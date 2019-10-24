Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 6: Fins move to 0-6, Tua slipping away?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 6; we’ll talk about Ryan Fitzpatrick and his newest benchmark, the college quarterbacks, and the Bills game.
The Bill Comes Due
Does it seem like the Miami Dolphins get a little bit better each week? The Fins scored their highest total points in their Week 7 bout against the Bills, but it still wasn’t enough.
The Dolphins lost again and moved to 0-6 after a 31-21 defeat to Buffalo. The game featured some late-game blunders that made the point differential larger than the game performance indicated.
The Dolphins were winning at one point, but there were some costly mistakes by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Preston Williams. The turnovers shifted the momentum to the Bills, which allowed them to win. Those turnovers became the bullet for the Dolphins to shoot themselves in the foot.
Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself
LOD’s Jason Hrina wrote about this in-depth, but the Miami Dolphins have some big threats to the tank campaign. The Bengals are the most obvious and are still one step ahead of the Dolphins in draft order projections; they possess one more loss, and that’s enough to give them the edge for the first overall pick right now.
While the draft order isn’t set in stone at this point, there are potential future machinations for the Dolphins and Bengals, both being winless. Both teams are winless for different reasons, but they could both possess the same record when they play later in December.
If the Bengals do end up with the first pick, I’m hoping that Joe Burrow has done enough to make the decision difficult, and the Bengals take him instead of Tua Tagovailoa. Burrow is any team’s best shot at Tua if that team doesn’t possess the first pick.
There’s the potential that both teams could have different records. Maybe Ryan Finley starts getting some action and makes some magic, or maybe Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the Dolphins rolling on a victory run. But on the current track, both teams could end up losing every game up until their Tua Bowl II matchup.
The Bengals aren’t even the only team to be concerned about. The Jets, as the MNF game against the Patriots suggested, are also not very good, and the Dolphins still have to play them twice
The Redskins are a still threat, as well, when/if the Dolphins win a game. The Falcons have entered the race for the top pick, too. They only have one win and are reeling. Being bad in 2019 seems to be a common theme. I would argue that the Dolphins will play more “bad” teams than “good” ones for the remainder of the season. They have the Jets twice, Bengals, Steelers, Giants, Browns, and Bills again ( I don’t view the Bills as a legitimate team despite their record).
Quarterback of the Future
I don’t think it’s much of a secret that the Miami Dolphins will be taking a quarterback in the first round for the 2020 Draft. The question is still who, that’s why many Dolphins fans have been keeping tabs on this year’s crop of draft-eligible quarterbacks. Here’s Locked On Dolphins’s newest scouting report, and the following are my rankings on who I most want for the Miami Dolphins in next year’s draft.
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Jordan Love
- Jalen Hurts
- Jake Fromm
- Joe Burrow
- Jacob Eason
- Justin Herbert
On the Clock Mock 5
And here we go with the newest Fanspeak On the Clock Mock. To have a little fun and make your own, here’s the link. Keep in mind, it’s free to use, but there is a premium mode that unlocks new features, as well.
I added the sixth round, used the Draft Tek big board, Fanspeak team needs, and classic difficulty. Here’s who I drafted.
Tricks of the Trade
The trade deadline is less than a week away. Teams will have until the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, October 29 to attempt to pull off any final trade transactions for the remainder of the league year.
I expect the Miami Dolphins to be an active participant in at least one trade. Kenyan Drake once again became the most popular name for potential trades. DeVante Parker was also another name that was allegedly being dangled, and a rumor circulated with the 49ers being an interested party. Alas, the 49ers traded for Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos, and things simmered back down.
It’s pretty quiet with the trade speculation right now, but as I said earlier, I am gearing up for some trade before next week’s deadline.
Performance Review
I don’t need to say too much about the following graph. Jason Fitzgerald from Over the Cap breaks down the analysis of all the NFL teams with Points Allowed versus their Opponents Average Performance in layman’s terms. It also is never a good sign seeing a team logo in the bottom left corner of a figure like this.
