Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 21, Bills 31
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Bills
Team Stats
The historically bad football references are beginning to calm down as Miami is playing more competitive ball with each passing week. Despite the scoreboard showing a 10-point loss, Miami outplayed rival Buffalo.
Unfortunately, Miami still ranks bottom in one key statistic, and it’s that stat that prevented Brian Flores from securing his first win as a head coach. In the Super Bowl era, no team has a worse second-half point differential through six weeks than the 2019 Miami Dolphins (-148 points).
For the second straight game, however, Miami moved the chains and possessed the football more than the opposition. The Dolphins also outgained the Bills, and committed fewer fouls than the opponent for the fifth straight game.
Removing an onside kick recovery for a touchdown, and another visit to pay dirt on a short field (turnover set Buffalo up at the +16), the Dolphins allowed just 17 points on seven Bills possessions, and forced three, three-and-outs.
Miami limited Buffalo to just 30% conversions on third downs.
Through six weeks (not counting Monday Night Football between the Jets and Patriots) the Dolphins defense ranks 21st in total defense, but last in yards-per-play (6.6 YPP). Only the Falcons have allowed more points than Miami (223-211), and Atlanta has played one more game than the Dolphins.
Miami have the 10th-fewest missed tackles in football and are blitzing the quarterback more than half the league (24.4 blitz percentage). The Dolphins are tied with the Titans for fewest quarterback knockdowns, while only Atlanta has fewer sacks.
The Dolphins pass defense is 12th best, but the run defense 30th in the NFL.
On offense, Miami ranks last in points-per-game, 31st in total and passing offense, and 30th in rushing offense. The Dolphins rank 28th in third down conversion percentage.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|73 (100%)
|RB Mark Walton
|38 (52%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|30 (41%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|18 (25%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|5 (7%)
|WR Preston Williams
|66 (90%)
|WR Devante Parker
|62 (85%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|26 (36%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|17 (23%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|7 (10%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|4 (5%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|37 (51%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|33 (45%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|19 (26%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|73 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|73 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|73 (100%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|66 (90%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|55 (75%)
|OL Chris Reed
|18 (25%)
|OL Isaiah Prince
|10 (14%)
Miami’s game plan was vast, as evident by the player usage. With 18 players seeing at least 10 snaps in the game, Miami were consistently shuffling personnel packages and finding ways to get everybody involved.
The offensive line didn’t make it through unscathed, though Michael Deiter has now played six games without missing a snap — he’s the only player on the team with that honorable distinction. That should come as no surprise; Deiter is the all-time record-holder for consecutive starts on the highly-decorated Wisconsin Badgers offensive line.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was hit just three times all game, far and away a season-low. No player allowed more than one hit, and Evan Boehm led the way with just two pressures allowed. Boehm didn’t grade favorably as a run-blocker, in fact, Chris Reed was the only one with an above average grade. Reed was docked in his pass protection grade, though he didn’t surrender any pressures.
J’Marcus Webb, Isaiah Prince, Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton all graded deep in the red in pass protection. PFF loved the performance of Jesse Davis (1 hit, 2 hurries, positive run-blocking grade), and Shaq Calhoun had the best pass blocking grade of all the offensive linemen, despite allowing three pressures.
Mike Gesicki was asked to block on just five of his 31 snaps, and only once in pass protection. If we discount his best play getting called back on a questionable offensive hold, Gesicki posts five catches on five targets for 68 yards — good for 13.6 yards-per-target. Gesicki graded “green” (above average) in all categories in the game.
Durham Smythe didn’t allow a pressure on eight pass blocking reps, and PFF gave him an average run-blocking grade.
Preston Williams had an impressive day that was capped by an unfortunate turnover. He caught 75% of his targets (a 30% increase on his season total), gained three first downs and averaged almost 14 yards per catch.
Devante Parker dropped another pass, but four of his five catches moved the chains, including an impressive touchdown where he lowered his shoulder and ran through a tackle at the goal line.
