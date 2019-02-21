State of the Roster – Safeties

Jump to:

The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.

Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.

Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.

It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.

In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.

Safeties

Current Cash Owed: ~ $20.7 Million

NFL Average: ~ $9.7 Million

Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:

Reshad Jones – $13.1 M

Reshad Jones belongs in the Dolphins Ring of Honor one day, but this could be headed for a messy divorce. Jones, alone, makes more money than the average safety room in the NFL and his medical history is concerning.

Matt Burke had Jones playing out of position and, as a result, his production took a hit. If someone will take the contract on, moving on from Jones makes the most sense, as he’s miscast in the new scheme. Those attempts will likely prove futile and Jones will be the ‘Phins’ box safety.

Jones’ Projected 2019 Action: Box Safety (after failed attempts to trade)

Minkah Fitzpatrick – $1.2 M

Miami’s defense will go as the former Jim Thorpe Award winner goes. Aside from an occasional hiccup, Fitzpatrick had a spectacular rookie season. He attacks the screen game as well as anyone, has elite range, and is a sticky cover guy in the slot.

He will do a little bit of everything in Brian Flores’ and Patrick Graham’s defense. Fitzpatrick is a great candidate to wear the captain’s patch as he embodies everything Miami’s new staff is preaching.

Fitzpatrick’s Projected 2019 Action: Free Safety, Big Nickel, Perimeter TE and Slot Matchup

T.J. McDonald – $5 M

The Dolphins gain nothing by cutting McDonald, but eating dead cap is a better option than forcing a square peg into a round hole. McDonald is too slow to play safety in this defense – there’s no way around that.

Mike Tannenbaum strikes again as Miami has to eat the entirety of the salary for a player that was paid way too soon.

McDonald’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut

Walt Aikens – $1.4 M

Aikens has bounced back-and-forth between safety and corner his entire career. He’s a try-hard player when he’s forced into the lineup by way of injury, but he’s often exposed when asked to play defense. Aikens is a pro-bowl level special teamer, however.

Aiken’s Projected 2019 Action: Special Teams Captain

Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary

Maurice Smith – $555 K (Exclusive Rights)

Despite a strong showing in a 2017 game against the Raiders, and an even better showcase this past pre-season, Smith was consistently an afterthought under the previous regime. Smith’s fortunate are about to change as his rangy skillset should be better appreciated by the new staff.

Smith gets a contract and a chance to compete for sub-package duties (dime defense).

Smith’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed, competing for DIME safety

2019 Safety Free Agent Market:

Another position of need, another position Miami might have its hands tied from a budget standpoint. Last year’s safety market was more than buyer-friendly but that likely changes in 2019.

Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, LaMarcus Joyer head a class of diverse, big-money prospects. With Fitzpatrick and Jones in-tow for another year, Miami desperately needs to find its MOF (middle of the field) safety. Maurice Smith will fight like nails for that job, but the ‘Phins could look to fill it with an outside candidate.

Free agent options are limited, but we can keep an eye on Glover Quinn (Detroit), Adrian Amos (Chicago), Clayton Geathers (Indianapolis), and Jimmie Ward (San Francisco) among others.

2019 Safety Draft Class:

Last year’s crop of rookies was stellar. This year’s class isn’t as top-heavy, but it’s impressive nonetheless. The best part, for the Dolphins, is the scheme fit of some of these newcomers.

Florida’s Chauncey Gardner-Johnson fits the bill entirely. Nassir Adderley from Delaware does as well, though he may hear his name called on the first night. Deionte Thompson is in similar company, but he could be ticketed for a top-10 selection.

The Dolphins also need to find their Patrick Chung. The best comparison to Chung in the college game is Johnathan Abram. Abram hits everything that moves and can cover tight ends.

2019 Safety Prediction:

On paper Miami looks to be alright at this spot but, in reality, this position could be in for a major overhaul. The former Patriots staffers will bring the dime and quarter defensive packages south and that requires more bodies. It also requires different bodies as Jones and McDonald aren’t scheme fits.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will be the catalyst for the position and Jones will likely be on the roster whether the Dolphins like it or not. That just leaves the center field position and, depending on how the draft board falls, Miami could shock its fan base and address it early.

#1 Safety – Minkah Fitzpatrick

#2 Safety – Reshad Jones

#3 Safety – FA/Rookie (Glover Qunn, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson)

#4 Safety – Maurice Smith

Depth/ST – Walt Aikens