NFL Points Allowed and Points Scored Relative to Opponents Average Performance, thru week 6
Top Right- Good offense, good defense
Bottom Right- Good offense, poor defense
Top Left- Poor offense, good defense
Bottom left- Poor offense, poor defense pic.twitter.com/67grE3wPSG
— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 18, 2019
Keep It Clean
I was critical of Josh Rosen in last week’s Tank Tracker. Pat Thorman via Pro Football Focus tweeted out a chart with Passer rating Differentials for quarterbacks in clean pockets and when they are pressured, and it doubly confirmed my doubts about Rosen. The tweet is below for you to check out all the other quarterbacks across the league, but Rosen’s differential itself lands him in the middle of the pack, but his clean pocket and pressured numbers are concerning.
A popular defense for Rosen’s three-game tenure has thrown the blame onto the offensive line without any other regard, but this deals a blow to that counterargument. The analysis is fascinating all across the board. Russell Wilson is just something else; he’s unreal.
Largest passer rating decline when pressured versus with a clean pocket (via @PFF). pic.twitter.com/tJ9CR0jZmf
— Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) October 17, 2019
Ryan Gritzpatrick
It didn’t receive the same fanfare as Drew Brees setting the record for all-time passing yards last year, but Ryan Fitzpatrick set a pretty neat record in his own right. Fitzpatrick reached the 30,000 mark for career passing yards, and he became the 46th player to do so. It’s not a gaudy milestone, but it’s a cool achievement for someone who’s persisted in the league for 15 seasons and eight different teams.
Fitzpatrick doesn’t have the rings or the records to land in a higher tier of stardom like Tom Brady or Drew Brees, but the perseverance has paved a nifty career for the NFL journeyman.
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has now become the 46th player in @NFL history to throw for 30,000 career passing yards.#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ebibaYIwXY
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 20, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Tanking Teams to Fear
Clamoring for defeat is a feeling we aren’t used to experiencing.
Successfully becoming the worst team in the league feels as important as the Super Bowl; yet, it’s almost as embarrassing as spitting on a 13-year old.
— WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 21, 2019
— WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 21, 2019
Regardless of how you feel about the tank, it’s safe to say we all want to obtain the best college quarterback coming out of this draft class. And there’s only one way to ensure you get that player – you need to have the #1 overall pick.
If Miami doesn’t end up with that selection, there are a few different concerns we need to have:
On one hand, you have teams that are competing for that #1 draft pick so they can use it on the quarterback of their choice, thus, relegating you to choice #2 (and decades of wondering “what if”).
On the other hand, you have teams that may not necessarily need a QB with the #1 overall pick, but they sure-as-hell will accept the litany of draft picks that come with trading it away.
The first scenario should strike more fear in you than the second, but both are alarming, and neither is ideal.
Thus, the race for who’s worse rages on. And with that, we break down who you really need to fear, and who you can lighten up against.
Quarterback-needy Teams
The Miami Dolphins aren’t the only franchise looking for an identity; there are plenty of other football teams that are in disarray. The difference is, none of them are trading away all of their talent for draft picks. Chris Grier seems to be the only general manager playing with the future in mind, which makes the Dolphins “tank job” that much more noticeable than others.
But these other, recuperating teams exist, and we’re all just one fluke play away from changing the Dolphins future forever.
Teams that definitively need a quarterback:
- Miami Dolphins
- Denver Broncos
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Redskins
Though these teams aren’t as desperate for a quarterback, I doubt they pass up on a chance to either find their future signal caller, or obtain some security should their current franchise quarterback begin to wane.
The teams that might need a quarterback are:
- Oakland Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- The entire NFC South (New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons)
Each of these teams pose a threat to the Dolphins’ future, but they do so differently.
Settling for Second
Though any scenario where the Dolphins aren’t #1 overall isn’t ideal, relinquishing that draft pick to another team that needs a quarterback is a deathwish for your future. These teams probably aren’t going to trade you the #1 overall pick, mainly because they need it themselves.
You make a fair point: just look at what kind of team you can build with all these picks. In that case, why are you (hypothetically) offering four 1st-round picks, three 2nd-round picks and a handful of other mid-rounders for one player?
Because that’s how important that player is, and everyone in the NFL is smart enough to realize this. With that in mind, just how badly do we have to fear these teams:
Cincinnati Bengals
Threat Level: 10
This is the most-obvious team in contention.
