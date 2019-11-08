Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Volume 8
Tank Tracker Volume 8: Roster Changes And The Fins' First Win
Movers And Shakers
The Miami Dolphins made several more roster moves in the past week.
As is expected, the Dolphins continued to churn the roster this week and are looking to stay ahead of the injury bug, and in this particular case, address Mark Walton’s four-week suspension.
The Miami Dolphins have recently added cornerback Marcus Sherels, running De’Lance Turner, and cornerback Ken Crawley.
In the corresponding moves, the Miami Dolphins waived defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Extra spaces opened up on the roster because of Preston Williams’ season-ending injury and Mark Walton’s substance-abuse suspension.
For a more in-depth analysis of the roster moves, check out Locked On Dolphins’s news hits following the roster transactions.
- Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
-
Preston Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury; Mark Walton Suspended
- Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche, sign De’Lance Turner, Marcus Sherels
Road To Victory
It’s no secret by now, but the Miami Dolphins are no longer winless after their triumph against the Jets last Sunday.
The Week 9 “marquee” matchup was between two of the league’s worst teams, but it proved to be a boon for the Dolphins as they rose to the occasion on the wings of a spectacular game from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick posted a stat line of three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 288 yards, and a 66.67 completion percentage.
With those stats, Fitzpatrick had a 118.7 pass rating, which is tied for his best rate this season, and it also helped him reach another personal record.
Sunday's win over the Jets was also the best Week 9 showing in Ryan Fitzpatrick's career. He had the 3:0 TD/INT and was 24 out of 36 for 288 yds (Pro Football Reference). His previous record was a Passer Rating of 106.5 against the Jaguars in 2015.
— Shawn Digity (@DIGITYnodoubt) November 5, 2019
Down With The Gesick-ness
Mike Gesicki is steadily starting to get his foothold in the NFL.
I mentioned on Twitter a couple of days ago that Gesicki has seen in an increase in the number of offensive snaps he’s participated in, and it’s showing.
The second-year tight end has already surpassed his receiving yards from last year (202), and he’s sitting at 248 yards with half of the season remaining.
Evan Silva has expressed his bullishness on Gesicki, as well.
Mike Gesicki looks quietly positioned for a second-half breakout:
* Huge opportunity opening post-Preston Williams ACL tear
* 40+ yards in 3 of last 4
* No. 3 among all TEs in Air Yards since #Dolphins bye
* FitzMagic showing willingness to force it to him up the seam
— Evan Silva (@evansilva) November 7, 2019
Draft Order Update
Since the Miami Dolphins won a game, that set them back slightly in the most current rendition of the projected draft order.
In Tankathon’s order, the Dolphins are pegged to receive the fourth overall pick.
The Miami Dolphins share the same record with the Jets and Falcons, as it stands, but the Falcons have a stronger schedule, and the Jets are losing in the head-to-head matchup against the Dolphins.
Since the Jets and Dolphins have the same strength of schedule, the next tiebreaker would be the matchups against each other since they are in the same division, hence the Jets placing ahead of the Dolphins.
Mini-Mock
I’ll use Tankathon’s designations for this, so for my mini-mock, I’ll be using picks 4, 16, and 25.
In this scenario, I’ve taken Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Chase Young off the big boards with them going in picks 1-3.
With that being the case, here’s who I’m taking.
4. Jeffrey Okudah (CB, Ohio State)
16. Jalen Hurts (QB, Oklahoma)
25. Alex Leatherwood (OT, Alabama)
Week 10
The Miami Dolphins take on the Indianapolis Colts for their Week 10 bout.
I have some doubts about this game since I think the Dolphins are outmatched, but Jacoby Brissett still staving off an injury and being limited in the week’s practices are worth keeping in the back of your mind.
It also doesn’t help that the game is away.
For a deep dive into the matchup, check out the LOD’s Week 10 preview.
Fin.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Colts Week 10 Preview
Searching for consecutive wins, Dolphins will need its best game yet
Who: Dolphins (1-7) at Colts (5-3)
When: Sunday November 10, 4:05 East
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
Weather: Dome
Vegas Slant: Colts -10.5 (Dolphins FPI chance to win — 10%)
Dolphins–Colts
One year ago, the future of the Dolphins organization began to turn in the fourth quarter of a game in Indianapolis. With a two-score, in the final period, the Miami offense stalled out with its tail between its legs. It was the start of a five-game stretch that ultimately led to the demise of Adam Gase in Miami, and the initial shovel in the ground of the current, proverbial rebuild.
