Takeaways from Coaching Staff’s First Media Availability
Friday was the first day of school at Dolphins’ Headquarters in Davie – at least for the faculty.
Brian Flores and his staff meet with the South Florida media for the first time in an official capacity. Flores already did his introductory presser, so he sat out. Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham and Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell all spoke in front of the camera. The rest of the staff were only made available via transcript.
After perusing through all 30,000 words of those transcripts, here’s what I have gleaned from this first go-round with the journos.
All quotes are paraphrased and can be found in their entirety at the Miami Dolphins official website.
Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea:
On his vision for the offense – “You have a foundation and core beliefs, but the key is to do what your players do well. We talk about being multiple.
On Ryan Tannehill – “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ryan and his competitiveness.”
On traits he looks for in a quarterback – “We want great traits. Intangibles, leadership, work ethic, those are the characteristics we start with.”
O’Shea was a big nothing-burger as far as true insight. Utilize the strengths, mask the weaknesses, being multiple, value on hard work, and on-and-on.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham:
On the key to building a defense that can be multiple – “Identifying traits that hold value in terms of building a team defense.”
This is what made the Patriots whole better than the sum of its parts for so many years. Identifying 11 jobs and staying within the framework of the individual job.
On the use of sub-packages – “The NFL is all about matchups and personnel. It’s based on the trends in the league.”
This should be music to Dolphins fans’ ears. The days of the inexcusable action of keeping Kiko Alonso on the field for third-and-long should be over.
Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman:
There was truly nothing enticing about this presser. Nothing.
Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell:
On how he met Brian Flores – “You’re introduced to someone because of the work they’ve done in the NFL. I can tell you, with Coach Flores, he does a heck of a job in preparation.”
Like the other top coaches on the staff Caldwell talked about the evaluation period, being multiple and emphasized work habits.
Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski:
On how his New England experiences can help him develop a young quarterback – “We were fortunate enough to draft some guys, work them, develop them, and teach them our system. That’s an area I feel very confident in.
This statement was actually rather reassuring. Brady is Brady and he had all the help he needed from Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. It’s nice to know that Schuplinski was hands on with the likes of Jimmy Garappolo and Jacoby Brissett.
On the top traits he looks for in a quarterback – “You don’t want to pigeonhole yourself into one thing. This goes for the team and the position, but we’re looking for tough, smart, and dependable guys that can handle a lot of things. You want a guy that can play under pressure and perform under pressure.
On if he needs mobility at QB in today’s NFL – “I don’t have a feeling one way or another. You need a guy that can function well in your scheme. Pocket passer or a guy that can break the pocket, either way is fine.”
Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville:
Studesville was taking the coaches speak route until he was asked about Kalen Ballage.
On what impressed him about Ballage – “He’s a big, physical body. He can run. He’s athletic. I think he’s maturing and growing. He has a lot of work to do but his work ethic is tremendous.” He’s got a great personality and he comes in every day ready to work.”
Studesville and Ballage has a relationship that predates the pros or even college, so it’s not surprising to hear him rave about his second-year back.
On Frank Gore’s future – “The thing with Frank is, let’s get Frank healthy and then we’ll see what’s next for him.”
Gore’s football future in Miami seems dubious.
Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell:
On what he’s seen from the film of the Dolphins receivers – “I see some dynamic players. I’ve got different ranges. I have guys that are 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, down to guys that are under six feet tall. They all have unique qualities. I’ve studied all of their tape. It’s a dynamic group, so I’m excited to get a chance to help them.”
Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty:
On retaining Ja’Wuan James – “If we can retain him that keeps the continuity, we sure hope we can. He’s a good football player.”
Flaherty wants his second best offensive lineman on the roster back.
On how he goes about helping the other coaches excel in these new roles – “We all interject because we’re putting the playbook together right now.”
It’s a collaborative effort. There will be no more dictatorships with the play calling and talking down to those seen as inferior. Every voice in the room matters.
Tight Ends Coach George Godsey:
Godsey was another one of the coaches to give us a big bowl of nothing. He danced around questions about using one or two tight ends, what he prefers in a tight end, and everything else he was asked.
Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby:
On what type of players he’s be looking for – “Guys who are multiple. We want guys that give you great effort on the field and in the classroom.”
On rotating players – “You want your best guys out there in certain situations but it’s the offense’s goal to wear down the best guys, so sometimes the backup is just as important as the starter. We need to build depth.”
Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard:
On what excites him about this opportunity and job – “I’m excited to work with Coach Flores and Coach Graham, who I know well. I know it’s going to be a team-first atmosphere and those aren’t empty words, that’s how it’s going to be. That’s what gets me most excited, the culture is going to be right.”
Adam Gase spoke a lot about culture, so it’s understandable to remain wary about those promises.
On Flores’ insistence that versatility is key – “You better have the ability to adjust. Teaching is part of the job and you teach concepts, not just your job.”
This was a theme throughout the staff – the emphasis on the ability to adapt to all situations.
On thoughts on Linebacker Raekwon McMillan – “He’s a physical, tough guy, and he can run and hit.”
Notice he didn’t mention his coverage ability. Noting the strengths and masking the weaknesses – another theme.
Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer:
Boyer is well-trained in Patriots speak. He had about 1,000 words on his transcript and managed to say nothing – impressive.