Overall, their team is a mess. There’s minimal offensive output (114 points for, 27th overall), their defense is putrid (186 points against, T-28th overall), and their coaching staff is horrendous (these are castoffs from Joe Philbin‘s tenure with the Dolphins).
The only aspect that gives Miami an edge over Cincinnati is that this Bengals team entered 2019 looking to compete. Zac Taylor is trying to win his first NFL game as a head coach, and is probably trying to maintain a job going forward. If Cam Cameron and Steve Wilks are evidence enough, no coach should be comfortable unless they’ve already established themselves. Mike Tomlin can afford this kind of fallout. Zac Taylor cannot.
Which really makes you wonder, how did this team make 5-straight playoff appearances with Andy Dalton under center? Does A.J. Green make that much of a difference? Should we give Vontaze Burfict and Adam “Pacman” Jones that much credit? Was the answer really Marvin Lewis this whole time?
Andy Dalton’s record was 68-50 under Marvin Lewis. When corrective 🏈 history is written, it’ll show Marvin was unfairly maligned for his overachievement.
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 20, 2019
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 20, 2019
Be afraid, Dolphins fans. At 0-7, Cincinnati is making a legitimate run at that #1 overall pick.
Washington Redskins
Threat Level: 9
This time last year I wouldn’t have really thought this possible. The Arizona Cardinals had drafted Josh Rosen with the 10th-overall pick in the draft, and looked poised to build under their new quarterback. One year later, Wilks is fired and Kliff Kingsbury selects his college quarterback #1 overall (Kyler Murray).
I’m no longer sold that the Washington Redskins keep Dwayne Haskins over the possibility of drafting a quarterback #1 overall. With Jay Gruden already fired, new personnel is guaranteed to shake up the structure of the team.
Jay Gruden Opens Up About Redskins Regrets, Dwayne Haskins https://t.co/Khqxnfj611 pic.twitter.com/TEPmIPmaQW
— KFH Radio (@kfhradio) October 19, 2019
Will Dan Snyder continue to be the terrible owner he is and force the new coach to stick with Haskins? That’s the only chance you have if they get the #1 overall pick.
Denver Broncos
Threat Level: 7
John Elway is a legendary quarterback, but he can’t scout his own position if the life of his franchise depended on it.
It’s hard to see Elway surviving yet another disappointing season for the Denver Broncos. His team has core pieces that are pretty elite; yet, they’re no closer to winning a playoff game than the Bengals are at this point.
A new General Manager will mean a new philosophy. Though even if Elway is retained, I think the philosophy is pretty obvious for them: grab a quarterback, regardless of the cost.
QBs drafted under John Elway…. 🤢🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m8a9ifBiWc
— I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 18, 2019
Thankfully, Joe Flacco is just good enough to win 4-5 games, which will be enough to land them outside of the Top-5. The only thing that changes this is if the Broncos accept their fate and begin to tank themselves. Benching Flacco in favor of Brandon Allen (who?) instantly makes them an underdog in every game the rest of the season.
The Broncos’ bye is Week 10. If Elway can hold off on making a quarterback switch until then, Miami will be in a good spot. Though even if the Broncos decide to lose the remainder of their games, their two wins seem like an impossible goal to reach if you’re playing the way the 2019 Miami Dolphins are playing.
Forcing First
Not every team in contention for that #1 overall pick needs a quarterback, however.
The New York Giants look like they’re going to stick with Daniel Jones for the forseeable future. Even after a brutal performance, the New York Jets likely won’t unhitch themselves from Sam Darnold. And Matt Ryan‘s dead cap numbers over the next few years make releasing him virtually impossible for the Atlanta Falcons.
You don’t need to fear that these teams will take your preferred quarterback of choice, but you should be very scared that they can trade away that coveted draft pick for the opportunity to build the perfect team around their entrenched quarterback.
This opens up the opportunity for any of those other teams that need quarterbacks to jump Miami and get their man. Or, at the very least, it requires you to trade an abundant number of picks just to move up 1 or 2 slots.
Teams that might jump you for that elite college prospect:
Indianapolis Colts
Threat Meter: 9
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is just bold enough to mandate that his staff gets the hottest quarterback coming out of college.
