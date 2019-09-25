Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 2: Miami Dolphins drop to 0-3, so do 5 other teams
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 2; we’ll talk about the rest of the 0-3 teams, Chosen Rosen’s first start, and X’s bad day.
A Storm is Bruin
The former UCLA, top-ten quarterback, Josh Rosen, finally got his first start against the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend in the Dolphins first away game. The game was better than the first two as a team but still ended with a loss.
Many Dolphins fans and analysts were chomping at the bit to see Rosen get some real action, not just garbage time snaps. In a nutshell, Josh Rosen was not perfect, but there were silver linings if you extrapolate his performance from Sunday into future games.
It’ll be interesting to see how Josh Rosen continues to develop as the regular season unfolds. He’s shown continued growth from the first week of training camp through the preseason, and his getting more reps will do wonders for his development. I’m looking forward to seeing what Rosen does next.
For a better understanding of Josh Rosen’s game, check out Travis Wingfield’s charting project for Rosen’s first start. It has a pass-by-pass breakdown and contextual analysis of the QB’s performance. It’s a great way to understand the nitty-gritty of the Dolphins’ quarterback situation and flesh out the circumstances of the passes; context matters.
X marks the spot
Strangely, Xavien Howard was the opposite of a silver lining in the Cowboys game. The Pro Bowl cornerback had a rough outing then also had a rough ousting when the refs ejected him.
Howard had an uncharacteristically bad game against the Cowboys, and the battle between him and Amari Cooper saw the Cowboys WR getting the better of Miami’s fourth-year corner. Cooper had 88 yards and two touchdowns on the day with seven targets from Dak Prescott. The duo connected on six of those seven targets.
While this was not a great showing for one of the Miami Dolphins’ best players, I expect him to bounce back with a fire in his belly this Sunday and moving forward.
Battle in the Basement
With the Miami Dolphins moving to 0-3 on the year so far, five other teams have kept pace: Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos. The Pittsburgh loss is a good thing for the Dolphins’ 2020 Draft since they own that pick as a result of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. The other teams could eventually pose a threat to the Dolphins if they keep losing.
The Dolphins play four out of five of those 0-3 teams. They’ll play the Redskins in Week 6 after the Dolphins have their bye. They’ll then play the Steelers on Monday night for Week 8, then Jets twice in Weeks 9 and 14, and finally the Bengals in Week 16.
It seems crazy to already have this conversation, but the first overall pick is going to have a lot of suitors. Whether it’s by design or the teams are that bad, 0-16 might be necessary for an organization to procure the top pick.
On the Clock Mock
For this week’s On the Clock mock, I kept everything the same except I added the third round to make it a little more interesting. To make your own mock, you can use Fanspeak’s draft simulator here. It offers different packages, too. There’s a free to use version and the premium, which adds trade scenarios. I used the Fanspeak big board and Classic difficulty mode for this, and here’s what I put together. Contrary to the earlier Tankathon order, the Dolphins have been projected the number one pick in this case.
Tua Tagovailoa was, once again, a no-brainer. I doubt that will change as long as the Miami Dolphins are picking first overall in these scenarios. I double-dipped on the same two hog mollies from last time; they’re just that good, and they would instantly make the line better. With Michael Deiter showing some gumption in the shift to left tackle last Sunday, Creed Humphrey and Tyler Biadasz would be plug-and-play guys on the interior.
The Grant Delpit pick was a BPA, homer pick. He’s one of the best players in the nation and having him on the team is a big boost. Jeffrey Okudah is a rising star. I’d be surprised if he didn’t eventually work his way into the first round, so in this case, there was a great value.
Tanking without Tank
The Miami Dolphins made some roster moves on Tuesday; defensive end Tank Carradine was once again released. The Fins had released him during the initial roster cutdowns in a surprise move. He was also quickly re-signed a few weeks ago. It could’ve been a financial move to alleviate some of his guaranteed money off the payroll.
Regardless, the Fins cut Carradine again, and in the corresponding move, the Dolphins signed offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.