Now, fresh off the team’s first win since the Miami Miracle, Brian Flores looks to continue a progression of improved play, that spans four weeks, and begin his first winning streak. Back-to-back victories will be a challenge, regardless of who starts under center for the Colts.
Indianapolis are in advanced stages of what Miami hopes to build. Chris Ballard reconstructed the program, nearly from the ground up, by collecting draft picks and committing to a singular, focused vision that values the same traits Flores is partial to in his beliefs.
Tough, smart, disciplined, and capable of handling the nitty-gritty aspects that make football what it is, a game of physicality. Tackling, blocking, and defeating blocks are the keys to a Colts technically-sound operation, which makes regular winners of a team that is always in close contests.
While Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard winding up on the all-pro team in their rookie seasons is an absolute feather in Ballard’s cap, curating the bottom of the roster has made the Colts almost impervious to the injury bug. Developing a culture and mindset of 53 players all capable of contributing is exactly the vision Flores and his team in Miami foresee.
Indianapolis had it made in the shade with those principals, considering they were paired with an elite quarterback. But that quarterback shocked the football world and called it a career just before the 2019 season kicked off.
The post-Andrew Luck era has turned the Colts into a new-aged version of Tony Sparano’s Dolphins teams. Quality defense, conservative passing game supported by a good offensive line and ground game, and a white knuckle affair each Sunday.
Now, potentially without its starting quarterback, the Colts could be right back in same, weekly brawl with the 1-7 Miami Dolphins.
The Scheme:
Offense:
With variations of the West Coach system, and plenty of analytics-drive principles from his time under Doug Pederson, Frank Reich is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football. The best play-callers filter through the same route concepts with regularity, but create disguise and deception with pre-snap window dressing.
That’s the name of Reich’s attack. The Colts can go four verticals from 13-personnell, or they can run the football from empty sets. Taking advantage of the box count to create one-on-one matchups up front, or generating beneficial perimeter matchups makes life easy on the Indianapolis quarterbacks.
Indianapolis are a predominant 11-personnel attack. Operating with three receivers on 72% of its offensive snaps, there is a lack of variety for all other packages save for one, 12-personnel. The Colts go two tights 23% of the time, leaving just 5% to scatter across all other groupings (with 4% going towards 13-personnel).
Few teams have more balance than Reich’s Colts. Indianapolis has a run-pass ratio of 47-53. The Colts offense ranks 23rd in yards-per-play, 19th in yards-per-carry, 22nd in yards-per-pass, and 16th in scoring.
Defense:
Matt Eberflus was on the staff before Reich, and that relationship has blossomed in a way that no pundit could’ve forecasted. Added during the brief Josh McDaniels era, Reich kept Eberflus on, and he has transformed the Colts defense.
Indianapolis ranks 17th in scoring defense. Last year, Eberflus’ unit ranked 10th, this after ranking no higher than 26th the previous three seasons in total defense.
The Colts get it done on this side by playing coverage. Blitzing at a rate of 24.2%, only six teams bring an extra rusher on fewer occasions than Indianapolis.
The coverage packages vary greatly. With three capable safeties on the roster, some of Indianapolis’ nickel packages bring a third safety on the field over a third corner. They operate out of dime with regularity as well — six defensive backs played more than 50% of the snaps in the Pittsburgh game.
The Players:
Offense:
There aren’t many teams, if any, that can say their best player is a guard. For the Colts, Quenton Nelson is the focal point of Indy’s multiple run packages, and the isolated man in many-a-pass protection looks. Nelson, Braden Smith, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Anthony Castonzo make up perhaps the best line in football.
Kelly left the Pittsburgh game with an injury, making for a banged up Colts offense. Jacoby Brissett also left last week’s game with a knee injury, and T.Y. Hilton didn’t make the trip. Now, even more than before, the Colts will rely on the running game, and place the burden on the shoulders of Marlon Mack.