Assuming Andrew Luck doesn’t come out of retirement, Irsay is going to be looking for that next splash. This is a man who hasn’t seen life without Peyton Manning or Luck – or in other words, he’s always had THE BEST quarterback coming out of college in his possession. Do you think he suddenly wants to change that?
(Jim Harbaugh was the Colts’ quarterback the year Jim Irsay became CEO of the team. The following draft he selected Manning)
With all of their draft picks as well as an extra (presumably very high) second-round pick from the Washington Redskins, Indianapolis can conjure up the ammunition necessary to make the trade.
Jacoby Brissett.
Your AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/WDlsTy4pkX
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 23, 2019
Jacoby Brissett gives Irsay enough pause to consider sticking with him for the future, but I believe Brissett is viewed as a top-notch backup more than a long-term starter. If Irsay can choose between Brissett or a franchise quarterback over the next 10+ years, I think it’s easy to say he’ll go with the prospect.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Threat Meter: 7
Jameis Winston is Ryan Tannehill with a higher draft pick tied to his resume. You annually assume you’re on the brink of success, but they both ground you in the reality that they’re simply average quarterbacks.
If Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe there’s a quarterback that can take their franchise out of mediocrity, they may very well pull the trigger. I don’t think Arians came out of retirement so he could babysit a nurturing team. It’s about winning now in Tampa Bay, and the biggest piece holding them back is the quarterback.
Russell Wilson has now thrown 3 pick-sixes since the start of 2018.
Only Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen have more in that span (4 each). pic.twitter.com/5fdujV3U7P
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2019
Given their current record (2-4), their draft picks are going to be pretty high and desirable to begin with. Tampa Bay won’t need that much more ammunition (than Miami) to seal a deal for the #1 overall pick.
Personal shortcomings aside, Dolphins fans should root for Winston and the Buccaneers. Each victory diminishes the value of their draft picks and possibly convinces the Buccaneers to stick with Winston for just one more season.
Tennessee Titans
Threat Meter: 5
They have two first-round quarterbacks on their roster…which means they have 0 quarterbacks on their roster.
Ironically enough, Dolphins fans have sensed for awhile that Marcus Mariota wasn’t the guy in Tennessee – he reminded us too much of Ryan Tannehill. But throw (and catch) a touchdown pass off of an opponent’s helmet in a playoff game and you’re miraculously viewed as a better quarterback than the guy who has statistical advantages in every important category.
Mariota’s best season (2016, 3426 yards) had him throwing for just 132 yards more than Tannehill’s fourth best season (2012, 3294 yards)…which also happened to be Tannehill’s rookie year. Your franchise’s reputation matters, and it’s clear that the Dolphins will continuously be rebuffed until they prove otherwise.
“I guess I’m just not a very good coach.”
Mike Vrabel’s response to why Marcus Mariota has regressed since MV became the #Titans head coach. pic.twitter.com/qZbBIP2Dbm
— Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) October 14, 2019
But bitching about the reputation Miami created for themselves aside, neither underwhelming first-round quarterback is a long-term solution for the Titans. Either quarterback will keep them between 7-9 wins for the next few seasons, and that just means they’re going to replicate the Miami Dolphins of yesteryear. Which is fine with us.
Ditch the stopgaps and find a real answer. Hopefully, the Titans don’t heed that advice.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 21, Bills 31
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Bills
Team Stats
The historically bad football references are beginning to calm down as Miami is playing more competitive ball with each passing week. Despite the scoreboard showing a 10-point loss, Miami outplayed rival Buffalo.
Unfortunately, Miami still ranks bottom in one key statistic, and it’s that stat that prevented Brian Flores from securing his first win as a head coach. In the Super Bowl era, no team has a worse second-half point differential through six weeks than the 2019 Miami Dolphins (-148 points).
For the second straight game, however, Miami moved the chains and possessed the football more than the opposition. The Dolphins also outgained the Bills, and committed fewer fouls than the opponent for the fifth straight game.
Removing an onside kick recovery for a touchdown, and another visit to pay dirt on a short field (turnover set Buffalo up at the +16), the Dolphins allowed just 17 points on seven Bills possessions, and forced three, three-and-outs.
Miami limited Buffalo to just 30% conversions on third downs.
