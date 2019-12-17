The Aftermath: Dolphins 20 Giants 36

Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins-Giants

Team Stats

After a miserable first month of the season, the Miami Dolphins spent the last nine weeks trying to repair the record-breaking damage that was inflicted on the team’s season rankings. Pulling players from every nook and cranny of the league’s landscape, Miami are setting records all the wrong records this season.

The thin thread that held this Dolphins team together snapped in a Sunday blowout loss against one of two teams with a worse record than Miami.

Using its 80th player of the season on Sunday — an NFL record — Miami’s impressive run of adding a player, giving him one week to absorb the playbook, then giving said player meaningful reps on Sunday came to a crashing end. We’ll talk about the individual performances later in this column, but let’s first examine Miami’s league-wide ranks.

Miami’s newly developed red zone woes returned for the second straight week. Miami turned four trips inside the 20 into 13 points, scoring a touchdown on just one of the four visits. This brings Miami’s season red zone conversion rate to down to 53.8% — 22nd in the NFL.

The Dolphins rank 27thin third down conversion rate at 33.5%, en route to the 29th-ranked scoring offense. Miami are 29th in total offense, 23rd in passing and last in rushing — both yards per game and yards per rush.

Miami are 27th in average plays per drive and 29th in yards per possession. Scoring on 28.5% of the offensive possessions ranks the Dolphins 28th in the NFL.

The Miami defense started out hot allowing just seven points on the Giants first five possessions, including two interceptions of Eli Manning. It was all downhill from there as the Giants scored touchdowns on four of the next seven drives. The Giants touchdown drives covered 51, 65, 40, 66 and 44 yards.

Miami ranks 30th in total defense, 24th against the pass, 31st against the run and last in points allowed. The Dolphins are the first team to allow 50 total touchdowns this season (Oakland 48, Arizona 46 the next in line to join that notorious ranking).

With seven penalties in the game Sunday, Miami are now the fourth-least penalized team in football with the fifth-lowest yardage assessed against, via penalty.

Offense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 71 (100%) RB Patrick Laird 34 (48%) RB Myles Gaskin 34 (48%) WR Devante Parker 67 (94%) WR Albert Wilson 57 (80%) WR Allen Hurns 33 (46%) WR Isaiah Ford 31 (44%) TE Mike Gesicki 55 (77%) TE Durham Smythe 23 (32%) TE Clive Walford 19 (27%) OL Julie’n Davenport 71 (100%) OL Jesse Davis 71 (100%) OL Daniel Kilgore 71 (100%) OL Michael Deiter 53 (75%) OL Shaq Calhoun 52 (73%) OL Evan Brown 37 (52%) OL J’Marcus Webb 2 (3%)

This game was different on the offensive line compared to the 13 contests prior. The Dolphins, not because of injury but rather performance, shuffled the line play by issuing better than 37 snaps to six players, and utilizing each of the eight actives on game day. Webb came into the game for a pair of heavy package plays Miami dialed up, as part of an attempt to get something going in the ground game.

Michael Deiter allowed the most pressures per snap, yet somehow graded as the best pass protector in the game — I would object to that fact.

Daniel Kilgore allowed the most pressure with three total (1 sack, 1 hit, 1 hurry), and a sub-standard run-blocking grade.

Jesse Davis put together another good game at right tackle with the best run blocking grade of the bunch, and just two pressures (a hit and a hurry) on 71 total reps.

Julie’n Davenport allowed another sack. Evan Brown and Shaq Calhoun were credited with just one pressure among the two of them (a hit charged to Brown). Calhoun had the worst run-blocking grade of the entire line.

Running Backs Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird both allowed two pressures on a combined 13 snaps. Laird averaged just 1.67 yards after contact and received a 54.3 running grade from PFF. Gaskin was much better (72.8) with an average of 5.89 yards after contract.

Laird has three drops on 22 pass targets this season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick had some misses and a costly fumble, but his receivers dropped seven passes in the game. Pressure crippled the Miami passing game as Fitzpatrick threw for just 30 yards on 10 passes under duress (completing just 2 of the 10).

All four of Devante Parker’s receptions moved the chains. On the season, he’s scored or moved the chains on 47 of his 59 catches — good for an 80% conversion rate. He had one drop in the game and a chance at a third touchdown on a pass that was off-target from Fitzpatrick on a back-shoulder throw.

Albert Wilson had his best game of the season leading all receivers in PFF grades. He caught five of seven targets for 59 yards (season-high 8.43 YPT), and forced six missed tackles.

Clive Walford could’ve done some considerable damage had he caught the football. He picked up 34 yards on two receptions and dropped two others — both in open space in the intermediate portion of the field. He did some fine work as an inline blocker as well.

Durham Smythe had an excellent blocking day. He earned an 83.5 grade in that department springing essentially all of the Dolphins big edge runs. He was perfect in nine pass blocking reps, but was not targeted in the passing game.

Mike Gesicki caught four of seven targets for 47 yards and picked up 11 of those yards after the catch.

