are the only traits this group is lacking. Wilson could easily surpass 1,000 yards with a full 16 games, Grant is dangerous vertically and in the screen game, and Stills is the most complete of all.
Wilson and Grant returning to pre-injury form is paramount and unearthing competition for Butler should be the top priority.
1.) Albert Wilson
2.) Kenny Stills
3.) Jakeem Grant
4.) Rookie/FA (Davis Sills V)
5.) Brice Butler
Tomorrow: Tight Ends
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores’ Biggest Advantage
Age may only be a number, but a lot is encompassed by the number of years we’ve roamed the Earth.
With age and experience we all (are supposed to) become smarter and wiser. We’ve been around the block a few times and understand how certain situations play out. We have a better understanding of who to trust, which process is the more-efficient, and, through trials, tribulations and failures, have identified how to solve our problems with a greater likelihood for success.
So with all of the known positives that come with acquiring additional knowledge and experience, the Miami Dolphins went ahead and hired a linebackers coach from the New England Patriots named Brian Flores…?
From scouting assistant in 2004 to head coach in 2019. Here's how Brian Flores became the 13th head coach in team history.#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/l2xCgiw5Pb
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 4, 2019
The last linebackers coach of significance for the Miami Dolphins was Matt Burke, and we all know how that story ended.
If I asked you three months ago who Brian Flores was you probably would have had no idea. You most likely couldn’t tell me if he was a player or a coach. Probably wouldn’t have even known which team he was part of. Heck, you probably wouldn’t have even guessed he was related to the NFL if the question didn’t hint as such.
So what did the Miami Dolphins get themselves into by hiring a head coach who had never been a coordinator in his career?
With age comes the type of experience and knowledge that doesn’t allow you to make the same mistake twice – and with that, the Dolphins hired their 6th-consecutive inexperienced head coach.
Previously, the Dolphins tinkered with hiring a commodity of a coordinator (Cam Cameron and Adam Gase), obtaining the “big prize” (Nick Saban and Gase), as well as unknown coaches who fit a certain mold (Tony Sparano – no bull****; Joe Philbin – genuine & sincere). After 5 failed attempts, you’d think the Dolphins would approach a more-solidified option than a former scout and friend of general manager, Chris Grier.
But see why, among all of the skepticism, why Flores has a huge advantage over his former counterparts.
Irrelevant Experience
A head coach’s prior experience lands them the job, but that doesn’t mean the results are going to be similar.
If Adam Gase taught us anything, it’s that no matter how smart or dedicated a head coach is, they cannot produce and win without the assistance of their staff.
Miami’s previous “proven” head coach was also a porn star, and the “proven” head coach they hired prior to Dave Wannstedt, Jimmy Johnson, needed owner Wayne Huizenga to beg for his return. Needless to say, it’s evident the team hasn’t gotten it right since they ‘gave up’ a 1st-round pick for Don Shula back in 1970.
The prior experience these coaches possess couldn’t bring Miami to an AFC Championship game, let alone a Super Bowl (let alone a Super Bowl victory). Jimmy Johnson was a 2x-Super Bowl champion and AP coach of the Year in 1990 and he couldn’t lead the greatest quarterback of all time deep into the playoffs. Dave Wannstedt coached the Chicago Bears for 5 years in the 1990s and, with Miami, had an impeccable defense that could have rivaled the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the team had an offensive gameplan that was more intuitive than running Ricky Williams 775 times over a 2-year span (387.5 carries a year!).
Since the failed Cam Cameron experiment back in 2007, the Dolphins have tried a few different options at head coach:
- Tony Sparano was a hard-nosed offensive line coach whose passion exhilarated the entire locker room, but he and his coaching staff failed to gameplan accordingly.
- Joe Philbin was very nice guy and logically built his Dolphins coaching staff to coincide with the addition of Ryan Tannehill.
- Mike Sherman, Tannehill’s head coach at Texas A&M, was brought on as the team’s offensive coordinator.
- Recently hired Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, was also brought on to be the quarterback’s coach. Taylor is Sherman’s son-in-law and, prior to the gig with Miami, had no coaching experience.