Mark Walton had an impressive 63 yards after contact — an average of 4.5 yards after contact per carry. Walton had 66 yards on the day, impressive work from the new starting tailback.
Kenyan Drake rushed for just 1.67 yards after contact (10 yards total on six carries).
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Taco Charlton
|55 (98%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|40 (71%)
|DL John Jenkins
|38 (68%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|2 (4%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|56 (100%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|40 (71%)
|LB Charles Harris
|39 (70%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|34 (61%)
|LB Trent Harris
|22 (39%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|16 (29%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|56 (100%)
|CB Ken Webster
|44 (79%)
|CB Nik Needham
|38 (68%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|34 (61%)
|CB Ryan Lewis
|33 (59%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|13 (23%)
|S Bobby McCain
|56 (100%)
John Jenkins’ workload went up when Wilkins was ejected on the game’s second play, and he made the most of it. Jenkins had four pressures and two run stops, earning the highest grade of the day from PFF (an astounding 90.3, elite grade).
Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel were next with two pressures each. Both of Baker’s were hits on Allen, including a rush that got Miami off the field on third down. Baker also had four tackles without any misses, one run stop, and allowed just 14 yards on three pass targets.
Biegel missed two tackles, which severely damaged his grade, but he hit Allen, hurried him another time, and made three tackles (one for a run stop).
Taco Charlton continues to impress against the run. His sack was clean-up work, but he effectively set the edge and made two negative plays in the run game.
Jomal Wiltz allowed just one catch on three targets — the go-ahead touchdown. Eric Rowe also allowed just one of three targets complete, but only a measly two-yard gain.
In addition to allowing just one of two targets to be completed, Nik Needham had the team’s second-highest run defense grade and was the key man on Charlton’s sack of Josh Allen.
Bobby McCain had a bas missed tackle, but didn’t allow a reception in his deep coverage responsibility
Overwhelming Favorites for the First Pick
Coming into this game, Miami had an 89% chance of obtaining the first pick, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Dolphins strong showing, and futile effort from the Bengals, decreased those odds this week, but only by 3%.
The Dolphins currently have an 86% chance of securing the first pick in April’s draft.
With that pick, the unanimous selection would be Alabama Junior Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered his second-high ankle sprain in as many years, and had the same surgical procedure to strengthen the durability of that ankle.
Tua will miss at least one game, but this doesn’t change the evaluation. A 300-pound man landed on his ankle and it got caught in the turf — that happens sometimes. Tua attempted to play through it throwing a screen on the next pass, then lined up for another snap afterward, but was removed from the game after a timeout.
Tagovailoa is expected to return for the big showdown with LSU on November 9, where he will face fast-riser, Joe Burrow, and another explosive SEC offense. A lot will be put on that game, but the fact remains, it’s just another piece of evidence in the greater evaluation process.
Given the way Miami’s defense appears to be producing, despite funneling in new parts every week, if the Dolphins nail the quarterback selection, and get Flores more of his types on defense, fans could be in for a fun era of Dolphins football.
Miami Dolphins
Closer to a Win, Closer to the Quarterback – Dolphins Bills Recap
Offensive surges under Fitzpatrick, late mistakes keep Phins winless
Admittedly, as the biggest supporter of achieving the first overall draft pick by any means necessary, the first few games of the 2019 season were troublesome. The last two weeks — one against a previously winless club, another versus a one-loss playoff contender — the Dolphins have shown fight. Coming up one play short last week, Miami could point to a few plays that could’ve changed the outcome this week in a game they were supposed to lose by three scores.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Total Yards
|381
|305
|Rushing Yards
|109
|117
|Passing Yards
|272
|188
|Penalties
|6 (55 yards)
|9 (83 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|9/15 (60%)
|3/10 (30%)
|Sacks For
|2
|1
|TOP
|33:31
|26:29
Although Miami was one play from victory last week against Washington, this was the team’s most encouraging performance. The Dolphins doubled Buffalo’s third-and-fourth-down conversion percentage, produced seven more first downs (24 to 17), and out-gained the now 5-1 Bills.