We have signed tackle Andrew Donnal and released defensive end Tank Carradine.
Full Release: https://t.co/2EiyH1Gtdl
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2019
In another move, the Dolphins have also signed wide receiver Andy Jones to their practice squad. Jones had previously spent time with the Detroit Lions.
Dolphins signed former Lions WR Andy Jones to their practice squad, per agent Christina Phillips. Jones started three games for Detroit last year and had 11 catches for 80 yards and a TD. Miami played most of Sunday's game with 3 healthy WRs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 25, 2019
In a third, hot off the presses move, the Miami Dolphins have placed Danny Isidora on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.
Updated Draft Order
Now that Week 3 is in the books, let’s take a look at the current draft order standings. Once again I’ll be using the Tankathon draft order for this segment.
In the newest update, the Miami Dolphins still have the third pick, but they also have the fourth overall pick via the Steelers. As for the Texans, their victory brought them to 2-1 and has them projected to land the 25th pick.
There’s still a lot of football to be played, but I expect the official draft order to be similar to the current projections. Based on my predictions, I still think the Dolphins will get the first overall pick. I’m also guessing that the Steelers will finish with the ninth pick and the Texans finish with the 23rd.
The Tankathon mock draft has the Miami Dolphins selecting Jake Fromm and Chase Young with the third and fourth picks and Walker Little, the offensive tackle from Stanford, with the 25th pick.
There haven’t been any changes in the Dolphins draft pick haul, but you can keep track of everything they have for 2020 with the Locked on Dolphins’s pick tracker.
Dolfans Unclassified Survival Guide
The season has started rough, and there’s still a ways to go. Locked on Dolphins’s Andrew Mitchell has put together his Fandom Memorandum to help the fans steer through the uncertainty of the 2019 season and prepare for warmer weather.
Charge of the Light Brigade
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers back at Hard Rock Stadium, this Sunday, September 29 at 1 p.m. EST. While the Dolphins have been viscously improving over the past two weeks, the Chargers are a better roster than their 1-2 record indicates. They are just a better team than the Dolphins.
I’m predicting another Miami loss. However, I think there will be some positives to draw from the experience, such as better consistency from Preston Williams, Josh Rosen taking another step, Michael Deiter gaining more experience, and Christian Wilkins having a big day.
Final Score Prediciton:
Dolphins: 10
Chargers: 35
Danny Isidora Placed on IR; Isaiah Ford Promoted From Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins have placed starting right guard Danny Isidora on Injured Reserve.
Dolphins are putting starting RG Danny Isidora on IR and elevating WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad to the active roster.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2019
Isodora was acquired by the Dolphins on 30 August 2019 from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 7th round draft pick in 2020.
Despite the short introduction period, Isidora was placed in Miami’s starting line-up at guard, playing 100% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
After suffering an apparent foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Isidora was spotted in a walking boot and, as soon as yesterday, had been considered by Coach Brian Flores as “day to day”.
It is now official that the former Hurricane will need surgery, bringing an end to his season in Miami.
Rather than attempt to replace Isidora with another offensive lineman, the Dolphins have promoted former 7th round draft pick, WR Isaiah Ford to the 53-man roster.
Whilst the move likely comes off the back of Sunday’s injury to Allen Hurns (concussion) the promising Virginia Tech prospect has also suffered his fair share of injuries since entering the league in 2017, having previously been placed on IR, waived, cut and re-signed by the Dolphins. To date, Ford has played in 1 game for the Dolphins (2018).
When questioned yesterday about Miami’s options at offensive line, OC Chad O’Shea preferred not to disclose any specifics, but noted that the Dolphins had contingency plans which included the use of unnamed offensive and defensive players able to step up to fill the gaps.
