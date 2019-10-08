Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 4: Miami Dolphins coming off bye, Redskins a threat?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 4; we’ll talk about a compensatory update, Washington possibly joining the tank race and the new draft order.
Draft Order Update
This week’s draft order update sees the Miami Dolphins take a hit, but it’s by no fault of the Fins, though. Since they were on a bye, it allowed the Bengals and Redskins to rush ahead with more losses. Both the Bengals and Redskins are sitting at 0-5, and they take the first and second slots, respectively.
The Miami Dolphins currently have the third spot, according to NFL.com. The New York Jets have the same overall record but have the fourth pick. There’s nothing particularly interesting in this case since the strength of the schedule cleared up the order. I’ve mentioned the strengths of their schedules before, and it gave the Dolphins the edge in this case since they had the lower of the two, .650. The Jets have an SoS of .700.
Long Division
Let’s pretend that both teams have the same strength of schedule. Things get chaotic very fast since they’re division rivals. The next determinant after the strength of the schedule is conditional based on the teams being in the same division or conference. When that’s the case, the order determination would have to go to the second tiebreaking protocol to determine the order, which is also the playoff qualifying tiebreaking methodology. It would be used inversely for the draft order, though.
Since the Jets and Dolphins are in the same division, the conditions are met for the actuation of the second (divisional) tiebreaker. Hold on, now things get confusing. The first subparameter for the second tiebreaker is head-to-head records between the two teams.
The Dolphins and Jets haven’t played, so they’re both 0-0, and now we have to go to the second subparameter. This will not always be the case, and sometimes one team will have swept the two-game series between their interdivisional rival. But teams with the same interdivisional record would then have to move on to the interconference records (third tiebreaker).
Luckily, that’s where things end. The Jets have a worse divisional record than the Dolphins. The Jets are 0-2 in the AFC East after losses to the Bills in Week 1 and the Patriots in Week 3. The Dolphins are only 0-1 in the AFC East with their Week 2 loss to the Patriots.
S0, if it came down to it and the Jets and Dolphins had the same SoS, the Jets would end up with the third pick, and the Dolphins would have the fourth.
TankSZN
The Washington redskins fired Jay Gruden on Monday after five seasons and a 0-5 start to the season. That, of course, brought up the topic of a Washington tank. It appears that with no wins, that the Redskins could pose a threat to the Dolphins plans.
Tua Bowl I is scheduled for this Sunday, October 13, at 1 p.m. EST. While the Redskins might not be trying to lose, they’re also not very good and could cause the Dolphins to “drop” from first-overall consideration in the draft order if they best the Fins.
If the Dolphins lose, though, then carry on your merry way. As long as the tank is in full swing, then keep yourself up to date with the LOD’s scouting reports on the most prominent quarterbacks and a mock free agency. Win or loss this week, the Dolphins are still taking a first-round quarterback and spending big in the FA market.
Comp and Circumstance
Are the Miami Dolphins in danger of losing their third-round compensatory projection for Ja’Wuan James? The short answer is yes. James left during the Broncos’ Week 1 game, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be back this week after being off the field since Week 2. Nick Korte of Over the Cap has projected the line of demarcation at six games missed for James. According to Korte’s formula, if James is out for six games in 2019, then the Dolphins third-round comp would become a fourth-rounder.
While no one has perfectly replicated the NFL’s official compensatory formula, Over the Cap has done an excellent job of re-creating it, and have often been right on their predictions. I am mentally preparing myself for the fourth and not a third since James will be missing another game this week against the Chargers.
On the Clock Mock 3
OK, we’re back with a new mock. I added a fourth-round this week, and I kept the Classic setting and used the Fanspeak big boards, which was just updated. Here’s the link if you want to make your own on Fanspeak’s free-to-use simulator, but there is also a premium model that adds new features and settings. It’s a fun way to play GM and draft the guys you want. Here’s who I took in the third rendition.
The Miami Dolphins have the first pick in this draft order, but I’m rolling with it. Tua Tagovailoa is my first pick again. That will be the case as long as he’s available to the Dolphins. The second first-rounder, the pick from the Steelers and eighth overall, is Tristan Wirfs. That was a no-brainer in my books; he’ll start Day 1. The third first-rounder, the Texans pick and 25th overall, ended up being Jeffrey Okudah.