Mack plays more than 60% of the Colts offensive downs, and has chewed up 679 rushing yards at the mid-way point of the season. He’s a tough, downhill runner that averages 4.4 yards-per-pop, and that’s a pretty consistent measure. When Indy wants to throw, they go to second-year back, Nyheim Hines.
The primary 11 and 12-personnel looks are a product of three, versatile tight ends. The offense funnels through Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox — the triumvirate have played 77%, 34%, and 30% of the offensive snaps, respectively.
Defense:
Darius Leonard is in the midst of a sophomore slump falling off from his all-pro production, during his rookie season, across the board. He’s still the leader of the Colts defense, but it’s been more of a collective effort this season.
Malik Hooker is healthy, and giving the Colts the player they thought they were getting in the first-round of the draft a couple of years back. He, along with Marvell Tell and Kenny Moore at the corner positions, have helped solidify a good Colts secondary.
The edge pressure had been much better this season with the addition of Justin Houston, and the emergence of Kemoko Turay, but the latter is out for the season with an ankle injury. In Turay’s absence, Houston has stepped it up big time. He has 33 quarterback pressures on 246 pass rush downs (13.4% pressure rate).
The Medical:
Coming soon
The Opportunities:
This is a difficult matchup. The Colts will certainly look to shorten this game and control the time-of-possession with a run-game Miami are not equipped to stop. If the Dolphins have any modicum of success against the run, long down-and-distances can allow Miami to matchup and send heavy pressure at Brian Hoyer, who’s not adept at dealing with a quality pass rush.
On offense, look for Miami to involve their breakthrough tight end in some pre-determined matchup creations. If Mike Gesicki can exploit the Colts base defense, it could force sub-package ‘backer Bobby Okereke onto the field, then Miami can try to generate a run game from there.
The Concerns:
Again, it’s a difficult matchup for the road team. There’s no reason to think the Colts won’t run the football 30 times without much resistance from Miami. This is probably the best line in football, and the marriage of running game and play action concepts from 12 and 13-personnel packages could expose Miami’s under-manned defense.
The Projected Outcome:
The win against the Jets was a massive monkey off the backs of all the coaches and players, but the message of complacency has already been drilled in by Brian Flores. It sounds funny to say that a one-win outfit might be satisfied, but it’s a great test to see how the team handles success. We’ve seen them play hard through adversity, but the biggest challenge in this league is getting back to the grind after victories.
If I’ve learned anything from a half of a season from Flores, there’s no way he lets this team rest on one measly win. I’d expect nothing short of another spirited, competitive game from Miami. Still, on the road against a talented roster, that’s too much for this team to overcome, at least at this stage of the rebuild.
Dolphins 10
Colts 19
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche, sign De'Lance Turner, Marcus Sherels
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Miami Dolphins Roster Moves: November 5, 2019
The Miami Dolphins have updated their roster by waiving the fourth-year defensive lineman, Robert Nkemdiche.
The Dolphins initially claimed him off the waiver wire earlier this season in hopes of giving the former first-rounder a change of scenery.
It was a reclamation project for the team after the Arizona Cardinals released him in late July.
Nkemdiche was activated off the PUP list in October and was active for two games.
Nkemdiche’s Dolphins tenure was short-lived, and it didn’t work out in the team’s favor this time, but, luckily, it was a no-cost maneuver, so nothing was lost.
The Miami Dolphins also added a new running back and cornerback, De’Lance Turner and Marcus Sherels, respectively.
The moves came after Preston Williams was added to the season-ending IR, and Mark Walton was handed a four-game suspension based on his violations against the league’s substance abuse policies.
De’Lance Turner is in his second year in the league and has spent most of his career in an add-and-drop oscillation with the Ravens.
Marcus Sherels, on the other hand, is in his 10th year.
He spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings before getting cut in the latter part of October.
He should bring a boost to the return game while taking over some of those duties in Preston William’s absence.
We have signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner. We have also waived defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 5, 2019
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 26, Jets 18
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Jets
Team Stats
The converse of the previous few weeks, the Dolphins lost the box score battle against the Jets. The story of the game is not best told through numbers, as Miami took control of the game early, and never relinquished that stranglehold.