Through six weeks (not counting Monday Night Football between the Jets and Patriots) the Dolphins defense ranks 21st in total defense, but last in yards-per-play (6.6 YPP). Only the Falcons have allowed more points than Miami (223-211), and Atlanta has played one more game than the Dolphins.
Miami have the 10th-fewest missed tackles in football and are blitzing the quarterback more than half the league (24.4 blitz percentage). The Dolphins are tied with the Titans for fewest quarterback knockdowns, while only Atlanta has fewer sacks.
The Dolphins pass defense is 12th best, but the run defense 30th in the NFL.
On offense, Miami ranks last in points-per-game, 31st in total and passing offense, and 30th in rushing offense. The Dolphins rank 28th in third down conversion percentage.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|73 (100%)
|RB Mark Walton
|38 (52%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|30 (41%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|18 (25%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|5 (7%)
|WR Preston Williams
|66 (90%)
|WR Devante Parker
|62 (85%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|26 (36%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|17 (23%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|7 (10%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|4 (5%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|37 (51%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|33 (45%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|19 (26%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|73 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|73 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|73 (100%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|66 (90%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|55 (75%)
|OL Chris Reed
|18 (25%)
|OL Isaiah Prince
|10 (14%)
Miami’s game plan was vast, as evident by the player usage. With 18 players seeing at least 10 snaps in the game, Miami were consistently shuffling personnel packages and finding ways to get everybody involved.
The offensive line didn’t make it through unscathed, though Michael Deiter has now played six games without missing a snap — he’s the only player on the team with that honorable distinction. That should come as no surprise; Deiter is the all-time record-holder for consecutive starts on the highly-decorated Wisconsin Badgers offensive line.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was hit just three times all game, far and away a season-low. No player allowed more than one hit, and Evan Boehm led the way with just two pressures allowed. Boehm didn’t grade favorably as a run-blocker, in fact, Chris Reed was the only one with an above average grade. Reed was docked in his pass protection grade, though he didn’t surrender any pressures.
J’Marcus Webb, Isaiah Prince, Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton all graded deep in the red in pass protection. PFF loved the performance of Jesse Davis (1 hit, 2 hurries, positive run-blocking grade), and Shaq Calhoun had the best pass blocking grade of all the offensive linemen, despite allowing three pressures.
Mike Gesicki was asked to block on just five of his 31 snaps, and only once in pass protection. If we discount his best play getting called back on a questionable offensive hold, Gesicki posts five catches on five targets for 68 yards — good for 13.6 yards-per-target. Gesicki graded “green” (above average) in all categories in the game.
Durham Smythe didn’t allow a pressure on eight pass blocking reps, and PFF gave him an average run-blocking grade.
Preston Williams had an impressive day that was capped by an unfortunate turnover. He caught 75% of his targets (a 30% increase on his season total), gained three first downs and averaged almost 14 yards per catch.
Devante Parker dropped another pass, but four of his five catches moved the chains, including an impressive touchdown where he lowered his shoulder and ran through a tackle at the goal line.
Mark Walton had an impressive 63 yards after contact — an average of 4.5 yards after contact per carry. Walton had 66 yards on the day, impressive work from the new starting tailback.
Kenyan Drake rushed for just 1.67 yards after contact (10 yards total on six carries).
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Taco Charlton
|55 (98%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|40 (71%)
|DL John Jenkins
|38 (68%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|2 (4%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|56 (100%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|40 (71%)
|LB Charles Harris
|39 (70%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|34 (61%)
|LB Trent Harris
|22 (39%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|16 (29%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|56 (100%)
|CB Ken Webster
|44 (79%)
|CB Nik Needham
|38 (68%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|34 (61%)
|CB Ryan Lewis
|33 (59%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|13 (23%)
|S Bobby McCain
|56 (100%)
John Jenkins’ workload went up when Wilkins was ejected on the game’s second play, and he made the most of it. Jenkins had four pressures and two run stops, earning the highest grade of the day from PFF (an astounding 90.3, elite grade).
Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel were next with two pressures each. Both of Baker’s were hits on Allen, including a rush that got Miami off the field on third down. Baker also had four tackles without any misses, one run stop, and allowed just 14 yards on three pass targets.
Biegel missed two tackles, which severely damaged his grade, but he hit Allen, hurried him another time, and made three tackles (one for a run stop).