Turnovers remain the biggest indicator for wins and losses, and Miami’s two critical giveaways proved costly for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Preston Williams.
A peculiar sequence near Buffalo’s end zone turned the momentum of the game. After a 16-play, 10-minute drive, Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off by TreDavious White. The previous two plays were a sack by ex-Dolphin Jordan Phillips, and a fourth-down conversion by Punter Matt Haack, who took a field goal snap off right tackle to move the sticks inside the Buffalo three.
Brian Flores’ tireless, almost redundant message for discipline in training camp is paying off. Establishing a “takes no talent” mantra in camp, Flores’ harsh, punitive ways for mistakes have yielded results.
The Dolphins have committed 16 fouls over the last three weeks for a cumulative 153 yards (51 per game). That’s nearly 30 yards less than the league-average.
Maybe this means nothing to some, but seeing the players jovial heading into the locker room at half time, and sincerely enjoying playing football today was a pleasant sight. Even more pleasant that a well-played, hard-fought game didn’t deter the ultimate goal of the season.
Let’s evaluate the individuals.
Quarterback
What can you say about Ryan Fitzpatrick? A broadcaster anecdote taught us that Fitzpatrick enjoyed a healthy helping of lasagna Saturday night out in Buffalo. Where a pasta, meat and cheese feast might paralyze us mere mortals for a day or two, Fitzpatrick posted a 282-passing-yard game (a team high this season), two-touchdown performance just 16 hours after the meal.
With a little Fitzmagic, Miami have now outgained Buffalo 317-306 today. pic.twitter.com/JwQNFyZeb5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Fitzpatrick was on-time and in rhythm throughout the game. He didn’t take any sacks, he got previously ignored parts of the offense involved, and considerably lifted the reception percentage rates for almost the entire group of pass catchers.
Making plays off script, throwing with anticipation down the middle of the field, and scrambling to the tune of 13 yards (plus a touchdown), it was Fitzpatrick’s biggest mistake that ultimately did him in. To be fair, the interception was a tremendous play from one of the league’s finest cornerbacks.
Running Backs
We’ve probably seen the last game Kenyan Drake played with Miami. Phased out, and into a role that featured six carries and four pass targets, the bulk of the workload went to Miami native and second-year pro, Mark Walton.
Walton showed elusiveness at the point. He quickly found the most attractive crease along that offensive line and dropped his shoulder as he exploded for multiple chunk gains. Walton ripped off runs of 19, 12, 8, and 8, but three runs for no gain or losses led to a 66-yard day on 14 carries.
Walton’s only reception was for an eight-yard loss, where Drake caught three passes for 37 yards. Speculation is swirling around Drake’s status with the team but it’s believed that the team would prefer to move the back at Tuesday’s deadline.
Kalen Ballage scored a touchdown, but he remains in the garage for anything other than short-yardage work. Ballage carried the ball three times for seven yards, and was not targeted as a receiver.
Chandler Cox was in the game for some work. Miami converted one third-and-short run behind a block from the fullback.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Preston Williams was catching less than 50% of his targets this season. Now, running a variety of routes, Williams caught one on an impressive takeoff route where he shook Levi Wallace at the line-of-scrimmage, a few dig routes, and some out-breaking work as well. Williams caught six of eight targets for 82 yards, but his lost fumble allowed Buffalo to create a two-score lead late in the fourth.
Beautiful release from Preston Williams. Subtle stab to the outside overcommits there corner, allowing Williams to run right through him. Stack ‘em, and catch the perfect pass. pic.twitter.com/snuPKGUoae
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Devante Parker continues to make plays. Parker only caught five of 10 targets for 55 yards, but he scored his team-high third touchdown of the season. Parker has suddenly become a reliable, consistent force in the game plan from week-to-week.
That’s four touchdowns in three quarters since Fitzpatrick took the reigns. Parker lowering the shoulder on dudes?!? Look at Fitz chasing the play. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W9ZXYMO2Zw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Mike Gesicki is emerging as a real threat in the passing game. He caught all four of his targets for 41 yards, but his most impressive catch (27 yards) was brought back on a holding call. In-fact, all but one of Gesicki’s snags were spinning grabs where the Adonis elevated to pull the ball out of the sky.
