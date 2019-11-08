Tank Tracker Volume 8

Searching for consecutive wins, Dolphins will need its best game yet

Who: Dolphins (1-7) at Colts (5-3)

When: Sunday November 10, 4:05 East

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

Weather: Dome

Vegas Slant: Colts -10.5 (Dolphins FPI chance to win — 10%)

Dolphins–Colts

One year ago, the future of the Dolphins organization began to turn in the fourth quarter of a game in Indianapolis. With a two-score, in the final period, the Miami offense stalled out with its tail between its legs. It was the start of a five-game stretch that ultimately led to the demise of Adam Gase in Miami, and the initial shovel in the ground of the current, proverbial rebuild.

Now, fresh off the team’s first win since the Miami Miracle, Brian Flores looks to continue a progression of improved play, that spans four weeks, and begin his first winning streak. Back-to-back victories will be a challenge, regardless of who starts under center for the Colts.

Indianapolis are in advanced stages of what Miami hopes to build. Chris Ballard reconstructed the program, nearly from the ground up, by collecting draft picks and committing to a singular, focused vision that values the same traits Flores is partial to in his beliefs.

Tough, smart, disciplined, and capable of handling the nitty-gritty aspects that make football what it is, a game of physicality. Tackling, blocking, and defeating blocks are the keys to a Colts technically-sound operation, which makes regular winners of a team that is always in close contests.

While Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard winding up on the all-pro team in their rookie seasons is an absolute feather in Ballard’s cap, curating the bottom of the roster has made the Colts almost impervious to the injury bug. Developing a culture and mindset of 53 players all capable of contributing is exactly the vision Flores and his team in Miami foresee.

Indianapolis had it made in the shade with those principals, considering they were paired with an elite quarterback. But that quarterback shocked the football world and called it a career just before the 2019 season kicked off.

The post-Andrew Luck era has turned the Colts into a new-aged version of Tony Sparano’s Dolphins teams. Quality defense, conservative passing game supported by a good offensive line and ground game, and a white knuckle affair each Sunday.

Now, potentially without its starting quarterback, the Colts could be right back in same, weekly brawl with the 1-7 Miami Dolphins.

The Scheme:

Offense:

With variations of the West Coach system, and plenty of analytics-drive principles from his time under Doug Pederson, Frank Reich is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football. The best play-callers filter through the same route concepts with regularity, but create disguise and deception with pre-snap window dressing.

That’s the name of Reich’s attack. The Colts can go four verticals from 13-personnell, or they can run the football from empty sets. Taking advantage of the box count to create one-on-one matchups up front, or generating beneficial perimeter matchups makes life easy on the Indianapolis quarterbacks.

Indianapolis are a predominant 11-personnel attack. Operating with three receivers on 72% of its offensive snaps, there is a lack of variety for all other packages save for one, 12-personnel. The Colts go two tights 23% of the time, leaving just 5% to scatter across all other groupings (with 4% going towards 13-personnel).

Few teams have more balance than Reich’s Colts. Indianapolis has a run-pass ratio of 47-53. The Colts offense ranks 23rd in yards-per-play, 19th in yards-per-carry, 22nd in yards-per-pass, and 16th in scoring.

Defense:

Matt Eberflus was on the staff before Reich, and that relationship has blossomed in a way that no pundit could’ve forecasted. Added during the brief Josh McDaniels era, Reich kept Eberflus on, and he has transformed the Colts defense.

Indianapolis ranks 17th in scoring defense. Last year, Eberflus’ unit ranked 10th, this after ranking no higher than 26th the previous three seasons in total defense.

The Colts get it done on this side by playing coverage. Blitzing at a rate of 24.2%, only six teams bring an extra rusher on fewer occasions than Indianapolis.

The coverage packages vary greatly. With three capable safeties on the roster, some of Indianapolis’ nickel packages bring a third safety on the field over a third corner. They operate out of dime with regularity as well — six defensive backs played more than 50% of the snaps in the Pittsburgh game.

The Players:

Offense:

There aren’t many teams, if any, that can say their best player is a guard. For the Colts, Quenton Nelson is the focal point of Indy’s multiple run packages, and the isolated man in many-a-pass protection looks. Nelson, Braden Smith, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Anthony Castonzo make up perhaps the best line in football.

Kelly left the Pittsburgh game with an injury, making for a banged up Colts offense. Jacoby Brissett also left last week’s game with a knee injury, and T.Y. Hilton didn’t make the trip. Now, even more than before, the Colts will rely on the running game, and place the burden on the shoulders of Marlon Mack.

Mack plays more than 60% of the Colts offensive downs, and has chewed up 679 rushing yards at the mid-way point of the season. He’s a tough, downhill runner that averages 4.4 yards-per-pop, and that’s a pretty consistent measure. When Indy wants to throw, they go to second-year back, Nyheim Hines.

The primary 11 and 12-personnel looks are a product of three, versatile tight ends. The offense funnels through Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox — the triumvirate have played 77%, 34%, and 30% of the offensive snaps, respectively.

Defense:

Darius Leonard is in the midst of a sophomore slump falling off from his all-pro production, during his rookie season, across the board. He’s still the leader of the Colts defense, but it’s been more of a collective effort this season.

Malik Hooker is healthy, and giving the Colts the player they thought they were getting in the first-round of the draft a couple of years back. He, along with Marvell Tell and Kenny Moore at the corner positions, have helped solidify a good Colts secondary.

The edge pressure had been much better this season with the addition of Justin Houston, and the emergence of Kemoko Turay, but the latter is out for the season with an ankle injury. In Turay’s absence, Houston has stepped it up big time. He has 33 quarterback pressures on 246 pass rush downs (13.4% pressure rate).

The Medical:

Coming soon

The Opportunities:

This is a difficult matchup. The Colts will certainly look to shorten this game and control the time-of-possession with a run-game Miami are not equipped to stop. If the Dolphins have any modicum of success against the run, long down-and-distances can allow Miami to matchup and send heavy pressure at Brian Hoyer, who’s not adept at dealing with a quality pass rush.

On offense, look for Miami to involve their breakthrough tight end in some pre-determined matchup creations. If Mike Gesicki can exploit the Colts base defense, it could force sub-package ‘backer Bobby Okereke onto the field, then Miami can try to generate a run game from there.

The Concerns:

Again, it’s a difficult matchup for the road team. There’s no reason to think the Colts won’t run the football 30 times without much resistance from Miami. This is probably the best line in football, and the marriage of running game and play action concepts from 12 and 13-personnel packages could expose Miami’s under-manned defense.

The Projected Outcome:

The win against the Jets was a massive monkey off the backs of all the coaches and players, but the message of complacency has already been drilled in by Brian Flores. It sounds funny to say that a one-win outfit might be satisfied, but it’s a great test to see how the team handles success. We’ve seen them play hard through adversity, but the biggest challenge in this league is getting back to the grind after victories.

If I’ve learned anything from a half of a season from Flores, there’s no way he lets this team rest on one measly win. I’d expect nothing short of another spirited, competitive game from Miami. Still, on the road against a talented roster, that’s too much for this team to overcome, at least at this stage of the rebuild.

Dolphins 10

Colts 19

@WingfieldNFL