Defense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps) DL Christian Wilkins 53 (78%) DL Davon Godchaux 40 (59%) DL Avery Moss 35 (51%) DL John Jenkins 33 (49%) DL Taco Charlton 21 (31%) DL Zach Sieler 19 (28%) LB Jerome Baker 68 (100%) LB Vince Biegel 55 (81%) LB Raekwon McMillan 42 (62%) LB Sam Eguavoen 38 (56%) LB Andrew Van Ginkel 16 (24%) LB Trent Harris 7 (10%) LB Jamal Davis 3 (4%) DB Nik Needham 67 (98%) DB Adrian Colbert 65 (96%) DB Eric Rowe 65 (96%) DB Jomal Wiltz 59 (87%) DB Nate Brooks 27 (40%) DB Linden Stephens 24 (35%) DB Montre Hartage 12 (18%)

Miami’s unsuccessful pass rush came to a head Sunday with a league-low pressure rate. The G-Men dialed up pass 29 times and heeded pressure on just three of those Manning drop backs.

Two of those pressures came from Christian Wilkins. One of the rookie’s two hurries led to a Manning interception, but Wilkins’ grade was derailed by one missed tackle.

The other pressure was a sack from Sam Eguavoen, who recently, is coming on like gangbusters. Eguavoen was targeted in coverage twice with no completions (one a PBU), and he picked up Miami’s lone sack of the game. He’s allowed negative (-1) passing yards on six targets the last three games with a pair of sacks, five run stops, and a pass break-up.

Jerome Baker had perhaps his best game of the season. Baker was a part of 12 tackles (8 solo) and allowed just 15 yards on three pass targets. He only rushed the quarterback five times and didn’t apply any pressure.

Vince Biegel is nipping at Baker’s heels for best overall grade (Biegel with an 84.6 compared to Baker’s 87.5 score in the game). Biegel did not have an effective day rushing the quarterback, but he picked off one of the two targets in his direction and made three run stops in the game.

Davon Godchaux made five tackles and three of those were for run stuffs — he’s the most consistent defender on this team.

Adrian Colbert was tabbed with four missed tackles in the game while newcomer Nate Brooks was beat on all three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Nik Needham had a rough go statistically. He got his hands on a pass that wound up going 51 yards to the house, and that lifted his average through the roof. Needham allowed three of five targets to go complete for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also missed two tackles.

Andrew Van Ginkel graded the lowest on the day with quite literally zero stats (pressures, tackles, pass targets) sans one penalty assessed to the rookie.

Team Needs, and Priority-Level, Becoming Clear

The roster value has presented itself in a rather obvious way the last few weeks. Miami have uncovered some gems, learned about a mistake they made on a young quarterback, and identified the biggest areas of need moving forward.

While holes on the roster are aplenty, the Dolphins uncovered a pair of dynamic receiving options in Parker and Preston Williams. The starting defensive tackles (Godchaux and Wilkins) look like a quality pairing, while the linebacker position is getting evenly distributed production from different players each week. The young tight ends are coming into their own and a couple of young cornerbacks have shown some bite.

The Dolphins will get the biggest boost from the list of players returning from injury next season (Miami’s 17 players on IR is second most in football).

No issue looms larger than the future at quarterback, despite Ryan Fitzpatrick playing his best football in a 15-year career. Miami needs to identify his successor within the next two years, and this season’s top-five pick seems like the ideal spot to do it.

Beyond that, the offensive line, pass rush and secondary all need revamping.

Up front, a pair of guards in free agency offer a solution for the Fins. Patriots LG Joe Thuney makes the most sense. He and Washington RG Brandon Scherff will cash in this March, and the Dolphins will almost certainly be connected to both.

The tackle and center positions don’t bear as much fruit in free agency. Jack Conklin could shake free in Tennessee, but he’s going to get paid way above his value. Anthony Castanzo is an option, but it’s unlikely the Colts allow him to walk.

The defensive side of the ball features far better free agent options. Baltimore’s Matthew Judon and New England’s Kyle Van Noy are plug-and-play solutions at the linebacker spot. The Ravens saw two defensive stars depart via free agency last year; it’s difficult to imagine they’ll allow a third to follow suit.

Kyler Fackrell is another linebacker that fits, and he’s likely to depart Green Bay this offseason after the Pack signed two edge players to lucrative deals.

Yannick Ngakoue and Jadeveon Clowney are premier options at the edge positions. Dante Fowler and Shaquil Barrett are both schedule free agents, though their fits in the scheme are dubious.

Dallas’ Byron Jones, Tennessee’s Logan Ryan (former Patriot and versatile defensive back) and Justin Simmons will be the cream of the defensive back crop. Simmons jives with a lot of the traits Flores will love at the safety position, but he’ll cost a boatload after an all-pro year.

Miami has the deep pockets and roster needs to be as active as anybody in free agency. But that model conflicts with the style of roster-building that Flores learned in New England.

We are on the doorstep of a fascinating offseason.

@WingfieldNFL