State of the Roster – Wide Receivers

The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.

Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.

Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.

It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.

In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.

Wide Receivers

Current Cash Owed: ~ $32 Million

NFL Average: ~ $17 Million

Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:

Albert Wilson – $7 M

Accruing an injury casts professional football players off to the island of misfit toys. For those that can recall all the way back to week-seven, Wilson was enjoying a breakout campaign. Before his injury Wilson led the league in yards-after-catch, YAC average, explosive touchdowns (TDs from 20+ yards (75, 74, 43, and 29 yards out) and willed Miami to a win over the league’s top defense – Chicago Bears.

Returning from the injury and getting his legs ready for opening day bears watching, but Wilson (age-27 this summer) will take off in this match-up based, quick-hitting passing offense.

Wilson’s Projected 2019 Action: Starting WR

Kenny Stills – $8 M

A popular name on the cap casualty list, Stills’ true value is hardly appreciated by the casual fan. In an offense predicated on complex route combinations that require clear-outs, and a consistent vertical threat to challenge the deep portion of the field, Stills holds high-value.

His production took a monumental dip when Ryan Tannehill’s shoulder turned into linguini, but Stills remains an elite vertical threat. The 27-year-old is going to be held in high-regard by this new coaching staff.

Stills’ Projected 2019 Action: Starting WR

Jakeem Grant – $720 K

Brimming with potential, we’ve never seen peak Jakeem Grant in the NFL. There are some concerns with the consistency in his route running as well as understanding sight adjustments, but the explosive nature of his game is difficult to ignore.

He was the only return man to house a kickoff and a punt in 2018, he scored two long touchdowns in the come-from-behind win over Oakland, and has flashed big-play ability his entire career.

Grant will start if the Dolphins omit addressing the position in the off-season. If the Dolphins acquire a true X receiver Grant should, at minimum, see 70% of the offensive snaps.

Grant’s Projected 2019 Action: Specific Packages (70+% snaps)/Return Specialist

Brice Butler – $805 K

One of the real bargain deals on the team, Butler provided the Dolphins with some much needed size and physicality at the position late in 2018. A journeyman, Butler is under contract for peanuts in 2019 and should provide competition for any rookie or low-level free agent acquisition targeted by Miami.

Butler’s Projected 2019 Action: Backup/Situational X WR

Danny Amendola – $6 M

The Dolphins can get away from Amendola’s contract without penalty. The $6 million may seem like a drop in the bucket (36th highest paid WR in the NFL), but numbers always require context. Amendola has missed games in each of the last four years, he was under 10 yards per reception, and scored just once.

He’s not a red zone threat, offers nothing vertically, he’s limited explosively, and he’s going to be 34 next season. He was a progress stopper for Wilson and Grant in 2018 and Miami would be wise to part ways in 2019.

The default rebuttal against this idea is his familiarity with the coaches and veteran presence. Those traits, for a vastly limited player, aren’t worth 3% of the cap space.

Amendola’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut

Devante Parker – $9.4 M

Devante Parker is going to be released before the new league year begins and he has no one to blame but himself.

Parker’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut

Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary

Leonte Carroo – $630 K (RFA)

This might be the toughest one to project in the wide receiver room. Carroo worked his ass off to contribute on special teams after failing to crack the line-up in his first three years (sans injury fill-ins). If the price is right Carroo should be invited back to camp to compete for the fifth receiver job.

Carroo’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed for minimum/camp invite

Isiah Ford – $480 K (ERFA)

An exclusive rights free agent, and now a full-year removed from reconstructive ACL surgery, Ford falls in the same boat as Carroo. He will likely be brought back to compete in training camp, but his most likely destination is the practice squad.

Ford’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed for minimum/camp invite

2019 Wide Receiver Free Agent Market:

Prior to imminent roster moves Miami have $32 million tied up in a position that played nowhere near that value in 2018. However, dumping the contracts of Parker and Amendola slices that figure all the way down to $16.6 million – just a hair under the league average.

And so, like many of the other positions we’ll preview, Miami figures to be bargain shopping for wide receivers this off-season. Outside of a shocking blockbuster move for Antonio Brown (which, let’s be honest, is not happening) Miami will likely add depth-bodies to this position.

It’s worth noting that former Patriots Phillip Dorsett ($2M in 2018), Cordarrelle Patterson ($4.25M in 2018), and Chris Hogan ($4M in 2018) are all free agents. An underwhelming list from a talent and production standpoint, no doubt, but they could each be a cheap option to insert some familiarity into the WR room (a.k.a. a much more financially reasonable option to Amendola).

While we’re on the subject of reunions, Rishard Matthews signed on with the Jets last year and is due to hit the market in March. Chris Grier was the director of college scouting when Matthews was drafted and Miami just hired the Jets WR’s Karl Dorrell.

Familiarity aside, Miami’s one glaring need is for a bigger-bodied X-type (lines up to the boundary).

The Dolphins free agency plan could be one of low-risk/high-upside. If it is, Kevin White could begin his reclamation project in Miami. He’ll certainly sign a one-year deal somewhere to see if he can reverse his current bust status as a top-10 pick just four years ago.

The majority of attractive names on the list offer skillsets similar to what Miami already has. Golden Tate, Ryan Grant, Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley – shifty slots aplenty makes for a buyer’s market.

Two names that would fit the mold for what Miami needs, but might be too costly, are Tyrell Williams ($2.9 M in 2018) and Cody Latimer ($2.5 M in 2018).

2019 Wide Receivers Draft Class:

Cross off any names that are projected to go in the first two rounds – it’s simply not feasible for Miami to use those resources at the position.

So long, Marquise Hollywood Brown. Hasta la vista N’Keal Harry and D.K. Metcalf. Sayonara Deebo Samuel, Riley Ridley, Kelvin Harmon, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Hakeem Butler.

The focus here averts directly to one name – David Sills V. In the Sills family, they saved the best for fifth as this cool customer fits the bill of “he’s just a terrific football player.”

Sills keeps quiet hands through his route. His recognition of body position and leverage creates huge windows vertically, and in the contested portions of the field, and he tracks the ball as well as anyone in this class.

Sills is a positively ideal fit at the X position and, if he’s there on the fourth, Miami should pounce without hesitation.

2019 Wide Receiver Roster Prediction:

The group has more speed to burn than any other WR room in the NFL. Health, polish, and a big body are the only traits this group is lacking. Wilson could easily surpass 1,000 yards with a full 16 games, Grant is dangerous vertically and in the screen game, and Stills is the most complete of all.

Wilson and Grant returning to pre-injury form is paramount and unearthing competition for Butler should be the top priority.

1.) Albert Wilson

2.) Kenny Stills

3.) Jakeem Grant

4.) Rookie/FA (Davis Sills V)

5.) Brice Butler