As much as I want to believe that Okudah could be available at 25, I don’t think there’s any shot he drops that far. He’s, in my opinion, the best cornerback of the class.
Tyler Biadasz is another guy I want on the Miami Dolphins. He’s a plug-and-play guy, and I want to leave the 2020 Draft with at least two of those guys to instantly start on the offensive line. Shaq Quarterman was a BPA pick, but I’d like for the Dolphins to pick up a linebacker at some point, so why not?
Locked On Dolphins Podcast
On Tuesday’s Locked On Dolphins podcast, host Travis Wingfield has a special guest, Ian Wharton. Subscribe and give it a listen!
Miami Dolphins
For The Present And The Future: Week 6 Is As Important As It Gets
The bye week is over for the Miami Dolphins and they are quickly closing in on arguably their most meaningful game of the season.
No matter if you’re cheering for the Dolphins to continue their path towards the first overall pick in 2020, or praying for them to find their first win of the season – the next game on the slate is the one which should draw your focused attention.
Make no mistake about it, the Washington Redskins are a bad team and one in deep disarray which led to the firing of Head Coach, Jay Gruden early on Monday morning.
The #Redskins officially announce the firing of Jay Gruden, calling a 1 pm press conference to discuss it. "The team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility,” the team said in a statement.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019
The Washington Redskins are a team which currently shows many of the crumbling foundations which have previously festered under the Dolphins’ own structure, including player disgruntlement, lacklustre coaching/game planning and fundamental disagreements running deep into the front office concerning the direction of the team’s future and the face of their franchise.
As offensive line woes for the Dolphins roll on year after year, Washington’s own star LT, Trent Williams continues to refuse to play ball and reports have surfaced recently regarding the lack of unison between ownership and coaches as to the acquisition of Dwayne Haskins.
Report: Jay Gruden didn't want Haskins, and Haskins can sense that https://t.co/DKdTjqd6Bf
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2019
Immediately after April’s draft, rumours circled of Jay Gruden’s desire to draft Daniel Jones, who was widely considered a reach at 6th overall, but has gone on to show promising early signs as a New York Giant, inevitably adding tension amongst the NFC East rivals. Ownership was reportedly sold on Haskins and ultimately cast the final vote.
Starting QB Case Keenum was replaced by Dwayne Haskins in Week 4 and the rookie entered the game only to put up a miserable 3 INT performance. In Week 5, Colt McCoy rounded out the trio of Washingtons’ signal callers as the Redskins were picked to pieces by the Patriots 33-7.
For franchises which find themselves in the cycle of rebuilding, the quarterback spot will inevitably dominate the battle for attention, so let’s take a quick look over the stats of each team’s quarterbacks so far this season leading up to Sunday’s game.
|Player
|Completions
|Attempts
|Comp %
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Case Keenum
|92
|135
|68.14
|970
|7
|4
|Dwayne Haskins
|9
|17
|52.9
|107
|0
|3
|Colt McCoy
|18
|27
|66.6
|119
|0
|1
|TOTAL
|119
|179
|62.5
|1196
|7
|8
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|27
|52
|51.9
|303
|1
|4
|Josh Rosen
|43
|84
|51.2
|482
|1
|3
|TOTAL
|70
|136
|51.5
|785
|2
|7
The Redskins have played an extra game than the Dolphins, but the overall view of the statistics demonstrates struggling offenses which have yet to find their feet under changing quarterbacks.
Case Keenum has been by far the most efficient of Washington’s QB room but he remains questionable to start against the Dolphins on Sunday with a foot injury.
On offense for the Redskins, rookie WR Terry McLaurin (19 rec/308 yards, 3 TDs) shines brightly. Whilst hampered by injury (hamstring) McLaurin looks set to play alongside a running back group which includes Chris Thompson (20 rush/67 yards, 25 rec/268 yards) and Adrian Peterson (40 rush/108 yards, 1 TD).