Safeties Coach Tony Oden:
On things he’s gained from his first meetings with Coach Flores: “I think his demeanor is phenomenal. What he is to you guys, he’s the same to us. He’s very honest, open, and direct. He walks the walk and he talks the talk.”
He’s their boss, so of course they’ll all say this, but everyone raves about Flores’ character.
On Minkah Fitzpatrick’s rookie season – “He still has so much to learn, but he’s willing to do it. He’s more than willing to do it.”
Whatever Minkah’s absolute pinnacle is, he’s going to reach it. He’s a tireless worker.
On Fitzpatrick’s position going forward – “This is a new scheme. All that stuff is still being determined.”
They’re going to use Fitzpatrick in a variety of way to provide the galvanizing force on this entire defensive unit.
Plenty of surface level interactions, some quality, telling nuggets. Nonetheless, the vision and philosophies are all aligned. That train could stay on the tracks or it could derail ending in a firestorm. At least everyone onboard is steering in the same direction.
Dolphins Hire Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to Executive Role
The Miami Dolphins continue to surround first time General Manager Chris Grier with experienced veterans in the front office. This time it’s the addition of former Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie spent the last seven seasons as part of the Oakland Raiders front office before being let go back in December after not seeing eye to eye with Jon Gruden. He is just two years removed from being named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2016, when the Raiders finished with a 12-4 record.
While the team only made the lone playoff once during his time there, he was responsible for drafting Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.
Prior to taking the General Manager job with Oakland back in 2012, he spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers as the Director of Player Personnel and Director of Football Operations. McKenzie adds two more rings to a championship-pedigree theme on both the coaching staff and front office.
General Manager Chris Grier previously added veterans Jim Caldwell and Marvin Allen to the staff and front office respectively.
It is no secret that the Dolphins will be looking to build their foundation through the draft and they certainly have the personnel to make every future pick count. Miami currently has eight draft picks for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft, including thirteenth overall.
Tank Carradine Breakdown
Friday was something of a doomsday in the NFL. While players all over the league received walking papers, the Dolphins were busy making additions. Inking Tank Carradine and Jomal Wiltz adds pedigree and familiarity to the ‘Phins roster.
Both arrive in South Florida on one-year deals, serving essentially as training camp invitations.
Carradine earns his spot on the marquee because of his collegiate prowess. The rocked-up 270-pounder (age 28) would’ve been a first-round pick if not for an ACL injury during his senior season at Florida State.
The former 40th-overall pick of the 2013 draft (49ers) has floundered about the league for the same reason – injuries. Playing in just nine games the past two seasons (only one in 2018), Carradine’s production has lagged behind his lofty draft status – just 5.5 career sacks.
Carradine’s fit in the scheme is the intriguing aspect of the acquisition. He has the frame to play inside as a three-technique, but also slide out over the tackle as the five-technique.
Physical with elite movement traits earned Carradine high-praise out of college.
Carradine’s one available rep on GamePass for 2018 shows him closing down the backside as a five-technique. It’s an impressive first step and crossover step to position himself well to two-gap the cutback lane.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 16, 2019
Injuries have really robbed the former athletic freak of some movement. His change-of-direction isn’t what it once was and he struggles to counter as a pass rusher.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 16, 2019
The sheer strength is on display here as he knocks his man back off the line and works into a position to defender the outside run.
Really nice physicality here knocking his man back. pic.twitter.com/QnhkgQEH9n
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 16, 2019
Carradine provides value as a run-defender but will likely be subbed in passing situations. According to PFF, in 2017, 116 of Carradine’s reps were as a run defender. He rushed the passer 98 times showcasing his fit as a two-down run specialist. In those 98 pass rush reps Carradine had eight pressures (2 sacks, 2 hits and 4 hurries).
In 2016 the disparity was even greater. Carradine played 123 run-down reps with just 83 pass rush snaps. His PRP (pass rush productivity) was similar rather impressive, however. Creating pressure on 12 of the 83 (14.5%), Carradine was a difficult block.
It should be noted that he typically comes off the field on third downs which inflates his production, from an efficiency standpoint, a tad.
Josh Boyer Gets A Familiar Corner to Work With
Less heralded, Jomal Wiltz signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2017. At 5’10’’ 180 pounds, Wiltz doesn’t possess the prototypical measurements of recent Miami cornerback acquisitions.
Playing under former Patriots Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer in 2018, Wiltz’s knowledge of the playbook gives him a head start heading into OTA’s.
Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder
The Miami Dolphins are back to work, signing free agents Tank Carradine (DE) and Jomal Wiltz (DB).
Tank Carradine is a five-year NFL veteran. Drafted by San Francisco, Carradine spent four years with the Niners before before crossing the bay and playing last year with the Oakland Raiders. At six-foot-four and 270 pounds, Tank possess the size to play multiple techniques in Coach Patrick Graham’s defense. While still being relatively young will provide depth to a position that will need a solid rotation.
Jamal Wiltz, the former Iowa State defensive back, entered the league in 2017 as an UDFA with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent most of his career on the NE practice squad under the four Dolphins staffers that defected from New England. Coach Brian Flores played up to nine defensive backs on the field last year as New England’s play caller and Wiltz will compete for a job in the secondary.
