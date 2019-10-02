Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 3: Dolphins drop to 0-4, interest in Jordan Love?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 3; we’ll talk about the Miami Dolphins dropping to 0-4, Jordan Love, and pitfalls in the Dolphins’ path
And then there were four
The rat race at the bottom of the rankings is still in full swing, but we’re down to four contestants who have yet to win a game: Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.
Interestingly enough, the Dolphins will play two of those teams. They’ll be playing the Redskins after the Fins’ Week 5 bye. Maybe Washington can eke out a win and give the Dolphins a bit of breathing room as they descend into the abyss.
Let me check the schedule here… OK, they’ll be playing the Patriots this week. I expect both the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins to be winless for their exciting showdown in Week 6.
The Week 16 game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals could turn into the Tua Bowl at this rate.
Tale of two halves
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Chargers in their Week 4 bout this past weekend. It was a day-and-night performance for the Fins. They were competitive during the first half and rode on the coattails of a solid showing from Josh Rosen, but things came crashing down in the second half.
Much like the previous three games, the Miami Dolphins collapsed in the third and fourth quarters, and it ultimately sealed their fate.
Here’s a more complete and comprehensive breakdown of the game’s aftermath.
Tracking the Tank
The draft order is updated, and according to Tankathon, the Dolphins have the first overall pick. They also have the seventh, which comes from the Steelers, and the 25th, which comes from the Texans. The order went to the strengths of schedule for the four 0-4 teams.
The Dolphins have the lowest SoS of those four teams, but it’s worth noting that there are ten teams with lower SoSs (a lot going on there). The lowest is none other than the Buffalo Bills with an SoS of .355. The Dolphins are standing at .484, which is tied with two other teams, the Seahawks and the Raiders.
What are the chances?
Now that we’re heading into Week 5 of the season, I was curious what would be the percentages of the Dolphins getting the first pick. Luckily, Joe Schad has the answer via ESPN’s Football Power Index. I found some comfort in that number.
Miami Dolphins have a 77.6 percent chance at the #1 overall pick, per ESPN's FPI
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 26, 2019
#LaborOfLove
There’s been the #TankForTua movement for most of the year for the Dolphins, and it hasn’t slowed at all. But draft analyst Tony Pauline mentioned a fascinating nugget on Twitter that might give pause to some fans.
As you'll see in tomorrow's mailbag at PFN, I am hearing differently as there is a large portion of scouts at this point who believe Utah State's Jordan Love could well be the first quarterback selected, if he enters the draft. https://t.co/wFgNStrA0q
— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) October 1, 2019
In a second tweet in response to this Pauline goes on to mention that “They’ve [Dolphins] had their eyes on him since last season & and have said they really like Love.”
While I am a big fan of Jordan Love, I don’t believe he would be the pick unless Tagovailoa is already gone. That’s why the first overall pick for the Miami Dolphins is paramount.
There are a lot of physical tools to like, but Love is still raw. Although he’s draft-eligible now, he could also return to Utah State for 2020 to fine-tune things. If it weren’t for Tua, I would be banging the table for Love, but he’s not at the same level, either.
For a breakdown of Jordan Love, The Draft Network has a scouting report on the Aggie quarterback.
On The Clock Mock
There’s not a mock this week. I did one, and it was eerily similar to the first two I’ve done. Imagine that. There’ll be a mock next week with an added round and some updates to the big boards.
Chasing Chase or Tanking for Tua
I’ve started looking at other mock drafts; we’ve reached that point. I found one on Instagram that came from CBS Sports via JPG Visuals. I was taken aback by what I saw. Here’s the link to investigate for yourself, and I’m sure many readers will swiftly understand what raised my eyebrows.
With the first pick in the first round, the Miami Dolphins select Chase Young. Part of this might be interminable exposure to the tank movement, but it seems to me at this point when I see a selection in a mock, and it’s anyone other than Tua Tagovailoa, then the alarm sounds.