With 6:19 remaining in the second quarter, Miami captured the lead on a Preston Williams touchdown — his second of the game. With that score, the Dolphins led for the game’s final 36 minutes, and played with a two-score lead for longer than any other period of the season.
Miami made moves up the team-statistic-leaderboard in several categories. The Dolphins passing offense now ranks 29th in football. The nine touchdown passes rank tied for 24th, but the team passing still checks in dead last in completion percentage and 31st in yards per attempt.
Chad O’Shea’s offense ranks 30th in scoring, but 15th in red zone touchdown conversion rate. The third down offense has improved to 26th in the NFL.
The Dolphins rushing attack is still a work in progress. Miami ranks last in yards per carry and 31stin yards per game.
On defense, that’s where the true mind-blowing stats come into play. Let’s remove Buffalo’s onside kick returned for a touchdown because, well, that’s not a true measure of the defense’s performance. If we do that, Miami are allowing 21.5 points per game the last four weeks — which would rank 15th in the NFL.
On the season, the defense still ranks last with 32 points per game surrendered. The rushing defense is 31st in yards per game and 27th in yards per carry.
Miami’s pass defense ranks 20th in yards per game, but 29th in yards per pass. The Dolphins surrender the 4th highest passer rating against, but jumped to 27th in quarterback hits. They rank 30th in sacks and pressure rate.
The Dolphins are the best in football in one area — penalties. No team has committed fewer fouls, or been penalized fewer yardage than Miami.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|69 (100%)
|RB Mark Walton
|51 (73.9%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|21 (30.4%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|12 (17.4%)
|WR Devante Parker
|57 (82.6%)
|WR Preston Williams
|51 (73.9%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|30 (43.5%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|25 (36.2%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|14 (20.3%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|42 (60.9%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|25 (36.2%)
|TE Clive Walford
|10 (14.5%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|69 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|69 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|69 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|69 (100%)
|OL Chris Reed
|51 (73.9%)
|OL Keaton Sutherland
|25 (36.2%)
Even though he started his first game as a Dolphin, Chris Reed still finds himself in a platoon — even without Shaq Calhoun inactive. He allowed two pressures, including a sack, but was the team’s third highest-graded run blocker.
The honors for best run blocker goes to Jesse Davis. His 80.5 grade was his personal best of the season, and he didn’t allow a pressure in pass protection. Evan Boehm scored a 71.1 as a run blocker in his third start at center. He allowed two pressures in pass protection (1 hit and 1 hurry).
PFF didn’t tab Michael Deiter with any pressures allowed, but I distinctly remember one sack coming right in front of him — perhaps that was the sack attributed to Boehm.
Ryan Fitzpatrick graded in the elite spectrum for this game. His 90.6 grade is by far the best mark for a Dolphins quarterback this season. He averaged eight yards per attempt and completed 66.7% of his passes.
It helps that four of his receivers graded out above average. Mike Gesicki led the way catching all six of his targets for an average of 15.8 yards per grab. He hauled in a 34-yarder, moved the chains four times, and averaged 2.8 yards after the catch.
Devante Parker picked up four first downs and averaged 3.8 yards after the catch. Each catch moved the chains, and he finished with an 80% catch rate (4 for 5). Parker registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating on passes targeted in his direction.
Preston Williams had five first downs (or touchdowns). His passer rating on targets was next best at 123.1, and he averaged 14.3 yards per catch.
Mark Walton averaged 2.17 yards after contact, but averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Taco Charlton
|51 (76.1%)
|DT Davon Godchaux
|46 (68.7%)
|DT Christian Wilkins
|37 (55.2%)
|DT John Jenkins
|28 (41.8%)
|DT Robert Nkemdiche
|2 (3%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|67 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|54 (80.6%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|34 (50.7%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|30 (44.8%)
|LB Trent Harris
|15 (22.4%)
|CB Nik Needham
|63 (94%)
|CB Ryan Lewis
|60 (89.5%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|59 (88%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|34 (50.7%)
|CB Ken Crawley
|7 (10.4%)
|CB Xavier Crawford
|4 (6%)
|FS Bobby McCain
|67 (100%)
|SS Eric Rowe
|65 (97%)
Another week, another big Vince Biegel game. The September 1st acquisition — for Kiko Alonso — led the team in pressures once again. He hit Darnold four times and hurried him on two more occasions. He made a run stop and was not targeted in pass coverage.
