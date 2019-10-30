Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 7: Xavien Howard to IR, Miami Dolphins still winless
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 7; we’ll take about Jalen Hurts, the Steelers game, and the awesome throwback uniforms.
Pittsburgh Sinkhole Swallows NFL Team
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers had their primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. It was a tale of two halves; this seems to be the Dolphins’ modus operandi this year. The Miami Dolphins, under Ryan Fitzpatrick’s leadership, quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead before stalling and cracking at the seams leading into the half.
It was all downhill from there. It was so downhill, in fact, that the Dolphins substantially derailed into a sinkhole that opened up, kind of like the one that appeared in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.
No one was hurt, luckily, but it was a symbolic omen for the Dolphins’ second-half struggles. They went scoreless in the third and fourth quarters, and this allowed the Steelers to score 17 unanswered points and win the game.
Press X to Shut Down
The news broke yesterday that star corner Xavien Howard was added to the Injured Reserve, which will end his season. You could view this as a “shut down” in a pre-emptive move to preserve Howard’s health for the 2020 season.
The corner had been dealing with some knee problems the past couple of weeks and missed two games leading up to the Monday night game against the Steelers. He only played one half, though, and had an MRI on Tuesday. No ACL or MCL damage was detected, but it was better safe than sorry for the Pro Bowl corner’s future.
Cardinals Don’t Hate The Drake
After rumors swirled for most of this season, the Miami Dolphins finally dealt running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals. The Cardinals were suddenly looking at a running back deficit with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds both dealing with injuries.
The terms for the trade were different than usual. Worst case scenario, the Miami Dolphins will end up with a 6th-rounder for the 2020 Draft. That’s a mild surprise in and of itself considering Drake was halfway through the final year of his rookie contract. The Cardinals have no obligation to sign him long-term, either.
Here’s where things get interesting, though. There’s some unknown, unrevealed conditionality to the trade. The pick could become a 5th-rounder if the conditions are met.
And to add another facet to this potential 5, it would be the Dolphins original pick that was sent to the Cardinals as a kickback when they traded for Josh Rosen earlier in the year.
If the Dolphins can land the 5th instead of the 6th, it’ll project to be a high pick considering the Dolphins will be picking early in each round based on their record. Either way, it was a good-value move. The Dolphins will likely not get any compensatory picks in 2021 based on an expected spending spree next spring during free agency, so getting anything was a small victory.
The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019
Cornering More Draft Picks
In the hours leading up the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins pulled off a surprise. They traded for Rams corner Aqib Talib. The trade might’ve raised eyebrows at first, but the Rams sweetened the pot by throwing in a 5th-rounder to help facilitate the deal in an attempt to relieve their pocketbook.
The Miami Dolphins will eat $8 million to finish off Talib’s contract. Talib’s contract ends after this season, which was a six-year, $57 million deal back in 2014, so he will be a free agent when the next off-season begins. It was purely a pick-purchase; Talib won’t play for the Dolphins.
Trade: Rams are trading CB Aqib Talib AND a fifth-round pick to Miami for a future pick, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019
Draft Order Update
According to Tankathon’s newest update, the Miami Dolphins have the 2nd, 12th, and 22nd picks. The Bengals are still spiraling out of control for that first pick, and they will continue to have a worse record than the Dolphins until they reach their bye, AND the Dolphins continue to lose.
With those picks, I will assume that the Bengals select Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s what I would do with the 2, 12, and 22 if I’m making the decisions.
2. Chase Young
12. Jordan Love
22. Alex Leatherwood
The Hurts Locker
I’m dubbing the phrase “Hurts creep” and admitting that the Oklahoma quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is slowly growing on me week by week. I’m almost at the point where I’m ready to say that I’d prefer him over Jordan Love’s impressive palette of different qualities.
I’m not quite there yet. Still, something in Hurts’ performance in Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State had me questioning everything I’ve ever held sacred, and I’m surreptitiously trying to sneak aboard the bandwagon for the Heisman contender.