Taco Charlton continues to impress against the run. His sack was clean-up work, but he effectively set the edge and made two negative plays in the run game.
Jomal Wiltz allowed just one catch on three targets — the go-ahead touchdown. Eric Rowe also allowed just one of three targets complete, but only a measly two-yard gain.
In addition to allowing just one of two targets to be completed, Nik Needham had the team’s second-highest run defense grade and was the key man on Charlton’s sack of Josh Allen.
Bobby McCain had a bas missed tackle, but didn’t allow a reception in his deep coverage responsibility
Overwhelming Favorites for the First Pick
Coming into this game, Miami had an 89% chance of obtaining the first pick, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Dolphins strong showing, and futile effort from the Bengals, decreased those odds this week, but only by 3%.
The Dolphins currently have an 86% chance of securing the first pick in April’s draft.
With that pick, the unanimous selection would be Alabama Junior Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered his second-high ankle sprain in as many years, and had the same surgical procedure to strengthen the durability of that ankle.
Tua will miss at least one game, but this doesn’t change the evaluation. A 300-pound man landed on his ankle and it got caught in the turf — that happens sometimes. Tua attempted to play through it throwing a screen on the next pass, then lined up for another snap afterward, but was removed from the game after a timeout.
Tagovailoa is expected to return for the big showdown with LSU on November 9, where he will face fast-riser, Joe Burrow, and another explosive SEC offense. A lot will be put on that game, but the fact remains, it’s just another piece of evidence in the greater evaluation process.
Given the way Miami’s defense appears to be producing, despite funneling in new parts every week, if the Dolphins nail the quarterback selection, and get Flores more of his types on defense, fans could be in for a fun era of Dolphins football.
Miami Dolphins
Closer to a Win, Closer to the Quarterback – Dolphins Bills Recap
Offensive surges under Fitzpatrick, late mistakes keep Phins winless
Admittedly, as the biggest supporter of achieving the first overall draft pick by any means necessary, the first few games of the 2019 season were troublesome. The last two weeks — one against a previously winless club, another versus a one-loss playoff contender — the Dolphins have shown fight. Coming up one play short last week, Miami could point to a few plays that could’ve changed the outcome this week in a game they were supposed to lose by three scores.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Total Yards
|381
|305
|Rushing Yards
|109
|117
|Passing Yards
|272
|188
|Penalties
|6 (55 yards)
|9 (83 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|9/15 (60%)
|3/10 (30%)
|Sacks For
|2
|1
|TOP
|33:31
|26:29
Although Miami was one play from victory last week against Washington, this was the team’s most encouraging performance. The Dolphins doubled Buffalo’s third-and-fourth-down conversion percentage, produced seven more first downs (24 to 17), and out-gained the now 5-1 Bills.
Turnovers remain the biggest indicator for wins and losses, and Miami’s two critical giveaways proved costly for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Preston Williams.
A peculiar sequence near Buffalo’s end zone turned the momentum of the game. After a 16-play, 10-minute drive, Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off by TreDavious White. The previous two plays were a sack by ex-Dolphin Jordan Phillips, and a fourth-down conversion by Punter Matt Haack, who took a field goal snap off right tackle to move the sticks inside the Buffalo three.
Brian Flores’ tireless, almost redundant message for discipline in training camp is paying off. Establishing a “takes no talent” mantra in camp, Flores’ harsh, punitive ways for mistakes have yielded results.
The Dolphins have committed 16 fouls over the last three weeks for a cumulative 153 yards (51 per game). That’s nearly 30 yards less than the league-average.
Maybe this means nothing to some, but seeing the players jovial heading into the locker room at half time, and sincerely enjoying playing football today was a pleasant sight. Even more pleasant that a well-played, hard-fought game didn’t deter the ultimate goal of the season.
Let’s evaluate the individuals.
Quarterback
What can you say about Ryan Fitzpatrick? A broadcaster anecdote taught us that Fitzpatrick enjoyed a healthy helping of lasagna Saturday night out in Buffalo. Where a pasta, meat and cheese feast might paralyze us mere mortals for a day or two, Fitzpatrick posted a 282-passing-yard game (a team high this season), two-touchdown performance just 16 hours after the meal.
