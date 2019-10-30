Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 14, Steelers 27
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Steelers
Team Stats
It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Dolphins. After blowing a 14-point lead in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football, Miami enacted a flurry of roster moves. A quick recap:
– CB Xavien Howard placed on injured reserve
– Dolphins trade 2022 7th round draft pick for 2020 5th round draft pick and CB Aqib Talib
– TE Nick O’Leary released, CB Xavier Crawford added from waivers
Entering the primetime spotlight, no team in the Super Bowl era had a worse second half point-differential than the 2019 Miami Dolphins through six games. Continuing that theme, Miami allowed 27 unanswered points to the Steelers — 17 of which came after the intermission.
The blowout losses stayed in September. For the second straight game, the Dolphins possessed the football with a lead; that hadn’t happened in the first five games of the year. Miami were outgained by 164 yards (on 10 fewer plays), but were close to Pittsburgh in a number of key categories, including first downs (21-16).
Still, bad football teams do bad things. After a dropped pass turned into an interception, Miami busted a coverage causing a likely a 10-point swing at the end of the first half. Miami allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to be dumped four times after allowing zero quarterback sacks the previous five quarters of football. The offense completed the meltdown with four turnovers on the night.
Miami’s statistical ranks remains near the bottom of the league across the board. On offense, the Dolphins are 31st in yards-per-play, passing, rushing, and last in points scored — by .1 points. Miami are 28th in third-down conversion rate and 16th in red zone touchdown conversion rate.
Defensively, Miami are 31st in yards-per-play and rushing defense, but 20th in passing defense. Miami are last in quarterback knockdowns, and 31st in hurry-rate, sacks, and pressure-rate.
Miami’s 25.9% blitz percentage ranks 20th for blitz frequency, and the team’s 45 missed tackles are 10th best in football.
Nobody in the NFL has fewer penalty yardage assessed against them than Miami, and the Dolphins are tied with the 49ers for fewest accepted penalties against.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|60 (100%)
|RB Mark Walton
|52 (87%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|10 (17%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|8 (13%)
|WR Preston Williams
|53 (88%)
|WR Devante Parker
|47 (78%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|20 (33%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|18 (30%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|14 (23%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|38 (63%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|22 (37%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|18 (30%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|60 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|60 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|60 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|60 (100%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|33 (55%)
|OL Chris Reed
|27 (45%)
The streak for Michael Deiter remains intact — he’s the only Miami Dolphins to play 100% of the team’s snaps this season. Unfortunately, those snaps haven’t been impressive. Deiter earned a 0.0 pass blocking grade from PFF. He allowed four pressures (2 hurries, a hit and a sack) in the game. He did have the second best run blocking grade on the night, however.
The first spot belongs to Chris Reed. He also pitched a shutout in pass pro, earning the top spot on that team in that category as well.
Reed replaced Shaq Calhoun, who had the third best run blocking grade on the offensive line, but allowed a hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick on 20 pass pro reps.
Jesse Davis had a miserable night. He allowed seven pressures (5 hurries, 1 hit, 1 sack) and was flagged for a holding penalty. Davis had a subpar run blocking grade as well.
Evan Boehm had the worst run blocking grade among all Dolphins linemen. His one pressure allowed was merely a hurry on the quarterback.
Fitzpatrick didn’t keep his hot streak going. After an impressive first quarter, things unraveled as Fitz finished with a 50.2 passing grade. He averaged 5.6 yards per attempt on the night and completed 61.8% of his passes.
PFF really liked the Dolphins receivers Monday night. Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, and Devante Parker all graded in the “green” (above average grade). Both of Grant’s catches moved the sticks, while Parker caught six of seven targets for three first downs. He didn’t drop a pass in the game.
Preston Williams’ persisting drop issue prevented him from getting into the green — he caught four of seven for three first downs.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|48 (62%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|45 (58%)
|DL John Jenkins
|42 (55%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|30 (39%)
|DL Robert Nkemdiche
|15 (19%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|77 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|65 (84%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|61 (79%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|50 (65%)
|LB Charles Harris
|26 (34%)
|LB Trent Harris
|23 (30%)
|LB Deon Lacey
|1 (1%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|70 (91%)
|DB Bobby McCain
|58 (75%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|55 (71%)
|DB Nik Needham
|51 (66%)
|DB Xavien Howard
|49 (64%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|41 (53%)
|DB Ken Webster
|21 (27%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|12 (16%)
|DB Steven Parker
|7 (9%)
Xavien Howard went out with a bang. Earning an elite “blue” grade from PFF tells the story of his first half dominance. Mason Rudolph completed two out of six attempts towards Howard with an interception. Howard could’ve had three picks, (two drops) and the second completion was the infamous bust on the zero-blitz.
John Jenkins was the next highest-graded player with two pressures and two run stops. He also batted a pass at the line-of-scrimmage and continues to disrupt both the pass and run game of the opposition.