Takes Tua To Tango
At this point in the college season, it’s become the Joe Burrow show. While Tua Tagovailoa is still my QB1, Burrow could tempt the Bengals enough for them to take him if they officially place before the Dolphins in the draft order.
On the other hand, the Bengals could also take Tagovailoa if they like him more, and that leaves a quandary for the Dolphins. Could Burrow be the pick if Tagovailoa is off the board? Does that create some breathing room to take the BPA at 2 or 3 or 4, and then they hold off to take the quarterback with the Steelers pick?
There are a lot of questions whirling around with all the terrible teams this year. There’s a lot of uncertainty around the draft order still. While I’ve been hell-bent on the Dolphins getting Tua, there are other quarterbacks I like, as well. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out.
Performance Review Pt. 2 or “Bad At Everything”
There’s not much I need to add to this.
Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap has another chart for Dolphins fans to sink their teeth into. There is an easily accessible legend for understanding the quality of the teams based on Points Allowed versus Opponents Average Performance. Without further ado…
NFL Points Allowed and Points Scored Relative to Opponents Average Performance, updated for week 8
Top Right- Good offense, good defense
Bottom Right- Good offense, poor defense
Top Left- Poor offense, good defense
Bottom left- Bad at everything pic.twitter.com/ne4TG7nLAm
— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 29, 2019
Tiger Without Its Stripes
Locked on Dolphins’s Oliver Candido said it best when Andy Dalton’s benching was announced on Tuesday. While Dalton wasn’t the only or even the biggest problem with the Bengals, maybe Ryan Finley, who showed promise during his preseason reps, can squeeze out a couple wins for the Bengals. A.J. Green will be returning, too, which will also help the rookie. The shift in quarterbacking could light a fire for the winless Bengals.
Alright, shout it with me folks! RYAN FINLEY 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 RYAN FINLEY 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Oliver (@BrazilCandido) October 29, 2019
Tank Formation
The 3rd and 20 defensive call that led up to the half in the Dolphins and Steelers MNF game caught a lot of flak after the Steelers scored. The staff was raked over the coals by innumerable analysts wondering why the defense was in Cover-0.
ESPN’s Mina Kimes seemed to have cracked the code and tweeted out an analysis of what was going on in Xs and Os terms.
if you're confused by that Miami defensive call, perhaps this diagram will help pic.twitter.com/z3tRKFrpKT
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2019
Fin Vogue
One of the best parts of the MNF game and the season, in general, was the matching white throwbacks. The old school uniforms of the ’90s are ultimately why I, as a 7-year-old fashionista, became a Dolphins fan in the first place. Seeing any of the throwbacks always makes me extra excited for the game, and it’s a nostalgic homage to my small beginnings as a Fins fan.
Throwing it back for Monday Night ❄️#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dD3l5sW84g
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 27, 2019
FINishing Thought
This is just a random, parting thought I had, but why don’t more Dolphins writers end their articles with “Fin” like foreign or noire movies? That seems like low-hanging fruit to me. It’s a quick and clever way to end an article, especially when it pertains to the Dolphins.
Fin.
Miami Dolphins
16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins
Aqib Talib will likely never put on a Miami Dolphins uniform, but don’t let that prevent you from purchasing one yourself.
In what will eventually be remembered as one of the most-interesting deadline deals in recent history, the Dolphins drew inspiration from the Cleveland Browns and decided to buy a draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams.
Cleveland famously acquired Brock Osweiler (and his erroneous contract) from the Houston Texans for a 2nd-round draft pick. Knowing their season was lost from the beginning, the Browns used their excess cap space to park Osweiler’s cap hit on their payroll and obtained a coveted draft pick in return. The Texan’s mistake benefited the Browns’ rebuilding process, and Miami is hoping the Rams’ error does the same for them.
I wonder if Bill Polian can't wrap his head around the Moneyball-esque trade the #Browns made for Brock Osweiler a few years ago.