GetSexy pic.twitter.com/BevDVyTlXJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Durham Smythe continues to find himself at the point-of-attack on many-a-big runs from the offense. He’s best when coming across the formation and leading the back up into the hole.
Offensive Line
After a rough start to the season, the line has now gone five quarters without allowing a quarterback sack (aside from a sack on Albert Wilson on an attempted double pass). Add the first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and perhaps Miami found the correct combination going forward.
The first, and most notable change, was Evan Boehm coming in to play center. Boehm, lauded for his toughness and competitive edge in Indianapolis, was at the focal point of a few of those big Walton runs. Boehm passes off well on games from the pass rush, and he and Fitzpatrick had the protection on-point all day.
I want Evan Boehm playing center the rest of the year. He contacts three different Bills rushers here, including putting Jordan Phillips on his big butt. pic.twitter.com/KVSzF90cJo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Shaq Calhoun had a big first half in the running game. Perhaps Calhoun got into Fitzpatrick’s lasagna at halftime. He was replaced in the third quarter by Chris Reed, but would return in the fourth.
Reed played well during Calhoun’s unfortunate bowel movements, while Michael Deiter had his best game as a pro (more on that from the film).
Michael Deiter nice work to catch the double and climb to the second level. Calhoun and Boehm doing a job as well. Vision by Walton was 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/V2xivccMbS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Jesse Davis sealed off some of the nice lanes created in the run game and had a relatively clean day in pass protection.
The rush that Buffalo did get mostly came from the left side working on the J’Marcus Webb and Deiter combination.
Defensive Line
Christian Wilkins was ejected on the second play of the game. The officials called it a punch, but the video appears to show Wilkins locked in a post-snap hand fight; something that’s not at all uncommon in football.
Christian Wilkins penalized and ejected for throwing a punch on the second play of the game. This comes just two weeks after Wilkins was penalized for supplexing a ball carrier. Flores talked about how that wouldn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/UGmuw8FR1P
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Wilkins was apologetic after the fact, admitting it was the most disappointed he has ever been with himself on a football field.
Christian Wilkins on his ejection: "I was extremely selfish. This is the ultimate team sport. It's not just about me. I don't think I've ever been more disappointed in myself about something, especially something that was in my control. Really, really shouldn't have happened."
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 20, 2019
Miami’s run defense suffered in Wilkins’ absence, but mostly on Josh Allen keepers. Allen had 32 yards on four runs and Frank Gore picked up 55 on 11 carries.
Taco Charlton picked up his third sack, although it was another cleanup effort. Charlton brought Allen down while he was scrambling behind the line-of-scrimmage. Charles Harris, the player who Charlton has effectively replaced, made a nice stop in the run-game, but was again a non-factor as a pass rusher.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker was all over the field in this game. He carried Dawson Knox up the sideline on a failed fade attempt, and put heat on Allen with an A-gap blitz. He’s starting to find a rhythm in this scheme, one that many expected him to seize as “his defense.” These last two games have been encouraging after an awful start to the season.
This. THIS is the defense I’ve expected. Creating pressure by causing confusion in the protection plan. You’ve got DL, LB and DB all roaming the LOS picking gaps to rush. Baker comes free right up the A Gap. pic.twitter.com/RJ5EJZXYFW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Raekwon McMillan missed his second tackle of the season, but then returned to getting ball carriers to the ground. McMillan finished with six tackles and two more stops at-or-behind the LOS in the run game.
Vince Biegel was the trade compensation for a player — Kiko Alonso — that wasn’t going to make this team in the first place. Biegel picked up his second sack and continues to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Saints gave us this guy for….. checks notes…. Kiko Alonso?!?🤣 pic.twitter.com/x5x2xCOwD4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Defensive Backs
Nik Needham has been coming off the bench the last two weeks, and he’s been up to the tests the opposition have thrown at him. On a third-and-one in the first quarter, Needham drew one-on-one coverage with no safety help to the field (wide side of the field). Needham honored the two-way go (go-route outside) and but flipped his hips when the receiver crossed face and prevented a completion.