- Adam Gase is addicted to football and carried a welcomed swagger to the Dolphins, but he relied too heavily on a sub-par coaching staff that ultimately betrayed him and led to his (possibly premature) firing in Miami.
What a coach has already accomplished doesn’t necessarily translate to their next head coaching gig.
Sparano coached a Dallas Cowboys offensive line from 2005-2007 and averaged 14th in rushing offense during that time. Philbin was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2007-2011 and averaged 6th in total offense during that time. Adam Gase won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning and orchestrated Jay Cutler‘s best season in the NFL; and yet, all three of these coaches weren’t able to mimic their prior success.
Miami averaged 12th in rushing offense during Sparano’s tenure as head coach, but the offensive line was consistently in shambles. Philbin’s offenses averaged 24th in total offense during his tenure, and Gase averaged 27th in total offense during his.
We are all raving about Flores’ dominant game-planning that shut down the Kansas City Chiefs for an entire half and shut out the Los Angeles Rams for, essentially, an entire game, but is that game plan guaranteed to migrate to Miami? Miami doesn’t have the same culture, the same collective scheme, and same personnel as the Patriots. Flores will try and recreate the Dolphins in his image, taking plenty of knowledge and experience with him from his previous employer, but will it be enough to overtake the evil empire up north?
The Patriot Way to Failure
Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome, and if Miami’s history of head coaches has you queasy, check out the list of head coaches that have spawned from the Bill Belichick coaching tree:
Most of Bill Belichick’s defectors have failed in the NFL; with Bill O’Brien being the only “winning” coach. While I’m not instantly writing off Brian Flores due to the failures of Belichick’s past coaches, I am certainly not buying into the notion that Miami is suddenly a franchise that is to be respected.
There is nothing the Dolphins have done over the past two decades that warrants respect.
If Flores is able to establish a legitimate quarterback, the task will be much easier. Among the above coaches, only Matt Patricia and Bill O’Brien have respectable starting quarterbacks, and neither quarterback is dominant enough to shoulder their team through the playoffs.
Yes, we can get excited about the possibilities this opens up for Xavien Howard (though he developed into a top-5 cornerback under Matt Burke, so I’m not sure how much more we can ask of him) or what this may finally mean for our nonexistent run defense, but it’s nothing more than a prayer at this point.
Flores’ game plans in the playoffs and close connection to the dark lord himself (Belichick) have us giddy, but the smartest moves he’s made have nothing to do with player personnel. With his inexperience comes a lot of potential surprises and mistakes; and by obtaining experienced coaches from around the league, Flores is able to minimize these potential pitfalls.
Staff Appreciation Day
Now, yet again, we have a fresh start with an inexperienced head coach – giving us fans a reason for excitement, hope, optimism and an excuse to spend some extra money we’d otherwise save out of frustration for this team’s lack-of-success.
This is the most obvious and cliche statement I could make, but we really have no idea what Brian Flores and his staff are going to provide for the Dolphins.
With that uncertainty in mind, we can view the coaching staff he’s assembled and either cringe or sigh in relief. And if I were you, I would be more relaxed than I would be panicked.
Take a look at the coaching staff assembled by the past 3 Miami head coaches:
For one, Flores is the most-experienced head coach of the bunch. He only has a couple more years of experience than Adam Gase, but his extra time under Bill Belichick’s staff may prove more valuable than Gase bouncing around from the Denver Broncos to the Chicago Bears and then to the Dolphins.
Flores also has the most experienced coordinator group out of the bunch. All of Flores’ coordinators have at least 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL. In fact, only 4 position coaches have less than 10 years, and only one of them has less than 5.
You could even eliminate the assistance of Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers and Flores would still have the most-experienced staff by 37 years.
No, this has nothing to do with the fact that Flores has poached multiple coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff. I don’t expect Miami to replicate New England, but I expect Flores’ and the rest of his coaching staff’s experience in the NFL to translate much better than the prior regimes have faired.
After initially believing Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins “settled” for Flores, it appears the team is finally learning from their mistakes. Ross is no longer reaching for the shiniest object, nor is he forcing a marriage to work.
If the Miami Dolphins have matured at all since 2000, we’ll be the beneficiary of better results. And if Flores’ staff is any indication of the future, Miami appears to have finally gotten it right.