The player it netted them? Nick Chubb. pic.twitter.com/3VbObb4IxI
— Jeff D Lowe+ Streaming Service (@JeffDLowe) September 30, 2019
From a football standpoint, it’s a wise move. Acquiring assets for cash is typically the best move you can make – you don’t have to give up anything in return.
And just as legendary as Osweiler is to the Browns, Talib will be the same for Miami. Which got us thinking about all the other Miami Dolphins players that we forgot once suited up for this team.
Whether it’s a Hall of Famer making a pit-stop in sunny Florida, or it was an interesting character shockingly brought in by leadership, these players are all recognizable for what they’ve accomplished outside the Dolphins’ organization.
In fact, you probably forget they were once here entirely. Check out which players previously dabbled in the Miami heat down below:
Joey Porter
Joey Porter‘s 2008 season was exceptional. In fact, you could argue it’s the best statistical season any linebacker has had for the Miami Dolphins – and the Dolphins have had some stellar, Hall of Fame linebackers throughout their history.
4 forced fumbles, 17.5 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, and 25 quarterback hits are just the highlights of his nearly-perfect season. If it wasn’t for Chad Pennington‘s miraculous turnaround (coming off of an injury the year before), Porter would easily be the team’s MVP.
Gaining a reputation as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL, Porter was not only a productive player, but a popular personality as well. His candor may have irked a few coaching staffs, but players enjoyed playing beside him, and his least productive season with Miami (2007) is still better than most pass rushers the Dolphins have had since Porter was released in 2010.
Cortland Finnegan
A player shorter than I was notorious for starting fights with the receivers he was asked to cover, and I kind of dig it. In 2010 alone, Finnegan was fined for incidents involving Steve Smith (New York Giants), Chris Kuper and infamously Andre Johnson.
Never Forget when Andre Johnson and Cortland Finnegan threw hands 👀🥊 pic.twitter.com/rmYX93NTtd
— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) May 21, 2019
Finnegan made the Pro Bowl in 2009 as a member of the Tennessee Titans, but by the time he arrived in Miami he was best utilized for his veteran presence more than his playing ability.
Fortunately (or unfortunately) for Dolphins fans, Finnegan never tumbled with an opposing receiver while with the team, forcing us all to reminisce about the time he pissed off Andre Johnson.
Mario Williams
Miami got so tired of watching Mario Williams ruin their playoff chances that Mike Tannenbaum decided to overpay a player that was clearly content milking the rest of his career.
Williams signed a 2-year, $17m contract with Miami, but was active for just 13 games that season. A healthy scratch for the other 3 games, Williams’ lofty salary cap hit gave the Dolphins 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in return.
The Mario Williams release was academic for the Dolphins. Was benched in October, in part because Andre Branch was simply a better player.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 16, 2017
It was pretty evident Williams career was done when the Buffalo Bills released him, and honestly, Miami deserved the nonexistent production they received from a one-time great pass rusher.
Will Allen
Will Allen played with the Dolphins longer than anyone else on this list (5 seasons to be exact), so it’s not like he’s the most unforgettable player, but how many of you were reminded of his tenure when he was arrested back in 2015 for running a Ponzi scheme?
Allen started 59 games with Miami and was simply adequate throughout his tenure; though I think it’s fair to say that we would all take Will Allen over Eric Rowe if we had the chance.
Sometimes you just have to be thankful for those “basic” players that allow you to turn your rebuilding efforts elsewhere.
Evan Mathis
As we sit here and complain about this team’s putrid offensive line, just remember that we’ve been botching offensive line prospects for over a decade (see Joe Berger).
Evan Mathis was active for 7 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and then released the following year. Over the next 7 years, Mathis started 75 games and was active for 97 of them – predominantly playing with the Philadelphia Eagles.
He earned first-team All Pro in 2013 and was a two-time Pro Bowler (2013-2014). Safe to say, Miami messed this one up.