Charles Harris had his best game of the year. His 85.3 PFF grade was second on the team, and by far his best mark of the season. He did it with steady run defense (two run stops), and two pressures as a rusher.
Raekwon McMillan had the best grade on the day — and elite 92.2 (out of 100). McMillan had three run stops and two pressures; the hit resulting in an interception.
Jerome Baker continues his weekly progress after a slow start to the season. He pitched in with two pressures and allowed just 25 yards on four pass targets.
Christian Wilkins balled out. He picked up four pressures (1 sack, 1 hit, 2 hurries) and made three run stops, with no missed tackles.
Eric Rowe might’ve found a home as a safety. He made seven tackles, two for run stops, and didn’t miss any tackles. He hurried Darnold once and allowed just 29 yards on five pass targets.
Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz were both part of nine total tackles. Needham picked up his first career sack and Wiltz — who is playing the role Miami had in mind for Minkah Fitzpatrick — intercepted his first career pass.
The Anatomy of a Win
Few head coaches have been handicapped by their roster in the fashion of Brian Flores and his 2019 team. Entering the season with three perceived blue chip players — all now gone or done for the season — and the largest contingency of undrafted free agents and September 1st additions in football, Flores is keeping games competitive.
Once a player enters the league, his path becomes irrelevant to his success in the league, but there’s a reason first-round picks and top-tier free agents are so coveted. Every team is allotted one, original first-round pick, and only a few teams are capable of fixing problems with a pile of cash, but it’s the best teams who curate success from every conceivable nook and cranny.
Let’s take a look at Miami’s starters from yesterday’s victory, and how they arrive in Miami.
|Player
|Path to Miami
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Middle-tier free agent
|Mark Walton
|Street free agent, signed in May
|Allen Hurns
|In-camp street free agent
|Clive Walford
|Added last week
|Durham Smythe
|2018 4th round pick
|J’Marcus Webb
|In-season street free agent
|Michael Deiter
|2019 3rd round pick
|Evan Boehm
|Acquired for a conditional pick
|Keaton Sutherland
|Street Free Agent
|Chris Reed
|Bottom-tier free agent
|Jesse Davis
|Former UDFA, signed as camp invite 2016
|Taco Charlton
|Waiver claim
|Davon Godchaux
|2017 5th round pick
|John Jenkins
|September 1st pick up
|Jerome Baker
|2018 3rd round pick
|Vince Biegel
|September 1st pick up – Alonso trade
|Raekwon McMillan
|2017 2nd round pick
|Jomal Wiltz
|FA, formerly on NE practice squad, UDFA
|Eric Rowe
|Bottom-tier FA signing
|Ryan Lewis
|In-season street free agent
|Nik Needham
|2019 UDFA
|Bobby McCain
|2015 5th round pick
Granted, that started lineup comes courtesy of a heavy, 12-personnel package on offense. Even still, replacing some of these players with the undrafted Preston Williams, second-round pick Mike Gesicki and first-round pick Devante Parker doesn’t do a lot to move the needle into a squad full of premium assets.
The fact that Brian Flores is competing against NFL rosters that have multiple high picks and blockbuster free agent contracts speaks to his ability to out-coach the opposition, and prepare his team to take care of the little things.
The foundation is under construction, and it’s being reinforced with rebar and concrete. No longer will the Miami Dolphins look to meld a roster constructed for previous, dismissed schemes and coaching staffs to a new system that requires a different type of player. The Franken-roster approach failed every time in the post-Shula era.
The Dolphins tore this thing down to ensure that each acquisition going forward falls into one specific criteria — the criteria I’m officially dubbing as “a Brian Flores guy.”
What’s a Brian Flores guy? A Brian Flores guy works his ass off. He pays attention to every detail, no matter how small. A Brian Flores guy is accountable and has the back of the man next to him.
A team full of Brian Flores guys will restore Miami Dolphins football to prominence, and it might not take as long as you think.
