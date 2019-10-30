The Aftermath: Dolphins 14, Steelers 27

Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins-Steelers

Team Stats

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Dolphins. After blowing a 14-point lead in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football, Miami enacted a flurry of roster moves. A quick recap:

– CB Xavien Howard placed on injured reserve

– Dolphins trade 2022 7th round draft pick for 2020 5th round draft pick and CB Aqib Talib

– TE Nick O’Leary released, CB Xavier Crawford added from waivers

Entering the primetime spotlight, no team in the Super Bowl era had a worse second half point-differential than the 2019 Miami Dolphins through six games. Continuing that theme, Miami allowed 27 unanswered points to the Steelers — 17 of which came after the intermission.

The blowout losses stayed in September. For the second straight game, the Dolphins possessed the football with a lead; that hadn’t happened in the first five games of the year. Miami were outgained by 164 yards (on 10 fewer plays), but were close to Pittsburgh in a number of key categories, including first downs (21-16).

Still, bad football teams do bad things. After a dropped pass turned into an interception, Miami busted a coverage causing a likely a 10-point swing at the end of the first half. Miami allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to be dumped four times after allowing zero quarterback sacks the previous five quarters of football. The offense completed the meltdown with four turnovers on the night.

Miami’s statistical ranks remains near the bottom of the league across the board. On offense, the Dolphins are 31st in yards-per-play, passing, rushing, and last in points scored — by .1 points. Miami are 28th in third-down conversion rate and 16th in red zone touchdown conversion rate.

Defensively, Miami are 31st in yards-per-play and rushing defense, but 20th in passing defense. Miami are last in quarterback knockdowns, and 31st in hurry-rate, sacks, and pressure-rate.

Miami’s 25.9% blitz percentage ranks 20th for blitz frequency, and the team’s 45 missed tackles are 10th best in football.

Nobody in the NFL has fewer penalty yardage assessed against them than Miami, and the Dolphins are tied with the 49ers for fewest accepted penalties against.

Dolphins Offense:

Snap Counts:

Players Snaps (% of offensive snaps) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 60 (100%) RB Mark Walton 52 (87%) RB Kalen Ballage 10 (17%) FB Chandler Cox 8 (13%) WR Preston Williams 53 (88%) WR Devante Parker 47 (78%) WR Allen Hurns 20 (33%) WR Albert Wilson 18 (30%) WR Jakeem Grant 14 (23%) TE Mike Gesicki 38 (63%) TE Durham Smythe 22 (37%) TE Nick O’Leary 18 (30%) OL J’Marcus Webb 60 (100%) OL Michael Deiter 60 (100%) OL Evan Boehm 60 (100%) OL Jesse Davis 60 (100%) OL Shaq Calhoun 33 (55%) OL Chris Reed 27 (45%)

The streak for Michael Deiter remains intact — he’s the only Miami Dolphins to play 100% of the team’s snaps this season. Unfortunately, those snaps haven’t been impressive. Deiter earned a 0.0 pass blocking grade from PFF. He allowed four pressures (2 hurries, a hit and a sack) in the game. He did have the second best run blocking grade on the night, however.

The first spot belongs to Chris Reed. He also pitched a shutout in pass pro, earning the top spot on that team in that category as well.

Reed replaced Shaq Calhoun, who had the third best run blocking grade on the offensive line, but allowed a hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick on 20 pass pro reps.

Jesse Davis had a miserable night. He allowed seven pressures (5 hurries, 1 hit, 1 sack) and was flagged for a holding penalty. Davis had a subpar run blocking grade as well.

Evan Boehm had the worst run blocking grade among all Dolphins linemen. His one pressure allowed was merely a hurry on the quarterback.

Fitzpatrick didn’t keep his hot streak going. After an impressive first quarter, things unraveled as Fitz finished with a 50.2 passing grade. He averaged 5.6 yards per attempt on the night and completed 61.8% of his passes.

PFF really liked the Dolphins receivers Monday night. Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, and Devante Parker all graded in the “green” (above average grade). Both of Grant’s catches moved the sticks, while Parker caught six of seven targets for three first downs. He didn’t drop a pass in the game.

Preston Williams’ persisting drop issue prevented him from getting into the green — he caught four of seven for three first downs.

Dolphins Defense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of defensive snaps) DL Davon Godchaux 48 (62%) DL Christian Wilkins 45 (58%) DL John Jenkins 42 (55%) DL Taco Charlton 30 (39%) DL Robert Nkemdiche 15 (19%) LB Jerome Baker 77 (100%) LB Vince Biegel 65 (84%) LB Sam Eguavoen 61 (79%) LB Raekwon McMillan 50 (65%) LB Charles Harris 26 (34%) LB Trent Harris 23 (30%) LB Deon Lacey 1 (1%) DB Eric Rowe 70 (91%) DB Bobby McCain 58 (75%) DB Ryan Lewis 55 (71%) DB Nik Needham 51 (66%) DB Xavien Howard 49 (64%) DB Jomal Wiltz 41 (53%) DB Ken Webster 21 (27%) DB Chris Lammons 12 (16%) DB Steven Parker 7 (9%)

Xavien Howard went out with a bang. Earning an elite “blue” grade from PFF tells the story of his first half dominance. Mason Rudolph completed two out of six attempts towards Howard with an interception. Howard could’ve had three picks, (two drops) and the second completion was the infamous bust on the zero-blitz.

John Jenkins was the next highest-graded player with two pressures and two run stops. He also batted a pass at the line-of-scrimmage and continues to disrupt both the pass and run game of the opposition.

Vince Biegel led the team in pressures with five; the next closest was two. Biegel had three hurries and two hits, plus two run stops. He surrendered just three yards receiving on two targets.

Jerome Baker had eight tackles (three for run stops), hit Rudolph, hurried him another time, and allowed just nine yards on two pass targets.

The usually steady tackler, Raekwon McMillan, missed a pair on Monday night. He did register a pressure and four tackles on the night, however.

Christian Wilkins made four tackles, all four qualifying as run-stops, according to PFF. He didn’t pressure Rudolph at all.

Still in the Driver’s Seat

Despite the periodic encouraging showings of the last three games, Miami remain in pole position to obtain the first pick of the draft. The curious zero-blitz, which has talk shows up in arms, was defended by Head Coach Brian Flores at his morning-after presser.

It's worth noting that Brian Flores told reporters today that he stood by his blitz play call on 3rd and 20 Monday night. He says he'll always be aggressive and that won't change. "That's the way this team is going to play. We're going to go down swinging, period." — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019

A nice departure from Matt Nagy of the Bears, who kneeled on an opportunity to shorten the distance of a 40-yard, potential game-winning field goal Sunday. After the miss, Nagy explained to reporters that “running the ball when [the defense] knows you’re running it risks a fumble, or results in a three or four-yard loss.”

It’s a refreshing change of course from previous coaches, and other conservative coaches around the league, that lack accountability. Nagy disguised his own failures with admissions of playing a style of football that essentially translates into “playing not to lose.”

Flores’ call was not a good one, but the nature of the call is at least justifiable.

Especially when you consider what’s at stake. Even just one win might cost Miami the top pick in the draft, and ultimately the opportunity to select the best quarterback available.

Draft pick projections update per ESPN’s FPI: Dolphins projected to have picks No.1 (own), No.17 (via Steelers) and No.26 (via Texans). Dolphins have 70% chance to land No. 1 overall pick per FPI. Bengals second best odds with 17.6% chance. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 29, 2019

While Miami have looked better at times, the end result is still disparaging — six of the seven losses are by double digits. Nobody in the league has played fewer one-score games.