Lousaka Polite & Jorvorskie Lane
I don’t think there’s a single Dolphins fan that dislikes either of these players. If anything, Chandler Cox is evidence that this fanbase loves themselves some hard-hitting fullbacks.
These were two of the quietest players this team has ever had, and yet, we all still view these two as the legendary fullbacks they are. It’s almost as if their disappearance justifies Miami’s mediocrity all these years.
Dolphin standout Fullback Lousaka Polite (08-10), during his 3 seasons he converted 41 of 43 attempts on 3rd or 4th and 1 situations. pic.twitter.com/GItSny6lRR
— Miami Dolphins🐬🆙 (@AquaAndOrange13) April 22, 2017
There was a time where Lousaka Polite converted EVERY SINGLE 3rd or 4th-and-1 carry. I believe the statistic was up to 25-straight conversions (before he was finally stuffed). It was astonishing to watch these two groove lanes, and it’s tragic that their position started to become extinct.
If you have any doubts that the fullback position will return, just take a look at how Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap running a QB sneak. Think teams are going to take notice and continue to risk their most prized possessions? Give it to the bulldogs lining up with their hand in the ground….they’ll convert it for you every time.
Rob Ninkovich
You all remember that legendary New England Patriots player that used to be a Miami Dolphin, right? No, not Wes Welker, but the defender that was active for 5 games with the Dolphins between 2007-2008, and subsequently started 101 games for the Patriots between 2009-2016? Yeah, that guy that got away.
Nickovich never made a Pro Bowl in his career, but that won’t stop him from being enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
He’s not on this list for anything he did as a person or player; he’s here to remind us just how poorly the Dolphins have identified (or evolved) talent since Don Shula left.
Matt Bryant
Recently released by the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Bryant spent almost 11 seasons with the club. His 1,163 total points easily surpasses their last infamous “oldtimer”, Morten Anderson, who accumulated 806 points with the Falcons.
Matt Bryant has played his final game for the Falcons and most likely final game ever in NFL
Team cut Bryant today (@EvanBirchfield has it 1st)
NFL league source tells me plan is to sign former Georgia Southern kicker Younghoe Koo pic.twitter.com/ZVadbXUUl6
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2019
Bryant was active for 3 games with the Dolphins back in 2004 when Olindo Mare went down with an injury. Hard to say the Dolphins lost out on this one, as the team has had a successful run identifying Special Teams standouts; with Andrew Franks and Matt Haack being the only “misses” since 2000.
Marc Colombo
This turnstile was greased up more than Bryant McKinney, Tyson Clabo or Jonathan Martin ever were for the Dolphins. Colombo’s last season in the NFL was the polar opposite of his time with the Dallas Cowboys, where Colombo was a solid right tackle for the club and his offensive line coach, Tony Sparano.
For as much grief as we can give him for his lack of success with the Dolphins, I think it’s best we keep that to ourselves. Colombo is currently the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for his heavy metal band, Free Reign. Let me know how voicing your opinion works out for you.
The great @marccolombo keeping @DeAngeloHall23 from the pile on… pic.twitter.com/7weuifmbP6
— KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) August 15, 2019
Arian Foster & Larry Johnson
Although Larry Johnson has voiced some interesting opinions on social media recently, he was once a coveted running back in the league. Arian Foster can also be heard voicing his opinion on everything from legalizing marijuana to social justice on his podcast, Now What (with Arian Foster).
Oculus: The building they erected after 9/11
Oculus: In shape of an 👁
Oculus: Retractable roof, like an 👁
Oculus: The dome in the Pantheon in Rome
Oculus: The All Seeing 👁
*A ritual blaspheming Jesus, on the blood of 9/11 victims Live on TV* https://t.co/dgwT9Q6cuL
— Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) October 25, 2019
Both running backs were perennial pro bowlers that were once some of the top running backs in the league. Fast-forward to the end of their careers, and they went out like a retired couple moving down to Florida.
Johnson was active for 1 game and has 1 rushing attempt for 2 yards.