Both teams have an improved opportunity to put up some points this week as each faces a bottom-tier defense. Despite Miami being heavily outscored to start the season, Washington are not far behind with the yardage statistics being closer overall than you may otherwise assume.
|Dolphins
|Redskins
|Defensive Rank (Yardage Allowed)
|32nd
|28th
|Points Allowed
|163
|151
|Avg Points Allowed Per Game
|40.8
|30.2
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|703
|720
|Avg Rush Yards Allowed Per Game
|175.8
|144
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1185
|1319
|Avg Pass Yards Allowed Per Game
|296.2
|263.8
|Total Yards Allowed
|1888
|2039
|Avg Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|472
|407
Giving up an average of an extra 65 yards per game is enough to separate the defenses 4 spots in the overall rankings, as they each dwell in the cellar of NFL defensive inefficiency. This could allow an opportunity for the quarterbacks to take advantage this week, as the position for both teams will remain under close scrutiny ahead of the 2020 draft.
Despite the poor overall defensive performances, the Redskins do have a cluster of veteran pieces in the secondary (Landon Collins, Josh Norman) and front 7 (DaRon Payne, Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen) who can apply pressure through Miami’s porous offensive line.
OL coach, Bill Callahan will replace Jay Gruden as interim Head Coach and reportedly wants to see more out his running backs which could take some of the burden off the shoulders of whoever starts under center.
There is also always the chance that a change in coaching provides an unquantifiable spark for the Redskins, similar to Dan Campbell’s interim tenure with the Dolphins in 2015 which started off with back-to-back wins after replacing Joe Philbin.
Haskins may be unlikely to start for the Redskins this Sunday, but as college football continues to blaze with the fiery promise of the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Joe Burrow neither the Dolphins nor the Redskins find themselves in the enviable position of being able to overlook a QB upgrade.
The most obvious upgrade stands in the form of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Currently boasting a ridiculous stat-line of 113/148 (76.4% completion) for 1,718 yards, 23 TDs and 0 INTs – the minds of many – Tua has cemented his candidacy as the first overall pick in 2020, where the Dolphins and Redskins increasingly find themselves well-placed to land at the top of the draft pack.
Don’t be fooled into confidently believing that Haskins’ presence would entirely preclude the Redskins from taking Tua. The gamble as to whether Washington would pass on Tua, having drafted Dwayne Haskins only last year as their own franchise saviour – is not one I’d wish to take.
A new regime will be put in place following the firing of Jay Gruden. Whilst a coach could be brought in to work with Haskins – if the Redskins really want to set their franchise back on the track of their storied history, the HC vacancy would be much more attractive to top prospective candidates if they are allowed to bring in their own system, own staff and make their own choice at the starting QB.
Tua is that obvious choice for any team which has its fingers hovering over the ‘RESET’ button.
The Cardinals have already set the precedent for doing so after discarding Josh Rosen for Kliff Kingsbury’s choice of Kyler Murray.
Perhaps the Redskins didn’t intend to be a bad team at the outset of 2019. Perhaps they entered with solid faith that Haskins resembled their future and they aren’t unleashing a meticulously planned project to trade and gain assets. Perhaps they simply find themselves swimming aimlessly in a sea dysfunction and will continue to hope that Dwayne Haskins is the saviour they need.
Whatever their approach may be, the Washington Redskins currently present themselves as one of the few teams on Miami’s schedule whom the Dolphins could legitimately beat and who pose the biggest threat to those fans clamouring for the 1st overall pick.
For Dolphins fans praying to the NFL gods for redemption under the arrival and rise of Tua Tagovailoa, the Redskins have become the newest and most threatening enemy.
Alternatively, if the Redskins did want to trade out of the top spot, they would find multiple offers of a king’s ransom falling at their feet prior to draft night. It would no longer be a question of Miami vs Washington for the first overall pick. Even worse, it would be Miami against the rest of the NFL.
For any team (especially one without a young superstar QB) looking a trade to move up into the top spot, things would get costly.
Chris Grier has, in my opinion, masterfully executed a bevvy of trades and manoeuvres to ensure that the Dolphins have enough draft capital over the coming years to provide this team with an influx of top-tier talent, customised to the long-term plans and schemes of Brian Flores.
So whilst Miami would have the capital (and the desperation) needed to move up to the top spot if necessary, it would be hugely detrimental to have to pay to move up. Not only for Tua but for anyone. From a position of strength with 3 first round selections in the in the draft (Own, Steelers, Texans) they would place themselves at a huge disadvantage.
Chris Grier was reportedly on hand to watch Tua Tagovailoa light up the scoreboard last weekend as Alabama faced off against Ole Miss, completing 26/36 passes for 418 yards and 6 TDs whilst also running in for a seventh.