Nik Needham to the field in a 1v1. He takes the cheese for the takeoff route, but you see the feet and the hip fluidity in his game as he’s able to flip and recover. pic.twitter.com/qa8p3Xr5Ul
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Needham nearly added a sack, but Allen shook the tackle before eventually going down in the grasp of Charlton. Newcomer Ryan Lewis started the game, but was beaten badly for a touchdown by John Brown.
Jomal Wiltz made a few plays in this game. He’s been everywhere for Miami this season playing press, off, inside, outside, and he continues to fly to the ball in the run game and after the catch.
Bobby McCain had a quiet game, which is typically a good thing for a safety. He’s been off the ball by a solid 15-20 yards a lot this year and he’s, for the most part, limited big plays in the passing game.
Recap
Nobody in the locker room wants to hear about moral victories, but this game might be the rare NFL instance of just that, a moral win. The Dolphins were competitive with a team whose only loss came to the unbeaten Patriots, and were probably one red zone failure away from pulling off the upset (17-point dogs).
Miami found energy from its 15-year veteran quarterback.
Miami suddenly has an offensive line that has put together a solid five quarters of football.
The Dolphins are putting together competitive plans on defense and executing Brian Flores’ vision for that side of the ball, despite a severely under-manned roster. Buffalo’s two final touchdowns came on a short field (16-yard-line) and on a returned onside kick for a touchdown.
The first pick in the draft still likely comes down to the week 16 game against the Bengals. With news that Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle injury is not serious, and Miami winning the battle, but losing the result Sunday, this weekend wound up beneficial for the Phins.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 8
Recapping Week 8 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 8 Recap
Justin Herbert at Washington, Win 35-31
Stats: 24/36 (66.7%) 280 yards, (7.78 YPA) 4 TDs
The numbers looked better than Herbert’s actual performance, which only adds to the concern over Herbert’s ability to raise his game against tough opponents. On the road in dreary Seattle, Herbert was consistently off the mark with his accuracy, his game was greatly impacted by pressure, and the quarterback continues to exhibit a lack of anticipation and ability to get through the progressions in the Oregon offense.
Justin Herbert at Washington
Swings, screens and check downs. Herbert is so conservative. Doesn’t trust his progression and rarely anticipates throws. Great chance to capitalize on favorable leverage, but he lays it off instead. pic.twitter.com/aCxjNjBfPm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Even when Herbert isn’t on, the elite physical traits show up every week. The video of him ripping a 30-yard drive throw to the field, plus a throw under duress up the seam to end the half, were his two best plays. Washington consistently pushed him off his spot on early downs, and dropped eight into coverage on third and long. Oregon’s offensive production came primarily on the ground and through swings, screens, and check downs — all too common for Herbert.
Herbert excels when he’s free of pressure, and when the read lacks complexity — how often is that going to be the case in the NFL?
Herbert’s Ducks pulled off a 14-point comeback, but the game-winning drive featured two passes and six handoffs.
Joe Burrow at Mississippi State, Win 36-7
Stats: 25/32 (78.1%) 327 yards (10.22YPA) 4 TDs
On a day where fans from the Bayou saw Burrow miss more plays than usual, this amateur scout thinks it was his most impressive outing. Reading leverage, applying in-game adjustments before the teams even broke for half time, and beating a tough Bulldog defense before the snap has Burrow’s stock on the rise yet again.
Joe Burrow at Mississippi State
I love the way he reads leverage. Calm against an extra rusher that’s collapsing both the edge and the interior. Sees the defender driving on the outside hip, so he shoots it inside and creates YAC for his best WR. pic.twitter.com/NjdF9MLfOz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Burrow missed a layup, and was late on a two occasions during a trio of drives that stalled out in the red zone. The Mississippi State defense blitzes more than any team in the conference, and they turned up the red zone heat on Burrow. Delayed blitzes changed the picture post-snap for Burrow, and the rush got to him a few times.