Imagine a world where the Dolphins take a prospect like Chase Young, and I have the gall to complain about it. I would love for Young to don the orange and aqua. Here’s the “but”. I think Tua Tagovailoa is an exceptional talent. Is he more special than Chase Young? That much I don’t know, but I’m hard-pressed to pass on the quarterback in this situation, though. Tagovailoa could completely metamorphose the franchise.
For a more conclusive, empirical look of how good Tua is, check out a Twitter thread from his game against Ole Miss courtesy of Locked On Dolphins’s Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL).
The Road to Perfection
The Dolphins are off to a good start in their pursuit of the perfect season. As I’ve already mentioned, the Miami Dolphins exploded out of the gate with an 0-4 start, but there will be some significant hurdles for them as they walk the long road to ruin.
The Redskins, Steelers, Jets, and Bengals stand out as notable speedbumps to the Dolphins’ goals. Mark your calendars, these games could become vital games with huge implications in the 2020 draft order.
Bye, Bye, Bye
For all your sports betting needs or if you’re looking for a little levity, look no further than former Dolphin Greg Camarillo for the inside scoop on the next Dolphins line.
Next week’s odd:#Dolphins (-12) vs the Bye
— Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) September 29, 2019
Still got some gas in the tank
This is not about THAT tank. Former Dolphin and Hurricane Frank Gore reached an incredible milestone this past weekend. He crossed the illustrious 15,000-yard threshold.
Frank Gore is in rare company, too. Gore has rushed for 15,0212 yards, and as it stands, he’s fourth place. He could reach third place this season by rushing for 249 more yards, which would surpass Barry Sanders. It’s always inspiring to see players break records and reach significant benchmarks in the NFL; this is a cool occurrence.
Tua Confirmed?
Did Brian Flores reveal his secret plan at the press conference? Let Locked On Dolphins’s Chris Kowalewski (@fintroopers) break down the hidden meaning behind some of Flores’ answers.
Brian Flores gives a clear explanation as to what he hopes to achieve with the #Dolphins’ 2019 season… pic.twitter.com/Jpt3OD3SQ2
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) October 1, 2019
Brian Flores Sees Improvements; Knows There’s “A Long Way To Go”
If there’s any winning to be done by the Miami Dolphins this season, the team has a lot of work to do as they head into the bye week.
Brian Flores knows it.
After facing off against a tough line-up of opponents to kick start the 2019 season, and his head coaching career, the Dolphins have been largely embarrassed on the field, now having been outscored 163 – 26.
Brian Flores has a grand and unenviable task on his hands to keep an inexperienced locker room together, to direct and oversee improvement and to keep his players focused on the remaining 12 games ahead.
Flores met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss his reflections upon the season to date and to express his thoughts as to where he has seen improvements so far.
On the team’s attitude overall after a winless start, he said:
“We’re going to move on and really look towards the next day and the next challenge. I think they’ll do that, but obviously there’s some disappointment in that locker room reflecting on the first four weeks of the season…”
It seems that Flores will always demand that his players remain mentally and emotionally strong. He wants them to stay determined and “Always upbeat, always positive. That’s what I’m looking for out of this group. To go the other way – it helps no-one.”
As for the first quarter of the season? Flores’s response as to how he thought it had gone was delivered with some of his trademark honesty:
“Not so good. We made a lot of changes to the roster, kind of building the team on the fly in a lot of ways… At the same time, trying to build a team, build some camaraderie, communication and build some rapport – I think that’s been a big part of these first four weeks. I think that’s trending in the right direction as far as the team coming together, getting to know each other, building relationships in the locker room, off the field, on the field. That to me is very, very important on a team… As far as on the field, we’ve got a long way to go and I think they [the players] know that.”
Flores noted that he has begun to see more positives show themselves, particularly in the past 2 weeks, but he is fully aware that they are “not good enough”. He added that the level of communication had improved “across the board”, as well as some improvement on 3rd down which had enabled them (at times) to sustain drives.