Miami’s scouting team will inevitably be busy at work investigating every obvious and hidden option available in the rookie QB class ahead of the 2020 draft in 7 months’ time.
Regardless of whether you (or I) have your heart and hopes set on the Dolphins landing Tua, Chris Grier and Co will make the decision which they feel is right for the team.
Things can of course change. Injuries can happen. Prospects can sometimes come out of nowhere to propel themselves up to consideration at the top of the draft.
This year just feels different for the Dolphins. Rather than desperately flailing towards another 6-10 season, the decision has been taken to mindfully rebuild, in a year which exudes college QB talent. The Redskins, on the other hand, are trying to win – and failing hard.
Although there’s no guarantee that the Dolphins’ endgame of the 2019 season is about having the top pick specifically to draft Tua, it is about having the first overall pick is about ensuring the Dolphins have the freedom and flexibility to choose whoever they see best fits their vision for the future of the franchise – and most importantly do so without having to spend the heavy draft capital in a trade-up scenario.
Regardless of whether you’re looking for a loss or a win as the final whistle blows, Week 6 is the first game of the 2019 season which may ultimately help to shape the future of Miami’s rebuild.
Some people may consider the 0-5 Bengals as Miami’s biggest threat.
True, Andy Dalton has unimpressed through the majority of his career, but in 2019 the team has at least looked competitive (at times) scoring 23 points against the Arizona Cardinals in a close loss.
The Dolphins have scored 26 points all year.
For now, Week 6 and the Redskins currently remain Miami’s most formidable rival to the 1st overall pick.
The Tua Bowl airs this Sunday (October 13th) at 1:00pm ET.
Coming 13 October 2019…#TuaBowl 🐬🏈 pic.twitter.com/L1mWPBOEE2
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) September 30, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason for 2020
Version 1.0 of Mocking Miami’s Busy 2020 Offseason
This is a crucial point for all passengers of the tank. We are 25% of the way through our patrol of the battlefield, and fast approaching the point of no return. Epic beat downs from four formidable opponents confirms what we speculated leading up to the season — this Dolphins team is pretty terrible.
Some will argue that pivotal contests remain on the itinerary. Three meetings with the futile football teams that play in New Jersey are ahead. A late date with the bungling Bengals could serve as a satirical Super Bowl of sorts. Perhaps none are bigger than next Sunday’s home tilt against an outfit who’s on-field product is superior, but represent an utter mess behind the scenes.
My empathy for other football teams is nonexistent these days — the result of donning the aqua and orange. But if I were to feel any modicum of remorse for another team, it might be Washington. While they can outclass the Dolphins on the field on Sunday, the long-term prospects for that organization are as dire as Miami’s 2019 playoff hopes.
The counterpoint to importance of these games that ultimately allow Miami to control its own tank destiny is tangible. Tangible in the sense that, while there’s plenty of bad football currently being played in the NFL, nobody has scratched the surface on the Dolphins level of futility.
So, as fans, how do we survive that?
Hope. It has always been about hope.
While the interim is as bleak as ever, the Dolphins are in a position to add double digit premium players to its roster next offseason. Of most significance, a high-grade, potentially elite quarterback that could rise the tide in South Beach faster than climate change.
Life as a Dolphins supporter/analyst revolves around finding ways to repair the proverbial vehicle after a disappointing season. Usually, that occurs around the holidays. This year, however, we’re quoting the cost to replace the transmission and restore the paint job prior to the conclusion of baseball’s divisional playoff round.
The downside — the loss of a precious, precious football season. The upshot — it’s different this time around. Opposed to a needs-focused approach that results in underwhelming bandage attempts, Miami will start the process of a new…well, process.
Stephen Ross’ reported greatest objection with the football operations came during the 2018 NFL Draft. Whether he was motivated by the idea of Lamar Jackson, or simply was not sold on the value of Minkah Fitzpatrick, the true origin of his desires was based in gathering draft picks.
The owner of the Dolphins doubled-down on this philosophy. Ross, in his state of the franchise address back on New Year’s Eve, discussed his preference to acquire multiple draft picks.
With over $150 million in available cap space, and the promise of an aggressive free agent period, Miami are in a unique position. All of those draft picks will play on cheap, rookie deals that last between four and five years.