Still, Burrow managed to escape five-man pressures, make plays with his legs, and throw passes in behind the blitzing defense to capitalize for big plays. Burrow’s two biggest plays on the day aren’t good indicatory of his success. The first was against a busted coverage, the second a softly thrown seam shot without tight spin or velocity. The lack of spin and arm strength on that record-breaking touchdown (last video in the thread) can show you where NFL scouts might have some pause.
It’s important to remember that this is Joe Burrow’s fifth year of college football. A redshirt senior, he turns 23 in December.
Jake Fromm vs. Kentucky, Win 21-0
Stats: 9/12 (75%) 35 yards (2.33 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs
The game in Athens was a drenched, sloppy mess. As evident by Fromm’s 35 passing yards, and a game that featured 447 yards between the two teams, there was nothing to be learned from QB2 this week.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Tennessee, Win 35-15
Stats: 11/12 (%) 155 yards (12.92 YPA) O TDs, 1 INT
After leaving the game late in the second quarter with what looked like a serious ankle injury, Nick Saban told reporters that Tagovailoa would miss “a week or two” with a high ankle sprain.
Twitter is now asking the question, is he injury prone? If Tua is unable to play next week at Arkansas, it will be the first game of his college career that he misses due to injury.
Tua only missed one throw Saturday, but it was perhaps the most egregious of his career. Initially, Tagovailoa looked like he was en route to a Russell Wilson-line Houdini act, then he inexplicably threw the ball directly to a defender in the end zone.
Tua Tagovailoa vs Tennessee
We start this week with Todd McShay’s opening diatribe. “Tua is THE guy. Supreme talent. Most accurate downfield passer in college football.” Tua then connects with Juedy for 19. pic.twitter.com/F4XPizuhYR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
With two byes before the big one with LSU (a game against the Razorbacks and then an actual off week), the plan figures to be to get Tua back for heavyweight fight. Restricted to the pocket with the ankle, playing against a terrific pass rush and ball hawking secondary will be a great test for Tagovailoa.
Jordan Love vs. Nevada, Win 36-10
Stats: 13/31 (41.9%) 169 yards (4.13 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
It’s been an all-around disappointing season for the Utah State offense in 2019. Jordan Love is making way more mistakes than he did last year (nine interceptions already compared to just six last year), and few teams drop more passes than the Aggies offense.
Throughout his inconsistent decision making, Love continues to sprinkle in the mastery that has scouts fawning. He’s a dangerous threat both on designed runs and as a scrambler. On one particular play, available in the video thread, Love immediately erased a pair of free rushers and moved the sticks with his legs on third and eight.
Jordan Love vs Nevada
He sure is fun to watch throw a football pic.twitter.com/ZLp1dEy2ve
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
The rare arm-talent continues to show up every week. The over-the-top, easy-flick motion allows Love to spin the rock with velocity, or softly lay it into a spot with touch.
Week 8 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is the headline grabber, though it appears he’ll at least be back at some point this season.
Joe Burrow continues to build an impressive resume that has his stock firmly in the first round next April. His advanced-level processing in the complex LSU scheme ran by Joe Brady is really encouraging for his NFL future, along with some elusive pocket maneuvering that leads to big plays on busted coverages.
Justin Herbert’s team forged a comeback win, and his stat line looked tremendous, but he played a really poor game. The mistakes that have plagued him his entire career never fail to show up against a tough opponent. Long touchdowns on designed screens and swings, missed opportunities with a shy trigger-finger, and missed throws all throughout the first half carries more weight than a game-winning drive that featured six runs and two throws.
Jake Fromm earns a voided performance for the week, while Jordan Love is essentially on the same track as Josh Allen in the 2017 college football season.