With a little Fitzmagic, Miami have now outgained Buffalo 317-306 today. pic.twitter.com/JwQNFyZeb5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Fitzpatrick was on-time and in rhythm throughout the game. He didn’t take any sacks, he got previously ignored parts of the offense involved, and considerably lifted the reception percentage rates for almost the entire group of pass catchers.
Making plays off script, throwing with anticipation down the middle of the field, and scrambling to the tune of 13 yards (plus a touchdown), it was Fitzpatrick’s biggest mistake that ultimately did him in. To be fair, the interception was a tremendous play from one of the league’s finest cornerbacks.
Running Backs
We’ve probably seen the last game Kenyan Drake played with Miami. Phased out, and into a role that featured six carries and four pass targets, the bulk of the workload went to Miami native and second-year pro, Mark Walton.
Walton showed elusiveness at the point. He quickly found the most attractive crease along that offensive line and dropped his shoulder as he exploded for multiple chunk gains. Walton ripped off runs of 19, 12, 8, and 8, but three runs for no gain or losses led to a 66-yard day on 14 carries.
Walton’s only reception was for an eight-yard loss, where Drake caught three passes for 37 yards. Speculation is swirling around Drake’s status with the team but it’s believed that the team would prefer to move the back at Tuesday’s deadline.
Kalen Ballage scored a touchdown, but he remains in the garage for anything other than short-yardage work. Ballage carried the ball three times for seven yards, and was not targeted as a receiver.
Chandler Cox was in the game for some work. Miami converted one third-and-short run behind a block from the fullback.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Preston Williams was catching less than 50% of his targets this season. Now, running a variety of routes, Williams caught one on an impressive takeoff route where he shook Levi Wallace at the line-of-scrimmage, a few dig routes, and some out-breaking work as well. Williams caught six of eight targets for 82 yards, but his lost fumble allowed Buffalo to create a two-score lead late in the fourth.
Beautiful release from Preston Williams. Subtle stab to the outside overcommits there corner, allowing Williams to run right through him. Stack ‘em, and catch the perfect pass. pic.twitter.com/snuPKGUoae
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Devante Parker continues to make plays. Parker only caught five of 10 targets for 55 yards, but he scored his team-high third touchdown of the season. Parker has suddenly become a reliable, consistent force in the game plan from week-to-week.
That’s four touchdowns in three quarters since Fitzpatrick took the reigns. Parker lowering the shoulder on dudes?!? Look at Fitz chasing the play. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W9ZXYMO2Zw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Mike Gesicki is emerging as a real threat in the passing game. He caught all four of his targets for 41 yards, but his most impressive catch (27 yards) was brought back on a holding call. In-fact, all but one of Gesicki’s snags were spinning grabs where the Adonis elevated to pull the ball out of the sky.
GetSexy pic.twitter.com/BevDVyTlXJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Durham Smythe continues to find himself at the point-of-attack on many-a-big runs from the offense. He’s best when coming across the formation and leading the back up into the hole.
Offensive Line
After a rough start to the season, the line has now gone five quarters without allowing a quarterback sack (aside from a sack on Albert Wilson on an attempted double pass). Add the first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and perhaps Miami found the correct combination going forward.
The first, and most notable change, was Evan Boehm coming in to play center. Boehm, lauded for his toughness and competitive edge in Indianapolis, was at the focal point of a few of those big Walton runs. Boehm passes off well on games from the pass rush, and he and Fitzpatrick had the protection on-point all day.
I want Evan Boehm playing center the rest of the year. He contacts three different Bills rushers here, including putting Jordan Phillips on his big butt. pic.twitter.com/KVSzF90cJo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Shaq Calhoun had a big first half in the running game. Perhaps Calhoun got into Fitzpatrick’s lasagna at halftime. He was replaced in the third quarter by Chris Reed, but would return in the fourth.
Reed played well during Calhoun’s unfortunate bowel movements, while Michael Deiter had his best game as a pro (more on that from the film).
Michael Deiter nice work to catch the double and climb to the second level. Calhoun and Boehm doing a job as well. Vision by Walton was 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/V2xivccMbS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Jesse Davis sealed off some of the nice lanes created in the run game and had a relatively clean day in pass protection.