Juxtaposing those contracts, paying the high market values for free agents in 2020 will be offset by the cheap nature of rookie contracts. In an ideal world, Miami will run into a problem five years down the road. A welcome problem where the Dolphins brass have to choose which players get second contracts.
For reference, think about the current Dallas Cowboys. The result of terrific drafting has put Dallas in the enviable position of having too much talent in a salary capped league. If Miami can get to that point, the team’s annual manipulation of the draft board will keep the cupboards perpetually stocked, allowing Miami to preemptively draft replacements for free agent departures.
The beauty of that plan is that Miami can use the draft as its own personal pipeline. At that point, the team can sit on its hands in free agency and collect compensatory picks to sustain the model of winning the draft by simply possessing more picks than everybody else.
You can draft Jeffery Okudah to pair with Xavien Howard — boom, financially balanced for the next four years at corner.
Draft someone like Anfernee Jennings or Kahlid Kareem and pair him with OLB Kyler Fackrell.
Draft Tristan Wirfs and sign Brandon Scherff.
Options = endless.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 27, 2019
New England has done this for years, and the plan is certainly aided by rostering an elite quarterback. Something the Dolphins believe they will be getting in short order.
Alright, that’s the lengthiest lede in the history of sports columns. Let’s get to the real reason you’re here — the mock offseason.
Free Agent Haul (Primary Signings):
DB – Byron Jones – Dallas
DB – Tavon Wilson – Detroit
LB – Kyler Fackrell – Green Bay
DL – Adam Butler – New England
OL – George Fant – Seattle
OL – Brandon Scheff – Washington
TE – Mo Alie-Cox – Indianapolis
WR – Emmanuel Sanders – Denver
RB – Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles (Chargers)
Byron Jones is a gifted player. Size, strength, long-speed, versatility… he’s everything Miami thought it had in Minkah Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/BpbXUo7cvr
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Austin Ekeler has the goods. He’s a three-down player with terrific balance and lateral movement. He’s the ultimate mismatch curator the Dolphins offense needs. pic.twitter.com/RYJtdTxpwN
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Brandon Scherff is the road grader the Dolphins offensive line needs. pic.twitter.com/RnM6Zrc0B5
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Kyler Fackrell was relegated to backup duty by virtue of Green Bay’s off-season acquisitions, but his 2018 production, familiarity with Patrick Graham, and ideal scheme fit make him a 2020 FA option. pic.twitter.com/fFh939JLEK
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Adam Butler is ready-made to jump ship and join his former coach in Miami. Active hands, light feet, and lateral agility all make him perfect for a defense that loves to run games up front. pic.twitter.com/qMC1YRGVDW
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Dolphins 2020 Draft (First Three Rounds)
- (1) QB Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama
- (10) CB Jeffery Okudah – Ohio State (after a trade back)
- (25) C Creed Humphrey – Oklahoma
- (33) WR Henry Ruggs – Alabama
- (55) OT Lucas Niang – Texas Christian
- (65) Edge Khalid Kareem – Notre Dame
- (100) RB J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread.
NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Projected 2020 Line Up
|Position
|Players (Offense – 24)
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen
|RB
|Austin Eckler, J.K Dobbins, Mark Walton, Patrick Laird, Chandler Cox
|WR
|Preston Williams, Henry Ruggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Jakeem Grant, Devante Parker
|TE
|Mike Gesicki, Mo Alie-Cox, Durham Smythe
|LT
|Jesse Davis, George Fant
|LG
|Michael Deiter, Evan Boehm
|C
|Creed Humphrey
|RG
|Brandon Scherff, Shaq Calhoun
|RT
|Lucas Niang, Isaiah Prince
|Position
|Players (Defense – 26)
|DL
|Davon Godchaux, Robert Nkemdiche
|DL
|Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Taco Charlton, John Jenkins
|LB
|Kyler Fackrell, Andrew Van Ginkel, Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Jerome Baker, Vince Biegel
|LB
|Raekwon McMillan, Kareem Khalid
|CB
|Xavien Howard, Ken Webster
|CB
|Jeffery Okudah, Chris Lammons
|CB
|Bobby McCain, Jomal Wiltz, Cordrea Tankerlsey
|S
|Byron Jones, Johnson Bademosi, Walt Aikens
|S
|Tavon Wilson, Steven Parker
This roster checks in with nine significant free agent signings — five on the offense, four on the defense. We retained some of the personnel previously deemed as players the Dolphins could move on from, and some of those are simply placeholders for mid and late-round draft picks that I need to spend more time studying.
