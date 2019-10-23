Tanking Teams to Fear

Clamoring for defeat is a feeling we aren’t used to experiencing.

Successfully becoming the worst team in the league feels as important as the Super Bowl; yet, it’s almost as embarrassing as spitting on a 13-year old.

Bobby McCain spoke about the incident in Buffalo (this video is courtesy of the Miami Dolphins)… https://t.co/zQPAv3cimr pic.twitter.com/z6ofohLxcY — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 21, 2019

Regardless of how you feel about the tank, it’s safe to say we all want to obtain the best college quarterback coming out of this draft class. And there’s only one way to ensure you get that player – you need to have the #1 overall pick.

If Miami doesn’t end up with that selection, there are a few different concerns we need to have:

On one hand, you have teams that are competing for that #1 draft pick so they can use it on the quarterback of their choice, thus, relegating you to choice #2 (and decades of wondering “what if”).

On the other hand, you have teams that may not necessarily need a QB with the #1 overall pick, but they sure-as-hell will accept the litany of draft picks that come with trading it away.

The first scenario should strike more fear in you than the second, but both are alarming, and neither is ideal.

Thus, the race for who’s worse rages on. And with that, we break down who you really need to fear, and who you can lighten up against.

Quarterback-needy Teams

The Miami Dolphins aren’t the only franchise looking for an identity; there are plenty of other football teams that are in disarray. The difference is, none of them are trading away all of their talent for draft picks. Chris Grier seems to be the only general manager playing with the future in mind, which makes the Dolphins “tank job” that much more noticeable than others.

But these other, recuperating teams exist, and we’re all just one fluke play away from changing the Dolphins future forever.

Teams that definitively need a quarterback:

Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

Though these teams aren’t as desperate for a quarterback, I doubt they pass up on a chance to either find their future signal caller, or obtain some security should their current franchise quarterback begin to wane.

The teams that might need a quarterback are:

Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears

The entire NFC South (New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons)

Each of these teams pose a threat to the Dolphins’ future, but they do so differently.

Settling for Second

Though any scenario where the Dolphins aren’t #1 overall isn’t ideal, relinquishing that draft pick to another team that needs a quarterback is a deathwish for your future. These teams probably aren’t going to trade you the #1 overall pick, mainly because they need it themselves.

You make a fair point: just look at what kind of team you can build with all these picks. In that case, why are you (hypothetically) offering four 1st-round picks, three 2nd-round picks and a handful of other mid-rounders for one player?

Because that’s how important that player is, and everyone in the NFL is smart enough to realize this. With that in mind, just how badly do we have to fear these teams:

Cincinnati Bengals

Threat Level: 10

This is the most-obvious team in contention.

Overall, their team is a mess. There’s minimal offensive output (114 points for, 27th overall), their defense is putrid (186 points against, T-28th overall), and their coaching staff is horrendous (these are castoffs from Joe Philbin‘s tenure with the Dolphins).

The only aspect that gives Miami an edge over Cincinnati is that this Bengals team entered 2019 looking to compete. Zac Taylor is trying to win his first NFL game as a head coach, and is probably trying to maintain a job going forward. If Cam Cameron and Steve Wilks are evidence enough, no coach should be comfortable unless they’ve already established themselves. Mike Tomlin can afford this kind of fallout. Zac Taylor cannot.

Which really makes you wonder, how did this team make 5-straight playoff appearances with Andy Dalton under center? Does A.J. Green make that much of a difference? Should we give Vontaze Burfict and Adam “Pacman” Jones that much credit? Was the answer really Marvin Lewis this whole time?

Andy Dalton’s record was 68-50 under Marvin Lewis. When corrective 🏈 history is written, it’ll show Marvin was unfairly maligned for his overachievement. Don’t ask about playoff losses, ask how weak-ass Bengals teams even got there. Now enjoy Zac Taylor, David Shula 2.0. pic.twitter.com/IWtTRXIf2a — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 20, 2019

Be afraid, Dolphins fans. At 0-7, Cincinnati is making a legitimate run at that #1 overall pick.

Washington Redskins

Threat Level: 9

This time last year I wouldn’t have really thought this possible. The Arizona Cardinals had drafted Josh Rosen with the 10th-overall pick in the draft, and looked poised to build under their new quarterback. One year later, Wilks is fired and Kliff Kingsbury selects his college quarterback #1 overall (Kyler Murray).

I’m no longer sold that the Washington Redskins keep Dwayne Haskins over the possibility of drafting a quarterback #1 overall. With Jay Gruden already fired, new personnel is guaranteed to shake up the structure of the team.

Jay Gruden Opens Up About Redskins Regrets, Dwayne Haskins https://t.co/Khqxnfj611 pic.twitter.com/TEPmIPmaQW — KFH Radio (@kfhradio) October 19, 2019

Will Dan Snyder continue to be the terrible owner he is and force the new coach to stick with Haskins? That’s the only chance you have if they get the #1 overall pick.

Denver Broncos

Threat Level: 7

John Elway is a legendary quarterback, but he can’t scout his own position if the life of his franchise depended on it.