Arian Foster was active for 4 games and recorded 55 rushing yards on 22 attempts (2.5 yards-per-carry). He retired in the middle of the season using health and family as a reason for leaving the game, but it was evident that Foster wasn’t fully recovered from rupturing his achilles tendon in 2015.
still a kanye fan but kanye is an irrational man spewing ahistorical drivel. your black american friends probably have taken a history class. kanye admittedly doesn’t read. if you’re position is the same, what’s that say? https://t.co/J8aOaswxcg
— feeno (@ArianFoster) October 26, 2019
Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, football players don’t go into the Hall of Fame with all of their teams listed on their plaque. Thus, their Dolphins careers will likely be overlooked. Pity.
Knowshown Moreno
This guy still mystifies me. Knowshown Moreno is the football version of method acting (where the actor/actress gets so into character that they forget who they really are and begin living their life as if they’re the character they’re portraying).
The infamous scene of him crying a waterfall of tears is the meme of his career, but Moreno came to the Dolphins with a legitimate chance to be the #1 running back. And my lord did he nearly take advantage of that opportunity. In the 3 games he was active for, Moreno rushed for 148 yards on 31 carries (a 4.8 YPC average). If it wasn’t for tearing his ACL, Moreno may have been able to extend his Dolphins career. Instead, all we have are those 3 promising games to live off of.
You guys remember Knowshon Moreno ? https://t.co/NZmjtyrLKJ pic.twitter.com/FU6j5Kj5hL
— DynastyExpert (@DynastyExpert) October 29, 2019
Michael Egnew
I know Jordan Cameron, Julius Thomas and the rest of Miami’s piss-poor tight ends over the past decade have helped you forget about Michael Egnew….but I don’t think we can ever forget this failed experiment.
He was Mike Gesicki before Mike Gesicki was a thing. Poor Mike Gesicki.
Quinton Coples
The former New York Jets 1st-round pick (16th-overall) was nonexistent for the Dolphins. After being released by the Jets, Quinton Coples signed with Miami and was active for 6 games. He didn’t record a single statistic while with the team, even though he participated in 100 total snaps (defense: 77 snaps; special teams: 23 snaps).
Similar to former 1st-round picks that are currently on the roster (Robert Nkemdiche, Taco Charlton, and *dare I say* Josh Rosen), he sucked.
Greg Jennings
This one is actually pretty funny.
During Free Agency, the Minnesota Vikings really wanted Mike Wallace and offered him more money than Miami did. Not wanting to play up in Minnesota, Wallace decided to sign with the Dolphins. After missing out on Wallace, plan B for Minnesota was to sign Greg Jennings.
For two seasons, Jennings played in Minnesota and Wallace played in Miami. After the 2014 season, Miami traded the disgruntled Wallace to Minnesota and the Vikings released Jennings.
To replace the recently-traded Wallace, Miami signs free agent Greg Jennings.
Greg Jennings says it's time for the Dolphins to rely more on Ryan Tannehill. pic.twitter.com/GK5UR6ulwA
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 16, 2016
Neither player worked out for either team, but it’s ironic to watch them both fail twice with the same two players.
~~
Let me know who else we may have missed. Though honestly, can you really blame us?
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 14, Steelers 27
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Steelers
Team Stats
It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Dolphins. After blowing a 14-point lead in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football, Miami enacted a flurry of roster moves. A quick recap:
– CB Xavien Howard placed on injured reserve
– Dolphins trade 2022 7th round draft pick for 2020 5th round draft pick and CB Aqib Talib
– TE Nick O’Leary released, CB Xavier Crawford added from waivers
Entering the primetime spotlight, no team in the Super Bowl era had a worse second half point-differential than the 2019 Miami Dolphins through six games. Continuing that theme, Miami allowed 27 unanswered points to the Steelers — 17 of which came after the intermission.