In total, we have 17 new players, but consider that five or six of these players won’t be here with the later round rookies infused, we’re looking at 23-man changeover from last season – a 44% upheaval. The point of this article is to demonstrate that this rebuild can happen in one offseason. It’s more likely that it’ll take two offseasons to completely reshape the team, but this roster will be gutted this coming winter.
Relying on this many rookies is a risky proposition. Relying on this many players left over from 2019 that are more projections than solidified quality NFL players is a risky proposition. But if we are riding into this rebuild with Brian Flores, and the staff he assembled, we need to expect that they will do their part and develop all this talent.
The potential for 2020 could be big, but it’s more than likely about identifying which areas need final reinforcement for the real run in 2021.
It’s dark and dingy inside the tank right now. Stomaching the next three months won’t be for the faint of heart. But when we crack the seal on the turret, and emerge on the other side, hopefully the glorious view of utopia makes all of this worth the ride.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 6
Recapping Week 6 of the College Football Season
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow and UW’s Jacob Eason have been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Jordan Love at LSU, Loss 42-6
Stats: 15/30 (50%) 130 yards (4.3YPA) 0 TDs, 3 INTs
The same issues that Jordan Love entered the 2019 season with have plagued him in the early going. While the ridiculous arm talent and big-play ability is on display each week, so are the inconsistencies in his set up and mechanics.
Because he’s capable of driving the football from any platform, regardless if he’s aligned in his lower-half, he will set up in the quick game without establishing his foundation. The result, erratic accuracy showing up on layup throws.
Jordan Love at LSU
Here’s the Mahomes comp you’ve seen. In addition to trusting his back side development from his front side read, he shows you the arm talent by ripping it with velocity without an established platform. pic.twitter.com/ESAXpyb8FD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Another area of Love’s game that needs grooming, recognition of the danger areas on certain throws. His interception in the first half could’ve been avoided by putting the ball over the pylon, and making it catchable only for his receiver. Instead, he’s short and the ball is picked off (by an electric true freshman). There are also instances where Love is a beat late in his anticipation throwing.
The zip, velocity, and easy gas to challenge every blade of grass regardless of the circumstances are intriguing. Those traits are the reasons why scouts think he has a big time future, but it will probably take more developing than some of the other, more ready-made products in college football.
Risk versus reward. The way the situation stands in Miami, Love would be instantly inserted into savior status, and that might be too much on the young man. The best bet for Love is to go the route of his ceiling comparison, Patrick Mahomes. An established program that can ease him in behind the scenes would be the best path for Love’s career.
Joe Burrow vs. Utah State, Win 42-6
Stats: 27/38 (71.1%) 344 yards (9.05 YPA) 5 TDs, 1 INT
The classic pocket passer, Joe Burrow is adept at winning from within the structure of the offense. He throws a catchable football and can change speeds for the required throw (touch on downfield shots, zip on slants and in-breaking routes).
He has a firm grasp of the offense in his second year at Baton Rouge, and it allows him to anticipate and work to areas of the pocket where he can effectively deliver the football with accuracy.
Joe Burrow vs Utah State
Rips the slant in for his 18th TD this season on the opening drive. Window is opened from the field side bunch. He sure is accurate. pic.twitter.com/ikbl89y3xa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
There’s a clip in there of Burrow missing an open downfield shot because he takes his eyes off the progression and peeks at the rush. This is something of a common occurrence with Burrow, and it’s probably due in large part to his lack of quick-twitch ability to get off his spot at the top of the drop.
Pocket passers (Brady, Brees, Rivers) are still getting it done at a high level in the NFL. But the way the league is going, drafting a quarterback that can turn statue under the face of the rush is a risky proposition.
Jake Fromm at Tennessee, Win 43-14
Stats: 24/29 (82.8%) 288 yards (9.93 YPA) 2 TDs
This was Fromm’s coming out party for the 2019 season. Playing more of a game manager role through September, Fromm took the reins with sharp processing, accurate throwing, and big plays all night long.