He was clearly and visibly irked by the handful of missed scoring opportunities and mentioned inconsistency with tackling and coverage as issues which needed to be fixed.
The first 4 weeks have come to a close and Flores’ goal for the 2nd quarter of the season is to “Put a full game together… Got to string more plays together consistently. And that’s everybody – players and coaches… But there’s a lot that goes into that. Culture, coaching, execution, fundamentals, conditioning.”
However, despite an 0-4 start to his head coach campaign, Flores doesn’t at all sound like a man who has been broken, beaten down. Instead he exudes the quiet confidence of leader and a teacher who has plans to obtain the best out of his students.
Flores claims to like his running back group, who have been largely unproductive and inconsistent behind a makeshift offensive line. He praised Kenyan Drake for his production and hard runs against the Chargers but added that Drake “Has to do a better job with ball security – that’s 2 weeks in a row where he lost one… We’ll do a lot of evaluating, we’ll evaluate the whole team…”
Defensive End, Taco Charlton, who leads the team with 2 sacks in his 2 games as a Dolphins is still learning the defense. Flores noted that Taco was out of position on a few snaps but added that he brings and energy and toughness to the defense. He has a “long way to go” from a pass rush standpoint in putting all of his skills together, but “there’s a lot of potential… [Taco had a] couple of good rushes, couple of not-so-good rushes. We’ll just keep working and I think he’ll help us.”
One thing you’d probably bet on, on a Brian Flores led team, is a certain level of discipline when it comes to penalties. In fact, despite some understandable miscommunication amongst such a rag-tag group, the Dolphins currently sit 4th in the league in terms of fewest penalties per game (5.8).
You’d be also entirely correct to assume that Christian Wilkins’ suplex and the resulting 15 yard unnecessary roughness penalty during Sunday’s loss annoyed him:
“It’s 10-10. We just missed a field goal and we’re right in it. We don’t need those. He knows that, I think everybody on the team knows that. I thought it was a bad penalty… I love Christian. He knows that. I’m gonna coach him hard, especially a kid like this who’s got so much ability and leadership potential. I think he’s gonna be here a long time and be the face of what we want to be about – and that’s not it… I was upset. I’m still upset, but it’s football. You’ve gotta get over things quickly.”
Jason Sanders, who missed field goal attempts of 51 and 53 yards on Sunday remains in Flores’ good books:
“He’s a good kicker, he can make these kicks. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, I still do. I just said that in front of the entire team. We’ll keep kicking him, and he’ll make them… He makes them in practice day after day, after day, after day. I think he’ll be just fine.”
Flores specifically named lineback Avery Moss and rookie guard/tackle Michael Dieter as the most improved players he had seen on the roster since their arrivals. “Michael Dieter has really made a lot of improvements since he got here… Go back to the first presseason game.. he looked like a deer in the headlights and now he’s out here playing tackle against the Dallas Cowboys, in a hostile environment and he didn’t bat an eye.”
Flores mentioned that the is “optimistic” that the team will see the return of Jomal Wiltz, Bobby McCain and Albert Wilson for the Dolphins’ next game against the Washington Redskins on 13 October. As for now, the Dolphins head into their bye week and Flores expects he’ll be required to take some time away from the facility:
“I think my wife has got something planned, so whatever she says, we’ll do. If it was up to me I’d be here, but it probably won’t be up to me.”
Something tells me he won’t be away for long.
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 4 vs. L.A. Chargers
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump to:
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Week 4 vs LA Chargers
PASSING CHART IN PROGRESS
(11 videos inside this thread breaking down Rosen’s game)
Josh Rosen Charting Project 2019 — week 4 vs. LA Chargers
Second throw of the game goes complete, but it personifies Rosen’s propensity to be a beat behind. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/veuhKgCbaP
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 1, 2019
For the second straight game, Josh Rosen had an opportunity to plant a temporary flag as the incumbent quarterback next season. Unfortunately, for Josh and the Dolphins, he and the offense came up small in the second half.
