Stocked with Draft Picks, the Fate of the Phins Falls on Chris Grier

As one door closes another opens. Ryan Tannehill’s departure, Friday, brings a dubious era of Dolphins football to a close. Now serving as a backup quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, Tannehill’s seven years in Miami never quite reached the expectations of a top 10 pick (eighth overall in 2012) in the NFL Draft.

As number 17 ships off to the Music City in search of greener pastures, Miami simultaneously turns the page. And it’s this particular trade, a trade that brings back a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, that inspires hope among fans, via the allure of change.

Detailed in a column from Friday (merely hours prior to the trade), we examined Stephen Ross’ new approach and the Dolphins’ early execution of that new plan. In short, an emphasis on assembling draft picks now takes precedence in South Florida. A change from the old model, which curated stop-gap solutions for costs far above market value, was beyond a necessity.

Enter Chris Grier.

Grier was named the Dolphins Director of College Scouting in 2007. The duties of that position varies from grinding the tape to delegating tasks to regional scouts. Ultimately, it was his responsibility to oversee the entire draft process and vet the prospects.

Scouting is a frustrating profession. A nine-month process, turning over every single figurative stone, is liable to prove utterly futile. Regardless of the conviction from any one given scout, it’s ultimately up to the higher ranking officials to make the final decisions.

During the early stages of Grier’s initial big promotion, Bill Parcells was the czar in Miami. After his two-year stint, the Big Tuna’s hand-picked replacement, Jeff Ireland, commandeered the G.M. chair.

Shortly after administering the infamous 2013 flop of an offseason, Ireland was exited in favor of Dennis Hickey. Serving a two-year term in the position, Hickey was quickly replaced and relegated back to the ranks of college scouting with rival Buffalo. Ross’ decision to hire Mike Tannenbaum as his new head honcho solidified the lame duck status that Hickey entered into when he accepted the only G.M. job he’d work in his career.

After 16 years, and two promotions with the Dolphins, Grier received the third and biggest career-elevation that can be bestowed upon a football scout. But even as General Manager, Miami’s peculiar front office structure offered very little clarity regarding Grier’s power and true job description.

Now, after two seasons as the G.M. working alongside VP of Football Ops Mike Tannenbaum, Grier sits alone atop the throne. His newly assembled court features decades of combined executive experience, championship pedigree, and renowned notoriety around football circles.

Those six paragraphs provide context for this next portion of this commentary. Attributing blame, positive or negative, to any one individual for acquisitions is difficult. We’ll start Grier’s track record at the 2014 season after Ireland was fired, and Hickey was hired, as that serves as the period when Miami’s unorthodox structure began.

From 2014-2018, the Dolphins selected 38 players, three more than the NFL automatic allocation. Removing 2018 (insufficient evidence to their success or failure) the Dolphins selected 30 players between the 2014-2017 drafts. An objective practice, we’ll judicially sort those picks into four categories:

– Surefire Hit – Undeniable impact player

– Starter – Starter for more than one season

– Contributor – Rotational player or special teams ace

– Failed Pick – None of the above

*The Average represents the number of players in that particular column divided by total picks (30).

Year Hit Starter Contributor Failed 2017 2 1 0 4 2016 2 1 1 4 2015 0 2 1 4 2014 2 0 2 4 4-Year Total 6 4 4 16 Average 20% 13.3% 13.3% 53.3%

Without looking across the league comparatively, it’s safe to ascertain that most teams miss at a clip of 50% or greater – mind you, seventh-round picks rarely bear fruit. Nearly half of all the picks under Grier’s watch have turned into contributors and we will undoubtedly be adding Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jerome Baker, and Jason Sanders to that crop next year.

This is the reason Ross is adamant about acquiring as many of these precious assets imaginable. More bites at the apple, the model that has sustained the NFL’s all-time greatest dynasty in New England, turns this process into an elementary numbers game.

So when Miami makes 11 selections in the 2020 draft (currently allotted 2 compensatory picks, plus the Tannehill compensation, and a seventh-rounder via the Jordan Lucas trade), it’s safe to assume Chris Grier will return with two hits, one starter, and one contributor.

That number is reflective of the Dolphins capital without executing any trades down the board (this year or next). Reports of Ross’ frustration over not moving back in 2018 were confirmed by multiple outlets. Luckily, Ross allowed his football people to do their jobs and Miami brought back a first-round homerun in Fitzpatrick.

The only avenue that will prevent Miami from exploring opportunities to move down is an unexpected development with the top quarterbacks in the class. Regardless, there’s an element of excitement that comes with the unknown and the promise of a new franchise quarterback set for delivery to the doorstep in Davie in the next two years.

The contents behind the newly ajar door are mysterious in nature. While the past performance is the best indicator for future success, this refreshed approach is hardly a foolproof practice.

That mystery, along with the promise of procedural changes, has manufactured faith among Dolphins fans for the first time in a long time.