Jake Fromm vs Tennessee
Fromm was on fire in this game. Aggressive, accurate, and playing with a tempo to his game that showed complete command of the offense — like when this mesh concept gets picked up and Fromm quickly finds the wheel. pic.twitter.com/6WB9Uavz3y
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
That video thread contains a clip of the color commentary breaking down Fromm’s full-field reads. Getting through four progressions in a play is commonplace for Fromm. That level of quick decision making, and consistent mechanical set up, makes Fromm a lot more intriguing than his tangible traits would suggest.
The back-shoulder throw has become Fromm’s signature toss. There was a rhythm and tempo to the offense that demonstrated the complete comfortability and command from the Junior Quarterback. He still hasn’t thrown an interception this season. The big tests are coming, but something about Fromm’s makeup leads me to believe he’ll pass those test without much of an issue.
Justin Herbert at Cal, Win 17-7
Stats: 20/33 (60.6%) 214 yards (6.48 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
The story is the same with Justin Herbert. Every game, Herbert showcases the ridiculous size, strength, and massive arm that can put the ball on any inch of the field from any platform or arm-angle. But he also demonstrates the same shortcomings that leave his offense sputtering against formidable foes.
There’s no video thread tonight, so we’ll use description. Herbert’s first interception of the season was a misidentification of the Cal coverage. He tried the middle of the field and a safety came over to step in front of the pass. This is often an issue as Herbert is late to pick up on the defensive plan post-snap, and he can’t always overcome the lapses with the physical traits.
Cal’s swarming defense was alternating between a variety of pressures, and dropping eight into coverage. The lack of comprehension of this disguise magnifies his propensity to drop his eyes and anticipate the pass rush.
The evaluation becomes increasingly difficult as Herbert engineers an offense based on the short game. With plenty of runs and screens, the downfield shots are few and far between.
Jacob Eason at Stanford, 10:30 ESPN
Stats: 16/36 (44.4%) 207 yards (5.72 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
With the easy gas to drive the football down the field, Eason prefers to do his work from the pocket. His big arm and wrist action allow him to vary speeds between squeezing tight windows and laying the vertical shots out in front of his target. There’s a smooth, arching trajectory when he takes his deep shots to future draft pick, Aaron Fuller.
Jacob Eason at Stanford
One on one battle between future pros Paulson Adebo and Aaron Fuller — advantage Fuller. Eason drops a dime, for good measure. pic.twitter.com/Xouw1On6dy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
Those highlight plays come from clean pockets, but any compromise of Eason’s surroundings typically spell trouble. His initial instinct in this game was to retreat and extend the play by running away from the rush. By doing this, he eschewed opportunities for big plays within the structure of the offense.
Stanford would change the coverage-look post snap by moving a safety on the signal. Eason missed Fuller in the red zone because of this disguise, and the frequency of the issue stems from his own sense of pressure — whether it’s actually there or not.
Weekend Recap
This will provide detractors of this column — or the opinions I share each week — to label me as a biased observer, but watching every throw of all these quarterbacks, one thing is obvious: There’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of the crop. The upside of others (Herbert, Love) might intrigue scouts, and both could develop into better prospects, but the choice is clear right now.
Still, this is a great year to need a quarterback. There’s a chance that six passers come off the board in the first round.
As far as Miami’s concerned, that only serves to benefit the Dolphins. More QBs coming off the board early means big-time players at other positions will slide down the board for Miami’s other, many high draft picks.
Week 7 Schedule
Herbert – vs. Colorado, Friday 10:00 FS1
Fromm – vs. South Carolina, Noon ESPN
Tagovailoa – at Texas A&M, 3:30 CBS
Burrow – vs. Florida, 8:00 ESPN
Eason – at Arizona, 11:00 (PM) FS1
Love – Off
Additional Prospects –
Grant Delpit, LSU Safety
Completely absurd ball skills from Delpit. pic.twitter.com/PCWCOCUGeL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Aaron Fuller – Wide Receiver, Washington
Aaron Fuller makes a lot of big plays. pic.twitter.com/qCciyYwV58
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
Paulson Adebo – Cornerback, Stanford
Paulson Adebo is a long, aggressive corner that plays a variety of coverages for the Cardinal defense. Here he uses that length to mirror the offset receiver and drive on the inside step of the slant route. pic.twitter.com/DjEhW2t5aL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