Vince Biegel led the team in pressures with five; the next closest was two. Biegel had three hurries and two hits, plus two run stops. He surrendered just three yards receiving on two targets.
Jerome Baker had eight tackles (three for run stops), hit Rudolph, hurried him another time, and allowed just nine yards on two pass targets.
The usually steady tackler, Raekwon McMillan, missed a pair on Monday night. He did register a pressure and four tackles on the night, however.
Christian Wilkins made four tackles, all four qualifying as run-stops, according to PFF. He didn’t pressure Rudolph at all.
Still in the Driver’s Seat
Despite the periodic encouraging showings of the last three games, Miami remain in pole position to obtain the first pick of the draft. The curious zero-blitz, which has talk shows up in arms, was defended by Head Coach Brian Flores at his morning-after presser.
It's worth noting that Brian Flores told reporters today that he stood by his blitz play call on 3rd and 20 Monday night. He says he'll always be aggressive and that won't change. "That's the way this team is going to play. We're going to go down swinging, period."
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019
A nice departure from Matt Nagy of the Bears, who kneeled on an opportunity to shorten the distance of a 40-yard, potential game-winning field goal Sunday. After the miss, Nagy explained to reporters that “running the ball when [the defense] knows you’re running it risks a fumble, or results in a three or four-yard loss.”
It’s a refreshing change of course from previous coaches, and other conservative coaches around the league, that lack accountability. Nagy disguised his own failures with admissions of playing a style of football that essentially translates into “playing not to lose.”
Flores’ call was not a good one, but the nature of the call is at least justifiable.
Especially when you consider what’s at stake. Even just one win might cost Miami the top pick in the draft, and ultimately the opportunity to select the best quarterback available.
Draft pick projections update per ESPN’s FPI: Dolphins projected to have picks No.1 (own), No.17 (via Steelers) and No.26 (via Texans). Dolphins have 70% chance to land No. 1 overall pick per FPI. Bengals second best odds with 17.6% chance.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019
While Miami have looked better at times, the end result is still disparaging — six of the seven losses are by double digits. Nobody in the league has played fewer one-score games.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Cut TE Nick O’Leary; Add CB Xavier Crawford
With a little over an hour before the trade deadline at 4.00pm ET, the Dolphins made another move with the release of TE, Nick O’Leary.
Dolphins released TE Nick O'Leary, who dropped a pass last night that led to a Ryan Fitzpatrick INT. They claime former Texans 6th round pick CB Xavier Crawford to take his roster spot.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019
O’Leary had shown promising signs during the Dolphins’ 2018 season but had since found him falling behind a crowded TE group which has sought to see more involvement from second-year players, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.
The final straw probably broke during Monday Night Football, when a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass hit O’Leary square in the hands, which he tipped in the grasp of former teammate, Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Following the news that Miami’s star CB, Xavien Howard has been placed on IR the Dolphins have used Nick O’Leary’s vacated roster spot with a waiver claim of Xavier Crawford from the Houston Texans.
Crawford, a cornerback – and 2019 6th round pick – has played in 4 games this season and has primarily only seen action on special teams. His first defensive snaps (3 total) came during Week 7’s 23-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Miami Dolphins
Xavien Howard Placed on Injured Reserve
Miami’s highest-paid player will miss the remainder of the 2019 season
Miami announced Tuesday the decision to move Pro-Bowl Cornerback Xavien Howard to injured reserve.
Source: #Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is headed to Injured Reserve after sustaining a knee injury last night. It’s not an ACL or MCL, but the team will be cautious as he is part of their future. He also got locked up long-term prior to this.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019
Howard missed two games this season, and returned for last night’s game, but exited at halftime with a knee injury. After signing a five-year, $75 million deal this offseason, Howard picked off one pass and played just 275 snaps for the year.
The trade deadline is still two hours away. After a trade for Aqib Talib acts as essentially buying a draft pick, Miami could continue to do business before the 4 PM deadline.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins trade for Aqib Talib
Miami just traded for Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams and an undisclosed future pick in exchange Miami will receive a 2020 5th round draft pick. The Miami Dolphins are opening up their pocket books and taking players with high contracts in exchange for draft picks. A win for the Miami Dolphins as they can easily absorb Talib’s contract and now they can add to their already stocked arsenal of resources for 2020.
Talib is 33.7-years-old, he hasn't exceeded 870 snaps since 2016, he's currently on IR basically until the end of the season… Miami essentially added a draft pick and ate some salary to do so — just like they did with Tannehill and Quinn.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019
We’ve seen Miami do this all year and they will continue to essentially pay for more draft picks if the opportunity arises. It’s refreshing to see smart calculated moves being made by the front office, something that was void under Tannebaum’s reign.
The trade deadline is looming so stay tuned with us at LockedOnDolphins.com and you won’t miss a beat. #FinsUp
