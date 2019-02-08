State of the Roster – Running Backs

Excitement abound today in Davie as the Dolphins, three weeks after the initial announcement, officially unveil the 10th Head Coach in team history, Brian Flores. Coach spoke at length about his vision, his core principles, how to approach a potential down-year, and plenty more.

In this column, we’re going to give you paraphrased quotes from the presser, commentary on Flores’ answers, and a grab bag or miscellaneous notes from the first official day of the NFL off-season.

First, some notes from the Dolphins owner.

Stephen Ross:

– A lot of teams were looking for an offensive minded guy – the next Sean McVay. “We wanted to restart the organization by finding a great leader. I believe we have found that leader that can take us into the future.”

– “It was an easy consensus for us [Chris and myself] in picking Brian.”

Next, the Dolphins General Manager took to the podium.

Chris Grier:

– Thorough and intensive process. Flores was the first candidate Miami interviewed.

– He met Flores a few times on the road working in personnel.

– Also worked with people Flores worked with and those folks spoke very highly of Flores.

– Core beliefs are similar and aligned in our vision for how to build a football team.

Dolphins new Head Coach:

Brian Flores:

Asked about his time in New England – “Very fortunate for my 15 years in New England. It was a great place to learn and grow and I’m humbled by this opportunity.”

Asked why this was the right move for him – “I had a good job in New England, I wasn’t in a rush. It has to be the right fit, has to be the right place and have to have the right feel. When I met with the Dolphins, we came out of that very excited. This is where I wanted to be. I’m thankful that I’m a part of this organization now.

Asked what specifically drew him to this job – “Chris mentioned it. Core beliefs and core philosophy for how to build a football team were aligned. That was the thing for me, and I told every team I interview with this – if we’re not aligned, don’t hire me. Because that won’t work.”

Asked about working various many jobs in New England – “I think when you’re in a leadership position you’re dealing with all facets of the organization and that experience helped me. Whether its personnel, offense, defense, special teams, or picking up someone’s dry cleaning. It helped me learn how to lead and how the entire operation works. I respect everyone and the jobs they’re doing in the organization.”

Asked about brining over Patriots staffers and if that was by design – “We haven’t made any final announcements on the staff. Core values, core beliefs that I would take from New England was certainly the purpose. Number one thing there is putting the team first. I learned this a long time ago. It’s hard to trust another person – let alone 11 people. And that’s why we want guys who put the team first.

Asked about enduring short term pain before being ready to compete – “Every week we go out there we’re going to try to win the game. There’s pain in that too, there’s always going to be bumps in the road – ups and downs. That’s part of leadership, dealing with adversity. There’ll be some pain, that’s true for every team. We had some pain in New England and we overcame it. That’s the attitude and resolve that I want to see from a team I’m coaching.

Asked about the Dolphins not having won a playoff game in some time and how to fix that – “You fix that on a day to day basis. Everyone tries to improve every day. Take it one day at a time, that a selflessness, put the team first attitude. And that goes from the owner to the folks that clean the building at night. Get everyone to buy into that, good things will happen.

Asked why he believes he’s ready for this – “I’ve had a lot of experiences and developed my philosophy to help people become the best versions of themselves. I think I’ve done that and I’m ready to do that on a grander scale.”

Asked about the key to developing a successful plan from game to game – “Each game is different. Every week you’re coming up with a different plan. A lot of that is tied to who you have personnel wise. You’ve got to be multiple. You stay in the same thing and the coaches at this level will take advantage.”

Asked what was the moment you he saw a future in coaching – “In 2014, the year we beat Seattle in the Super Bowl, I made an impact on the safeties group I worked with. I saw them developing on the field but also off the field with their families. I felt like I was making an impact on their lives. I was very demanding but they knew I loved them, I respected them, and that formula worked and I stuck with it and will stick with it going forward.”

Asked his opinion of the Dolphins as an opponent – “This is a hard place to play, that’s for sure. My last memory here wasn’t a great one. Teams here have always been tough and well-coached. They’ve got a good group, great ownership, a lot of things in places and I think the future is bright.

Asked what are his core beliefs – “I believe in hard work, I believe in putting the team first, I believe in team. People have to work together if you want to strive to do something great. Selflessness and put the team first.

My thoughts:

An English major tends to speak in a very measured tone. He considers the ethos, pathos, and logos in conveying his message to a particular audience. It’s clear he hasn’t spoken publicly a whole heck of a lot. There isn’t a quick trigger in terms of getting his thoughts out. I think that’s something he’ll learn. To me, he seemed rather passive and, back to this word, measured. Adam Gase came in with bravado and look where that got the team – this is certainly different.

Random Notes from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Dolphins players now displayed in press room photos: Tunsil, Drake, Sanders, Baker, Minkah, Jakeem. (Most or perhaps all nucleus pieces of rebuild.) Grier pictured too. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2019

Chris Grier gives insight into team building by noting he would rather have three good players rather than one great one in salary cap allocation — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2019

A photo of Ryan Tannehill's has been removed from team press room. Not that anybody needs any clues, with Tannehill to be released or, less likely traded. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2019