It’s hard to see Elway surviving yet another disappointing season for the Denver Broncos. His team has core pieces that are pretty elite; yet, they’re no closer to winning a playoff game than the Bengals are at this point.

A new General Manager will mean a new philosophy. Though even if Elway is retained, I think the philosophy is pretty obvious for them: grab a quarterback, regardless of the cost.

QBs drafted under John Elway…. 🤢🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m8a9ifBiWc — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 18, 2019

Thankfully, Joe Flacco is just good enough to win 4-5 games, which will be enough to land them outside of the Top-5. The only thing that changes this is if the Broncos accept their fate and begin to tank themselves. Benching Flacco in favor of Brandon Allen (who?) instantly makes them an underdog in every game the rest of the season.

The Broncos’ bye is Week 10. If Elway can hold off on making a quarterback switch until then, Miami will be in a good spot. Though even if the Broncos decide to lose the remainder of their games, their two wins seem like an impossible goal to reach if you’re playing the way the 2019 Miami Dolphins are playing.

Forcing First

Not every team in contention for that #1 overall pick needs a quarterback, however.

The New York Giants look like they’re going to stick with Daniel Jones for the forseeable future. Even after a brutal performance, the New York Jets likely won’t unhitch themselves from Sam Darnold. And Matt Ryan‘s dead cap numbers over the next few years make releasing him virtually impossible for the Atlanta Falcons.

You don’t need to fear that these teams will take your preferred quarterback of choice, but you should be very scared that they can trade away that coveted draft pick for the opportunity to build the perfect team around their entrenched quarterback.

This opens up the opportunity for any of those other teams that need quarterbacks to jump Miami and get their man. Or, at the very least, it requires you to trade an abundant number of picks just to move up 1 or 2 slots.

Teams that might jump you for that elite college prospect:

Indianapolis Colts

Threat Meter: 9

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is just bold enough to mandate that his staff gets the hottest quarterback coming out of college.

Assuming Andrew Luck doesn’t come out of retirement, Irsay is going to be looking for that next splash. This is a man who hasn’t seen life without Peyton Manning or Luck – or in other words, he’s always had THE BEST quarterback coming out of college in his possession. Do you think he suddenly wants to change that?

(Jim Harbaugh was the Colts’ quarterback the year Jim Irsay became CEO of the team. The following draft he selected Manning)

With all of their draft picks as well as an extra (presumably very high) second-round pick from the Washington Redskins, Indianapolis can conjure up the ammunition necessary to make the trade.

Jacoby Brissett. Your AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/WDlsTy4pkX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 23, 2019

Jacoby Brissett gives Irsay enough pause to consider sticking with him for the future, but I believe Brissett is viewed as a top-notch backup more than a long-term starter. If Irsay can choose between Brissett or a franchise quarterback over the next 10+ years, I think it’s easy to say he’ll go with the prospect.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Threat Meter: 7

Jameis Winston is Ryan Tannehill with a higher draft pick tied to his resume. You annually assume you’re on the brink of success, but they both ground you in the reality that they’re simply average quarterbacks.

If Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe there’s a quarterback that can take their franchise out of mediocrity, they may very well pull the trigger. I don’t think Arians came out of retirement so he could babysit a nurturing team. It’s about winning now in Tampa Bay, and the biggest piece holding them back is the quarterback.

Russell Wilson has now thrown 3 pick-sixes since the start of 2018. Only Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen have more in that span (4 each). pic.twitter.com/5fdujV3U7P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2019

Given their current record (2-4), their draft picks are going to be pretty high and desirable to begin with. Tampa Bay won’t need that much more ammunition (than Miami) to seal a deal for the #1 overall pick.

Personal shortcomings aside, Dolphins fans should root for Winston and the Buccaneers. Each victory diminishes the value of their draft picks and possibly convinces the Buccaneers to stick with Winston for just one more season.

Tennessee Titans

Threat Meter: 5

They have two first-round quarterbacks on their roster…which means they have 0 quarterbacks on their roster.

Ironically enough, Dolphins fans have sensed for awhile that Marcus Mariota wasn’t the guy in Tennessee – he reminded us too much of Ryan Tannehill. But throw (and catch) a touchdown pass off of an opponent’s helmet in a playoff game and you’re miraculously viewed as a better quarterback than the guy who has statistical advantages in every important category.

Mariota’s best season (2016, 3426 yards) had him throwing for just 132 yards more than Tannehill’s fourth best season (2012, 3294 yards)…which also happened to be Tannehill’s rookie year. Your franchise’s reputation matters, and it’s clear that the Dolphins will continuously be rebuffed until they prove otherwise.

“I guess I’m just not a very good coach.” Mike Vrabel’s response to why Marcus Mariota has regressed since MV became the #Titans head coach. pic.twitter.com/qZbBIP2Dbm — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) October 14, 2019

But bitching about the reputation Miami created for themselves aside, neither underwhelming first-round quarterback is a long-term solution for the Titans. Either quarterback will keep them between 7-9 wins for the next few seasons, and that just means they’re going to replicate the Miami Dolphins of yesteryear. Which is fine with us.

Ditch the stopgaps and find a real answer. Hopefully, the Titans don’t heed that advice.