The blowout losses stayed in September. For the second straight game, the Dolphins possessed the football with a lead; that hadn’t happened in the first five games of the year. Miami were outgained by 164 yards (on 10 fewer plays), but were close to Pittsburgh in a number of key categories, including first downs (21-16).
Still, bad football teams do bad things. After a dropped pass turned into an interception, Miami busted a coverage causing a likely a 10-point swing at the end of the first half. Miami allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to be dumped four times after allowing zero quarterback sacks the previous five quarters of football. The offense completed the meltdown with four turnovers on the night.
Miami’s statistical ranks remains near the bottom of the league across the board. On offense, the Dolphins are 31st in yards-per-play, passing, rushing, and last in points scored — by .1 points. Miami are 28th in third-down conversion rate and 16th in red zone touchdown conversion rate.
Defensively, Miami are 31st in yards-per-play and rushing defense, but 20th in passing defense. Miami are last in quarterback knockdowns, and 31st in hurry-rate, sacks, and pressure-rate.
Miami’s 25.9% blitz percentage ranks 20th for blitz frequency, and the team’s 45 missed tackles are 10th best in football.
Nobody in the NFL has fewer penalty yardage assessed against them than Miami, and the Dolphins are tied with the 49ers for fewest accepted penalties against.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|60 (100%)
|RB Mark Walton
|52 (87%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|10 (17%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|8 (13%)
|WR Preston Williams
|53 (88%)
|WR Devante Parker
|47 (78%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|20 (33%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|18 (30%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|14 (23%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|38 (63%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|22 (37%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|18 (30%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|60 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|60 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|60 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|60 (100%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|33 (55%)
|OL Chris Reed
|27 (45%)
The streak for Michael Deiter remains intact — he’s the only Miami Dolphins to play 100% of the team’s snaps this season. Unfortunately, those snaps haven’t been impressive. Deiter earned a 0.0 pass blocking grade from PFF. He allowed four pressures (2 hurries, a hit and a sack) in the game. He did have the second best run blocking grade on the night, however.
The first spot belongs to Chris Reed. He also pitched a shutout in pass pro, earning the top spot on that team in that category as well.
Reed replaced Shaq Calhoun, who had the third best run blocking grade on the offensive line, but allowed a hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick on 20 pass pro reps.
Jesse Davis had a miserable night. He allowed seven pressures (5 hurries, 1 hit, 1 sack) and was flagged for a holding penalty. Davis had a subpar run blocking grade as well.
Evan Boehm had the worst run blocking grade among all Dolphins linemen. His one pressure allowed was merely a hurry on the quarterback.
Fitzpatrick didn’t keep his hot streak going. After an impressive first quarter, things unraveled as Fitz finished with a 50.2 passing grade. He averaged 5.6 yards per attempt on the night and completed 61.8% of his passes.
PFF really liked the Dolphins receivers Monday night. Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, and Devante Parker all graded in the “green” (above average grade). Both of Grant’s catches moved the sticks, while Parker caught six of seven targets for three first downs. He didn’t drop a pass in the game.
Preston Williams’ persisting drop issue prevented him from getting into the green — he caught four of seven for three first downs.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|48 (62%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|45 (58%)
|DL John Jenkins
|42 (55%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|30 (39%)
|DL Robert Nkemdiche
|15 (19%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|77 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|65 (84%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|61 (79%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|50 (65%)
|LB Charles Harris
|26 (34%)
|LB Trent Harris
|23 (30%)
|LB Deon Lacey
|1 (1%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|70 (91%)
|DB Bobby McCain
|58 (75%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|55 (71%)
|DB Nik Needham
|51 (66%)
|DB Xavien Howard
|49 (64%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|41 (53%)
|DB Ken Webster
|21 (27%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|12 (16%)
|DB Steven Parker
|7 (9%)
Xavien Howard went out with a bang. Earning an elite “blue” grade from PFF tells the story of his first half dominance. Mason Rudolph completed two out of six attempts towards Howard with an interception. Howard could’ve had three picks, (two drops) and the second completion was the infamous bust on the zero-blitz.