Even in the absence of injuries, the lack of depth and talent across the line has helped the 2019 Dolphins achieve historically low production on offense, with the majority of fans hoping that the Dolphins’ continue to secure their grip on the 1st overall draft pick over the next 13 games.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Fandom Memorandum
The Miami Dolphins are heading into week 4 and it has been nothing short of UGLY. The offense in total has put up 16 points in 3 games while allowing a whopping total of 133 points scored against them. Assuredly, most fans knew this season was going to be rough and that we would be a bottom 5 club by seasons end, but it seems after a few brutal losses and a few trades some of the fans have forgotten quickly what this season is really about. We want growth and progress. It won’t be wins this season but eventually that culture will translate.
Below I have notated some general ideas you should keep at the forefront through this difficult season. There is a plan and its on us as fans to have the foresight and patience to make it through this season and be present for a brighter future. So when you’re on your 5th whiskey and find yourself somewhere between shear anger or uncontrollable tears, remember some of this stuff and it may go a long way and help you survive through 2019!
This Is a Full Rebuild
- Make no mistake, the Dolphins are rebuilding. We have seen this in the past but not to this extent. We have seen new coaches, new GMs come into the Miami Dolphins and discard a few guys; sign a few guys, draft some big names and what’s it got us? 2 playoff appearances in like 20 years? Finally, FINALLY…They tear it completely down, gut the whole roster to start from scratch and we are complaining? Ladies and Gentlemen, this, this is what’s been needed for ell over a decade. Understand it, Learn from it, Accept it.
Look at the 2019 NFL Season as a 16 game Pre-Season
- The Dolphins talent is obviously, painfully low. Don’t expect to see anyone light it up but look for growth in some of the units. The offensive line and secondary are two solid groups with rookie Left Guard Michael Dieter and Bobby McCain trying his hand at Free Safety. Even the linebackers, with Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan, two young players ready to lead the unit. Undrafted players like Preston Williams, who’s been showing out at Wide Receiver. The main point being that don’t expect to win or even be competitive score wise but look for growth and strides in the schematics and players.
The Laremy Tunsil Trade was Never Planned
- Trading Laremy Tunsil was one of the more controversial moves in recent history. We are rebuilding and you would think a top 3 left tackle, a premium position, would be off limits in trade talks. Eventually GM Chris Grier got offered a deal he could not pass up, so understand he wasn’t intentionally trying to rid our team of our best offensive lineman. I also think, the fact that a certain left-handed Quarterback may be available next April had something to do with it (Right Tackles protect the lefty’s blindside). Just ask yourself, how would’ve Tunsil changed the outcome the last 2 weeks versus Baltimore and New England? I’ll wait…
The Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Isn’t Miami’s Fault
- You have a disgruntled player requesting a trade, what do you do? We clearly aren’t going to be good this year and Minkah Fitzpatrick clearly got way too accustomed to winning and not enough adversity at University of Alabama. The fact that this regime has gotten such high value for these trades is a feat in itself. Not to mention we now have 3 total 1st round picks! If you’re still confused, let me ask…how would’ve Minkah changed the outcome the last 2 weeks versus Baltimore and New England?
Root for Josh Rosen
- Entering week 3 vs the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Rosen had been…Chosen (sorry I had to). Root for him! Sure, we want to have a bad record so we can get a top 5 pick and have a chance at a franchise altering Quarterback, but still pull for Rosen. Imagine if Rosen just blows up and comes out looking like a legit QB1? That’s great, that gives us even more leverage and flexibility moving forward. In this league having 2 stud Quarterbacks would not be a bad thing. Even if Rosen plays above verage, he could be worth some legit trade value. With Rosen showing promise we either have someone to push a 1st round QB for the starting job, a quality back up or trade bait for another QB needy team (Hi Pittsburgh!).
Cheer for the Bengals, Bucs, Jets
- Yeah it may go against everything, but we want these teams to be slightly, very slightly better than us. These teams look likely to be in the bottom half of the league along with some others I didn’t mention due to them having a future quarterback already on their roster (Giants, Redskins). So after a tough Dolphins loss, look for wins for these teams as it will likely increase the chances of Miami getting the Number 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.