Week 9 Schedule
Burrow vs. Auburn – 3:30 CBS
Tagovailoa vs. Arkansas – 7:00 ESPN (like out until Nov 9 vs. LSU)
Love at Air Force – 10:15 ESPN2
Herbert vs. Washington State – 10:30 ESPN
Fromm – Bye Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Ohio State Running Back – J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins is going to get every inch out of every run. You see his competitiveness in short yardage and in pass pro. Power comes from a thickly built lower-half. Homerun speed and heavily involved in the Buckeye pass game. pic.twitter.com/QEqszNWN8e
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Ohio State Cornerback – Jeff Okudah
This was the one time NW went after him. It took a moving pocket to capitalize on one-on-one coverage to the field with no safety help. Look at the window Okudah presents on the comeback. Opens the hips, stays in phase, drives the comeback. They overturned the call, incomplete. pic.twitter.com/v2p9JlOXPk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Safety/Linebacker/Corner – Isaiah Simmons
Clemson Linebacker/Safety Isaiah Simmons is everything modern football is trending towards. pic.twitter.com/dP0UPsL0xH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Running Back – Travis Etienne
Clemson RB Travis Etienne Jr. turns 2-yard gains into 50-yard gains. pic.twitter.com/82H3f5RnJE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Right Tackle – Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs had a nice opening drive against Purdue, especially this never-ending rep on a 3rd and long. That initial anchor is 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/FMEngAwUL8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Edge – A.J. Epenesa
A.J. Epenesa comes ready-made with his stack and react style for Miami. You don’t always see it on tape, but when he can unlock those hips and work laterally, he makes tackles look awfully bad. Watch how quickly he wins to the inside post. pic.twitter.com/hOfJZVu7I1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Louisville Left Tackle – Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Center – Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is the best center in the country. Watch him just turn this nose completely out. You’ll go where Creed wants you to go, even if you try to take him higher. pic.twitter.com/WpzQ8vgQNE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Wide Receiver – Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb glides to the top of them stem, then hits the afterburners once he gets horizontal. You see him upset at the end of the clip because he probably scores if he doesn’t slip. After what he did last week, anybody doubting that he would’ve? pic.twitter.com/NQ4oIuTqlf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Linebacker – Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Linebacker Kenneth Murray is so fast, he makes other fast people look, not fast. pic.twitter.com/hO4gyCeuSP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Will Trade Away Value at the Deadline
Between the enormous amount of cap space and extensive number of draft picks accumulated, the Miami Dolphins have given themselves the opportunity to build an entirely new team from scratch.
Chris Grier and Brian Flores will be able to draft and develop a youthful core at a number of premium positions, while simultaneously intertwining proven veterans into the roster.
It’s like a dream come true for an NFL front office. They can mold their team almost exactly the way they want.
Flores won’t have to work around any scheme-specific players from the previous regime, Grier isn’t dealing with a dearth of draft picks because the last GM was trying to save his job, and neither is going to be handcuffed by hideous contracts.
With Ndamukong Suh and Ryan Tannehill‘s dead money coming off of the books ($31.5m combined), Miami can afford the $5m dead cap hit they’ll absorb for trading Minkah Fitzpatrick and the likely $10m dead cap hit that’s going to come when Reshad Jones is released following the 2019 season.
Eguavoen's snaps also plummeted yesterday, to 19. And perhaps Miami's best player last year (Albert Wilson) was limited to 29 snaps in 1st game back, while Reshad Jones (44 snaps) is no longer being used as everydown player. https://t.co/sAj6nMmoQe
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 14, 2019
Overall, when you include the dead money from T.J. McDonald, Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills and the likelihood that Albert Wilson will add another $1.3m to the pot, the Dolphins are looking at just under $30m in dead cap space for 2020.
The trade-off is the ability to hit the reset button AND draft cheap talent to supplement the players you’ve lost. And after watching his previous rosters churn out mediocre results, Grier is ready to blow it up and start all over.
The Future is Now
That means (as you all are already aware) that 2019 is about 2020. That means the Miami Dolphins are trying to analyze for the future….to acquire any asset they can that will benefit them beyond this season.
The trade deadline is coming up next week (Saturday, 10/29, 4pm Eastern), and, in case you weren’t paying attention this football season, the Dolphins are in no position to make a playoff run. They are going to sell off any “commodity” they can get realistic value for; even if that value is less-than-desired.
