Takeaways from Coaching Staff’s First Media Availability

Friday was the first day of school at Dolphins’ Headquarters in Davie – at least for the faculty.

Brian Flores and his staff meet with the South Florida media for the first time in an official capacity. Flores already did his introductory presser, so he sat out. Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham and Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell all spoke in front of the camera. The rest of the staff were only made available via transcript.

After perusing through all 30,000 words of those transcripts, here’s what I have gleaned from this first go-round with the journos.

All quotes are paraphrased and can be found in their entirety at the Miami Dolphins official website.

Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea:

On his vision for the offense – “You have a foundation and core beliefs, but the key is to do what your players do well. We talk about being multiple.

On Ryan Tannehill – “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ryan and his competitiveness.”

On traits he looks for in a quarterback – “We want great traits. Intangibles, leadership, work ethic, those are the characteristics we start with.”

O’Shea was a big nothing-burger as far as true insight. Utilize the strengths, mask the weaknesses, being multiple, value on hard work, and on-and-on.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham:

On the key to building a defense that can be multiple – “Identifying traits that hold value in terms of building a team defense.”

This is what made the Patriots whole better than the sum of its parts for so many years. Identifying 11 jobs and staying within the framework of the individual job.

On the use of sub-packages – “The NFL is all about matchups and personnel. It’s based on the trends in the league.”

This should be music to Dolphins fans’ ears. The days of the inexcusable action of keeping Kiko Alonso on the field for third-and-long should be over.

Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman:

There was truly nothing enticing about this presser. Nothing.

Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell:

On how he met Brian Flores – “You’re introduced to someone because of the work they’ve done in the NFL. I can tell you, with Coach Flores, he does a heck of a job in preparation.”

Like the other top coaches on the staff Caldwell talked about the evaluation period, being multiple and emphasized work habits.

Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski:

On how his New England experiences can help him develop a young quarterback – “We were fortunate enough to draft some guys, work them, develop them, and teach them our system. That’s an area I feel very confident in.

This statement was actually rather reassuring. Brady is Brady and he had all the help he needed from Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. It’s nice to know that Schuplinski was hands on with the likes of Jimmy Garappolo and Jacoby Brissett.

On the top traits he looks for in a quarterback – “You don’t want to pigeonhole yourself into one thing. This goes for the team and the position, but we’re looking for tough, smart, and dependable guys that can handle a lot of things. You want a guy that can play under pressure and perform under pressure.

On if he needs mobility at QB in today’s NFL – “I don’t have a feeling one way or another. You need a guy that can function well in your scheme. Pocket passer or a guy that can break the pocket, either way is fine.”

Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville:

Studesville was taking the coaches speak route until he was asked about Kalen Ballage.

On what impressed him about Ballage – “He’s a big, physical body. He can run. He’s athletic. I think he’s maturing and growing. He has a lot of work to do but his work ethic is tremendous.” He’s got a great personality and he comes in every day ready to work.”

Studesville and Ballage has a relationship that predates the pros or even college, so it’s not surprising to hear him rave about his second-year back.

On Frank Gore’s future – “The thing with Frank is, let’s get Frank healthy and then we’ll see what’s next for him.”

Gore’s football future in Miami seems dubious.

Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell:

On what he’s seen from the film of the Dolphins receivers – “I see some dynamic players. I’ve got different ranges. I have guys that are 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, down to guys that are under six feet tall. They all have unique qualities. I’ve studied all of their tape. It’s a dynamic group, so I’m excited to get a chance to help them.”

Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty:

On retaining Ja’Wuan James – “If we can retain him that keeps the continuity, we sure hope we can. He’s a good football player.”

Flaherty wants his second best offensive lineman on the roster back.

On how he goes about helping the other coaches excel in these new roles – “We all interject because we’re putting the playbook together right now.”

It’s a collaborative effort. There will be no more dictatorships with the play calling and talking down to those seen as inferior. Every voice in the room matters.

Tight Ends Coach George Godsey:

Godsey was another one of the coaches to give us a big bowl of nothing. He danced around questions about using one or two tight ends, what he prefers in a tight end, and everything else he was asked.

Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby:

On what type of players he’s be looking for – “Guys who are multiple. We want guys that give you great effort on the field and in the classroom.”

On rotating players – “You want your best guys out there in certain situations but it’s the offense’s goal to wear down the best guys, so sometimes the backup is just as important as the starter. We need to build depth.”

Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard:

On what excites him about this opportunity and job – “I’m excited to work with Coach Flores and Coach Graham, who I know well. I know it’s going to be a team-first atmosphere and those aren’t empty words, that’s how it’s going to be. That’s what gets me most excited, the culture is going to be right.”

Adam Gase spoke a lot about culture, so it’s understandable to remain wary about those promises.

On Flores’ insistence that versatility is key – “You better have the ability to adjust. Teaching is part of the job and you teach concepts, not just your job.”

This was a theme throughout the staff – the emphasis on the ability to adapt to all situations.

On thoughts on Linebacker Raekwon McMillan – “He’s a physical, tough guy, and he can run and hit.”

Notice he didn’t mention his coverage ability. Noting the strengths and masking the weaknesses – another theme.

Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer:

Boyer is well-trained in Patriots speak. He had about 1,000 words on his transcript and managed to say nothing – impressive.

Safeties Coach Tony Oden:

On things he’s gained from his first meetings with Coach Flores: “I think his demeanor is phenomenal. What he is to you guys, he’s the same to us. He’s very honest, open, and direct. He walks the walk and he talks the talk.”

He’s their boss, so of course they’ll all say this, but everyone raves about Flores’ character.

On Minkah Fitzpatrick’s rookie season – “He still has so much to learn, but he’s willing to do it. He’s more than willing to do it.”

Whatever Minkah’s absolute pinnacle is, he’s going to reach it. He’s a tireless worker.

On Fitzpatrick’s position going forward – “This is a new scheme. All that stuff is still being determined.”

They’re going to use Fitzpatrick in a variety of way to provide the galvanizing force on this entire defensive unit.

Plenty of surface level interactions, some quality, telling nuggets. Nonetheless, the vision and philosophies are all aligned. That train could stay on the tracks or it could derail ending in a firestorm. At least everyone onboard is steering in the same direction.

