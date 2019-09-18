Tank Tracker Vol. 1: Miami Dolphins lose 2nd game, Minkah traded

Chris Grier stood in front of the media earlier this morning to answer quite a few burning questions everyone has regarding the state of the Miami Dolphins.

Between the recent Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades, it seems like any player with talent is being jettisoned for a draft pick. On the surface, this roster resembles a recently debunked AAF team, but beneath all of the embarrassment and comedy lies the potential for prosperity and success.

Will Chris Grier be able to turn the ship around? He gives us his answers to this rebuild, what to expect if another player demands a trade, his thoughts on Josh Rosen starting at quarterback, and much more. See everything he had to say down below:

On the Recent Trades:

Have you given up on 2 of your last 4 1st-round picks?

“I wouldn’t say given up. With Laremy (Tunsil), they kept pursuing us. Multiple, multiple times we talked and kept telling them no and what it would take. And they came and offered it. Funny story I was saying the other day, I called Laremy about the trade and he walked into the office and saw it on the board and said ‘I’d trade me for that’. But seriously, we were not trying to do it.

With Minkah, it was one of those things where the player expressed that maybe it was time for him to change. So we tried to make it work. Myself, Brian, (and) Steve (Ross) had multiple conversations with him; that we wanted him here. We viewed him as a core piece. The kid just felt it was time to move. And we told (teams) what the value was. We had multiple offers and we felt the Pittsburgh (Steelers) one was the best for the organization.”

Grier did not do a good job of convincing me that this front office will be able to withhold a mutiny (more on that later on, as Grier responds to that fear). With Tunsil, it sounds like they received an offer they couldn’t refuse. With Minkah, it seems like they pressed for the best offer. A first-round pick is always nice to have, but I didn’t get the impression that this was as much of a “win” as the Tusnil trade was. At least from Grier’s perspective.

On that third and 10. Helps when you have Laremy Tunsil doing this. #Texans pic.twitter.com/N3tqp9Xk7f — patrick (@PatDStat) September 11, 2019

Did Minkah say why he wasn’t on board?

“I’ll let him talk about that. He likes Brian (Flores) a lot. He likes it here. He talked a little bit about the position stuff and Brian I know told you the Patrick Chung story. (But) I’ll just leave that to Brian and Minkah.”

Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham are not amateur coaches in this league. You can argue that Matt Burke was, but neither of these guys are. That said, how do two regimes mismanage Minkah Fitzpatrick’s skillset that poorly. To the point that he wants off the team before he can even play 20 games with them. A first-round pick is nice to receive in return, but this is a mistake I hope they learn from.

We have acquired DB Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks from the Dolphins in exchange for draft picks.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/Fwnpe5GVI1 pic.twitter.com/TGw3qPlfBZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2019

Was Brian Flores on board?

“Brian and I have been lockstep on it. We have had a lot of conversations. Brian and I communicate every day. I talk to Steve every day. We’re in this 100% together. (I) believe in Brian; he’s a great leader, a great man. I think he’s the right guy to lead us through these times. For us, Brian is a good football coach. A good man. Minkah said he appreciated that about Brian. Really liked him. Just too bad it didn’t work out.”

I believe that Minkah respected Flores and was fine with the workload. After all, he played under Nick Saban for four years. Intense is natural for him. Constant confusion and being overworked, however, is not.

Will any player be able to demand a trade and have it granted like Minkah Fitzpatrick?

“No. No. For us, we had multiple conversations with Minkah. We told him we wanted him to be here. Multiple times. Brian, Steve, Myself…we all expressed that. And for us, when we got to a point where we weren’t sure if this was going to work, we said ‘hey, if we get the value we deem is worth moving him, we’ll do it.’ There’s no precedent here where any player is going to come in and say they want out and we’re going to do it. Again, I have not had any calls from any agents or any players asking that want out. We have extended some of our younger players. Xavien (Howard). Jakeem (Grant). All those guys have bought in 100% and they told me as much (on) Monday. We have a good group of young guys that want to be here.”