Rosen’s first half was okay, but a dreadful series of decisions and bad ball placement wrecked his second start in Miami.
Chad O’Shea significantly altered his plan from the previous week. An aggressive, air-it-out approach was substituted for a lot of heavy personnel, max protection, and a short passing game designed to complement the run game.
Rosen’s depth-splits were as follows Sunday against the Chargers.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|1/2 (50%)
|11-20 yards
|3/6 (50%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|14/16 (87.5%)
This was a product of helping out the tackles on either side of the formation. Miami would often jam multiple tight ends into nasty (tight) splits, motion a back to the same alignment, or chip the edge to help the tackles get into their pass sets before engaging the rusher.
The primary offensive package in the NFL is 11-personnel. While still the majority leader on passing plays, Miami came awfully close to using the sub-package offense more than the traditional three-receiver set (16 to 12).
|11-personnel
|16
|12-personnel
|7
|03-personnel
|3
|13-personnel
|2
Taking playmakers off the field in favor of better production led to a significant drop in air-yard rate. Rosen threw for an average of 6.91 air yards per pass — a 2.7-point reduction from last week.
The pass protection was better, too. The Dolphins surrendered 11 pressures on Rosen’s 28 drop backs (4 sacks, 2 hits, 5 hurries) for an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.46 seconds — .2 seconds better than last week.
The plan also called for more shotgun. Rosen was under-center for just two snaps on Sunday. The 92.9% shotgun rate was a 20% jump from last week.
Miami converted (first downs/touchdowns) on eight of the 28 drop backs — a conversion rate of 28.6% — just 3% better than last week.
Rosen was 4 for 10 on moving the sticks on third and fourth down, and accurate with 1 of 3 red zone throws. He was better into contested windows in this game, completing 5 of 8 throws for 61 yards and the interception. Though it should be stated, 25 of those yards came on the tipped reception by Preston Williams.
I tagged Rosen with 10 plays that he could’ve done more. Even in a game where the plan was to hide the quarterback, Rosen was off-target on four throws, he made seven poor decisions or reads, and was late on two plays independently (meaning there were three plays with multiple demerits).
As you’ll see in the video thread (multiple videos when you click the Twitter link), Rosen had his share of mistakes. He’s still a beat late off the top of his drop, he doesn’t see the field with anticipation, and he makes rash decisions that lead to back-breaking mistakes.
This was not a good showing from the Dolphins quarterback. He’ll have to play much better if he wants to be the starter next season.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
|1 (LAC)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
The Aftermath: Dolphins 10, Chargers 30
Snap counts, grades, draft order update, quarter-poll checkpoint, all things fallout from another lopsided loss
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Chargers
Team Stats
In a season where the first half of games is for evaluation, and the second half for tanking, the numbers are a bit skewed. That’s not meant to be some head-in-the-sand comment, this team is really bad, but a lot of the historic stat compilation is coming at the end of games.
The Dolphins held the Chargers to just 2.6 yards per carry on Sunday, bringing the season average down to 4.8 — 25th in the NFL.
Passing defense, while not great, is also free from the cellar. Allowing 10.3 yards per pass is bad, but there are three teams that allow more (Miami ranks 29th). The Dolphins do, however, rank dead last in quarterback hits with 11.
Miami are still significantly beyond the pack in scoring defense. Miami’s 40.8 points per game is 11 points worse than the 31st ranked team (Washington). Miami’s third down defense is better, however. The Dolphins are allowing 57.8% conversions on the money down. Washington is at 63% conversion allowed rate on third down.
Miami’s passing offense is better than Adam Gase’s Jets and the Kirk Cousin-led Vikings. Collectively, nobody has thrown more interceptions than the Dolphins (7) and only the Cardinals have surrendered more sacks (18 for Miami).