The rush that Buffalo did get mostly came from the left side working on the J’Marcus Webb and Deiter combination.
Defensive Line
Christian Wilkins was ejected on the second play of the game. The officials called it a punch, but the video appears to show Wilkins locked in a post-snap hand fight; something that’s not at all uncommon in football.
Christian Wilkins penalized and ejected for throwing a punch on the second play of the game. This comes just two weeks after Wilkins was penalized for supplexing a ball carrier. Flores talked about how that wouldn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/UGmuw8FR1P
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Wilkins was apologetic after the fact, admitting it was the most disappointed he has ever been with himself on a football field.
Christian Wilkins on his ejection: "I was extremely selfish. This is the ultimate team sport. It's not just about me. I don't think I've ever been more disappointed in myself about something, especially something that was in my control. Really, really shouldn't have happened."
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 20, 2019
Miami’s run defense suffered in Wilkins’ absence, but mostly on Josh Allen keepers. Allen had 32 yards on four runs and Frank Gore picked up 55 on 11 carries.
Taco Charlton picked up his third sack, although it was another cleanup effort. Charlton brought Allen down while he was scrambling behind the line-of-scrimmage. Charles Harris, the player who Charlton has effectively replaced, made a nice stop in the run-game, but was again a non-factor as a pass rusher.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker was all over the field in this game. He carried Dawson Knox up the sideline on a failed fade attempt, and put heat on Allen with an A-gap blitz. He’s starting to find a rhythm in this scheme, one that many expected him to seize as “his defense.” These last two games have been encouraging after an awful start to the season.
This. THIS is the defense I’ve expected. Creating pressure by causing confusion in the protection plan. You’ve got DL, LB and DB all roaming the LOS picking gaps to rush. Baker comes free right up the A Gap. pic.twitter.com/RJ5EJZXYFW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Raekwon McMillan missed his second tackle of the season, but then returned to getting ball carriers to the ground. McMillan finished with six tackles and two more stops at-or-behind the LOS in the run game.
Vince Biegel was the trade compensation for a player — Kiko Alonso — that wasn’t going to make this team in the first place. Biegel picked up his second sack and continues to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Saints gave us this guy for….. checks notes…. Kiko Alonso?!?🤣 pic.twitter.com/x5x2xCOwD4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Defensive Backs
Nik Needham has been coming off the bench the last two weeks, and he’s been up to the tests the opposition have thrown at him. On a third-and-one in the first quarter, Needham drew one-on-one coverage with no safety help to the field (wide side of the field). Needham honored the two-way go (go-route outside) and but flipped his hips when the receiver crossed face and prevented a completion.
Nik Needham to the field in a 1v1. He takes the cheese for the takeoff route, but you see the feet and the hip fluidity in his game as he’s able to flip and recover. pic.twitter.com/qa8p3Xr5Ul
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Needham nearly added a sack, but Allen shook the tackle before eventually going down in the grasp of Charlton. Newcomer Ryan Lewis started the game, but was beaten badly for a touchdown by John Brown.
Jomal Wiltz made a few plays in this game. He’s been everywhere for Miami this season playing press, off, inside, outside, and he continues to fly to the ball in the run game and after the catch.
Bobby McCain had a quiet game, which is typically a good thing for a safety. He’s been off the ball by a solid 15-20 yards a lot this year and he’s, for the most part, limited big plays in the passing game.
Recap
Nobody in the locker room wants to hear about moral victories, but this game might be the rare NFL instance of just that, a moral win. The Dolphins were competitive with a team whose only loss came to the unbeaten Patriots, and were probably one red zone failure away from pulling off the upset (17-point dogs).
Miami found energy from its 15-year veteran quarterback.
Miami suddenly has an offensive line that has put together a solid five quarters of football.
The Dolphins are putting together competitive plans on defense and executing Brian Flores’ vision for that side of the ball, despite a severely under-manned roster. Buffalo’s two final touchdowns came on a short field (16-yard-line) and on a returned onside kick for a touchdown.
The first pick in the draft still likely comes down to the week 16 game against the Bengals. With news that Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle injury is not serious, and Miami winning the battle, but losing the result Sunday, this weekend wound up beneficial for the Phins.
