Tank Tracker Vol. 3: Dolphins drop to 0-4, interest in Jordan Love?

Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 3; we’ll talk about the Miami Dolphins dropping to 0-4, Jordan Love, and pitfalls in the Dolphins’ path

And then there were four

The rat race at the bottom of the rankings is still in full swing, but we’re down to four contestants who have yet to win a game: Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Interestingly enough, the Dolphins will play two of those teams. They’ll be playing the Redskins after the Fins’ Week 5 bye. Maybe Washington can eke out a win and give the Dolphins a bit of breathing room as they descend into the abyss.

Let me check the schedule here… OK, they’ll be playing the Patriots this week. I expect both the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins to be winless for their exciting showdown in Week 6.

The Week 16 game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals could turn into the Tua Bowl at this rate.

Tale of two halves

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Chargers in their Week 4 bout this past weekend. It was a day-and-night performance for the Fins. They were competitive during the first half and rode on the coattails of a solid showing from Josh Rosen, but things came crashing down in the second half.

Much like the previous three games, the Miami Dolphins collapsed in the third and fourth quarters, and it ultimately sealed their fate.

Here’s a more complete and comprehensive breakdown of the game’s aftermath.

Tracking the Tank

The draft order is updated, and according to Tankathon, the Dolphins have the first overall pick. They also have the seventh, which comes from the Steelers, and the 25th, which comes from the Texans. The order went to the strengths of schedule for the four 0-4 teams.

The Dolphins have the lowest SoS of those four teams, but it’s worth noting that there are ten teams with lower SoSs (a lot going on there). The lowest is none other than the Buffalo Bills with an SoS of .355. The Dolphins are standing at .484, which is tied with two other teams, the Seahawks and the Raiders.

What are the chances?

Now that we’re heading into Week 5 of the season, I was curious what would be the percentages of the Dolphins getting the first pick. Luckily, Joe Schad has the answer via ESPN’s Football Power Index. I found some comfort in that number.

Miami Dolphins have a 77.6 percent chance at the #1 overall pick, per ESPN's FPI — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 26, 2019

#LaborOfLove

There’s been the #TankForTua movement for most of the year for the Dolphins, and it hasn’t slowed at all. But draft analyst Tony Pauline mentioned a fascinating nugget on Twitter that might give pause to some fans.

As you'll see in tomorrow's mailbag at PFN, I am hearing differently as there is a large portion of scouts at this point who believe Utah State's Jordan Love could well be the first quarterback selected, if he enters the draft. https://t.co/wFgNStrA0q — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) October 1, 2019

In a second tweet in response to this Pauline goes on to mention that “They’ve [Dolphins] had their eyes on him since last season & and have said they really like Love.”

While I am a big fan of Jordan Love, I don’t believe he would be the pick unless Tagovailoa is already gone. That’s why the first overall pick for the Miami Dolphins is paramount.

There are a lot of physical tools to like, but Love is still raw. Although he’s draft-eligible now, he could also return to Utah State for 2020 to fine-tune things. If it weren’t for Tua, I would be banging the table for Love, but he’s not at the same level, either.

For a breakdown of Jordan Love, The Draft Network has a scouting report on the Aggie quarterback.

On The Clock Mock

There’s not a mock this week. I did one, and it was eerily similar to the first two I’ve done. Imagine that. There’ll be a mock next week with an added round and some updates to the big boards.

Chasing Chase or Tanking for Tua

I’ve started looking at other mock drafts; we’ve reached that point. I found one on Instagram that came from CBS Sports via JPG Visuals. I was taken aback by what I saw. Here’s the link to investigate for yourself, and I’m sure many readers will swiftly understand what raised my eyebrows.

With the first pick in the first round, the Miami Dolphins select Chase Young. Part of this might be interminable exposure to the tank movement, but it seems to me at this point when I see a selection in a mock, and it’s anyone other than Tua Tagovailoa, then the alarm sounds.

Imagine a world where the Dolphins take a prospect like Chase Young, and I have the gall to complain about it. I would love for Young to don the orange and aqua. Here’s the “but”. I think Tua Tagovailoa is an exceptional talent. Is he more special than Chase Young? That much I don’t know, but I’m hard-pressed to pass on the quarterback in this situation, though. Tagovailoa could completely metamorphose the franchise.

For a more conclusive, empirical look of how good Tua is, check out a Twitter thread from his game against Ole Miss courtesy of Locked On Dolphins’s Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL).

The Road to Perfection

The Dolphins are off to a good start in their pursuit of the perfect season. As I’ve already mentioned, the Miami Dolphins exploded out of the gate with an 0-4 start, but there will be some significant hurdles for them as they walk the long road to ruin.

The Redskins, Steelers, Jets, and Bengals stand out as notable speedbumps to the Dolphins’ goals. Mark your calendars, these games could become vital games with huge implications in the 2020 draft order.

Bye, Bye, Bye

For all your sports betting needs or if you’re looking for a little levity, look no further than former Dolphin Greg Camarillo for the inside scoop on the next Dolphins line.

Next week’s odd:#Dolphins (-12) vs the Bye — Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) September 29, 2019

Still got some gas in the tank

This is not about THAT tank. Former Dolphin and Hurricane Frank Gore reached an incredible milestone this past weekend. He crossed the illustrious 15,000-yard threshold.

Frank Gore is in rare company, too. Gore has rushed for 15,0212 yards, and as it stands, he’s fourth place. He could reach third place this season by rushing for 249 more yards, which would surpass Barry Sanders. It’s always inspiring to see players break records and reach significant benchmarks in the NFL; this is a cool occurrence.

Tua Confirmed?

Did Brian Flores reveal his secret plan at the press conference? Let Locked On Dolphins’s Chris Kowalewski (@fintroopers) break down the hidden meaning behind some of Flores’ answers.