The Dolphins team passer rating is 12.6 points lower than the 31st-ranked Bills (52.5 for Miami).
With 207 rushing yards, four teams have had less working in the ground game — though two of those teams play tonight. Miami’s three yards per carry average is 30th in the league.
Miami’s six points per game are dead last, five points lower than the next worst team (the Jets) in football. The Dolphins are averaging less than a touchdown per game (6.5 points). Third down and red zone woes are a major contributor.
The Dolphins are converting only 26% of its third down attempts, and have scored just one touchdown on six trips inside the opposition’s 20-yard-line.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Josh Rosen
|52 (100%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|28 (54%)
|RB Mark Walton
|13 (25%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|8 (15%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|1 (2%)
|WR Preston Williams
|43 (83%)
|WR Devante Parker
|43 (83%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|22 (42%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|15 (29%)
|LT J’Marcus Webb
|52 (100%)
|LG Michael Deiter
|52 (100%)
|C Daniel Kilgore
|52 (100%)
|RG Evan Boehm
|52 (100%)
|RT Isaiah Prince
|52 (100%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|37 (71%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|26 (50%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|24 (46%)
It’s important to note the shift in running back workload. It appears as though Mark Walton has supplanted Kalen Ballage as the primary backup to Kenyan Drake, and rightfully so. Ballage’s 2.9 yards per target in the passing game (which features as many drops as receptions, 3) is a determent to what this team wants to be offensively.
Ballage’s rushing prowess hasn’t been any better. His 29 yards on 19 carries leave him bottom of the NFL in average (1.53). Walton is at 3.9 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per target.
Kenyan Drake is in the neighborhood of Walton, with a significantly greater workload, both in rushing and receiving average. Drake is averaging a full yard below his career average at 3.6 yards per carry, but perhaps the improved offensive line can change that trend.
For the third game this season, the Dolphins starting five went wire-to-wire. Daniel Kilgore received the best pass blocking grade of any Dolphin this season. With zero pressures surrendered, Kilgore’s 82.6 PFF grade measures in the above average category (plus-starter).
The Cowboys picked up five sacks, but only two were attributed to the offensive line. Isaiah Prince was the guilty party for one, and he led Miami with 4 pressures on the quarterback, though the other three were hurries, not hits. Prince did register the highest run blocking grade on the team, however.
Next was Evan Boehm (pronounced like the famed Batman villain, only with an M). Pro Football Focus did not love his performance as much as I did, he allowed two hits and a hurry, but no sacks.
Michael Deiter didn’t receive glowing grades by any stretch, but his lone pressure allowed was a hit on Josh Rosen.
PFF tabbed Rosen with two of the five sacks, which jives with my film study. The Josh Rosen Charting Project will be up later this evening, but it was his best day statistically. For the first time, Rosen surpassed 50% completion (70.8%), and seven yards per attempt (7.5 YPA).
Rosen’s passer rating (57.5) is dead last among 33 qualifying quarterbacks. The same is true of completion percentage (51.2%). His yards-per-attempt ranks 32nd (5.7), his touchdown percentage ranks 31st (1.2), and interception rate is 29th (3.6%).
Preston Williams had another dropped pass Sunday. The Dolphins receiving corps as a whole has been massively disappointing. Miami pass catchers rank as follows in yards-per-route-run:
Preston Williams – 58th
Devante Parker – 86th
Jakeem Grant – 136th
Devante Parker caught all four of his targets for 70 yards — a 17.5 yard-per-target mark.
Durham Smythe had an excellent run-blocking day — he received the second best grade behind Prince on the offense.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|55 (82%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|48 (72%)
|DL Avery Moss
|47 (70%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|41 (61%)
|DL John Jenkins
|13 (19%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|67 (100%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|49 (73%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|43 (64%)
|LB Charles Harris
|26 (39%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|11 (16%)
|LB Trent Harris
|11 (16%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|67 (100%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|67 (100%)
|CB Ken Webster
|29 (43%)
|CB Johnson Bademosi
|13 (19%)
|S Steven Parker
|66 (99%)
|S Reshad Jones
|66 (99%)
|S Doug Middleton
|16 (24%)
|S Walt Aikens
|2 (3%)
Raekwon McMillan is back after missing almost all of camp with an injury, and he’s playing at the same level he left off on in 2018. McMillan, PFF’s best overall run-defending linebacker from October onward last season is in the mix again. He’s the website’s third highest-graded run defender with the fifth-best run-stop percentage among linebackers.
Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen need to catch up. Baker, everyone’s pick for breakout star, has struggled through four games. After finishing last on the defense in PFF grade last week, Baker comes in 17th out of 19. He allowed all four passes in his coverage area to go complete for 61 yards. Three of his five tackles were run stops.
Eguavoen can’t defeat a block, and he’s getting steamrolled when he tries. He was the 18th-graded Dolphin on defense with all three of his targets going complete (34 yards), one hurry on 13 pass rush attempts and just two tackles (one run stop).
Christian Wilkins had his best game, according to PFF. He made only one run stop and had a hurry as a pass rusher.
Taco Charlton arrived in a big way. His sack this week was more about winning as a pass rusher than the one in Dallas where he cleaned up a good bit of coverage from the Dolphins secondary. Charlton made three run-stops and put an additional hit on Philip Rivers.
McMillan and Charlton’s increased workload comes at the expense of Charles Harris. Harris saw his workload cut in half, and his production was about the same. Zero pressures, zero run stops for the former first-round pick.
Ken Webster prevented all but one pass from being completed. He held Rivers to 1-for-3 passing with seven yards when testing his coverage.
Xavien Howard didn’t bounce back from his bad showing in Dallas. He allowed six of seven targets to go complete for 61 yards and was hit with a pass interference penalty.
The Plan Through Four Weeks
All offseason, we speculated about what the Miami operation would look like under a new coaching staff. We’ve seen a lot of the presumed influences from the Patriots defense traveling south to Miami, but the same 3-3-5 bear front look that Patrick Graham was supposed to bring from Green Bay has not been prevalent, at all.
The philosophy to force the offense to play left handed is similar to what Brian Flores did in New England. Through four weeks, here’s how that plan has gone:
– Force Lamar Jackson to win with his arm (boy did he).
– Make the Pats offense go through any position besides the backs (183 yards by backs).
– Slow Zeke Elliot (139 yards from scrimmage).
– Make someone else besides Keenan Allen beat you (48 yards, 50% reduction in targets and yardage).
Progress is a slow burn this year, but Allen’s regression to the pack is a positive sign. Coming into Sunday, Allen had 29 catches on 42 targets. Miami cut his targets more than in half (14 per game down to 6) and almost did the same with his catches (9.67 down to 5).
Coupled with a rushing average of just 2.6 yards per carry, when the team was allowing more than five per pop, is a major improvement. Once again, lack of second half execution from the offense, turnovers, and a lopsided time-of-possession handcuffed the Dolphins defense.
When the offense can function at a professional level, and the necessary reinforcements are added next offseason, there will be a big jump in defensive production.
Tracking the offense’s tendencies is difficult because of the perpetual comeback mode from which they are playing. The ability to adapt the plan to max protect when injuries have depleted the line, to build-in safety shots by-way of vertical throws into the boundary against immediate pressure, and the willingness to alter workloads to fit the plan are all encouraging.
If the running game can show the same success it had in the first quarter of the game yesterday, then we can start to truly see Chad O’Shea’s influence.
It’s going to be a long year; we already knew that. One quarter of the way into the season and there are minimal silver linings, but enough so that you can see where this operation can get fixed over the offseason.
It’s a bye week for the Dolphins and then a massively important game in week-six. If Miami beats Washington, the race for Tua is officially on. I hate to ask you do this, Dol-fans, but the team must get to 0-5.
