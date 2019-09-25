Tank Tracker Vol. 2: Miami Dolphins drop to 0-3, so do 5 other teams

Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 2; we’ll talk about the rest of the 0-3 teams, Chosen Rosen’s first start, and X’s bad day.

A Storm is Bruin

The former UCLA, top-ten quarterback, Josh Rosen, finally got his first start against the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend in the Dolphins first away game. The game was better than the first two as a team but still ended with a loss.

Many Dolphins fans and analysts were chomping at the bit to see Rosen get some real action, not just garbage time snaps. In a nutshell, Josh Rosen was not perfect, but there were silver linings if you extrapolate his performance from Sunday into future games.

It’ll be interesting to see how Josh Rosen continues to develop as the regular season unfolds. He’s shown continued growth from the first week of training camp through the preseason, and his getting more reps will do wonders for his development. I’m looking forward to seeing what Rosen does next.

For a better understanding of Josh Rosen’s game, check out Travis Wingfield’s charting project for Rosen’s first start. It has a pass-by-pass breakdown and contextual analysis of the QB’s performance. It’s a great way to understand the nitty-gritty of the Dolphins’ quarterback situation and flesh out the circumstances of the passes; context matters.

X marks the spot

Strangely, Xavien Howard was the opposite of a silver lining in the Cowboys game. The Pro Bowl cornerback had a rough outing then also had a rough ousting when the refs ejected him.

Howard had an uncharacteristically bad game against the Cowboys, and the battle between him and Amari Cooper saw the Cowboys WR getting the better of Miami’s fourth-year corner. Cooper had 88 yards and two touchdowns on the day with seven targets from Dak Prescott. The duo connected on six of those seven targets.

While this was not a great showing for one of the Miami Dolphins’ best players, I expect him to bounce back with a fire in his belly this Sunday and moving forward.

Battle in the Basement

With the Miami Dolphins moving to 0-3 on the year so far, five other teams have kept pace: Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos. The Pittsburgh loss is a good thing for the Dolphins’ 2020 Draft since they own that pick as a result of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. The other teams could eventually pose a threat to the Dolphins if they keep losing.

The Dolphins play four out of five of those 0-3 teams. They’ll play the Redskins in Week 6 after the Dolphins have their bye. They’ll then play the Steelers on Monday night for Week 8, then Jets twice in Weeks 9 and 14, and finally the Bengals in Week 16.

It seems crazy to already have this conversation, but the first overall pick is going to have a lot of suitors. Whether it’s by design or the teams are that bad, 0-16 might be necessary for an organization to procure the top pick.

On the Clock Mock

For this week’s On the Clock mock, I kept everything the same except I added the third round to make it a little more interesting. To make your own mock, you can use Fanspeak’s draft simulator here. It offers different packages, too. There’s a free to use version and the premium, which adds trade scenarios. I used the Fanspeak big board and Classic difficulty mode for this, and here’s what I put together. Contrary to the earlier Tankathon order, the Dolphins have been projected the number one pick in this case.

Tua Tagovailoa was, once again, a no-brainer. I doubt that will change as long as the Miami Dolphins are picking first overall in these scenarios. I double-dipped on the same two hog mollies from last time; they’re just that good, and they would instantly make the line better. With Michael Deiter showing some gumption in the shift to left tackle last Sunday, Creed Humphrey and Tyler Biadasz would be plug-and-play guys on the interior.

The Grant Delpit pick was a BPA, homer pick. He’s one of the best players in the nation and having him on the team is a big boost. Jeffrey Okudah is a rising star. I’d be surprised if he didn’t eventually work his way into the first round, so in this case, there was a great value.

Tanking without Tank

The Miami Dolphins made some roster moves on Tuesday; defensive end Tank Carradine was once again released. The Fins had released him during the initial roster cutdowns in a surprise move. He was also quickly re-signed a few weeks ago. It could’ve been a financial move to alleviate some of his guaranteed money off the payroll.

Regardless, the Fins cut Carradine again, and in the corresponding move, the Dolphins signed offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

We have signed tackle Andrew Donnal and released defensive end Tank Carradine. Full Release: https://t.co/2EiyH1Gtdl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2019

In another move, the Dolphins have also signed wide receiver Andy Jones to their practice squad. Jones had previously spent time with the Detroit Lions.

Dolphins signed former Lions WR Andy Jones to their practice squad, per agent Christina Phillips. Jones started three games for Detroit last year and had 11 catches for 80 yards and a TD. Miami played most of Sunday's game with 3 healthy WRs. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 25, 2019

In a third, hot off the presses move, the Miami Dolphins have placed Danny Isidora on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

Updated Draft Order

Now that Week 3 is in the books, let’s take a look at the current draft order standings. Once again I’ll be using the Tankathon draft order for this segment.

In the newest update, the Miami Dolphins still have the third pick, but they also have the fourth overall pick via the Steelers. As for the Texans, their victory brought them to 2-1 and has them projected to land the 25th pick.

There’s still a lot of football to be played, but I expect the official draft order to be similar to the current projections. Based on my predictions, I still think the Dolphins will get the first overall pick. I’m also guessing that the Steelers will finish with the ninth pick and the Texans finish with the 23rd.

The Tankathon mock draft has the Miami Dolphins selecting Jake Fromm and Chase Young with the third and fourth picks and Walker Little, the offensive tackle from Stanford, with the 25th pick.

There haven’t been any changes in the Dolphins draft pick haul, but you can keep track of everything they have for 2020 with the Locked on Dolphins’s pick tracker.

Dolfans Unclassified Survival Guide

The season has started rough, and there’s still a ways to go. Locked on Dolphins’s Andrew Mitchell has put together his Fandom Memorandum to help the fans steer through the uncertainty of the 2019 season and prepare for warmer weather.

Charge of the Light Brigade

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers back at Hard Rock Stadium, this Sunday, September 29 at 1 p.m. EST. While the Dolphins have been viscously improving over the past two weeks, the Chargers are a better roster than their 1-2 record indicates. They are just a better team than the Dolphins.

I’m predicting another Miami loss. However, I think there will be some positives to draw from the experience, such as better consistency from Preston Williams, Josh Rosen taking another step, Michael Deiter gaining more experience, and Christian Wilkins having a big day.

Final Score Prediciton:

Dolphins: 10

Chargers: 35