I’m not 100% sure Xavien Howard wants to be here after watching players like Minkah and Laremy leave. Kenny Stills leaving isn’t as alarming, as he wasn’t going to be in the team’s future beyond 2019, but Fitzpatrick and Tunsil were expected to be here for 6-10 more years. Howard didn’t expect this when he signed his extension. Jakeem Grant on the other (stone) hand, is happy to have received his extension and I don’t think he’s going to risk mouthing off. Fitzpatrick knew he could afford it. Most of the young players on this team cannot.

Josh Rosen dime. Jakeem Grant drop. pic.twitter.com/kYqkRIswy3 — Cian (@Cianaf) September 16, 2019

On Tanking:

What do you say to the fans who wonder if they’re getting their money’s worth?

“I’d say to the fans: I appreciate their support. They deserve a winner. We’re trying to build them a winner. I think the fans will say the cycle we’ve been on the past 10+ years has not been good enough. We’re trying to right that as fast as we can. They deserve a winner and we’re trying to do that for them.”

Was trading all your talent away part of the strategy when Flores was first hired, or is this how the cards fell?

“Very unexpected as far as (the) Laremy and Minkah situations. You can’t prepare for that. I’m not going to sit up here and lie about it. But the opportunities as well were a bit unique with a bit of an historic haul for him and Kenny (Stills). I think for us, to strike on those opportunities…because we know the way the team was built right now it wasn’t going to win a Super Bowl, much less…it’ll be hard to compete for a playoff spot. Again, we’re trying to build a team that’s going to win right now. A long term winner. And hopefully bring a championship here to South Florida.”

DESHAUN DIMES IT TO KENNY STILLS TEXANS LEAD 28-27 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/gzQA4FSIGP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2019

What is the time schedule for getting to the playoffs, a Super Bowl…to have a winning record?

“I don’t know if you can really put a time frame with it. We positioned ourselves to where we think the organization is going to be in a good place here shortly. How long that takes, like I said, we’ll be aggressive. Again, we’re not going to sit back and not do anything, we’re going to be very proactive and get this turned quickly.”

For his sake, Grier better hope this franchise is in a very good place shortly.

On the Draft, Spending, and the Future Quarterback Situation:

What’s the plan for Josh Rosen in 2019?

“In terms of Josh (Rosen), we just want to keep developing. He’ll tell you, it’s been an eye opener. He’s said he’s learned more here the past few months than he’s learned his whole career. For him, having someone like Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) to mentor him and to be that veteran influence to help him has been great. I think, when he’s ready to go, when coaches deem he’s ready to play, he’ll play. The good thing for us is, we see him every day. See him in the meetings. See how he prepares and learns and handles himself. We’ve been very pleased so far. When the coaches feel they want to make a chance…IF they do…then that will happen.”

It will happen.

It's getting real ugly now: Jamie Collins picks off Ryan Fitzpatrick and he takes it back 69 yards for the #Patriots TD. Kallen Ballage couldn't hold on. 37-0pic.twitter.com/HYk2Xk9ApV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019

Will Miami be drafting a quarterback in the 1st-round in the 2020 draft?

“We’re going to do everything we can to make our team better right away. For us, we’ve all talked about the quarterback being an important piece and it’s competition. We’re not shying away from that. Whoever is here, there’s going to be at every position; whether it’s quarterback, d-line, wide receiver, o-line, so yes.”

Grier ends his answer with “so yes”, and I have no idea what that means. The way Grier laughed while saying the first part of that answer gave away the worst kept secret in the league: Miami is most-definitely drafting a quarterback next year.

What can you do with 7 picks within the first 100 of the NFL draft?

“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency or the draft. We’ve positioned ourselves where we can do anything or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.”

Will you spend in Free Agency immediately, or will you hold off until your team is more-established?

“(We) talked about building this long term with sustained success right way. With us, we’ll be very aggressive. We’re not going to sit here on a bunch of money or anything. The plan is to build a winner here. Nobody likes losing. We’ve talked about building a team that’ll win and compete for championships for a long time instead of being ‘in this’ one year and then ‘falling back’ for 2 or 3 (years). Again, it’s a long term vision, but we’ll be aggressive.”