If Grier can flip a player that benefits the future of this franchise, he’s going to.
Be prepared for a number of deals that make you want to slam your head into the desk. On the surface, the Dolphins are removing talent from a talentless roster – it looks horrible. But keep in mind that 2020 is the first priority, with 2021 and beyond being the deal-breaker.
Was Kenyan Drake under secret orders? pic.twitter.com/FddsthojWY
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 13, 2019
He’s going to make the kind of moves that make you believe the other team just got a “steal”. That means it’s very likely that someone like Kenyan Drake is dealt for a mid-round pick…and it’s going to hurt.
But ask yourself, is this player going to help me in 2021? Is this veteran going to help all of these young players grow, or are they a roadblock for their evolution? Am I going to want to pay him in 2021 or 2022 when I can possibly draft a better player that costs less?
Vince Biegel has recently thrived for the Dolphins, and I’m sure there are scouts and General Manager’s across the NFL that have noticed his production. If you’re a team that needs insurance for a couple of playoff runs over the next few years, you may be interested in Biegel’s versatility as a special team player and productive linebacker. If you’re the Dolphins, are you denying a 5th-round pick for a linebacker who’s playing for his third team in three years?
#Dolphins ED Vince Biegel earned an overall grade of 77.6 in Week 6, leading the team with 3 pressures💪
For the season, Biegel leads the team with 10 total pressures in just 47 pass-rushing snaps (tied for 7th-most)#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/5KQ9lwtuuJ
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) October 17, 2019
Any rookie drafted in 2020 is considered cheap labor through 2024-2025. Do you want to pay Vince Biegel $4m or $5m-a-season to be your 3rd-linebacker and a special teams contributor? Or do you want to spread that $5m out between 3 different rookies?
If someone wants Jason Sanders for a 7th-round pick, he’s gone.
If someone wants Albert Wilson for a 7th-round pick, he’s gone.
If someone wants Raekwon McMillan for a 4th-round pick, he’s gone.
Again, these moves may bother you when you first hear about them. This team is so void of talent that it seems preposterous to continue exiling players for lottery tickets. But are any of these players really benefiting the team in the future?
Were you going to extend McMillan when his contract runs out after next season, or are you attempting to replace him with a cheap college player for 4 years?
Although you want to keep every “good” player you have, losing these players isn’t going to break the future of the Miami Dolphins. I can almost guarantee that we will forget we lost these players less than 2 years from now; when the assets we’ve acquired for them will be producing for us.
Toss out temporary desires for long term aspirations.
All Structures Require a Foundation
Although most have a clearance tag hanging from them, there are some players on this roster that can be deemed “untouchable”. Or at the very least, there are players that will demand compensation that exceeds their value.
Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and Jerome Baker are a few that come to mind.
Michael Deiter is most likely kept, unless another team overvalues him and offers a 3rd-round pick (or higher). However, that’s unlikely to happen. Even though finding productive offensive linemen in the NFL is tough, the rookie has shown potential more than he’s “played well” so far this season. I doubt any team feels this desperate for a left guard.
The Jacksonville Jaguars somewhat established a market for young, elite cornerbacks after they received a haul for Jalen Ramsey. If a team is willing to splurge for Xavien Howard, I expect the Dolphins will pull the trigger; just as long as the price is similar to Ramsey’s (multiple 1st-round picks).
Other than these handful of players, everyone else is available for a relatively moderate value.
Want Bobby McCain, DeVante Parker or Jakeem Grant for a 5th-round pick? They’re yours.
Want Reshad Jones for….well….anything? We’ll wrap him in a bow big enough for a Christmas car commercial and expedite him right on over to you.
The biggest debate is probably Preston Williams. Would Grier flip an undrafted free agent for a mid-round pick with the notion that he’s selling Williams while his value his high? Or does he view Williams as a piece worth building around?
Prepare yourselves for a disappointing trade deadline. It’s all part of the plan that will (hopefully) alleviate us from all this pain.