Root Against the Texans and Steelers
- Lose! Lose! Lose! I’m somewhat an admirer of these 2 franchises but not this season! As Dolphins fans we want 3 top 15 picks in the first round of next year’s NFL Draft. With 2 acquired picks from each respective team, we need them to lose so we further our draft pick value and put ourselves in position to get 3 blue chip prospects to start building a winner in South Florida.
Saturdays Are the New Sunday
- Watch lots and lots of college football. See who the potential top prospects are and make a point to watch them on Saturday. Some big teams have some top 10 prospects in their lineup; Alabama has Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy – Georgia has Jake Fromm and Andrew Thomas – Ohio St. has Chase Young and JK Dobbins to name a few. Make a point to watch AJ Epenesa from Iowa and Jordan Love of Utah St. All of this will translate into better knowledge and acumen when the draft comes since a lot of you will want to intensely debate whatever way the Dolphins decide to go.
Ultimately, we are all Miami Dolphins fans. This season will truly test your fandom and resolve, but don’t let it get you down. I promise the plan makes sense and if it goes how I think it will, they will be writing books on how to truly rebuild a team as quick as possible and the Dolphins will be the lead example. Keep cheering and understand we have been in the most vicious cycle of mediocrity and unfortunately, we have to tear it all down to get it built the right way. We have waited over 20+ years at this point, lets give it one more year and see how it plays out!
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 3 at Dallas
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump to:
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project — Week 3 at Dallas
Double slants to the boundary and Rosen is a little off target after pulling back the RPO. pic.twitter.com/koiGRI84bX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 24, 2019
Considering the point spread, the injuries to an already depleted offensive line, and the futility of the offense the two weeks’ prior, Josh Rosen surprised in his debut performance.
Though Miami’s 22-year-old quarterback was under 50-percent completion, and just a smidge over five yards per attempt, the statistics don’t do his debut justice. Rosen looks to have cleaned up the hitch in his release off the top of his drop, his accuracy working left is improved, making faster decisions, and he’s getting off his spot when pressure arrives.
Under Rosen’s watch, Miami converted 11 of the 44 drop backs (45 total, minus one throwaway), a conversion rate of 25%.
Third and fourth down was a challenge for the young quarterback. Rosen threw accurate passed on only 2 of 9 money down throws, and the Dolphins offense moved the chains just those two times (22.2%).
With Rosen under-center, Miami was much more aggressive attacking vertically. Rosen’s average air yards per attempt was 9.61 yards in this game, and his depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|2/6 (33%)
|11-20 yards
|0/5 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|17/26 (65.4)
A lot of the success for Miami came from mismatching personnel groupings and variety from those packages. Still primarily operating out of 11-personnel, there were some wrinkles thrown in that keep the Cowboys defense off-balance — at least in the first half.
|11-personnel
|30
|12-personnel
|10
|03-personnel
|2
|13-personnel
|1
|21-personnel
|1
All things told, I tabbed Rosen with 10 mistakes. He missed two reads that I thought he could’ve taken advantage of bigger chunks in the passing game, and he was off target with eight of his 38 charted throws.
Rosen was under duress for most of the game, and did well to mitigate that pressure. The Miami line allowed 20 pressures with an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.29 seconds.
Rosen was accurate on one of three red zone passes, and completed just one of 10 contested balls (a 40-yard strike to Devante Parker).
The Miami passing game operated primarily from the gun. Rosen was under-center for just 12 of the charted 44 drop backs.
Dolphins receivers accounted for 85 yards after the catch — 42.5% of Rosen’s total passing yardage.
A strong debut for Rosen built some momentum heading into his first start at Hard Rock Stadium. If he can continue to progress with his timing and rhythm, and find those bigger plays when the opportunity presents itself, that’ll be a massive step towards franchise quarterback territory.
In the meantime, he needs to sharpen up his short area accuracy, miss fewer layups, and continue to show the off-script prowess he displayed in Dallas.
This one goes in the inconsequential box. He didn’t make the back-breaking mistake, and his teammates let him down too often, but he made too many inaccurate throws to qualify for a winning performance.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