John Jenkins was the next highest-graded player with two pressures and two run stops. He also batted a pass at the line-of-scrimmage and continues to disrupt both the pass and run game of the opposition.
Vince Biegel led the team in pressures with five; the next closest was two. Biegel had three hurries and two hits, plus two run stops. He surrendered just three yards receiving on two targets.
Jerome Baker had eight tackles (three for run stops), hit Rudolph, hurried him another time, and allowed just nine yards on two pass targets.
The usually steady tackler, Raekwon McMillan, missed a pair on Monday night. He did register a pressure and four tackles on the night, however.
Christian Wilkins made four tackles, all four qualifying as run-stops, according to PFF. He didn’t pressure Rudolph at all.
Still in the Driver’s Seat
Despite the periodic encouraging showings of the last three games, Miami remain in pole position to obtain the first pick of the draft. The curious zero-blitz, which has talk shows up in arms, was defended by Head Coach Brian Flores at his morning-after presser.
It's worth noting that Brian Flores told reporters today that he stood by his blitz play call on 3rd and 20 Monday night. He says he'll always be aggressive and that won't change. "That's the way this team is going to play. We're going to go down swinging, period."
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019
A nice departure from Matt Nagy of the Bears, who kneeled on an opportunity to shorten the distance of a 40-yard, potential game-winning field goal Sunday. After the miss, Nagy explained to reporters that “running the ball when [the defense] knows you’re running it risks a fumble, or results in a three or four-yard loss.”
It’s a refreshing change of course from previous coaches, and other conservative coaches around the league, that lack accountability. Nagy disguised his own failures with admissions of playing a style of football that essentially translates into “playing not to lose.”
Flores’ call was not a good one, but the nature of the call is at least justifiable.
Especially when you consider what’s at stake. Even just one win might cost Miami the top pick in the draft, and ultimately the opportunity to select the best quarterback available.
Draft pick projections update per ESPN’s FPI: Dolphins projected to have picks No.1 (own), No.17 (via Steelers) and No.26 (via Texans). Dolphins have 70% chance to land No. 1 overall pick per FPI. Bengals second best odds with 17.6% chance.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019
While Miami have looked better at times, the end result is still disparaging — six of the seven losses are by double digits. Nobody in the league has played fewer one-score games.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Cut TE Nick O’Leary; Add CB Xavier Crawford
With a little over an hour before the trade deadline at 4.00pm ET, the Dolphins made another move with the release of TE, Nick O’Leary.
Dolphins released TE Nick O'Leary, who dropped a pass last night that led to a Ryan Fitzpatrick INT. They claime former Texans 6th round pick CB Xavier Crawford to take his roster spot.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019
O’Leary had shown promising signs during the Dolphins’ 2018 season but had since found him falling behind a crowded TE group which has sought to see more involvement from second-year players, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.
The final straw probably broke during Monday Night Football, when a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass hit O’Leary square in the hands, which he tipped in the grasp of former teammate, Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Following the news that Miami’s star CB, Xavien Howard has been placed on IR the Dolphins have used Nick O’Leary’s vacated roster spot with a waiver claim of Xavier Crawford from the Houston Texans.
Crawford, a cornerback – and 2019 6th round pick – has played in 4 games this season and has primarily only seen action on special teams. His first defensive snaps (3 total) came during Week 7’s 23-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
LATEST
- Tank Tracker Vol. 7: Xavien Howard to IR, Miami Dolphins still winless October 30, 2019
- 16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins October 30, 2019
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 14, Steelers 27 October 30, 2019
- Dolphins Cut TE Nick O’Leary; Add CB Xavier Crawford October 29, 2019
- Xavien Howard Placed on Injured Reserve October 29, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
The Miami Dolphins Will Trade Away Value at the Deadline
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Tank Tracker Vol. 6: Fins move to 0-6, Tua slipping away?
-
NFL Draft2 weeks ago
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 8
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares